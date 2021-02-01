NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2020-CP-012862

IN rE: ESTATE OF

kATHLEEN WILT A/k/A kATHLEEN r. WILT

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Kathleen

Wilt a/k/a Kathleen R. Wilt, deceased,

whose date of death was July 6, 2020, is

pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,

DeLand, Florida 32724. The names

and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE

THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE

DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS

NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE

FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is January 25, 2021.

Personal representative:

rACHEL SHArON kENDrICk

67 Cunningham Drive

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 0022751

THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM

3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E

Tampa, Florida 33624

Phone (813) 902-2119

Fax (727) 290-4044

E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com

Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com

January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0036

*********************************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION:

CASE NUMBEr: 64-2020-CP-012956-XXXX-DL

IN rE: ESTATE OF

EMANUEL MICELLI

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Emanuel

Micelli, deceased, whose date of death was

November 13, 2019 is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 North Alabama

Avenue; Deland, Florida 32724. The

names and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this notice

is required to be served must file their claims

with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER

OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR

30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DA TE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice

is the January 28, 2021.

The date of the second publication of this

notice is the February 4, 2021.

Personal representative:

rICHArD MICELLI

1954 Lehigh Drive

Deltona, Florida 32738

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

RORY ROHAN FBN 0310093

SUNSHINE STATE LAW GROUP

515 N. Flagler Drive

Suite P-300

West Palm Beach, Fl., 33401

561-252-4411

rory@rorykrohan.com

intake@sunshinestatelawgroup.com

January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0035

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOSUrE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 10582 CIDL

SArPING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

kT`S INVESTMENT, LLC., et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered January 19, 2021 in Civil Case No.

2020 10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein SARPING,

LLC is Plaintiff and KT`S INVESTMENT,

LLC., et al., are Defendants, the

Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

in accordance with Chapter 45,

Florida Statutes on the 23rd day of February

2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 105 AND THE E 1/2 OF LOT 104,

BON-AIR SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 103, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was: Emailed

Mailed this 22nd day of January,

2021, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATz, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01182-3

January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0034

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 11080 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANk NATIONAL TrUST

COMPANY, AS TrUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE

CErTIFICATEHOLDErS OF NATIXIS rEAL ESTATE

CAPITAL TrUST 2007-HE2,

MOrTGAGE PASS-THrOUGH CErTIFICATES,

SErIES 2007-HE2,

Plaintiff, VS.

CHErYL A. LENIk A/k/A CHErYL A. SEITEr; et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: Cheryl A. Lenik aka Cheryl A. Seiter

Last Known Residence:

1800 South Riverside Drive

Edgewater FL 32132

Jerald L. Lenik

Last Known Residence:

1800 South Riverside Drive

Edgewater FL 32132

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following property in

VOLUSIA County, Florida:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION

OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 5,

LOWD'S SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, WITH THE EAST

R/W LINE OF US. HIGHWAY NO.1;

THENCE SOUTH 28 DEGREES 58 MINUTES

40 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID

EAST R/W LINE 48 FEET TO THE

SOUTH R/W LINE OF VIRGINIA STREET

AS PLATTED IN MAP BOOK 8, PAGE

283, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE

EASTERLY ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W

537.4 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING,

THENCE CONTINUE EASTERLY

ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W 77 FEET,

THENCE SOUTH 23 DEGREES 59 MINUTES

30 SECONDS EAST 145.65 FEET,

THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 33 MINUTES

20 SECONDS WEST 71.17 FEET,

THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 03 MINUTES

40 SECONDS WEST 148.07 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL

BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION.

ALSO, COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION

OF THE NORTH LINE OF

LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, WITH THE

EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF US.

HIGHWAY NO.1, THENCE SOUTH 28

DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS

EAST ALONG SAID EAST R/W LINE 48

FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 33

MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 614.4

FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING,

THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 33 MINUTES

20 SECONDS EAST 170 FEET, TO

THE WEST R/W LINE OF RIVERSIDE

DRIVE, THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES

09 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST

ALONG SAID WEST R/W LINE 143.74

FEET, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 33

MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 165

FEET, THENCE NORTH 23 DEGREES 59

MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 145.66

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

ALL BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWDS

SUBDIVISION. LESS AND EXCEPT THE

FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION

OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 5,

LOWD'S SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA WITH THE EAST R/W LINE OF

US. HIGHWAY NO. 1; THENCE SOUTH

28 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS

EAST ALONG SAID EAST R/W

LINE 48 FEET TO THE SOUTH R/W LINE

OF VIRGINIA STREET AS PLATTED IN

MAP BOOK 8, PAGE 283 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES

33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS

EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W 537.4

FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES

33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS

EAST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 18 DEGREES 41 MINUTES

15 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE

OF 140.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89

DEGREES 33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS

WEST A DISTANCE OF 60 FEET,

THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 03 MINUTES

40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE

OF 148.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,

ALL BEING IN SAID LOT 5,

LOWD'S SUBDIVISION.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,

at 1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite

200, Delray Beach, FL 33445, on or before

March 01, 2021, and file the original with the

clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are

a person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho

a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin

incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita

de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on January 15, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

1012-2746B

January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0033

*********************************

notice

to cReDitoRs

sUBseQUent inseRtions

NOTICE OF FOrECLOSUrE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2009 33268 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANk NATIONAL TrUST

COMPANY, AS TrUSTEE FOr LONG BEACH

MOrTGAGE LOAN TrUST 2006-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

rENEE HOLLAND, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2014, and entered in 2009 33268

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE

FOR LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST 2006-1 is the Plaintiff and RENEE

HOLLAND; and RANDY L. HOLLAND are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on February 26, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY 5

FEET THEREOF, PALM HARBOR ESTATES

SUBDIVISION, AS PER MAP IN

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 139 REEF ROAD,

SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 1 day of February, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

13-08234

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0044

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOSUrE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 31848 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANk NATIONAL TrUST

COMPANY, AS TrUSTEE FOr THE

rEGISTErED HOLDErS OF MOrGAN

STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TrUST

2007-NC4 MOrTGAGE PASS THrOUGH

CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2007-NC4,

Plaintiff, vs.

LINDA E. SIMONS, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated October 26, 2020, and entered

in 2019 31848 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED

HOLDERS OF MORGAN STANLEY

ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-NC4

MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4

is the Plaintiff and LINDA E. SIMONS;

and ROYCE M. SIMONS are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on February 26, 2021, the

following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 24, BLOCK 4, BRIDGEPORT

HEIGHTS, AS PER PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 9, PAGE 207, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 128 MINERVA

RD, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida Statutes,

Section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of January, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-366872

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0043

*********************************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-CP-012848

IN rE: ESTATE OF

MArY PHYLLIS NOrTON

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Mary Phyllis

Norton, deceased, whose date of death was

April 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court

for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,

DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and

addresses of the personal representative and

the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY

OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

February 4, 2021.

Personal representative:

DESMOND F. NOrTON

1476 Kenoa Circle

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Attorney for Personal Representative:

CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 0022751

3903 Northdale Blvd., Suite 100E

Tampa, Florida 33624

Telephone (813) 902-2119

Fax (727) 290-4044

E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com

Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0041

*********************************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 20-CP-011460

Division Probate

IN rE: ESTATE OF

AUSTIN MArTIN DrY

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Austin Martin

Dry, deceased, whose date of death was April

2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand,

FL 32721. The names and addresses of the

personal representative and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY

OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

February 4, 2021.

Personal representative:

NICOLE JUSTINE VOLkErNICk

813 SW 9th Ave

Cape Coral, Florida 33991

Attorney for Personal Representative:

EVIANA J. MARTIN, Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 36198

3701 Del Prado Blvd S.

CAPE CORAL, FL 33904

Telephone: (239) 443-1094

Fax: (941) 2181231

E-Mail: eviana.martin@martinlawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: efilee@martinlawfirm.com

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0040

*********************************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2020-12007-PrDL

IN rE: ESTATE OF

WILLIAM DELLINGEr,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of WILLIAM

DELLINGER, deceased, whose date of death

was MARCH 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit

Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N Alabama

Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses

of the personal representative and the

personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate, on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served, must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY

OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is:

February 4, 2021

CONNIE DELLINGEr

Personal representative

117 Maple Drive

Debary, FL 32713

ANDREW DICKMAN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 0238820

Attorney for Personal Representative

DICKMAN LAW FIRM

Post Office Box 771390

Naples, FL 34107-1390

T: 239-434-0840

F: 239-434-0940

andrew@dickmanlawfirm.org

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0039

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTrUCTIVE SErVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 30277 CICI

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming interest by, through,

under or against the Estate of Pasquale A.

Ciero a/k/a Pasquale Ciero, Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all other

parties claiming interest by, through, under or

against the Estate of Pasquale A. Ciero a/k/a

Pasquale Ciero, Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property

in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 6, GEORGETOWN DUPLEXES,

UNIT 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

37, PAGE(S) 172, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to

it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,

PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of

publication on or before March 09, 2021, and file

the original with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the complaint

or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you

are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the

time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on January 21, 2021.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F02352

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0038

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOSUrE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11896 CIDL

PENNYMAC LOAN SErVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL WAYNE TrEVATHAN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary

Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered January

19, 2021 in Civil Case No. 2019 11896 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC is Plaintiff

and MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et al., are

Defendants, the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with

Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 9th day of

March 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described

property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment,

to-wit:

Lot 51, Coastal Woods Unit A1, according

to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book

58, Pages 55 through 59, of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed Mailed this

29th day of January, 2021, to all parties

on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATz, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01385-2

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0037

*********************************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles

will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S..

713.78 on the sale dates at the locations below at

9:00 a.m. to satisfy towing and storage charges.

2004 MERCEDES

WDBUF65J74A504418

Sale Date:02/16/2021

Location:KDS Diversified Services, Inc

2575 Camelia Road

DeLand, FL 32724

Lienors reserve the right to bid.

February 4, 2021 V21-0042

*********************************