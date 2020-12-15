NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 142-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #480900000160 9 14 28 N 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 EXC N 492.6 FT & EXC RD PER OR 1813 PG 585 PER OR 7359 PG 4827
Name in which assessed: DEANNA RAE FLOWERS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2348-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701640000080 LOT 8 GOLFVIEW HEIGHTS MB 23 PG 175 PER OR 4189 PG 1488 PER OR 5826 PG 1337 PER OR 5935 0854
Name in which assessed: ANA MARIA RAMOS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8300-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424241000720 LOT 72 SHOTWELLS JUNGLE GARDEN IN LOT 40 HOPKINS FITCH GRANT MB 23 PG 25 PER OR 3173 PGS 1837-1838 INC PER OR 5677 PG 2901 PER OR 5763 PG 3515 PER OR 6419 PG 3392 PER OR 6960 PG 4587 PER OR 7325 PGS 0061-0063 INC
Name in which assessed: GONZALEZ FAMILY REV LIV TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12623
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BARBARA PETTIT WALTERS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Barbara Pettit Walters, deceased, whose date of death was October 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Probate Division, PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Signed this 2nd day of November, 2020.
/s/ Steven A. Walters
3700 Cherry Lane
Austin, TX 78703
December 10 & 17, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1283-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #602900000401 28 & 29-16-30 SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 6 SEC 29 & INC SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N & SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 10 SEC 28 EXC IRREG PARCELS IN SECS 28 & 29 PER OR 4813 PG 2837 & OR 4931 PG 1139 MEAS 934.08 FT ON W/L US 17 & MEAS 437.26 FT ON N/L GLENWOOD RD PER OR 2756 PG 0255
Name in which assessed: R C LTD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4936-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710701100140 7 17 31 LOT 14 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1703
Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8882-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523818030050 LOTS 5 TO 7 INC BLK 3 PINECREST COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 5098 PGS 4186-4187 PER OR 6018 PG 3659 PER OR 6586 PG 2946
Name in which assessed: ROBERT CLARK
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9099-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523906270050 LOT 5 BLK 27 DAYTONA GARDENS PER OR 2088 PG 811
Name in which assessed: ZIP HOME DEALS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2192-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701500000400 15-17-30 E 100 FT OF N 150 FT OF W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 EXC E 20 FT FOR RD PER OR 5036 PG 3339
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL CRANE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4937-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710701100150 7 17 31 LOT 15 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1704
Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9014-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523838002680 LOT 268 MADISON HEIGHTS BLK 18 KINGSTON MB 11 PG 211 PER OR 4268 PG 1284 PER D/C 5689 PG 0668 PER OR 5728 PGS 0948-0949 PER OR 5778 PG 0761 PER OR 6015 PG 1116 PER OR 6026 PG 2730 PER OR 6229 PGS 3034-3035 PER OR 7135 PGS 1807-1808 PER OR 7234 PG 0567
Name in which assessed: RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on January, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 1206 Robert Wilder $970.00, 908 Iyeshia Williams $1420.45, 817 Lawrence Williams $550.80, 744 Robert Linares $938.15, 911 Roberto Nazario $784.55, 708 Mitchell Stovall $628.30, 522 Barry Wamley $1452.35
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2164 William Stefanich $1526.51, 2031 Colson Charles $720.85, 1059 Diya Harris $1870.90, 1296 Michelle Hageman $877.30, 1032 Estella Washington $1167.60, 1274 Janice Hopkins $991.20, 1438 Allison Wesson $1542.45, 1065 Nikia Nicholson $1181.20, 1588 Richard Humphreys $1118.50
U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 4430 Stephen Upson $1070.55, 7722 Norman Wilbur $1065.50, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1453.47, 8829 Jeff Hawkins $749.60, 4435 Jesse McCoy $823.20, 1105 Angelica Garmendiz $517.00, 1138 Chelsea Frye $952.02, 8830 Kristofer Spellacy $731.60, 1139 Joseph Frank II Russo $1629.80, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $962.00
December 17 & 24, 2020
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time.
Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Condominium Unit No(s)_____/Week No(s) _____ listed herein on the Combined Description, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration").
Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.
Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.
Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions. Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated December 10, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee
Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
Combined Descriptions:
RO: SICK9263: CARL G. SICKLES , 18 NICOLS ROAD, ARMONK, NY 10504, U/W 806/38, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SIMS7669: ANNIE B. SIMS, LASHAWN SIMS, 1524 NW 14TH CT., FT. LAUDERDALE, FL 33311, U/W 322/24, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SMIT4042: DAVID J. SMITH, JOY F. SMITH, 3311 ONEAL CHURCH RD, GREER, SC 29651, U/W 718/38, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SMIT7664: LORI A. SMITH, MICHAEL WISE , 2001 JACKS BRANCH RD., CANTONMENT, FL 32533, U/W 112/13, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SMIT9228: JAMES V. SMITH , 2013 8TH AVENUE S, FT. DODGE, IA 50501, U/W 704/705/37, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SNAP8689: JERRY K. SNAPP, 7567 County Rd 11, De Graff, OH 43318, AND FRANCIS TRIPS, LLC, URIED, PRESIDENT, 1704 SUWANANNEE CIR, WAUNAKEE, WI. 53597U/W 511/4, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPAR3948: WILLIS E SPARKS, PATSY G SPARKS, 315 LOOKOVER DR, ANDERSON, SC 29621, U/W 810/09, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPAR7271: CINDY M. SPARKS, MATTHEW W. WILLIARD, 1077 COMFORT LN, NORTH PORT, FL 34288, U/W 211/29, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPAW4769: JOESPH W. SPAW , 9522 Antoine Forest Dr, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78254, AND 11278 TUSCARORA PATH, LAKEVIEW, OH 43331-9234, U/W 624/26, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPIV3391: CAROLYN SPIVEY, RONALD SPIVEY, 4344 W Highland Drive, APT 149, MACON, GA 31210, U/W 912/23, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAG3522: STACY L STAGGS AND DEBORAH DAMRON AKA DEBORAH D PUGH, , 1315 N Stanford Ave, Upland, CA 91786, U/W 922/32, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAH7507: ROBERT STAHLIN, EILEEN B STAHLIN, 3100 SHORE DRIVE, VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451, U/W 501/12, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAN6693: SANDRA D. STANLEY, CLAUDE R. HOGAN, 6814 SW 6th PL Apt B, Gainesville, FL 32607, U/W 102/45, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAN9447: PAULA STANEK , 3080 S DUFFIELD Rd, UNIT 5, LENNON, MI 48449, U/W 901/38, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAP8088: JAMES W. STAPLETON, ANNETTE STAPLETON, 313 Kassik Circle, Orlando, FL 32824, U/W 323/5, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAR6284: JOE STARKS AKA JOE MELTON STARKS, AMY R STARKS AKA AMY ROSE STARKS, 105 ASHFORD TRACE LN, MACON, GA 31210-8028, U/W 112/21, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAR7306: MICHAEL STARLING, KARALYN STARLING, 1909 BALDWIN DR, ORLANDO, FL 32806, U/W 711/50, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STCL8350: JOHN STEVEN ST. CLAIR, KELLY ANN ST. CLAIR, 1013 42ND ST W, BRADENTON, FL 34205, U/W 718/47, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STEE4686: Richard E Steele, Evelyn D Steele, 2310 Walnut Lane, Waycross, GA 31501, U/W 806/31, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STEI6869: JAMES L. STEINHILBER, PATRICIA A. STEINHILBER, 4625 STATE ROUTE 212, WILLOW, NY 12495, U/W 519/521/23, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00 ;
December 10 & 17, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 31840 CICI
DIVISION 31
TH FAMILY INVESTMENT
PARTNERSHIP I, LTD,
a Florida limited partnership,
Plaintiff,
v.
MAIREAD A. WILT, et. al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that pursuant to that certain Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 28, 2020 and Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale dated November 23, 2020, in Case No. 2019 31840 CICI, of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein TH Family Investment Partnership I, Ltd., a Florida limited partnership, is the Plaintiff and Mairead A. Wilt and Jeffrey Dean Wilt, are the Defendants, Laura E. Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in an online sale at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of January 2021, the following described property set forth in that certain Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 28, 2020 and Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale dated November 23, 2020:
Lot 5, Block 10, Unit #1, RIDGECREST SUB, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 25, Page 37, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
a/k/a 1157 St. Augustine Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800) 955-8770.
Dated: December 7, 2020
Kristopher E. Fernandez
For the Court
By: /s/ Kristopher E. Fernandez
Kristopher E. Fernandez
114 S. Fremont Avenue
Tampa, Florida 33606
(813) 832-6340
Fla Bar No. 0606847
Attorney for Plaintiff
December 10 & 17, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/4/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2001 LEXS IS 300
VIN JTHBD182X10012469
2010 FORD Fusion
VIN 3FAHP0HA0AR265486
2006 NISS Maxima
VIN 1N4BA41EX6C858712
1996 TOYT 4Runner
VIN JT3GN86R0T0008077
2011 HYUN Sonata
VIN 5NPEB4AC4BH123452
December 17, 2020
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time.
Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Condominium Unit No(s)_____/Week No(s) ____ listed herein on the Combined Description, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration").
Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.
Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.
Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions. Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated December 17, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee
Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
Combined Descriptions:
RO:BARK8844: GEORGE BARKAS, 17236 BARELY A LN SW ,ROCHESTER, WA 98003-5646, U/W 807/809/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,383.89, PD $0.00;
RO:BERG61279: MICHAEL FELIX BERGER, 6589 N Lake Blvd ,Tahoe Vista, CA 96148 , U/W 919/921/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,311.39 , PD $0.00;
RO:DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E Palm Canyon Dr, #32 ,Palm Springs, CA 92264-4829, U/W 415/417/9, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $5,805.10, PD $0.00;
RO:DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E Palm Canyon Dr, #32 ,Palm Springs, CA 92264-4829, U/W 515/517/40, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,658.06, PD $0.00;
RO:FRAZ5492: TIMOTHY R FRAZIER & ROSE M FRAZIER, 3176 Ray Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209, U/W 412/47, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,740.95, PD $0.00;
RO:GABE9334: ABDULAZIZ H GABEL, PO Box 15047 Al Quds Street, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 21444, U/W 207/209/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $8,848.62, PD $0.00;
RO:GARC9218: CHRISTOPHER C GARCIA, 2967 Oak Lane, Clearmont, MO 64431, U/W 808/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,428.7, PD $0.00;
RO:GELZ4951: GERALD M GELZAINES, 4958 Butterfield Rd Apt 311, Hillside, IL 60162, U/W 511/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,630.82, PD $0.00;
RO:GEMI9435: GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC., a Florida Corporation, PO BOX 135309, Florida 34713, U/W 822/27, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,981.56 , PD $0.00;
RO:HOOK4261: M LUCILLE HOOKS AKA LUCILLE M HOOKS, WILBURN C HOOKS, 1908 CRESTVIEW DRIVE ,CATAWBA, NC 28658, U/W 807/809/50, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,136.61, PD $0.00;
RO:LAIN5165: BRIAN LAING & CATHERINE LAING, 14 NORTH GYLE PARK ,EDINBURGH, Scotland, United Kingdom EH128, U/W 515/517/14, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,262.37, PD $0.00;
RO:LIFT8682: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol, , C/O BOB STACKELBECK 610 Monroe St, Stroudesburg, PA 18360, U/W 115/117/8, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,441.51 , PD $0.00;
RO:MORG8650: MORGAN FAMILY TRUST C/O ROB WORTHEN, 344 LANDFAIR AVE ,SAN MATEO, CA 94403, U/W 915/917/32, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,436.94 , PD $0.00;
RO:NIES4435: THOMAS D NIES & PATRICIA N NIES, 6749 HEATHERBROOK DRIVE, Powell, TN 37931, U/W 919/921/29, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $8,632.93 , PD $0.00;
RO:SILV4716: BETH SILVERS, 169 Main Ave, Mastic, NY 11950, U/W 603/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,166.97 , PD $0.00;
RO:THEF8696: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W. MAIN ST. STE 185 ,LITTLETON, DE 80120-4610, U/W 524/51, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,845.45 , PD $0.00;
RO:THEF8770: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W Main St Ste 185, Littleton, DE 80120, U/W 519/521/2, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,671.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:TIME9389: TYLER HOLLAND AND TIMESHARE TRADE, LLC., 225 CURTIS ST, ROCHESTER, NY. 14606 AND 10923 STATE HWY 176W, WANUT MO 65771, U/W 907/909/23, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,133.18 , PD $0.00;
RO:VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO 80237-1551, U/W 612/43, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $1,404.45, PD $0.00;
RO:VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO 80237-1551, U/W 422/25, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $2,446.47 , PD $0.00;
RO:WILS9353: WOODROW R. WILSON, JR, WRW Vacation Propeties, LLC, 777 S FLAGLER DR APT 800 ,WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33401-6161, U/W 701/41, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,880.52 , PD $0.00;
RO:WINN8481: CHRISTOPHER WINNIE, Individually and as Trustee of The THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, dated August 1, 2005, 10 Perley Road Unit A ,Derry, NH 03038, U/W 711/3, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,125.57, PD $0.00;
December 17 & 24, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 30027 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; TONYA M. PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. PERKINS; HUNTER`S RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF EAST FLORIDA, INC.; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 24, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 15th day of January, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 71, SHADOW CROSSINGS UNIT 2 OF HUNTERS RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE(S) 49 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 4 Whipper In Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 9th day of December 2020:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 99802
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
December 17 & 24, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BRUCE L BARNES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 123-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #383205530050 LOT 5 & W 1/2 LOT 6 BLK 53 SEVILLE MB 22 PGS 142 TO 145 INC PER OR 3541 PG 0456 PER OR 6429 PG 1863
Name in which assessed: DENTON II LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4029-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #803602000120 36 18 30 LOTS 12 13 & 14 EXC PART PER DB 75 PG 379 & EXC PART PER OR 883 PG 543 & EXC PART PER OR 1059 PG 544 & EXC PART PER OR 1254 PG 698 SUB SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 3128 PG 0108 PER OR 6139 PG 2419
Name in which assessed: YEVOLIV INVESTMENT LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10026-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #920705000018 7 19 32 S 124.3 FT OF N 372.9 FT OF LOT 1 W OF RD SUB NW 1/4 PER OR 5258 PG 4973-4974 PER OR 6744 PG 0315 PER OR 6873 PG 3256 PER OR 7273 PG 1020 PER OR 7288 PG 0270
Name in which assessed: DAYSHA WRIGHT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13499-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #841202010070 12 18 34 LOT 7 BLK A BELLA VISTA UNIT 1 IN SQUARE TOPVILLE MB 10 PG 155 PER OR 4184 PG 4942 PER OR 5403 PG 1112 PER D/C 5403 PG 1115 PER OR 5491 PG 1534 PER OR 7083 PG 4170 PER OR 7248 PGS 0306-0307
Name in which assessed: MARGARET ANDERSON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that NCO LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1209-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #503100000120 31 15 30 S 326 FT FT MEAS ON W/L OF W 298 FT OF SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 EXC IRREG PARCEL PER OR 5057 PG 100 MEAS 281.14 FT ON N/L & MEAS 85.45 FT ON W/L PER OR 2181 PG 0859 PER OR 6270 PG 385
Name in which assessed: WILLAMAE CAMPBELL TR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MARK DAVIS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4241-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #612101020020 21 16 31 LOT 2 BLK 2 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1943 PG 891 PER OR 5350 PG 4665 PER OR 5487 PG 0917 PER OR 6935 PG 3107
Name in which assessed: JEREMY MUREU NJIHIA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10185-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #530414000820 UNIT 820 PLAZA RESORT & SPA CONDO PER OR 5663 PG 2330 & 5665 PG 1910 PER OR 5807 PGS 3992-3993 PER OR 7129 PG 4574
Name in which assessed: H WYATT III & TERRI A HANNA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9136-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523952090040 APT J4 NEW COLONY HOUSE CONDOMINIUM OR 1326 PG 0526 & MB 31 PGS 54-55 PER OR 5169 PGS 3888-3889
Name in which assessed: STANLEY C HILL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2723-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702014001330 20 17 30 LOTS 133 & 139 & 140 COLLIER PARK MB 11 PG 284 PER OR 2138 PG 1984 PER OR 5792 PG 3745 PER OR 6533 PG 2613 PER OR 6579 PG 1240 PER OR 7427 PG 4376
Name in which assessed: FAMILY REALTY PROPERTIES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MARK DAVIS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4855-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #612101020030 21 16 31 LOT 3 BLK 2 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1943 PG 891 PER OR 5350 PG 4665 PER OR 5487 PG 0917 PER OR 6935 PG 3107
Name in which assessed: JEREMY MUREU NJIHIA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10239-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #530522000180 UNIT 18 SUMMER WINDS CONDO MB 35 PG 167 PER OR 3422 PG 0417 PER OR 4131 PG 2163 PER OR 7381 PG 1515
Name in which assessed: JOSE CIFUENTES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10435-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #532216170NE0 UNIT 17 NE PECK PLAZA MB 33 PGS 87-95 INC PER OR 4770 PG 2759 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 6860 PGS 0851-0852
Name in which assessed: JOHN M & PEGGY V BOYCE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2754-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702021001220 LOT 122 CANDLELIGHT OAKS MB 29 PG 145 PER OR 3877 PG 3543 PER OR 5465 PG 3360
Name in which assessed: DAVID M & VARNCIL T SMITH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6875-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813055090130 LOT 13 BLK 1477 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 INC PER OR 4242 PG 0187 PER OR 5458 PG 4303
Name in which assessed: WAYNE & WENDY SHELAR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12289-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #732410000040 24 17 33 LOT 4 HORD SUB PER OR 4103 PGS 0601-0602
Name in which assessed: HOWARD LAFFEYETTE WILLIAMS JR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10689-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533715050090 LOT 9 BLK 5 MASON PARK HOMES UNIT 2 HOLLY HILL MB 19 PG 178 PER OR 3839 PG 3017 PER OR 6826 PG 0465 PER OR 7109 PG 4806
Name in which assessed: EDDIE LEE MCCANTS ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec, 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2809-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702116020131 21 17 30 N 75 FT OF LOTS 13 & 14 BLK B LORDSHIP MANOR MB 10 PG 150 PER OR 4672 PG 0192 PER OR 5821 PGS 3613-3615 INC PER OR 6793 PG 1645
Name in which assessed: LISBON PROPERTY GROUP INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6884-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813055140080 LOT 8 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 INC PER OR 3907 PG 3620 PER OR 6989 PG 4308 PER D/C 6989 PG 4306
Name in which assessed: ERIC LAFRINERE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12733-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #032101050030 LOT 3 BLK 5 LAKE HARNEY WOODS PHASE THREE A MB 41 PGS 154-156 INC INCLUDING 1993 DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME #GEO 187608 PER OR 3819 PG 4385 PER OR 5577 PGS 3628-3629 PER OR 5662 PG 1372 PER OR 6398 PG 1087 PER OR 6555 PG 3320 PER OR 7409 PG 4966
Name in which assessed: KEITH & REBECCA VERTEFEUILLE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11282-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533980040050 LOT 5 BLK 4 SCHANTZ SUB BLK 32 DAYTONA PER OR 3576 PG 1370
Name in which assessed: EMILY M FLOYD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3484-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #801108140081 N 75 FT OF S 1/2 OF LOT 8 BLK 14 ORANGE CITY INC PER OR 4221 PG 3014
Name in which assessed: JENNIFER RYAN KUHLKIN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8504-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #520201000160 LOT 16 WEST RIDGEWOOD RANCH ESTS MB 23 PG 217 PER OR 4519 PG 2818 PER OR 6736 PG 2390 PER OR 6810 PG 0384 PER OR 6850 PG 4287
Name in which assessed: NTANKEH PETER NCHUBABOU
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12752-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #641903002770 19 16 34 LOT 277 LIGHTHOUSE SHORES MB 11 PG 257 PER OR 3833 PG 4190 PER OR 6812 PG 4484 PER OR 7183 PG 1702 PER OR 7183 PG 1707
Name in which assessed: GLOBAL WEST DEVELOPMENT GROUP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11509-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #534420000560 E 60 FT OF W 410 FT OF S 125 FT OF LOT 146 BLAKE AKA LOT 56 BECKMAN MOBILE HOME UNREC SUB NO 216 PER OR 4683 PG 0664 PER OR 6773 PG 1538 PER OR 6790 PG 1632 PER OR 7430 PG 2607
Name in which assessed: DANIEL JOSEPH CONWAY IV & DANIELLE MARIE DUGUAY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3720-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #802301020020 LOT 2 BLK 2 ORANGE CITY ESTATES UNITS 1 & 2 MB 23 PGS 61-62 INC EXC IN RD PER OR 4886 PG 3836 PER OR 6195 PG 4823
Name in which assessed: EBK ZOC LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 412 WILSON LLC 412 WILSON LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8970-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523836090051 N 25 FT OF S 50 FT OF LOT 5 BLK 9 WEST END SUB DAYTONA
Name in which assessed: NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12924-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #741808250070 LOT 7 BLK 25 INWOOD NEW SMYRNA
Name in which assessed: FANNIE BELL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11553-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #534444000470 LOT 47 DAYTONA TWIN OAKS CO-OP PER OR 5868 PG 2820 & PER OR 6029 PG 217
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL E & WENDY SCHWIND
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-31407-CICI
DIVISION: 32
(Judge Michael S. Orfinger)
3G CAPITAL, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THOMAS A. COUCHON; OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; and any UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: THOMAS A. COUCHON, 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:
Unit No. PH11, of OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM, a Condominium, according to The Declaration of Condominium recorded in O.R. Book 6020, Page 717, and all exhibits and amendments thereof, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Street address: 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
Parcel ID# 5316-32-00-1111
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Plaintiff’s attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before January 19, 2021, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Foreclose filed by the Plaintiff.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 30th day of November, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ T. Clark
Deputy Clerk
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se Ie proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con Ia Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, Daytona Beach, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12655 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES F. ALLEN, SR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES F. ALLEN, SR. deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Florida Bar No. 091856
Meeks and Ceely, P.L.
311 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Personal Representative:
/s/ Patricia Camblin
620 E. University Avenue
Orange City, FL 32763
December 17 & 24, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ALBA COURT ADULT DAY CARE
CENTER
P.O. Box 9932
San Juan, PR 00908
Alba Court Development Group, LLC, Owner
December 17, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ALBA COURT RESIDENCES
P.O. Box 9932
San Juan, PR 00908
Alba Court Development Group,
LLC, Owner
December 17, 2020
THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2020 12288 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
IDA CUTHBERTSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The formal administration of the Estate of IDA CUTHBERTSON, Deceased, whose date of death was August 29, 2020, File Number 2020- 12288 -PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The name and addresss of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
1. All persons on whom this Notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the Will, the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.2.All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
3. All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
4. ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS, AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
5. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
6. The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 10, 2020.
DEBORAH M. HALLISKY, ESQ.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No.: 0226180
1834 Mason Avenue, Suite 100
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
(866) 897-6970 (Phone/Facsimile)
Vickie Arnold Lawson,
Personal Representative
December 10 & 17, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12577-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONNA LYNN IBANEZ A/K/A
DONNA HAMILTON IBANEZ
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Donna Lynn Ibanez a/k/a Donna Hamilton Ibanez, deceased, File Number 2020-12577-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32720; that the decedent's date of death was August 29, 2020; that all assets have been determined exempt and there are no remaining assets in the estate.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is December 10, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
Raymond M. Donadio, Jr.
Florida Bar Number: 0061254
Carleen A. Leffler-Nicastro
Florida Bar Number: 0095641
Attorneys for Petitioner
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Secondary E-Mail:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Person Giving Notice:
Monolito J. Jimenez
409 S. Henry Avenue
San Jose, California 95117
December 10 & 17, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2010 KIA VIN KNAFT4A25A5048975
2005 PONTIAC
VIN 2G2WP522451142224
2007 CHEVROLET
VIN 1GCEC19X77Z133525
2007 HYUNDAI
VIN KM8JM12B77U516545
2003 MERCURY
VIN 2MEFM75W93X601075
2005 BUICK
VIN 1G4HP52K85U184352
2007 FORD
VIN 1FMYU02Z47KA62496
December 17, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/31/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2003 HOND Accord
VIN 1HGCM55353A132561
2004 CHEV Silverado 1500
VIN 1GCEC14X34Z247377
December 17, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2018 31221 CICI
AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2018 31221 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 20th day of January, 2021, the following described property:
LOT 33, COUNTRYSIDE SUBDIVISION - UNIT I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGE(S) 92 AND 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 9th day of December, 2020.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
34407.0893 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
December 17 & 24, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12773-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARI RUTHANNE ARICK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mari Ruthanne Arick, deceased, whose date of death was October 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Clarke D. Arick
1270 Spartan Lane
Athens, Georgia 30606
December 17 & 24, 2020
NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after March 2, 2021.
When you call, please have the following:
Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).
ITEM # DESCRIPTION
200021110 (1-7) TWO BANDSAWS, NAIL GUN, SAWZALL BLADES, SAW BLADES, CRAFTING MACHINE, BACKPACK
200021351 (1) GUN/AMMO
200021338 (1) GUN
200021436 (1-4) THREE FLORIDA DRIVERS LICENSES AND ONE USA PASSPORT
December 10 & 17, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 01/01/2021, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3KPA24AD7LE313923 2020 Kia
December 17, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12781-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DENNIS R. SCHUBERT A/K/A
DENNIS RAYMOND SCHUBERT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dennis R. Schubert a/k/a Dennis Raymond Schubert, deceased, whose date of death was October 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2020-12781-PRDL. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Attorneys for Personal
Representative:
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Florida Bar No. 0061254
CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar No. 0095641
Attorneys for Petitioner
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Secondary E-Mail:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
Keith E. Schubert
5407 Daylilly Street
Port Orange, Florida 32128
December 10 & 17, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12719-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBIN L. COMO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Robin L. Como, deceased, whose date of death was October 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Wesley T. Dunaway
Email Address: wtdfilings@kovarlawgroup.com
Florida Bar No. 0098385
Kovar Law Group
618 E. South Street, Suite 500
Orlando, Florida 32801
Personal Representative:
David Como
c/o Kovar Law Group
618 E. South Street, Suite 500
Orlando, Florida 32801
December 17 & 24, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-12059 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
David Alecca, et al,
Petitioner
vs.
Chelsea Alecca, et al,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Adam Moses Rivera
2414 Moody St
Fayetteville, NC 28306
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner’s attorney:
Matthew D Branz, Esq
142 East New York Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
on or before 01/1/11/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: November 25, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ K. Seely
Deputy Clerk
December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12820-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY PRICE TULLEY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY PRICE TULLEY, deceased, whose date of death was December 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 91434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
Email: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Jennifer A. Rojas
Comerica Bank & Trust
Comerica Wealth Mgmt MC 5172
1675 N. Military Trail, 6th FL
Boca Raton, Florida 33486
December 17 & 24, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2020-12236 PRDL
Division: 10-Judge Hudson
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KEVIN WEBB CRANE
a/k/a KEVIN W. CRANE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KEVIN WEBB CRANE a/k/a KEVIN W. CRANE, deceased, whose date of death was July 31, 2020, File No.: 2020-12236 PRDL, Division: 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
s/ R. Neil Johnson
(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)
JOHNSON &JOHNSON
Florida Bar No.: 0771181
150 South Palmetto Ave., Suite 103
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 252-3694
Attorney for Petitioner
s/ JOSE LUIS BRUNO LODWIG,
Petitioner
3780 Clyde Morris Blvd. Apt 1108
Port Orange, FL 32129
December 17 & 24, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12648-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH BONDIN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH BONDIN, deceased, whose date of death was July 15, 2020; File # 12648-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
/s/ Judith J. Sauer
Petitioner
250 Connecticut Ave.
Lake Helen, FL 32744
December 17 & 24, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020-12219-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH A. PATTI,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH A. PATTI, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 17, 2020.
Personal Representative:
ANDREA M. POWERS
329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor
P.O. Box 880
Winter Park, FL 32790
Jennifer A. Yasinsac
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0119761
Primary email: jyasinsac@whww.com
Secondary email: tduke@whww.com
Winderweedle, Haines, Ward &
Woodman, P.A.
329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor,
P.O. Box 880, Winter Park, FL 32790
Telephone: (407) 423-4246
Decemer 17 & 24, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12801 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ISTVAN PAL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Istvan Pal, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.
Signed on December 8, 2020.
/s/ John C. Revis
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 183560
John Revis, P.A.
648 S. Ridgewood Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 253-3677
Email: john@johnrevispa.com
secondary email: margo@johnrevispa.com
/s/ Andrea Smith
Personal Representative
254 Pastors Walk
Monroe, CT 06468
December 17 & 24, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT,
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12511 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Dennis Keith Lampron
a/k/a Dennis K. Lampron
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dennis Keith Lampron, deceased, whose date of death was August 19, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Circuit Court P.O. Box 6043 DeLand, FL 32721-6043.. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.
Signed on this 10th day of December, 2020.
Handling Attorney L. Hitchens
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 147370
PO Box 9772
Daytona Beach, FL 32120
Telephone: 502 252-1279
Mark Lampron
Personal Representative
50 Sycamore Circle
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-0438
December 17 & 24, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-12200PRDL,
DIVISION 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DENNIS
ROGER MCDONALD a/k/a
DENNIS R. MCDONALD
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE ESTATE OF DENNIS ROGER MCDONALD a/k/a DENNIS R. MCDONALD is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this NOTICE is December 17, 2020.
Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.
ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.
All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
Personal Representative
CAROL A. PARE
550 Wrangler Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Mary Jane Nettles, Esquire
Attorney for Personal
Representative
FL BAR # 312045a
409 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX
December 17 & 24, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11835-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CONSTANCE K. MEROLA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Constance K. Merola, deceased, whose date of death was September 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
Christopher K. Merola
494 Whitefield Road
Dalton, New Hampshire 03598
December 17 & 24, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2020-12774 PRDL
Division: 10-Judge Hudson
IN RE: ESTATE OF DEBORAH L. GRIFFITH
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DEBORAH L. GRIFFITH, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2020, File No.: 2020-12774 PRDL, Division: 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
s/ R. Neil Johnson
(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Florida Bar No.: 0771181
150 South Palmetto Ave., Suite 103
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 252-3694
Attorney for Petitioner
Personal Representative:
/s/ Diane Strickland, Petitioner
1136 Florida Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
December 17 & 24, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-12791-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDERIC C. GEDNEY,
a/k/a FREDERIC CORSON GEDNEY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Frederic C. Gedney a/k/a Frederic Corson Gedney, deceased, whose date of death was November 4, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Personal Representative(s):
/s/ RALPH GEDNEY
60 Pinney St., Apt. 104
Ellington, CT 06029
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/S/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 280704
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
December 10 & 17, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 11282 CIDL
ORLANDO REALTY GROUP, LLC,
a Florida limited liability company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation and
UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST SAID DEFENDANTS,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION;
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
OF PROCESS – PROPERTY
NOTICE OF ACTION TO PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation, whose residences are unknown.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title has been commenced on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Unplatted portion of the North 1/2 of Block M, Plantation Estates Unit No. 2, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 183, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
And has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on RICHARD MUTARELLI, JR., ESQ., the Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is Schatt, McGraw, Rauba & Mutarelli, P.A., 328 N.E. 1st Avenue, Suite 100, Ocala, Florida 34470, on or before January 11, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
Dated on November 24, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
BY /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**********
vOlUSIA COUNTY
NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2018 11462 CIDl
NEWREZ llC D/B/A sHEllPOINT
MORTGAGE sERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRIAN K. BACON; et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated March
11, 2020, and entered in
2018 11462 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida,
wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A
SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE
SERVICING is the Plaintiff
and BRIAN K. BACON;
KARIN M. BACON; and
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
are the Defendant(s). Laura
E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on January 07, 2021, the following
described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN
LAND SITUATE IN VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, VIZ: LOT 22,
BLOCK 1850, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT SEVENTY-TWO,
ACCORDING TO
PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 29, PAGE 45,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1512
FERGASON AVE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the
date of the lis pendens must
file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email:
20-062249
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0448
******************************
NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 11646 CIDl
QuICKEN lOANs INC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRusTEEs AND
All OTHERs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTATE OF AlAN D.
ROCHETTE, DECEAsED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November
19, 2020, and entered in 2019 11646
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein QUICKEN LOANS INC is
the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
ALAN D. ROCHETTE, DECEASED; UNKNOWN
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF ALAN
D. ROCHETTE REVOCABLE LIVING
TRUST, DATED APRIL 19, 2018; KURT
ALAN ROCHETTE; FOUNDATION FINANCE
COMPANY LLC; UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES
OF THE ALAN D. ROCHETTE
REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, DATED
APRIL 19, 2018 are the Defendant(s). Laura
E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on January 07, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 10, 11, & 12 BLOCK "A", RESUBDIVISION
OF 1ST ADDITION TO
ORANGE CITY TERRACE AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23 PAGE
151 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 245 WILLIAMS
AVE, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 3 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email:
19-368994
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0447
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2017 31084 CICI
JPMORGAN CHAsE BANK N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
All uNKNOWN HEIRs, CREDITORs,
DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIARIEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENORs,
TRusTEEs AND All OTHER PARTIEs
ClAIMING AN INTEREsT BY, THROuGH,
uNDER OR AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF
JOsEPH s. REGIsTRATO, JR., DECEAsED;
PARK PlACE HOMEOWNERs' AssOCIATION, INC.;
uNKNOWN PERsON(s) IN POssEssION
OF THE suBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE
sHERMAN; JOANNE lINDsAY; JOsEPH
REGIsTRATO A/K/A JOsEPH J.
REGIsTRATO; susAN PIRAINO,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale filed October 26,
2020 and entered in Case No. 2017
31084 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. is
Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN
HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER
PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
JOSEPH S. REGISTRATO, JR.,
DECEASED; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)
IN POSSESSION OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE
SHERMAN; JOANNE LINDSAY;
JOSEPH REGISTRATO A/K/A
JOSEPH J. REGISTRATO;
SUSAN PIRAINO; PARK PLACE
HOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION,
INC.; are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC
SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM
at 11:00 A.M., on January 8, 2021, the
following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, PARK PLACE
PHASE I, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
37, PAGE 169, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 4th day of December, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
17-00033
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0446
******************************
NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 11573 CIDl
u.s. BANK NA, suCCEssOR TRusTEE
TO BANK OF AMERICA, NA,
suCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO lAsAllE
BANK NA, As TRusTEE, ON BEHAlF OF
THE HOlDERs OF THE
WAsHINGTON MuTuAl MORTGAGE
PAss-THROuGH CERTIFICATEs,
WMAlT sERIEs 2005-10,
Plaintiff, vs.
All uNKNOWN HEIRs, CREDITORs,
DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIARIEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENORs,
TRusTEEs AND All OTHER PARTIEs
ClAIMING AN INTEREsT BY, THROuGH,
uNDER OR AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF
DOROTHY HEPBuRN A/K/A DOROTHY
lEE HEPBuRN, DECEAsED; lEYON
HEPBuRN; AADITEE HEPBuRN;
sTEPHEN HEPBuRN; WAlEsCA
HEPBuRN A/K/A WAlEsKA HEPBuRN;
E*TRADE BANK; AQuA FINANCE, INC.;
uNKNOWN PERsON(s) IN POssEssION
OF THE suBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed November
5, 2020 and entered in Case No.
2019 11573 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of
the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NA,
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF
AMERICA, NA, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO LASALLE BANK NA, AS
TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS
OF THE WASHINGTON MUTUAL
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
WMALT SERIES 2005-10 is
Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,
CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER
PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY HEPBURN A/K/A
DOROTHY LEE HEPBURN, DECEASED;
LEYON HEPBURN; AADITEE HEPBURN;
STEPHEN HEPBURN; WALESCA HEPBURN
A/K/A WALESKA HEPBURN; UNKNOWN
PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;
E*TRADE BANK; AQUA FINANCE, INC.;
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the
Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash BY
ELECTRONIC SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM
at 11:00 A.M., on January 7, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK "F", REPLAT OF
PLANTATION ESTATES, UNIT NO. 1,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 11, PAGES 177 AND 178, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 4th day of December, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-00834
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0445
******************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO.: 2020 31438 CICI
OCEAN WAlK II VACATION
CONDOMINIuM AssOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEl DOHERTY, ET Al,
Defendant(s).
STATE OF FLORIDA
COUNTY OF VOLUSIA
TO: MICHAEL DOHERTY AND THE INDEPENDENT
TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED
(ITC) AS TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL DOHERTY
PENSION TRUST
Last Known Address:
Unit D Glencormack Bus Park, Kilmacanogue,
Wicklow, IRELAND
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
has been filed against you to foreclose
a Claim of Lien on the following described
real property:
UNIT 2427, FAIRFIELD DAYTONA
BEACH AT OCEAN WALK II, A
CONDOMINIUM, according to the
Declaration of Condominium, therefor
recorded in Official Records Book
5279, beginning at Page 541, of the
Public Records of Volusia County,
Florida, together with an undivided
interest or share in the common elements.
Together with the Amended
and Reinstated Declaration of Easements
(Tower I), as recorded in Official
Records Book 5257, Page 594,
of the Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida.
UNIT 2428, FAIRFIELD DAYTONA
BEACH AT OCEAN WALK
II, A CONDOMINIUM, according
to the Declaration of Condominium,
therefor recorded in Official
Records Book 5279,
beginning at Page 541, of the
Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida, together with an
undivided interest or share in the
common elements. Together
with the Amended and Reinstated
Declaration of Easements
(Tower I), as recorded in Official
Records Book 5257, Page 594,
of the Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida.
You are required to serve a copy of
your written defenses, if any, to RUSSELL
L. CHEATHAM III, 5546 1st Avenue N,
St. Petersburg, Florida 33710,
attorneys for Plaintiff on or before January
11, 2021, and file the original with
the Clerk of this Court either before
service of Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter, or a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the Complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la
Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court
Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir
esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos
de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO
SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court on November 24, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
125 E Orange Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
RUSSELL L. CHEATHAM III
5546 1st Avenue N
St. Petersburg, Florida 33710
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0443
******************************
NOTICE OF sAlE
PuRsuANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2012 32224 CICI
WIlMINGTON TRusT, NATIONAl
AssOCIATION, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDuAl
CAPACITY, BuT sOlElY As TRusTEE
FOR MFRA TRusT 2015-1
Plaintiff, vs.
GlORIA sIEG A/K/A GlORIA G. sIEG, et al,
Defendants/
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated September 24, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2012 32224 CICI of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein Wilmington Trust, National
Association, not in its individual
capacity, but solely as trustee for
MFRA Trust 2015-1 is the Plaintiff and
GLORIA SIEG A/K/A GLORIA G. SIEG
and UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A
BRIAN SIEG the Defendants. Laura
E. Roth, Clerk of the Circuit Court in
and for Volusia County, Florida will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the
Clerk's website for on-line auctions at
11:00 AM on January 8, 2021, the following
described property as set forth
in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 16, ORTONA
PARK SECTION ONE, AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 23,
PAGE 189, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING
AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS,
YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE
OR NO LATER THAN THE
DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF
YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO
ANY REMAINING FUNDS. .AFTER
THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS
UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser
may be entitled to only a return
of the sale deposit less any applicable
fees and costs and shall have no further
recourse against the Mortgagor,
Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at Volusia County, Florida,
this 1 day of Dec, 2020.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. Violet St.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com
By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
645081.28026
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0440
******************************
NOTICE OF sAlE
PuRsuANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2012 11865 CIDl
u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As
TRusTEE FOR GsAA HOME EQuITY
TRusT 2006-12, AssET-BACKED
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-12,
Plaintiff, vs.
KENNETH W. ClARK; HOPE R. ClARK;
ANY AND All uNKNOWN PARTIEs
ClAIMING BY, THROuGH, uNDER, AND
AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED
INDIVIDuAl DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE
NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR AlIVE,
WHETHER sAID uNKNOWN PARTIEs
MAY ClAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOusEs,
HEIRs, DEVIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR
OTHER ClAIMANTs; MORTGAGE
ElECTRONIC REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs,
INC, As NOMINEE FOR COlDWEll
BANKER HOME lOANs; TWIN
lAKEs AT DElTONA HOMEOWNERs
AssOCIATION, INC.; TENANT #1;
TENANT #2; TENANT #3 AND TENANT #4
the names being fictitious to account
for parties in possession,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated August 24, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2012 11865 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE
FOR GSAA HOME EQUITY TRUST 2006-12,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2006-12, is Plaintiff and KENNETH W.
CLARK; HOPE R. CLARK; ANY AND ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC, AS NOMINEE FOR
COLDWELL BANKER HOME LOANS; TWIN
LAKES AT DELTONA HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,
INC.; TENANT #1; TENANT
#2; TENANT #3 and TENANT #4, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County
Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of January, 2021,
the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 147, TWIN LAKES AT DELTONA
- UNIT 3B, ACCORDING TO
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 52, PAGES 41 AND 42
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 702 Larch St,
Deltona, Florida 32725
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus funds from the sale, if
any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: December 2, 2020
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
15-401068
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0442
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF sAlE
PuRsuANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDl
CITIZENs BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOsHuA D. PATTERsON; TIFFANY
MCCORD; uNKNOWN TENANT 1;
uNKNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein CITIZENS BANK, N.A., is
Plaintiff and JOSHUA D. PATTERSON;
TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN TENANT
1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of February,
2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGE(S) 224 THROUGH 240, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1430 Sonnet
Court, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: December 2, 2020
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400737
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0441
******************************
NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BAYVIEW lOAN sERVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMEs s. THOMAs; sANDRA THOMAs;
CAPITAl ONE BANK (usA), N.A. F/K/A
CAPITAl ONE BANK; CARlsON
ENTERPRIsEs, llC.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Cancel the
September 30, 2020 Foreclosure
Sale Date entered in Civil Case No.
2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,
LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAS,
JAMES, et al, are Defendants. The
Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash at Volusia County's On Line
Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM on January 20, 2021, in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida
Statutes, the following described
property located in VOLUSIA
County, Florida, as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure
And Re-Establishment of Lost Note, to-wit:
LOT 82, FOXBORO SUBDIVISION,
PHASE III, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
41, PAGE(S) 48 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. The
court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was served by Electronic Mail pursuant
to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud.
Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with
the attached service list this 26th
day of October, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Telephone: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
04-075672-F00
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0439
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI
BAYVIEW lOAN sERVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARK MACY, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to Final Judgment of Foreclosure
date the 17th day of January
2020, and entered in Case No.2018
31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
is the Plaintiff and MARK MACY;
COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN
MACY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1
AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are
defendants. The Clerk of this Court
shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the
Clerk’s website for on-line auctions
at, 11:00 AM on the 27th day of January
2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,
FIRST ADDITION
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 37, PAGES 79
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD
WAY, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM
THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN
THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF
THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE
CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UN-CLAIMED.
Dated this 18 day of November 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02447-F
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0438
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDl
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MEllON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, As TRusTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOlDERs OF
CWAlT, INC., AlTERNATIVE lOAN
TRusT 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE PAss-THROuGH
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-10CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
BIll lAIB A/K/A WIllIAM P. lAIB, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th
day of March 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF
NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS
OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff
and BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB;
JEAN FOSS LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL
REVENUE SERVICE; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KIMBERLEE SECK AND
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAS
GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
the Clerk’s website for online auctions at
11:00 AM on the 19th day of January 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA LAKES,
UNIT THIRTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128
THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM
DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN
THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 18 day of November 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02860-F
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0437
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2019 31286 CICI
NATIONsTAR MORTGAGE llC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARsHA D. DOuGlAs; suMMER TREEs
ADulT THREE HOMEOWNERs
AssOCIATION, INC. A/K/A suMMER
TREEs ADulT III HOMEOWNERs
AssOCIATION, INC.; uNKNOWN
sPOusE OF MARsHA D. DOuGlAs; uNKNOWN
TENANT IN POssEssION OF
THE suBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the
9th day of November, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 31286 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.
COOPER is the Plaintiff and MARSHA D.
DOUGLAS; SUMMER TREES ADULT
THREE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,
INC. A/K/A SUMMER TREES ADULT III
HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MARSHA D. DOUGLAS;
and UNKNOWN TENANT IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 AM on the 13th day of January, 2021,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 65, OF SUMMER TREES, UNIT III-C,
REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 42, AT PAGE 90, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH
THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE
THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS
AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO
ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE
FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF
THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY
CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 1st day of December 2020.
By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-00436
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0436
******************************
NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2019 12062 CIDl
NATIONsTAR MORTGAGE llC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOsE MANuEl VAlDEs PAMBlANCO
A/K/A JOsE M. VAlDEs PAMBlANCO;
CHRYsTEl M. VAlDEs A/K/A
CHRYsTEl MARIA VAlDEs lARA N/K/A
CHRYsTEl MARIA MARTINEZ lARA;
uNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION OF
THE suBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the
17th day of November, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 12062 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.
COOPER is the Plaintiff and JOSE MANUEL
VALDES PAMBLANCO A/K/A JOSE M.
VALDES PAMBLANCO; CHRYSTEL M.
VALDES A/K/A CHRYSTEL MARIA VALDES
LARA N/K/A CHRYSTEL MARIA MARTINEZ
LARA; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 AM on the 5th day of January, 2021,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 20, BLOCK 679, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT TWENTY-SEVEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES
78 THROUGH 81, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU
WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS
ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 1st day of December 2020.
By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-03518
December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0435
******************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FIlE NO. 2020-012593-PRDl
Division Probate
IN RE: EsTATE OF
PATsY l. HElDRETH
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Patsy L. Heldreth,
deceased, whose date of death was October
3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida
32721-6043. The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON
THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is December 17, 2020.
Personal Representative:
MARK HElDRETH
1099 Wexford Way
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 941251
Maitland, FL 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0452
******************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO.: 2020 10811 CIDl
TOORAK CAPITAl PARTNERs, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
ORlANDO WHOlEsAlE HOusEs llC
AND JORGE ROJAs, As GuARANTOR, et al.,
Defendants.
TO: ORLANDO WHOLESALE HOUSES LLC
Last Known Address: 1825 14TH AVE.,
VERO BEACH, FL 32960
Current Residence Unknown
JORGE ROJAS, AS GUARANTOR
Last Known Address: 1825 14TH AVE.,
VERO BEACH, FL 32960
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure
of Mortgage on the following described property:
THE WEST 106.2 FEET OF LOT 4 AND
THE EAST NINETEEN FEET OF LOT 3,
LAKE MOLLY SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION
ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE 11, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS
AND EXCEPT 100% SURFACE RIGHTS
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to
it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL
SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before January 19,
2021, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first
publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in
West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original
with the Clerk of this Court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against you for
the relief demanded in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS
WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7
days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court this 2 day of December, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By: Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
20-01006
December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0451
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO. 2019 12243 CIDl
WIlMINGTON TRusT NATIONAl
AssOCIATION, As suCCEssOR
TRusTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., As
TRusTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE lOAN
TRusT sERIEs 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PAss-THROuGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
JulIO GARCIA, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 15, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 12243 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida. WILMINGTON TRUST
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2007-3, is Plaintiff and JULIO GARCIA, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for
VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the
7TH day of JANUARY, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR
SAXON BOULEVARD, BLOCK 81, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES
105 THROUGH 120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
14578-19
December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0450
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION: 2
CAsE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDl
PNC BANK, NATIONAl AssOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHElE KEllEY; sTATE OF FlORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENuE; DPMs,
INC.; uNITED GuARANTY REsIDENTIAl
INsuRANCE COMPANY OF NORTH
CAROlINA; KENNEDY sPACE CENTER
FEDERAl CREDIT uNION F/K/A lAuNCH
CREDIT uNION; CITY OF
DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DElTONA;
MICHElE DAVIs; sTuART DAVIs; uNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITsEll;
uNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A
AMANDA MAss; lAuRA E. ROTH,
ClERK OF THE CIRCuIT COuRT
VOlusIA COuNTY, FlORIDA IN
POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Amended
Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the 7th day
of October 2020 and entered in Case No. 2016 11839
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein PNC
BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; DPMS, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY
RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF
NORTH CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH CREDIT
UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;
MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA MASS and
UNKNOWN TENANTS IN POSSESSION OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the
19th day of January 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGE (S) 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE
FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 9 day of December 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-03737
December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0449
******************************