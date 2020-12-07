NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 142-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #480900000160 9 14 28 N 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 EXC N 492.6 FT & EXC RD PER OR 1813 PG 585 PER OR 7359 PG 4827
Name in which assessed: DEANNA RAE FLOWERS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2348-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701640000080 LOT 8 GOLFVIEW HEIGHTS MB 23 PG 175 PER OR 4189 PG 1488 PER OR 5826 PG 1337 PER OR 5935 0854
Name in which assessed: ANA MARIA RAMOS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8300-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424241000720 LOT 72 SHOTWELLS JUNGLE GARDEN IN LOT 40 HOPKINS FITCH GRANT MB 23 PG 25 PER OR 3173 PGS 1837-1838 INC PER OR 5677 PG 2901 PER OR 5763 PG 3515 PER OR 6419 PG 3392 PER OR 6960 PG 4587 PER OR 7325 PGS 0061-0063 INC
Name in which assessed: GONZALEZ FAMILY REV LIV TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9099-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523906270050 LOT 5 BLK 27 DAYTONA GARDENS PER OR 2088 PG 811
Name in which assessed: ZIP HOME DEALS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1283-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #602900000401 28 & 29-16-30 SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 6 SEC 29 & INC SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N & SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 10 SEC 28 EXC IRREG PARCELS IN SECS 28 & 29 PER OR 4813 PG 2837 & OR 4931 PG 1139 MEAS 934.08 FT ON W/L US 17 & MEAS 437.26 FT ON N/L GLENWOOD RD PER OR 2756 PG 0255
Name in which assessed: R C LTD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4936-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710701100140 7 17 31 LOT 14 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1703
Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8882-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523818030050 LOTS 5 TO 7 INC BLK 3 PINECREST COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 5098 PGS 4186-4187 PER OR 6018 PG 3659 PER OR 6586 PG 2946
Name in which assessed: ROBERT CLARK
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/28/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2018 JEEP Renegade
VIN ZACCJABB2JPJ40591
2000 TOYT Corolla
VIN 1NXBR12E7YZ372965
2009 HYUN Sonata
VIN 5NPET46F59H459377
2009 CHEV Cobalt
VIN 1G1AT18H897198531
2009 NISS Murano
VIN JN8AZ18U09W015782
2004 FORD F150
VIN 1FTPW14584KC74274
2010 NISS Sentra
VIN 3N1AB6AP6AL718169
1998 TOYT Camry
VIN 4T1BG22KXWU333768
December 10, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Loose Balloons
2711 N. Halifax Ave., Apt. 595
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
/s/ Jill M. Clark
December 10, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2192-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701500000400 15-17-30 E 100 FT OF N 150 FT OF W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 EXC E 20 FT FOR RD PER OR 5036 PG 3339
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL CRANE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4937-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710701100150 7 17 31 LOT 15 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1704
Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9014-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523838002680 LOT 268 MADISON HEIGHTS BLK 18 KINGSTON MB 11 PG 211 PER OR 4268 PG 1284 PER D/C 5689 PG 0668 PER OR 5728 PGS 0948-0949 PER OR 5778 PG 0761 PER OR 6015 PG 1116 PER OR 6026 PG 2730 PER OR 6229 PGS 3034-3035 PER OR 7135 PGS 1807-1808 PER OR 7234 PG 0567
Name in which assessed: RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/22/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
Trailer VIN 1TZJ4A0008YF1531
HMDE Trailer VIN NOVIN
2005 MITS Outlander
VIN JA4LX31FX5U019002
2009 NISS Versa
VIN 3N1BC11E19L377763
2004 PONT Grand Am
VIN 1G2NW52EX4C187573
2011 NISS Versa
VIN 3N1BC1CP2BL515895
2001 FORD Mustang
VIN 1FAFP44481F188278
2002 HYUN Santa Fe
VIN KM8SB12B32U216472
December 10, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
MARTY’S WEB WORKS
176 Laurie Drive
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
Nicholas James Marlatt, Owner
December 10, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time.
Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Condominium Unit No(s)_____/Week No(s) _____ listed herein on the Combined Description, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration").
Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.
Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.
Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions. Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated December 10, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee
Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
Combined Descriptions:
RO: SICK9263: CARL G. SICKLES , 18 NICOLS ROAD, ARMONK, NY 10504, U/W 806/38, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SIMS7669: ANNIE B. SIMS, LASHAWN SIMS, 1524 NW 14TH CT., FT. LAUDERDALE, FL 33311, U/W 322/24, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SMIT4042: DAVID J. SMITH, JOY F. SMITH, 3311 ONEAL CHURCH RD, GREER, SC 29651, U/W 718/38, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SMIT7664: LORI A. SMITH, MICHAEL WISE , 2001 JACKS BRANCH RD., CANTONMENT, FL 32533, U/W 112/13, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SMIT9228: JAMES V. SMITH , 2013 8TH AVENUE S, FT. DODGE, IA 50501, U/W 704/705/37, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SNAP8689: JERRY K. SNAPP, 7567 County Rd 11, De Graff, OH 43318, AND FRANCIS TRIPS, LLC, URIED, PRESIDENT, 1704 SUWANANNEE CIR, WAUNAKEE, WI. 53597U/W 511/4, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPAR3948: WILLIS E SPARKS, PATSY G SPARKS, 315 LOOKOVER DR, ANDERSON, SC 29621, U/W 810/09, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPAR7271: CINDY M. SPARKS, MATTHEW W. WILLIARD, 1077 COMFORT LN, NORTH PORT, FL 34288, U/W 211/29, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPAW4769: JOESPH W. SPAW , 9522 Antoine Forest Dr, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78254, AND 11278 TUSCARORA PATH, LAKEVIEW, OH 43331-9234, U/W 624/26, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPIV3391: CAROLYN SPIVEY, RONALD SPIVEY, 4344 W Highland Drive, APT 149, MACON, GA 31210, U/W 912/23, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAG3522: STACY L STAGGS AND DEBORAH DAMRON AKA DEBORAH D PUGH, , 1315 N Stanford Ave, Upland, CA 91786, U/W 922/32, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAH7507: ROBERT STAHLIN, EILEEN B STAHLIN, 3100 SHORE DRIVE, VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451, U/W 501/12, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAN6693: SANDRA D. STANLEY, CLAUDE R. HOGAN, 6814 SW 6th PL Apt B, Gainesville, FL 32607, U/W 102/45, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAN9447: PAULA STANEK , 3080 S DUFFIELD Rd, UNIT 5, LENNON, MI 48449, U/W 901/38, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAP8088: JAMES W. STAPLETON, ANNETTE STAPLETON, 313 Kassik Circle, Orlando, FL 32824, U/W 323/5, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAR6284: JOE STARKS AKA JOE MELTON STARKS, AMY R STARKS AKA AMY ROSE STARKS, 105 ASHFORD TRACE LN, MACON, GA 31210-8028, U/W 112/21, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAR7306: MICHAEL STARLING, KARALYN STARLING, 1909 BALDWIN DR, ORLANDO, FL 32806, U/W 711/50, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STCL8350: JOHN STEVEN ST. CLAIR, KELLY ANN ST. CLAIR, 1013 42ND ST W, BRADENTON, FL 34205, U/W 718/47, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STEE4686: Richard E Steele, Evelyn D Steele, 2310 Walnut Lane, Waycross, GA 31501, U/W 806/31, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STEI6869: JAMES L. STEINHILBER, PATRICIA A. STEINHILBER, 4625 STATE ROUTE 212, WILLOW, NY 12495, U/W 519/521/23, CL ORB/PG 7913/1874, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00 ;
December 10 & 17, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12623
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BARBARA PETTIT WALTERS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Barbara Pettit Walters, deceased, whose date of death was October 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Probate Division, PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Signed this 2nd day of November, 2020.
/s/ Steven A. Walters
3700 Cherry Lane
Austin, TX 78703
December 10 & 17, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ROYAL COACH TOURS & CRUISES INC
1648 Taylor Rd, Ste. 505
Port Orange, Florida 32128
Royal Coach Tours & Cruises, Inc.,
Owner
December 10, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: CLAYTON & SONS gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 12/28/2020, 10:00am at 761 S HIGHWAY 17 92 DEBARY, FL 32713-9715, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. CLAYTON & SONS reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2005 Chrysler town & country
VIN# 2c4gp54L45r164389
December 10, 2020
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 12/31/2020, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2005 Nissan 1n6ba07bx5n544932
December 10, 2020
**********
THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2020 12288 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
IDA CUTHBERTSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The formal administration of the Estate of IDA CUTHBERTSON, Deceased, whose date of death was August 29, 2020, File Number 2020- 12288 -PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The name and addresss of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
1. All persons on whom this Notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the Will, the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.2.All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
3. All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
4. ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS, AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
5. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
6. The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 10, 2020.
DEBORAH M. HALLISKY, ESQ.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No.: 0226180
1834 Mason Avenue, Suite 100
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
(866) 897-6970 (Phone/Facsimile)
Vickie Arnold Lawson,
Personal Representative
December 10 & 17, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2020-12508PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHARLES EWARD MEYER III,
a/k/a CHARLES E. MEYER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of CHARLES EWARD MEYER III, deceased, whose date of death was March 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Signed on this 22nd day of October, 2020.
/s/ ELAINE FALLS MEYER, Petitioner
13 Florabunda Circle
Orange City, FL 32763
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
December 10 & 17, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
FRUITION
852 Pine Ave
Orange City, Florida 32763
Fruition Laboratories LLC, Owner
December 10, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 12/28/20 at 10:30 am, the following vehicle will be sold for towing & storage charges pursuant to F.S. 713.78:
2000 ACURA # JH4DC4351YS000210
Sale will be held at HUGHART, 2811 S NOVA RD UNIT A3, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119. 3862811035. Lienor reserves the right to bid.
December 10, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 31840 CICI
DIVISION 31
TH FAMILY INVESTMENT
PARTNERSHIP I, LTD,
a Florida limited partnership,
Plaintiff,
v.
MAIREAD A. WILT, et. al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that pursuant to that certain Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 28, 2020 and Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale dated November 23, 2020, in Case No. 2019 31840 CICI, of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein TH Family Investment Partnership I, Ltd., a Florida limited partnership, is the Plaintiff and Mairead A. Wilt and Jeffrey Dean Wilt, are the Defendants, Laura E. Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in an online sale at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of January 2021, the following described property set forth in that certain Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 28, 2020 and Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale dated November 23, 2020:
Lot 5, Block 10, Unit #1, RIDGECREST SUB, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 25, Page 37, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
a/k/a 1157 St. Augustine Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800) 955-8770.
Dated: December 7, 2020
Kristopher E. Fernandez
For the Court
By: /s/ Kristopher E. Fernandez
Kristopher E. Fernandez
114 S. Fremont Avenue
Tampa, Florida 33606
(813) 832-6340
Fla Bar No. 0606847
Attorney for Plaintiff
December 10 & 17, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12577-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONNA LYNN IBANEZ A/K/A
DONNA HAMILTON IBANEZ
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Donna Lynn Ibanez a/k/a Donna Hamilton Ibanez, deceased, File Number 2020-12577-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32720; that the decedent's date of death was August 29, 2020; that all assets have been determined exempt and there are no remaining assets in the estate.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is December 10, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
Raymond M. Donadio, Jr.
Florida Bar Number: 0061254
Carleen A. Leffler-Nicastro
Florida Bar Number: 0095641
Attorneys for Petitioner
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Secondary E-Mail:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Person Giving Notice:
Monolito J. Jimenez
409 S. Henry Avenue
San Jose, California 95117
December 10 & 17, 2020
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
PATSYDESIGNCO
2755 Glenwood Ave
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Patsy Chaverri Gould, Owner
December 10, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 12/24/2020, 09:00 a.m at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2011 Chev KL1TD6DE1BB123167
December 10, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BRUCE L BARNES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 123-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #383205530050 LOT 5 & W 1/2 LOT 6 BLK 53 SEVILLE MB 22 PGS 142 TO 145 INC PER OR 3541 PG 0456 PER OR 6429 PG 1863
Name in which assessed: DENTON II LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4029-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #803602000120 36 18 30 LOTS 12 13 & 14 EXC PART PER DB 75 PG 379 & EXC PART PER OR 883 PG 543 & EXC PART PER OR 1059 PG 544 & EXC PART PER OR 1254 PG 698 SUB SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 3128 PG 0108 PER OR 6139 PG 2419
Name in which assessed: YEVOLIV INVESTMENT LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10026-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #920705000018 7 19 32 S 124.3 FT OF N 372.9 FT OF LOT 1 W OF RD SUB NW 1/4 PER OR 5258 PG 4973-4974 PER OR 6744 PG 0315 PER OR 6873 PG 3256 PER OR 7273 PG 1020 PER OR 7288 PG 0270
Name in which assessed: DAYSHA WRIGHT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13499-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #841202010070 12 18 34 LOT 7 BLK A BELLA VISTA UNIT 1 IN SQUARE TOPVILLE MB 10 PG 155 PER OR 4184 PG 4942 PER OR 5403 PG 1112 PER D/C 5403 PG 1115 PER OR 5491 PG 1534 PER OR 7083 PG 4170 PER OR 7248 PGS 0306-0307
Name in which assessed: MARGARET ANDERSON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that NCO LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1209-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #503100000120 31 15 30 S 326 FT FT MEAS ON W/L OF W 298 FT OF SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 EXC IRREG PARCEL PER OR 5057 PG 100 MEAS 281.14 FT ON N/L & MEAS 85.45 FT ON W/L PER OR 2181 PG 0859 PER OR 6270 PG 385
Name in which assessed: WILLAMAE CAMPBELL TR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MARK DAVIS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4241-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #612101020020 21 16 31 LOT 2 BLK 2 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1943 PG 891 PER OR 5350 PG 4665 PER OR 5487 PG 0917 PER OR 6935 PG 3107
Name in which assessed: JEREMY MUREU NJIHIA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10185-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #530414000820 UNIT 820 PLAZA RESORT & SPA CONDO PER OR 5663 PG 2330 & 5665 PG 1910 PER OR 5807 PGS 3992-3993 PER OR 7129 PG 4574
Name in which assessed: H WYATT III & TERRI A HANNA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9136-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523952090040 APT J4 NEW COLONY HOUSE CONDOMINIUM OR 1326 PG 0526 & MB 31 PGS 54-55 PER OR 5169 PGS 3888-3889
Name in which assessed: STANLEY C HILL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2723-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702014001330 20 17 30 LOTS 133 & 139 & 140 COLLIER PARK MB 11 PG 284 PER OR 2138 PG 1984 PER OR 5792 PG 3745 PER OR 6533 PG 2613 PER OR 6579 PG 1240 PER OR 7427 PG 4376
Name in which assessed: FAMILY REALTY PROPERTIES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MARK DAVIS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4855-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #612101020030 21 16 31 LOT 3 BLK 2 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1943 PG 891 PER OR 5350 PG 4665 PER OR 5487 PG 0917 PER OR 6935 PG 3107
Name in which assessed: JEREMY MUREU NJIHIA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10239-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #530522000180 UNIT 18 SUMMER WINDS CONDO MB 35 PG 167 PER OR 3422 PG 0417 PER OR 4131 PG 2163 PER OR 7381 PG 1515
Name in which assessed: JOSE CIFUENTES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10435-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #532216170NE0 UNIT 17 NE PECK PLAZA MB 33 PGS 87-95 INC PER OR 4770 PG 2759 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 6860 PGS 0851-0852
Name in which assessed: JOHN M & PEGGY V BOYCE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2754-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702021001220 LOT 122 CANDLELIGHT OAKS MB 29 PG 145 PER OR 3877 PG 3543 PER OR 5465 PG 3360
Name in which assessed: DAVID M & VARNCIL T SMITH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6875-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813055090130 LOT 13 BLK 1477 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 INC PER OR 4242 PG 0187 PER OR 5458 PG 4303
Name in which assessed: WAYNE & WENDY SHELAR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12289-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #732410000040 24 17 33 LOT 4 HORD SUB PER OR 4103 PGS 0601-0602
Name in which assessed: HOWARD LAFFEYETTE WILLIAMS JR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10689-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533715050090 LOT 9 BLK 5 MASON PARK HOMES UNIT 2 HOLLY HILL MB 19 PG 178 PER OR 3839 PG 3017 PER OR 6826 PG 0465 PER OR 7109 PG 4806
Name in which assessed: EDDIE LEE MCCANTS ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec, 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2809-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702116020131 21 17 30 N 75 FT OF LOTS 13 & 14 BLK B LORDSHIP MANOR MB 10 PG 150 PER OR 4672 PG 0192 PER OR 5821 PGS 3613-3615 INC PER OR 6793 PG 1645
Name in which assessed: LISBON PROPERTY GROUP INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6884-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813055140080 LOT 8 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 INC PER OR 3907 PG 3620 PER OR 6989 PG 4308 PER D/C 6989 PG 4306
Name in which assessed: ERIC LAFRINERE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12733-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #032101050030 LOT 3 BLK 5 LAKE HARNEY WOODS PHASE THREE A MB 41 PGS 154-156 INC INCLUDING 1993 DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME #GEO 187608 PER OR 3819 PG 4385 PER OR 5577 PGS 3628-3629 PER OR 5662 PG 1372 PER OR 6398 PG 1087 PER OR 6555 PG 3320 PER OR 7409 PG 4966
Name in which assessed: KEITH & REBECCA VERTEFEUILLE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11282-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533980040050 LOT 5 BLK 4 SCHANTZ SUB BLK 32 DAYTONA PER OR 3576 PG 1370
Name in which assessed: EMILY M FLOYD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3484-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #801108140081 N 75 FT OF S 1/2 OF LOT 8 BLK 14 ORANGE CITY INC PER OR 4221 PG 3014
Name in which assessed: JENNIFER RYAN KUHLKIN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8504-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #520201000160 LOT 16 WEST RIDGEWOOD RANCH ESTS MB 23 PG 217 PER OR 4519 PG 2818 PER OR 6736 PG 2390 PER OR 6810 PG 0384 PER OR 6850 PG 4287
Name in which assessed: NTANKEH PETER NCHUBABOU
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12752-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #641903002770 19 16 34 LOT 277 LIGHTHOUSE SHORES MB 11 PG 257 PER OR 3833 PG 4190 PER OR 6812 PG 4484 PER OR 7183 PG 1702 PER OR 7183 PG 1707
Name in which assessed: GLOBAL WEST DEVELOPMENT GROUP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11509-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #534420000560 E 60 FT OF W 410 FT OF S 125 FT OF LOT 146 BLAKE AKA LOT 56 BECKMAN MOBILE HOME UNREC SUB NO 216 PER OR 4683 PG 0664 PER OR 6773 PG 1538 PER OR 6790 PG 1632 PER OR 7430 PG 2607
Name in which assessed: DANIEL JOSEPH CONWAY IV & DANIELLE MARIE DUGUAY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3720-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #802301020020 LOT 2 BLK 2 ORANGE CITY ESTATES UNITS 1 & 2 MB 23 PGS 61-62 INC EXC IN RD PER OR 4886 PG 3836 PER OR 6195 PG 4823
Name in which assessed: EBK ZOC LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 412 WILSON LLC 412 WILSON LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8970-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523836090051 N 25 FT OF S 50 FT OF LOT 5 BLK 9 WEST END SUB DAYTONA
Name in which assessed: NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12924-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #741808250070 LOT 7 BLK 25 INWOOD NEW SMYRNA
Name in which assessed: FANNIE BELL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 26TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2020 & Jan. 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11553-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #534444000470 LOT 47 DAYTONA TWIN OAKS CO-OP PER OR 5868 PG 2820 & PER OR 6029 PG 217
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL E & WENDY SCHWIND
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*******
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: DECEMBER 21, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in WEEK No(s) __________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 7942, Page 770, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 16th day of November, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No./Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO: STEV5872: LEONARD R. STEVENS, ACQUANETTA B. BUGGS, 1920 NW 191ST TERRACE, MIAMI GARDENS, FL 33056, U/W 411/39, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STOJ8741: VESNA STOJANOVIC, RISTOVSKI ALEKSANDRA AKA ALEKSANDRA RISTOVSKI, 1030 FALGARWOOD DRIVE 65, OAKVILLE, ON CANADA L6H 2P3, U/W 624/51, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STOT6041: JOHN STOTTELE , 689 Ten Point Dr, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, U/W 306/33, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STRA4216: MARSHALL V STRAWTHER, CHERRY C STRAWTHER, 4 HAMPTON ROAD, WINFIELD, WV 25213, U/W 702/49, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STRE8715: ERIC STEVEN STRECKER, TERESA KAY STRECKER AKA TERESA STRECKER, 341 GRAHAM ROAD B, SODDY DAISY, TN 37379, U/W 1/16, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STUA9380: Shannon Stuart , 425 John St, Port Lambton, ON CANADA NOP2B0, U/W 501/17, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STUB7164: DONALD K STUBBINGS, GLORIA W STUBBINGS, 3977 RIVER RD RR7, ORILLIA, ON CANADA L3V6H7, U/W 5/34, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: STUP5132: TOM F STUPIN, CAROL C STUPIN, 6909 SNOWHILL RD, OOLTEWAH, TN 37363, U/W 601/2, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SUBB7617: WILLY P SUBBS, SR, LINDA W SUBBS, PO BOX 251, TANGERINE, FL 32777, U/W 801/48, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SULV3454: PABLO B SULVITA, MERLITA M SULVITA, 2900 TATLA PLACE, COQUITLAM, BC V3C 4W8, U/W 920/7, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SUTT4076: JOSHUA B SUTTA, PATRICIA J SUTTA AKA PATRICA J SUTTA, 5429 East Harbour Drive, Fruitlandpark, FL 34731, U/W 720/42, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, 7913/1874, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SWAI6809: VIRGIL SWAIN, JR, TILLINA SWAIN, 2 N Carlen St #B, MOBILE, AL 36607, U/W 516/40, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SWAN5804: BEVERLY SWANAGAN, JACQUELINE P. KING, 1311 EAST 62nd STREET APT2W-E, CHICAGO, IL 60637, U/W 318/27, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: SZAN6938: WESLEY SZANYI, VICTORIA BOWER, 8237 WELLSMERE CIRCLE, ORLANDO, FL 32835, U/W 511/9, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TAN5486: MICHAEL TAN, ADELA TAN, 1001 W 69TH TER APT 69, KANSAS CITY, MO 64113, U/W 424/2, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TATE6747: JOSEPH C. TATE, CAROL A. TATE, 3243 Addison Ln, Liberty, MN 39645, U/W 116/33, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TAYL6676: CHAD D TAYLOR, 14030 EYLEWOOD DR, WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787-4665, U/W 418/39, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TAYL7828: KEVIN TAYLOR, MARTHA TAYLOR, 4703 S. PARK RD, KOKOMO, IN 46902-5052 AND 2508 SAINT LOUIS DR, KOKOMO, IN 46902, U/W 616/28, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TAYL9315: AUSTIN O'NEAL TAYLOR AKA AUSTIN O NEAL TAYLOR, 550 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA 92075-2459 AND PO Box 1371, Ozark, MO 65721, U/W 508/44, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TAYL9321: AUSTIN O'NEAL TAYLOR AKA AUSTIN O NEAL TAYLOR, 550 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA 92075-2459 AND PO Box 1371, Ozark, MO 65721, U/W 308/18, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TERR6335: JUAN TERRY, BEVERLY TERRY, 919 Rampart Street, PITTSBURGH, PA 15219, U/W 210/4, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: THAY8107: RANDOLYN R. THAYER, BONNIE J. THAYER, 280 GUTHRIE GREENE RD, BULLS GAP, TN 37711-2121, U/W 912/43, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: THEC8617: THE CARDENAS FAMILY TRUST, LLC, A FL LLC, ROB WORTHEN, CONTACT, 7512 DR. PHILLIPS BLVD., ORLANDO, FL 32819, U/W 208/46, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: THEC8617: THE CARDENAS FAMILY TRUST, LLC, A FL LLC, ROB WORTHEN, CONTACT, 7512 DR. PHILLIPS BLVD., ORLANDO, FL 32819, U/W 708/50, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: THOM3748: GEORGE H THOMPSON, MARCIA B THOMPSON, 1664 MEADOWGOLD COURT, WINTER PARK, FL 32792, U/W 811/14, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: THOM5388: HAROLD A. THOMPSON, CYNTHIA Y. THOMPSON, 5578 DWIGHT DR 11, MC LEANSVILLE, NC 27301, U/W 420/35, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: THOM8191: ROOSEVELT THOMPSON, LENA M. THOMPSON AKA LENA T. THOMPSON, 619 AVENUE D SE, WINTER HAVEN, FL 33880, U/W 412/12, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: THOM8337: JAMERSON D. THOMPSON, DANIELLE THOMPSON, 3541 NORTH WARNOCK ST, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19140, U/W 508/36, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TITU4693: BEVERLEY J. TITUS , 404 FENIMORE AVE, UNIONDALE, NY 11553, U/W 623/23, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TORO3724: VICMAR R TORO , 3349 SEPIA STREET, MELBOURNE, FL 32904, U/W 808/13, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TOTH4562: ADINA TOTH-TURTUBA , 871 HARRIS RD., SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH 44054, U/W 612/4, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TOUH5095: DAVID TOUHEY, NIGEL TOUHEY, 978 MERIVALE RD., OTTAWA, ON CANADA K1Z 6A4, U/W 515/517/47, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: TVCI8560: TVC INC., A WY CORPORATION, 800 Airport Rd, Annville, PA 17003, U/W 223/46, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: VANB4995: TONY P. VAN BAKEL , NELLIE VAN BAKEL, 74736 SPRUCE COURT, BAYFIELD, ON N0M 1G0, U/W 606/22, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: VARC5940: DONNIE VARCOE, 1230 GREAT NORTHERN RD., Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 5K7, U/W 304/305/51, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00 ;
RO: VARG4138: LUIS VARGAS, ADA LIZA VARGAS, 482 ALBENGA RD NW Apt PH, PALM BAY, FL 32907, U/W 712/31, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: VOEG3872: PAMELA S VOEGEL , 2205 E EICHEL AVE, EVANSVILLE, IN 47711, U/W 816/5, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WAIT5682: TRICIA D. WAITE, 3615 NE 18TH AVE #3, PAMPANO BEACH, FL 33064, U/W 922/47, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WALK3996: OTTO WALKER, SR, NANCY CARTER WALKER, 296 LIZA RUDOLPH RD, WOODBINE, GA 31569, U/W 702/50, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WALK8395: OTTO WALKER, SR , 296 LIZA RUDOLPH RD, WOODBINE, GA 31569, U/W 818/46, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WALL4572: KATHY C. WALLACE, JERE A. CONNOR, 2071 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, MOUNT DORA, FL 32757, U/W 624/45, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WALL6992: KENNETH W. WALLACE , M. JOY WALLACE, 83 Tanterra Dr, Stafford, VA 22554, U/W 2/18, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WALM6344: RICHARD WALMSLEY, NORMA G WALMSLEY, 1214 E Call ST, Starke, FL 32091, U/W 102/4, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WALS5384: CLARENCE C. WALSH, JENNIFER E. WALSH, 727 56TH STREET, W. PALM BEACH, FL 33407, U/W 523/3, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WATF3945: MARCELLA L. WATFORD, EMITT A FRANKLIN, 925 Carlisle Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013-2050, U/W 722/43, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WATS9059: PATRICIA SUE COOK-WATSON, THOMAS HARRIS , 1511 JIM'S LANE, ST. CLAIR, MO 63077, U/W 212/41, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, 7913/1874, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WEAT6404: NATHANIEL WEATHERS, JR. , PATRICIA B. WEATHERS, 1433 FALCONWOOD CT., APOPKA, FL 32712, U/W 118/33, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WEBS8638: ANGELIA J WEBSTER , 615 SHAWNEE LANE, BEDFORD, OH 44146, U/W 620/8, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WEDD6101: THOMAS R WEDDING, JR, LASHAWN WEDDING, 7040 KNOTTS DR, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32210-6818, U/W 218/32, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WEIS9385: CHARLES D. WEISS , 1400 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203, U/W 208/31, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WENS9653: BRYAN A WENSLOFF, 1461 SW 82nd Avenue, Apt 1423, Plantation, FL 33324, U/W 111/47, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WENS9653: BRYAN WENSLOFF, SABRINA WENSLOFF, 1461 SW 82nd Avenue, Apt 1423, Plantation, FL 33324, U/W 118/46, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WETT9314: CRYSTAL WETTIG, 1740 SE 164th Cir, Ocklawaha, FL 32179, U/W 312/32, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WHIT3408: ROBIN A WHITE AKA ROBIN A ROSE, RICHARD W HORNER, 1403 N Pin Oak Blvd, COLUMBIA, MO 65202-6953, U/W 923/44, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WHIT4445: CONNIE J WHITE , 169 CR 536, Bushnell, FL 33513, U/W 712/28, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WHIT6317: TAMMY A. WHITEHEAD, JAMES A WHITEHEAD, 409 CLaymar Drive, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, U/W 102/47, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WHIT6367: DAVID WHITE, CAROL WHITE, 3938 WILDWOOD DRIVE #1426, HARLEM, GA 30814, U/W 202/44, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WHIT7199: LORI J. WHITING, WILLARD H WHITING JR, 10423 Alfia Street, Gibsonton, FL 33534, U/W 518/36, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WHIT7379: TONY WHITE, DEBBIE WHITE, 6715 MAGGIE DR., Bartow, FL 33830, U/W 1/43, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WHIT8791: WHITE RIVER INTERNATIONAL, LLC , 25892 Town Centre DR, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610, U/W 720/43, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WHIT8973: ANTHONY WHITE, DEBORA LYNN WHITE, 6715 MAGGIE DRIVE, BARTOW, FL 33830, U/W 522/5, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILB3393: SHARON S WILBURN , 4824 BORDEAUX LANE, MASON, OH 45040, U/W 920/29, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILC7246: LEON WILCOX, DOREEN M OSCEOLA, 4340 S. W. 73RD TERRACE, DAVIE,, FL 33314, U/W 1/8, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILC9305: DEREK WILCOX , MICHELLE HAND, 718 Lippencott Street C12, Knoxville, TN 37920, U/W 824/19, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639,7913/1874, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILH6053: BRENDA L. WILHITE , 8305 TUPELO DRIVE, TAMPA, FL 33637, U/W 222/33, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILK5224: TERRY L WILKINSON, LINDA R WILKINSON, 462 SKYLINE DRIVE, THOMASVILLE,, GA 31757, U/W 518/18, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILK7479: TERRY D WILKINSON, VSITACION WILKINSON AKAK VSTACION WILKINSON, 309 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett, VA 24055, U/W 324/35, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILL4506: DANIEL R WILLIAMSON , 2223 GROVE GLEN CIRCLE, LAKELAND, FL 33813, U/W 620/17, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILL4788: LESTER HENRY WILLITT, JR , 420 N Carpenter Ave Apt A, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-6444, U/W 710/16, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILL5027: JOHN M. WILLIAMS, DORIS A. WILLIAMS, 7984 GLADE ST, Apt 91, RURAL HALL, NC 27045, U/W 623/10, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILL5163: LISA R. W. WILLIAMS AKA LISA R. W. APPERSON, ROBERT L APPERSON, 3739 BANBURY DR, ST CHARLES, MO 63303, U/W 503/23, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILL5299: MICHAEL WILLIAMS , 504 BOX ELDER COURT, BONAIRE,, GA 31005, U/W 416/14, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILL6199: DONIKA G. WILLIAMS, JOHN A. WILLIAMS, 524 Domain Ct, Odenton, MD 21113, U/W 208/2, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILS6413: THADDAEUS J. WILSON, DORIS B. WILSON, 4050 RETFORD DRIVE, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32225, U/W 101/22, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WISN7413: DONNA F. WISNIEWSKI, ALBERTINE R. WISNIEWSKI, 5417 FERROL DR., WINTER PARK, FL 32792, U/W 106/13, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WITT6007: BILLY J. WITT, 3735 Abington Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711, U/W 322/13, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WMKR6807: WM&K REAL ESTATE CO., A FL CORP, 6570 30th Avenue N, ST PETERSBURG, FL 33710, U/W 201/7, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WOLO4672: STANLEY W. WOLOWICH , 70 COUNTRY CLUB PLACE, SAULT ST. MARIE, CANADA P6A 6B6, U/W 623/47, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WOUD6469: PETER H. WOUDA, CRYSTAL A. WOUDA, 3236 CURRY WOODS CIRCLE, ORLANDO, FL 32822-7885, U/W 102/29, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: WRIG3343: WILLIAM G WRIGHT, SUE A WRIGHT, 1811 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO 80231, U/W 918/4, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WRIG4940: DEBORAH JEAN WRIGHT , 815 NEW 2ND STREET, DELRAY BEACH, FL 33444, U/W 516/24, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WRIG8025: CALDWELL WRIGHT , 2702 S Brompton Drive, Pearland, TX 77584, U/W 808/16, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: YODE5823: RAYMOND A YODER, KATHLEEN M RYAN , 2500 EBERHART ROAD, QUAKERTOWN,, PA 18951, U/W 308/22, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: YOST8328: JULIA B. YOST , 470 CARLTON ROAD, APT 900, HERSHEY, PA 17033, U/W 206/44, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: ZELA5523: MICHAEL ZELASKO, KIMBERLY ZELASKO, 9943 Patton St ., Twinsburg, OH 44087-1009, U/W 422/22, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: ZIEM8660: DEBORAH K ZIEMBA, THOMAS A. ZIEMBA, 2438 SOUTHVIEW DR, POTTSTOWN, PA 19464, U/W 308/31, CL ORB/PG 7896/1639, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: OGLE6091: MARK W OGLE, LAURA D OGLE, 7776 STATE ROAD 100 W, STARKE, FL 32091, U/W 320/36, CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: HOO3320: LLOYD L HOO , 9620 PEBBLE SPRINGS AVE, LAS VEGAS, NV 89117-0120, U/W 924/24, CL ORB/PG 7895/3023, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: MYER6585: THOMAS W MYERS, SUSAN L MYERS, 2452 PEAVINE CIRCLE, LAKELAND, FL. 33810, U/W 111/42, CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00 ;
December 3 & 10, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020 12457 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF IRIS MARTIN A/K/A
IRIS ISABELL MARTIN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of IRIS MARTIN A/K/A IRIS ISABELL MARTIN, deceased, whose date of death was April 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
/s/ Richard W. Martin
3520 Omni Circle
Edgewater, Florida 32141
December 10 & 17, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12428-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JANET HEFFNER WOLFE
a/k/a JANET H. WOLFE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JANET HEFFNER WOLFE, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ Carol Sperber
809 Wells Drive
South Daytona, Florida 32119
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ MELVIN D. STACK
Email Address: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
December 3 & 10, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
U.S. RENAL CARE NEW SMYRNA
BEACH DIALYSIS
821 State Road 44
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
New Smyrna Beach Artificial Kidney,
L.C., Owner
December 10, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12079 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
KENNETH AARON METCALF
a/k/a KENNETH A. METCALF
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KENNETH AARON METCALF, also known as KENNETH A. METCALF, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: December 10, 2020.
/s/ Stacy A. Eckert
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: stacyeckertpa@cfl.rr.com
Florida Bar No. 0988170
Stacy A. Eckert, P.A.
2445 S. Volusia Avenue Suite C1
Orange City, Florida 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-8228
/s/ JUNE METCALF
Personal Representative
126 Plantation Road
DeBary, FL 32713
December 10 & 17, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 11282 CIDL
ORLANDO REALTY GROUP, LLC,
a Florida limited liability company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation and
UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST SAID DEFENDANTS,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION;
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
OF PROCESS – PROPERTY
NOTICE OF ACTION TO PLANTATION ESTATES, INC., a Florida corporation, whose residences are unknown.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title has been commenced on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Unplatted portion of the North 1/2 of Block M, Plantation Estates Unit No. 2, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 183, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
And has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on RICHARD MUTARELLI, JR., ESQ., the Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is Schatt, McGraw, Rauba & Mutarelli, P.A., 328 N.E. 1st Avenue, Suite 100, Ocala, Florida 34470, on or before January 11, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
Dated on November 24, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
BY /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after March 2, 2021.
When you call, please have the following:
Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).
ITEM # DESCRIPTION
200021110 (1-7) TWO BANDSAWS, NAIL GUN, SAWZALL BLADES, SAW BLADES, CRAFTING MACHINE, BACKPACK
200021351 (1) GUN/AMMO
200021338 (1) GUN
200021436 (1-4) THREE FLORIDA DRIVERS LICENSES AND ONE USA PASSPORT
December 10 & 17, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
THE RUSTIC ROOSTER
205 Orchard St
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Frank Arpaia III, Owner
December 10, 2020
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
WILLIAMS FAMILY HOME DAYCARE
1384 Powers Avenue
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
Shirley J. Williams, Owner
December 10, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12641-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RICHARD LEROY WILLICH
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RICHARD LEROY WILLICH, deceased, whose date of death was August 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Rebecca A. Gould
42 Spring Hill Road
Woodstock Valley, Connecticut 06282
December 10 & 17, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-12059 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
David Alecca, et al,
Petitioner
vs.
Chelsea Alecca, et al,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Adam Moses Rivera
2414 Moody St
Fayetteville, NC 28306
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner’s attorney:
Matthew D Branz, Esq
142 East New York Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
on or before 01/1/11/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: November 25, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ K. Seely
Deputy Clerk
December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF SALE
To Whom it May Concern:
The following vehicle will be sold at a public auction on December 22, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Dixon’s Auto Service Center 271 W. Taylor Rd DeLand, Fl. 32720.
2002 Audi
VIN# WAULT66E42A121065
Dixon's Auto Service Center
271 W. Taylor Rd
DeLand, FL 32720
386-734-3916
December 10, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/26/2020, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1ZVHT82H865225870 2006 Ford
2T1BR32E35C404190 2005 Toyota
3C63DRKL4CG228023 2012 Ram
5TEVL52NX1Z873338 2001 Toyota
JN8AF5MR6BT004908 2011 Nissan
December 10, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Comfortable Care Dental Health
Professionals, ).A.
DBA as Woodland Dental Care
2409 S Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Paula Cook, Tax Supervisor
December 10, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 12/18/20 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1986 PALM HS PH063337A & PH063337B . Last Tenants: Michele Georges Langkustch a/k/a Michael G/ Langkustch, Narvy J. Smith, and all unknown parties, beneficiaries, heirs, & assigns of Michael G. Langkustch. . Sale to be Lacosta Property LLC, 1275 Lacosta Village Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129. 813-241-8269.
December 3 & 10, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12369 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDERICK PETER MOYER
a/k/a FREDRICK P. MOYER
a/k/a FRED P. MOYER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of FREDERICK PETER MOYER a/k/a FREDRICK P. MOYER a/k/a FRED P. MOYER, deceased, whose date of death was December 8, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
ALYSON G. MORELLI , Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 296326
ASTRID DE PARRY, P.A.
107 East Church Street
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 736-1223
Fax: (386) 736-1022
E-Mail: email@delandattorney.com
Secondary E-Mail: astriddeparry@gmail.com
Personal Representative:
PATRICIA KING
4473 Daugharty Road
DeLand, Florida 32724
December 3 & 10, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12475-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHARLES BRADLEY ROSS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Charles Bradley Ross, deceased, whose date of death was September 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 492-3871
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Maynard E. Thompson, III
4228 Oriole Avenue
Wilbur-by-the-Sea, Florida 32127
December 3 & 10, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12636-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DORIS ANN WOOSTER
a/k/a DORIS A. WOOSTER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Doris Ann Wooster, deceased, whose date of death was August 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Nancy A. Hall
146 Old Sunbeam Drive
South Daytona, Florida 32119
December 3 & 10, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-31407-CICI
DIVISION: 32
(Judge Michael S. Orfinger)
3G CAPITAL, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THOMAS A. COUCHON; OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; and any UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: THOMAS A. COUCHON, 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:
Unit No. PH11, of OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM, a Condominium, according to The Declaration of Condominium recorded in O.R. Book 6020, Page 717, and all exhibits and amendments thereof, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Street address: 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
Parcel ID# 5316-32-00-1111
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Plaintiff’s attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before January 19, 2021, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Foreclose filed by the Plaintiff.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 30th day of November, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ T. Clark
Deputy Clerk
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se Ie proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con Ia Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, Daytona Beach, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
December 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12781-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DENNIS R. SCHUBERT A/K/A
DENNIS RAYMOND SCHUBERT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dennis R. Schubert a/k/a Dennis Raymond Schubert, deceased, whose date of death was October 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2020-12781-PRDL. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Attorneys for Personal
Representative:
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Florida Bar No. 0061254
CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar No. 0095641
Attorneys for Petitioner
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Secondary E-Mail:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
Keith E. Schubert
5407 Daylilly Street
Port Orange, Florida 32128
December 10 & 17, 2020
**********
Public Meeting
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announces a public meeting via webinar to discuss updates to the North Indian River Lagoon, Banana River Lagoon, and Central Indian River Lagoon Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs) for improving and protecting water quality in the Indian River Lagoon.
Meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, starting at 10:00 AM via webinar. Registration is available online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1858919431709097228.
The BMAP updates were developed by DEP with input from local citizens, agencies, and organizations. The BMAP is the means for implementation of the adopted nutrient-related total maximum daily loads.
For more information contact: Stacy Cecil, (850) 245-8683, or by email at Stacy.Cecil@FloridaDEP.gov.
December 10 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12444 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LOUIS BOUCHET
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LOUIS BOUCHET, deceased, whose date of death was April 28, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Susan Giacoletto
Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com
Florida Bar No. 172472
Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC
815 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite 1
Orange City, Florida 32763
Telephone (386) 456-0500
Personal Representative:
HELEN BROWN
4411 Elderberry Drive
Orlando, FL 32809
December 3 & 10, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-12431-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ALEX SHAWN DIANA,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of ALEX SHAWN DIANA, deceased, File Number 2020-12431-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSON ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 3, 2020.
JACQUELINE DIANA BATH
417 North Carpenter Avenue
Orange City, FL 32744
Frank G. Finkbeiner, Attorney
Florida Bar No. 146738
108 Hillcrest Street
P.O. Box 1789
Orlando, FL 32802-1789
(407) 423-0012
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Designated: frank@fgfatlaw.com
Secondary: charlese@fgfatlaw.com
December 3 & 10, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA –
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12699 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NONA MAE KNERLER
a/k/a NONA M. KNERLER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of NONA MAE KNERLER, deceased, whose date of death was July 8, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Florida Bar No. 091856
Meeks and Ceely, P.L.
311 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Personal Representative:
/s/ Karen A. Dickinson
191 Buckwheat Drive
Gibsonia, PA 15044
December 10 & 17, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12456 PRDL
Division 10 - Judge Hudson
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NATHAN BAILEY SWIRE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Nathan Bailey Swire, deceased, whose date of death was August 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/Michael P. Kelton, Esquire
Kelton Law, P.A.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 21756
601 Deltona Blvd., Suite 102
Deltona. FL 32725
(386) 259-4806 / Fax: (386) 490-9287
E-Mail: mkelton@keltonlawpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: jgarcia@keltonlawpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/Nicole Furney f/k/a
Nicole Freeman
923 Cascades Park Trail
DeLand, FL 32720
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12610 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARTHA KAY GOODING
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARTHA KAY GOODING, deceased, whose date of death was October 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Susan Giacoletto
Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com
Florida Bar No. 172472
Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC
815 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite 1
Orange City, Florida 32763
(386) 456-0500
Personal Representative:
KAITLIN MARIE BZOTTE
882 Yellowbird Avenue
Deltona, Florida 32725
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12466 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN C. DORBER, SR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Steven C. Dorber, Sr., deceased, whose date of death was July 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
s/ANTONIO J. SOTO, IV, ESQ.
Florida Bar Number: 107763
CUELLO SOTO & HERNANDEZ
2655 S LeJeune Road, Suite 1008
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Telephone: (305) 567-0010
E-Mail: asoto@probatesfl.com
Secondary E-Mail: sdecaterino@probatesfl.com
Personal Representative:
Sheryl D. Cipriano
8001 SW 188 Street
Miami, Florida 33157
December 10 & 17, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-12432-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
JAMES P. CRUZAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES P. CRUZAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: December 3, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ BRENDA SWANK
Personal Representative
1170 Corinth Greens Drive
Sun City Center, Florida 33573
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2019-12637PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HENRY JACK BRATCHER,
a/k/a HENRY J. BRATCHER,
a/k/a HENRY BRATCHER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of HENRY JACK BRATCHER, deceased, whose date of death was April 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3, 2020.
Signed on this 8th day of October, 2020.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ ERINF E. WOLLETT,
Personal Representative
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
December 3 & 10, 2020
THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2020 12321 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANNA ADELINE BURCHER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Anna Adeline Burcher, deceased (“Decedent”), whose date of death was March 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the co-personal representatives and the co-personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Attorney for Co-Personal
Representatives:
/s/ Scott A. Gerken, Esq.
Florida Bar No.896632
Stone & Gerken, P.A.
4850 N. Highway 19A
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Telephone: (352) 357-0330
Co-Personal Representatives:
/s/ WILLIAM EDWARD BURCHER
/s/ STEPHEN THOMAS BURCHER
December 10 & 17, 2020
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: DECEMBER 21, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in WEEK No(s) _________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 7945, Page 3001, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 12th day of November, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No./Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO:GROE6997: LAWRENCE G GROESBECK, VIRGINIA M. GROESBECK, 217 E Hedge Dr Florence, AZ 85132, U/W 204/205/28, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:HAUR4738: EUGENIO F. HAURADOU, SILKA HAURADOU, 8135 Sunrise Lakes Blvd Apt. 310, Sunrise, FL 33322, U/W 507/509/26, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
Ro:HEND9423: NIKKI NADINE HENDERSON, FELICIA M HILTON, 2037 Tiger Flowers Drive NW,
Atlanta, GA 30314, AND 70 FAIRFAX STREET, NEWNAN, GA 30265, U/W 104/105/33, Cl ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO: HILL9456: SABRINA YOLANDA DARDEN-HILL, LONNIE LEE HILL JR, 3743 Ashley Way,
Owngs Hills, MD 21117, U/W 619/621/30, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:HOLM886: TRICIA A. HOLMES, THOMAS J. HOLMES, 740 WILLIAMS STREET, VIROQUA, WI 54665, U/W 704/705/3, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO:FRIE5976: CECILE M HAMILTON, JUDITH F. FRIEND, 4 CENTENNIAL SPGS, NEW GLOUCESTER, ME 04260, U/W 424/4, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,953.96, PD $0.00;
RO:FEIO6159: SANDRA J FEIOCK, THOMAS C. FEIOCK, 201 Virginia St APT 571, BETHESDA, OH 43719, U/W 219/221/47, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:ETTL8879: ETT,LLC, AUTHORIZED AGENT, JOHN WILLIAM KELLER, PO BOX 4483, Sevierville, TN 37862, U/W 603/49, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:ETTL8879: ETT,LLC, AUTHORIZED AGENT, JOHN WILLIAM KELLER, PO BOX 4483, Sevierville, TN 37862, U/W 610/11, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:ETTL8879: ETT,LLC, AUTHORIZED AGENT, JOHN WILLIAM KELLER, PO BOX 4483, Sevierville, TN 37862, U/W 611/14, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:ETTL8879: ETT,LLC, AUTHORIZED AGENT, JOHN WILLIAM KELLER, PO BOX 4483, Sevierville, TN 37862, U/W 420/40, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:ANVI9264: ANVIT GROUP, LLC, 294 Harman St Apt 1RF, Brooklyn, NY 11237, U/W 604/605/18, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:CUNN9274: CHARLES CUNNINGHAM, 76 VALLEY DR FOLEY, MO 63347-2431, U/W 619/621/45, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:CUNN9348: STANLEY CUNNINGHAM, 2109 Trefoil Lane, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526, U/W 115/117/19, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:COLE8003: KELLY R. COLEMAN, 30775 BETHLEHEM RD Cole Camp, MO 65325, U/W 304/305/19, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:COOP9232: COOPER FAMILY HOLDINGS LLC, A MISSOURI LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 200 NE MISSOURI RD, SUMMIT, MO 64086, U/W 208/51, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $2,960.37, PD $0.00;
RO:CHIL9262: CHILDERS FAMILY TRUST, LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 123 W 1ST ST, SUITE 675, CASPER, WYOMING 82601, U/W 719/721/28, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:CHIL9262: CHILDERS FAMILY TRUST, LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 123 W 1ST ST, SUITE 675, CASPER, WYOMING 82601, U/W 604/605/51, CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:BURN9398: JOSEPH J BURNS AKA JOSEPH BURNS, LINDA A BURNS AKA LINDA BURNS, 2425 RURALTON STREET, PITTSBURG, PA 15210, U/W 519/521/13 CL ORB/PG 7789/4475, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:NETW5626: RESORTS ACCESS NETWORK LLC , A GA LLC, STEVE NICHOLS, DHARMESH PATEL, PO BOX 3049, CLEVELAND, GA 30528, U/W 308/49, CL ORB/PG 7889/4639, Amt Due $2,960.37, PD $0.00;
RO:MARO8580: MARCUS FAMILY VACATIONS, LLC, MARIE ROGERS, PRESIDENT, 1017 POND APPLE CT, OVIEDO, FL 32175 AND 3578 LANG RANCH PKWY THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91362, U/W 716/21, CL ORB/PG 7889/4639, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:MARO8580: MA ROGERS FAMILY HOLDINGS, MARIE ROGERS, PRESIDENT, 1017 POND APPLE CT OVIEDO, FL 32175, U/W 401/44, CL ORB/PG 7889/4639, Amt Due $4,074.78, PD $0.00;
RO:KOET4363: ALPHONSE J KOETH, ELIZABETH F KOETH, 2545 W WALLINGS RD, B ROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH 44147, U/W 704/705/39, CL ORB/PG 7889/4639, Amt Due $5431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:ROLL9544: JAMES A. ROLLINS, 4176 WILHITE RD , SEVIERVILLE, TN 37876, U/W 704/705/28, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO:SIMP5894: SUSAN A. SIMPSON, KEITH A SIMPSON, 19 XENIA STREET, NASHUA, NH 03062, U/W 307/309/46, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00 ;
RO:NETW5626: RESORTS ACCESS NETWORK LLC , A GA LLC, STEVE NICHOLS, DHARMESH PATEL, PO BOX 3049, CLEVELAND, GA 30528, U/W 716/13, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $3,293.48, PD $0.00;
RO:RESO5755: RESORTS ACCESS NETWORK LLC , DHARMESH PATEL, 8906 E 96TH ST, FISHER, IN 46038, U/W 322/16, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $2,960.37, PD $0.00;
RO:SUTH7912: GEORGE B. SUTHERLAND, MARY L. SUTHERLAND, 16 NANNY COVE RD , BLUFFTON, SC 29910, U/W 815/817/29, CL ORB/PG 7891/989, Amt Due $5,431.89, PD $0.00;
RO: MORG8650: MORGAN FAMILY TRUST, LLC, C/O ROB WORTHEN AND PHYLLIS ELBS AND THOMAS ELBS, 344 LANDFAIR AVE, SAN MATEO CA 94403 AND 201 N SPRUCE, VILLA GROVE, IL 61956, U/W 915/917/32, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,436.94 , PD $0.00;
RO: THEF8696: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W. MAIN ST. STE 185, LITTLETON DE 80120-4610, U/W 524/51, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,845.45 , PD $0.00;
RO: THEF8770: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W Main St Ste 185, Littleton DE 80120, U/W 519/521/2, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,671.09, PD $0.00;
RO: WINN8481: CHRISTOPHER WINNIE, Individually and as Trustee of The THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, dated August 1, 2005, 10 Perley Road Unit A, Derry NH 03038, U/W 711/3, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,125.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: SILV4716: BETH SILVERS, 169 Main Ave, Mastic NY 11950, U/W 603/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,166.97 , PD $0.00;
RO: GEMI9435: GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC., a Florida Corporation, P.O. BOX 135309, CLERMONT FL 34713, U/W 822/27, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,981.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: LIFT8682: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol, C/O BOB STACKELBECK 610 Monroe St, Stroudesburg PA 18360, U/W 115/117/8, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,441.51 , PD $0.00;
RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON AND REGINALD B TERRELL, 99 HUDSON ST FL 5, NEW YORK NY 10013-2993, U/W 807/809/36, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $10,296.12 , PD $0.00;
RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON, 99 HUDSON ST FL 5, NEW YORK NY 10013-2993, U/W 202/42/Odd, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $2,405.16, PD $0.00;
RO: TIME9370: TIMESHARE ALTERNATIVE, LLC, 33 OFFICE PARK RD, HILTON HEAD ISLAND SC 29928, U/W 204/205/42, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,588.31, PD $0.00;
RO: TYHO7811: TYHO, INC, A NEVADA CORPORATION, 5348 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas NV 89108, U/W 815/817/36, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,365.11 , PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILS9353: WOODROW R. WILSON, JR, WRW Vacation Properties, LLC, 777 S FLAGLER DR APT 800, WEST PALM BEACH FL 33401-6161, U/W 701/41, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,880.52, PD $0.00;
RO: ADDI8091: SUSIE ADDINGTON AND GEORGE E ADDINGTON, 108 CAROLINA WREN DR, MOORESVILLE NC 28115, U/W 820/12, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $3,561.78, PD $0.00;
RO: TIME9389: TYLER HOLLAND AND TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC, 225 CURTIS ST, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 AND 10923 STATE HIGHWAY 176 W, WALNUT SHADE, MISSOURI 65771, U/W 907/909/23, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,070.78, PD $0.00;
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7th
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-12351-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOMENICK T. LEONARD
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Domenick T. Leonard _, deceased, whose date of death was July 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is December 3 , 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
s/ Erick P. Steffens
Erick P. Steffens Esq
Florida Bar Number: 059553
STEFFENS LAW FIRM PLLC
250 International Pkwy
Suite 134
Lake Mary, Florida 32746
Telephone: (407) 751-5589
Primary E-Mail: erick@steffens-law.com
Personal Representative:
s/ Jeanette L. Ratner
Jeanette L. Ratner
Personal Representative
4064 Brookshire Circle
Eusis, FL 32736
December 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-12791-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDERIC C. GEDNEY,
a/k/a FREDERIC CORSON GEDNEY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Frederic C. Gedney a/k/a Frederic Corson Gedney, deceased, whose date of death was November 4, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is December 10, 2020.
Personal Representative(s):
/s/ RALPH GEDNEY
60 Pinney St., Apt. 104
Ellington, CT 06029
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/S/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 280704
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
December 10 & 17, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Annie’s Meal Prep and Catering
812 Dougherty Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
/s/ Anne Reeves
December 10, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 12/22/2020, 09:00 a.m at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2015 Dodge 1C4SDHCT5FC760188
December 10, 2020
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
CAsE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAl TrusT
COMPANY, As TrusTEE FOr
AMErICAN HOME MOrTGAGE
AssETs TrusT 2006-5,
MOrTGAGE-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH
CErTIFICATEs sErIEs 2006-5,
Plaintiff, Vs.
MYrON sHAFEr; ET Al
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given that sale
will be made pursuant to an order resetting
sale entered on september 15,
2020 in civil case no. 2018 30412
cici, of the circuit court of the judicial
circuit in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein, deutsche BanK
national trust coMPany, as
trustee for aMerican hoMe
MortGaGe assets trust 2006-5,
MortGaGe-BacKed Pass-throuGh
certificates series 2006-5
is the Plaintiff, and Myron
shafer; crystal l. vicole;
jonathan a. Miller; state of
florida, dePartMent of revenue;
volusia county clerK of
court; Board of county coMMissioners
for volusia county, florida;
unKnoWn tenant 1 n/K/a
Marlene schaffer; aleXandra turcotte;
any and all unKnoWn Parties claiMinG
By, throuGh, under and
aGainst the herein naMed individual
defendant(s) Who are
not KnoWn to Be dead or
alive, Whether said unKnoWn
Parties May claiM an interest
as sPouses, heirs, devisees,
Grantees, or other claiMants
are defendants.
the clerk of the court, laura e.
roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com on
january 13, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM est
the following described real property
as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
all that certain Parcel of
land situate in the
county of volusia, and
state of florida BeinG
KnoWn and desiGnated as
a Portion of lot 1, BlocK
25-B, as shoWn on the
record Plat of hiGhridGe
estates rePlat no. 2, Per
MaP BooK 19, PaGe 204 of
the PuBlic records of volusia
county, florida and
a Portion of the West
52.85 feet of lot 1, BlocK
17, hiGhridGe estates, Per
MaP BooK 11, PaGe 154, of
the PuBlic records of volusia
county, florida,
BeinG descriBed as folloWs:
BeGin at the northWest
corner of said lot 1,
BlocK 25-B, said Point
also BeinG on the south
riGht of Way line of General
Marshall road (a 100
foot riGht of Way as
shoWn on Both of the
aBove referenced Plats);
thence east alonG the
north line of said lot 1,
BlocK 25-B and the north
line of said lot 1, BlocK
17, a distance of 105.70
feet to the northeast
corner of said West 52.85
feet of lot 1, BlocK 17;
thence south alonG the
east line of said West
52.85 feet of lot 1, BlocK
17, a distance of 75.00 feet;
thence dePartinG said
east line of the West 52.85
feet of lot 1, BlocK 17,
run West and Parallel to
the north line of said lot
1, BlocK 25-B and said
north line of lot 1, BlocK
17 a distance of 105.70
feet to a Point on the
West line of said lot 1,
BlocK 25-B; thence north
alonG said West line of
lot 1, BlocK 17 a distance
of 75.00 feet to the Point
of BeGinninG.
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
dated this 11 day of november, 2020.
aldridGe | Pite, llP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south congress avenue, suite 200
delray Beach, fl 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: jennifer travieso, esq.
florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
december 3, 10, 2020 v20-0433
NOTICE OF ACTION
in the circuit court of the 7th judicial
circuit in and for volusia
county, florida
CAsE NO.: 2019 31513 CICI
WElls FArGO BANK, NATIONAl
AssOCIATION, As TrusTEE FOr
MAsTr AssET BACKED sECurITIEs TrusT
2005-OPT1, MOrTGAGE PAss-THrOuGH
CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2005-OPT1,
Plaintiff, vs.
ErNEsT CrAIG A/K/A ErNEsT C.
CrAIG; KENNETH G. NEYBErT, As
CO-TrusTEE OF THE HOllAND FAMIlY
TrusT DATED JANuArY 1, 2005; CHrIs
MAsAl, As CO-TrusTEE OF THE
HOllAND FAMIlY TrusT DATED
JANuArY 1, 2005; uNKNOWN
BENEFICIArIEs OF THE HOllAND
FAMIlY TrusT DATED JANuArY 1,
2005; COVENTrY FOrEsT
HOMEOWNEr's AssOCIATION OF
sOuTH DAYTONA, INC.; JAMEs E.
WIllIAMs A/K/A JAMEs WIllIAMs; THE
uNKNOWN HEIrs, DEVIsEEs,
GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs,
CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, AND All
OTHEr PArTIEs ClAIMING AN
INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or
AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF ClEO r.
WIllIAMs A/K/A ClEO WIllIAMs, DECEAsED;
THE uNKNOWN sPOusE,
HEIrs, DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs,
TrusTEEs, AND All OTHEr PArTIEs
ClAIMING AN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH,
uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF
GAYlA J. CrAIG A/K/A GAYlA CrAIG
A/K/A GAYlA JOYCE BuFFINGTON
A/K/A GAYlA J. WAlKEr, DECEAsED;
uNITED sTATEs OF AMErICA,
DEPArTMENT OF THE TrEAsurY - INTErNAl
rEVENuE sErVICE; HsBC FINANCE
COrPOrATION, As
suCCEssOr IN INTErEsT TO
HOusEHOlD FINANCE COrPOrATION,
III; MICHEllE D. sEATON F/K/A
MICHEllE WIllIAMs; JAMEs s.
KENWOrTHY; DANIEllE rEGINA
WAlKEr; DEVON TrEY CrAIG; NICOlE
rENEE CrOusE F/K/A NICOlE WAlKEr,
Defendant(s).
to: nicole renee crouse a/k/a nicole Walker
residence unknown
you are notified that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following described
property in volusia county, florida:
lot 30, coventry forest suBdivision,
section seven, ac-cordinG
to the MaP thereof
as recorded in MaP BooK 42,
PaGe 68, of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
street address: 2951 Bristol lane,
daytona Beach, florida 32119
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Mccabe, Weisberg &
conway, llc, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address
is 500 south australian avenue, suite
1000, West Palm Beach, fl 33401, within 30
days after the date of the first publication of
this notice, on or before january 11, 2020,
and file the original with the clerk of this
court, otherwise, a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities if you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration,
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300,
daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days;
if you are hearing or voice impaired, call
711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones Para
Personas con discaPacidades si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese
con la oficina de administración judicial
(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,
ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. estos nuMeros telefonicos
no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
dated on november 24, 2020.
laura e. roth
clerk of said court
(seal) By: j. Beach
as deputy clerk
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
500 south australian avenue, suite 1000
West Palm Beach, fl 33401
telephone: (561) 713-1400
14-440343
december 3, 10, 2020 v20-0434
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CAsE NO. 2018 11462 CIDl
NEWrEZ llC D/B/A sHEllPOINT
MOrTGAGE sErVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
BrIAN K. BACON; et al,
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to
a final judgment of foreclosure dated
March 11, 2020, and entered in 2018
11462 cidl of the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and for volusia
county, florida, wherein neWreZ
llc d/B/a shellPoint MortGaGe
servicinG is the Plaintiff and Brian K.
Bacon; Karin M. Bacon; and BanK
of aMerica, n.a. are the defendant(s).
laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit
court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on january 07,
2021, the following described property as
set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
all that certain land situate
in volusia county,
florida, viZ: lot 22, BlocK
1850, deltona laKes unit seventy-tWo,
accordinG to Plat
thereof recorded in MaP
BooK 29, PaGe 45, PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 1512 ferGason
ave, deltona, fl 32725
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 1 day of december, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ laura elise Goorland, esquire
florida Bar no. 55402
communication email:
20-062249
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0448
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CAsE NO. 2019 11646 CIDl
QuICKEN lOANs INC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND
All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT
IN THE EsTATE OF AlAN D.
rOCHETTE, DECEAsED, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant
to a final judgment of foreclosure
dated november 19, 2020, and entered
in 2019 11646 cidl of the circuit
court of the seventh judicial
circuit in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein QuicKen loans
inc is the Plaintiff and the unKnoWn
heirs, Beneficiaries,
devisees, Grantees, assiGnees,
lienors, creditors,
trustees and all others Who
May claiM an interest in the
estate of alan d. rochette,
deceased; unKnoWn successor
trustee of alan d. rochette
revocaBle livinG
trust, dated aPril 19, 2018;
Kurt alan rochette; foundation
finance coMPany llc; unKnoWn
Beneficiaries of the
alan d. rochette revocaBle
livinG trust, dated aPril 19,
2018 are the defendant(s). laura e.
roth as the clerk of the circuit court
will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on january
07, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said final
judgment, to wit:
lots 10, 11, & 12 BlocK "a",
resuBdivision of 1st addition
to oranGe city terrace
as recorded in MaP
BooK 23 PaGe 151 of the
PuBlic records of volusia
county, florida.
Property address: 245
WilliaMs ave, oranGe city, fl 32763
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 3 day of december, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ laura elise Goorland, esquire
florida Bar no. 55402
communication email:
19-368994
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0447
rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division
CAsE NO. 2017 31084 CICI
JPMOrGAN CHAsE BANK N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
All uNKNOWN HEIrs, CrEDITOrs,
DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIArIEs,
GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs,
TrusTEEs AND All OTHEr PArTIEs
ClAIMING AN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH,
uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF
JOsEPH s. rEGIsTrATO, Jr., DECEAsED;
PArK PlACE HOMEOWNErs'
AssOCIATION, INC.;
uNKNOWN PErsON(s) IN POssEssION
OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY; DIANE
sHErMAN; JOANNE lINDsAY; JOsEPH
rEGIsTrATO A/K/A JOsEPH J.
rEGIsTrATO; susAN PIrAINO,
Defendant(s)
notice is hereBy Given pursuant
to an order rescheduling
foreclosure sale filed october 26,
2020 and entered in case no. 2017
31084 cici, of the circuit court of
the 7th judicial circuit in and for
volusia county, florida, wherein
jPMorGan chase BanK n.a. is
Plaintiff and all unKnoWn
heirs, creditors, devisees,
Beneficiaries, Grantees,
assiGnees, lienors,
trustees and all other
Parties claiMinG an interest
By, throuGh, under or
aGainst the estate of
josePh s. reGistrato, jr.,
deceased; unKnoWn Person(s)
in Possession of the
suBject ProPerty; diane
sherMan; joanne lindsay;
josePh reGistrato a/K/a
josePh j. reGistrato;
susan Piraino; ParK Place
hoMeoWners' association,
inc.; are defendants. laura e.
roth, the clerk of the circuit
court, will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash By electronic
sale at: WWW.volusia.realforeclose.coM,
at 11:00 a.M., on january 8, 2021, the
following described property as set
forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 22, ParK Place
Phase i, accordinG to
the Plat thereof, as
recorded in MaP BooK
37, PaGe 169, of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
dated this 4th day of december, 2020.
eric M. KnoPP, esq.
Bar. no.: 709921
submitted by:
Kahane & associates, P.a.
8201 Peters road, ste.3000
Plantation, fl 33324
telephone: (954) 382-3486
telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
17-00033
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0446
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division
CAsE NO. 2019 11573 CIDl
u.s. BANK NA, suCCEssOr TrusTEE
TO BANK OF AMErICA, NA,
suCCEssOr IN INTErEsT TO lAsAllE
BANK NA, As TrusTEE, ON BEHAlF OF
THE HOlDErs OF THE
WAsHINGTON MuTuAl MOrTGAGE
PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs,
WMAlT sErIEs 2005-10,
Plaintiff, vs.
All uNKNOWN HEIrs, CrEDITOrs,
DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIArIEs,
GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs,
TrusTEEs AND All OTHEr PArTIEs
ClAIMING AN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH,
uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF
DOrOTHY HEPBurN A/K/A DOrOTHY
lEE HEPBurN, DECEAsED; lEYON
HEPBurN; AADITEE HEPBurN;
sTEPHEN HEPBurN; WAlEsCA
HEPBurN A/K/A WAlEsKA HEPBurN;
E*TrADE BANK; AQuA FINANCE, INC.;
uNKNOWN PErsON(s) IN POssEssION
OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendant(s)
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to
a final judgment of foreclosure filed november
5, 2020 and entered in case no.
2019 11573 cidl, of the circuit court of
the 7th judicial circuit in and for volusia
county, florida, wherein u.s. BanK na,
successor trustee to BanK of
aMerica, na, successor in interest
to lasalle BanK na, as
trustee, on Behalf of the holders
of the WashinGton Mutual
MortGaGe Pass-throuGh certificates,
WMalt series 2005-10 is
Plaintiff and all unKnoWn heirs,
creditors, devisees, Beneficiaries,
Grantees, assiGnees,
lienors, trustees and all other
Parties claiMinG an interest By,
throuGh, under or aGainst the
estate of dorothy hePBurn a/K/a
dorothy lee hePBurn, deceased;
leyon hePBurn; aaditee hePBurn;
stePhen hePBurn; Walesca hePBurn
a/K/a WalesKa hePBurn; unKnoWn
Person(s) in Possession
of the suBject ProPerty;
e*trade BanK; aQua finance, inc.;
are defendants. laura e. roth, the
clerk of the circuit court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash By
electronic sale at: WWW.volusia.realforeclose.coM,
at 11:00 a.M., on january 7, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
final judgment, to wit:
lot 5, BlocK "f", rePlat of
Plantation estates, unit no. 1,
accordinG to the Plat thereof,
as recorded in MaP BooK 11,
PaGes 177 and 178, of
the PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
dated this 4th day of december, 2020.
eric M. KnoPP, esq.
Bar. no.: 709921
submitted by:
Kahane & associates, P.a.
8201 Peters road, ste.3000
Plantation, fl 33324
telephone: (954) 382-3486
telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-00834
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0445
NOTICE OF PuBlIC AuCTION
notice is hereby given that on dates below
these vehicles will be sold at public sale on
the date listed below at 10aM for monies
owed on vehicle repair and storage cost pursuant
to florida statutes 713.585. Please
note, parties claiming interest have right to
a hearing prior to the date of sale with the
clerk of courts as reflected in the notice.
the owner has the right to recover possession
of the vehicle without judicial proceedings
as pursuant to florida statute 559.917.
any proceeds recovered from the sale of the
vehicle over the amount of the lien will be
deposited clerk of the court for disposition
upon court order. “no title Guaranteed, a
Buyer fee May apply”
1/14/21 at 10aM rc hill deland Mitsubishi
1960 s Woodland Blvd 08 Kia
KndMB233X86193585 $1218.56
december 10, 2020 v20-0444
NOTICE OF ACTION
in the circuit court in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division
CAsE NO.: 2020 31438 CICI
OCEAN WAlK II VACATION
CONDOMINIuM AssOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEl DOHErTY, ET Al,
Defendant(s).
state of florida
county of volusia
to: Michael doherty and the indePendent
trustee coMPany liMited (itc) as
trustees of the Michael doherty
Pension trust
last Known address:
unit d Glencormack Bus Park, Kilmacanogue,
Wicklow, ireland
you are notified that an action
has been filed against you to foreclose a
claim of lien on the following described
real property:
unit 2427, fairfield daytona
Beach at ocean WalK ii, a
condoMiniuM, according to the
declaration of condominium, therefor
recorded in official records Book
5279, beginning at Page 541, of the
Public records of volusia county,
florida, together with an undivided
interest or share in the common elements.
together with the amended
and reinstated declaration of easements
(tower i), as recorded in official records
Book 5257, Page 594, of the
Public records of volusia county, florida.
unit 2428, fairfield daytona
Beach at ocean WalK ii, a
condoMiniuM, according to the
declaration of condominium,
therefor recorded in official
records Book 5279, beginning at
Page 541, of the Public records of
volusia county, florida, together
with an undivided interest or share
in the common elements. together
with the amended and reinstated
declaration of easements (tower
i), as recorded in official records
Book 5257, Page 594, of the Public
records of volusia county, florida.
you are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to russell l.
cheathaM iii, 5546 1st avenue n, st.
Petersburg, florida 33710, attorneys for
Plaintiff on or before january 11, 2021,
and file the original with the clerk of this
court either before service of Plaintiff’s
attorney or immediately thereafter, or a
default will be entered against you for
the relief demanded in the complaint.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities
if you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
court administration, 125 e. orange
ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. these
are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. comuníquese con la
oficina de administración judicial (court
administration), 125 e. orange ave.,
ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir
esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos
de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
estos nuMeros telefonicos no
son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of
this court on november 24, 2020.
laura e. roth
clerK of the circuit court
125 e orange ave
daytona Beach, fl 32114
By: /s/ j. Beach
deputy clerk
russell l. cheathaM iii
5546 1st avenue n
st. Petersburg, florida 33710
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0443
NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
civil division
CAsE NO. 2012 32224 CICI
WIlMINGTON TrusT, NATIONAl
AssOCIATION, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDuAl
CAPACITY, BuT sOlElY As TrusTEE
FOr MFrA TrusT 2015-1
Plaintiff, vs.
GlOrIA sIEG A/K/A GlOrIA G. sIEG, et al,
Defendants/
notice is hereBy Given pursuant
to a final judgment of foreclosure
dated september 24, 2020,
and entered in case no. 2012
32224 cici of the circuit court of
the seventh judicial circuit in
and for volusia county, florida,
wherein Wilmington trust, national
association, not in its individual capacity,
but solely as trustee for
Mfra trust 2015-1 is the Plaintiff
and Gloria sieG a/K/a Gloria
G. sieG and unKnoWn tenant
#1 n/K/a Brian sieG the defendants.
laura e. roth, clerk of the
circuit court in and for volusia
county, florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the
clerk's website for online auctions
at 11:00 aM on january 8, 2021,
the following described property as
set forth in said order of final
judgment, to wit:
lot 1, BlocK 16, ortona
ParK section one, as
recorded in Plat BooK
23, PaGe 189, PuBlic
records of volusia
county, florida.
if you are a Person claiMinG
an interest in the surPlus
froM the sale, if any,
other than the ProPerty
oWner as of the date of
the lis Pendens, you Must
file a claiM With the clerK
of court Before or no
later than the date that
the clerK rePorts the surPlus
as unclaiMed. if you
fail to file a tiMely claiM,
you Will not Be entitled to
any reMaininG funds.
.after the funds are rePorted
as unclaiMed, only
the oWner of the record
as of the date of the lis
Pendens May claiM the surPlus.
if the sale is set aside, the Purchaser
may be entitled to only a return
of the sale deposit less any
applicable fees and costs and shall
have no further recourse against
the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the
Mortgagee’s attorney.
dated at volusia county,
florida, this 1 day of dec, 2020.
GilBert Garcia GrouP, P.a.
attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. violet st.
tampa, florida 33603
telephone: (813) 443-5087
fax: (813) 443-5089
emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com
By: aMy M. Kiser, esq.
florida Bar no. 46196
645081.28026
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0440
NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit in and for volusia
county, florida
CAsE NO.: 2012 11865 CIDl
u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As
TrusTEE FOr GsAA HOME EQuITY
TrusT 2006-12, AssET-BACKED
CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-12,
Plaintiff, vs.
KENNETH W. ClArK; HOPE r. ClArK;
ANY AND All uNKNOWN PArTIEs
ClAIMING BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr, AND
AGAINsT THE HErEIN NAMED
INDIVIDuAl DEFENDANT(s) WHO ArE
NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD Or AlIVE,
WHETHEr sAID uNKNOWN PArTIEs
MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT As sPOusEs,
HEIrs, DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, Or
OTHEr ClAIMANTs; MOrTGAGE
ElECTrONIC rEGIsTrATION sYsTEMs,
INC, As NOMINEE FOr COlDWEll
BANKEr HOME lOANs; TWIN
lAKEs AT DElTONA HOMEOWNErs
AssOCIATION, INC.; TENANT #1;
TENANT #2; TENANT #3 AND TENANT
#4 the names being fictitious to account
for parties in possession,
Defendant(s).
notice of sale is hereBy Given
pursuant to the order of final judgment
of foreclosure dated august 24, 2020,
and entered in case no. 2012 11865
cidl of the circuit court of the 7th judicial
circuit in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein u.s. BanK national
association, as trustee for
Gsaa hoMe eQuity trust 2006-12,
asset-BacKed certificates, series
2006-12, is Plaintiff and Kenneth
W. clarK; hoPe r. clarK;
any and all unKnoWn Parties
claiMinG By, throuGh, under,
and aGainst the herein naMed
individual defendant(s) Who
are not KnoWn to Be dead or
alive, Whether said unKnoWn
Parties May claiM an interest
as sPouses, heirs, devisees,
Grantees, or other claiMants;
MortGaGe electronic reGistration
systeMs, inc, as noMinee
for coldWell BanKer hoMe
loans; tWin laKes at deltona
hoMeoWners association, inc.;
tenant #1; tenant #2; tenant #3
and tenant #4, are defendants, the
office of the clerk, volusia county clerk
of the court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction at
at 11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of january, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in
said final judgment, to wit:
lot 147, tWin laKes at deltona
- unit 3B, accordinG
to Plat thereof as
recorded in MaP BooK 52,
PaGes 41 and 42 of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 702 larch st,
deltona, florida 32725
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
any person claiming an interest
in the surplus funds from the sale,
if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
dated: december 2, 2020
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
By: roBert Mclain, esq.
fl Bar no. 195121
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
500 s. australian ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, florida, 33401
telephone: (561) 713-1400
email: flpleadings@mwc-law.com
15-401068
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0442
rE-NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit in and for volusia
county, florida
CAsE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDl
CITIZENs BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOsHuA D. PATTErsON; TIFFANY
MCCOrD; uNKNOWN TENANT 1;
uNKNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendant(s).
notice of sale is hereBy Given pursuant
to the order of summary final judgment
of foreclosure dated March 10, 2020,
and entered in case no. 2019 10516 cidl
of the circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit
in and for volusia county, florida,
wherein citiZens BanK, n.a., is Plaintiff
and joshua d. Patterson; tiffany
Mccord; unKnoWn tenant 1; un-KnoWn
tenant 2, are defendants, the office
of the clerk, volusia county clerk of the
court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day
of february, 2021, the following
described property as set forth
in said summary final
judgment, to wit:
lot 25, BlocK 1047, deltona
laKes unit forty, accordinG
to the Plat thereof,
recorded in MaP BooK 27,
PaGe(s) 224 throuGh 240, of
the PuBlic records of volusia
county, florida.
Property address: 1430 sonnet court,
deltona, florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
dated: december 2, 2020
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
By: roBert Mclain, esq.
fl Bar no. 195121
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
500 s. australian ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, florida, 33401
telephone: (561) 713-1400
email: flpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400737
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0441
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CAsE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BAYVIEW lOAN sErVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMEs s. THOMAs; sANDrA THOMAs;
CAPITAl ONE BANK (usA), N.A. F/K/A
CAPITAl ONE BANK; CArlsON
ENTErPrIsEs, llC.,
Defendants.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant
to an order Granting Plaintiff’s
Motion to cancel the
september 30, 2020 foreclosure
sale date entered in civil case no.
2017 31215 cici of the circuit
court of the 7th judicial circuit in
and for volusia county, florida,
wherein BayvieW loan servicinG,
llc. is Plaintiff and thoMas,
jaMes, et al, are defendants. the
clerk, laura e. roth, shall sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash at volusia county's on line
Public auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM
on january 20, 2021, in accordance
with chapter 45, florida
statutes, the following described
property located in volusia
county, florida, as set forth in said
final judgment of Mortgage foreclosure
and re-establishment of
lost note, to-wit:
lot 82, foXBoro suBdivision,
Phase iii, accordinG
to the Plat thereof,
recorded in MaP BooK
41, PaGe(s) 48 of the
PuBlic records of volusia
county, florida.
any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis Pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. the
court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
certificate of service
i hereBy certify that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was served by electronic Mail pursuant
to rule 2.516, fla. r. jud.
admin, and/or by u.s. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with
the attached service list this 26th
day of october, 2020.
anGela Pette, esq.
frenKel laMBert Weiss WeisMan &
Gordon, llP
one east Broward Boulevard, suite 1111
fort lauderdale, florida 33301
telephone: (954) 522-3233
fax: (954) 200-7770
fl Bar #: 51657
desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for
service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.
adMin 2.516
04-075672-f00
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0439
rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division:
CAsE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI
BAYVIEW lOAN sErVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MArK MACY, et al.,
Defendants.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant
to final judgment of foreclosure
date the 17th day of january
2020, and entered in case no. 2018
31121 cici, of the circuit court of
the 7th judicial circuit in and for
volusia county, florida, wherein
BayvieW loan servicinG, llc,
is the Plaintiff and MarK Macy;
colleen Macy; unKnoWn
sPouse of MarK Macy; unKnoWn
sPouse of colleen
Macy; unKnoWn tenant #1
and unKnoWn tenant #2, are
defendants. the clerk of this court
shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the
clerk’s website for on-line auctions
at, 11:00 aM on the 27th day of january
2021, the following described
property as set forth in said final
judgment, to wit:
lot 99, KinGsWood suBdivision,
first addition
accordinG to the Plat
thereof, recorded in
MaP BooK 37, PaGes 79
of the PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 1047 WeXford
Way, Port oranGe, fl 32129
any Person claiMinG an interest
in the surPlus froM
the sale, if any, other than
the ProPerty oWner as of
the date of the lis Pendens
Must file a claiM With the
clerK Before the clerK rePorts
the surPlus as unclaiMed.
dated this 18 day of november 2020.
By: orlando deluca, esq.
Bar number: 719501
deluca laW GrouP, Pllc
2101 ne 26th street
fort lauderdale, fl 33305
Phone: (954) 368-1311
faX: (954) 200-8649
desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for
service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.
adMin 2.516
18-02447-f
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0438
rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division:
CAsE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDl
THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YOrK, As TrusTEE
FOr THE CErTIFICATEHOlDErs OF
CWAlT, INC., AlTErNATIVE lOAN
TrusT 2007-10CB, MOrTGAGE
PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-10CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
BIll lAIB A/K/A WIllIAM P. lAIB, et al.,
Defendants.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to
final judgment of foreclosure date the
13th day of March 2020, and entered in
case no. 2019 10042 cidl, of the circuit
court of the 7th judicial circuit in
and for volusia county, florida, wherein
the BanK of neW yorK Mellon
fKa the BanK of neW yorK, as
trustee for the certificate-holders
of cWalt, inc., alternative
loan trust 2007-10cB,
MortGaGe Pass-throuGh certificates,
series 2007-10cB, is the
Plaintiff and Bill laiB a/K/a WilliaM
P. laiB; jean foss laiB a/K/a jean
M. foss; caPital one BanK (usa),
n.a.; internal revenue service;
unKnoWn tenant #1 n/K/a KiMBerlee
secK and unKnoWn tenant
#2 n/K/a nicholas GeorGe,
are defendants. the clerk of this court
shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the
clerk’s website for on-line auctions at,
11:00 aM on the 19th day of january
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 7, BlocK 855, deltona
laKes, unit thirty-three, accordinG
to the Plat thereof as recorded in MaP
BooK 27, PaGe 128 throuGh
133, of the PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 2960 MalcolM
drive, deltona, fl 32738
any Person claiMinG an interest
in the surPlus froM the sale, if
any, other than the ProPerty
oWner as of the date of the lis
Pendens Must file a claiM With
the clerK Before the clerK rePorts
the surPlus as unclaiMed.
dated this 18 day of november 2020.
By: orlando deluca, esq.
Bar number: 719501
deluca laW GrouP, Pllc
2101 ne 26th street
fort lauderdale, fl 33305
Phone: (954) 368-1311
faX: (954) 200-8649
desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for
service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.
adMin 2.516
18-02860-f
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0437
rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division:
CAsE NO.: 2019 31286 CICI
NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A
Mr. COOPEr,
Plaintiff, vs.
MArsHA D. DOuGlAs; suMMEr TrEEs
ADulT THrEE HOMEOWNErs
AssOCIATION, INC. A/K/A suMMEr
TrEEs ADulT III HOMEOWNErs
AssOCIATION, INC.; uNKNOWN
sPOusE OF MArsHA D. DOuGlAs; uNKNOWN
TENANT IN POssEssION OF
THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to
order resetting foreclosure sale dated
the 9th day of november, 2020, and entered
in case no. 2019 31286 cici, of
the circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit
in and for volusia county, florida,
wherein nationstar MortGaGe
llc d/B/a Mr. cooPer is the Plaintiff
and Marsha d. douGlas; suMMer
trees adult three hoMeoWners
association, inc. a/K/a suMMer
trees adult iii hoMeoWners association,
inc; unKnoWn sPouse
of Marsha d. douGlas; and unKnoWn
tenant in Possession of
the suBject ProPerty are defendants.
laura e. roth as the clerk of
the circuit court shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 aM on the 13th day of january,
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 65, of suMMer trees,
unit iii-c, rePlat, accordinG
to the Plat thereof, as
recorded in Plat BooK 42, at
PaGe 90, of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
if you are a Person claiMinG a
riGht to funds reMaininG after
the sale, you Must file a claiM
With the clerK no later than
the date that the clerK rePorts
the funds as unclaiMed.
if you fail to file a claiM, you
Will not Be entitled to any reMaininG
funds. after the funds
are rePorted as unclaiMed,
only the oWner of record as
of the date of the lis Pendens
May claiM the surPlus.
dated this 1st day of december 2020.
By: jason storrinGs, esq.
Bar number: 027077
submitted by:
choice leGal GrouP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270
coral springs, fl 33077
telephone: (954) 453-0365
facsimile: (954) 771-6052
toll free: 1-800-441-2438
desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for
service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.
adMin 2.516
19-00436
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0436
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division:
CAsE NO.: 2019 12062 CIDl
NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A
Mr. COOPEr,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOsE MANuEl VAlDEs PAMBlANCO
A/K/A JOsE M. VAlDEs PAMBlANCO;
CHrYsTEl M. VAlDEs A/K/A
CHrYsTEl MArIA VAlDEs lArA N/K/A
CHrYsTEl MArIA MArTINEZ lArA;
uNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION OF
THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to
final judgment of foreclosure dated the
17th day of november, 2020, and entered in
case no. 2019 12062 cidl, of the circuit
court of the 7th judicial circuit in and for
volusia county, florida, wherein nationstar
MortGaGe llc d/B/a Mr.
cooPer is the Plaintiff and jose Manuel
valdes PaMBlanco a/K/a jose M.
valdes PaMBlanco; chrystel M.
valdes a/K/a chrystel Maria valdes
lara n/K/a chrystel Maria MartineZ
lara; and unKnoWn tenant in Possession
of the suBject ProPerty
are defendants. laura e. roth as the
clerk of the circuit court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 aM on the 5th day of january, 2021,
the following described property as set forth
in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 20, BlocK 679, deltona laKes
unit tWenty-seven, accordinG
to the Plat thereof as
recorded in MaP BooK 27, PaGes
78 throuGh 81, inclusive, of the
PuBlic records of volusia county, florida
if you are a Person claiMinG a
riGht to funds reMaininG after
the sale, you Must file a claiM
With the clerK no later than
the date that the clerK rePorts
the funds as unclaiMed.
if you fail to file a claiM, you
Will not Be entitled to any reMaininG
funds. after the funds
are rePorted as unclaiMed,
only the oWner of record as
of the date of the lis Pendens
May claiM the surPlus.
dated this 1st day of december 2020.
By: jason storrinGs, esq.
Bar number: 027077
submitted by:
choice leGal GrouP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270
coral springs, fl 33077
telephone: (954) 453-0365
facsimile: (954) 771-6052
toll free: 1-800-441-2438
desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for
service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.
adMin 2.516
19-03518
december 10, 17, 2020 v20-0435
*****************************