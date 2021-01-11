NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11877 CIDL

MIDFIRST BANK,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered October 20, 2020 in

Civil Case No. 2019 11877 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Deland,

Florida, wherein MIDFIRST BANK is

Plaintiff and BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG,

et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of

Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

in accordance with Chapter

45, Florida Statutes on the 9th day of

February 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following

described property as set forth in

said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lots 36 through 39, inclusive,

Block 32, Daytona Park Estates

Section No. "A", according to

the plat thereof, recorded in

Map Book 23, Pages 39 and 40,

of the Public Records of Volusia

County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens, must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 8th day of January, 2021, to all

parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01706-2

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0019

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2017 10667 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A

THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,

AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF

THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS

OF POPULAR ABS, INC. MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2006-A,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF IRENE A. COX, DECEASED, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS; NORMAN C. COX;

RHONDA L. OLIVER; JOHN P. COX; TANDA G.COX;

ALEXANDRA NICOLE HASHMAN; JONATHAN

C. COX; GREGORY T. COX; ROBERT E. COX;

THE CITY OF EDGEWATER, FLORIDA,

A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;

UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARY

L. MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY LOUISE

MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY MUSSETTER, DECEASED;

DALE E. MUSSETTER; DANNY O.

MUSSETTER; BRANDY

SHALANE COOK A/K/A BRANDY KUBIK; RAYMOND

LEE COOK; RONALD L.

MUSSETTER, JR.; RYAN W.

MUSSETTER; CASEY ANNE CARTER,

Defendant(s).

TO: Ryan W. Mussetter

Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following

described property in Volusia

County, Florida:

LOTS 7239 AND 7420, BLOCK

233, REVISED PLAT OR PART

OF FLORIDA SHORES UNIT

#7, MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 131,

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Street Address: 2113 Juniper

Dr., Edgewater, Florida 32141

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on McCabe,

Weisberg & Conway, LLC,

Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

500 South Australian Avenue, Suite

1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401,

on or before February 19, 2021, and

file the original with the Clerk of this

Court, otherwise, a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON

DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para

poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no

menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on January 5, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of said Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

17-401854

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS/

NOTICE OF FORMAL ADMINISTRATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020 12823 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF EVELYN STEWART,

Decedent.

The administration of the Estate of

EVELYN STEWART, Decedent,

Case No. 2020 12823 PRDL is

pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101

North Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL

32724. The names and addresses

of the personal representative and

the personal representative’s attorney

are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS

ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice

is served who have objections that

challenge the validity of the will, the

qualifications of the personal representative,

venue, or jurisdiction

of this Court are required to file

their objections with this Court

WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE

MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF

THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the Decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against Decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is

served, within three months after

the date of the first publication of

this notice, must file their claims

with this Court WITHIN THE

LATER OF THREE MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE

DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY

OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent

and other persons having

claims or demands against the

Decedent’s estate must file their

claims with this Court WITHIN

THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND

OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED

WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication

of this Notice is January 14, 2021.

MATTHEW HAFTEL, ESQ.

189 South Orange Ave. Ste. 1430

Orlando, FL 32801

Personal Representative

ANDREW J. LEEPER #717029

LEEPER & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

218 Annie Street

Orlando, Florida 32806

(407) 488-1881

(407) 488-1999 FAX

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0014

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2018 12119 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR THE

REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN STANLEY

ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-HE2,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-HE2,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

MARIANNE PUGH A/K/A MARIANNE FLORIE, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated December

17, 2019 in the above action,

the Volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest bidder

for cash at Volusia, Florida,

on February 9, 2021, at 11:00

AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

The North 35 feet of Lot 11,

and portion of Lot 12, Block

19, PONCE DELEON

SPRINGS, UNIT NUMBER

1, a subdivision according to

map in Map Book 10, Page

140, Public Records of Volusia

County, Florida

The aforesaid portion of Lot

12 being described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest

corner of Lot 12; thence

Southerly a distance of 30

feet to the Southwest corner

of Lot 12; thence Easterly a

distance of 150 feet to the

Southeast corner of Lot 12;

thence Northerly along the

East line of Lot 12 a distance

of 89.9 feet to a point

of intersection on the East

line of Lot 12; thence Southwesterly

through Lot 12 a

distance of 161.52 feet to

the Northwest corner of Lot

12 and the Point of Beginning.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as

unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion,

may enlarge the time of

the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

18-001132-F

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0013

volusiA CouNTY

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK

TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS

SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,

N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,

INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES,

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY

SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES

MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N.

SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 18, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,

INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is

Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;

LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA

MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT

A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 9th day of March, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Summary

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: January 11, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0021

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE NO: 2020 31975 FMCI

Division: 35

Jessie M. Theriac,

Petitioner Vs.

Ethan James Daniel Sloan,

Respondent.

To: Ethan James Daniel Sloan

1118 School Street, Hillsboro, IL, 62049.

whose residence is unknown and

all parties having or claiming to

have any right, title or interest in

the property described in the

mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action has been filed against you and

that you are required to serve a copy of

your written defenses, if an, or petitioner

or petitioner’s attorney: Clerk of the

court 101 north Alabama Avenue Deland,

Fl. 32724 on or before January 26,

2021 and file the original with the clerk

of the circuit court at P.O. Box 6043, Deland,

Fl 32721-6043 before service on

petitioner or immediately thereafter. If

you fail to do so, a default may be entered

against you for the relied demanded

in the petition. Copies of all

court documents in this case, including

orders are available at the clerk of the

circuit court’s office. You may review

these documents upon request. You

must keep the clerk of the circuit court’s

office notified of your current address.

(You may file Florida family law form

12.915, notice of current address.) Future

papers in this lawsuit will be mailed

to the address on record at the clerk’s

office. Warning: Rule 12.285, Florida

family law rules of procedure, require

certain automatic disclosure of documents

and information. Failure to comply

can result in sanctions, including

dismissal or striking pleadings.

Dated: October 1,2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Vickie Stafford, Deputy Clerk

January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 V21-0010

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2020 31043 CICI

HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR

DEUTSCHE ALT-B SECURITIES

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2006-AB2,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DENNIS K.LAMPRON,

ET AL.

Defendants

To the following Defendant(s):

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DENNIS K. LAMPRON

(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address: 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DENNIS K. LAMPRON

(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address: 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action for Foreclosure of

Mortgage on the following described

property:

LOT 159, VILLAGE OF PINE

RUN SUBDIVISION, SECOND

ADDITION; ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 35, PAGE 147-149, INCLUSIVE

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

A/K/A 25 VILLAGE DRIVE, ORMOND

BEACH, FL 32174

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to J. Anthony

Van Ness, Esq. at VAN NESS LAW

FIRM, PLC, Attorney for the Plaintiff,

whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT

CENTER DRIVE, SUITE #110,

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on

or before February 02, 2021 a date

which is within thirty (30) days after

the first publication of this Notice in

the FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON

and file the original with the Clerk of

this Court either before service on

Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint. This notice

is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH

DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

this Court this 16th day of December, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH VOLUSIA COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

15872-20

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0009

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 31094 CICI

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE

CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

BENEFIT OF THE SEASONED CREDIT RISK

TRANSFER TRUST, SERIES 2018-3,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,

CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE

ESTATE OF FRANK C. BARON A/K/A

FRANK BARON (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated November 30, 2020 in

the above action, the Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on

January 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for

the following described property:

Lot 25, Ocean Aire Terrace, according

to the plat thereof,

recorded in Map Book 23,

Page(s) 211 of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in

its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as

provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, ESQ.

FBN 72009

19-000253

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0008

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 30463 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

AMANDA SHAVERS, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated November 30,

2020 in the above action, the Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on January 15, 2021,

at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

Lot 24, Block H, A Replat of Daytona

Estates, according to the

map or plat thereof, as recorded in

Map Bok 23, Page 82, of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in

its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as

provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: CHRISTINE MORAIS, Esq.

FBN 65457

19-000032

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0007

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 31383 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN

TREE SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

SPRING GARDEN COURT

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 17, 2020, and entered in 2018

31383 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein LOAN-CARE,

LLC is the Plaintiff and

CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A CLAUDETTE

C. PFEIL; SPRING GARDEN COURT

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on January 22, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 1640, SPRING GARDEN

COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION

THEREOF, RECORDED IN

OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK

5765, PAGE(S) 713, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1640 SPRING

GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

18-178102

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0006

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2009-33268-CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR LONG

BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

RENEE HOLLAND, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 17, 2014, and entered in 2009-

33268-CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR LONG

BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2006-1 is the Plaintiff and RENEE HOLLAND;

RANDY L. HOLLAND are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on January 22, 2021,

the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY

5 FEET THEREOF, PALM

HARBOR ESTATES SUBDIVISION,

AS PER MAP IN MAP

BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 139 REEF

ROAD, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

13-08234

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0005

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 31331 CICI

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A

MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A

MARGERET H. SULEIMAN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 26, 2019, and entered

in 2017 31331 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A.,

AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-3 is the

Plaintiff and MARGARET H.

SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET

SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGERET H.

SULEIMAN; SULEIMAN K.

SULEIMAN; USA CAPITAL GROUP,

LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC. are

the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on January 20, 2021, the

following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 195, BREAKAWAY TRAILS

PHASE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44,

PAGES 1 TO 7, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 72 COQUINA RIDGE

WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

16-194128

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0004

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30643 CICI

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF AGNES

TINSLEY, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED; WALTER

GILLIS, SR.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY

OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on January 20, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET

L. HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS

IN PLAT RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ MARNI SACHS, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

Communication Email: msachs@rasflaw.com

19-254442

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0003

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30353 CICI

M&T BANK,

Plaintiff, vs.

FRANK JOHN MURDEN A/K/A FRANK

MURDEN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

February 24, 2020 in Civil Case No.

2019 30353 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein M&T BANK

is Plaintiff and FRANK JOHN MURDEN

A/K/A FRANK MURDEN, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.

com in accordance with Chapter

45, Florida Statutes on the 22nd day of January, 2021

at 11:00 AM on the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 25, Treetop Subdivision, according

to the plat thereof as recorded in

Plat Book 34, Page 74, of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 29th day of December, 2020, to

all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATz, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

18-01877-3

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0002

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019 31003 CICI

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

JARROD STABLEY; UNKNOWN TENANT

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the

17th day of December 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 31003 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM

MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the

Plaintiff and JARROD STABLEY; and UNKNOWN

TENANT IN POSSESSION OF

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at, 11:00 AM on the 29th day of January 2021,

the following described

property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, HOMEWOOD SUBDIVISION,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 11, PAGE 230, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING

AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE

A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO

LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS

UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.

AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER

OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 28 day of December, 2020.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01856

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0001

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 31906 CICI

NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN

FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

BARBARA A. ALLEN A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered July 17, 2019 in Civil

Case No. 2018 31906 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Deland,

Florida, wherein NEWREz LLC, F/K/A

NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A

SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

is Plaintiff and BARBARA A.

ALLEN A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et

al., are Defendants, the Clerk of Court,

LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

in accordance with Chapter

45, Florida Statutes on the 3rd day of

March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following

described property as set forth

in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 222. unrecorded map of

Plantation Pines, being a portion

of Section 6, Township 15

South, Range 31 East, Volusia

County, Florida, being more

particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast

corner of Section

6,Township 15 South, Range

31 East; Thence South 0 Degrees

40 Minutes 42 Seconds

West 740 Feet; Thence South

89 Degrees 37 Minutes 59 Seconds

West 395 Feet; Thence

South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42

Seconds East 1465.16 Feet: ;

Thence South 89 Degrees 19

Minutes 18 Seconds West

889.63 Feet; Thence South 85

Degrees 45 Minutes 00 Seconds

West 228.04 Feet;

Thence North 5 Degrees 26

Minutes 05 Seconds West 230

Feet to the Point of Beginning;

Thence South 86 Degrees 46

Minutes 49 Seconds West

489.71 Feet; Thence North 10

Degrees 05 Minutes 00 Seconds

West 240 Feet; Thence

North 86 Degrees 02 Minutes

40 Seconds East 508.97 Feet;

Thence South 5 Degrees 26

Minutes 05 Seconds East 245

Feet to the Point of Beginning.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens, must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was: E-mailed Mailed this 8th day of

January, 2021, to all parties on the

attached service list.

ROBYN KATz, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

18-01744-2

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0020

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 31503 CICI

Judge: Michael S. Orfinger - Div. 32

MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE

Plaintiff vs.

GARY P. WILLIAMSON A/K/A GARY

PATRICK WILLIAMSON and all unknown

parties claiming by, through, under and

against the above named Defendant who

are unknown to be dead or alive

whether said unknown are persons,

heirs, devisees, grantees, or other

claimants; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

GARY P. WILLIAMSON A/K/A GARY

PATRICK WILLIAMSON; THE ESTATE OF

ELEANOR K. WILLIAMSON; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF ELEANOR K. WILLIAMSON;

CITIBANK (SOUTH DAKOTA), N.A.;

VOLUSIA COUNTY CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT; TENANT I/UNKNOWN

TENANT; TENANT II/UNKNOWN

TENANT; TENANT III/UNKNOWN

TENANT and TENANT IV/UNKNOWN

TENANT, in possession of

the subject real property,

Defendants

TO: The Estate of Eleanor K. Williamson

162 Putnam Ave

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

all unknown parties claiming by, through, under

and against the above named Defendant who

are unknown to be dead or alive whether said

unknown are persons, heirs, devisees, grantees,

or other claimants

162 Putnam Ave

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage has

filed against you in Volusia

County, Florida regarding the

subject property with a legal description,

to-wit:

THE EASTERLY 75 FEET

OF LOTS 18 AND 19,

BLOCK 3, ORMOND TERRACE,

ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT OF RECORD IN

MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, EXCEPTING

THEREFROM THE

SOUTHERLY 15 FEET THEREOF.

has been filed against you and

you are required to serve a copy

of your written defenses, if any, to

it on Gary Gassel, Esq, the plaintiff’s

attorney, whose address is

2191 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota,

FL 34237, eservice address

is Pleadings@Gassellaw.com, on

or before February 12, 2021, and

file the original with the clerk of

this court at 101 N. Alabama Avenue,

Room D251, 2nd Floor, Deland,

Florida 32720 either before

service on the plaintiff’s attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your

scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days;

if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted

tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de

inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO

SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED this December 29,2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.

2191 Ringling Boulevard

Sarasota, Florida 34237

Pleadings@Gassellaw.com,

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0017

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 11256 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK N.A., NOT IN ITS

INDIVIDUAL OR BANKING CAPACITY,

BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR GREEN

TREE 2008-MH1,

Plaintiff, vs.

JAMES E. ROBERSON, JR.; PATRICIA

ANN ROBERSON; BRENDA GAIL

PURVIS; GLENDA KAY KANGAS; JEFF

CALVIN ROBERSON; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.

2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING

OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT,

TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

TO: JAMES E. ROBERSON, JR.

1235 LAKEVIEW DR

DELAND, FL 32720

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following described

property in Volusia County, Florida:

PARCEL I:

BEING A PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED

IN GOVERNMENT LOT 1, SECTION 24,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 29

EAST, ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP

BOOK 4, PAGE 2, PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION

OF THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE OF THE COUNTY ROAD AS IT

NOW EXISTS AND THE SOUTHERLY

LINE OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF

THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SAID SECTION

24, THENCE EASTERLY

ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE A

DISTANCE OF 932.2 FEET TO A

POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE

NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 7 OF

SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE

SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EASTERLY

LINE OF SAID LOT 7 A DISTANCE

OF 449.8 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE WESTERLY AND PARALLEL

WITH THE FIRST CALL HEREIN

A DISTANCE OF 932.2 FEET TO A

POINT IN THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE OF SAID COUNTY

ROAD, THENCE NORTHERLY

ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE A DISTANCE OF 449.8

FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING,

EXCEPT THE NORTH 449.8

FEET OF SAID LOT 7, PLAT OF GOVERNMENT

LOT 1, SECTION 24,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 29

EAST, ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP

BOOK 4, PAGE 2, PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PARCEL II:

THE NORTH 449.8 FEET OF LOT 7,

PLAT OF GOVERNMENT LOT 1,

SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,

RANGE 29 EAST, ACCORDING TO

MAP IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 2, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; SAID PARCEL

ALSO BEING KNOWN AS THE EAST

242.22 FEET OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED

IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

BOOK 2280, PAGE 507, PUBLIC

RECORDS OFVOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH AN

EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,

EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE

NORTH 20 FEET OF SAID LANDS

DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

BOOK 2280, PAGE 507, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOL USIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, SAID EASEMENT RUNNING

FROM THE WEST LINE OF OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 2280, PAGE

507, EASTERLY TO THE WESTERLY

LINE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY.

TOGETHER WITH 1985 CONCORD

MOBILE HOME SITUATED

THEREON. VIN NO. 3354465250A

AND 3354465250B.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Diaz Anselmo

Lindberg, P.A., Plaintiff's attorneys, whose

address is PO BOX 19519, Fort Lauderdale,

FL 33318, (954) 564-0071, answers@dalle-gal.com,

on or before February 12, 2021, and

file the original with the Clerk of this Court ei-ther

before service on Plaintiff's attorneys or

immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if

the time before the appearance is less than

7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION

NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted

tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on December 29, 2020.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

DIAz ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.,

PO BOX 19519

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318

(954) 564-0071

answers@dallegal.com

1496-177279

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0016

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI

NORMANDY CAPITAL TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC

AND INDERJIT GREWAL, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC

Last Known Address: 4895 S ATLANTIC

AVE, PONCE INLET, FL 32127

Current Residence Unknown

INDERJIT GREWAL

Last Known Address: 4895 S ATLANTIC

AVE, PONCE INLET, FL 32127

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following

described property:

SOUTHERLY 100 FEET OF LOT 10,

PONS PARK, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE

291, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on Choice Legal

Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose

address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL

SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before February

09, 2021, a date at least thirty (30)

days after the first publication of this Notice

in the (Please publish in West Volusia

Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with

the Clerk of this Court either before service

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODA-TIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order to

participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court

Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days;

if you are hearing or voice impaired, call

711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted

tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court this 23rd day of December, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral Springs, FL 33077

19-00676

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0015

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES

CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;

TENANT #1; TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Final Summary

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 30,

2010, and entered in Case No. 2009

30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE

FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES

CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,

is Plaintiff and Michael C. Nolan;

The Unknown Spouse of Michael C.

Nolan; Tenant #1; Tenant #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 26th day of February,

2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris

Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: January 6, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0012

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11948 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF

CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A

CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF CHRISTINE A.

SCHNEIDER A/K/A CHRISTINE ANNE

SCHNEIDER; PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A

PATRICIA A. BRYNE; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA

A. BRYNE; ALL UNKNOWN

HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MELVIN G.

FIX, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEONA A.

FIX, DECEASED; PHILLIP D. FIX;

PHILLIP D. FIX; T.D. BANK, N.A. A/K/A

TD BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; TD

BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

TO RIVERSIDE NATIONAL BANK; UNKNOWN

PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed December

17, 2020 and entered in Case No. 2019

11948 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS

FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST is

Plaintiff and CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER

A/K/A CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF CHRISTINE A.

SCHNEIDER A/K/A CHRISTINE ANNE

SCHNEIDER; PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA

A. BRYNE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA A.

BRYNE; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,

DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

MELVIN G. FIX, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN

HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF LEONA A. FIX, DECEASED;

PHILLIP D. FIX; PHILLIP D. FIX; UNKNOWN

PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; T.D. BANK,

N.A. A/K/A TD BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION;

TD BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

TO RIVERSIDE NATIONAL BANK;

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk

of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC

SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on February 4, 2021,

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 104, WILDWOOD SUBDIVISION

UNIT 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

38, PAGE 35, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6th day of January, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste. 3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

19-01323

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0011

