NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2009 33268 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR LONG BEACH

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

RENEE HOLLAND, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2014, and entered in 2009 33268

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE

FOR LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST 2006-1 is the Plaintiff and RENEE

HOLLAND; and RANDY L. HOLLAND are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on February 26, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY 5

FEET THEREOF, PALM HARBOR ESTATES

SUBDIVISION, AS PER MAP IN

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 139 REEF ROAD,

SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 1 day of February, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

13-08234

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0044

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 31848 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN

STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST

2007-NC4 MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4,

Plaintiff, vs.

LINDA E. SIMONS, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 26, 2020,

and entered in 2019 31848 CICI of the Circuit Court

of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN STANLEY

ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-NC4 MORTGAGE

PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4

is the Plaintiff and LINDA E. SIMONS; and

ROYCE M. SIMONS are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on February 26, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 24, BLOCK 4, BRIDGEPORT HEIGHTS,

AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 207, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 128 MINERVA RD,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of January, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-366872

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0043

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-CP-012848

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARY PHYLLIS NORTON

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Mary Phyllis

Norton, deceased, whose date of death was

April 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court

for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,

DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and

addresses of the personal representative and

the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY

OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

February 4, 2021.

Personal Representative:

DESMOND F. NORTON

1476 Kenoa Circle

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Attorney for Personal Representative:

CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 0022751

3903 Northdale Blvd., Suite 100E

Tampa, Florida 33624

Telephone (813) 902-2119

Fax (727) 290-4044

E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com

Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0041

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 20-CP-011460

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

AUSTIN MARTIN DRY

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Austin Martin

Dry, deceased, whose date of death was April

2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand,

FL 32721. The names and addresses of the

personal representative and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY

OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

February 4, 2021.

Personal Representative:

NICOLE JUSTINE VOLKERNICK

813 SW 9th Ave

Cape Coral, Florida 33991

Attorney for Personal Representative:

EVIANA J. MARTIN, Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 36198

3701 Del Prado Blvd S.

CAPE CORAL, FL 33904

Telephone: (239) 443-1094

Fax: (941) 2181231

E-Mail: eviana.martin@martinlawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: efilee@martinlawfirm.com

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0040

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2020-12007-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

WILLIAM DELLINGER,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of WILLIAM

DELLINGER, deceased, whose date of death

was MARCH 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit

Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N Alabama

Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses

of the personal representative and the

personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate, on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served, must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY

OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is:

February 4, 2021

CONNIE DELLINGER

Personal Representative

117 Maple Drive

Debary, FL 32713

ANDREW DICKMAN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 0238820

Attorney for Personal Representative

DICKMAN LAW FIRM

Post Office Box 771390

Naples, FL 34107-1390

T: 239-434-0840

F: 239-434-0940

andrew@dickmanlawfirm.org

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0039

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 30277 CICI

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming interest by, through,

under or against the Estate of Pasquale A.

Ciero a/k/a Pasquale Ciero, Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all other

parties claiming interest by, through, under or

against the Estate of Pasquale A. Ciero a/k/a

Pasquale Ciero, Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property

in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 6, GEORGETOWN DUPLEXES, UNIT

1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE(S)

172, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,

PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of

publication on or before March 09, 2021, and file

the original with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted

es una persona con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar en este

procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en

gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on January 21, 2021.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F02352

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0038

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11896 CIDL

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered January 19, 2021 in

Civil Case No. 2019 11896 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland,

Florida, wherein PENNYMAC

LOAN SERVICES, LLC is Plaintiff and

MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et al.,

are Defendants, the Clerk of Court,

LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida

Statutes on the 9th day of March 2021

at 11:00 AM on the following described

property as set forth in said Summary

Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 51, Coastal Woods Unit A1, according

to the plat thereof as

recorded in Map Book 58, Pages 55

through 59, of the Public Records of

Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens, must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 29th day of January,

2021, to all parties on the attached

service list.

ROBYN KATz, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01385-2

February 4, 11, 2021 V21-0037

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 10691 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY DBA

CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY, BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR NYMT LOAN TRUST I

Plaintiff, vs.

DEBRA MCGEE A/K/A DEBRA S. MCGEE, et al,

Defendants/

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

or Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

19, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020 10691

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

Wilmington Savings Fund Society dba Christiana

Trust, not individually, but solely as Trustee for

NYMT Loan Trust I is the Plaintiff and ALETHA

MCGEE and DEBRA MCGEE A/K/A DEBRA S.

MCGEE the Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website

for on-line auctions at 11:00 AM on March 23,

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 390, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT ELEVEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

25, PAGES 193 THROUGH 206, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF

THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE

OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY

REMAINING FUNDS. .AFTER THE FUNDS ARE

REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE

OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be

entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any

applicable fees and costs and shall have no further

recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the

Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this 3 day of

February, 2021.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

630282.26469

February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0045

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2011 30596 CICI

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB

DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST AS TRUSTEE FOR

HLSS MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST FOR THE

BENEFIT OF THE HOLDERS OF THE SERIES

2014-1 CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY HLSS

MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST,

Plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY THROUGH

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BETTY

CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED; et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF BETTY CONSOLAzIO, DECEASED

Last Known Residence: Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following property in VOLUSIA

County, Florida:

LOT EIGHT (8), RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION

AND ALL OF LOT NINE (9), EXCEPT

THE SOUTHERLY SEVEN (7) FEET

THEREOF, RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION

AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORD IN MAP

BOOK 26, PAGE 17, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it

on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Delray

Beach, FL 33445, on or before March 23, 2021,

and file the original with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the

complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;

si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on February 4, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (561) 392-6391

1248-1637B

February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0047

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019-10937-CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN

STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST

2006-HE4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE4,

Plaintiff, vs.

CAPITAL PROPERTIES ORLANDO, LLC;

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE, FOR THE CSMC 2017-1 TRUST,

MORTGAGE -BACKED NOTES, SERIES

2017-1; AUTUMN WOODS PROPERTY

OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2;

AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated

December 2, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019-10937-CIDL of the

Circuit Court in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR

MORGAN STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST

2006-HE4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-HE4 is Plaintiff and

CAPITAL PROPERTIES ORLANDO, LLC; WILMINGTON

SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A

CHRISTIANA TRUST, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

FOR THE CSMC 2017-1 TRUST, MORTGAGE-BACKED

NOTES, SERIES 2017-1; AUTUMN

WOODS PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION,

INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS

ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on

March 9, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 73, AUTUMN WOODS UNIT THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 48,

PAGES 67, 68 AND 69, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS

UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF

THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED

TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS

PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED February 5, 2021.

FAzIA CORSBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

DIAz ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

1396-172426

February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0048

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)

2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT #1;

TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Final Summary

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June

30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009

30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORPORATION

(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;

TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 19th day of March,

2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris

Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated February 1, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

February 11, 18, 2021 V21-0046

