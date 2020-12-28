NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 11546 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY

AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON

ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2003-3,

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

KELLY L. OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY

OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY L. SQUIRES;

STANLEY OGLESBY A/K/A STANLEY

B.OGLESBY, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated September

17, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2019 11546 CIDL,

of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. DEUTSCHE

BANK TRUST COMPANY

AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE

FOR SAXON ASSET SECURITIES

TRUST 2003-3,

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET

BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2003-3, is Plaintiff

and KELLY L. OGLESBY

A/K/A KELLY OGLESBY

A/K/A KELLY L. SQUIRES;

STANLEY OGLESBY A/K/A

STANLEY B.OGLESBY;

FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE

CORPORATION,

are defendants. Laura E.

Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court

for VOLUSIA, County Florida

will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash via the

Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the 14TH day

of JANUARY, 2021,

the following described

property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 4, 5, AND 6,

BLOCK 21, DAYTONA

PARK ESTATES, SECTION B,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP IN MAP

BOOK 23, PAGE 74,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

14495-19

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0462

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN

MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP.

2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order dated October 12, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for VOLUSIA County, Florida. U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE

FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION

CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff and YOSEF AMAR

A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A

YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; MICHELE AMAR

A/K/A MICHELLE AMAR, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

a.m., on the 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT

PART DEEDED TO THE STATE OF

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3691,

PAGE 1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 17th day of December, 2020

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

13243-18

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0459

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 30408 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY

AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON

ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2002-3,

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2002-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA L.

WINTINK A/K/A VICTORIA LYNN

WINTINK; ESTATE OF VICTORIA L.

WINTINK, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated November 18,

2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 30408 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida. DEUTSCHE BANK

TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS,

AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON

ASSET SECURITIES TRUST

2002-3, MORTGAGE LOAN

ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2002-3, is Plaintiff

and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF

VICTORIA L. WINTINK A/K/A

VICTORIA LYNN WINTINK;

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE; CLERK OF

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; MISTY

CLARK A/K/A MISTY WINTINK

A/K/A MISTY LYNN CLARK A/K/A

MISTY A. CLARK; MELANIE

CRAIG A/K/A MELANIE

WINTINK; MICHAEL WINTINK

A/K/A MICHAEL THOMAS

WINTINK, are defendants. Laura

E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for

VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell

to the highest and best bidder for

cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the 13TH day of JANUARY,

2021, the following described

property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 20, HIDDEN LAKE

SUBDIVISION, PHASE I,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGES

121 AND 122, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

13498-18

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0458

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 31200 CICI

HOME POINT FINANCIAL

CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE ESTATE OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.,

et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Order dated September 10, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2018 31200 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida. HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION,

is Plaintiff and THE ESTATES

OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.; UNKNOWN

HEIRS OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF RICHARD

BLOUNT, SR.; JAMES DERRICK

BLOUNT; RICHARD BLOUNT, JR.; CASSANDRA

MOORE; JAMES DERRICK

BLOUNT, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD

BLOUNT A/K/A RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.;

AUDREY BUGGS; STATE OF FLORIDA,

DEPARTMENT REVENUE; CLERK OF

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANTS

IN POSSESSION OF SUBJECT

PROPERTY, are defendants. Laura E.

Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

a.m., on the 15TH day of JANUARY,

2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 22, " COLONIAL LAKE SUB.",

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 29, PAGE 54, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 17th day of December, 2020.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12265-18

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0457

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 11528 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS, CWABS, INC.,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2007-BC3,

Plaintiff, vs.

ANTONIO JIMENEZ; MIGDALIA

JIMENEZ, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated September 11, 2020, and en-tered

in Case No. 2018 11528 CIDL,

of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. THE BANK OF NEW

YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF

NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS,

CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BC3,

is Plaintiff and ANTONIO

JIMENEZ; MIGDALIA JIMENEZ, are

defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County

Florida will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 a.m., on the 14TH day of JANUARY,

2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 11, BLOCK 1005, DELTONA

LAKES REPLAT OF UNIT TWENTY-NINE

AND UNIT THIRTY-SEVEN,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 181

THROUGH 183, INCLUSIVE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15th day of December, 2020

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12064-18

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0456

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11580 CIDL

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JACOB A. ROSS, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to a Summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure entered

July 2, 2020 in Civil Case

No. 2019 11580 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida,

wherein LAKEVIEW LOAN

SERVICING, LLC is Plaintiff

and JACOB A. ROSS, et al.,

are Defendants, the Clerk of

Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ.,

will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com

in accordance with Chapter 45,

Florida Statutes on the 14th

day of January 2021 at 11:00

AM on the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1532, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FIFTY

NINE, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

28, PAGES 77 THROUGH

89, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens,

must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was: E-mailed Mailed this 15th

day of December, 2020, to all parties

on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01173-6

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0455

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 30423 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF

THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-23,

Plaintiff, vs.

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST GRACE MURPHY A/K/A GRACE

H. MURPHY A/K/A GRACE HILL MURPHY

A/K/A GRACE JONES

MURPHY, DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES,

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS; JOHNNY RAY MURPHY;

CURTIS LEVON MURPHY; RONALD

WENDELL MURPHY; JOCKLYN LATRESE

MURPHY; SHEILA DENISE MURPHY;

ERIC DWIGHT MURPHY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF GRACE

MURPHY A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY

A/K/A GRACE HILL MURPHY A/K/A

GRACE JONES MURPHY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed August

21, 2020 and entered in Case No. 2017

30423 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK,

AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS

OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23

is Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST GRACE MURPHY

A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY A/K/A GRACE

HILL MURPHY A/K/A GRACE JONES MURPHY,

DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN

TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

JOHNNY RAY MURPHY; CURTIS LEVON

MURPHY; RONALD WENDELL MURPHY;

JOCKLYN LATRESE MURPHY; SHEILA

DENISE MURPHY; ERIC DWIGHT MURPHY;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GRACE

MURPHY A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY A/K/A

GRACE HILL MURPHY A/K/A GRACE

JONES MURPHY; UNKNOWN TENANT # 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT # 2; are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit

Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on January 13, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 3, PARCEL "C" SOUTH CEDAR

PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 112, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 14th day of December, 2020.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000

Plantation, Florida 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

17-02191

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0454

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 31129 CICI

SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DIANE E. DEPASCALE

A/K/A DIANE DEPASCALE,

DECEASED; PETER J. DEPASCALE JR;

PETER JEROME DEPASCALE III;

NICOLE DEPASCALE A/K/A NIKKI DEPASCALE;

BRITTANY DEPASCALE;

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE; CLERK OF COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO FIA CARD

SERVICES, NA; THE VILLAGE OF PINE

RUN PROPERTY OWNERS, INC.; UNKNOWN

PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale

filed September 24, 2020 and entered in

Case No. 2019 31129 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for

VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein SELECT

PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC. is

Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER

PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF DIANE E. DEPASCALE A/K/A

DIANE DEPASCALE, DECEASED;

PETER J. DEPASCALE JR; PETER

JEROME DEPASCALE III; NICOLE DEPASCALE

A/K/A NIKKI DEPASCALE;

BRITTANY DEPASCALE; UNKNOWN

PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE

SUBJECT PROPERTY; STATE OF

FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE;

CLERK OF COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO FIA

CARD SERVICES, NA; THE VILLAGE OF

PINE RUN PROPERTY OWNERS, INC.;

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the

Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC

SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on

January 13, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 14, VILLAGE OF PINE RUN,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 35, PAGE(S) 40 THROUGH

45, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15th day of December, 2020.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000

Plantation, Florida 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

19-00614

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0453

******************************

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 10402 CIDL

R P Funding, Inc.

Plaintiff, vs.

Melanie Marie Ledgerwood; et al

Defendants.

TO: The Unknown Heirs or Beneficiaries of

the Estate of Craig F. Lipscomb a/k/a Craig

Lipscomb a/k/ Craig Farrel Lipscomb, Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 9, BLOCK 128, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FOUR, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF,

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,

PAGE(S) 121 THROUGH 126, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,

Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s

attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th

St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309,

within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication

on or before February 09, 2020, and

file the original with the Clerk of this Court

either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a

default will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted

tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on December 23, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

20-F01777

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0468

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY RUSH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A

SHELLPOINST MORTGAGE SERVICING is

the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY RUSH and LORI

RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on January 13, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email:

lgoorland@rasflaw.com

18-228255

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0467

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11277 CIDL

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR

MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT

SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

LUCILLE J. CAMERON, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 16, 2020, and entered in 2019

11277 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY,

N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE

ASSETS MANAGEMENT

SERIES I TRUST is the Plaintiff and LUCILLE

J. CAMERON; UNITED STATES

OF AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF OF

THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND

URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on January 14, 2021,

the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 286, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT SEVENTY-SIX,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGES 108 AND 109, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1377 BAILEY

AVENUE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 18 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email:

lgoorland@rasflaw.com

19-327782

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0466

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION

ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-4,

Plaintiff, vs.

BLACK POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA

CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER

THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND

TRUST DATED JANUARY 1, 2014, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR

OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and BLACK

POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION,

AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE 3330

CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST DATED

JANUARY 1, 2014; UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF

THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET

LAND TRUST; WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST 2007-4, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4;

and DISCOVER BANK are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on January 14, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT FORTY SEVEN, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,

PAGES 10 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL

ST, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 18 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email:

lgoorland@rasflaw.com

17-047357

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0465

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 642019CA031575XXXXCI

HSBC BANK USA, N.A., AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED

NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE

HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2007-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

WILLIE MAE BOLDEN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit, in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein HSBC Bank USA, N.A.,

as Indenture Trustee for the registered

Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity

Loan Trust 2007-1 is the Plaintiff and

Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden

a/k/a Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of

Daytona Beach, Florida; Florida Housing

Finance Corporation are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on the

20th day of January, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE

SCHANTZ SUBDIVISION OF

LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING

TO AND AS SHOWN BY

THE R. HODGMAN MAP AND

PLAT OF DAYTONA, AS PER

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED

IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 138,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 23rd day of December, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F00865

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0464

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 10639 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR HSI

ASSET SECURITIZATION

CORPORATION TRUST 2006-OPT2,

MORTGAGE-PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

GREGORY HERRERA, JR., A/K/A

GREGORY HERRERA, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale, entered in Case No. 2018

10639 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein Deutsche Bank National

Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI Asset

Securitization Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,

Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series

2006-OPT2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory Herrera,

Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; Tanya Herrera

a/k/a Tanya Sartin a/k/a Tonya M. Herrera; Advanced

Minerals, Inc., as Trustee of The 352

Providence 352 Land Trust dated November

12, 2016; Unknown Beneficiaries of The 352

Providence 352 Land Trust dated November

12, 2016; HSBC Mortgage Services, Inc.; The

Independent Savings Plan Company d/b/a

ISPC; Livewire Properties, Inc., as Trustee of

The Herrara Providence Trust dated March 01,

2006 are the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 AM on the 12th day of January, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 439, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT TWELVE, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES 207

THROUGH 209, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 21st day of December, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KAREN GREEN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

17-F02889

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0463

******************************