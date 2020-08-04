suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs.
JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.
CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE
OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Order or Summary Final Judgment of
foreclosure dated March 5, 2020 and an
Order Resetting Sale dated July 10,
2020 and entered in Case No. 2019
11713 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and
for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT
IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is Plaintiff
and JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A
JERRY A. CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2;
and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY
RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are
Defendants, LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of
the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on September 17, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Order or
Final Judgment, to-wit:
THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST
1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF
SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 17
SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS
AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION
PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED TO
THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA AS
DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY
DEED RECORDED AUGUST 3,
1994 IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 3940, PAGE 4933, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM
THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN
THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF
THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE
CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN
ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED July 22, 2020.
SHD LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail:
By: KATHLEEN ACHILLE
Florida Bar No.: 166200
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-174372
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0294
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 10797 CIDL
FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
KRIS HUPFER, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered January 21, 2020 in Civil
Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, DeLand,
Florida, wherein FBC MORTGAGE, LLC
is Plaintiff and KRIS HUPFER, et al., are
Defendants, the Clerk of Court, LAURA
E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida
Statutes on the 22nd day of September
2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY
WOODS PHASE THREE-A,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP
OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
41, PAGES 154 THROUGH
156, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens, must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed
(X) Mailed this 24th day of July 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
16-00179-6
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0295
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 31369 CICI
LOANCARE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
WILLIAM F. EPPLER, SR. AND CAROL A.
EPPLER, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 17, 2020, and entered
in 2019 31369 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the Plaintiff
and WILLIAM F. EPPLER, SR.;
CAROL A. EPPLER; BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A.; THE INDEPENDENT SAVINGS
PLAN COMPANY D/B/A ISPC
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on August 14, 2020, the following
described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 71, ORMOND BY THE
SEA, PLAT #10, AS PER
MAP RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 23, PAGE 201, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 39 CAMELLIA
DR, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-238562
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0296
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARK MACY, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th
day of January 2020, and entered in Case
No.2018 31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN
SERVICING, LLC, is the Plaintiff and MARK
MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
are defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s
website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on
the 2nd day of September 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,
FIRST ADDITION ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,
PAGES 79 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD
WAY, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN
THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 28 day of July, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
18-02447-F
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0297
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 31512 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2,
Plaintiff, vs.
RINDY NONG, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
January 27, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019
31512 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, DeLand,
Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE
FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2 is Plaintiff
and RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants, the
Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in
accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes
on the 14th day of August, 2020 at 11:00 AM
on the following described property as set forth
in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 48, Breakaway Trails, Phase 3,
Unit 2B, according to the plat thereof,
as recorded in Map Book 49, Page(s)
122 through 125, inclusive, of the
Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X)
E-mailed (X) Mailed this 14th day of July, 2020,
to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-00567-2
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0298
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2018 30733 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS
CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY
GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary
Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 4, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 30733 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS
TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS
CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of September,
2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION,
UNIT V, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 235 N.
Brighton Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon,
which are included as security in
Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus funds from the sale, if
any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 6, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400061
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0299
volusia CouNTY
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 31906 CICI
NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN
FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
BARBARA A. ALLEN A/K/A BARBARA
ALLEN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
July 17, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018
31906 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, DeLand, Florida, wherein NEWREZ
LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC,
D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
is Plaintiff and BARBARA A. ALLEN
A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 14th day of October, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 222. unrecorded map of Plantation
Pines, being a portion of Section 6,
Township 15 South, Range 31 East,
Volusia County, Florida, being more
particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Northeast corner of
Section 6,Township 15 South, Range
31 East; Thence South 0 Degrees 40
Minutes 42 Seconds West 740 Feet;
Thence South 89 Degrees 37 Minutes
59 Seconds West 395 Feet; Thence
South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42 Seconds
East 1465.16 Feet: ; Thence
South 89 Degrees 19 Minutes 18 Seconds
West 889.63 Feet; Thence
South 85 Degrees 45 Minutes 00 Seconds
West 228.04 Feet; Thence North
5 Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds
West 230 Feet to the Point of Beginning;
Thence South 86 Degrees 46
Minutes 49 Seconds West 489.71
Feet; Thence North 10 Degrees 05
Minutes 00 Seconds West 240 Feet;
Thence North 86 Degrees 02 Minutes
40 Seconds East 508.97 Feet; Thence
South 5 Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds
East 245 Feet to the Point of Beginning.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 3 day of August, 2020, to all parties
on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
18-01744-2
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0300
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 10574 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS
LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN
2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
DOUGLAS HAY A/K/A DOUGLAS P. HAY;
EMMA HAY; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE
OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated July 28, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 10574 CIDL of the Circuit Court in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL
TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6
TITLE TRUST is Plaintiff and DOUGLAS
HAY A/K/A DOUGLAS P. HAY; EMMA HAY;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on September 29, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Order or
Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 25, BLOCK 595, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT TWENTY, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27,
PAGE 1, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN
THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED July 30, 2020.
DIAZ, ANSELMO, LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail:
By: NAZISH Z. SHAH
Florida Bar No.: 92172
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-172794
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0301
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11762 CIDL
FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JENNIFER LYNN AVANT, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale dated June 26, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2019 11762 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida in which FBC Mortgage, LLC,
is the Plaintiff and Jennifer Lynn Avant,
Arbor Ridge Community Association,
Inc., are defendants, the Volusia
County Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the September 29, 2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 407, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT
5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
57, PAGES 23 THROUGH 25,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 3437 BERKSHIRE
WOODS TER, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the Lis Pendens must file a claim
before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 29 day of July, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar No.: 762121
19-021347
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0302
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 10500 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANTHONY MANNA, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 09, 2020, and entered in 2017 10500 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is
the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTESS,
ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY JAMES MANNA, DECEASED;
ANTHONY C. MANNA; GLORIA VAN
FLEET; YVONNE L. MANN; MARY E. MANNA;
SHARON ANN HOSEA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 18, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 9 AND 10, BLOCK 1, STETSON
PARK, IN SECTION, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 7, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 124 STETSON PARK
DR, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 28 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-182750
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0303
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.:20-11180-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ELLA PEARL DAVIS HILL,
a/k/a Ella Pearl Hill,
a/k/a Ella P. Hill,
a/k/a Ella Hill,
Deceased.
The Administration of the Estate of Ella Pearl
Davis Hill, deceased, whose date of death was
October 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court
for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the
address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with
this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF
THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR
THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is
August 13, 2020.
Personal Representative:
KEITH HILL
4651 Nibbs Lane
North Charleston, SC 29418
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CYRUS MALHOTRA
Attorney for Keith Hill
Florida Bar Number: 22751
3433 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Suite 359
Valrico, FL 33956
Telephone: (813) 902-2119
E-Mail: cyrusesquire@gmail.com
Secondary E-Mail:
sandra.vanderploeg@outlook.com
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0304
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles
will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 713.585 on the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy labor and storage charges.
1954 AUSTIN HEALEY
BN1L152985
Total Lien: $9085.93
Sale Date:09/08/2020
Location:BMC Classics, Inc.
209 Parktowne Blvd Ste 5
Edgewater, FL 32132
(386) 314-9010
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 the cash amount
per vehicle would be sufficient to redeem
that vehicle from the lienor. Any interested
party has a right to a hearing prior to the sale
by filing a demand for the hearing with the
Clerk of the Circuit Court in Volusia County
and mailing copies of the same to all owners
and lienors. The owner/ lienholder has the
right to recover possession of the vehicle
without judicial proceedings. The owner/lienholder
has a right to recover possession of
the vehicle by posting bond pursuant to F.S.
559.917 and if sold any proceeds remaining
from the sale will be deposited with the Clerk
of Circuit Court for disposition.
August 6, 2020 V20-0305