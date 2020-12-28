NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 11546 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON
ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2003-3,
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
KELLY L. OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY
OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY L. SQUIRES;
STANLEY OGLESBY A/K/A STANLEY
B.OGLESBY, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated September
17, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2019 11546 CIDL,
of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. DEUTSCHE
BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE
FOR SAXON ASSET SECURITIES
TRUST 2003-3,
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET
BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2003-3, is Plaintiff
and KELLY L. OGLESBY
A/K/A KELLY OGLESBY
A/K/A KELLY L. SQUIRES;
STANLEY OGLESBY A/K/A
STANLEY B.OGLESBY;
FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE
CORPORATION,
are defendants. Laura E.
Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court
for VOLUSIA, County Florida
will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash via the
Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the 14TH day
of JANUARY, 2021,
the following described
property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 4, 5, AND 6,
BLOCK 21, DAYTONA
PARK ESTATES, SECTION B,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP IN MAP
BOOK 23, PAGE 74,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
14495-19
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0462
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN
MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP.
2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order dated October 12, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for VOLUSIA County, Florida. U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE
FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION
CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff and YOSEF AMAR
A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A
YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; MICHELE AMAR
A/K/A MICHELLE AMAR, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT
PART DEEDED TO THE STATE OF
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3691,
PAGE 1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 17th day of December, 2020
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13243-18
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0459
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30408 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON
ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2002-3,
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2002-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA L.
WINTINK A/K/A VICTORIA LYNN
WINTINK; ESTATE OF VICTORIA L.
WINTINK, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated November 18,
2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 30408 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida. DEUTSCHE BANK
TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS,
AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON
ASSET SECURITIES TRUST
2002-3, MORTGAGE LOAN
ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2002-3, is Plaintiff
and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
VICTORIA L. WINTINK A/K/A
VICTORIA LYNN WINTINK;
STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; CLERK OF
THE CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; MISTY
CLARK A/K/A MISTY WINTINK
A/K/A MISTY LYNN CLARK A/K/A
MISTY A. CLARK; MELANIE
CRAIG A/K/A MELANIE
WINTINK; MICHAEL WINTINK
A/K/A MICHAEL THOMAS
WINTINK, are defendants. Laura
E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for
VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the 13TH day of JANUARY,
2021, the following described
property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 20, HIDDEN LAKE
SUBDIVISION, PHASE I,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGES
121 AND 122, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13498-18
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0458
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018 31200 CICI
HOME POINT FINANCIAL
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE ESTATE OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.,
et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Order dated September 10, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2018 31200 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida. HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION,
is Plaintiff and THE ESTATES
OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.; UNKNOWN
HEIRS OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF RICHARD
BLOUNT, SR.; JAMES DERRICK
BLOUNT; RICHARD BLOUNT, JR.; CASSANDRA
MOORE; JAMES DERRICK
BLOUNT, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD
BLOUNT A/K/A RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.;
AUDREY BUGGS; STATE OF FLORIDA,
DEPARTMENT REVENUE; CLERK OF
THE CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANTS
IN POSSESSION OF SUBJECT
PROPERTY, are defendants. Laura E.
Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 15TH day of JANUARY,
2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, " COLONIAL LAKE SUB.",
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 29, PAGE 54, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 17th day of December, 2020.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
12265-18
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0457
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018 11528 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS, CWABS, INC.,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2007-BC3,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANTONIO JIMENEZ; MIGDALIA
JIMENEZ, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated September 11, 2020, and en-tered
in Case No. 2018 11528 CIDL,
of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. THE BANK OF NEW
YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF
NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS,
CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BC3,
is Plaintiff and ANTONIO
JIMENEZ; MIGDALIA JIMENEZ, are
defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County
Florida will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 a.m., on the 14TH day of JANUARY,
2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1005, DELTONA
LAKES REPLAT OF UNIT TWENTY-NINE
AND UNIT THIRTY-SEVEN,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 181
THROUGH 183, INCLUSIVE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of December, 2020
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
12064-18
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0456
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11580 CIDL
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JACOB A. ROSS, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to a Summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure entered
July 2, 2020 in Civil Case
No. 2019 11580 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida,
wherein LAKEVIEW LOAN
SERVICING, LLC is Plaintiff
and JACOB A. ROSS, et al.,
are Defendants, the Clerk of
Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ.,
will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash electronically at
in accordance with Chapter 45,
Florida Statutes on the 14th
day of January 2021 at 11:00
AM on the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1532, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FIFTY
NINE, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
28, PAGES 77 THROUGH
89, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens,
must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was: E-mailed Mailed this 15th
day of December, 2020, to all parties
on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01173-6
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0455
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 30423 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF
THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-23,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST GRACE MURPHY A/K/A GRACE
H. MURPHY A/K/A GRACE HILL MURPHY
A/K/A GRACE JONES
MURPHY, DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES,
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS; JOHNNY RAY MURPHY;
CURTIS LEVON MURPHY; RONALD
WENDELL MURPHY; JOCKLYN LATRESE
MURPHY; SHEILA DENISE MURPHY;
ERIC DWIGHT MURPHY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF GRACE
MURPHY A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY
A/K/A GRACE HILL MURPHY A/K/A
GRACE JONES MURPHY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed August
21, 2020 and entered in Case No. 2017
30423 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK
MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK,
AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS
OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23
is Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST GRACE MURPHY
A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY A/K/A GRACE
HILL MURPHY A/K/A GRACE JONES MURPHY,
DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN
TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID
UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
JOHNNY RAY MURPHY; CURTIS LEVON
MURPHY; RONALD WENDELL MURPHY;
JOCKLYN LATRESE MURPHY; SHEILA
DENISE MURPHY; ERIC DWIGHT MURPHY;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GRACE
MURPHY A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY A/K/A
GRACE HILL MURPHY A/K/A GRACE
JONES MURPHY; UNKNOWN TENANT # 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT # 2; are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on January 13, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 3, PARCEL "C" SOUTH CEDAR
PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 112, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 14th day of December, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000
Plantation, Florida 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
17-02191
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0454
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 31129 CICI
SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DIANE E. DEPASCALE
A/K/A DIANE DEPASCALE,
DECEASED; PETER J. DEPASCALE JR;
PETER JEROME DEPASCALE III;
NICOLE DEPASCALE A/K/A NIKKI DEPASCALE;
BRITTANY DEPASCALE;
STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE; CLERK OF COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO FIA CARD
SERVICES, NA; THE VILLAGE OF PINE
RUN PROPERTY OWNERS, INC.; UNKNOWN
PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale
filed September 24, 2020 and entered in
Case No. 2019 31129 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein SELECT
PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. is
Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,
CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER
PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF DIANE E. DEPASCALE A/K/A
DIANE DEPASCALE, DECEASED;
PETER J. DEPASCALE JR; PETER
JEROME DEPASCALE III; NICOLE DEPASCALE
A/K/A NIKKI DEPASCALE;
BRITTANY DEPASCALE; UNKNOWN
PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY; STATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE;
CLERK OF COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO FIA
CARD SERVICES, NA; THE VILLAGE OF
PINE RUN PROPERTY OWNERS, INC.;
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the
Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC
SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on
January 13, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 14, VILLAGE OF PINE RUN,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 35, PAGE(S) 40 THROUGH
45, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of December, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000
Plantation, Florida 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-00614
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0453
******************************
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 10402 CIDL
R P Funding, Inc.
Plaintiff, vs.
Melanie Marie Ledgerwood; et al
Defendants.
TO: The Unknown Heirs or Beneficiaries of
the Estate of Craig F. Lipscomb a/k/a Craig
Lipscomb a/k/ Craig Farrel Lipscomb, Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 9, BLOCK 128, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FOUR, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF,
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,
PAGE(S) 121 THROUGH 126, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,
Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s
attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th
St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309,
within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication
on or before February 09, 2020, and
file the original with the Clerk of this Court
either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a
default will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on December 23, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
20-F01777
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0468
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI
NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
TIMOTHY RUSH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A
SHELLPOINST MORTGAGE SERVICING is
the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY RUSH and LORI
RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on January 13, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email:
18-228255
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0467
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11277 CIDL
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR
MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT
SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
LUCILLE J. CAMERON, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 16, 2020, and entered in 2019
11277 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY,
N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE
ASSETS MANAGEMENT
SERIES I TRUST is the Plaintiff and LUCILLE
J. CAMERON; UNITED STATES
OF AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF OF
THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND
URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on January 14, 2021,
the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 286, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT SEVENTY-SIX,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGES 108 AND 109, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1377 BAILEY
AVENUE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 18 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email:
19-327782
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0466
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION
ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-4,
Plaintiff, vs.
BLACK POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA
CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER
THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND
TRUST DATED JANUARY 1, 2014, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR
OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and BLACK
POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION,
AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE 3330
CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST DATED
JANUARY 1, 2014; UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF
THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET
LAND TRUST; WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST 2007-4, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4;
and DISCOVER BANK are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on January 14, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT FORTY SEVEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,
PAGES 10 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL
ST, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 18 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email:
17-047357
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0465
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 642019CA031575XXXXCI
HSBC BANK USA, N.A., AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED
NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE
HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2007-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
WILLIE MAE BOLDEN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein HSBC Bank USA, N.A.,
as Indenture Trustee for the registered
Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity
Loan Trust 2007-1 is the Plaintiff and
Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden
a/k/a Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of
Daytona Beach, Florida; Florida Housing
Finance Corporation are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on the
20th day of January, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE
SCHANTZ SUBDIVISION OF
LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING
TO AND AS SHOWN BY
THE R. HODGMAN MAP AND
PLAT OF DAYTONA, AS PER
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED
IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 138,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 23rd day of December, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F00865
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0464
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 10639 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR HSI
ASSET SECURITIZATION
CORPORATION TRUST 2006-OPT2,
MORTGAGE-PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
GREGORY HERRERA, JR., A/K/A
GREGORY HERRERA, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale, entered in Case No. 2018
10639 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein Deutsche Bank National
Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI Asset
Securitization Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,
Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series
2006-OPT2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory Herrera,
Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; Tanya Herrera
a/k/a Tanya Sartin a/k/a Tonya M. Herrera; Advanced
Minerals, Inc., as Trustee of The 352
Providence 352 Land Trust dated November
12, 2016; Unknown Beneficiaries of The 352
Providence 352 Land Trust dated November
12, 2016; HSBC Mortgage Services, Inc.; The
Independent Savings Plan Company d/b/a
ISPC; Livewire Properties, Inc., as Trustee of
The Herrara Providence Trust dated March 01,
2006 are the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 AM on the 12th day of January, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 439, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT TWELVE, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES 207
THROUGH 209, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 21st day of December, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KAREN GREEN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
17-F02889
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0463
******************************