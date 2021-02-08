SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2009 33268 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR LONG BEACH
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
RENEE HOLLAND, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2014, and entered in 2009 33268
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE
FOR LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST 2006-1 is the Plaintiff and RENEE
HOLLAND; and RANDY L. HOLLAND are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on February 26, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY 5
FEET THEREOF, PALM HARBOR ESTATES
SUBDIVISION, AS PER MAP IN
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 139 REEF ROAD,
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of February, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
13-08234
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0044
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 31848 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN
STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST
2007-NC4 MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4,
Plaintiff, vs.
LINDA E. SIMONS, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 26, 2020,
and entered in 2019 31848 CICI of the Circuit Court
of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN STANLEY
ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-NC4 MORTGAGE
PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4
is the Plaintiff and LINDA E. SIMONS; and
ROYCE M. SIMONS are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on February 26, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 24, BLOCK 4, BRIDGEPORT HEIGHTS,
AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 207, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 128 MINERVA RD,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of January, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-366872
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0043
*****************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-CP-012848
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY PHYLLIS NORTON
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Mary Phyllis
Norton, deceased, whose date of death was
April 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court
for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,
DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and
addresses of the personal representative and
the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY
OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO
(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
February 4, 2021.
Personal Representative:
DESMOND F. NORTON
1476 Kenoa Circle
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
Attorney for Personal Representative:
CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0022751
3903 Northdale Blvd., Suite 100E
Tampa, Florida 33624
Telephone (813) 902-2119
Fax (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0041
*****************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 20-CP-011460
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
AUSTIN MARTIN DRY
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Austin Martin
Dry, deceased, whose date of death was April
2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand,
FL 32721. The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY
OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO
(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
February 4, 2021.
Personal Representative:
NICOLE JUSTINE VOLKERNICK
813 SW 9th Ave
Cape Coral, Florida 33991
Attorney for Personal Representative:
EVIANA J. MARTIN, Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 36198
3701 Del Prado Blvd S.
CAPE CORAL, FL 33904
Telephone: (239) 443-1094
Fax: (941) 2181231
E-Mail: eviana.martin@martinlawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: efilee@martinlawfirm.com
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0040
*****************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-12007-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM DELLINGER,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of WILLIAM
DELLINGER, deceased, whose date of death
was MARCH 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit
Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N Alabama
Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses
of the personal representative and the
personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate, on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served, must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY
OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO
(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is:
February 4, 2021
CONNIE DELLINGER
Personal Representative
117 Maple Drive
Debary, FL 32713
ANDREW DICKMAN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0238820
Attorney for Personal Representative
DICKMAN LAW FIRM
Post Office Box 771390
Naples, FL 34107-1390
T: 239-434-0840
F: 239-434-0940
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0039
*****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 30277 CICI
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming interest by, through,
under or against the Estate of Pasquale A.
Ciero a/k/a Pasquale Ciero, Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all other
parties claiming interest by, through, under or
against the Estate of Pasquale A. Ciero a/k/a
Pasquale Ciero, Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property
in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 6, GEORGETOWN DUPLEXES, UNIT
1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE(S)
172, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,
PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL
33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of
publication on or before March 09, 2021, and file
the original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted
es una persona con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en
gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on January 21, 2021.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F02352
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0038
*****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11896 CIDL
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered January 19, 2021 in
Civil Case No. 2019 11896 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland,
Florida, wherein PENNYMAC
LOAN SERVICES, LLC is Plaintiff and
MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et al.,
are Defendants, the Clerk of Court,
LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida
Statutes on the 9th day of March 2021
at 11:00 AM on the following described
property as set forth in said Summary
Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 51, Coastal Woods Unit A1, according
to the plat thereof as
recorded in Map Book 58, Pages 55
through 59, of the Public Records of
Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens, must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 29th day of January,
2021, to all parties on the attached
service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01385-2
February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0037
*****************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 10691 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY DBA
CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY, BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR NYMT LOAN TRUST I
Plaintiff, vs.
DEBRA MCGEE A/K/A DEBRA S. MCGEE, et al,
Defendants/
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
or Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
19, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020 10691
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
Wilmington Savings Fund Society dba Christiana
Trust, not individually, but solely as Trustee for
NYMT Loan Trust I is the Plaintiff and ALETHA
MCGEE and DEBRA MCGEE A/K/A DEBRA S.
MCGEE the Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website
for on-line auctions at 11:00 AM on March 23,
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, BLOCK 390, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT ELEVEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
25, PAGES 193 THROUGH 206, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF
THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE
OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY
REMAINING FUNDS. .AFTER THE FUNDS ARE
REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE
OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be
entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any
applicable fees and costs and shall have no further
recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the
Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this 3 day of
February, 2021.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. Violet St.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com
By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
630282.26469
February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0045
*****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2011 30596 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB
DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST AS TRUSTEE FOR
HLSS MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST FOR THE
BENEFIT OF THE HOLDERS OF THE SERIES
2014-1 CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY HLSS
MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST,
Plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY THROUGH
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BETTY
CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED; et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF BETTY CONSOLAzIO, DECEASED
Last Known Residence: Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following property in VOLUSIA
County, Florida:
LOT EIGHT (8), RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION
AND ALL OF LOT NINE (9), EXCEPT
THE SOUTHERLY SEVEN (7) FEET
THEREOF, RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION
AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORD IN MAP
BOOK 26, PAGE 17, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it
on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Delray
Beach, FL 33445, on or before March 23, 2021,
and file the original with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;
si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on February 4, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (561) 392-6391
1248-1637B
February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0047
*****************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019-10937-CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN
STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST
2006-HE4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE4,
Plaintiff, vs.
CAPITAL PROPERTIES ORLANDO, LLC;
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE, FOR THE CSMC 2017-1 TRUST,
MORTGAGE -BACKED NOTES, SERIES
2017-1; AUTUMN WOODS PROPERTY
OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2;
AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated
December 2, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019-10937-CIDL of the
Circuit Court in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
MORGAN STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST
2006-HE4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-HE4 is Plaintiff and
CAPITAL PROPERTIES ORLANDO, LLC; WILMINGTON
SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A
CHRISTIANA TRUST, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
FOR THE CSMC 2017-1 TRUST, MORTGAGE-BACKED
NOTES, SERIES 2017-1; AUTUMN
WOODS PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION,
INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS
ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on
March 9, 2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 73, AUTUMN WOODS UNIT THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 48,
PAGES 67, 68 AND 69, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS
UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF
THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED
TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS
PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED February 5, 2021.
FAzIA CORSBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAz ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1396-172426
February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0048
*****************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)
2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT #1;
TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Final Summary
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June
30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009
30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORPORATION
(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;
TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 19th day of March,
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris
Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated February 1, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0046
*****************************