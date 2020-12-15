 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 142-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #480900000160   9 14 28 N 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 EXC N 492.6 FT & EXC RD PER OR 1813 PG 585 PER OR 7359 PG 4827

Name in which assessed: DEANNA RAE FLOWERS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2348-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #701640000080  LOT 8 GOLFVIEW HEIGHTS MB 23 PG 175 PER OR 4189 PG 1488 PER OR 5826 PG 1337 PER OR 5935 0854

Name in which assessed: ANA MARIA RAMOS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8300-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424241000720  LOT 72 SHOTWELLS JUNGLE GARDEN IN LOT 40 HOPKINS FITCH GRANT MB 23 PG 25 PER OR 3173 PGS 1837-1838 INC PER OR 5677 PG 2901 PER OR 5763 PG 3515 PER OR 6419 PG 3392 PER OR 6960 PG 4587 PER OR 7325 PGS 0061-0063 INC

Name in which assessed: GONZALEZ FAMILY REV LIV TRUST

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12623 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

BARBARA PETTIT WALTERS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Barbara Pettit Walters, deceased, whose date of death was October 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Probate Division, PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.

Signed this 2nd day of November, 2020.

/s/ Steven A. Walters

3700 Cherry Lane

Austin, TX 78703

December 10 & 17, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1283-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #602900000401  28 & 29-16-30 SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 6 SEC 29 & INC SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N & SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 10 SEC 28 EXC IRREG PARCELS IN SECS 28 & 29 PER OR 4813 PG 2837 & OR 4931 PG 1139 MEAS 934.08 FT ON W/L US 17 & MEAS 437.26 FT ON N/L GLENWOOD RD PER OR 2756 PG 0255

Name in which assessed: R C LTD

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4936-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #710701100140  7 17 31 LOT 14 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1703

Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8882-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #523818030050  LOTS 5 TO 7 INC BLK 3 PINECREST COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 5098 PGS 4186-4187 PER OR 6018 PG 3659 PER OR 6586 PG 2946

Name in which assessed: ROBERT CLARK

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9099-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #523906270050  LOT 5 BLK 27 DAYTONA GARDENS PER OR 2088 PG 811

Name in which assessed: ZIP HOME DEALS LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2192-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #701500000400  15-17-30 E 100 FT OF N 150 FT OF W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 EXC E 20 FT FOR RD PER OR 5036 PG 3339

Name in which assessed: MICHAEL CRANE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4937-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #710701100150  7 17 31 LOT 15 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1704

Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9014-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #523838002680  LOT 268 MADISON HEIGHTS BLK 18 KINGSTON MB 11 PG 211 PER OR 4268 PG 1284 PER D/C 5689 PG 0668 PER OR 5728 PGS 0948-0949 PER OR 5778 PG 0761 PER OR 6015 PG 1116 PER OR 6026 PG 2730 PER OR 6229 PGS 3034-3035 PER OR 7135 PGS 1807-1808 PER OR 7234 PG 0567

Name in which assessed: RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

 

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on January, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.

 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 1206 Robert Wilder $970.00, 908 Iyeshia Williams $1420.45, 817 Lawrence Williams $550.80, 744 Robert Linares $938.15, 911 Roberto Nazario $784.55, 708 Mitchell Stovall $628.30, 522 Barry Wamley $1452.35 

 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2164 William Stefanich $1526.51, 2031 Colson Charles $720.85, 1059 Diya Harris $1870.90, 1296 Michelle Hageman $877.30, 1032 Estella Washington $1167.60, 1274 Janice Hopkins $991.20, 1438 Allison Wesson $1542.45, 1065 Nikia Nicholson $1181.20, 1588 Richard Humphreys $1118.50 

 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 4430 Stephen Upson $1070.55, 7722 Norman Wilbur $1065.50, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1453.47, 8829 Jeff Hawkins $749.60, 4435 Jesse McCoy $823.20, 1105 Angelica Garmendiz $517.00, 1138 Chelsea Frye $952.02, 8830 Kristofer Spellacy $731.60, 1139 Joseph Frank II Russo $1629.80, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $962.00 

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time. 

Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on  Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Condominium Unit No(s)_____/Week No(s) _____ listed herein on the Combined Description, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration"). 

Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined  Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.  

Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.  

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.  

Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.  Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. 

Dated December 10, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee 

Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions:  Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No.  (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien  (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:

Combined Descriptions:  

RO: SICK9263: CARL G. SICKLES  , 18 NICOLS ROAD, ARMONK, NY 10504, U/W 806/38, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: SIMS7669: ANNIE B. SIMS, LASHAWN SIMS, 1524 NW 14TH CT., FT. LAUDERDALE, FL 33311, U/W 322/24, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: SMIT4042: DAVID J. SMITH, JOY F. SMITH, 3311 ONEAL CHURCH RD, GREER, SC 29651, U/W 718/38, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: SMIT7664: LORI A. SMITH, MICHAEL WISE , 2001 JACKS BRANCH RD., CANTONMENT, FL 32533, U/W 112/13, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: SMIT9228: JAMES V. SMITH  , 2013 8TH AVENUE S, FT. DODGE, IA 50501, U/W 704/705/37, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $5,431.89 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: SNAP8689: JERRY K. SNAPP, 7567 County Rd 11, De Graff, OH 43318, AND FRANCIS TRIPS, LLC, URIED, PRESIDENT, 1704 SUWANANNEE CIR, WAUNAKEE, WI. 53597U/W 511/4, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: SPAR3948: WILLIS E SPARKS, PATSY G SPARKS, 315 LOOKOVER DR, ANDERSON, SC 29621, U/W 810/09, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: SPAR7271: CINDY M. SPARKS, MATTHEW W. WILLIARD, 1077 COMFORT LN, NORTH PORT, FL 34288, U/W 211/29, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: SPAW4769: JOESPH W. SPAW  , 9522 Antoine Forest Dr, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78254, AND 11278 TUSCARORA PATH, LAKEVIEW, OH  43331-9234, U/W 624/26, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: SPIV3391: CAROLYN SPIVEY, RONALD SPIVEY, 4344 W Highland Drive, APT 149, MACON, GA 31210, U/W 912/23, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STAG3522: STACY L STAGGS AND DEBORAH DAMRON AKA DEBORAH D PUGH, , 1315 N Stanford Ave, Upland, CA 91786, U/W 922/32, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STAH7507: ROBERT STAHLIN, EILEEN B STAHLIN, 3100 SHORE DRIVE, VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451, U/W 501/12, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STAN6693: SANDRA D. STANLEY, CLAUDE R. HOGAN, 6814 SW 6th PL Apt B, Gainesville, FL 32607, U/W 102/45, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STAN9447: PAULA STANEK  , 3080 S DUFFIELD Rd, UNIT 5, LENNON, MI 48449, U/W 901/38, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STAP8088: JAMES W. STAPLETON, ANNETTE STAPLETON, 313 Kassik Circle, Orlando, FL 32824, U/W 323/5, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STAR6284: JOE STARKS AKA JOE MELTON STARKS, AMY R STARKS AKA AMY ROSE STARKS, 105 ASHFORD TRACE LN, MACON, GA 31210-8028, U/W 112/21, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STAR7306: MICHAEL STARLING, KARALYN STARLING, 1909 BALDWIN DR, ORLANDO, FL 32806, U/W 711/50, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STCL8350: JOHN STEVEN ST. CLAIR, KELLY ANN ST. CLAIR, 1013 42ND ST W, BRADENTON, FL 34205, U/W 718/47, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STEE4686: Richard E Steele, Evelyn D Steele, 2310 Walnut Lane, Waycross, GA 31501, U/W 806/31, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;

RO: STEI6869: JAMES L. STEINHILBER, PATRICIA A. STEINHILBER, 4625 STATE ROUTE 212, WILLOW, NY 12495, U/W 519/521/23, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due  $5,431.89 , PD $0.00 ;

December 10 & 17, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 31840 CICI

DIVISION 31 

TH FAMILY INVESTMENT 

PARTNERSHIP I, LTD,

a Florida limited partnership,

Plaintiff,

v.

MAIREAD A. WILT, et. al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

 NOTICE IS GIVEN that pursuant to that certain Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 28, 2020 and Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale dated November 23, 2020, in Case No. 2019 31840 CICI, of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein TH Family Investment Partnership I, Ltd., a Florida limited partnership, is the Plaintiff and Mairead A. Wilt and Jeffrey Dean Wilt, are the Defendants, Laura E. Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in an online sale at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of January 2021, the following described property set forth in that certain Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 28, 2020 and Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale dated November 23, 2020:  

Lot 5, Block 10, Unit #1, RIDGECREST SUB, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 25, Page 37, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

a/k/a 1157 St. Augustine Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800) 955-8770.

Dated: December 7, 2020

Kristopher E. Fernandez

For the Court

By: /s/ Kristopher E. Fernandez

Kristopher E. Fernandez

114 S. Fremont Avenue 

Tampa, Florida 33606 

(813) 832-6340

Fla Bar No. 0606847

service@kfernandezlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

December 10 & 17, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/4/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2001 LEXS IS 300

VIN JTHBD182X10012469

2010 FORD Fusion

VIN 3FAHP0HA0AR265486

2006 NISS Maxima

VIN 1N4BA41EX6C858712

1996 TOYT 4Runner

VIN JT3GN86R0T0008077

2011 HYUN Sonata

VIN 5NPEB4AC4BH123452

December 17, 2020

 

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time. 

Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on  Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Condominium Unit No(s)_____/Week No(s) ____ listed herein on the Combined Description, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration"). 

Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined  Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.  

Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.  

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.  

Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.  Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. 

Dated December 17, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee 

Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions:  Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No.  (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien  (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:

Combined Descriptions:  

RO:BARK8844: GEORGE BARKAS, 17236 BARELY A LN SW ,ROCHESTER, WA  98003-5646, U/W 807/809/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $7,383.89, PD $0.00;

RO:BERG61279: MICHAEL FELIX BERGER, 6589 N Lake Blvd ,Tahoe Vista, CA  96148 , U/W 919/921/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,311.39 , PD $0.00;

RO:DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E Palm Canyon Dr, #32 ,Palm Springs, CA  92264-4829, U/W 415/417/9, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $5,805.10, PD $0.00;

RO:DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E Palm Canyon Dr, #32 ,Palm Springs, CA  92264-4829, U/W 515/517/40, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,658.06, PD $0.00;

RO:FRAZ5492: TIMOTHY R FRAZIER & ROSE M FRAZIER, 3176 Ray Road, Jacksonville, FL  32209, U/W 412/47, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,740.95, PD $0.00;

RO:GABE9334: ABDULAZIZ H GABEL, PO Box 15047 Al Quds Street, Jeddah,   Saudi Arabia 21444, U/W 207/209/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $8,848.62, PD $0.00;

RO:GARC9218: CHRISTOPHER C GARCIA, 2967 Oak Lane, Clearmont, MO  64431, U/W 808/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,428.7, PD $0.00;

RO:GELZ4951: GERALD M GELZAINES, 4958 Butterfield Rd Apt 311, Hillside, IL  60162, U/W 511/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,630.82, PD $0.00;

RO:GEMI9435: GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC., a Florida Corporation, PO BOX 135309, Florida  34713, U/W 822/27, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,981.56 , PD $0.00;

RO:HOOK4261: M LUCILLE HOOKS AKA LUCILLE M HOOKS, WILBURN C  HOOKS, 1908 CRESTVIEW DRIVE ,CATAWBA, NC  28658, U/W 807/809/50, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,136.61, PD $0.00;

RO:LAIN5165: BRIAN LAING & CATHERINE LAING, 14 NORTH GYLE PARK ,EDINBURGH,   Scotland, United Kingdom  EH128, U/W 515/517/14, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,262.37, PD $0.00;

RO:LIFT8682: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol, , C/O BOB STACKELBECK 610 Monroe St, Stroudesburg, PA  18360, U/W 115/117/8, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $7,441.51 , PD $0.00;

RO:MORG8650: MORGAN FAMILY TRUST C/O ROB WORTHEN, 344 LANDFAIR AVE ,SAN MATEO, CA  94403, U/W 915/917/32, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $7,436.94 , PD $0.00;

RO:NIES4435: THOMAS D NIES & PATRICIA N NIES, 6749 HEATHERBROOK DRIVE, Powell, TN  37931, U/W 919/921/29, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $8,632.93 , PD $0.00;

RO:SILV4716: BETH SILVERS, 169 Main Ave, Mastic, NY  11950, U/W 603/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,166.97 , PD $0.00;

RO:THEF8696: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W. MAIN ST. STE 185 ,LITTLETON, DE  80120-4610, U/W 524/51, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,845.45 , PD $0.00;

RO:THEF8770: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W Main St Ste 185, Littleton, DE  80120, U/W 519/521/2, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $6,671.09 , PD $0.00;

RO:TIME9389: TYLER HOLLAND AND TIMESHARE TRADE, LLC., 225 CURTIS ST, ROCHESTER, NY. 14606 AND 10923 STATE HWY 176W, WANUT MO 65771, U/W 907/909/23, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $9,133.18 , PD $0.00;

RO:VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO  80237-1551, U/W 612/43, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $1,404.45, PD $0.00;

RO:VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO  80237-1551, U/W 422/25, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $2,446.47 , PD $0.00;

RO:WILS9353: WOODROW R. WILSON, JR,   WRW Vacation Propeties, LLC, 777 S FLAGLER DR APT 800 ,WEST PALM BEACH, FL  33401-6161, U/W 701/41, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $6,880.52 , PD $0.00;

RO:WINN8481: CHRISTOPHER WINNIE, Individually and as Trustee of The THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, dated August 1, 2005, 10 Perley Road Unit A ,Derry, NH  03038, U/W 711/3, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due  $4,125.57, PD $0.00;

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2019 30027 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; TONYA M. PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. PERKINS; HUNTER`S RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF EAST FLORIDA, INC.; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION, 

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 24, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 15th day of January, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

LOT 71, SHADOW CROSSINGS UNIT 2 OF HUNTERS RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE(S) 49 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property address: 4 Whipper In Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 9th day of December 2020:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

STEVEN G. HURLEY, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 99802

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BRUCE L BARNES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 123-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #383205530050  LOT 5 & W 1/2 LOT 6 BLK 53 SEVILLE MB 22 PGS 142 TO 145 INC PER OR 3541 PG 0456 PER OR 6429 PG 1863

Name in which assessed: DENTON II LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4029-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #803602000120  36 18 30 LOTS 12 13 & 14 EXC PART PER DB 75 PG 379 & EXC PART PER OR 883 PG 543 & EXC PART PER OR 1059 PG 544 & EXC PART PER OR 1254 PG 698 SUB SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 3128 PG 0108 PER OR 6139 PG 2419

Name in which assessed: YEVOLIV INVESTMENT LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10026-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #920705000018  7 19 32 S 124.3 FT OF N 372.9 FT OF LOT 1 W OF RD SUB NW 1/4 PER OR 5258 PG 4973-4974 PER OR 6744 PG 0315 PER OR 6873 PG 3256 PER OR 7273 PG 1020 PER OR 7288 PG 0270

Name in which assessed: DAYSHA WRIGHT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13499-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #841202010070  12 18 34 LOT 7 BLK A BELLA VISTA UNIT 1 IN SQUARE TOPVILLE MB 10 PG 155 PER OR 4184 PG 4942 PER OR 5403 PG 1112 PER D/C 5403 PG 1115 PER OR 5491 PG 1534 PER OR 7083 PG 4170 PER OR 7248 PGS 0306-0307

Name in which assessed: MARGARET ANDERSON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that NCO LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1209-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #503100000120  31 15 30 S 326 FT FT MEAS ON W/L OF W 298 FT OF SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 EXC IRREG PARCEL PER OR 5057 PG 100 MEAS 281.14 FT ON N/L & MEAS 85.45 FT ON W/L PER OR 2181 PG 0859 PER OR 6270 PG 385

Name in which assessed: WILLAMAE CAMPBELL TR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MARK DAVIS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4241-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #612101020020  21 16 31 LOT 2 BLK 2 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1943 PG 891 PER OR 5350 PG 4665 PER OR 5487 PG 0917 PER OR 6935 PG 3107

Name in which assessed: JEREMY MUREU NJIHIA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10185-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #530414000820  UNIT 820 PLAZA RESORT & SPA CONDO PER OR 5663 PG 2330 & 5665 PG 1910 PER OR 5807 PGS 3992-3993 PER OR 7129 PG 4574

Name in which assessed: H WYATT III & TERRI A HANNA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9136-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #523952090040  APT J4 NEW COLONY HOUSE CONDOMINIUM OR 1326 PG 0526 & MB 31 PGS 54-55 PER OR 5169 PGS 3888-3889

Name in which assessed: STANLEY C HILL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2723-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #702014001330  20 17 30 LOTS 133 & 139 & 140 COLLIER PARK MB 11 PG 284 PER OR 2138 PG 1984 PER OR 5792 PG 3745 PER OR 6533 PG 2613 PER OR 6579 PG 1240 PER OR 7427 PG 4376

Name in which assessed: FAMILY REALTY PROPERTIES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MARK DAVIS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4855-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #612101020030  21 16 31 LOT 3 BLK 2 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1943 PG 891 PER OR 5350 PG 4665 PER OR 5487 PG 0917 PER OR 6935 PG 3107

Name in which assessed: JEREMY MUREU NJIHIA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10239-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #530522000180  UNIT 18 SUMMER WINDS CONDO MB 35 PG 167 PER OR 3422 PG 0417 PER OR 4131 PG 2163 PER OR 7381 PG 1515

Name in which assessed: JOSE CIFUENTES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10435-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #532216170NE0  UNIT 17 NE PECK PLAZA MB 33 PGS 87-95 INC PER OR 4770 PG 2759 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 6860 PGS 0851-0852

Name in which assessed: JOHN M & PEGGY V BOYCE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2754-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #702021001220  LOT 122 CANDLELIGHT OAKS MB 29 PG 145 PER OR 3877 PG 3543 PER OR 5465 PG 3360

Name in which assessed: DAVID M & VARNCIL T SMITH

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6875-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813055090130  LOT 13 BLK 1477 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 INC PER OR 4242 PG 0187 PER OR 5458 PG 4303

Name in which assessed: WAYNE & WENDY SHELAR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC  the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12289-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #732410000040  24 17 33 LOT 4 HORD SUB PER OR 4103 PGS 0601-0602

Name in which assessed: HOWARD LAFFEYETTE WILLIAMS JR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10689-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #533715050090  LOT 9 BLK 5 MASON PARK HOMES UNIT 2 HOLLY HILL MB 19 PG 178 PER OR 3839 PG 3017 PER OR 6826 PG 0465 PER OR 7109 PG 4806

Name in which assessed: EDDIE LEE MCCANTS ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec, 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2809-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #702116020131  21 17 30 N 75 FT OF LOTS 13 & 14 BLK B LORDSHIP MANOR MB 10 PG 150 PER OR 4672 PG 0192 PER OR 5821 PGS 3613-3615 INC PER OR 6793 PG 1645

Name in which assessed: LISBON PROPERTY GROUP INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6884-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813055140080  LOT 8 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 INC PER OR 3907 PG 3620 PER OR 6989 PG 4308 PER D/C 6989 PG 4306

Name in which assessed: ERIC LAFRINERE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12733-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #032101050030  LOT 3 BLK 5 LAKE HARNEY WOODS PHASE THREE A MB 41 PGS 154-156 INC INCLUDING 1993 DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME #GEO 187608 PER OR 3819 PG 4385 PER OR 5577 PGS 3628-3629 PER OR 5662 PG 1372 PER OR 6398 PG 1087 PER OR 6555 PG 3320 PER OR 7409 PG 4966

Name in which assessed: KEITH & REBECCA VERTEFEUILLE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11282-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #533980040050  LOT 5 BLK 4 SCHANTZ SUB BLK 32 DAYTONA PER OR 3576 PG 1370

Name in which assessed: EMILY M FLOYD

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3484-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #801108140081  N 75 FT OF S 1/2 OF LOT 8 BLK 14 ORANGE CITY INC PER OR 4221 PG 3014

Name in which assessed: JENNIFER RYAN KUHLKIN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8504-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #520201000160  LOT 16 WEST RIDGEWOOD RANCH ESTS MB 23 PG 217 PER OR 4519 PG 2818 PER OR 6736 PG 2390 PER OR 6810 PG 0384 PER OR 6850 PG 4287

Name in which assessed: NTANKEH PETER NCHUBABOU

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12752-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #641903002770  19 16 34 LOT 277 LIGHTHOUSE SHORES MB 11 PG 257 PER OR 3833 PG 4190 PER OR 6812 PG 4484 PER OR 7183 PG 1702 PER OR 7183 PG 1707

Name in which assessed: GLOBAL WEST DEVELOPMENT GROUP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11509-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #534420000560  E 60 FT OF W 410 FT OF S 125 FT OF LOT 146 BLAKE AKA LOT 56 BECKMAN MOBILE HOME UNREC SUB NO 216 PER OR 4683 PG 0664 PER OR 6773 PG 1538 PER OR 6790 PG 1632 PER OR 7430 PG 2607

Name in which assessed: DANIEL JOSEPH CONWAY IV & DANIELLE MARIE DUGUAY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3720-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #802301020020  LOT 2 BLK 2 ORANGE CITY ESTATES UNITS 1 & 2 MB 23 PGS 61-62 INC EXC IN RD PER OR 4886 PG 3836 PER OR 6195 PG 4823

Name in which assessed: EBK ZOC LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 412 WILSON LLC 412 WILSON LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 8970-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #523836090051  N 25 FT OF S 50 FT OF LOT 5 BLK 9 WEST END SUB DAYTONA

Name in which assessed: NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12924-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #741808250070  LOT 7 BLK 25 INWOOD NEW SMYRNA

Name in which assessed: FANNIE BELL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11553-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #534444000470  LOT 47 DAYTONA TWIN OAKS CO-OP PER OR 5868 PG 2820 & PER OR 6029 PG 217

Name in which assessed: MICHAEL E & WENDY SCHWIND

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-31407-CICI

DIVISION: 32 

(Judge Michael S. Orfinger) 

3G CAPITAL, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THOMAS A. COUCHON; OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; and any UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: THOMAS A. COUCHON, 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:

Unit No. PH11, of OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM, a Condominium, according to The Declaration of Condominium recorded in O.R. Book 6020, Page 717, and all exhibits and amendments thereof, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Street address: 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Parcel ID# 5316-32-00-1111

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Plaintiff’s attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard, 

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

kramerlegal@aol.com

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before January 19, 2021, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Foreclose filed by the Plaintiff.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 30th day of November, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ T. Clark

Deputy Clerk

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE  ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS 

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se Ie proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con Ia Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, Daytona Beach, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12655 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JAMES F. ALLEN, SR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES F. ALLEN, SR. deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

Florida Bar No. 091856

Meeks and Ceely, P.L.

311 E. Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Patricia Camblin

620 E. University Avenue

Orange City, FL 32763

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

ALBA COURT ADULT DAY CARE 

CENTER

P.O. Box 9932

San Juan, PR 00908

Alba Court Development Group, LLC, Owner

December 17, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

ALBA COURT RESIDENCES

P.O. Box 9932

San Juan, PR 00908

Alba Court Development Group, 

LLC, Owner

December 17, 2020

 

THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2020 12288 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

IDA CUTHBERTSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The formal administration of the Estate of IDA CUTHBERTSON, Deceased, whose date of death was August 29, 2020,  File Number 2020- 12288 -PRDL,  is pending in the Circuit Court for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043.  The name and addresss of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1.  All persons on whom this Notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the Will, the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.2.All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

3.  All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

4.  ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS, AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

5.  NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

6.  The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 10, 2020.

DEBORAH M. HALLISKY, ESQ.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No.: 0226180

1834 Mason Avenue, Suite 100

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

(866) 897-6970 (Phone/Facsimile)

Deborah.hallisky@gmail.com

 

Vickie Arnold Lawson, 

Personal Representative

December 10 & 17, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-12577-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

DONNA LYNN IBANEZ A/K/A

DONNA HAMILTON IBANEZ

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Donna Lynn Ibanez a/k/a Donna Hamilton Ibanez, deceased, File Number 2020-12577-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32720; that the decedent's date of death was August 29, 2020;  that all assets have been determined exempt and there are no remaining assets in the estate.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 10, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

Raymond M. Donadio, Jr.

Florida Bar Number: 0061254

Carleen A. Leffler-Nicastro

Florida Bar Number:  0095641

Attorneys for Petitioner

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, 

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Secondary E-Mail: 

rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Person Giving Notice:

Monolito J. Jimenez

409 S. Henry Avenue

San Jose, California  95117

December 10 & 17, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2010 KIA VIN KNAFT4A25A5048975

2005 PONTIAC 

VIN 2G2WP522451142224

2007 CHEVROLET 

VIN 1GCEC19X77Z133525

2007 HYUNDAI 

VIN KM8JM12B77U516545

2003 MERCURY 

VIN 2MEFM75W93X601075

2005 BUICK 

VIN 1G4HP52K85U184352 

2007 FORD 

VIN 1FMYU02Z47KA62496

December 17, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/31/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2003 HOND Accord

VIN 1HGCM55353A132561

2004 CHEV Silverado 1500

VIN 1GCEC14X34Z247377

December 17, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2018 31221 CICI 

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al. 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2018 31221 CICI  of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREG E. ALLEN AKA GREGG E. ALLEN, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 20th day of January, 2021, the following described property:

LOT 33, COUNTRYSIDE SUBDIVISION - UNIT I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGE(S) 92 AND 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 9th day of December, 2020. 

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

34407.0893 / JSchwartz

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT  FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12773-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARI RUTHANNE ARICK          

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mari Ruthanne Arick, deceased, whose date of death was October 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Clarke D. Arick

1270 Spartan Lane

Athens, Georgia 30606

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after March 2, 2021.

When you call, please have the following:

Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).

ITEM #           DESCRIPTION

200021110 (1-7)  TWO BANDSAWS, NAIL GUN, SAWZALL BLADES, SAW BLADES, CRAFTING MACHINE, BACKPACK

200021351 (1) GUN/AMMO

200021338 (1) GUN

200021436 (1-4) THREE FLORIDA DRIVERS LICENSES AND ONE USA PASSPORT

December 10 & 17, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 01/01/2021, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17  SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

3KPA24AD7LE313923 2020 Kia

December 17, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-12781-PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

DENNIS R. SCHUBERT A/K/A

DENNIS RAYMOND SCHUBERT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Dennis R. Schubert a/k/a Dennis Raymond Schubert, deceased, whose date of death was October 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2020-12781-PRDL.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative:

RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Florida Bar No. 0061254

CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar No. 0095641

Attorneys for Petitioner

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, 

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Secondary E-Mail:

rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

Keith E. Schubert

5407 Daylilly Street

Port Orange, Florida 32128

December 10 & 17, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12719-PRDL

Division Probate 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROBIN L. COMO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Robin L. Como, deceased, whose date of death was October 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Wesley T. Dunaway

Email Address: wtdfilings@kovarlawgroup.com

Florida Bar No. 0098385

Kovar Law Group

618 E. South Street, Suite 500

Orlando, Florida 32801

 

Personal Representative:

David Como

c/o Kovar Law Group

618 E. South Street, Suite 500

Orlando, Florida 32801

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-12059 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

David Alecca, et al,

Petitioner

vs.

Chelsea Alecca, et al,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: Adam Moses Rivera

        2414 Moody St

        Fayetteville, NC 28306

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner’s attorney: 

Matthew D Branz, Esq

142 East New York Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

on or before 01/1/11/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: November 25, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ K. Seely

Deputy Clerk

December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12820-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARY PRICE TULLEY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY PRICE TULLEY, deceased, whose date of death was December 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

Email: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Jennifer A. Rojas

Comerica Bank & Trust

Comerica Wealth Mgmt MC 5172

1675 N. Military Trail, 6th FL

Boca Raton, Florida 33486

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No: 2020-12236 PRDL

Division: 10-Judge Hudson

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KEVIN WEBB CRANE

a/k/a KEVIN W. CRANE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KEVIN WEBB CRANE a/k/a KEVIN W. CRANE, deceased, whose date of death was July 31, 2020, File No.: 2020-12236 PRDL, Division: 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:  

s/ R. Neil Johnson 

(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)

JOHNSON &JOHNSON 

Florida Bar No.: 0771181

150 South Palmetto Ave., Suite 103              

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 252-3694

Attorney for Petitioner

 

s/ JOSE LUIS BRUNO LODWIG, 

Petitioner

3780 Clyde Morris Blvd. Apt 1108

Port Orange, FL 32129

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12648-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOSEPH BONDIN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH BONDIN, deceased, whose date of death was July 15, 2020; File # 12648-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.  

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ Judith J. Sauer

Petitioner

250 Connecticut Ave.

Lake Helen, FL 32744

December 17 & 24, 2020 

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File Number: 2020-12219-PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOSEPH A. PATTI,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH A. PATTI, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 17, 2020.

Personal Representative:

ANDREA M. POWERS

329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor

P.O. Box 880

Winter Park, FL 32790

 

Jennifer A. Yasinsac

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0119761

Primary email: jyasinsac@whww.com

Secondary email:  tduke@whww.com 

Winderweedle, Haines, Ward &

Woodman, P.A.

329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor,

P.O. Box 880, Winter Park, FL 32790

Telephone: (407) 423-4246

Decemer 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12801 PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ISTVAN PAL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Istvan Pal, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.

Signed on December 8, 2020.

/s/ John C. Revis

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Florida Bar No. 183560

John Revis, P.A.

648 S. Ridgewood Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 253-3677

Email: john@johnrevispa.com

secondary email: margo@johnrevispa.com

/s/ Andrea Smith

Personal Representative

254 Pastors Walk

Monroe, CT 06468

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No. 2020-12511 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

Dennis Keith Lampron               

a/k/a Dennis K. Lampron 

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

The administration of the estate of Dennis Keith Lampron, deceased, whose date of death was August 19, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Circuit Court P.O. Box 6043 DeLand, FL 32721-6043.. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

 The date of first publication of this notice is: December 17, 2020.

Signed on this 10th day of December, 2020. 

Handling Attorney L. Hitchens

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 147370  

PO Box 9772 

Daytona Beach, FL 32120

Telephone: 502 252-1279

 

Mark Lampron

Personal Representative

50 Sycamore Circle                                                                   

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

(386) 673-0438 

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

FILE NO. 2020-12200PRDL, 

DIVISION 10

IN RE:  THE ESTATE OF DENNIS

ROGER MCDONALD a/k/a 

DENNIS R. MCDONALD

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE ESTATE OF DENNIS ROGER MCDONALD a/k/a DENNIS R. MCDONALD is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724.  The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

The date of first publication of this NOTICE is December 17, 2020.

Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.

ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.

All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

Personal Representative

CAROL A. PARE

550 Wrangler Road

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Mary Jane Nettles, Esquire

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

FL BAR # 312045a

409 S. Orange Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL  32168

386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX

service@attorneymaryjane.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT  FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-11835-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

CONSTANCE K. MEROLA

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Constance K. Merola, deceased, whose date of death was September 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

Christopher K. Merola

494 Whitefield Road

Dalton, New Hampshire 03598

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No: 2020-12774 PRDL

Division: 10-Judge Hudson

IN RE: ESTATE OF      DEBORAH L. GRIFFITH

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DEBORAH L. GRIFFITH, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2020, File No.: 2020-12774 PRDL, Division: 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 17, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:  

s/ R. Neil Johnson 

(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)

JOHNSON & JOHNSON 

Florida Bar No.: 0771181

150 South Palmetto Ave., Suite 103              

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 252-3694

Attorney for Petitioner

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Diane Strickland, Petitioner

1136 Florida Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114                        

December 17 & 24, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020-12791-PRDL

Division No. 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

FREDERIC C. GEDNEY,

a/k/a FREDERIC CORSON GEDNEY,

 Deceased.  

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Frederic C. Gedney a/k/a Frederic Corson Gedney, deceased, whose date of death was November 4, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.

Personal Representative(s):

/s/ RALPH GEDNEY

60 Pinney St., Apt. 104

Ellington, CT 06029

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s):

/S/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 280704

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

December 10 & 17, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 11282 CIDL

ORLANDO REALTY GROUP, LLC, 

a Florida limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation and

UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST SAID DEFENDANTS, 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION; 

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE 

OF PROCESS – PROPERTY

NOTICE OF ACTION TO PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation, whose residences are unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title has been commenced on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

Unplatted portion of the North 1/2 of Block M, Plantation Estates Unit No. 2, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 183, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

And has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on RICHARD MUTARELLI, JR., ESQ., the Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is Schatt, McGraw, Rauba & Mutarelli, P.A., 328 N.E. 1st Avenue, Suite 100, Ocala, Florida 34470, on or before January 11, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

Dated on November 24, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

BY /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020 

vOlUSIA COUNTY 

NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION 

CAsE NO. 2018 11462 CIDl 

NEWREZ llC D/B/A sHEllPOINT 

MORTGAGE sERVICING, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

BRIAN K. BACON; et al, 

Defendant(s). 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN 

pursuant to a Final Judgment 

of Foreclosure dated March 

11, 2020, and entered in 

2018 11462 CIDL of the Circuit 

Court of the SEVENTH 

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia 

County, Florida, 

wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A 

SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE 

SERVICING is the Plaintiff 

and BRIAN K. BACON; 

KARIN M. BACON; and 

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. 

are the Defendant(s). Laura 

E. Roth as the Clerk of the 

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for 

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, 

on January 07, 2021, the following 

described property as 

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

ALL THAT CERTAIN 

LAND SITUATE IN VOLUSIA COUNTY, 

FLORIDA, VIZ: LOT 22, 

BLOCK 1850, DELTONA 

LAKES UNIT SEVENTY-TWO, 

ACCORDING TO 

PLAT THEREOF 

RECORDED IN MAP 

BOOK 29, PAGE 45, 

PUBLIC RECORDS OF 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Property Address: 1512 

FERGASON AVE, DELTONA, FL 32725 

Any person claiming an interest 

in the surplus from 

the sale, if any, other than 

the property owner as of the 

date of the lis pendens must 

file a claim in accordance 

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031. 

Dated this 1 day of December, 2020. 

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L. 

Attorney for Plaintiff 

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100 

Boca Raton, FL 33487 

Telephone: 561-241-6901 

Facsimile: 561-997-6909 

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com 

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire 

Florida Bar No. 55402 

Communication Email: 

lgoorland@rasflaw.com 

20-062249 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0448

NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION 

CAsE NO. 2019 11646 CIDl 

QuICKEN lOANs INC, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

THE uNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, 

DEVIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, 

lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRusTEEs AND 

All OTHERs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTEREsT 

IN THE EsTATE OF AlAN D. 

ROCHETTE, DECEAsED, et al. 

Defendant(s). 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a 

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 

19, 2020, and entered in 2019 11646 

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH 

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, 

Florida, wherein QUICKEN LOANS INC is 

the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, 

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, 

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, 

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY 

CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF 

ALAN D. ROCHETTE, DECEASED; UNKNOWN 

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF ALAN 

D. ROCHETTE REVOCABLE LIVING 

TRUST, DATED APRIL 19, 2018; KURT 

ALAN ROCHETTE; FOUNDATION FINANCE 

COMPANY LLC; UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES 

OF THE ALAN D. ROCHETTE 

REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, DATED 

APRIL 19, 2018 are the Defendant(s). Laura 

E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will 

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash 

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 

AM, on January 07, 2021, the following described 

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOTS 10, 11, & 12 BLOCK "A", RESUBDIVISION 

OF 1ST ADDITION TO 

ORANGE CITY TERRACE AS 

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23 PAGE 

151 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Property Address: 245 WILLIAMS 

AVE, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus 

from the sale, if any, other than the 

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens 

must file a claim in accordance with 

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031. 

Dated this 3 day of December, 2020. 

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L. 

Attorney for Plaintiff 

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100 

Boca Raton, FL 33487 

Telephone: 561-241-6901 

Facsimile: 561-997-6909 

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com 

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire 

Florida Bar No. 55402 

Communication Email: 

lgoorland@rasflaw.com 

19-368994 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0447

RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION 

CAsE NO. 2017 31084 CICI 

JPMORGAN CHAsE BANK N.A., 

Plaintiff, vs. 

All uNKNOWN HEIRs, CREDITORs, 

DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIARIEs, 

GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENORs, 

TRusTEEs AND All OTHER PARTIEs 

ClAIMING AN INTEREsT BY, THROuGH, 

uNDER OR AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF 

JOsEPH s. REGIsTRATO, JR., DECEAsED; 

PARK PlACE HOMEOWNERs' AssOCIATION, INC.; 

uNKNOWN PERsON(s) IN POssEssION 

OF THE suBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE 

sHERMAN; JOANNE lINDsAY; JOsEPH 

REGIsTRATO A/K/A JOsEPH J. 

REGIsTRATO; susAN PIRAINO, 

Defendant(s) 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant 

to an Order Rescheduling 

Foreclosure Sale filed October 26, 

2020 and entered in Case No. 2017 

31084 CICI, of the Circuit Court of 

the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for 

VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein 

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. is 

Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN 

HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, 

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, 

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, 

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER 

PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST 

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR 

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF 

JOSEPH S. REGISTRATO, JR., 

DECEASED; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)

IN POSSESSION OF THE 

SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE 

SHERMAN; JOANNE LINDSAY; 

JOSEPH REGISTRATO A/K/A 

JOSEPH J. REGISTRATO; 

SUSAN PIRAINO; PARK PLACE 

HOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION, 

INC.; are defendants. LAURA E. 

ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit 

Court, will sell to the highest and 

best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC 

SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM

at 11:00 A.M., on January 8, 2021, the 

following described property as set 

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 22, PARK PLACE 

PHASE I, ACCORDING TO 

THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 

37, PAGE 169, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in 

the surplus from the sale, if any, 

other than the property owner as 

of the date of the lis pendens 

must file a claim before the Clerk 

reports the surplus as unclaimed. 

Dated this 4th day of December, 2020. 

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq. 

Bar. No.: 709921 

Submitted by: 

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A. 

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000 

Plantation, FL 33324 

Telephone: (954) 382-3486 

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380 

Designated service email: 

notice@kahaneandassociates.com 

17-00033 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0446 

NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION 

CAsE NO. 2019 11573 CIDl 

u.s. BANK NA, suCCEssOR TRusTEE 

TO BANK OF AMERICA, NA, 

suCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO lAsAllE 

BANK NA, As TRusTEE, ON BEHAlF OF 

THE HOlDERs OF THE 

WAsHINGTON MuTuAl MORTGAGE 

PAss-THROuGH CERTIFICATEs, 

WMAlT sERIEs 2005-10, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

All uNKNOWN HEIRs, CREDITORs, 

DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIARIEs, 

GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENORs, 

TRusTEEs AND All OTHER PARTIEs 

ClAIMING AN INTEREsT BY, THROuGH, 

uNDER OR AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF 

DOROTHY HEPBuRN A/K/A DOROTHY 

lEE HEPBuRN, DECEAsED; lEYON 

HEPBuRN; AADITEE HEPBuRN; 

sTEPHEN HEPBuRN; WAlEsCA 

HEPBuRN A/K/A WAlEsKA HEPBuRN; 

E*TRADE BANK; AQuA FINANCE, INC.; 

uNKNOWN PERsON(s) IN POssEssION 

OF THE suBJECT PROPERTY, 

Defendant(s) 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to 

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed November 

5, 2020 and entered in Case No. 

2019 11573 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of 

the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA 

County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NA, 

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF 

AMERICA, NA, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST 

TO LASALLE BANK NA, AS 

TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS 

OF THE WASHINGTON MUTUAL 

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, 

WMALT SERIES 2005-10 is 

Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, 

CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, 

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, 

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER 

PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, 

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE 

ESTATE OF DOROTHY HEPBURN A/K/A 

DOROTHY LEE HEPBURN, DECEASED; 

LEYON HEPBURN; AADITEE HEPBURN; 

STEPHEN HEPBURN; WALESCA HEPBURN 

A/K/A WALESKA HEPBURN; UNKNOWN 

PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION 

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; 

E*TRADE BANK; AQUA FINANCE, INC.; 

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the 

Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the 

highest and best bidder for cash BY 

ELECTRONIC SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM

at 11:00 A.M., on January 7, 2021, the following 

described property as set forth in said 

Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 5, BLOCK "F", REPLAT OF 

PLANTATION ESTATES, UNIT NO. 1, 

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT 

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP 

BOOK 11, PAGES 177 AND 178, OF 

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the 

surplus from the sale, if any, other than 

the property owner as of the date of the 

lis pendens must file a claim before the 

Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. 

Dated this 4th day of December, 2020. 

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq. 

Bar. No.: 709921 

Submitted by: 

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A. 

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000 

Plantation, FL 33324 

Telephone: (954) 382-3486 

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380 

Designated service email: 

notice@kahaneandassociates.com 

19-00834 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0445 

NOTICE OF ACTION 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION 

CAsE NO.: 2020 31438 CICI 

OCEAN WAlK II VACATION 

CONDOMINIuM AssOCIATION, INC., 

Plaintiff, vs. 

MICHAEl DOHERTY, ET Al, 

Defendant(s). 

STATE OF FLORIDA 

COUNTY OF VOLUSIA 

TO: MICHAEL DOHERTY AND THE INDEPENDENT 

TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED 

(ITC) AS TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL DOHERTY 

PENSION TRUST 

Last Known Address: 

Unit D Glencormack Bus Park, Kilmacanogue, 

Wicklow, IRELAND 

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action 

has been filed against you to foreclose 

a Claim of Lien on the following described 

real property: 

UNIT 2427, FAIRFIELD DAYTONA 

BEACH AT OCEAN WALK II, A 

CONDOMINIUM, according to the 

Declaration of Condominium, therefor 

recorded in Official Records Book 

5279, beginning at Page 541, of the 

Public Records of Volusia County, 

Florida, together with an undivided 

interest or share in the common elements. 

Together with the Amended 

and Reinstated Declaration of Easements 

(Tower I), as recorded in Official 

Records Book 5257, Page 594, 

of the Public Records of Volusia 

County, Florida. 

UNIT 2428, FAIRFIELD DAYTONA 

BEACH AT OCEAN WALK 

II, A CONDOMINIUM, according 

to the Declaration of Condominium, 

therefor recorded in Official 

Records Book 5279, 

beginning at Page 541, of the 

Public Records of Volusia 

County, Florida, together with an 

undivided interest or share in the 

common elements. Together 

with the Amended and Reinstated 

Declaration of Easements 

(Tower I), as recorded in Official 

Records Book 5257, Page 594, 

of the Public Records of Volusia 

County, Florida. 

You are required to serve a copy of 

your written defenses, if any, to RUSSELL 

L. CHEATHAM III, 5546 1st Avenue N,

St. Petersburg, Florida 33710, 

attorneys for Plaintiff on or before January 

11, 2021, and file the original with 

the Clerk of this Court either before 

service of Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately 

thereafter, or a default will be 

entered against you for the relief demanded 

in the Complaint. 

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS 

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES 

If you are a person with a disability 

who needs an accommodation in order 

to participate in this proceeding, you are 

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision 

of certain assistance. Please contact 

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange 

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days 

before your scheduled court appearance, 

or immediately upon receiving this 

notification if the time before the appearance 

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing 

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE 

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS 

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES 

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES 

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad 

que necesita una adaptación 

para poder participar en este procedimiento, 

usted tiene el derecho a que se 

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir 

en gastos. Comuníquese con la 

Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court 

Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., 

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, 

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días 

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia 

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir 

esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia 

está dentro de un plazo menos 

de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad 

del habla o del oído, llame al 711. 

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO 

SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL 

WITNESS my hand and the seal of 

this Court on November 24, 2020. 

LAURA E. ROTH 

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

125 E Orange Ave 

Daytona Beach, FL 32114 

By: /s/ J. Beach 

Deputy Clerk 

RUSSELL L. CHEATHAM III 

5546 1st Avenue N 

St. Petersburg, Florida 33710 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0443

NOTICE OF sAlE 

PuRsuANT TO CHAPTER 45 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION 

CAsE NO. 2012 32224 CICI 

WIlMINGTON TRusT, NATIONAl 

AssOCIATION, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDuAl 

CAPACITY, BuT sOlElY As TRusTEE 

FOR MFRA TRusT 2015-1 

Plaintiff, vs. 

GlORIA sIEG A/K/A GlORIA G. sIEG, et al, 

Defendants/ 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant 

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure 

dated September 24, 2020, and entered 

in Case No. 2012 32224 CICI of 

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial 

Circuit in and for Volusia County, 

Florida, wherein Wilmington Trust, National 

Association, not in its individual 

capacity, but solely as trustee for 

MFRA Trust 2015-1 is the Plaintiff and 

GLORIA SIEG A/K/A GLORIA G. SIEG 

and UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A 

BRIAN SIEG the Defendants. Laura 

E. Roth, Clerk of the Circuit Court in 

and for Volusia County, Florida will sell 

to the highest and best bidder for cash 

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the 

Clerk's website for on-line auctions at 

11:00 AM on January 8, 2021, the following 

described property as set forth 

in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 1, BLOCK 16, ORTONA 

PARK SECTION ONE, AS 

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 23, 

PAGE 189, PUBLIC RECORDS 

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING 

AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS 

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER 

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS 

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, 

YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM 

WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE 

OR NO LATER THAN THE 

DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS 

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF 

YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, 

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO 

ANY REMAINING FUNDS. .AFTER 

THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS 

UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF 

THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF 

THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS. 

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser 

may be entitled to only a return 

of the sale deposit less any applicable 

fees and costs and shall have no further 

recourse against the Mortgagor, 

Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. 

DATED at Volusia County, Florida, 

this 1 day of Dec, 2020. 

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A. 

Attorney for Plaintiff 

2313 W. Violet St. 

Tampa, Florida 33603 

Telephone: (813) 443-5087 

Fax: (813) 443-5089 

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com 

By: AMY M. KISER, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 46196 

645081.28026 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0440 

NOTICE OF sAlE 

PuRsuANT TO CHAPTER 45 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CAsE NO.: 2012 11865 CIDl 

u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As 

TRusTEE FOR GsAA HOME EQuITY 

TRusT 2006-12, AssET-BACKED 

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-12, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

KENNETH W. ClARK; HOPE R. ClARK; 

ANY AND All uNKNOWN PARTIEs 

ClAIMING BY, THROuGH, uNDER, AND 

AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED 

INDIVIDuAl DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE 

NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR AlIVE, 

WHETHER sAID uNKNOWN PARTIEs 

MAY ClAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOusEs, 

HEIRs, DEVIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR 

OTHER ClAIMANTs; MORTGAGE 

ElECTRONIC REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, 

INC, As NOMINEE FOR COlDWEll 

BANKER HOME lOANs; TWIN 

lAKEs AT DElTONA HOMEOWNERs 

AssOCIATION, INC.; TENANT #1; 

TENANT #2; TENANT #3 AND TENANT #4

the names being fictitious to account 

for parties in possession, 

Defendant(s). 

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant 

to the order of Final Judgment of Foreclosure 

dated August 24, 2020, and entered 

in Case No. 2012 11865 CIDL of the Circuit 

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for 

Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK 

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE 

FOR GSAA HOME EQUITY TRUST 2006-12,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 

2006-12, is Plaintiff and KENNETH W. 

CLARK; HOPE R. CLARK; ANY AND ALL 

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, 

THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE 

HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE 

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN 

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST 

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, 

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; 

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION 

SYSTEMS, INC, AS NOMINEE FOR 

COLDWELL BANKER HOME LOANS; TWIN 

LAKES AT DELTONA HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, 

INC.; TENANT #1; TENANT 

#2; TENANT #3 and TENANT #4, are Defendants, 

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County 

Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder 

or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of January, 2021,

the following described 

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 147, TWIN LAKES AT DELTONA 

- UNIT 3B, ACCORDING TO 

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN 

MAP BOOK 52, PAGES 41 AND 42 

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Property Address: 702 Larch St, 

Deltona, Florida 32725 

and all fixtures and personal property located 

therein or thereon, which are included 

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage. 

Any person claiming an interest in 

the surplus funds from the sale, if 

any, other than the property owner 

as of the date of the lis pendens 

must file a claim before the clerk reports 

the surplus as unclaimed. 

Dated: December 2, 2020 

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC 

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq. 

Fl Bar No. 195121 

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC 

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000 

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401 

Telephone: (561) 713-1400 

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com 

15-401068 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0442

RE-NOTICE OF sAlE 

PuRsuANT TO CHAPTER 45 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CAsE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDl 

CITIZENs BANK, N.A., 

Plaintiff, vs. 

JOsHuA D. PATTERsON; TIFFANY 

MCCORD; uNKNOWN TENANT 1; 

uNKNOWN TENANT 2, 

Defendant(s). 

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN 

pursuant to the order of Summary Final 

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10, 

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 

10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH 

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, 

Florida, wherein CITIZENS BANK, N.A., is 

Plaintiff and JOSHUA D. PATTERSON; 

TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN TENANT 

1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants, 

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia 

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the 

highest bidder or bidders via online auction 

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 

11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of February, 

2021, the following described property as 

set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA 

LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING 

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, 

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, 

PAGE(S) 224 THROUGH 240, OF 

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Property Address: 1430 Sonnet 

Court, Deltona, Florida 32738 

and all fixtures and personal property located 

therein or thereon, which are included 

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage. 

Any person claiming an interest in the 

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other 

than the property owner as of the date 

of the lis pendens must file a claim before 

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. 

Dated: December 2, 2020 

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC 

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq. 

Fl Bar No. 195121 

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC 

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000 

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401 

Telephone: (561) 713-1400 

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com 

19-400737 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0441 

NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION 

CAsE NO: 2017 31215 CICI 

BAYVIEW lOAN sERVICING, llC, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

JAMEs s. THOMAs; sANDRA THOMAs; 

CAPITAl ONE BANK (usA), N.A. F/K/A 

CAPITAl ONE BANK; CARlsON 

ENTERPRIsEs, llC., 

Defendants. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant 

to an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Cancel the 

September 30, 2020 Foreclosure 

Sale Date entered in Civil Case No. 

2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit 

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in 

and for Volusia County, Florida, 

wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, 

LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAS, 

JAMES, et al, are Defendants. The 

Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell 

to the highest and best bidder for 

cash at Volusia County's On Line 

Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM on January 20, 2021, in accordance 

with Chapter 45, Florida 

Statutes, the following described 

property located in VOLUSIA 

County, Florida, as set forth in said 

Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure 

And Re-Establishment of Lost Note, to-wit: 

LOT 82, FOXBORO SUBDIVISION, 

PHASE III, ACCORDING 

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, 

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 

41, PAGE(S) 48 OF THE 

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in 

the surplus from the sale, if any, 

other than the property owner as of 

the date of the Lis Pendens must 

file a claim before the clerk reports 

the surplus as unclaimed. The 

court, in its discretion, may enlarge 

the time of the sale. Notice of the 

changed time of sale shall be published 

as provided herein. 

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE 

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true 

and correct copy of the foregoing 

was served by Electronic Mail pursuant 

to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud. 

Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any 

other parties in accordance with 

the attached service list this 26th 

day of October, 2020. 

ANGELA PETTE, Esq. 

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & 

GORDON, LLP 

One East Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111 

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301 

Telephone: (954) 522-3233 

Fax: (954) 200-7770 

FL Bar #: 51657 

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR 

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. 

ADMIN 2.516 

fleservice@flwlaw.com 

04-075672-F00 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0439

RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION: 

CAsE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI 

BAYVIEW lOAN sERVICING, llC, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

MARK MACY, et al., 

Defendants. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant 

to Final Judgment of Foreclosure 

date the 17th day of January 

2020, and entered in Case No.2018 

31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court of 

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for 

Volusia County, Florida, wherein 

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, 

is the Plaintiff and MARK MACY; 

COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN 

SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN 

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN 

MACY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 

AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are 

defendants. The Clerk of this Court 

shall sell to the highest and best bidder 

for cash electronically at 

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the 

Clerk’s website for on-line auctions 

at, 11:00 AM on the 27th day of January 

2021, the following described 

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION, 

FIRST ADDITION 

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT 

THEREOF, RECORDED IN 

MAP BOOK 37, PAGES 79 

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS 

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD 

WAY, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129 

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST 

IN THE SURPLUS FROM 

THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN 

THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF 

THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS 

MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE 

CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS 

THE SURPLUS AS UN-CLAIMED. 

Dated this 18 day of November 2020. 

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq. 

Bar Number: 719501 

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC 

2101 NE 26th Street 

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 

PHONE: (954) 368-1311 

FAX: (954) 200-8649 

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR 

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. 

ADMIN 2.516 

service@delucalawgroup.com 

18-02447-F 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0438 

RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION: 

CAsE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDl 

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MEllON FKA 

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, As TRusTEE 

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOlDERs OF 

CWAlT, INC., AlTERNATIVE lOAN 

TRusT 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE PAss-THROuGH

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-10CB, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

BIll lAIB A/K/A WIllIAM P. lAIB, et al., 

Defendants. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to 

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th 

day of March 2020, and entered in Case No. 

2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia 

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF 

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF 

NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS 

OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE 

LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, 

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, 

SERIES 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff 

and BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB; 

JEAN FOSS LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS; 

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL 

REVENUE SERVICE; UNKNOWN 

TENANT #1 N/K/A KIMBERLEE SECK AND 

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAS 

GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this 

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder 

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

the Clerk’s website for online auctions at

11:00 AM on the 19th day of January 2021, the following described 

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA LAKES, 

UNIT THIRTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO 

THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED 

IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128 

THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM 

DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738 

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN 

THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, 

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS 

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST 

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE 

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. 

Dated this 18 day of November 2020. 

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq. 

Bar Number: 719501 

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC 

2101 NE 26th Street 

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 

PHONE: (954) 368-1311 

FAX: (954) 200-8649 

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR 

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. 

ADMIN 2.516 

service@delucalawgroup.com 

18-02860-F 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0437

RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION: 

CAsE NO.: 2019 31286 CICI 

NATIONsTAR MORTGAGE llC D/B/A 

MR. COOPER, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

MARsHA D. DOuGlAs; suMMER TREEs 

ADulT THREE HOMEOWNERs 

AssOCIATION, INC. A/K/A suMMER 

TREEs ADulT III HOMEOWNERs 

AssOCIATION, INC.; uNKNOWN 

sPOusE OF MARsHA D. DOuGlAs; uNKNOWN 

TENANT IN POssEssION OF 

THE suBJECT PROPERTY, 

Defendants. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to 

Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the 

9th day of November, 2020, and entered in 

Case No. 2019 31286 CICI, of the Circuit 

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for 

VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR 

MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. 

COOPER is the Plaintiff and MARSHA D. 

DOUGLAS; SUMMER TREES ADULT 

THREE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, 

INC. A/K/A SUMMER TREES ADULT III 

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC; UNKNOWN 

SPOUSE OF MARSHA D. DOUGLAS; 

and UNKNOWN TENANT IN 

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY 

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as 

the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the 

highest and best bidder for cash electronically 

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 

11:00 AM on the 13th day of January, 2021, 

the following described property as set forth 

in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 65, OF SUMMER TREES, UNIT III-C, 

REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE 

PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN 

PLAT BOOK 42, AT PAGE 90, OF THE 

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A 

RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER 

THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH 

THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE 

THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS 

AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A 

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO 

ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE 

FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, 

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF 

THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY 

CLAIM THE SURPLUS. 

Dated this 1st day of December 2020. 

By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq. 

Bar Number: 027077 

Submitted by: 

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A. 

P.O. Box 771270 

Coral Springs, FL 33077 

Telephone: (954) 453-0365 

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052 

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438 

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR 

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. 

ADMIN 2.516 

eservice@clegalgroup.com 

19-00436 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0436 

NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION: 

CAsE NO.: 2019 12062 CIDl 

NATIONsTAR MORTGAGE llC D/B/A 

MR. COOPER, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

JOsE MANuEl VAlDEs PAMBlANCO 

A/K/A JOsE M. VAlDEs PAMBlANCO; 

CHRYsTEl M. VAlDEs A/K/A 

CHRYsTEl MARIA VAlDEs lARA N/K/A 

CHRYsTEl MARIA MARTINEZ lARA; 

uNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION OF 

THE suBJECT PROPERTY, 

Defendants. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to 

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 

17th day of November, 2020, and entered in 

Case No. 2019 12062 CIDL, of the Circuit 

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for 

VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR 

MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. 

COOPER is the Plaintiff and JOSE MANUEL 

VALDES PAMBLANCO A/K/A JOSE M. 

VALDES PAMBLANCO; CHRYSTEL M. 

VALDES A/K/A CHRYSTEL MARIA VALDES 

LARA N/K/A CHRYSTEL MARIA MARTINEZ 

LARA; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION 

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY 

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the 

Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the 

highest and best bidder for cash electronically 

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 

11:00 AM on the 5th day of January, 2021, 

the following described property as set forth 

in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 20, BLOCK 679, DELTONA LAKES 

UNIT TWENTY-SEVEN, ACCORDING 

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS 

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 

78 THROUGH 81, INCLUSIVE, OF THE 

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA 

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A 

RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER 

THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM 

WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN 

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS 

THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. 

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU 

WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING 

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS 

ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, 

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS 

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS 

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS. 

Dated this 1st day of December 2020. 

By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq. 

Bar Number: 027077 

Submitted by: 

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A. 

P.O. Box 771270 

Coral Springs, FL 33077 

Telephone: (954) 453-0365 

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052 

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438 

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR 

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. 

ADMIN 2.516 

eservice@clegalgroup.com 

19-03518 

December 10, 17, 2020 V20-0435 

NOTICE TO CREDITORs 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA 

COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

FIlE NO. 2020-012593-PRDl 

Division Probate 

IN RE: EsTATE OF 

PATsY l. HElDRETH 

Deceased. 

The administration of the estate of Patsy L. Heldreth, 

deceased, whose date of death was October 

3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for 

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address 

of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 

32721-6043. The names and addresses of the 

personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons 

having claims or demands against decedent's estate 

on whom a copy of this notice is required to 

be served must file their claims with this court ON 

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER 

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF 

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE 

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON 

THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other 

persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court 

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE 

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME 

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES 

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS 

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) 

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S 

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice 

is December 17, 2020. 

Personal Representative: 

MARK HElDRETH 

1099 Wexford Way 

Port Orange, Florida 32129 

Attorney for the Personal Representative: 

CATHERINE E. DAVEY 

Attorney 

Florida Bar Number: 991724 

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A. 

P.O. Box 941251 

Maitland, FL 32794-1251 

Telephone: (407) 645-4833 

Fax: (407) 645-4832 

E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com 

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com 

December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0452

NOTICE OF ACTION 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION 

CAsE NO.: 2020 10811 CIDl 

TOORAK CAPITAl PARTNERs, llC, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

ORlANDO WHOlEsAlE HOusEs llC 

AND JORGE ROJAs, As GuARANTOR, et al., 

Defendants. 

TO: ORLANDO WHOLESALE HOUSES LLC 

Last Known Address: 1825 14TH AVE., 

VERO BEACH, FL 32960 

Current Residence Unknown 

JORGE ROJAS, AS GUARANTOR 

Last Known Address: 1825 14TH AVE., 

VERO BEACH, FL 32960 

Current Residence Unknown 

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure 

of Mortgage on the following described property: 

THE WEST 106.2 FEET OF LOT 4 AND 

THE EAST NINETEEN FEET OF LOT 3, 

LAKE MOLLY SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION 

ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP 

BOOK 19, PAGE 11, PUBLIC RECORDS 

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS 

AND EXCEPT 100% SURFACE RIGHTS 

has been filed against you and you are required 

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to 

it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, 

whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL 

SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before January 19, 

2021, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first 

publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in 

West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original 

with the Clerk of this Court either before service 

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; 

otherwise a default will be entered against you for 

the relief demanded in the complaint. 

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS 

WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a 

disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate 

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to 

you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact 

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, 

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 

days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately 

upon receiving this notification if the time before 

the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or 

voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS 

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS 

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una 

persona con discapacidad que necesita una 

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, 

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione 

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. 

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial 

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., 

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de 

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato 

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de 

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla 

o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL 

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this 

Court this 2 day of December, 2020. 

LAURA E. ROTH 

As Clerk of the Court 

(Seal) By: Jennifer Vazquez 

As Deputy Clerk 

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A. 

P.O. Box 771270, 

Coral Springs, FL 33077 

20-01006 

December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0451 

RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CAsE NO. 2019 12243 CIDl 

WIlMINGTON TRusT NATIONAl 

AssOCIATION, As suCCEssOR 

TRusTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., As 

TRusTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE lOAN 

TRusT sERIEs 2007-3, MORTGAGE 

PAss-THROuGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-3, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

JulIO GARCIA, et al. 

Defendants 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final 

Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 15, 2020, 

and entered in Case No. 2019 12243 CIDL, of the Circuit 

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for 

VOLUSIA County, Florida. WILMINGTON TRUST 

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR 

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR 

BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, 

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 

2007-3, is Plaintiff and JULIO GARCIA, are defendants. 

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for 

VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and 

best bidder for cash via the Internet at 

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 

7TH day of JANUARY, 2021, the following described 

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF WAY FOR 

SAXON BOULEVARD, BLOCK 81, DELTONA 

LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT 

THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES 

105 THROUGH 120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS 

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from 

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as 

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before 

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. 

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC 

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110 

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442 

Ph: (954) 571-2031 

PRIMARY EMAIL: 

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com 

TAMMI CALDERONE, Esq. 

Florida Bar #: 84926 

TCalderone@vanlawfl.com 

14578-19 

December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0450

RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOsuRE sAlE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CIVIL DIVISION: 2 

CAsE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDl 

PNC BANK, NATIONAl AssOCIATION, 

Plaintiff, vs. 

MICHElE KEllEY; sTATE OF FlORIDA 

DEPARTMENT OF REVENuE; DPMs, 

INC.; uNITED GuARANTY REsIDENTIAl 

INsuRANCE COMPANY OF NORTH 

CAROlINA; KENNEDY sPACE CENTER 

FEDERAl CREDIT uNION F/K/A lAuNCH 

CREDIT uNION; CITY OF 

DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DElTONA; 

MICHElE DAVIs; sTuART DAVIs; uNKNOWN 

TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITsEll; 

uNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A 

AMANDA MAss; lAuRA E. ROTH, 

ClERK OF THE CIRCuIT COuRT 

VOlusIA COuNTY, FlORIDA IN 

POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PROPERTY, 

Defendants. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Amended 

Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the 7th day 

of October 2020 and entered in Case No. 2016 11839 

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit 

in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein PNC 

BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and 

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT 

OF REVENUE; DPMS, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY 

RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF 

NORTH CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER 

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH CREDIT 

UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; 

MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN 

TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; 

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA MASS and 

UNKNOWN TENANTS IN POSSESSION OF THE 

SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. LAURA E. 

ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to 

the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at 

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 

19th day of January 2021, the following described 

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA LAKES UNIT 

FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT 

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, 

PAGE (S) 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC 

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO 

FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST 

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN 

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE 

FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A 

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING 

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED 

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF 

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS 

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS. 

Dated this 9 day of December 2020. 

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq. 

Bar Number: 100230 

Submitted by: 

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A. 

P.O. Box 771270 

Coral Springs, FL 33077 

Telephone: (954) 453-0365 

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052 

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438 

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR 

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. 

ADMIN 2.516 

eservice@clegalgroup.com 

19-03737 

December 17, 24, 2020 V20-0449

******************************