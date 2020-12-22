**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No. 2020-12511 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

Dennis Keith Lampron               

a/k/a Dennis K. Lampron 

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

The administration of the estate of Dennis Keith Lampron, deceased, whose date of death was August 19, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Circuit Court P.O. Box 6043 DeLand, FL 32721-6043.. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

 The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.

Signed on this 10th day of December, 2020. 

Handling Attorney L. Hitchens

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 147370  

PO Box 9772 

Daytona Beach, FL 32120

Telephone: 502 252-1279

 

Mark Lampron

Personal Representative

50 Sycamore Circle

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

(386) 673-0438 

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12801 PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ISTVAN PAL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Istvan Pal, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.

Signed on December 8, 2020.

/s/ John C. Revis

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Florida Bar No. 183560

John Revis, P.A.

648 S. Ridgewood Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 253-3677

Email: john@johnrevispa.com

secondary email: margo@johnrevispa.com

/s/ Andrea Smith

Personal Representative

254 Pastors Walk

Monroe, CT 06468

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 343-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #581401010060  LOT 6 BLK 1 EMPORIA MB N PG 314 PER OR 4754 PG 4481

Name in which assessed: BERNICE SALLY ANDERSON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10740-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #533801080012  W 100 FT OF LOTS 1 2 & 3 BLK 8 KINGSTON MB 3 PG 95 MB 15 PG 194 PER OR 4625 PG 1850 PER OR 5633 PG 1558 PER OR 6384 PGS 0538-0539 PER OR 6482 PGS 1285-1287 INC PER OR 6482 PGS 1288-1290 INC

Name in which assessed: TTLREO 2 LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14518-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #853809003580  LOT 358 SOUTH WATERFRONT PARK MB 23 PG 195 EXC 50 PC SUB- SURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3672 PG 1257

Name in which assessed: EDWARD M BENEDETTO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2723-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #702014001330  20 17 30 LOTS 133 & 139 & 140 COLLIER PARK MB 11 PG 284 PER OR 2138 PG 1984 PER OR 5792 PG 3745 PER OR 6533 PG 2613 PER OR 6579 PG 1240 PER OR 7427 PG 4376

Name in which assessed: FAMILY REALTY PROPERTIES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 402-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #582902100160  29-15-29 IRREG PARCEL IN W 90 FT OF E 637.25 FT MEAS ON S/L OF LOT 10C ASSRS SUB OF GOVT LOTS 3 & 5 MB 22 PG 20 N OF RIVEREDGE CT MEAS 95.50 FT ON N/L & MEAS 134.50 FT ON E/L PER OR 5249 PG 0167

Name in which assessed: WAYNE A SPEAR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11075-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #533901140040  SW 1/4 OF LOT 4 EXC HIWAY BLK 14 DAYTONA PER OR 2119 PG 1118 PER OR 7376 PG 4783

Name in which assessed: NORMAN H RILEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14523-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #853809003750  LOT 375 SOUTH WATERFRONT PARK MB 23 PG 195 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2551 PG 0792 PER D/C 4382 PG 4896 PER OR 6398 PG 0957 PER OR 7092 PG 0094

Name in which assessed: SPIRIT HOCQUARD

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2754-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #702021001220  LOT 122 CANDLELIGHT OAKS MB 29 PG 145 PER OR 3877 PG 3543 PER OR 5465 PG 3360

Name in which assessed: DAVID M & VARNCIL T SMITH

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1408-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #603817030070  LOT 7 BLK C WOODLAND MANOR MOBILE HOME SUB MB 29 PG 127 PER OR 3930 PG 2869 PER OR 6718 PG 4501 PER OR 6985 PG 0818 PER OR 7125 PG 1057

Name in which assessed: BH-18 PROPERTIES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11076-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #533901140043 NW 1/4 OF LOT 4 EXC HIWAY BLK 14 DAYTONA PER OR 2119 PG 1118 PER OR 7376 PG 4783

Name in which assessed: NORMAN H RILEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14647-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #953701000073 LOT 7W WEST OF RR EXC E 235 1/2 FT PABLO ROSETTEGRANT PER OR 2568 PG 0894

Name in which assessed: DIRK LAMAR RIVERS & CRAIG A RIVERS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2809-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #702116020131  21 17 30 N 75 FT OF LOTS 13 & 14 BLK B LORDSHIP MANOR MB 10 PG 150 PER OR 4672 PG 0192 PER OR 5821 PGS 3613-3615 INC PER OR 6793 PG 1645

Name in which assessed: LISBON PROPERTY GROUP INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1442-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #603824000280  LOT 28 TRAILS WEST PHASE II UNIT VIII-B MB 41 PGS 73 & 74 PER OR 4404 PG 1967 PER OR 6977 PG 0803 PER OR 7245 PG 4402 PER OR 7274 PG 4816

Name in which assessed: TWLM  INC 

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11443-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #534106000040  PARCEL 4 BYRON JUNE UNREC PLAT MB 1 PG 38 PER OR 5219 PG 3385

Name in which assessed: JANE GOWING

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15073-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121540  43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 1140 FT W OF I-95 C/L OF N 330 FT OF S 952.27 FT MEAS ON E/L N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 154 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 EXC 50% S/S RTS PER OR 2358 PG 156

Name in which assessed: DONALD S GRAVES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3484-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #801108140081  N 75 FT OF S 1/2 OF LOT 8 BLK 14 ORANGE CITY INC PER OR 4221 PG 3014

Name in which assessed: JENNIFER RYAN KUHLKIN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2306-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #701620020110  LOT 11 BLK 2 WALTS 2ND ADD DELAND PER UNREC D/C

Name in which assessed: LOUISE WILLIAMS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12629-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #930701120040  7 19 33 W 165 FT OF LOT 12 BLK 1 SUB MB 4 PG 108 EXC N 375 FT & EXC S 504 FT PER OR 2442 PG 258 & PER OR 2687 PG 696 & PER OR 5981 PG 390 PER OR 6842 PG 1532

Name in which assessed: CAMILLE B MOORE & CAMILLE B MOORE TRUST

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15460-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121500  43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 1700.33 FT W OF I-95 C/L OF N 330 FT OF S 1492.27 FT MEAS ON E/L N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 150 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 EXC 50% S/S RTS PER OR 2394 PG 0554 PER OR 6089 PG 3699 PER OR 6094 PG 1009 PER OR 6120 PG 3081

Name in which assessed: CAMILA DESOUZA & DANIELA MUNIZ

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3720-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #802301020020  LOT 2 BLK 2 ORANGE CITY ESTATES UNITS 1 & 2 MB 23 PGS 61-62 INC EXC IN RD PER OR 4886 PG 3836 PER OR 6195 PG 4823

Name in which assessed: EBK ZOC LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DANICA LAKIC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5580-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001200140  20 17 31 LOTS 14 & 15 BLK 20 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4269 PG 3991

Name in which assessed: KENNETH WOLF

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12645-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #930701130180  7-19-33 W 159 FT OF S 72 FT OF LOT 13 BLK 1 SUB MB 4 PG 108 PER OR 5223 PG 1537 PER OR 6396 PG 0520 PER OR 7202 PG 2820

Name in which assessed: JAMES WILLIAMS ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BRUCE L BARNES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 123-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #383205530050  LOT 5 & W 1/2 LOT 6 BLK 53 SEVILLE MB 22 PGS 142 TO 145 INC PER OR 3541 PG 0456 PER OR 6429 PG 1863

Name in which assessed: DENTON II LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4029-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #803602000120  36 18 30 LOTS 12 13 & 14 EXC PART PER DB 75 PG 379 & EXC PART PER OR 883 PG 543 & EXC PART PER OR 1059 PG 544 & EXC PART PER OR 1254 PG 698 SUB SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 3128 PG 0108 PER OR 6139 PG 2419

Name in which assessed: YEVOLIV INVESTMENT LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10337-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #530953004300  UNIT 430 SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDO PER OR 4096 PG 3704 PER OR 4907 PG 2552 PER OR 5527 PG 1900 PER OR 6135 PG 3528 PER OR 6514 PG 0278 PER OR 6540 PG 2858

Name in which assessed: MUKUND SHINDE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14271-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121960  43 19 34 E 330 FT W  OF CANAL N 330 FT OF S 1492.27 FT OF JN DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 196 CAPE ATL SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3795 PG 1032

Name in which assessed: JACK & BEVERLY DRUMMOND TRUST

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that NCO LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1209-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #503100000120  31 15 30 S 326 FT FT MEAS ON W/L OF W 298 FT OF SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 EXC IRREG PARCEL PER OR 5057 PG 100 MEAS 281.14 FT ON N/L & MEAS 85.45 FT ON W/L PER OR 2181 PG 0859 PER OR 6270 PG 385

Name in which assessed: WILLAMAE CAMPBELL TR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MARK DAVIS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4241-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #612101020020  21 16 31 LOT 2 BLK 2 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1943 PG 891 PER OR 5350 PG 4665 PER OR 5487 PG 0917 PER OR 6935 PG 3107

Name in which assessed: JEREMY MUREU NJIHIA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-31407-CICI

DIVISION: 32 

(Judge Michael S. Orfinger) 

3G CAPITAL, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THOMAS A. COUCHON; OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; and any UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: THOMAS A. COUCHON, 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:

Unit No. PH11, of OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM, a Condominium, according to The Declaration of Condominium recorded in O.R. Book 6020, Page 717, and all exhibits and amendments thereof, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Street address: 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Parcel ID# 5316-32-00-1111

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Plaintiff’s attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard, 

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

kramerlegal@aol.com

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before January 19, 2021, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Foreclose filed by the Plaintiff.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 30th day of November, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ T. Clark

Deputy Clerk

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE  ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS 

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se Ie proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con Ia Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, Daytona Beach, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No: 2020-12774 PRDL

Division: 10-Judge Hudson

IN RE: ESTATE OF      DEBORAH L. GRIFFITH

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DEBORAH L. GRIFFITH, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2020, File No.: 2020-12774 PRDL, Division: 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:  

s/ R. Neil Johnson 

(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)

JOHNSON & JOHNSON 

Florida Bar No.: 0771181

150 South Palmetto Ave., Suite 103              

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 252-3694

Attorney for Petitioner

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Diane Strickland, Petitioner

1136 Florida Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114                        

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/15/2021, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1GC1KVE84BF189696 

2011 CHEVROLET

1N7CF3520S0075123 1995 KOST

2GCEC19T451239109 

2005 CHEVROLET

JTKDE177570147008 

2007 TOYOTA SCION

December 24, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/16/2021, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1C4RJEAG7HC685878 2017 JEEP

1N4AL2APXBC177259 2011 NISSAN

2B4GH25K1PR197996 1993 DODGE

2D4GP44L95R361653 2005 DODGE

JN1BZ34D17M506407 2007 NISSAN

December 24, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2019 30027 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; TONYA M. PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. PERKINS; HUNTER`S RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF EAST FLORIDA, INC.; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION, 

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 24, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 15th day of January, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

LOT 71, SHADOW CROSSINGS UNIT 2 OF HUNTERS RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE(S) 49 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property address: 4 Whipper In Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 9th day of December 2020:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 99802

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

December 17 & 24, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12648-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOSEPH BONDIN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH BONDIN, deceased, whose date of death was July 15, 2020; File # 12648-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.  

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ Judith J. Sauer

Petitioner

250 Connecticut Ave.

Lake Helen, FL 32744

December 17 & 24, 2020 

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

 

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on January, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.

 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 1206 Robert Wilder $970.00, 908 Iyeshia Williams $1420.45, 817 Lawrence Williams $550.80, 744 Robert Linares $938.15, 911 Roberto Nazario $784.55, 708 Mitchell Stovall $628.30, 522 Barry Wamley $1452.35 

 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2164 William Stefanich $1526.51, 2031 Colson Charles $720.85, 1059 Diya Harris $1870.90, 1296 Michelle Hageman $877.30, 1032 Estella Washington $1167.60, 1274 Janice Hopkins $991.20, 1438 Allison Wesson $1542.45, 1065 Nikia Nicholson $1181.20, 1588 Richard Humphreys $1118.50 

 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 4430 Stephen Upson $1070.55, 7722 Norman Wilbur $1065.50, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1453.47, 8829 Jeff Hawkins $749.60, 4435 Jesse McCoy $823.20, 1105 Angelica Garmendiz $517.00, 1138 Chelsea Frye $952.02, 8830 Kristofer Spellacy $731.60, 1139 Joseph Frank II Russo $1629.80, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $962.00 

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2018 31221 CICI 

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al. 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2018 31221 CICI  of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 20th day of January, 2021, the following described property:

LOT 33, COUNTRYSIDE SUBDIVISION - UNIT I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGE(S) 92 AND 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 9th day of December, 2020. 

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

34407.0893 / JSchwartz

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12655 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JAMES F. ALLEN, SR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES F. ALLEN, SR. deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

Florida Bar No. 091856

Meeks and Ceely, P.L.

311 E. Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Patricia Camblin

620 E. University Avenue

Orange City, FL 32763

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-12059 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

David Alecca, et al,

Petitioner

vs.

Chelsea Alecca, et al,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: Adam Moses Rivera

        2414 Moody St

        Fayetteville, NC 28306

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner’s attorney: 

Matthew D Branz, Esq

142 East New York Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

on or before 01/1/11/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: November 25, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ K. Seely

Deputy Clerk

December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File Number: 2020-12219-PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOSEPH A. PATTI,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH A. PATTI, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 17, 2020.

Personal Representative:

ANDREA M. POWERS

329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor

P.O. Box 880

Winter Park, FL 32790

 

Jennifer A. Yasinsac

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0119761

Primary email: jyasinsac@whww.com

Secondary email:  tduke@whww.com 

Winderweedle, Haines, Ward &

Woodman, P.A.

329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor,

P.O. Box 880, Winter Park, FL 32790

Telephone: (407) 423-4246

Decemer 17 & 24, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12851-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARTHA M. THOMPSON           

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Martha M. Thompson, deceased, whose date of death was November 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Christine L. Jarrell

100 Hidden Hills Drive

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT  FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12773-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARI RUTHANNE ARICK          

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mari Ruthanne Arick, deceased, whose date of death was October 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Clarke D. Arick

1270 Spartan Lane

Athens, Georgia 30606

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE #2020-12868-PRDL

Div. 10 – Judge Hudson 

IN RE:  The Estate of 

BETTY NORTH a/k/a BETTY E. 

NORTH a/k/a BETTY ELIZABETH 

NORTH a/k/a BETTY FENDER 

NORTH,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BETTY NORTH A/K/A BETTY E. NORTH a/k/a BETTY ELIZABETH NORTH, deceased, whose date of death was 11/04/2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia Co., FL, Probate Div., the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is 12/24/2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Matthew D. Branz

MATTHEW D. BRANZ, ESQUIRE

FBN: 657514

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP

142 E. New York Ave., 

DeLand, FL  32724

386.734.3020/ F 386.734.3096

E-Mail: mbranz@paulandelkind.com 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Kenneth Peterson

KENNETH PETERSON

111 Scutter Ln

Franklin, NC 28734 

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 11282 CIDL

ORLANDO REALTY GROUP, LLC, 

a Florida limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation and

UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST SAID DEFENDANTS, 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION; 

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE 

OF PROCESS – PROPERTY

NOTICE OF ACTION TO PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation, whose residences are unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title has been commenced on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

Unplatted portion of the North 1/2 of Block M, Plantation Estates Unit No. 2, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 183, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

And has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on RICHARD MUTARELLI, JR., ESQ., the Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is Schatt, McGraw, Rauba & Mutarelli, P.A., 328 N.E. 1st Avenue, Suite 100, Ocala, Florida 34470, on or before January 11, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

Dated on November 24, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

BY /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-CP-012632 

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

ODESSA N. FERGUSON

Deceased.              NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

Summary Administration

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the estate of Odessa N. Ferguson, deceased, File No.: 2020-CP-012632, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., Deland, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death is September 16, 2020, and that the names and addresses of those to have an interest in the estate  is listed below:

Antoine Ferguson, 501 Lake Charm Drive, Oviedo, Florida 32765

Tangela M. Booker-Steel, 316 Carriage Drive, Tyrone, Ga 30290

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of decedent  must file their claims with this Court  WITHIN THE 

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is 24th day of December 2020.

Ralph Armstead, Esq.

511 W. South Street

Orlando, Fl 32805

 

Antoine Ferguson

501 Lake Charm Drive

      Oviedo, Fl 32765December 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 01/15/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109  1973 BROA HS 02Z033333S2760     . Last Tenants: NILA BRUNER & AUDREY LEA BRUNER and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs   .  Sale to be Realty Systems of Arizona Inc.  5 CARRIAGE COVE WAY, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32119. 813-282-5925.    

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

*********

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time. 

Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on  Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Condominium Unit No(s)_____/Week No(s) ____ listed herein on the Combined Description, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration"). 

Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined  Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.  

Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.  

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.  

Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.  Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. 

Dated December 17, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee 

Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions:  Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No.  (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien  (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:

Combined Descriptions:  

RO:BARK8844: GEORGE BARKAS, 17236 BARELY A LN SW ,ROCHESTER, WA  98003-5646, U/W 807/809/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $7,383.89, PD $0.00;

RO:BERG61279: MICHAEL FELIX BERGER, 6589 N Lake Blvd ,Tahoe Vista, CA  96148 , U/W 919/921/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,311.39 , PD $0.00;

RO:DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E Palm Canyon Dr, #32 ,Palm Springs, CA  92264-4829, U/W 415/417/9, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $5,805.10, PD $0.00;

RO:DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E Palm Canyon Dr, #32 ,Palm Springs, CA  92264-4829, U/W 515/517/40, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,658.06, PD $0.00;

RO:FRAZ5492: TIMOTHY R FRAZIER & ROSE M FRAZIER, 3176 Ray Road, Jacksonville, FL  32209, U/W 412/47, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,740.95, PD $0.00;

RO:GABE9334: ABDULAZIZ H GABEL, PO Box 15047 Al Quds Street, Jeddah,   Saudi Arabia 21444, U/W 207/209/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $8,848.62, PD $0.00;

RO:GARC9218: CHRISTOPHER C GARCIA, 2967 Oak Lane, Clearmont, MO  64431, U/W 808/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,428.7, PD $0.00;

RO:GELZ4951: GERALD M GELZAINES, 4958 Butterfield Rd Apt 311, Hillside, IL  60162, U/W 511/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,630.82, PD $0.00;

RO:GEMI9435: GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC., a Florida Corporation, PO BOX 135309, Florida  34713, U/W 822/27, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,981.56 , PD $0.00;

RO:HOOK4261: M LUCILLE HOOKS AKA LUCILLE M HOOKS, WILBURN C  HOOKS, 1908 CRESTVIEW DRIVE ,CATAWBA, NC  28658, U/W 807/809/50, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,136.61, PD $0.00;

RO:LAIN5165: BRIAN LAING & CATHERINE LAING, 14 NORTH GYLE PARK ,EDINBURGH,   Scotland, United Kingdom  EH128, U/W 515/517/14, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,262.37, PD $0.00;

RO:LIFT8682: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol, , C/O BOB STACKELBECK 610 Monroe St, Stroudesburg, PA  18360, U/W 115/117/8, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $7,441.51 , PD $0.00;

RO:MORG8650: MORGAN FAMILY TRUST C/O ROB WORTHEN, 344 LANDFAIR AVE ,SAN MATEO, CA  94403, U/W 915/917/32, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $7,436.94 , PD $0.00;

RO:NIES4435: THOMAS D NIES & PATRICIA N NIES, 6749 HEATHERBROOK DRIVE, Powell, TN  37931, U/W 919/921/29, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $8,632.93 , PD $0.00;

RO:SILV4716: BETH SILVERS, 169 Main Ave, Mastic, NY  11950, U/W 603/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,166.97 , PD $0.00;

RO:THEF8696: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W. MAIN ST. STE 185 ,LITTLETON, DE  80120-4610, U/W 524/51, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,845.45 , PD $0.00;

RO:THEF8770: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W Main St Ste 185, Littleton, DE  80120, U/W 519/521/2, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $6,671.09 , PD $0.00;

RO:TIME9389: TYLER HOLLAND AND TIMESHARE TRADE, LLC., 225 CURTIS ST, ROCHESTER, NY. 14606 AND 10923 STATE HWY 176W, WANUT MO 65771, U/W 907/909/23, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $9,133.18 , PD $0.00;

RO:VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO  80237-1551, U/W 612/43, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $1,404.45, PD $0.00;

RO:VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO  80237-1551, U/W 422/25, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $2,446.47 , PD $0.00;

RO:WILS9353: WOODROW R. WILSON, JR,   WRW Vacation Propeties, LLC, 777 S FLAGLER DR APT 800 ,WEST PALM BEACH, FL  33401-6161, U/W 701/41, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $6,880.52 , PD $0.00;

RO:WINN8481: CHRISTOPHER WINNIE, Individually and as Trustee of The THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, dated August 1, 2005, 10 Perley Road Unit A ,Derry, NH  03038, U/W 711/3, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,125.57, PD $0.00;

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

FILE NO. 2020-12200PRDL, 

DIVISION 10

IN RE:  THE ESTATE OF DENNIS

ROGER MCDONALD a/k/a 

DENNIS R. MCDONALD

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE ESTATE OF DENNIS ROGER MCDONALD a/k/a DENNIS R. MCDONALD is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724.  The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

The date of first publication of this NOTICE is December 17, 2020.

Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.

ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.

All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

Personal Representative

CAROL A. PARE

550 Wrangler Road

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Mary Jane Nettles, Esquire

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

FL BAR # 312045a

409 S. Orange Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL  32168

386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX

service@attorneymaryjane.com

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/12/2021, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2012 Chrysler  1c3ccbab2cn222843  

2001 ford 1fafp52u41a106049 

December 24, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2019-10583-CIDL 

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORP., SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2007-WMC1, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1

(s),

vs.

KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEM, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.;

 Defendant(s).     

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on March 10, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 19th day of January, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 28 THROUGH 44, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property address: 2910 Keesler Street, Deltona, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 15th day of December 2020:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 99802

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12435 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOHN E. POTTS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN E. POTTS, aka JOHN EDWARD POTTS, deceased, whose date of death was August 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ DAVID H. CLEMENTS

Email Addresses:

office@clementslawpa.com

Florida Bar No. 1017961

540 W. New York Ave.

DeLand, FL 32720

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ TRACY J. AVERY

4248 State Rd. 11

DeLand, FL 32724

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

**************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

The Goodness Shop

1602 W Akron Dr.

Deltona, FL 32725

Amanda Lynn Loranger

December 24, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Catalist

2780 Whitehurst Rd

DeLand, FL 32720

/s/ Areti Vogel

December 24, 2020

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Essential Health Plans of Florida

808 S. Hancock Dr.

Deltona, FL 32725

/s/ Dolores Guzman

December 24, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

7th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE #: 2019-32315-CICI

RAMBLEWOOD OF THE TRAILS 

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF LORRAINE M. 

SHERIDAN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the certain Order Granting Motion to Reschedule Sale Date Previously Scheduled June 24, 2020 and entered in Case 2019 32315 of the County Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida wherein LIEN CAPITAL, LLC is the Substituted Party Plaintiff and ESTATE OF LORRAINE SHERIDAN, et al, are the Defendants. The Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, www.volusia.realforeclose.com THE CLERK’S WEBSITE FOR ON-LINE AUCTIONS after first given notice as required by Section 45.031, Florida Statutes at 11:00 a.m. on January 13, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Legal Description:

A PORTION OF LOTS 19 AND 20, RAMBLEWOOD REPLAT, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK, PAGE 17, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A: 301 TIMBERLINE TRL,  ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 16th day of December 2020.

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

/s/ Brian M. Abelow

Brian Abelow, Esq.

Florida Bar No.: 68094

Brian@BMWlawyers.net

BENSON, MUCCI & WEISS, P.L.

5561 North University Drive,

Suite 102

Coral Springs FL 33067

954-323-1023

954-323-1013 Facsimile

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No: 2020-12236 PRDL

Division: 10-Judge Hudson

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KEVIN WEBB CRANE

a/k/a KEVIN W. CRANE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KEVIN WEBB CRANE a/k/a KEVIN W. CRANE, deceased, whose date of death was July 31, 2020, File No.: 2020-12236 PRDL, Division: 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:  

s/ R. Neil Johnson 

(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)

JOHNSON &JOHNSON 

Florida Bar No.: 0771181

150 South Palmetto Ave., Suite 103              

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 252-3694

Attorney for Petitioner

 

s/ JOSE LUIS BRUNO LODWIG, 

Petitioner

3780 Clyde Morris Blvd. Apt 1108

Port Orange, FL 32129

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/8/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2019 KIA Soul

VIN KNDJN2A2XK7921329

2004 MERC Grand Marquis

VIN 2MEFM74W64X625353

December 24, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/7/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2007 DODG Caliber

VIN 1B3HB28BX7D321854

2002 FORD Taurus

VIN 1FAFP59S42A108941

December 24, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/5/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1996 DODG Ram 1500

VIN 1B7HC13Y7TJ124931

2014 DODG 1500

VIN 1C6RR7LT8ES297923

December 24, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12894-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOAN J. FARRELL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOAN J. FARRELL, deceased, whose date of death was September 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representatives:

/s/ MAUREEN F. MORGAN

3411 Baker Schoolhouse Road

Freeland, Maryland 21053

 

/s/ DIANE M. FARRELL

6308 SE Woodward Street

Portland, OR 97206

December 24 & 31, 2020

**********

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL 

CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020 12536 PRDL 

PROBATE DIVISION  

IN RE: ESTATE OF: 

ANTOINETTE J. EHLERS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of ANTOINETTE J. EHLERS, deceased, whose date of death was July 28, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with the court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.

/s/ Philip S. Karle 

Fla. Bar No. 41247

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Abeles & Karle, PLLC

5 West Highbanks Road

DeBary, FL 32713

Tel: 386-668-8511

Fax: 888-962-6368

philip@aklawfla.com

 

/s/ William P. Ehlers

Personal Representative

900 Old England Avenue

Winter Park, FL 32789

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/11/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2006 KIA Optima

VIN KNAGD128565446620

2014 KIA Soul

VIN KNDJN2A20E7087642

MERC Mystique

VIN 1MEFM6537YK605250

2007 HYUN Entourage

VIN KNDMC233876017971

December 24, 2020

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

C3 NETWORK

2387 Regency Park Dr

DeLand, Florida 32724

Ekklesia Systems Network, Inc., 

Owner

December 24, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

HERO’S DEN

176 LAURIE DRIVE

Ormond Beach, Florida 32176

Nick James Marlatt, Owner

December 24, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.:  2020-PRDL-12779

DIVISION:  PROBATE 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JAMES ERIC STEINMETZ, 

Deceased.                    

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of James Eric Steinmetz, deceased, whose date of death was August 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.

DOUGLAS LAW FIRM

/s/ Cynthia Grooms-Marvin

CYNTHIA GROOMS MARVIN, ESQ. 

Florida Bar No.: 0285927

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

1301 St. Johns Avenue

Palatka, Florida 32177

Ph: (800) 705-5457 

Fax: (386) 385-5914

Emails:  Cindy@DHCLawyers.com 

AmandaH@DHCLawyers.com

 

Personal Representative 

/S/ Richard Steinmetz

822 Selma Avenue

Interlachen, FL 32148

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No: 2020 12556 PRDL

Division 10 – Judge Hudson

IN RE:  The Estate of

MARY PAYNE DAIGLE a/k/a

MARY P. DAIGLE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Mary Payne Daigle a/k/a Mary P. Daigle, deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael P. Kelton, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 21756

KELTON LAW, P.A.

601 Deltona Blvd., Suite 102

Deltona. FL 32725

Telephone: (386) 259-4806

Fax: (386) 490-9287

mkelton@keltonlawpa.com 

jgarcia@keltonlawpa.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Steven M. Daigle

808 Bounous Street NW

Valdese, NC 28690

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-11730 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

Daniel Joshua Coe, et al,

Petitioner

vs.

Aliesha C Coe, 

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: Aliesha C Coe

1699 Elkcam Blvd

Deltona, FL 32725

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner’s attorney: 

Matthew D Branz, Esq

142 East New York Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

on or before January 25, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: December 10, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey

Deputy Clerk

Dec. 24, 31, 2020, January 7 & 14, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CASE NO.: 2014 30471 CICI

JUDGE:  32- Michael S. Orfinger

SURETY BANK, a Florida banking 

corporation, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAMES H. BROWNELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES H. BROWNELL, GRAND PRESERVE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. and UNKNOWN TENANTS, 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED 

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated September 24, 2014, entered in Case No. 2014 -CICI-30471 of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JAMES H. BROWNELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES H. BROWNELL, GRAND PRESERVE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. and UNKNOWN TENANTS, are the Defendants, LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court Volusia County, Florida, will sell, pursuant to Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, to the highest and best bidder for cash at the Volusia County Clerk of Court website, at https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com/ ,  on the 27th  day of January,  2021, at 11:00 am, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment:

All that certain land situated in Volusia County, Florida, described as follows: LOT 95 GRAND PRESERVE PHASE ONE MB 49 PGS 173 THRU 177 PER OR 5223 PG 2191 PER OR 5390 PG 2557 PER OR 6027 PG 1648.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THEN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

Dated this 18th day of December, 2020.

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP    Attorneys at Law

BY: /s/ Harlan G. Paul      Harlan G. Paul, Esquire

Florida Bar No: 1002539

142 East New York Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

(386) 734-3020, (386) 734-3096 fax

hgpaul@paulandelkind.com

dschoeneberg@paulandelkind.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff 

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12909-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BRYAN MICHAEL DOW   

a/k/a BRYAN DOW

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Bryan Dow, deceased, whose date of death was November 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Kaylee Ann Bounds

1310 Parkside Drive

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12719-PRDL

Division Probate 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROBIN L. COMO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Robin L. Como, deceased, whose date of death was October 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Wesley T. Dunaway

Email Address: wtdfilings@kovarlawgroup.com

Florida Bar No. 0098385

Kovar Law Group

618 E. South Street, Suite 500

Orlando, Florida 32801

 

Personal Representative:

David Como

c/o Kovar Law Group

618 E. South Street, Suite 500

Orlando, Florida 32801

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12856-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PATSY T. BAKER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of PATSY T. BAKER, a/k/a PATSY TERRELL BAKER and PATY T. BAKER, deceased, whose date of death was May 26, 2020, File Number 2020-12856-PRDL-10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS

Florida Bar No. 109785

Wright & Casey, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Telephone: (386) 428-3311

Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com

Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ BETSY BAGWELL GRAY

1315 Oak Hill Drive

Clarksville, TN 37040

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12970-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CLARA A. POPP

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of CLARA A. POPP, deceased, File Number 2020-12970-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was June 8, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $225,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

SUSANNE A. CLARKE, 5572 Miles Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127

PATRICIA FALKENA, 293 Lower River Road, Decatur, TN 37322

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice 

/s/ Debra G. Simms

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ SUSANNE A. CLARKE

5572 Miles Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32127

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-CP-12859 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF      KEITH M. BOOTZ,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KEITH M. BOOTZ, deceased, whose date of death was November 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael A. Siefert, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 042315

Michael A. Siefert, P.A.

351 NE Eighth Avenue

Ocala, FL 34470

Telephone (352) 732-0141

Email: msiefert@aol.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Keith Michael Bootz, Jr.

67 Mihiel Drive

Delran, NJ 08075

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12950-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HOWARD MORRIS JOHNSON

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HOWARD MORRIS JOHNSON, deceased, File Number 2020-12950-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was November 2, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $4,059.89 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

HOWARD JOHNSON, 122 Dover Lane, DeLand, FL 32724

RETHA ANN KING, 14645 Highway 22 N, Huntingdon, TN 38344

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice: 

/s/ MICHAEL C. HUDDLESTON,

ESQUIRE

Email Addresses:

huddlestonlaw@outlook.com

Florida Bar No. 827071

817 West New York Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

 

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ HOWARD JOHNSON

122 Dover Lane, DeLand, FL 32724

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12744 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

DAVID HOBART DOKKEN, 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of David Hobart Dokken, deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, Volusia County, Florida 32721-6043.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Scott Barloga

E-Mail Addresses:

sbarloga@barlogalaw.com

dwinkle@barlogalaw.com

Florida Bar No. 048143

Barloga Law, PC

490 Grace Avenue 

P.O. Box 571

Panama City, FL 32402

Telephone: (850) 252-1915

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Diana K. Dokken

1040 Wessell Road NW

Gainesville, GA 30501

December 24 & 31, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2020-12852-PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Joseph J. Sanders,

deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Joseph J. Sanders, deceased, whose date of death was September 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representatives and the Personal Representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OF MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 24, 2020.

Osterndorf Law, P.A.

/s MaryEllen P. Osterndorf

MaryEllen P. Osterndorf, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0880050

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

P.O. Box 2352

Daytona Beach, FL 32115-2352

Telephone: (386) 255-9171                         Personal Representative

Primary email: eservice@OsterndorfLaw.com

/s/ Todd J. Sanders

Personal Representative

/s/ Gary Sanders

Persoanl Representative

December 24 & 31, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT  FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-11835-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

CONSTANCE K. MEROLA

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Constance K. Merola, deceased, whose date of death was September 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

Christopher K. Merola

494 Whitefield Road

Dalton, New Hampshire 03598

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12820-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARY PRICE TULLEY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY PRICE TULLEY, deceased, whose date of death was December 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

Email: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Jennifer A. Rojas

Comerica Bank & Trust

Comerica Wealth Mgmt MC 5172

1675 N. Military Trail, 6th FL

Boca Raton, Florida 33486

December 17 & 24, 2020 

**********

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

FILE NO. 2020-012593-PRDL 

Division Probate 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

PATSY L. HELDRETH 

Deceased. 

The administration of the estate of Patsy L. Heldreth, 

deceased, whose date of death was October 3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for 

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 

32721-6043. The names and addresses of the 

personal representative and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons 

having claims or demands against decedent's estate 

on whom a copy of this notice is required to 

be served must file their claims with this court ON 

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER 

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF 

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE 

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other 

persons having claims or demands against decedent's

estate must file their claims with this court 

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE 

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME 

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES 

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS 

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) 

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S 

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice 

is December 17, 2020. 

Personal Representative: 

MARK HELDRETH 

1099 Wexford Way 

Port Orange, Florida 32129 

Attorney for the Personal Representative: 

CATHERINE E. DAVEY 

Attorney 

Florida Bar Number: 991724 

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A. 

P.O. Box 941251 

Maitland, FL 32794-1251 

Telephone: (407) 645-4833 

Fax: (407) 645-4832 

E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com 

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com 

December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0452

****************************** 

NOTICE OF ACTION 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION 

CASE NO.: 2020 10811 CIDL 

TOORAK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

ORLANDO WHOLESALE HOUSES LLC 

AND JORGE ROJAS, AS GUARANTOR, et al., 

Defendants. 

TO: ORLANDO WHOLESALE HOUSES LLC 

Last Known Address: 1825 14TH AVE., 

VERO BEACH, FL 32960 

Current Residence Unknown 

JORGE ROJAS, AS GUARANTOR 

Last Known Address: 1825 14TH AVE., 

VERO BEACH, FL 32960 

Current Residence Unknown 

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure 

of Mortgage on the following described property: 

THE WEST 106.2 FEET OF LOT 4 AND 

THE EAST NINETEEN FEET OF LOT 3, 

LAKE MOLLY SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION 

ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP 

BOOK 19, PAGE 11, PUBLIC RECORDS 

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS 

AND EXCEPT 100% SURFACE RIGHTS 

has been filed against you and you are required 

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to 

it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, 

whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL 

SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before January 19, 

2021, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first 

publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in 

West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original 

with the Clerk of this Court either before service 

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; 

otherwise a default will be entered against you for 

the relief demanded in the complaint. 

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS 

WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a 

disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate 

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to 

you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact 

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, 

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 

days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately 

upon receiving this notification if the time before 

the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or 

voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION 

NUMBERS 

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS 

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una 

persona con discapacidad que necesita una 

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, 

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione 

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. 

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial 

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., 

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de 

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato 

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de 

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla 

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS 

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL 

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this 

Court this 2 day of December, 2020. 

LAURA E. ROTH 

As Clerk of the Court 

(Seal) By: Jennifer Vazquez 

As Deputy Clerk 

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A. 

P.O. Box 771270, 

Coral Springs, FL 33077 

20-01006 

December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0451

******************************  

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CASE NO. 2019 12243 CIDL 

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL 

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR 

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS 

TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN 

TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE 

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

JULIO GARCIA, et al. 

Defendants 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final 

Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 15, 2020, 

and entered in Case No. 2019 12243 CIDL, of the Circuit 

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for 

VOLUSIA County, Florida. WILMINGTON TRUST 

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR 

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR 

BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, 

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 

2007-3, is Plaintiff and JULIO GARCIA, are defendants. 

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for 

VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and 

best bidder for cash via the Internet at 

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 

7TH day of JANUARY, 2021, the following described 

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR 

SAXON BOULEVARD, BLOCK 81, DELTONA 

LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT 

THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES 

105 THROUGH 120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS 

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from 

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as 

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before 

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. 

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC 

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110 

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442 

Ph: (954) 571-2031 

PRIMARY EMAIL: 

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com 

TAMMI CALDERONE, Esq. 

Florida Bar #: 84926 

TCalderone@vanlawfl.com 

14578-19 

December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0450

****************************** 

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION: 2 

CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL 

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA 

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS, 

INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL 

INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH 

CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER 

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH 

CREDIT UNION; CITY OF 

DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; 

MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN 

TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; 

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A 

AMANDA MASS; LAURA E. ROTH, 

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN 

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, 

Defendants. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Amended 

Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the 7th day 

of October 2020 and entered in Case No. 2016 11839 

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit 

in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein PNC 

BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and 

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT 

OF REVENUE; DPMS, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY 

RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF 

NORTH CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER 

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH CREDIT 

UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; 

MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN 

TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; 

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA MASS and 

UNKNOWN TENANTS IN POSSESSION OF THE 

SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. LAURA E. 

ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to 

the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at 

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 

19th day of January 2021, the following described 

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA LAKES UNIT 

FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT 

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, 

PAGE (S) 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO 

FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST 

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN 

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE 

FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A 

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING 

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE RE-PORTED 

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF 

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS 

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS. 

Dated this 9 day of December 2020. 

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq. 

Bar Number: 100230 

Submitted by: 

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A. 

P.O. Box 771270 

Coral Springs, FL 33077 

Telephone: (954) 453-0365 

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052 

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438 

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR 

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. 

ADMIN 2.516 

eservice@clegalgroup.com 

19-03737 

December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0449

******************************  

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CASE NO. 2019 11546 CIDL 

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY 

AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON 

ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2003-3, 

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED 

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-3, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

KELLY L. OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY 

OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY L. SQUIRES; 

STANLEY OGLESBY A/K/A STANLEY 

B.OGLESBY, et al. 

Defendants 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a 

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September 

17, 2020, and entered in Case No. 

2019 11546 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA 

County, Florida. DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST 

COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR 

SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2003-3,

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED 

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-3, is Plaintiff 

and KELLY L. OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY 

OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY L. SQUIRES; 

STANLEY OGLESBY A/K/A STANLEY 

B.OGLESBY; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE 

CORPORATION, are defendants. 

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, 

County Florida will sell to the highest 

and best bidder for cash via the Internet at 

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 

a.m., on the 14TH day of JANUARY, 2021, 

the following described property as set forth 

in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOTS 4, 5, AND 6, BLOCK 21, DAYTONA 

PARK ESTATES, SECTION B, 

ACCORDING TO THE MAP IN MAP 

BOOK 23, PAGE 74, PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus 

from the sale, if any, other than the 

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens 

must file a claim before the clerk reports 

the surplus as unclaimed. 

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC 

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110 

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442 

Ph: (954) 571-2031 

PRIMARY EMAIL: 

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com 

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq. 

Florida Bar #: 84926 

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com 

14495-19 

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0462 

****************************** 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles 

will be sold at public auction pursuant 

to F.S.. 713.78 on the sale dates at the locations 

below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy towing and storage charges. 

1980 JEEP 

J0D93AC704885 

Sale Date:01/11/2021 

Location:KDS Diversified Services, Inc 

2575 Camelia Road 

DeLand, FL 32724 

Lienors reserve the right to bid. 

December 24, 2020 V20-0461

******************************  

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL 

PROPERTY 

CIVIL ACTION LAW 

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS 

YORK COUNTY 

NUMBER 2019-SU-002332 

LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II 

v. 

Robert Strausbaugh a/k/a Robert M. 

Strausbaugh, Heather D. Strausbaugh, in 

Her capacity as Heir of Lisa A. Strausbaugh 

a/k/a Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased, 

Lindsay Ann Strausbaugh, in 

Her capacity as Heir of Lisa A. Strausbaugh 

a/k/a Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased, 

and Unknown Heirs, 

successors, assigns and all persons, 

firms or associations claiming right, title 

or interest from or under Lisa A. Strausbaugh 

a/k/a Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased 

TO: Lindsay Ann Strausbaugh, in Her capacity 

as Heir of Lisa A. Strausbaugh a/k/a 

Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased and Unknown 

Heirs,successors, assigns and all 

persons, firms or associations claiming 

right, title or interest from or under Lisa A. 

Strausbaugh a/k/a Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased 

Your house (real estate) at 4B Beck Mill 

Road A/K/A 4 Beck Mill Road A/k/A 415 

South High Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania 

17331 is scheduled to be sold at Sheriff's 

Sale on February 8, 2021 at 02:00 p.m. at 

York County Administration Building, 28 

East Maket Street, York, Pennsylvania 

17401 to enforce the court judgment of 

$49,063.62 obtained by LSRMF MH Master 

Participation Trust II against the above premises. 

NOTICE OF OWNER'S RIGHTS 

YOU MAY BE ABLE TO PREVENT 

THIS SHERIFF'S SALE 

To prevent this Sheriff's Sale you 

must take immediate action: 

1.The sale will be canceled if you pay 

to LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust 

II the back payments, late charges, 

costs, and reasonable attorney's fees 

due. To find out how much you must 

pay, you may call McCabe, Weisberg 

and Conway, LLC, Esquire at (215) 790-1010. 

2.You may be able to stop the sale by 

filing a petition asking the Court to strike 

or open the judgment, if the judgment 

was improperly entered. You may also 

ask the Court to postpone the sale for good cause. 

3.You may also be able to stop the 

sale through other legal proceedings. 

You may need an attorney to assert 

your rights. The sooner you contact one, 

the more chance you will have of stopping 

the sale. (See the following notice 

on how to obtain an attorney.) 

YOU MAY STILL BE ABLE TO SAVE 

YOUR PROPERTY AND YOU HAVE 

OTHER RIGHTS EVEN IF THE SHERIFF'S

SALE DOES TAKE PLACE 

1. If the Sheriff's Sale is not stopped, 

your property will be sold to the highest 

bidder. You may find out the price bid by 

calling McCabe, Weisberg and Conway, 

LLC, Esquire at (215) 790-1010. 

2. You may be able to petition the 

Court to set aside the sale if the bid price 

was grossly inadequate compared to the 

value of your property. 

3. The sale will go through only if the 

buyer pays the Sheriff the full amount 

due on the sale. To find out if this has 

happened, you may call McCabe, Weisberg 

and Conway, LLC, at (215) 790-1010. 

4. If the amount due from the buyer is 

not paid to the Sheriff, you will remain 

the owner of the property as if the sale 

never happened. 

5. You have a right to remain in the 

property until the full amount due is paid 

to the Sheriff and the Sheriff gives a 

deed to the buyer. At that time, the 

buyer may bring legal proceedings to evict you. 

6. You may be entitled to a share of 

the money which was paid for your real 

estate. A schedule of distribution of 

the money bid for your real estate will 

be filed by the Sheriff within thirty (30) 

days of the sale. This schedule will 

state who will be receiving that money. 

The money will be paid out in accordance 

with this schedule unless exceptions 

(reasons why the proposed schedule of

distribution is wrong) are filed with

the Sheriff within ten (10) days after

the posting of the schedule of distribution. 

7. You may also have other rights and 

defenses, or ways of getting your real 

estate back, if you act immediately after the sale. 

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER 

TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU 

DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER, GO TO OR 

TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW.

THIS OFFICE CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH

INFORMATION ABOUT HIRING A LAWYER. 

IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE 

A LAWYER, THIS OFFICE MAY BE 

ABLE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION 

ABOUT AGENCIES THAT MAY 

OFFER LEGAL SERVICES TO ELIGIBLE 

PERSONS AT A REDUCED FEE OR NO FEE. 

LAWYER REFERRAL SERVICE 

ASSOCIATION DE LICENCIDADOS 

Pennsylvania Lawyer Referral Service 

York County Bar Association 

137 East Market Street 

York, Pennsylvania 17401 

(717) 854-8755 

McCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC 

Attorneys for Plaintiff 

123 S. Broad St., Ste. 1400, 

Phila., PA 19109, 

215-790-1010 

20-100173 

December 24, 2020 V20-0460 

****************************** 

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI 

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS 

TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN 

MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP. 

2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED 

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SE-RIES 

2005-OPT2, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM 

AMAR, et al. 

Defendants 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant 

to an Order dated October 

12, 2020, and entered in Case No. 

2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit 

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit 

in and for VOLUSIA County, 

Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL 

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE 

FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE 

ACQUISITION CORP. 2005-OPT2, 

ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH 

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2,

is Plaintiff and 

YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM 

AMAR; UNKNOWN 

SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A 

YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; 

MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE 

AMAR, are defendants. Laura E. 

Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, 

County Florida will sell to 

the highest and best bidder for cash via

the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the 15TH day of JANUARY, 

2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final 

Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, 

ACCORDING TO THE 

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS 

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 

39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS 

AND EXCEPT THAT PART 

DEEDED TO THE STATE OF 

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF 

TRANSPORTATION AS 

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL 

RECORDS BOOK 3691, 

PAGE 1413, PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in 

the surplus from the sale, if any, 

other than the property owner as of 

the date of the lis pendens must file 

a claim before the clerk reports the 

surplus as unclaimed. 

Dated this 17th day of December, 2020 

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC 

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110 

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442 

Ph: (954) 571-2031 

PRIMARY EMAIL: 

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com 

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq. 

Florida Bar #: 84926 

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com 

13243-18 

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0459 

****************************** 

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CASE NO. 2019 30408 CICI 

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY 

AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON 

ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2002-3, 

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED 

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2002-3, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA L. 

WINTINK A/K/A VICTORIA LYNN 

WINTINK; ESTATE OF VICTORIA L. WINTINK, et al. 

Defendants 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant 

to a Final Judgment of 

Foreclosure dated November 18, 

2020, and entered in Case No. 

2019 30408 CICI, of the Circuit 

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit 

in and for VOLUSIA County, 

Florida. DEUTSCHE BANK 

TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, 

AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON 

ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 

2002-3, MORTGAGE LOAN 

ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES, 

SERIES 2002-3, is Plaintiff 

and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF 

VICTORIA L. WINTINK A/K/A 

VICTORIA LYNN WINTINK; 

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT 

OF REVENUE; CLERK OF 

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA; MISTY 

CLARK A/K/A MISTY WINTINK 

A/K/A MISTY LYNN CLARK A/K/A 

MISTY A. CLARK; MELANIE 

CRAIG A/K/A MELANIE 

WINTINK; MICHAEL WINTINK 

A/K/A MICHAEL THOMAS 

WINTINK, are defendants. Laura 

E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for 

VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell 

to the highest and best bidder for 

cash via the Internet at 

www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the 13TH day

of JANUARY, 2021, the following described 

property as set forth in 

said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 20, HIDDEN LAKE 

SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, 

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT 

THEREOF AS RECORDED 

IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGES 

121 AND 122, OF THE PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in 

the surplus from the sale, if any, 

other than the property owner as 

of the date of the lis pendens 

must file a claim before the clerk 

reports the surplus as unclaimed. 

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC 

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110 

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442 

Ph: (954) 571-2031 

PRIMARY EMAIL: 

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com 

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq. 

Florida Bar #: 84926 

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com 

13498-18 

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0458

******************************  

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CASE NO. 2018 31200 CICI 

HOME POINT FINANCIAL 

CORPORATION, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

THE ESTATE OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR., et al. 

Defendants 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to 

an Order dated September 10, 2020, 

and entered in Case No. 2018 31200 

CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh 

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA 

County, Florida. HOME POINT FINANCIAL 

CORPORATION, is Plaintiff and 

THE ESTATES OF RICHARD BLOUNT, 

SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICHARD 

BLOUNT, SR; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF 

RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.; JAMES DERRICK 

BLOUNT; RICHARD BLOUNT, 

JR.; CASSANDRA MOORE; JAMES 

DERRICK BLOUNT, AS PERSONAL 

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE 

OF RICHARD BLOUNT A/K/A RICHARD 

BLOUNT, SR.; AUDREY BUGGS; 

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT 

REVENUE; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT 

COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, 

FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANTS IN 

POSSESSION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY, 

are defendants. Laura E. Roth, 

Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, 

County Florida will sell to the highest 

and best bidder for cash via the Internet 

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 

11:00 a.m., on the 15TH day of JANUARY, 

2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 22, "COLONIAL LAKE 

SUB.", ACCORDING TO THE 

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED 

IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 54, OF 

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA 

Any person claiming an interest in the 

surplus from the sale, if any, other than 

the property owner as of the date of the 

lis pendens must file a claim before the 

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. 

Dated this 17th day of December, 2020. 

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC 

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110 

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442 

Ph: (954) 571-2031 

PRIMARY EMAIL: 

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com 

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq. 

Florida Bar #: 84926 

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com 

12265-18 

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0457 

****************************** 

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CASE NO. 2018 11528 CIDL 

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE 

FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE 

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS, CWABS, INC., 

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BC3, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

ANTONIO JIMENEZ; MIGDALIA JIMENEZ, et al. 

Defendants 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN 

pursuant to a Final Judgment 

of Foreclosure dated September 

11, 2020, and entered 

in Case No. 2018 

11528 CIDL, of the Circuit 

Court of the Seventh Judicial 

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA 

County, Florida. THE BANK 

OF NEW YORK MELLON, 

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW 

YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR 

THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS, 

CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, 

SERIES 2007-BC3, is Plaintiff 

and ANTONIO JIMENEz; 

MIGDALIA JIMENEz, are defendants. 

Laura E. Roth, 

Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, 

County Florida will 

sell to the highest and best 

bidder for cash via the Internet 

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the 14TH day

of JANUARY, 2021, the following described 

property as set forth in said 

Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 11, BLOCK 1005, 

DELTONA LAKES REPLAT 

OF UNIT TWENTY-NINE AND UNIT 

THIRTY-SEVEN, ACCORDING 

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS 

RECORDED IN PLAT 

BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 181 

THROUGH 183, INCLUSIVE, 

OF THE PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest 

in the surplus from 

the sale, if any, other than 

the property owner as of the 

date of the lis pendens must 

file a claim before the clerk 

reports the surplus as unclaimed. 

Dated this 15th day of December, 2020 

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC 

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110 

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442 

Ph: (954) 571-2031 

PRIMARY EMAIL: 

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com 

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq. 

Florida Bar #: 84926 

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com 

12064-18 

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0456

******************************  

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF 

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY 

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION 

CASE NO. 2019 11580 CIDL 

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

JACOB A. ROSS, et al., 

Defendants. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant 

to a Summary Final Judgment 

of Foreclosure entered July 2, 2020 

in Civil Case No. 2019 11580 CIDL 

of the Circuit Court of the Seventh 

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia 

County, Deland, Florida, wherein 

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC 

is Plaintiff and JACOB A. ROSS, et 

al., are Defendants, the Clerk of 

Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will 

sell to the highest and best bidder for 

cash electronically at 

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in 

accordance with Chapter 45, Florida 

Statutes on the 14th day of January 

2021 at 11:00 AM on the following 

described property as set forth in 

said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit: 

LOT 4, BLOCK 1532, DELTONA 

LAKES UNIT FIFTY NINE, ACCORDING 

TO THE PLAT 

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP 

BOOK 28, PAGES 77 THROUGH 

89, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the 

surplus from the sale, if any, other than 

the property owner as of the date of the 

lis pendens, must file a claim before the 

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. 

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and 

correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed 

Mailed this 15th day of December, 2020,

to all parties on the attached service list. 

ROBYN KATz, Esq. 

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC 

Attorney for Plaintiff 

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400 

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 

Phone: (407) 674-1850 

Fax: (321) 248-0420 

Email: MRService@mccalla.com 

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803 

19-01173-6 

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0455

******************************  

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION 

CASE NO. 2017 30423 CICI 

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA 

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE 

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF 

THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED 

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES 

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR 

AGAINST GRACE MURPHY A/K/A 

GRACE H. MURPHY A/K/A GRACE HILL 

MURPHY A/K/A GRACE JONES 

MURPHY, DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT 

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, 

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES 

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, 

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR 

OTHER CLAIMANTS; JOHNNY RAY MURPHY; 

CURTIS LEVON MURPHY; RONALD 

WENDELL MURPHY; JOCKLYN LATRESE 

MURPHY; SHEILA DENISE MURPHY; 

ERIC DWIGHT MURPHY; 

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GRACE 

MURPHY A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY 

A/K/A GRACE HILL MURPHY A/K/A 

GRACE JONES MURPHY; UNKNOWN 

TENANT # 1; UNKNOWN TENANT # 2, 

Defendant(s) 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a 

Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed August 

21, 2020 and entered in Case No. 2017 

30423 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7th 

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, 

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK 

MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, 

AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS 

OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED 

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23 

is Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN 

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, 

UNDER OR AGAINST GRACE MURPHY 

A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY A/K/A GRACE 

HILL MURPHY A/K/A GRACE JONES MURPHY, 

DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN 

TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID 

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST 

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, 

GRANTEES OR OTHER 

CLAIMANTS; JOHNNY RAY MURPHY; 

CURTIS LEVON MURPHY; RONALD WENDELL 

MURPHY; JOCKLYN LATRESE MURPHY; 

SHEILA DENISE MURPHY; ERIC 

DWIGHT MURPHY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE 

OF GRACE MURPHY A/K/A GRACE H. 

MURPHY A/K/A GRACE HILL MURPHY 

A/K/A GRACE JONES MURPHY; UNKNOWN 

TENANT # 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 

# 2; are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the 

Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the 

highest and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC 

SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on January 13, 2021,

the following described 

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 3, PARCEL "C" SOUTH CEDAR 

PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP 

OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED 

IN PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 112, OF 

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus 

from the sale, if any, other than the 

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens 

must file a claim before the Clerk reports 

the surplus as unclaimed. 

Dated this 14th day of December, 2020. 

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq. 

Bar. No.: 709921 

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A. 

8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000 

Plantation, Florida 33324 

Telephone: (954) 382-3486 

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380 

Designated service email: 

notice@kahaneandassociates.com 

17-02191 

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0454

******************************  

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION 

CASE NO. 2019 31129 CICI 

SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC., 

Plaintiff, vs. 

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, 

DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, 

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, 

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES 

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, 

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF 

DIANE E. DEPASCALE A/K/A DIANE DEPASCALE, 

DECEASED; PETER J. DEPASCALE 

JR; PETER JEROME 

DEPASCALE III; NICOLE DEPASCALE 

A/K/A NIKKI DEPASCALE; BRITTANY 

DEPASCALE; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT 

OF REVENUE; CLERK OF 

COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY, 

FLORIDA; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. 

SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO FIA CARD 

SERVICES, NA; THE VILLAGE OF PINE 

RUN PROPERTY OWNERS, INC.; UNKNOWN 

PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF 

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, 

Defendant(s) 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an 

Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale filed 

September 24, 2020 and entered in Case 

No. 2019 31129 CICI, of the Circuit Court of 

the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA 

County, Florida, wherein SELECT PORTFOLIO 

SERVICING, INC. is Plaintiff and ALL 

UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, 

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, 

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND 

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST 

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR 

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DIANE E. DEPASCALE 

A/K/A DIANE DEPASCALE, DECEASED; 

PETER J. DEPASCALE JR; 

PETER JEROME DEPASCALE III; NICOLE 

DEPASCALE A/K/A NIKKI DEPASCALE; 

BRITTANY DEPASCALE; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT 

PROPERTY; STATE OF FLORIDA, 

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF 

COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; 

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. SUCCESSOR IN 

INTEREST TO FIA CARD SERVICES, NA; 

THE VILLAGE OF PINE RUN PROPERTY 

OWNERS, INC.; are defendants. LAURA E. 

ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell 

to the highest and best bidder for cash BY 

ELECTRONIC SALE AT: 

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, 

at 11:00 A.M., on January 13, 2021, the following 

described property as set forth in said 

Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 14, VILLAGE OF PINE RUN, 

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT 

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP 

BOOK 35, PAGE(S) 40 THROUGH 

45, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus 

from the sale, if any, other than the 

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens 

must file a claim before the Clerk reports 

the surplus as unclaimed. 

Dated this 15th day of December, 2020. 

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq. 

Bar. No.: 709921 

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A. 

8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000 

Plantation, Florida 33324 

Telephone: (954) 382-3486 

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380 

Designated service email: 

notice@kahaneandassociates.com 

19-00614 

December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0453

****************************** 