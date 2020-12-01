**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 142-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #480900000160 9 14 28 N 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 EXC N 492.6 FT & EXC RD PER OR 1813 PG 585 PER OR 7359 PG 4827
Name in which assessed: DEANNA RAE FLOWERS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8882-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523818030050 LOTS 5 TO 7 INC BLK 3 PINECREST COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 5098 PGS 4186-4187 PER OR 6018 PG 3659 PER OR 6586 PG 2946
Name in which assessed: ROBERT CLARK
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11509-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #534420000560 E 60 FT OF W 410 FT OF S 125 FT OF LOT 146 BLAKE AKA LOT 56 BECKMAN MOBILE HOME UNREC SUB NO 216 PER OR 4683 PG 0664 PER OR 6773 PG 1538 PER OR 6790 PG 1632 PER OR 7430 PG 2607
Name in which assessed: DANIEL JOSEPH CONWAY IV & DANIELLE MARIE DUGUAY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4173-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #412603000480 LOT 48 CARRIAGE CREEK AT BREAKAWAY TRAILS MB 41 PGS 119-120 INC PER OR 3929 PG 1783 PER OR 7079 PG 1433 PER OR 7079 PGS 1642-1643 PER OR 7333 PG 3516 PER OR 7337 PG 4468 PER OR 7343 PGS 2267-2268
Name in which assessed: JAMES DONALD WILKERSON & XIAYING Q WILKERSON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1283-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #602900000401 28 & 29-16-30 SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 6 SEC 29 & INC SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N & SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 10 SEC 28 EXC IRREG PARCELS IN SECS 28 & 29 PER OR 4813 PG 2837 & OR 4931 PG 1139 MEAS 934.08 FT ON W/L US 17 & MEAS 437.26 FT ON N/L GLENWOOD RD PER OR 2756 PG 0255
Name in which assessed: R C LTD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9014-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523838002680 LOT 268 MADISON HEIGHTS BLK 18 KINGSTON MB 11 PG 211 PER OR 4268 PG 1284 PER D/C 5689 PG 0668 PER OR 5728 PGS 0948-0949 PER OR 5778 PG 0761 PER OR 6015 PG 1116 PER OR 6026 PG 2730 PER OR 6229 PGS 3034-3035 PER OR 7135 PGS 1807-1808 PER OR 7234 PG 0567
Name in which assessed: RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ERICA K TROXAL the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5188-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #611601120030 LOT 3 BLK 82 CITY OF DELTONA PARK MB 25 PGS 84 & 85 INC EXC 50% S/S RTS PER OR 2626 PG 1668
Name in which assessed: BERTHA MAY OGILVIE ESTATE C/O TRACY LANGE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2192-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701500000400 15-17-30 E 100 FT OF N 150 FT OF W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 EXC E 20 FT FOR RD PER OR 5036 PG 3339
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL CRANE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9099-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523906270050 LOT 5 BLK 27 DAYTONA GARDENS PER OR 2088 PG 811
Name in which assessed: ZIP HOME DEALS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DENNIS BYRD the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 413-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #590600000022 6 15 29 50 PC SUBSURFACE RTS TO NW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 3993 PG 0446 PER OR 6042 PG 0231 PER OR 7336 PG 4172
Name in which assessed: EMPIRIA HOMES INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ERICA K TROXAL the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5189-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #611601120060 LOT 6 INC BLK 82 CITY OF DELTONA PARK MB 25 PGS 83 & 84 EXC 50 PC S/S RTS PER OR 2626 PG 1668
Name in which assessed: BERTHA MAY OGILVIE ESTATE C/O TRACY LANGE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2348-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701640000080 LOT 8 GOLFVIEW HEIGHTS MB 23 PG 175 PER OR 4189 PG 1488 PER OR 5826 PG 1337 PER OR 5935 0854
Name in which assessed: ANA MARIA RAMOS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9136-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523952090040 APT J4 NEW COLONY HOUSE CONDOMINIUM OR 1326 PG 0526 & MB 31 PGS 54-55 PER OR 5169 PGS 3888-3889
Name in which assessed: STANLEY C HILL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PAUL A DUFFETT the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1238-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #600515770170 LOTS 17 TO 20 INC BLK 177 DELEON SPRINGS HTS 15TH DIV
Name in which assessed: JOSEPH A & VIVIAN E SANTIAGO C/O RAMONA SANTIAGO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6081-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #813010090100 LOT 10 BLK 51 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 10 MB 25 PGS 186-192 INC PER OR 5214 PG 4012 PER OR 5660 PG 1289 PER OR 6377 PG 0501 PER OR 6528 PG 1253
Name in which assessed: CHARLIE C & SANDRA BLUNT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4936-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710701100140 7 17 31 LOT 14 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1703
Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10435-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #532216170NE0 UNIT 17 NE PECK PLAZA MB 33 PGS 87-95 INC PER OR 4770 PG 2759 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 6860 PGS 0851-0852
Name in which assessed: JOHN M & PEGGY V BOYCE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PAUL A DUFFETT the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1239-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #600515770210 LOTS 21 TO 24 INC BLK 177 DELEON SPRINGS HTS 15TH DIV
Name in which assessed: JOSEPH A & VIVIAN E SANTIAGO C/O RAMONA SANTIAGO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7481-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #323422013020 UNIT 302 OCEAN SHORES CONDO MB 37 PGS 31-35 INC PER OR 2193 PG 1647 PER OR 4865 PG 0992 PER OR 6378 PG 2038 PER OR 7410 PG 3767
Name in which assessed: HUGH P BROMILEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4937-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710701100150 7 17 31 LOT 15 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1704
Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10689-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533715050090 LOT 9 BLK 5 MASON PARK HOMES UNIT 2 HOLLY HILL MB 19 PG 178 PER OR 3839 PG 3017 PER OR 6826 PG 0465 PER OR 7109 PG 4806
Name in which assessed: EDDIE LEE MCCANTS ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec, 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that OLGA WINFREY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2980-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #703204010010 LOTS 1 TO 4 INC BLK A LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960
Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PLEASANT VALLEY CAPITAL LLC - 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7538-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #324220013020 UNIT 302 TOMOKA OAKS CONDO NORTH MB 33 PGS 54-59 INC PER OR 2944 PG 1093
Name in which assessed: SYLVIA A LOPEZ EST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8300-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424241000720 LOT 72 SHOTWELLS JUNGLE GARDEN IN LOT 40 HOPKINS FITCH GRANT MB 23 PG 25 PER OR 3173 PGS 1837-1838 INC PER OR 5677 PG 2901 PER OR 5763 PG 3515 PER OR 6419 PG 3392 PER OR 6960 PG 4587 PER OR 7325 PGS 0061-0063 INC
Name in which assessed: GONZALEZ FAMILY REV LIV TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11282-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533980040050 LOT 5 BLK 4 SCHANTZ SUB BLK 32 DAYTONA PER OR 3576 PG 1370
Name in which assessed: EMILY M FLOYD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that OLGA WINFREY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3023-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #703204010070 LOTS 7 TO 13 INC BLK A BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960
Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8547-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521104000010 LOT 1 BEVERLY HILLS UNIT 4 MB 26 PG 1 PER OR 4365 PG 0741 PER DC 6868 PG 4877
Name in which assessed: JNG PROPERTY GROUP LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: DECEMBER 21, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in WEEK No(s) __________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 7942, Page 770, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 16th day of November, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit "A" Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses ("RO"), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No./Week No. ("U/W"), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page ("CL ORB/PG"), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien ("Amt Due"), Per Diem Amount ("PD") from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12369 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDERICK PETER MOYER
a/k/a FREDRICK P. MOYER
a/k/a FRED P. MOYER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of FREDERICK PETER MOYER a/k/a FREDRICK P. MOYER a/k/a FRED P. MOYER, deceased, whose date of death was December 8, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
ALYSON G. MORELLI , Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 296326
ASTRID DE PARRY, P.A.
107 East Church Street
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 736-1223
Fax: (386) 736-1022
E-Mail: email@delandattorney.com
Secondary E-Mail: astriddeparry@gmail.com
Personal Representative:
PATRICIA KING
4473 Daugharty Road
DeLand, Florida 32724
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12428-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JANET HEFFNER WOLFE
a/k/a JANET H. WOLFE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JANET HEFFNER WOLFE, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ Carol Sperber
809 Wells Drive
South Daytona, Florida 32119
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ MELVIN D. STACK
Email Address: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
December 3 & 10, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Motmot Language Services
1715 Talmadge St
DeLand, FL 32724
/s/ Anabel Borbon
December 3, 2020
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: December 18, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in WEEK No(s) _________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 7941, Page 2516, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 12th day of November, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit "A " sets forth the Combined Descriptions that includes Record Owner/Obligor's, or junior lienholder, if any, name and notice address ("RO"), Condominium Unit No.(s)/Week No.(s) ("U/W"), Claim of Lien Official Records Book/Page of recording site in Volusia County, Florida ("CL ORB/PG"), Claim of Lien total due ("Amt Due") and per diem amount, if any, ("PD") as follows:
November 26 & December 3, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2020-12713 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
SAMUEL J. DEANE,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of SAMUEL J. DEANE, deceased, File Number: 2020-12713-PRDL by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Florida; that the decedent's date of death was October 14, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $7,000.00 and that the name and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
JEANNINE A. DEANE, as Trustee of the Deane Family Revocable Trust dated December 1, 2003, whose mailing address is 451 Bouchelle Drive, Unit 204, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 26, 2020.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
Coronado Law Group LLP
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ JEANNINE A. DEANE
451 Bouchelle Drive, Unit #204
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
November 26 & December 3, 2020
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time.
Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Unit(s)/Week(s) listed herein, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration").
Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.
Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.
Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions. Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated November 15, 2020 by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee
Schedule "A" Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses ("RO"), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit/Week No. ("U/W"), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page ("CL ORB/PG"), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien ("Amt Due"), Per Diem Amount ("PD") from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
Combined Descriptions:
November 26 & December 3, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9054-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523846000300 LOT 30 DOUGLAS PARK 3 MB 19 PG 65 PER OR 5247 PG 3633 PER OR 7425 PG 3121
Name in which assessed: AIR AWARENESS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12456 PRDL
Division 10 - Judge Hudson
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NATHAN BAILEY SWIRE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Nathan Bailey Swire, deceased, whose date of death was August 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/Michael P. Kelton, Esquire
Kelton Law, P.A.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 21756
601 Deltona Blvd., Suite 102
Deltona. FL 32725
(386) 259-4806 / Fax: (386) 490-9287
E-Mail: mkelton@keltonlawpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: jgarcia@keltonlawpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/Nicole Furney f/k/a
Nicole Freeman
923 Cascades Park Trail
DeLand, FL 32720
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2020-DR-8730
IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF:
KOTCHANAN COLTHARP,
Petitioner/Wife,
and
MATTHEW SAMUEL COLTHARP,
Respondent/Husband.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
WITH NO CHILD
OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT
TO: MATTHEW SAMUEL COLTHARP
199 EMPORIA ROAD
PIERSON, FLORIDA 32180
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on CHANNELL LAW FIRM, P.A., 160 South Main Street, Winter Garden, Florida, 34787 on or before December 31, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of Courts, 425 N ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FLORIDA, 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in this petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file a Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Forms 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WITNESS my hand and Official Seal on the 9th day of November, 2020 in Orange County, Florida.
TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL
/s/ Tyeia J. Owens
Deputy Clerk,
Orange County Clerk of Courts
425 North Orange Ave.
Suite 320
Orlando, Florida 32801
November 12, 19, 26 & Dec. 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on12/20/2020, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GNDM19W0SB266961
1995 Chevrolet
3A8FY58B08T228013
2008 Chrysler
December 3, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LOVETT ENTERPRISES INC LOVETT ENTERPRISES INC DBA LOVETT CONSTRUCTION the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11329-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #723100002230 31-17-32 W 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 PER OR 1636 PG 700 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3765 PG 1816
Name in which assessed: JAMES J MAHONEY TRUSTEE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-12432-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
JAMES P. CRUZAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES P. CRUZAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: December 3, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ BRENDA SWANK
Personal Representative
1170 Corinth Greens Drive
Sun City Center, Florida 33573
December 3 & 10, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/21/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WBANW13528CN55086 2008 BMW
2G1WF55E8Y9147557
2000 Chevrolet
1GNDS13S952381848
2005 Chevrolet
1G1AK55F077162388
2007 Chevrolet
2C3HE66G7YH198258
2000 Chrysler
2C4RC1BG5CR299736 2012 Chrysler
1C3EL75R24N135782 2004 Chrysler
1C3EL75R26N131024 2006 Chrysler
2C4RDGBG8ER140275 2014 Dodge
1FALP52U6VA318766 1997 Ford
1FALP52U5SA300528 1995 Ford
1FAFP42X73F406274 2003 Ford
1FMEU1767VLB17084 1997 Ford
3HGGK5G61JM732461 2018 Honda
2HGFA1F58BH514632 2011 Honda
JKAEXVD172A072595
2002 Kawasaki
1LNFM82W1WY684853
1998 Lincoln
5LMPU28L7WLJ10377 1998 Lincoln
4A3AB56F88E009922
2008 Mitsubishi
3N1AB7AP2FY347818 2015 Nissan
L5CPEBZA48M001517 2008 PEAE
1G8AJ55F76Z113468 2006 Saturn
JTLKT324464036264 2006 Scion
L9NTEACT3G1051332 2016 TAOI
December 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, December 17th , 2020 @ 10:00 am
Ryan McHaffie luggage and some household items Tracey Stovall furniture, appliances, electronics, households, memorabilia, boxes Diane Consuelos couple of beds, dresser, washer/dryer Steven Perry furniture, electronics, households, clothes,collectibles, boxes, Alexis Kemp clothes, shoes, boxes, bags Scott Mickens boxes, furniture, tools, extra stuff Shiloh Demarest guitars, head, cabinet, boxes Enrique Justiniano 5x15 unit requested Kristina Amos work supplies, pressure washer, auger, tools, boxes Katrina Lilly fumiture, households, home decor, beds, appliances, toys, electronics, boxes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
November 26 & December 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/17/2020, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1B7GL22X91S278719 2001 Dodge
2GBEK19R2V1105520
1997 Chevrolet
2HNYD18955H505710 2005 Acura
1FMZU64E02UA31308 2002 Ford
1GBE4V1997F426365
2007 Chevrolet
1N4DL01D0YC136316 2000 Nissan
1M9CW111572478127 2007 MIDS
4T1BE46K87U725726 2007 Toyota
1FAHP34N77W126066 2007 Ford
December 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2020 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2004 MAZDA JM1BK12F341150971
December 3, 2020
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: DECEMBER 21, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in WEEK No(s) _________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 7945, Page 3001, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 12th day of November, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No./Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO:GROE6997: LAWRENCE G GROESBECK, VIRGINIA M. GROESBECK, 217 E Hedge Dr Florence, AZ 85132, U/W 204/205/28, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:HAUR4738: EUGENIO F. HAURADOU, SILKA HAURADOU, 8135 Sunrise Lakes Blvd Apt. 310, Sunrise, FL 33322, U/W 507/509/26, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
Ro:HEND9423: NIKKI NADINE HENDERSON, FELICIA M HILTON, 2037 Tiger Flowers Drive NW,
Atlanta, GA 30314, AND 70 FAIRFAX STREET, NEWNAN, GA 30265, U/W 104/105/33, Cl ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO: HILL9456: SABRINA YOLANDA DARDEN-HILL, LONNIE LEE HILL JR, 3743 Ashley Way,
Owngs Hills, MD 21117, U/W 619/621/30, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:HOLM886: TRICIA A. HOLMES, THOMAS J. HOLMES, 740 WILLIAMS STREET, VIROQUA, WI 54665, U/W 704/705/3, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO:FRIE5976: CECILE M HAMILTON, JUDITH F. FRIEND, 4 CENTENNIAL SPGS, NEW GLOUCESTER, ME 04260, U/W 424/4, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,953.96, PD $0.00;
RO:FEIO6159: SANDRA J FEIOCK, THOMAS C. FEIOCK, 201 Virginia St APT 571, BETHESDA, OH 43719, U/W 219/221/47, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:ETTL8879: ETT,LLC, AUTHORIZED AGENT, JOHN WILLIAM KELLER, PO BOX 4483, Sevierville, TN 37862, U/W 603/49, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:ETTL8879: ETT,LLC, AUTHORIZED AGENT, JOHN WILLIAM KELLER, PO BOX 4483, Sevierville, TN 37862, U/W 610/11, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:ETTL8879: ETT,LLC, AUTHORIZED AGENT, JOHN WILLIAM KELLER, PO BOX 4483, Sevierville, TN 37862, U/W 611/14, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:ETTL8879: ETT,LLC, AUTHORIZED AGENT, JOHN WILLIAM KELLER, PO BOX 4483, Sevierville, TN 37862, U/W 420/40, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:ANVI9264: ANVIT GROUP, LLC, 294 Harman St Apt 1RF, Brooklyn, NY 11237, U/W 604/605/18, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:CUNN9274: CHARLES CUNNINGHAM, 76 VALLEY DR FOLEY, MO 63347-2431, U/W 619/621/45, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:CUNN9348: STANLEY CUNNINGHAM, 2109 Trefoil Lane, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526, U/W 115/117/19, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:COLE8003: KELLY R. COLEMAN, 30775 BETHLEHEM RD Cole Camp, MO 65325, U/W 304/305/19, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:COOP9232: COOPER FAMILY HOLDINGS LLC, A MISSOURI LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 200 NE MISSOURI RD, SUMMIT, MO 64086, U/W 208/51, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $2,960.37, PD $0.00;
RO:CHIL9262: CHILDERS FAMILY TRUST, LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 123 W 1ST ST, SUITE 675, CASPER, WYOMING 82601, U/W 719/721/28, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:CHIL9262: CHILDERS FAMILY TRUST, LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 123 W 1ST ST, SUITE 675, CASPER, WYOMING 82601, U/W 604/605/51, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:BURN9398: JOSEPH J BURNS AKA JOSEPH BURNS, LINDA A BURNS AKA LINDA BURNS, 2425 RURALTON STREET, PITTSBURG, PA 15210, U/W 519/521/13 CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:NETW5626: RESORTS ACCESS NETWORK LLC , A GA LLC, STEVE NICHOLS, DHARMESH PATEL, PO BOX 3049, CLEVELAND, GA 30528, U/W 308/49, CL ORB/PG 7889/4639, Amt Due $2,960.37, PD $0.00;
RO:MARO8580: MARCUS FAMILY VACATIONS, LLC, MARIE ROGERS, PRESIDENT, 1017 POND APPLE CT, OVIEDO, FL 32175 AND 3578 LANG RANCH PKWY THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91362, U/W 716/21, CL ORB/PG 7889/4639, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:MARO8580: MA ROGERS FAMILY HOLDINGS, MARIE ROGERS, PRESIDENT, 1017 POND APPLE CT OVIEDO, FL 32175, U/W 401/44, CL ORB/PG 7889/4639, Amt Due $4,074.78, PD $0.00;
RO:KOET4363: ALPHONSE J KOETH, ELIZABETH F KOETH, 2545 W WALLINGS RD, B ROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH 44147, U/W 704/705/39, CL ORB/PG 7889/4639, Amt Due $5431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:ROLL9544: JAMES A. ROLLINS, 4176 WILHITE RD , SEVIERVILLE, TN 37876, U/W 704/705/28, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:SIMP5894: SUSAN A. SIMPSON, KEITH A SIMPSON, 19 XENIA STREET, NASHUA, NH 03062, U/W 307/309/46, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00 ;
RO:NETW5626: RESORTS ACCESS NETWORK LLC , A GA LLC, STEVE NICHOLS, DHARMESH PATEL, PO BOX 3049, CLEVELAND, GA 30528, U/W 716/13, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:RESO5755: RESORTS ACCESS NETWORK LLC , DHARMESH PATEL, 8906 E 96TH ST, FISHER, IN 46038, U/W 322/16, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $2,960.37, PD $0.00;
RO:SUTH7912: GEORGE B. SUTHERLAND, MARY L. SUTHERLAND, 16 NANNY COVE RD , BLUFFTON, SC 29910, U/W 815/817/29, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO: MORG8650: MORGAN FAMILY TRUST, LLC, C/O ROB WORTHEN AND PHYLLIS ELBS AND THOMAS ELBS, 344 LANDFAIR AVE, SAN MATEO CA 94403 AND 201 N SPRUCE, VILLA GROVE, IL 61956, U/W 915/917/32, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,436.94 , PD $0.00;
RO: THEF8696: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W. MAIN ST. STE 185, LITTLETON DE 80120-4610, U/W 524/51, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,845.45 , PD $0.00;
RO: THEF8770: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W Main St Ste 185, Littleton DE 80120, U/W 519/521/2, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,671.09, PD $0.00;
RO: WINN8481: CHRISTOPHER WINNIE, Individually and as Trustee of The THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, dated August 1, 2005, 10 Perley Road Unit A, Derry NH 03038, U/W 711/3, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,125.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: SILV4716: BETH SILVERS, 169 Main Ave, Mastic NY 11950, U/W 603/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,166.97 , PD $0.00;
RO: GEMI9435: GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC., a Florida Corporation, P.O. BOX 135309, CLERMONT FL 34713, U/W 822/27, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,981.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: LIFT8682: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol, C/O BOB STACKELBECK 610 Monroe St, Stroudesburg PA 18360, U/W 115/117/8, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,441.51 , PD $0.00;
RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON AND REGINALD B TERRELL, 99 HUDSON ST FL 5, NEW YORK NY 10013-2993, U/W 807/809/36, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $10,296.12 , PD $0.00;
RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON, 99 HUDSON ST FL 5, NEW YORK NY 10013-2993, U/W 202/42/Odd, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $2,405.16, PD $0.00;
RO: TIME9370: TIMESHARE ALTERNATIVE, LLC, 33 OFFICE PARK RD, HILTON HEAD ISLAND SC 29928, U/W 204/205/42, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,588.31, PD $0.00;
RO: TYHO7811: TYHO, INC, A NEVADA CORPORATION, 5348 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas NV 89108, U/W 815/817/36, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,365.11 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILS9353: WOODROW R. WILSON, JR, WRW Vacation Properties, LLC, 777 S FLAGLER DR APT 800, WEST PALM BEACH FL 33401-6161, U/W 701/41, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,880.52, PD $0.00;
RO: ADDI8091: SUSIE ADDINGTON AND GEORGE E ADDINGTON, 108 CAROLINA WREN DR, MOORESVILLE NC 28115, U/W 820/12, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $3,561.78, PD $0.00;
RO: TIME9389: TYLER HOLLAND AND TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC, 225 CURTIS ST, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 AND 10923 STATE HIGHWAY 176 W, WALNUT SHADE, MISSOURI 65771, U/W 907/909/23, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,070.78, PD $0.00;
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12089-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOROTHY CAROL
HAASER PURYEAR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dorothy Carol Haaser Puryear, deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd. Suite 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Carl William Stafford
115 Orchard Lane
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
November 26 & December 3, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2019-12637PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HENRY JACK BRATCHER,
a/k/a HENRY J. BRATCHER,
a/k/a HENRY BRATCHER,
Deceased.
ANCILLARY NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The ancillary administration of the Estate of HENRY JACK BRATCHER, deceased, whose date of death was April 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Signed on this 8th day of October, 2020.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ ERIN E. WOLLETT,
Personal Representative
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
December 3 & 10, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/18/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2001 DODG 1500 RAM Vans
VIN 2B6HB11X21K532465
2010 MAZD Mazda3
VIN JM1BL1SF0A1315478
2002 NISS Xterra
VIN 5N1ED28Y82C586928
1999 CHEV Lumina
VIN 2G1WL52M5X1102545
2016 FORD F350SD
VIN 1FT8W3DT0GEA77682
2006 MERC Milan
VIN 3MEFM07Z46R609148
2013 HYUN Santa Fe
VIN 5XYZU3LB9DG103878
December 3, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
NV Roez
104 E. Michigan Ave #146
Lake Helen, FL 32744
/s/ Venus Rodriguez
December 3, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7th
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-12351-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOMENICK T. LEONARD
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Domenick T. Leonard _, deceased, whose date of death was July 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3 , 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
s/ Erick P. Steffens
Erick P. Steffens Esq
Florida Bar Number: 059553
STEFFENS LAW FIRM PLLC
250 International Pkwy
Suite 134
Lake Mary, Florida 32746
Telephone: (407) 751-5589
Primary E-Mail: erick@steffens-law.com
Personal Representative:
s/ Jeanette L. Ratner
Jeanette L. Ratner
Personal Representative
4064 Brookshire Circle
Eusis, FL 32736
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-12431-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ALEX SHAWN DIANA,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of ALEX SHAWN DIANA, deceased, File Number 2020-12431-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSON ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 3, 2020.
JACQUELINE DIANA BATH
417 North Carpenter Avenue
Orange City, FL 32744
Frank G. Finkbeiner, Attorney
Florida Bar No. 146738
108 Hillcrest Street
P.O. Box 1789
Orlando, FL 32802-1789
(407) 423-0012
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Designated: frank@fgfatlaw.com
Secondary: charlese@fgfatlaw.com
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12475-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHARLES BRADLEY ROSS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Charles Bradley Ross, deceased, whose date of death was September 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 492-3871
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Maynard E. Thompson, III
4228 Oriole Avenue
Wilbur-by-the-Sea, Florida 32127
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12444 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LOUIS BOUCHET
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LOUIS BOUCHET, deceased, whose date of death was April 28, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Susan Giacoletto
Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com
Florida Bar No. 172472
Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC
815 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite 1
Orange City, Florida 32763
Telephone (386) 456-0500
Personal Representative:
HELEN BROWN
4411 Elderberry Drive
Orlando, FL 32809
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12610 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARTHA KAY GOODING
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARTHA KAY GOODING, deceased, whose date of death was October 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Susan Giacoletto
Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com
Florida Bar No. 172472
Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC
815 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite 1
Orange City, Florida 32763
(386) 456-0500
Personal Representative:
KAITLIN MARIE BZOTTE
882 Yellowbird Avenue
Deltona, Florida 32725
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12636-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DORIS ANN WOOSTER
a/k/a DORIS A. WOOSTER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Doris Ann Wooster, deceased, whose date of death was August 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Nancy A. Hall
146 Old Sunbeam Drive
South Daytona, Florida 32119
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-12583 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN MARSHALL CHADWICK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of John Marshall Chadwick, deceased, whose date of death was September 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Mark R. Hall
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax: (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Trai M. McCabe
4455 Eldorado Way
Melbourne, Florida 32934
November 26 & December 3, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12089-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOROTHY CAROL
HAASER PURYEAR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dorothy Carol Haaser Puryear, deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd. Suite 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Carl William Stafford
115 Orchard Lane
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
November 26 & December 3, 2020
NOTICE OF SALE
OF MOTOR VEHICLE
Pursuant to Florida Statute 713.585, Mid-Florida Lien And Title Service, LLC. will sell at public sale for cash the following described vehicle(s) located at lienor's place to satisfy a claim of lien. 2008 BMW VIN: WBAWB73548P043759. Lien Amt:$1205.00. 2011 BMW VIN: WBAKB8C5XBCY64996. Lien Amt:$9620.17. Lienor/FIELDS BMW DAYTONA 1050 NORTH TOMOKA FARMS RD DAYTONA BEACH, FL 386-274-1200. Sale Date: December 21, 2020, 10:00 AM. At Mid Florida Lien & Title Service LLC. 3001 Aloma Ave. Winter Park FL 32792. Said vehicle(s) may be redeemed by satisfying the lien prior to sale date. You have the right to a hearing at any time prior to sale date by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession of vehicle by posting a bond in accordance with F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of the amount of the lien will be deposited with the Clerk of Circuit Court in the county where the vehicle is held.
December 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 12/18/20 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1986 PALM HS PH063337A & PH063337B . Last Tenants: Michele Georges Langkustch a/k/a Michael G/ Langkustch, Narvy J. Smith, and all unknown parties, beneficiaries, heirs, & assigns of Michael G. Langkustch. . Sale to be Lacosta Property LLC, 1275 Lacosta Village Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129. 813-241-8269.
December 3 & 10, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12337 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DENISE HARTMAN
F/K/A DENISE HENDERSON
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
Denise Hartman f/k/a Denise Henderson,
deceased, whose date of
death was January 10, 2019, is
pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101
North Alabama Avenue, DeLand,
Florida 32724. The names and addresses
of the personal representative
and the personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required
to be served must file their
claims with this court ON OR BEFORE
THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS
NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must
file their claims with this court WITHIN 3
MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN
FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702
WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER
THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is November 23, 2020.
Personal Representative:
GREGORY HARTMAN
1912 Donald Place
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Attorney for the Personal Representative
CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM
3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E
Tampa, Florida 33624
Phone (813) 902-2119
Fax (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail:
November 26; Dec. 3, 2020 V20-0432
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 31033 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN
TREE SERVICING LLC,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
CHRISTOPHER M. LOWRIE, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated October 26,
2020 in the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on December 18, 2020,
at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following described property:
The Easterly 103 feet of the
Northerly 132 feet of Lot 1,
Block 7, Mason & Carswell`s
Holly Hill, according to the
plat thereof, recorded in Map
Book 2, Page 90, of the Public
Records of Volusia
County, Florida, excepting
therefrom the Northerly 25
feet thereof, the same being
also known as Lot 13 of an
unrecorded plat of Dakota
Park Subdivision
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as
provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: PRINCY VALIATHODATHIL, Esq.
FBN 70971
19-000510
November 26; Dec. 3, 2020 V20-0431
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
NAL N. MEYLOR, DECEASED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
11494 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,
Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants
claiming by, through, under, or against the
Estate of Nal N. Meylor, deceased, Clive
Meylor, Jacqueline Juanita Meylor, Jennifer
J. Meylor, Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony
Nal Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties
Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against
The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)
Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,
Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim
An Interest in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the
January 7, 2021 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT(S) 11, BLOCK 54 OF DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT 10 AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 186, ET SEQ.,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS,
RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS,
COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL
RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.
A/K/A 318 CLOVERLEAF BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of November, 2020
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: /s/ JOSHUA D. PASQUALONE
Florida Bar No.: 0041835
18-020829
November 26; Dec. 3, 2020 V20-0430
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS
TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,
Plaintiff, VS.
MYRON SHAFER; ET AL
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting
Sale entered on September 15,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME
MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5,
MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5 is the Plaintiff,
and MYRON SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE;
JONATHAN A. MILLER; STATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE;
VOLUSIA COUNTY CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT
1 N/K/A MARLENE SCHAFFER;
ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE; ANY AND
ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE
NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR
ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on
January 13, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EST
the following described real property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF
LAND SITUATE IN THE
COUNTY OF VOLUSIA, AND
STATE OF FLORIDA BEING
KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS
A PORTION OF LOT 1, BLOCK
25-B, AS SHOWN ON THE
RECORD PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE
ESTATES REPLAT NO. 2, PER
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND
A PORTION OF THE WEST
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES, PER
MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA,
BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST
CORNER OF SAID LOT
1, BLOCK 25-B, SAID POINT
ALSO BEING ON THE SOUTH
RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL
MARSHALL ROAD (A 100
FOOT RIGHT OF WAY AS
SHOWN ON BOTH OF THE
ABOVE REFERENCED PLATS);
THENCE EAST ALONG THE
NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B AND THE NORTH
LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK
17, A DISTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO THE NORTHEAST
CORNER OF SAID WEST 52.85
FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;
THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE
EAST LINE OF SAID WEST
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, A DISTANCE OF 75.00 FEET;
THENCE DEPARTING SAID
EAST LINE OF THE WEST 52.85
FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17,
RUN WEST AND PARALLEL TO
THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT
1, BLOCK 25-B AND SAID
NORTH LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17 A DISTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO A POINT ON THE
WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B; THENCE NORTH
ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE
OF 75.00 FEET TO THE POINT
OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 11 day of November, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO, Esq.
Florida Bar #641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
December 3, 10, 2020 V20-0433
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 31513 CICI
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR
MASTR ASSET BACKED SECURITIES
TRUST 2005-OPT1, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT1,
Plaintiff, vs.
ERNEST CRAIG A/K/A ERNEST C.
CRAIG; KENNETH G. NEYBERT, AS
CO-TRUSTEE OF THE HOLLAND FAMILY
TRUST DATED JANUARY 1, 2005; CHRIS
MASAL, AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE
HOLLAND FAMILY TRUST DATED
JANUARY 1, 2005; UNKNOWN
BENEFICIARIES OF THE HOLLAND
FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 1,
2005; COVENTRY FOREST
HOMEOWNER'S ASSOCIATION OF
SOUTH DAYTONA, INC.; JAMES E.
WILLIAMS A/K/A JAMES WILLIAMS; THE
UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN
INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CLEO R.
WILLIAMS A/K/A CLEO WILLIAMS, DECEASED;
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE,
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
GAYLA J. CRAIG A/K/A GAYLA CRAIG
A/K/A GAYLA JOYCE BUFFINGTON
A/K/A GAYLA J. WALKER, DECEASED;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY - INTERNAL
REVENUE SERVICE; HSBC FINANCE
CORPORATION, AS
SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION,
III; MICHELLE D. SEATON F/K/A
MICHELLE WILLIAMS; JAMES S.
KENWORTHY; DANIELLE REGINA
WALKER; DEVON TREY CRAIG; NICOLE
RENEE CROUSE F/K/A NICOLE WALKER,
Defendant(s).
TO: Nicole Renee Crouse a/k/a Nicole Walker
Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following described
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 30, COVENTRY FOREST SUBDIVISION,
SECTION SEVEN, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 42,
PAGE 68, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Street Address: 2951 Bristol Lane,
Daytona Beach, Florida 32119
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg &
Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address
is 500 South Australian Avenue, Suite
1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, within 30
days after the date of the first publication of
this notice, on or before January 11, 2020,
and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court, otherwise, a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days;
if you are hearing or voice impaired, call
711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on November 24, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of said Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
14-440343
December 3, 10, 2020 V20-0434
**********************************