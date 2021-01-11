NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11877 CIDL
MIDFIRST BANK,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered October 20, 2020 in
Civil Case No. 2019 11877 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Deland,
Florida, wherein MIDFIRST BANK is
Plaintiff and BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG,
et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of
Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter
45, Florida Statutes on the 9th day of
February 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following
described property as set forth in
said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lots 36 through 39, inclusive,
Block 32, Daytona Park Estates
Section No. "A", according to
the plat thereof, recorded in
Map Book 23, Pages 39 and 40,
of the Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens, must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 8th day of January, 2021, to all
parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01706-2
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0019
*****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2017 10667 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A
THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,
AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF
THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS
OF POPULAR ABS, INC. MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2006-A,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF IRENE A. COX, DECEASED, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS; NORMAN C. COX;
RHONDA L. OLIVER; JOHN P. COX; TANDA G.COX;
ALEXANDRA NICOLE HASHMAN; JONATHAN
C. COX; GREGORY T. COX; ROBERT E. COX;
THE CITY OF EDGEWATER, FLORIDA,
A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;
UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARY
L. MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY LOUISE
MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY MUSSETTER, DECEASED;
DALE E. MUSSETTER; DANNY O.
MUSSETTER; BRANDY
SHALANE COOK A/K/A BRANDY KUBIK; RAYMOND
LEE COOK; RONALD L.
MUSSETTER, JR.; RYAN W.
MUSSETTER; CASEY ANNE CARTER,
Defendant(s).
TO: Ryan W. Mussetter
Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following
described property in Volusia
County, Florida:
LOTS 7239 AND 7420, BLOCK
233, REVISED PLAT OR PART
OF FLORIDA SHORES UNIT
#7, MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 131,
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Street Address: 2113 Juniper
Dr., Edgewater, Florida 32141
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on McCabe,
Weisberg & Conway, LLC,
Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
500 South Australian Avenue, Suite
1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401,
on or before February 19, 2021, and
file the original with the Clerk of this
Court, otherwise, a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON
DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para
poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no
menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on January 5, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of said Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
17-401854
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0018
*****************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS/
NOTICE OF FORMAL ADMINISTRATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2020 12823 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF EVELYN STEWART,
Decedent.
The administration of the Estate of
EVELYN STEWART, Decedent,
Case No. 2020 12823 PRDL is
pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101
North Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL
32724. The names and addresses
of the personal representative and
the personal representative’s attorney
are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS
ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All persons on whom this notice
is served who have objections that
challenge the validity of the will, the
qualifications of the personal representative,
venue, or jurisdiction
of this Court are required to file
their objections with this Court
WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE
MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF
THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All creditors of the Decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against Decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is
served, within three months after
the date of the first publication of
this notice, must file their claims
with this Court WITHIN THE
LATER OF THREE MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE
DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY
OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent
and other persons having
claims or demands against the
Decedent’s estate must file their
claims with this Court WITHIN
THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND
OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED
WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication
of this Notice is January 14, 2021.
MATTHEW HAFTEL, ESQ.
189 South Orange Ave. Ste. 1430
Orlando, FL 32801
Personal Representative
ANDREW J. LEEPER #717029
LEEPER & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
218 Annie Street
Orlando, Florida 32806
(407) 488-1881
(407) 488-1999 FAX
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0014
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2018 12119 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR THE
REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN STANLEY
ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-HE2,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-HE2,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
MARIANNE PUGH A/K/A MARIANNE FLORIE, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated December
17, 2019 in the above action,
the Volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest bidder
for cash at Volusia, Florida,
on February 9, 2021, at 11:00
AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
The North 35 feet of Lot 11,
and portion of Lot 12, Block
19, PONCE DELEON
SPRINGS, UNIT NUMBER
1, a subdivision according to
map in Map Book 10, Page
140, Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida
The aforesaid portion of Lot
12 being described as follows:
Beginning at the Northwest
corner of Lot 12; thence
Southerly a distance of 30
feet to the Southwest corner
of Lot 12; thence Easterly a
distance of 150 feet to the
Southeast corner of Lot 12;
thence Northerly along the
East line of Lot 12 a distance
of 89.9 feet to a point
of intersection on the East
line of Lot 12; thence Southwesterly
through Lot 12 a
distance of 161.52 feet to
the Northwest corner of Lot
12 and the Point of Beginning.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as
unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion,
may enlarge the time of
the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
18-001132-F
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0013
*****************************
volusiA CouNTY
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK
TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS
SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,
N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,
INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES,
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY
SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES
MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N.
SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 18, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,
INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is
Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;
LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA
MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT
A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 9th day of March, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Summary
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: January 11, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0021
*****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE NO: 2020 31975 FMCI
Division: 35
Jessie M. Theriac,
Petitioner Vs.
Ethan James Daniel Sloan,
Respondent.
To: Ethan James Daniel Sloan
1118 School Street, Hillsboro, IL, 62049.
whose residence is unknown and
all parties having or claiming to
have any right, title or interest in
the property described in the
mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action has been filed against you and
that you are required to serve a copy of
your written defenses, if an, or petitioner
or petitioner’s attorney: Clerk of the
court 101 north Alabama Avenue Deland,
Fl. 32724 on or before January 26,
2021 and file the original with the clerk
of the circuit court at P.O. Box 6043, Deland,
Fl 32721-6043 before service on
petitioner or immediately thereafter. If
you fail to do so, a default may be entered
against you for the relied demanded
in the petition. Copies of all
court documents in this case, including
orders are available at the clerk of the
circuit court’s office. You may review
these documents upon request. You
must keep the clerk of the circuit court’s
office notified of your current address.
(You may file Florida family law form
12.915, notice of current address.) Future
papers in this lawsuit will be mailed
to the address on record at the clerk’s
office. Warning: Rule 12.285, Florida
family law rules of procedure, require
certain automatic disclosure of documents
and information. Failure to comply
can result in sanctions, including
dismissal or striking pleadings.
Dated: October 1,2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
Vickie Stafford, Deputy Clerk
January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 V21-0010
*****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2020 31043 CICI
HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR
DEUTSCHE ALT-B SECURITIES
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2006-AB2,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DENNIS K.LAMPRON,
ET AL.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DENNIS K. LAMPRON
(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address: 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DENNIS K. LAMPRON
(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address: 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action for Foreclosure of
Mortgage on the following described
property:
LOT 159, VILLAGE OF PINE
RUN SUBDIVISION, SECOND
ADDITION; ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 35, PAGE 147-149, INCLUSIVE
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
A/K/A 25 VILLAGE DRIVE, ORMOND
BEACH, FL 32174
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to J. Anthony
Van Ness, Esq. at VAN NESS LAW
FIRM, PLC, Attorney for the Plaintiff,
whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT
CENTER DRIVE, SUITE #110,
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on
or before February 02, 2021 a date
which is within thirty (30) days after
the first publication of this Notice in
the FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON
and file the original with the Clerk of
this Court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint. This notice
is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH
DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court this 16th day of December, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH VOLUSIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
15872-20
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0009
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 31094 CICI
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
BENEFIT OF THE SEASONED CREDIT RISK
TRANSFER TRUST, SERIES 2018-3,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,
CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE
ESTATE OF FRANK C. BARON A/K/A
FRANK BARON (DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated November 30, 2020 in
the above action, the Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on
January 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for
the following described property:
Lot 25, Ocean Aire Terrace, according
to the plat thereof,
recorded in Map Book 23,
Page(s) 211 of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as
provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, ESQ.
FBN 72009
19-000253
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0008
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 30463 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
AMANDA SHAVERS, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated November 30,
2020 in the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on January 15, 2021,
at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
Lot 24, Block H, A Replat of Daytona
Estates, according to the
map or plat thereof, as recorded in
Map Bok 23, Page 82, of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as
provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: CHRISTINE MORAIS, Esq.
FBN 65457
19-000032
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0007
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 31383 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN
TREE SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
SPRING GARDEN COURT
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 17, 2020, and entered in 2018
31383 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein LOAN-CARE,
LLC is the Plaintiff and
CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A CLAUDETTE
C. PFEIL; SPRING GARDEN COURT
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on January 22, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 1640, SPRING GARDEN
COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION
THEREOF, RECORDED IN
OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK
5765, PAGE(S) 713, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1640 SPRING
GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
18-178102
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0006
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2009-33268-CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR LONG
BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
RENEE HOLLAND, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 17, 2014, and entered in 2009-
33268-CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR LONG
BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2006-1 is the Plaintiff and RENEE HOLLAND;
RANDY L. HOLLAND are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on January 22, 2021,
the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY
5 FEET THEREOF, PALM
HARBOR ESTATES SUBDIVISION,
AS PER MAP IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 139 REEF
ROAD, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
13-08234
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0005
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 31331 CICI
WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A
MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A
MARGERET H. SULEIMAN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 26, 2019, and entered
in 2017 31331 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A.,
AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-3 is the
Plaintiff and MARGARET H.
SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET
SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGERET H.
SULEIMAN; SULEIMAN K.
SULEIMAN; USA CAPITAL GROUP,
LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC. are
the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on January 20, 2021, the
following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 195, BREAKAWAY TRAILS
PHASE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44,
PAGES 1 TO 7, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 72 COQUINA RIDGE
WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
16-194128
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0004
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30643 CICI
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF AGNES
TINSLEY, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED; WALTER
GILLIS, SR.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY
OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on January 20, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET
L. HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS
IN PLAT RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ MARNI SACHS, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
Communication Email: msachs@rasflaw.com
19-254442
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0003
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30353 CICI
M&T BANK,
Plaintiff, vs.
FRANK JOHN MURDEN A/K/A FRANK
MURDEN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
February 24, 2020 in Civil Case No.
2019 30353 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein M&T BANK
is Plaintiff and FRANK JOHN MURDEN
A/K/A FRANK MURDEN, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.
com in accordance with Chapter
45, Florida Statutes on the 22nd day of January, 2021
at 11:00 AM on the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 25, Treetop Subdivision, according
to the plat thereof as recorded in
Plat Book 34, Page 74, of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 29th day of December, 2020, to
all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
18-01877-3
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0002
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2019 31003 CICI
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
JARROD STABLEY; UNKNOWN TENANT
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the
17th day of December 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 31003 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM
MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the
Plaintiff and JARROD STABLEY; and UNKNOWN
TENANT IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at, 11:00 AM on the 29th day of January 2021,
the following described
property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, HOMEWOOD SUBDIVISION,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 11, PAGE 230, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING
AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE
A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO
LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.
AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER
OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 28 day of December, 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-01856
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0001
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 31906 CICI
NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN
FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
BARBARA A. ALLEN A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered July 17, 2019 in Civil
Case No. 2018 31906 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Deland,
Florida, wherein NEWREz LLC, F/K/A
NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A
SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
is Plaintiff and BARBARA A.
ALLEN A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et
al., are Defendants, the Clerk of Court,
LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter
45, Florida Statutes on the 3rd day of
March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following
described property as set forth
in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 222. unrecorded map of
Plantation Pines, being a portion
of Section 6, Township 15
South, Range 31 East, Volusia
County, Florida, being more
particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Northeast
corner of Section
6,Township 15 South, Range
31 East; Thence South 0 Degrees
40 Minutes 42 Seconds
West 740 Feet; Thence South
89 Degrees 37 Minutes 59 Seconds
West 395 Feet; Thence
South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42
Seconds East 1465.16 Feet: ;
Thence South 89 Degrees 19
Minutes 18 Seconds West
889.63 Feet; Thence South 85
Degrees 45 Minutes 00 Seconds
West 228.04 Feet;
Thence North 5 Degrees 26
Minutes 05 Seconds West 230
Feet to the Point of Beginning;
Thence South 86 Degrees 46
Minutes 49 Seconds West
489.71 Feet; Thence North 10
Degrees 05 Minutes 00 Seconds
West 240 Feet; Thence
North 86 Degrees 02 Minutes
40 Seconds East 508.97 Feet;
Thence South 5 Degrees 26
Minutes 05 Seconds East 245
Feet to the Point of Beginning.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens, must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was: E-mailed Mailed this 8th day of
January, 2021, to all parties on the
attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
18-01744-2
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0020
*****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 31503 CICI
Judge: Michael S. Orfinger - Div. 32
MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE
Plaintiff vs.
GARY P. WILLIAMSON A/K/A GARY
PATRICK WILLIAMSON and all unknown
parties claiming by, through, under and
against the above named Defendant who
are unknown to be dead or alive
whether said unknown are persons,
heirs, devisees, grantees, or other
claimants; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
GARY P. WILLIAMSON A/K/A GARY
PATRICK WILLIAMSON; THE ESTATE OF
ELEANOR K. WILLIAMSON; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ELEANOR K. WILLIAMSON;
CITIBANK (SOUTH DAKOTA), N.A.;
VOLUSIA COUNTY CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT; TENANT I/UNKNOWN
TENANT; TENANT II/UNKNOWN
TENANT; TENANT III/UNKNOWN
TENANT and TENANT IV/UNKNOWN
TENANT, in possession of
the subject real property,
Defendants
TO: The Estate of Eleanor K. Williamson
162 Putnam Ave
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
all unknown parties claiming by, through, under
and against the above named Defendant who
are unknown to be dead or alive whether said
unknown are persons, heirs, devisees, grantees,
or other claimants
162 Putnam Ave
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage has
filed against you in Volusia
County, Florida regarding the
subject property with a legal description,
to-wit:
THE EASTERLY 75 FEET
OF LOTS 18 AND 19,
BLOCK 3, ORMOND TERRACE,
ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT OF RECORD IN
MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, EXCEPTING
THEREFROM THE
SOUTHERLY 15 FEET THEREOF.
has been filed against you and
you are required to serve a copy
of your written defenses, if any, to
it on Gary Gassel, Esq, the plaintiff’s
attorney, whose address is
2191 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota,
FL 34237, eservice address
is Pleadings@Gassellaw.com, on
or before February 12, 2021, and
file the original with the clerk of
this court at 101 N. Alabama Avenue,
Room D251, 2nd Floor, Deland,
Florida 32720 either before
service on the plaintiff’s attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your
scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days;
if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted
tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de
inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO
SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED this December 29,2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.
2191 Ringling Boulevard
Sarasota, Florida 34237
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0017
*****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 11256 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK N.A., NOT IN ITS
INDIVIDUAL OR BANKING CAPACITY,
BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR GREEN
TREE 2008-MH1,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMES E. ROBERSON, JR.; PATRICIA
ANN ROBERSON; BRENDA GAIL
PURVIS; GLENDA KAY KANGAS; JEFF
CALVIN ROBERSON; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.
2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT,
TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
TO: JAMES E. ROBERSON, JR.
1235 LAKEVIEW DR
DELAND, FL 32720
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following described
property in Volusia County, Florida:
PARCEL I:
BEING A PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED
IN GOVERNMENT LOT 1, SECTION 24,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 29
EAST, ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP
BOOK 4, PAGE 2, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION
OF THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE OF THE COUNTY ROAD AS IT
NOW EXISTS AND THE SOUTHERLY
LINE OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF
THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SAID SECTION
24, THENCE EASTERLY
ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE A
DISTANCE OF 932.2 FEET TO A
POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE
NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 7 OF
SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE
SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EASTERLY
LINE OF SAID LOT 7 A DISTANCE
OF 449.8 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE WESTERLY AND PARALLEL
WITH THE FIRST CALL HEREIN
A DISTANCE OF 932.2 FEET TO A
POINT IN THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE OF SAID COUNTY
ROAD, THENCE NORTHERLY
ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE A DISTANCE OF 449.8
FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING,
EXCEPT THE NORTH 449.8
FEET OF SAID LOT 7, PLAT OF GOVERNMENT
LOT 1, SECTION 24,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 29
EAST, ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP
BOOK 4, PAGE 2, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PARCEL II:
THE NORTH 449.8 FEET OF LOT 7,
PLAT OF GOVERNMENT LOT 1,
SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,
RANGE 29 EAST, ACCORDING TO
MAP IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 2, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; SAID PARCEL
ALSO BEING KNOWN AS THE EAST
242.22 FEET OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED
IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 2280, PAGE 507, PUBLIC
RECORDS OFVOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH AN
EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,
EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE
NORTH 20 FEET OF SAID LANDS
DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 2280, PAGE 507, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOL USIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, SAID EASEMENT RUNNING
FROM THE WEST LINE OF OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 2280, PAGE
507, EASTERLY TO THE WESTERLY
LINE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY.
TOGETHER WITH 1985 CONCORD
MOBILE HOME SITUATED
THEREON. VIN NO. 3354465250A
AND 3354465250B.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Diaz Anselmo
Lindberg, P.A., Plaintiff's attorneys, whose
address is PO BOX 19519, Fort Lauderdale,
FL 33318, (954) 564-0071, answers@dalle-gal.com,
on or before February 12, 2021, and
file the original with the Clerk of this Court ei-ther
before service on Plaintiff's attorneys or
immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if
the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION
NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on December 29, 2020.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
DIAz ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.,
PO BOX 19519
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318
(954) 564-0071
1496-177279
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0016
*****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI
NORMANDY CAPITAL TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC
AND INDERJIT GREWAL, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC
Last Known Address: 4895 S ATLANTIC
AVE, PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Current Residence Unknown
INDERJIT GREWAL
Last Known Address: 4895 S ATLANTIC
AVE, PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following
described property:
SOUTHERLY 100 FEET OF LOT 10,
PONS PARK, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE
291, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on Choice Legal
Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose
address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL
SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before February
09, 2021, a date at least thirty (30)
days after the first publication of this Notice
in the (Please publish in West Volusia
Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with
the Clerk of this Court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODA-TIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order to
participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court
Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days;
if you are hearing or voice impaired, call
711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court this 23rd day of December, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
19-00676
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0015
*****************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES
CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;
TENANT #1; TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Final Summary
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 30,
2010, and entered in Case No. 2009
30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE
FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES
CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,
is Plaintiff and Michael C. Nolan;
The Unknown Spouse of Michael C.
Nolan; Tenant #1; Tenant #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 26th day of February,
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris
Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: January 6, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0012
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11948 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF
CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A
CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF CHRISTINE A.
SCHNEIDER A/K/A CHRISTINE ANNE
SCHNEIDER; PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A
PATRICIA A. BRYNE; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA
A. BRYNE; ALL UNKNOWN
HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MELVIN G.
FIX, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,
CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEONA A.
FIX, DECEASED; PHILLIP D. FIX;
PHILLIP D. FIX; T.D. BANK, N.A. A/K/A
TD BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; TD
BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO RIVERSIDE NATIONAL BANK; UNKNOWN
PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed December
17, 2020 and entered in Case No. 2019
11948 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS
FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER
TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST is
Plaintiff and CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER
A/K/A CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF CHRISTINE A.
SCHNEIDER A/K/A CHRISTINE ANNE
SCHNEIDER; PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA
A. BRYNE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA A.
BRYNE; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,
DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
MELVIN G. FIX, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN
HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF LEONA A. FIX, DECEASED;
PHILLIP D. FIX; PHILLIP D. FIX; UNKNOWN
PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; T.D. BANK,
N.A. A/K/A TD BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION;
TD BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO RIVERSIDE NATIONAL BANK;
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk
of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC
SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on February 4, 2021,
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 104, WILDWOOD SUBDIVISION
UNIT 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
38, PAGE 35, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6th day of January, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste. 3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-01323
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0011
*****************************