**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT,
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12511 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Dennis Keith Lampron
a/k/a Dennis K. Lampron
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dennis Keith Lampron, deceased, whose date of death was August 19, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Circuit Court P.O. Box 6043 DeLand, FL 32721-6043.. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.
Signed on this 10th day of December, 2020.
Handling Attorney L. Hitchens
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 147370
PO Box 9772
Daytona Beach, FL 32120
Telephone: 502 252-1279
Mark Lampron
Personal Representative
50 Sycamore Circle
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-0438
December 17 & 24, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12801 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ISTVAN PAL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Istvan Pal, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.
Signed on December 8, 2020.
/s/ John C. Revis
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 183560
John Revis, P.A.
648 S. Ridgewood Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 253-3677
Email: john@johnrevispa.com
secondary email: margo@johnrevispa.com
/s/ Andrea Smith
Personal Representative
254 Pastors Walk
Monroe, CT 06468
December 17 & 24, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 343-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #581401010060 LOT 6 BLK 1 EMPORIA MB N PG 314 PER OR 4754 PG 4481
Name in which assessed: BERNICE SALLY ANDERSON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10740-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533801080012 W 100 FT OF LOTS 1 2 & 3 BLK 8 KINGSTON MB 3 PG 95 MB 15 PG 194 PER OR 4625 PG 1850 PER OR 5633 PG 1558 PER OR 6384 PGS 0538-0539 PER OR 6482 PGS 1285-1287 INC PER OR 6482 PGS 1288-1290 INC
Name in which assessed: TTLREO 2 LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14518-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #853809003580 LOT 358 SOUTH WATERFRONT PARK MB 23 PG 195 EXC 50 PC SUB- SURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3672 PG 1257
Name in which assessed: EDWARD M BENEDETTO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2723-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702014001330 20 17 30 LOTS 133 & 139 & 140 COLLIER PARK MB 11 PG 284 PER OR 2138 PG 1984 PER OR 5792 PG 3745 PER OR 6533 PG 2613 PER OR 6579 PG 1240 PER OR 7427 PG 4376
Name in which assessed: FAMILY REALTY PROPERTIES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 402-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #582902100160 29-15-29 IRREG PARCEL IN W 90 FT OF E 637.25 FT MEAS ON S/L OF LOT 10C ASSRS SUB OF GOVT LOTS 3 & 5 MB 22 PG 20 N OF RIVEREDGE CT MEAS 95.50 FT ON N/L & MEAS 134.50 FT ON E/L PER OR 5249 PG 0167
Name in which assessed: WAYNE A SPEAR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11075-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533901140040 SW 1/4 OF LOT 4 EXC HIWAY BLK 14 DAYTONA PER OR 2119 PG 1118 PER OR 7376 PG 4783
Name in which assessed: NORMAN H RILEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14523-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #853809003750 LOT 375 SOUTH WATERFRONT PARK MB 23 PG 195 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2551 PG 0792 PER D/C 4382 PG 4896 PER OR 6398 PG 0957 PER OR 7092 PG 0094
Name in which assessed: SPIRIT HOCQUARD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2754-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702021001220 LOT 122 CANDLELIGHT OAKS MB 29 PG 145 PER OR 3877 PG 3543 PER OR 5465 PG 3360
Name in which assessed: DAVID M & VARNCIL T SMITH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1408-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #603817030070 LOT 7 BLK C WOODLAND MANOR MOBILE HOME SUB MB 29 PG 127 PER OR 3930 PG 2869 PER OR 6718 PG 4501 PER OR 6985 PG 0818 PER OR 7125 PG 1057
Name in which assessed: BH-18 PROPERTIES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11076-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533901140043 NW 1/4 OF LOT 4 EXC HIWAY BLK 14 DAYTONA PER OR 2119 PG 1118 PER OR 7376 PG 4783
Name in which assessed: NORMAN H RILEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14647-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #953701000073 LOT 7W WEST OF RR EXC E 235 1/2 FT PABLO ROSETTEGRANT PER OR 2568 PG 0894
Name in which assessed: DIRK LAMAR RIVERS & CRAIG A RIVERS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2809-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702116020131 21 17 30 N 75 FT OF LOTS 13 & 14 BLK B LORDSHIP MANOR MB 10 PG 150 PER OR 4672 PG 0192 PER OR 5821 PGS 3613-3615 INC PER OR 6793 PG 1645
Name in which assessed: LISBON PROPERTY GROUP INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1442-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #603824000280 LOT 28 TRAILS WEST PHASE II UNIT VIII-B MB 41 PGS 73 & 74 PER OR 4404 PG 1967 PER OR 6977 PG 0803 PER OR 7245 PG 4402 PER OR 7274 PG 4816
Name in which assessed: TWLM INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11443-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #534106000040 PARCEL 4 BYRON JUNE UNREC PLAT MB 1 PG 38 PER OR 5219 PG 3385
Name in which assessed: JANE GOWING
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15073-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121540 43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 1140 FT W OF I-95 C/L OF N 330 FT OF S 952.27 FT MEAS ON E/L N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 154 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 EXC 50% S/S RTS PER OR 2358 PG 156
Name in which assessed: DONALD S GRAVES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3484-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #801108140081 N 75 FT OF S 1/2 OF LOT 8 BLK 14 ORANGE CITY INC PER OR 4221 PG 3014
Name in which assessed: JENNIFER RYAN KUHLKIN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2306-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701620020110 LOT 11 BLK 2 WALTS 2ND ADD DELAND PER UNREC D/C
Name in which assessed: LOUISE WILLIAMS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12629-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #930701120040 7 19 33 W 165 FT OF LOT 12 BLK 1 SUB MB 4 PG 108 EXC N 375 FT & EXC S 504 FT PER OR 2442 PG 258 & PER OR 2687 PG 696 & PER OR 5981 PG 390 PER OR 6842 PG 1532
Name in which assessed: CAMILLE B MOORE & CAMILLE B MOORE TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15460-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121500 43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 1700.33 FT W OF I-95 C/L OF N 330 FT OF S 1492.27 FT MEAS ON E/L N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 150 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 EXC 50% S/S RTS PER OR 2394 PG 0554 PER OR 6089 PG 3699 PER OR 6094 PG 1009 PER OR 6120 PG 3081
Name in which assessed: CAMILA DESOUZA & DANIELA MUNIZ
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3720-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #802301020020 LOT 2 BLK 2 ORANGE CITY ESTATES UNITS 1 & 2 MB 23 PGS 61-62 INC EXC IN RD PER OR 4886 PG 3836 PER OR 6195 PG 4823
Name in which assessed: EBK ZOC LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DANICA LAKIC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5580-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001200140 20 17 31 LOTS 14 & 15 BLK 20 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4269 PG 3991
Name in which assessed: KENNETH WOLF
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12645-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #930701130180 7-19-33 W 159 FT OF S 72 FT OF LOT 13 BLK 1 SUB MB 4 PG 108 PER OR 5223 PG 1537 PER OR 6396 PG 0520 PER OR 7202 PG 2820
Name in which assessed: JAMES WILLIAMS ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BRUCE L BARNES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 123-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #383205530050 LOT 5 & W 1/2 LOT 6 BLK 53 SEVILLE MB 22 PGS 142 TO 145 INC PER OR 3541 PG 0456 PER OR 6429 PG 1863
Name in which assessed: DENTON II LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4029-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #803602000120 36 18 30 LOTS 12 13 & 14 EXC PART PER DB 75 PG 379 & EXC PART PER OR 883 PG 543 & EXC PART PER OR 1059 PG 544 & EXC PART PER OR 1254 PG 698 SUB SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 3128 PG 0108 PER OR 6139 PG 2419
Name in which assessed: YEVOLIV INVESTMENT LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10337-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #530953004300 UNIT 430 SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDO PER OR 4096 PG 3704 PER OR 4907 PG 2552 PER OR 5527 PG 1900 PER OR 6135 PG 3528 PER OR 6514 PG 0278 PER OR 6540 PG 2858
Name in which assessed: MUKUND SHINDE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14271-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121960 43 19 34 E 330 FT W OF CANAL N 330 FT OF S 1492.27 FT OF JN DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 196 CAPE ATL SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3795 PG 1032
Name in which assessed: JACK & BEVERLY DRUMMOND TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 18TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that NCO LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1209-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #503100000120 31 15 30 S 326 FT FT MEAS ON W/L OF W 298 FT OF SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 EXC IRREG PARCEL PER OR 5057 PG 100 MEAS 281.14 FT ON N/L & MEAS 85.45 FT ON W/L PER OR 2181 PG 0859 PER OR 6270 PG 385
Name in which assessed: WILLAMAE CAMPBELL TR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MARK DAVIS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4241-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #612101020020 21 16 31 LOT 2 BLK 2 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1943 PG 891 PER OR 5350 PG 4665 PER OR 5487 PG 0917 PER OR 6935 PG 3107
Name in which assessed: JEREMY MUREU NJIHIA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-31407-CICI
DIVISION: 32
(Judge Michael S. Orfinger)
3G CAPITAL, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THOMAS A. COUCHON; OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; and any UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: THOMAS A. COUCHON, 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:
Unit No. PH11, of OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM, a Condominium, according to The Declaration of Condominium recorded in O.R. Book 6020, Page 717, and all exhibits and amendments thereof, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Street address: 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
Parcel ID# 5316-32-00-1111
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Plaintiff’s attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before January 19, 2021, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Foreclose filed by the Plaintiff.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 30th day of November, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ T. Clark
Deputy Clerk
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se Ie proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con Ia Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, Daytona Beach, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2020-12774 PRDL
Division: 10-Judge Hudson
IN RE: ESTATE OF DEBORAH L. GRIFFITH
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DEBORAH L. GRIFFITH, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2020, File No.: 2020-12774 PRDL, Division: 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
s/ R. Neil Johnson
(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Florida Bar No.: 0771181
150 South Palmetto Ave., Suite 103
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 252-3694
Attorney for Petitioner
Personal Representative:
/s/ Diane Strickland, Petitioner
1136 Florida Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
December 17 & 24, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/15/2021, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GC1KVE84BF189696
2011 CHEVROLET
1N7CF3520S0075123 1995 KOST
2GCEC19T451239109
2005 CHEVROLET
JTKDE177570147008
2007 TOYOTA SCION
December 24, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/16/2021, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1C4RJEAG7HC685878 2017 JEEP
1N4AL2APXBC177259 2011 NISSAN
2B4GH25K1PR197996 1993 DODGE
2D4GP44L95R361653 2005 DODGE
JN1BZ34D17M506407 2007 NISSAN
December 24, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 30027 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; TONYA M. PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. PERKINS; HUNTER`S RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF EAST FLORIDA, INC.; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 24, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 15th day of January, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 71, SHADOW CROSSINGS UNIT 2 OF HUNTERS RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE(S) 49 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 4 Whipper In Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 9th day of December 2020:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 99802
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
December 17 & 24, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12648-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH BONDIN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH BONDIN, deceased, whose date of death was July 15, 2020; File # 12648-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
/s/ Judith J. Sauer
Petitioner
250 Connecticut Ave.
Lake Helen, FL 32744
December 17 & 24, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on January, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 1206 Robert Wilder $970.00, 908 Iyeshia Williams $1420.45, 817 Lawrence Williams $550.80, 744 Robert Linares $938.15, 911 Roberto Nazario $784.55, 708 Mitchell Stovall $628.30, 522 Barry Wamley $1452.35
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2164 William Stefanich $1526.51, 2031 Colson Charles $720.85, 1059 Diya Harris $1870.90, 1296 Michelle Hageman $877.30, 1032 Estella Washington $1167.60, 1274 Janice Hopkins $991.20, 1438 Allison Wesson $1542.45, 1065 Nikia Nicholson $1181.20, 1588 Richard Humphreys $1118.50
U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 4430 Stephen Upson $1070.55, 7722 Norman Wilbur $1065.50, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1453.47, 8829 Jeff Hawkins $749.60, 4435 Jesse McCoy $823.20, 1105 Angelica Garmendiz $517.00, 1138 Chelsea Frye $952.02, 8830 Kristofer Spellacy $731.60, 1139 Joseph Frank II Russo $1629.80, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $962.00
December 17 & 24, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2018 31221 CICI
AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2018 31221 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 20th day of January, 2021, the following described property:
LOT 33, COUNTRYSIDE SUBDIVISION - UNIT I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGE(S) 92 AND 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 9th day of December, 2020.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
34407.0893 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
December 17 & 24, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12655 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES F. ALLEN, SR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES F. ALLEN, SR. deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Florida Bar No. 091856
Meeks and Ceely, P.L.
311 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Personal Representative:
/s/ Patricia Camblin
620 E. University Avenue
Orange City, FL 32763
December 17 & 24, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-12059 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
David Alecca, et al,
Petitioner
vs.
Chelsea Alecca, et al,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Adam Moses Rivera
2414 Moody St
Fayetteville, NC 28306
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner’s attorney:
Matthew D Branz, Esq
142 East New York Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
on or before 01/1/11/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: November 25, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ K. Seely
Deputy Clerk
December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020-12219-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH A. PATTI,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH A. PATTI, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 17, 2020.
Personal Representative:
ANDREA M. POWERS
329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor
P.O. Box 880
Winter Park, FL 32790
Jennifer A. Yasinsac
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0119761
Primary email: jyasinsac@whww.com
Secondary email: tduke@whww.com
Winderweedle, Haines, Ward &
Woodman, P.A.
329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor,
P.O. Box 880, Winter Park, FL 32790
Telephone: (407) 423-4246
Decemer 17 & 24, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12851-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARTHA M. THOMPSON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Martha M. Thompson, deceased, whose date of death was November 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Christine L. Jarrell
100 Hidden Hills Drive
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
December 24 & 31, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12773-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARI RUTHANNE ARICK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mari Ruthanne Arick, deceased, whose date of death was October 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Clarke D. Arick
1270 Spartan Lane
Athens, Georgia 30606
December 17 & 24, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE #2020-12868-PRDL
Div. 10 – Judge Hudson
IN RE: The Estate of
BETTY NORTH a/k/a BETTY E.
NORTH a/k/a BETTY ELIZABETH
NORTH a/k/a BETTY FENDER
NORTH,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BETTY NORTH A/K/A BETTY E. NORTH a/k/a BETTY ELIZABETH NORTH, deceased, whose date of death was 11/04/2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia Co., FL, Probate Div., the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is 12/24/2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Matthew D. Branz
MATTHEW D. BRANZ, ESQUIRE
FBN: 657514
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 E. New York Ave.,
DeLand, FL 32724
386.734.3020/ F 386.734.3096
E-Mail: mbranz@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Kenneth Peterson
KENNETH PETERSON
111 Scutter Ln
Franklin, NC 28734
December 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 11282 CIDL
ORLANDO REALTY GROUP, LLC,
a Florida limited liability company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation and
UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST SAID DEFENDANTS,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION;
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
OF PROCESS – PROPERTY
NOTICE OF ACTION TO PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation, whose residences are unknown.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title has been commenced on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Unplatted portion of the North 1/2 of Block M, Plantation Estates Unit No. 2, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 183, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
And has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on RICHARD MUTARELLI, JR., ESQ., the Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is Schatt, McGraw, Rauba & Mutarelli, P.A., 328 N.E. 1st Avenue, Suite 100, Ocala, Florida 34470, on or before January 11, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
Dated on November 24, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
BY /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-CP-012632
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
ODESSA N. FERGUSON
Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Summary Administration
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the estate of Odessa N. Ferguson, deceased, File No.: 2020-CP-012632, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., Deland, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death is September 16, 2020, and that the names and addresses of those to have an interest in the estate is listed below:
Antoine Ferguson, 501 Lake Charm Drive, Oviedo, Florida 32765
Tangela M. Booker-Steel, 316 Carriage Drive, Tyrone, Ga 30290
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of decedent must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is 24th day of December 2020.
Ralph Armstead, Esq.
511 W. South Street
Orlando, Fl 32805
Antoine Ferguson
501 Lake Charm Drive
Oviedo, Fl 32765December 24 & 31, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 01/15/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1973 BROA HS 02Z033333S2760 . Last Tenants: NILA BRUNER & AUDREY LEA BRUNER and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be Realty Systems of Arizona Inc. 5 CARRIAGE COVE WAY, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32119. 813-282-5925.
December 24 & 31, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time.
Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Condominium Unit No(s)_____/Week No(s) ____ listed herein on the Combined Description, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration").
Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.
Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.
Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions. Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated December 17, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee
Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
Combined Descriptions:
RO:BARK8844: GEORGE BARKAS, 17236 BARELY A LN SW ,ROCHESTER, WA 98003-5646, U/W 807/809/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,383.89, PD $0.00;
RO:BERG61279: MICHAEL FELIX BERGER, 6589 N Lake Blvd ,Tahoe Vista, CA 96148 , U/W 919/921/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,311.39 , PD $0.00;
RO:DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E Palm Canyon Dr, #32 ,Palm Springs, CA 92264-4829, U/W 415/417/9, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $5,805.10, PD $0.00;
RO:DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E Palm Canyon Dr, #32 ,Palm Springs, CA 92264-4829, U/W 515/517/40, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,658.06, PD $0.00;
RO:FRAZ5492: TIMOTHY R FRAZIER & ROSE M FRAZIER, 3176 Ray Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209, U/W 412/47, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,740.95, PD $0.00;
RO:GABE9334: ABDULAZIZ H GABEL, PO Box 15047 Al Quds Street, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 21444, U/W 207/209/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $8,848.62, PD $0.00;
RO:GARC9218: CHRISTOPHER C GARCIA, 2967 Oak Lane, Clearmont, MO 64431, U/W 808/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,428.7, PD $0.00;
RO:GELZ4951: GERALD M GELZAINES, 4958 Butterfield Rd Apt 311, Hillside, IL 60162, U/W 511/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,630.82, PD $0.00;
RO:GEMI9435: GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC., a Florida Corporation, PO BOX 135309, Florida 34713, U/W 822/27, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,981.56 , PD $0.00;
RO:HOOK4261: M LUCILLE HOOKS AKA LUCILLE M HOOKS, WILBURN C HOOKS, 1908 CRESTVIEW DRIVE ,CATAWBA, NC 28658, U/W 807/809/50, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,136.61, PD $0.00;
RO:LAIN5165: BRIAN LAING & CATHERINE LAING, 14 NORTH GYLE PARK ,EDINBURGH, Scotland, United Kingdom EH128, U/W 515/517/14, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,262.37, PD $0.00;
RO:LIFT8682: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol, , C/O BOB STACKELBECK 610 Monroe St, Stroudesburg, PA 18360, U/W 115/117/8, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,441.51 , PD $0.00;
RO:MORG8650: MORGAN FAMILY TRUST C/O ROB WORTHEN, 344 LANDFAIR AVE ,SAN MATEO, CA 94403, U/W 915/917/32, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,436.94 , PD $0.00;
RO:NIES4435: THOMAS D NIES & PATRICIA N NIES, 6749 HEATHERBROOK DRIVE, Powell, TN 37931, U/W 919/921/29, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $8,632.93 , PD $0.00;
RO:SILV4716: BETH SILVERS, 169 Main Ave, Mastic, NY 11950, U/W 603/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,166.97 , PD $0.00;
RO:THEF8696: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W. MAIN ST. STE 185 ,LITTLETON, DE 80120-4610, U/W 524/51, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,845.45 , PD $0.00;
RO:THEF8770: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W Main St Ste 185, Littleton, DE 80120, U/W 519/521/2, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,671.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:TIME9389: TYLER HOLLAND AND TIMESHARE TRADE, LLC., 225 CURTIS ST, ROCHESTER, NY. 14606 AND 10923 STATE HWY 176W, WANUT MO 65771, U/W 907/909/23, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,133.18 , PD $0.00;
RO:VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO 80237-1551, U/W 612/43, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $1,404.45, PD $0.00;
RO:VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO 80237-1551, U/W 422/25, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $2,446.47 , PD $0.00;
RO:WILS9353: WOODROW R. WILSON, JR, WRW Vacation Propeties, LLC, 777 S FLAGLER DR APT 800 ,WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33401-6161, U/W 701/41, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,880.52 , PD $0.00;
RO:WINN8481: CHRISTOPHER WINNIE, Individually and as Trustee of The THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, dated August 1, 2005, 10 Perley Road Unit A ,Derry, NH 03038, U/W 711/3, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,125.57, PD $0.00;
December 17 & 24, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-12200PRDL,
DIVISION 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DENNIS
ROGER MCDONALD a/k/a
DENNIS R. MCDONALD
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE ESTATE OF DENNIS ROGER MCDONALD a/k/a DENNIS R. MCDONALD is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this NOTICE is December 17, 2020.
Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.
ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.
All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
Personal Representative
CAROL A. PARE
550 Wrangler Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Mary Jane Nettles, Esquire
Attorney for Personal
Representative
FL BAR # 312045a
409 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX
December 17 & 24, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/12/2021, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2012 Chrysler 1c3ccbab2cn222843
2001 ford 1fafp52u41a106049
December 24, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019-10583-CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORP., SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2007-WMC1, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1
(s),
vs.
KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEM, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on March 10, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 19th day of January, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 28 THROUGH 44, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 2910 Keesler Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 15th day of December 2020:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 99802
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
December 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12435 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN E. POTTS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN E. POTTS, aka JOHN EDWARD POTTS, deceased, whose date of death was August 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ DAVID H. CLEMENTS
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 1017961
540 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32720
Personal Representative:
/s/ TRACY J. AVERY
4248 State Rd. 11
DeLand, FL 32724
December 24 & 31, 2020
**************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
The Goodness Shop
1602 W Akron Dr.
Deltona, FL 32725
Amanda Lynn Loranger
December 24, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Catalist
2780 Whitehurst Rd
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Areti Vogel
December 24, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Essential Health Plans of Florida
808 S. Hancock Dr.
Deltona, FL 32725
/s/ Dolores Guzman
December 24, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE #: 2019-32315-CICI
RAMBLEWOOD OF THE TRAILS
HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ESTATE OF LORRAINE M.
SHERIDAN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the certain Order Granting Motion to Reschedule Sale Date Previously Scheduled June 24, 2020 and entered in Case 2019 32315 of the County Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida wherein LIEN CAPITAL, LLC is the Substituted Party Plaintiff and ESTATE OF LORRAINE SHERIDAN, et al, are the Defendants. The Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, www.volusia.realforeclose.com THE CLERK’S WEBSITE FOR ON-LINE AUCTIONS after first given notice as required by Section 45.031, Florida Statutes at 11:00 a.m. on January 13, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Legal Description:
A PORTION OF LOTS 19 AND 20, RAMBLEWOOD REPLAT, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK, PAGE 17, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A: 301 TIMBERLINE TRL, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 16th day of December 2020.
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
/s/ Brian M. Abelow
Brian Abelow, Esq.
Florida Bar No.: 68094
BENSON, MUCCI & WEISS, P.L.
5561 North University Drive,
Suite 102
Coral Springs FL 33067
954-323-1023
954-323-1013 Facsimile
December 24 & 31, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2020-12236 PRDL
Division: 10-Judge Hudson
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KEVIN WEBB CRANE
a/k/a KEVIN W. CRANE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KEVIN WEBB CRANE a/k/a KEVIN W. CRANE, deceased, whose date of death was July 31, 2020, File No.: 2020-12236 PRDL, Division: 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
s/ R. Neil Johnson
(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)
JOHNSON &JOHNSON
Florida Bar No.: 0771181
150 South Palmetto Ave., Suite 103
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 252-3694
Attorney for Petitioner
s/ JOSE LUIS BRUNO LODWIG,
Petitioner
3780 Clyde Morris Blvd. Apt 1108
Port Orange, FL 32129
December 17 & 24, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/8/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2019 KIA Soul
VIN KNDJN2A2XK7921329
2004 MERC Grand Marquis
VIN 2MEFM74W64X625353
December 24, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/7/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2007 DODG Caliber
VIN 1B3HB28BX7D321854
2002 FORD Taurus
VIN 1FAFP59S42A108941
December 24, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/5/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1996 DODG Ram 1500
VIN 1B7HC13Y7TJ124931
2014 DODG 1500
VIN 1C6RR7LT8ES297923
December 24, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12894-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOAN J. FARRELL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOAN J. FARRELL, deceased, whose date of death was September 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representatives:
/s/ MAUREEN F. MORGAN
3411 Baker Schoolhouse Road
Freeland, Maryland 21053
/s/ DIANE M. FARRELL
6308 SE Woodward Street
Portland, OR 97206
December 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020 12536 PRDL
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
ANTOINETTE J. EHLERS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of ANTOINETTE J. EHLERS, deceased, whose date of death was July 28, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with the court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.
/s/ Philip S. Karle
Fla. Bar No. 41247
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Abeles & Karle, PLLC
5 West Highbanks Road
DeBary, FL 32713
Tel: 386-668-8511
Fax: 888-962-6368
/s/ William P. Ehlers
Personal Representative
900 Old England Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
December 24 & 31, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/11/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2006 KIA Optima
VIN KNAGD128565446620
2014 KIA Soul
VIN KNDJN2A20E7087642
MERC Mystique
VIN 1MEFM6537YK605250
2007 HYUN Entourage
VIN KNDMC233876017971
December 24, 2020
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
C3 NETWORK
2387 Regency Park Dr
DeLand, Florida 32724
Ekklesia Systems Network, Inc.,
Owner
December 24, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
HERO’S DEN
176 LAURIE DRIVE
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
Nick James Marlatt, Owner
December 24, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-PRDL-12779
DIVISION: PROBATE
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES ERIC STEINMETZ,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of James Eric Steinmetz, deceased, whose date of death was August 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.
DOUGLAS LAW FIRM
/s/ Cynthia Grooms-Marvin
CYNTHIA GROOMS MARVIN, ESQ.
Florida Bar No.: 0285927
Attorney for Personal
Representative
1301 St. Johns Avenue
Palatka, Florida 32177
Ph: (800) 705-5457
Fax: (386) 385-5914
Emails: Cindy@DHCLawyers.com
Personal Representative
/S/ Richard Steinmetz
822 Selma Avenue
Interlachen, FL 32148
December 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2020 12556 PRDL
Division 10 – Judge Hudson
IN RE: The Estate of
MARY PAYNE DAIGLE a/k/a
MARY P. DAIGLE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Mary Payne Daigle a/k/a Mary P. Daigle, deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael P. Kelton, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 21756
KELTON LAW, P.A.
601 Deltona Blvd., Suite 102
Deltona. FL 32725
Telephone: (386) 259-4806
Fax: (386) 490-9287
Personal Representative:
/s/ Steven M. Daigle
808 Bounous Street NW
Valdese, NC 28690
December 24 & 31, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-11730 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
Daniel Joshua Coe, et al,
Petitioner
vs.
Aliesha C Coe,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Aliesha C Coe
1699 Elkcam Blvd
Deltona, FL 32725
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner’s attorney:
Matthew D Branz, Esq
142 East New York Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
on or before January 25, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: December 10, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
Dec. 24, 31, 2020, January 7 & 14, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2014 30471 CICI
JUDGE: 32- Michael S. Orfinger
SURETY BANK, a Florida banking
corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JAMES H. BROWNELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES H. BROWNELL, GRAND PRESERVE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. and UNKNOWN TENANTS,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated September 24, 2014, entered in Case No. 2014 -CICI-30471 of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JAMES H. BROWNELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES H. BROWNELL, GRAND PRESERVE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. and UNKNOWN TENANTS, are the Defendants, LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court Volusia County, Florida, will sell, pursuant to Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, to the highest and best bidder for cash at the Volusia County Clerk of Court website, at https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com/ , on the 27th day of January, 2021, at 11:00 am, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment:
All that certain land situated in Volusia County, Florida, described as follows: LOT 95 GRAND PRESERVE PHASE ONE MB 49 PGS 173 THRU 177 PER OR 5223 PG 2191 PER OR 5390 PG 2557 PER OR 6027 PG 1648.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THEN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Dated this 18th day of December, 2020.
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP Attorneys at Law
BY: /s/ Harlan G. Paul Harlan G. Paul, Esquire
Florida Bar No: 1002539
142 East New York Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
(386) 734-3020, (386) 734-3096 fax
dschoeneberg@paulandelkind.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
December 24 & 31, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12909-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRYAN MICHAEL DOW
a/k/a BRYAN DOW
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Bryan Dow, deceased, whose date of death was November 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Kaylee Ann Bounds
1310 Parkside Drive
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
December 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12719-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBIN L. COMO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Robin L. Como, deceased, whose date of death was October 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Wesley T. Dunaway
Email Address: wtdfilings@kovarlawgroup.com
Florida Bar No. 0098385
Kovar Law Group
618 E. South Street, Suite 500
Orlando, Florida 32801
Personal Representative:
David Como
c/o Kovar Law Group
618 E. South Street, Suite 500
Orlando, Florida 32801
December 17 & 24, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12856-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PATSY T. BAKER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of PATSY T. BAKER, a/k/a PATSY TERRELL BAKER and PATY T. BAKER, deceased, whose date of death was May 26, 2020, File Number 2020-12856-PRDL-10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS
Florida Bar No. 109785
Wright & Casey, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Telephone: (386) 428-3311
Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com
Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ BETSY BAGWELL GRAY
1315 Oak Hill Drive
Clarksville, TN 37040
December 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12970-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CLARA A. POPP
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of CLARA A. POPP, deceased, File Number 2020-12970-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was June 8, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $225,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
SUSANNE A. CLARKE, 5572 Miles Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127
PATRICIA FALKENA, 293 Lower River Road, Decatur, TN 37322
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Debra G. Simms
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ SUSANNE A. CLARKE
5572 Miles Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32127
December 24 & 31, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-CP-12859 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF KEITH M. BOOTZ,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KEITH M. BOOTZ, deceased, whose date of death was November 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Siefert, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 042315
Michael A. Siefert, P.A.
351 NE Eighth Avenue
Ocala, FL 34470
Telephone (352) 732-0141
Email: msiefert@aol.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Keith Michael Bootz, Jr.
67 Mihiel Drive
Delran, NJ 08075
December 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12950-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HOWARD MORRIS JOHNSON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HOWARD MORRIS JOHNSON, deceased, File Number 2020-12950-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was November 2, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $4,059.89 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
HOWARD JOHNSON, 122 Dover Lane, DeLand, FL 32724
RETHA ANN KING, 14645 Highway 22 N, Huntingdon, TN 38344
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
/s/ MICHAEL C. HUDDLESTON,
ESQUIRE
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 827071
817 West New York Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ HOWARD JOHNSON
122 Dover Lane, DeLand, FL 32724
December 24 & 31, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12744 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DAVID HOBART DOKKEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of David Hobart Dokken, deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, Volusia County, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 24, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Scott Barloga
E-Mail Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 048143
Barloga Law, PC
490 Grace Avenue
P.O. Box 571
Panama City, FL 32402
Telephone: (850) 252-1915
Personal Representative:
/s/ Diana K. Dokken
1040 Wessell Road NW
Gainesville, GA 30501
December 24 & 31, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2020-12852-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Joseph J. Sanders,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Joseph J. Sanders, deceased, whose date of death was September 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the Personal Representatives and the Personal Representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OF MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is December 24, 2020.
Osterndorf Law, P.A.
/s MaryEllen P. Osterndorf
MaryEllen P. Osterndorf, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0880050
Attorney for Personal
Representative
P.O. Box 2352
Daytona Beach, FL 32115-2352
Telephone: (386) 255-9171 Personal Representative
Primary email: eservice@OsterndorfLaw.com
/s/ Todd J. Sanders
Personal Representative
/s/ Gary Sanders
Persoanl Representative
December 24 & 31, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11835-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CONSTANCE K. MEROLA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Constance K. Merola, deceased, whose date of death was September 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
Christopher K. Merola
494 Whitefield Road
Dalton, New Hampshire 03598
December 17 & 24, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12820-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY PRICE TULLEY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY PRICE TULLEY, deceased, whose date of death was December 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 91434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
Email: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Jennifer A. Rojas
Comerica Bank & Trust
Comerica Wealth Mgmt MC 5172
1675 N. Military Trail, 6th FL
Boca Raton, Florida 33486
December 17 & 24, 2020
**********
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-012593-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PATSY L. HELDRETH
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Patsy L. Heldreth,
deceased, whose date of death was October 3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida
32721-6043. The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is December 17, 2020.
Personal Representative:
MARK HELDRETH
1099 Wexford Way
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 941251
Maitland, FL 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0452
******************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2020 10811 CIDL
TOORAK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
ORLANDO WHOLESALE HOUSES LLC
AND JORGE ROJAS, AS GUARANTOR, et al.,
Defendants.
TO: ORLANDO WHOLESALE HOUSES LLC
Last Known Address: 1825 14TH AVE.,
VERO BEACH, FL 32960
Current Residence Unknown
JORGE ROJAS, AS GUARANTOR
Last Known Address: 1825 14TH AVE.,
VERO BEACH, FL 32960
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure
of Mortgage on the following described property:
THE WEST 106.2 FEET OF LOT 4 AND
THE EAST NINETEEN FEET OF LOT 3,
LAKE MOLLY SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION
ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE 11, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS
AND EXCEPT 100% SURFACE RIGHTS
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to
it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL
SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before January 19,
2021, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first
publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in
West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original
with the Clerk of this Court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against you for
the relief demanded in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS
WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7
days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION
NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court this 2 day of December, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By: Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
20-01006
December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0451
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 12243 CIDL
WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
JULIO GARCIA, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 15, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 12243 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida. WILMINGTON TRUST
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2007-3, is Plaintiff and JULIO GARCIA, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for
VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the
7TH day of JANUARY, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR
SAXON BOULEVARD, BLOCK 81, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES
105 THROUGH 120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
14578-19
December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0450
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION: 2
CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS,
INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL
INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH
CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH
CREDIT UNION; CITY OF
DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;
MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A
AMANDA MASS; LAURA E. ROTH,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Amended
Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the 7th day
of October 2020 and entered in Case No. 2016 11839
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein PNC
BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; DPMS, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY
RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF
NORTH CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH CREDIT
UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;
MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA MASS and
UNKNOWN TENANTS IN POSSESSION OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the
19th day of January 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGE (S) 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE
FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE RE-PORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 9 day of December 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-03737
December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0449
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 11546 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON
ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2003-3,
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
KELLY L. OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY
OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY L. SQUIRES;
STANLEY OGLESBY A/K/A STANLEY
B.OGLESBY, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September
17, 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 11546 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST
COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR
SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2003-3,
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-3, is Plaintiff
and KELLY L. OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY
OGLESBY A/K/A KELLY L. SQUIRES;
STANLEY OGLESBY A/K/A STANLEY
B.OGLESBY; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE
CORPORATION, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 14TH day of JANUARY, 2021,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 4, 5, AND 6, BLOCK 21, DAYTONA
PARK ESTATES, SECTION B,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP IN MAP
BOOK 23, PAGE 74, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
14495-19
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0462
******************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles
will be sold at public auction pursuant
to F.S.. 713.78 on the sale dates at the locations
below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy towing and storage charges.
1980 JEEP
J0D93AC704885
Sale Date:01/11/2021
Location:KDS Diversified Services, Inc
2575 Camelia Road
DeLand, FL 32724
Lienors reserve the right to bid.
December 24, 2020 V20-0461
******************************
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL
PROPERTY
CIVIL ACTION LAW
COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
YORK COUNTY
NUMBER 2019-SU-002332
LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II
v.
Robert Strausbaugh a/k/a Robert M.
Strausbaugh, Heather D. Strausbaugh, in
Her capacity as Heir of Lisa A. Strausbaugh
a/k/a Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased,
Lindsay Ann Strausbaugh, in
Her capacity as Heir of Lisa A. Strausbaugh
a/k/a Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased,
and Unknown Heirs,
successors, assigns and all persons,
firms or associations claiming right, title
or interest from or under Lisa A. Strausbaugh
a/k/a Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased
TO: Lindsay Ann Strausbaugh, in Her capacity
as Heir of Lisa A. Strausbaugh a/k/a
Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased and Unknown
Heirs,successors, assigns and all
persons, firms or associations claiming
right, title or interest from or under Lisa A.
Strausbaugh a/k/a Lisa Strausbaugh, Deceased
Your house (real estate) at 4B Beck Mill
Road A/K/A 4 Beck Mill Road A/k/A 415
South High Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania
17331 is scheduled to be sold at Sheriff's
Sale on February 8, 2021 at 02:00 p.m. at
York County Administration Building, 28
East Maket Street, York, Pennsylvania
17401 to enforce the court judgment of
$49,063.62 obtained by LSRMF MH Master
Participation Trust II against the above premises.
NOTICE OF OWNER'S RIGHTS
YOU MAY BE ABLE TO PREVENT
THIS SHERIFF'S SALE
To prevent this Sheriff's Sale you
must take immediate action:
1.The sale will be canceled if you pay
to LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust
II the back payments, late charges,
costs, and reasonable attorney's fees
due. To find out how much you must
pay, you may call McCabe, Weisberg
and Conway, LLC, Esquire at (215) 790-1010.
2.You may be able to stop the sale by
filing a petition asking the Court to strike
or open the judgment, if the judgment
was improperly entered. You may also
ask the Court to postpone the sale for good cause.
3.You may also be able to stop the
sale through other legal proceedings.
You may need an attorney to assert
your rights. The sooner you contact one,
the more chance you will have of stopping
the sale. (See the following notice
on how to obtain an attorney.)
YOU MAY STILL BE ABLE TO SAVE
YOUR PROPERTY AND YOU HAVE
OTHER RIGHTS EVEN IF THE SHERIFF'S
SALE DOES TAKE PLACE
1. If the Sheriff's Sale is not stopped,
your property will be sold to the highest
bidder. You may find out the price bid by
calling McCabe, Weisberg and Conway,
LLC, Esquire at (215) 790-1010.
2. You may be able to petition the
Court to set aside the sale if the bid price
was grossly inadequate compared to the
value of your property.
3. The sale will go through only if the
buyer pays the Sheriff the full amount
due on the sale. To find out if this has
happened, you may call McCabe, Weisberg
and Conway, LLC, at (215) 790-1010.
4. If the amount due from the buyer is
not paid to the Sheriff, you will remain
the owner of the property as if the sale
never happened.
5. You have a right to remain in the
property until the full amount due is paid
to the Sheriff and the Sheriff gives a
deed to the buyer. At that time, the
buyer may bring legal proceedings to evict you.
6. You may be entitled to a share of
the money which was paid for your real
estate. A schedule of distribution of
the money bid for your real estate will
be filed by the Sheriff within thirty (30)
days of the sale. This schedule will
state who will be receiving that money.
The money will be paid out in accordance
with this schedule unless exceptions
(reasons why the proposed schedule of
distribution is wrong) are filed with
the Sheriff within ten (10) days after
the posting of the schedule of distribution.
7. You may also have other rights and
defenses, or ways of getting your real
estate back, if you act immediately after the sale.
YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER
TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU
DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER, GO TO OR
TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW.
THIS OFFICE CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH
INFORMATION ABOUT HIRING A LAWYER.
IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE
A LAWYER, THIS OFFICE MAY BE
ABLE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION
ABOUT AGENCIES THAT MAY
OFFER LEGAL SERVICES TO ELIGIBLE
PERSONS AT A REDUCED FEE OR NO FEE.
LAWYER REFERRAL SERVICE
ASSOCIATION DE LICENCIDADOS
Pennsylvania Lawyer Referral Service
York County Bar Association
137 East Market Street
York, Pennsylvania 17401
(717) 854-8755
McCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
Attorneys for Plaintiff
123 S. Broad St., Ste. 1400,
Phila., PA 19109,
215-790-1010
20-100173
December 24, 2020 V20-0460
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN
MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP.
2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SE-RIES
2005-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM
AMAR, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order dated October
12, 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE
FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE
ACQUISITION CORP. 2005-OPT2,
ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2,
is Plaintiff and
YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM
AMAR; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A
YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR;
MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE
AMAR, are defendants. Laura E.
Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash via
the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the 15TH day of JANUARY,
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION,
ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS
AND EXCEPT THAT PART
DEEDED TO THE STATE OF
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
TRANSPORTATION AS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3691,
PAGE 1413, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 17th day of December, 2020
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13243-18
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0459
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30408 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON
ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2002-3,
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2002-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA L.
WINTINK A/K/A VICTORIA LYNN
WINTINK; ESTATE OF VICTORIA L. WINTINK, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated November 18,
2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 30408 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida. DEUTSCHE BANK
TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS,
AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON
ASSET SECURITIES TRUST
2002-3, MORTGAGE LOAN
ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2002-3, is Plaintiff
and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
VICTORIA L. WINTINK A/K/A
VICTORIA LYNN WINTINK;
STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; CLERK OF
THE CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; MISTY
CLARK A/K/A MISTY WINTINK
A/K/A MISTY LYNN CLARK A/K/A
MISTY A. CLARK; MELANIE
CRAIG A/K/A MELANIE
WINTINK; MICHAEL WINTINK
A/K/A MICHAEL THOMAS
WINTINK, are defendants. Laura
E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for
VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the 13TH day
of JANUARY, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 20, HIDDEN LAKE
SUBDIVISION, PHASE I,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGES
121 AND 122, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13498-18
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0458
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018 31200 CICI
HOME POINT FINANCIAL
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE ESTATE OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR., et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Order dated September 10, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2018 31200
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. HOME POINT FINANCIAL
CORPORATION, is Plaintiff and
THE ESTATES OF RICHARD BLOUNT,
SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICHARD
BLOUNT, SR; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.; JAMES DERRICK
BLOUNT; RICHARD BLOUNT,
JR.; CASSANDRA MOORE; JAMES
DERRICK BLOUNT, AS PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE
OF RICHARD BLOUNT A/K/A RICHARD
BLOUNT, SR.; AUDREY BUGGS;
STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
REVENUE; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANTS IN
POSSESSION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY,
are defendants. Laura E. Roth,
Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 a.m., on the 15TH day of JANUARY,
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, "COLONIAL LAKE
SUB.", ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 54, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 17th day of December, 2020.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
12265-18
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0457
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018 11528 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS, CWABS, INC.,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BC3,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANTONIO JIMENEZ; MIGDALIA JIMENEZ, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated September
11, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2018
11528 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. THE BANK
OF NEW YORK MELLON,
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW
YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR
THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS,
CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-BC3, is Plaintiff
and ANTONIO JIMENEz;
MIGDALIA JIMENEz, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth,
Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will
sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the 14TH day
of JANUARY, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1005,
DELTONA LAKES REPLAT
OF UNIT TWENTY-NINE AND UNIT
THIRTY-SEVEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 181
THROUGH 183, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the
date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of December, 2020
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
12064-18
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0456
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11580 CIDL
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JACOB A. ROSS, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure entered July 2, 2020
in Civil Case No. 2019 11580 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
is Plaintiff and JACOB A. ROSS, et
al., are Defendants, the Clerk of
Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in
accordance with Chapter 45, Florida
Statutes on the 14th day of January
2021 at 11:00 AM on the following
described property as set forth in
said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1532, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FIFTY NINE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 28, PAGES 77 THROUGH
89, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens, must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 15th day of December, 2020,
to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01173-6
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0455
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 30423 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF
THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST GRACE MURPHY A/K/A
GRACE H. MURPHY A/K/A GRACE HILL
MURPHY A/K/A GRACE JONES
MURPHY, DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES,
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS; JOHNNY RAY MURPHY;
CURTIS LEVON MURPHY; RONALD
WENDELL MURPHY; JOCKLYN LATRESE
MURPHY; SHEILA DENISE MURPHY;
ERIC DWIGHT MURPHY;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GRACE
MURPHY A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY
A/K/A GRACE HILL MURPHY A/K/A
GRACE JONES MURPHY; UNKNOWN
TENANT # 1; UNKNOWN TENANT # 2,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed August
21, 2020 and entered in Case No. 2017
30423 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7th
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK
MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK,
AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS
OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23
is Plaintiff and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST GRACE MURPHY
A/K/A GRACE H. MURPHY A/K/A GRACE
HILL MURPHY A/K/A GRACE JONES MURPHY,
DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN
TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID
UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; JOHNNY RAY MURPHY;
CURTIS LEVON MURPHY; RONALD WENDELL
MURPHY; JOCKLYN LATRESE MURPHY;
SHEILA DENISE MURPHY; ERIC
DWIGHT MURPHY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF GRACE MURPHY A/K/A GRACE H.
MURPHY A/K/A GRACE HILL MURPHY
A/K/A GRACE JONES MURPHY; UNKNOWN
TENANT # 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
# 2; are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the
Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC
SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on January 13, 2021,
the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 3, PARCEL "C" SOUTH CEDAR
PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP
OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 112, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 14th day of December, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000
Plantation, Florida 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
17-02191
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0454
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 31129 CICI
SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,
DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
DIANE E. DEPASCALE A/K/A DIANE DEPASCALE,
DECEASED; PETER J. DEPASCALE
JR; PETER JEROME
DEPASCALE III; NICOLE DEPASCALE
A/K/A NIKKI DEPASCALE; BRITTANY
DEPASCALE; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; CLERK OF
COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO FIA CARD
SERVICES, NA; THE VILLAGE OF PINE
RUN PROPERTY OWNERS, INC.; UNKNOWN
PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale filed
September 24, 2020 and entered in Case
No. 2019 31129 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein SELECT PORTFOLIO
SERVICING, INC. is Plaintiff and ALL
UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DIANE E. DEPASCALE
A/K/A DIANE DEPASCALE, DECEASED;
PETER J. DEPASCALE JR;
PETER JEROME DEPASCALE III; NICOLE
DEPASCALE A/K/A NIKKI DEPASCALE;
BRITTANY DEPASCALE; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY; STATE OF FLORIDA,
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF
COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA;
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. SUCCESSOR IN
INTEREST TO FIA CARD SERVICES, NA;
THE VILLAGE OF PINE RUN PROPERTY
OWNERS, INC.; are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash BY
ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on January 13, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14, VILLAGE OF PINE RUN,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 35, PAGE(S) 40 THROUGH
45, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of December, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000
Plantation, Florida 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-00614
December 24, 31, 2020 V20-0453
******************************