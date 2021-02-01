NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-CP-012862
IN rE: ESTATE OF
kATHLEEN WILT A/k/A kATHLEEN r. WILT
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Kathleen
Wilt a/k/a Kathleen R. Wilt, deceased,
whose date of death was July 6, 2020, is
pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,
DeLand, Florida 32724. The names
and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file
their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE
THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE
DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS
NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE
FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER
THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is January 25, 2021.
Personal representative:
rACHEL SHArON kENDrICk
67 Cunningham Drive
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM
3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E
Tampa, Florida 33624
Phone (813) 902-2119
Fax (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com
January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0036
*********************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION:
CASE NUMBEr: 64-2020-CP-012956-XXXX-DL
IN rE: ESTATE OF
EMANUEL MICELLI
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Emanuel
Micelli, deceased, whose date of death was
November 13, 2019 is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 North Alabama
Avenue; Deland, Florida 32724. The
names and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice
is required to be served must file their claims
with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER
OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR
30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DA TE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER
THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice
is the January 28, 2021.
The date of the second publication of this
notice is the February 4, 2021.
Personal representative:
rICHArD MICELLI
1954 Lehigh Drive
Deltona, Florida 32738
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
RORY ROHAN FBN 0310093
SUNSHINE STATE LAW GROUP
515 N. Flagler Drive
Suite P-300
West Palm Beach, Fl., 33401
561-252-4411
intake@sunshinestatelawgroup.com
January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0035
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOSUrE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 10582 CIDL
SArPING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
kT`S INVESTMENT, LLC., et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered January 19, 2021 in Civil Case No.
2020 10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein SARPING,
LLC is Plaintiff and KT`S INVESTMENT,
LLC., et al., are Defendants, the
Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter 45,
Florida Statutes on the 23rd day of February
2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 105 AND THE E 1/2 OF LOT 104,
BON-AIR SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 103, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: Emailed
Mailed this 22nd day of January,
2021, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01182-3
January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0034
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 11080 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANk NATIONAL TrUST
COMPANY, AS TrUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE
CErTIFICATEHOLDErS OF NATIXIS rEAL ESTATE
CAPITAL TrUST 2007-HE2,
MOrTGAGE PASS-THrOUGH CErTIFICATES,
SErIES 2007-HE2,
Plaintiff, VS.
CHErYL A. LENIk A/k/A CHErYL A. SEITEr; et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: Cheryl A. Lenik aka Cheryl A. Seiter
Last Known Residence:
1800 South Riverside Drive
Edgewater FL 32132
Jerald L. Lenik
Last Known Residence:
1800 South Riverside Drive
Edgewater FL 32132
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following property in
VOLUSIA County, Florida:
COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION
OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 5,
LOWD'S SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, WITH THE EAST
R/W LINE OF US. HIGHWAY NO.1;
THENCE SOUTH 28 DEGREES 58 MINUTES
40 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID
EAST R/W LINE 48 FEET TO THE
SOUTH R/W LINE OF VIRGINIA STREET
AS PLATTED IN MAP BOOK 8, PAGE
283, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE
EASTERLY ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W
537.4 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING,
THENCE CONTINUE EASTERLY
ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W 77 FEET,
THENCE SOUTH 23 DEGREES 59 MINUTES
30 SECONDS EAST 145.65 FEET,
THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 33 MINUTES
20 SECONDS WEST 71.17 FEET,
THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 03 MINUTES
40 SECONDS WEST 148.07 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL
BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION.
ALSO, COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION
OF THE NORTH LINE OF
LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, WITH THE
EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF US.
HIGHWAY NO.1, THENCE SOUTH 28
DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS
EAST ALONG SAID EAST R/W LINE 48
FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 33
MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 614.4
FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING,
THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 33 MINUTES
20 SECONDS EAST 170 FEET, TO
THE WEST R/W LINE OF RIVERSIDE
DRIVE, THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES
09 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST
ALONG SAID WEST R/W LINE 143.74
FEET, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 33
MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 165
FEET, THENCE NORTH 23 DEGREES 59
MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 145.66
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING
ALL BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWDS
SUBDIVISION. LESS AND EXCEPT THE
FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:
COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION
OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 5,
LOWD'S SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA WITH THE EAST R/W LINE OF
US. HIGHWAY NO. 1; THENCE SOUTH
28 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS
EAST ALONG SAID EAST R/W
LINE 48 FEET TO THE SOUTH R/W LINE
OF VIRGINIA STREET AS PLATTED IN
MAP BOOK 8, PAGE 283 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES
33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS
EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W 537.4
FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES
33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS
EAST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 18 DEGREES 41 MINUTES
15 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE
OF 140.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89
DEGREES 33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS
WEST A DISTANCE OF 60 FEET,
THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 03 MINUTES
40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE
OF 148.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,
ALL BEING IN SAID LOT 5,
LOWD'S SUBDIVISION.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,
at 1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite
200, Delray Beach, FL 33445, on or before
March 01, 2021, and file the original with the
clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are
a person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho
a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin
incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita
de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on January 15, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
1012-2746B
January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0033
*********************************
notice
to cReDitoRs
sUBseQUent inseRtions
NOTICE OF FOrECLOSUrE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2009 33268 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANk NATIONAL TrUST
COMPANY, AS TrUSTEE FOr LONG BEACH
MOrTGAGE LOAN TrUST 2006-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
rENEE HOLLAND, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2014, and entered in 2009 33268
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE
FOR LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST 2006-1 is the Plaintiff and RENEE
HOLLAND; and RANDY L. HOLLAND are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on February 26, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY 5
FEET THEREOF, PALM HARBOR ESTATES
SUBDIVISION, AS PER MAP IN
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 139 REEF ROAD,
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of February, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
13-08234
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0044
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOSUrE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 31848 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANk NATIONAL TrUST
COMPANY, AS TrUSTEE FOr THE
rEGISTErED HOLDErS OF MOrGAN
STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TrUST
2007-NC4 MOrTGAGE PASS THrOUGH
CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2007-NC4,
Plaintiff, vs.
LINDA E. SIMONS, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated October 26, 2020, and entered
in 2019 31848 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED
HOLDERS OF MORGAN STANLEY
ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-NC4
MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4
is the Plaintiff and LINDA E. SIMONS;
and ROYCE M. SIMONS are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on February 26, 2021, the
following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 24, BLOCK 4, BRIDGEPORT
HEIGHTS, AS PER PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 9, PAGE 207, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 128 MINERVA
RD, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida Statutes,
Section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of January, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-366872
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0043
*********************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-CP-012848
IN rE: ESTATE OF
MArY PHYLLIS NOrTON
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Mary Phyllis
Norton, deceased, whose date of death was
April 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court
for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,
DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and
addresses of the personal representative and
the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY
OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO
(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
February 4, 2021.
Personal representative:
DESMOND F. NOrTON
1476 Kenoa Circle
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
Attorney for Personal Representative:
CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0022751
3903 Northdale Blvd., Suite 100E
Tampa, Florida 33624
Telephone (813) 902-2119
Fax (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0041
*********************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 20-CP-011460
Division Probate
IN rE: ESTATE OF
AUSTIN MArTIN DrY
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Austin Martin
Dry, deceased, whose date of death was April
2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand,
FL 32721. The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY
OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO
(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
February 4, 2021.
Personal representative:
NICOLE JUSTINE VOLkErNICk
813 SW 9th Ave
Cape Coral, Florida 33991
Attorney for Personal Representative:
EVIANA J. MARTIN, Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 36198
3701 Del Prado Blvd S.
CAPE CORAL, FL 33904
Telephone: (239) 443-1094
Fax: (941) 2181231
E-Mail: eviana.martin@martinlawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: efilee@martinlawfirm.com
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0040
*********************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-12007-PrDL
IN rE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM DELLINGEr,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of WILLIAM
DELLINGER, deceased, whose date of death
was MARCH 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit
Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N Alabama
Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses
of the personal representative and the
personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate, on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served, must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY
OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO
(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is:
February 4, 2021
CONNIE DELLINGEr
Personal representative
117 Maple Drive
Debary, FL 32713
ANDREW DICKMAN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0238820
Attorney for Personal Representative
DICKMAN LAW FIRM
Post Office Box 771390
Naples, FL 34107-1390
T: 239-434-0840
F: 239-434-0940
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0039
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTrUCTIVE SErVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 30277 CICI
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming interest by, through,
under or against the Estate of Pasquale A.
Ciero a/k/a Pasquale Ciero, Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all other
parties claiming interest by, through, under or
against the Estate of Pasquale A. Ciero a/k/a
Pasquale Ciero, Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property
in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 6, GEORGETOWN DUPLEXES,
UNIT 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
37, PAGE(S) 172, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to
it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,
PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL
33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of
publication on or before March 09, 2021, and file
the original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the complaint
or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you
are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the
time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on January 21, 2021.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F02352
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0038
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOSUrE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11896 CIDL
PENNYMAC LOAN SErVICES, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL WAYNE TrEVATHAN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary
Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered January
19, 2021 in Civil Case No. 2019 11896 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC is Plaintiff
and MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et al., are
Defendants, the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with
Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 9th day of
March 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described
property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment,
to-wit:
Lot 51, Coastal Woods Unit A1, according
to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book
58, Pages 55 through 59, of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed Mailed this
29th day of January, 2021, to all parties
on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01385-2
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0037
*********************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles
will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S..
713.78 on the sale dates at the locations below at
9:00 a.m. to satisfy towing and storage charges.
2004 MERCEDES
WDBUF65J74A504418
Sale Date:02/16/2021
Location:KDS Diversified Services, Inc
2575 Camelia Road
DeLand, FL 32724
Lienors reserve the right to bid.
February 4, 2021 V21-0042
*********************************