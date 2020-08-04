suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs.

JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.

CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE

OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Order or Summary Final Judgment of

foreclosure dated March 5, 2020 and an

Order Resetting Sale dated July 10,

2020 and entered in Case No. 2019

11713 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and

for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT

IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is Plaintiff

and JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A

JERRY A. CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2;

and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING

OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY

RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are

Defendants, LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of

the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on September 17, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Order or

Final Judgment, to-wit:

THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST

1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF

SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 17

SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS

AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION

PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED TO

THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA AS

DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY

DEED RECORDED AUGUST 3,

1994 IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

BOOK 3940, PAGE 4933, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM

THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN

THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF

THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE

CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN

ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED July 22, 2020.

SHD LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail:

answers@shdlegalgroup.com

By: KATHLEEN ACHILLE

Florida Bar No.: 166200

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-174372

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0294

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 10797 CIDL

FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

KRIS HUPFER, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered January 21, 2020 in Civil

Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, DeLand,

Florida, wherein FBC MORTGAGE, LLC

is Plaintiff and KRIS HUPFER, et al., are

Defendants, the Clerk of Court, LAURA

E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida

Statutes on the 22nd day of September

2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY

WOODS PHASE THREE-A,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP

OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

41, PAGES 154 THROUGH

156, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens, must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed

(X) Mailed this 24th day of July 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

16-00179-6

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0295

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 31369 CICI

LOANCARE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

WILLIAM F. EPPLER, SR. AND CAROL A.

EPPLER, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 17, 2020, and entered

in 2019 31369 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the Plaintiff

and WILLIAM F. EPPLER, SR.;

CAROL A. EPPLER; BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A.; THE INDEPENDENT SAVINGS

PLAN COMPANY D/B/A ISPC

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on August 14, 2020, the following

described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 71, ORMOND BY THE

SEA, PLAT #10, AS PER

MAP RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 23, PAGE 201, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 39 CAMELLIA

DR, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-238562

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0296

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARK MACY, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th

day of January 2020, and entered in Case

No.2018 31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN

SERVICING, LLC, is the Plaintiff and MARK

MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

are defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s

website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on

the 2nd day of September 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,

FIRST ADDITION ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,

PAGES 79 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD

WAY, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN

THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 28 day of July, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02447-F

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0297

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 31512 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2,

Plaintiff, vs.

RINDY NONG, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

January 27, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019

31512 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, DeLand,

Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE

FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2 is Plaintiff

and RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants, the

Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in

accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes

on the 14th day of August, 2020 at 11:00 AM

on the following described property as set forth

in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 48, Breakaway Trails, Phase 3,

Unit 2B, according to the plat thereof,

as recorded in Map Book 49, Page(s)

122 through 125, inclusive, of the

Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X)

E-mailed (X) Mailed this 14th day of July, 2020,

to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-00567-2

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0298

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2018 30733 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS

CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY

GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary

Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 4, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 30733 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS

TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS

CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder

or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of September,

2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION,

UNIT V, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 235 N.

Brighton Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon,

which are included as security in

Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus funds from the sale, if

any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 6, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400061

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0299

volusia CouNTY

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 31906 CICI

NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN

FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

BARBARA A. ALLEN A/K/A BARBARA

ALLEN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

July 17, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018

31906 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, DeLand, Florida, wherein NEWREZ

LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC,

D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

is Plaintiff and BARBARA A. ALLEN

A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 14th day of October, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 222. unrecorded map of Plantation

Pines, being a portion of Section 6,

Township 15 South, Range 31 East,

Volusia County, Florida, being more

particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of

Section 6,Township 15 South, Range

31 East; Thence South 0 Degrees 40

Minutes 42 Seconds West 740 Feet;

Thence South 89 Degrees 37 Minutes

59 Seconds West 395 Feet; Thence

South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42 Seconds

East 1465.16 Feet: ; Thence

South 89 Degrees 19 Minutes 18 Seconds

West 889.63 Feet; Thence

South 85 Degrees 45 Minutes 00 Seconds

West 228.04 Feet; Thence North

5 Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds

West 230 Feet to the Point of Beginning;

Thence South 86 Degrees 46

Minutes 49 Seconds West 489.71

Feet; Thence North 10 Degrees 05

Minutes 00 Seconds West 240 Feet;

Thence North 86 Degrees 02 Minutes

40 Seconds East 508.97 Feet; Thence

South 5 Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds

East 245 Feet to the Point of Beginning.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 3 day of August, 2020, to all parties

on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

18-01744-2

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0300

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 10574 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS

LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN

2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

DOUGLAS HAY A/K/A DOUGLAS P. HAY;

EMMA HAY; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE

OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated July 28, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 10574 CIDL of the Circuit Court in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL

TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6

TITLE TRUST is Plaintiff and DOUGLAS

HAY A/K/A DOUGLAS P. HAY; EMMA HAY;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit

Court, will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on September 29, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Order or

Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 25, BLOCK 595, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT TWENTY, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27,

PAGE 1, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN

THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED July 30, 2020.

DIAZ, ANSELMO, LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail:

answers@dallegalgroup.com

By: NAZISH Z. SHAH

Florida Bar No.: 92172

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-172794

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0301

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11762 CIDL

FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JENNIFER LYNN AVANT, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale dated June 26, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2019 11762 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida in which FBC Mortgage, LLC,

is the Plaintiff and Jennifer Lynn Avant,

Arbor Ridge Community Association,

Inc., are defendants, the Volusia

County Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the September 29, 2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 407, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT

5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

57, PAGES 23 THROUGH 25,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 3437 BERKSHIRE

WOODS TER, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the Lis Pendens must file a claim

before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 29 day of July, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar No.: 762121

19-021347

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0302

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 10500 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

ANTHONY MANNA, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 09, 2020, and entered in 2017 10500 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is

the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTESS,

ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY JAMES MANNA, DECEASED;

ANTHONY C. MANNA; GLORIA VAN

FLEET; YVONNE L. MANN; MARY E. MANNA;

SHARON ANN HOSEA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 18, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 9 AND 10, BLOCK 1, STETSON

PARK, IN SECTION, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 7, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 124 STETSON PARK

DR, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 28 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-182750

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0303

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.:20-11180-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ELLA PEARL DAVIS HILL,

a/k/a Ella Pearl Hill,

a/k/a Ella P. Hill,

a/k/a Ella Hill,

Deceased.

The Administration of the Estate of Ella Pearl

Davis Hill, deceased, whose date of death was

October 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court

for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the

address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with

this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF

THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR

THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is

August 13, 2020.

Personal Representative:

KEITH HILL

4651 Nibbs Lane

North Charleston, SC 29418

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CYRUS MALHOTRA

Attorney for Keith Hill

Florida Bar Number: 22751

3433 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Suite 359

Valrico, FL 33956

Telephone: (813) 902-2119

E-Mail: cyrusesquire@gmail.com

Secondary E-Mail:

sandra.vanderploeg@outlook.com

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0304

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles

will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 713.585 on the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy labor and storage charges.

1954 AUSTIN HEALEY

BN1L152985

Total Lien: $9085.93

Sale Date:09/08/2020

Location:BMC Classics, Inc.

209 Parktowne Blvd Ste 5

Edgewater, FL 32132

(386) 314-9010

Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 the cash amount

per vehicle would be sufficient to redeem

that vehicle from the lienor. Any interested

party has a right to a hearing prior to the sale

by filing a demand for the hearing with the

Clerk of the Circuit Court in Volusia County

and mailing copies of the same to all owners

and lienors. The owner/ lienholder has the

right to recover possession of the vehicle

without judicial proceedings. The owner/lienholder

has a right to recover possession of

the vehicle by posting bond pursuant to F.S.

559.917 and if sold any proceeds remaining

from the sale will be deposited with the Clerk

of Circuit Court for disposition.

August 6, 2020 V20-0305