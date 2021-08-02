************** 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2021 11384 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOHN F. MCNAMARA AKA

JOHN FREDERICK MCNAMARA

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN F. MCNAMARA, also known as JOHN FREDERICK MCNAMARA, deceased, whose date of death was March 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Personal Representative:

Harlan G. Paul, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 1002539

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP

142 E. New York Avenue

DeLand, FL  32724

Tel: (386) 734-3020/

Fax: (386) 734-3096

Primary: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com 

Secondary: tflowers@paulandelkind.com 

M. Shirley McNamara, also known as 

Martha Shirley McNamara

1260 Glenwood Road

DeLand, Florida 32720

August 5 & 12, 2021 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Gena Transport

2931 Bath St.

Deltona, Florida 32738

Torres Guzman Hector Luis

August 5, 2021 

*******

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/20/2021, 09:00 a.m at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2002 Ford   1FAFP40412F206529

2010 Mazd JM1BL1H55A1250092

August 5, 2021 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-11310-PRDL

Division  Probate

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

CHARLES R. MECKING 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Charles R. Mecking a/k/a Charles Richard Mecking, deceased, whose date of death was January 21, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

KEVIN B. ROSSI

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 1018441

Bowen|Schroth

600 Jennings Avenue

Eustis, Florida  32726

Telephone: (352) 589-1414

Fax: (352) 589-1726

E-Mail: krossi@bowenschroth.com

Secondary E-Mail: dmorton@bowenschroth.com

Personal Representative:

Karen M. Wixson

3785 Comanche Trail

Deltona, Florida 32738

August 5 & 12, 2021 

********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Wakeman Chiropractic Spine Nerve & Joint Center

305 Memorial Medical Pkwy., Ste. 305

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117-5169

Acquaro & Wakeman Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, P.A.

August 5, 2021 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Mystic Lake Farm

261 Lake Pearl Dr.

Lake Helen, Florida 32744-2518

Gallahan Daniel Forest

August 5, 2021

 ***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11936-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KRISTI S. DRUMHELLER

A/K/A KRISTI SHELL DRUMHELLER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KRISTI S. DRUMHELLER A/K/A KRISTI SHELL DRUMHELLER, deceased, whose date of death was June 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

E-mail: anne@melstack.com

 Personal Representative:

/s/ BRADLEY F. DRUMHELLER

124 Ponce DeLeon Circle

Ponce Inlet, FL 32127

 August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

HALIFAX HEALTH EXPRESSCARE

832 Georgia Ave., Suite 300

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

HN UCC, LLC, Owner

August 5, 2021

 *********

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/18/2021, 09:00 a.m at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2000 Niss  1N4DL01A8YC172180

2005 Ford  1FAFP53U35A226624

2005 Hond 1HGCM56805A088689

August 5, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11526 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

WILLIAM JOSEPH LEAZER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH LEAZER, deceased, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent’s date of death was September 27, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $22,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: 

Rose Leazer, 1609 Moravia Avenue, Holly Hill, FL 32117

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.

/s/ Rose Leazer, Petitioner

1609 Moravia Avenue

Holly Hill, FL 32117

 /s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 256765

1092 Ridgewood Avenue

Holly Hill, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 253-1030

Fax: (386) 248-2425

E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com

2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com

Attorney for Petitioner

August 5 & 12, 2021

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA – 

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021 10943 CIDL

DIVISION: 01 Randall H. Rowe III

JOSEPHINE VARGAS, JESSE J. 

COLON, and MYRNA E. LOPEZ, 

Plaintiffs,

v.

The Estate of ENRIQUE VELAZQUEZ TORRES, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants;

Defendants.  

 NOTICE OF ACTION

TO:

The Estate of ENRIQUE VELAZQUEZ TORRES, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants; (address unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Complaint to Quiet Title has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, on or before September 9, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. 

Signed on this 23rd day of July, 2021.

Laura E. Roth 

Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

First Publication on: 

August 5th, 2021.

August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 ***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11929-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROBERTA FINLEY HARDEBECK,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERTA FINLEY HARDEBECK, a/k/a ROBERTA HARDEBECK, deceased, whose date of death was July 6, 2021, File Number 2021-11929-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS

Florida Bar No. 109785

Wright & Casey, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Telephone: (386) 428-3311

Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com

Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ MARY TERESA NEW

9 Tisher Lane, No. 1940

Pinedale, Wyoming 82941

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No. 2021 11430 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOSEPH JOHN PIETRUSZEWSKI, 

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH JOHN PIETRUSZEWSKI, deceased, File Number 2021 11430 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia, County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative: 

Minerva Poblet, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 1008353

The Law Firm of Charles Vega P.A.

500 Bill France Blvd. #9888 

Daytona Beach, Florida 32120 

minerva@charlesvegapa.com

Personal Representative: 

Cheryl A. Fisher- Hynes

805 Little Town Road

Port Orange, FL 32127

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 32075 CICI

ARROWHEAD VILLAGE OF THE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., a Florida non-profit Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

PINCHAS MAMANE, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE 

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 22, 2021, entered in 2019 32075 CICI in the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida wherein ARROWHEAD VILLAGE OF THE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC., is Plaintiff, and PINCHAS MAMANE, et al, is the Defendant, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at: 11:00 A.M. on AUGUST 27, 2021.  (    ) www.volusia.realforeclose.com the Clerk’s website for online auctions after first given notice as required by Section 45.031, Florida Statutes, the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 22, ARROWHEAD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGE 115, AND REPLATTED IIN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 18, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A: 18 SOCO TRAILS, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174.

Dated: July 28, 2021

FLORIDA COMMUNITY LAW GROUP, 

P.L.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1855 Griffin Road, Suite A-423

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Tel: (954) 372-5298

Fax: (866) 424-5348

Email: jared@flclg.com

By: /s/ Jared Block

       Jared Block, Esq.

 Florida Bar No. 90297

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

CASE NO.: 21-10814 

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF 

$3,475.00 U.S. CURRENCY

GRAY 2004 BMW 325CI

VIN: WBABD33454PL03587 

NOTICE OF FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

 TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $3,475.00 U.S. CURRENCY AND GRAY 2004 BMW 325CI VIN: WBABD33454PL03587 WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 10, 2021 AT OR NEAR 2001 S. RIDGEWOOD AVENUE, EDGEWATER, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

 NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

 PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

 July 29 & August 5, 2021

 *******

Notice of Public Sale, Notice is hereby given that on 8/26/21  at 10:30 am, the following vehicle will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 713.78 To satisfy towing, storage, and labor charges1997 MERZ VIN#  WDBGA32GXVA364465    Sale will be held by lienor at HUGHART TOWING  2811 S Nova Rd Unit A3  South Daytona, Fl  32119   386 281 1035     Tower reserves the right to bid.

August 5, 2021

 *******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1108-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #600402430060  LOTS 6 TO 18 INC & 33 TO 41 INC BLK 43 DELEON SPRGS HGTS 2ND DIV

Name in which assessed: LAWRENCE & DOROTHY DIAZ

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

 ********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11363-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #534214000001  DRAINAGE EASEMENT ADJACENT TO LOTS 56 TO 66 INC IN PALM GROVE SUB NINTH ADD MB 31 PG 39

Name in which assessed: PAGO INC C/O JAMES E CAREY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TERRY PARKER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2689-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #7017-33-04-0160  LOT 16 BLK 4 ATHENS REALTY CO SUB BLKS 203 TO 206 INC DELAND PER OR 4187 PGS 1765-1766 PER OR 5350 PG 4773 PER OR 6682 PG 3900 PER OR 6740 PG 0812

Name in which assessed: PAULETTE MCKENZIE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4788-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #6129-01-14-0120  29 16 31 LOT 12 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER OR 1614 PG 65

Name in which assessed: THALIA LAENEN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2636-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #702011000158  20 17 30 W 60 FT OF E 570 FT OF LOT 15 & W 60 FT OF E 570 FT OF S 1/2  LOT 14 HUTCHINSONS SUB OF E 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 MB 12 PG 53 PER OR 4878 PG 2005 & PER OR 4878 PG 2281 PER OR 5446 PG 3329 PER OR 5446 PG 3333 PER OR 5466 PG 1556 PER OR 6945 PG 0406

Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11707-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #630813000001  UTILITY & RETENTION AREA GATEWOOD SUB UNIT II MB 40 PG 135

Name in which assessed: C H W CORPORATION

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3853-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #8013-02-12-0350  LOTS 35 TO 37 INC BLK L PALM GROVE ADD ORANGE CITY MB 22 PG 163 MB 6 PG 154 PER OR 2308 PG 1684 & PER OR 6119 PG 3462 & PER OR 6487 PG 1326

Name in which assessed: CATHERINE BENCI ESTATE C/O KENNETH R MIKOS PERS REP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4789-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #6129-01-14-0130  29 16 31 LOT 13 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER OR 1614 PG 65

Name in which assessed: THALIA LAENEN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 ***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BRIAN J GOODMAN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3222-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #703204030110  LOTS 11 & 12 BLK C LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 22 PG 92 PER OR 4790 PG 4960 PER OR 6764 PG 3976 PER OR 6831 PG 1541

Name in which assessed: ROBERT G WRIGHT ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12149-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #730200000050  2 17 33 THAT PART OF S 284 FT OF N 384 FT OF NW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 NOT INC IN TURNBULL HTS PER OR 1847 PG 1324 PER COPY OF D/C NO 89-NS-415

Name in which assessed: BERNICE BAKER C/O MARTIN HOFFMAN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

 **************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3856-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #8013-02-13-0040  LOTS 4 TO 7 INC BLK M PALM GROVE ADD ORANGE CITY MB 6 PG 154 PER OR 2308 PG 1684 & PER OR 6119 PG 3462 & PER OR 6487 PG 1326

Name in which assessed: CATHERINE BENCI ESTATE C/O KENNETH R MIKOS PERS REP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4927-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #6133-01-10-0040  33 16 31 LOT 4 BLK 10 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 18 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: JOSEPH BLANCO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 *******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7657-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #322700020083  27 13 32 IRREG PARCEL IN GOVT LOT 2 S OF LOT 22 SPANISH WATERS SUBDIVISION MB 43 PGS 135 & 136 MEAS 87.72 FT ON S/L & MEAS 57.72 FT ON E/L PER OR 3860 PG 3346

Name in which assessed: SINGLETARY AND MERRELL C/O ROBERT MERRELL JR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12855-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #741711000341  COMM AT THE MOST NLY CORNER LOT 34 VENETIAN VILLAS MB 38 PG 13 THEN S 11 DEG 22 MIN 35 SEC W 25.01 FT TO POB THEN S 36 DEG 57 MIN 40 SEC E 3.42 FT THEN S 08 DEG 09 MIN 51 SEC W 22.10 FT THEN N 38 DEG 01 MIN 20 SEC W 5.00 FT THEN N 11 DEG 22 MIN 35 SC E 21.09 FT TO POB

Name in which assessed: REGENCY DEVELOPMENT CORP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3864-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #8013-02-15-0130  LOTS 13 TO 19 INC BLK O PALM GROVE ADD ORANGE CITY MB 6 PG 154 PER OR 2308 PG 1684 & PER OR 6119 PG 3462 & PER OR 6487 PG 1326

Name in which assessed: CATHERINE BENCI ESTATE C/O KENNETH R MIKOS PERS REP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5142-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #7106-01-13-0280  6 17 31 LOT 28 BLK 13 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 76 PER OR 2156 PG 450

Name in which assessed: LAWRENCE L WILLIAMS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7676-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #421901000031  19-14-32 IRREG PARCEL IN N 1/2 OF SE 1/4 BEING 25 FT SOUTH OF EXTENTION OF THE N/L & S/L LINE OF LOT 14 BLK T TOMOKA PARK MB 21 PG 98 PER OR 2068 PG 1126

Name in which assessed: RALPH R FREDERICK C/O CHARLES A DURHAM

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12856-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #741711000391  COMM AT THE MOST ELY CORNER LOT 39 VENETIAN VILLAS MB 38 PG 13 THEN N 87 DEG 25 MIN 15 SEC W 21.62 FT TO POB THEN N 87 DEG 25 MIN 15 SEC W 24.48 THEN N 38 DEG 01 MIN 20 SEC W 5.00 FT THEN N 87 DEG 39 MIN 50 SEC E 2297 FT THEN S 37 DEG 30 MIN 07 SEC E 7.53 FT TO POB

Name in which assessed: REGENCY DEVELOPMENT CORP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MEASURED CAPITAL INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4698-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #6121-01-14-0150  21 16 31 LOT 15 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: FRANCIS J MAPES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13758-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #0310-00-00-0133  10 20 33 SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 AKA TRACT 31 INC PER UNREC PR DEED PER OR 5772 PG 1542 PER OR 5772 PG 1543

Name in which assessed: GALLO HOLDINGS LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8675-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #522200000090   22 15 32 IRREG PARCEL IN W 1/2 E OF I-95 MEAS 101.04 FT ON N/L 255.04 FT ON S/L & 300 FT ON W/L PER OR 3937 PG 2646

Name in which assessed: INDIGO LAKES RESORT LTD C/O FLAUTT INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2007-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #7001-14-00-2270  12 17 30 N 100 FT OF S 1305 FT OF E 210 FT OF W 1381.25 FT OF NE 1/4 AKA LOT 227 DAYTONA PARK ESTS SEC H UNREC SUB NO 253 PER OR 2406 PG 368

Name in which assessed: RAUL E & MARGARITA CANEL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MEASURED CAPITAL INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4701-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #6121-01-16-0020  21 16 31 LOTS 2 TO 5 INC BLK 16 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: HAZEL M JANOVITZ

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15074-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #8447-02-04-1050  47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 2370 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 17490 FT OFJ N LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 105 CAPE ATL SEC D UNREC SUB NO 219PER OR 1856 PG 322 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 5334 PG 3507 PER OR 5374 PG 44 PER OR 5753 PG 4495

Name in which assessed: EDLINE JEAN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9285-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #52382900030A E 10.5 FT OF LOT 30 SHARON HEIGHTS SUB MB 11 PG 203 PER OR 3108 PG 0803

Name in which assessed: PINKIE HARRIS GALLOWAY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

 *******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2016-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #7001-14-00-2690  12 17 30 S 110 FT OF N 1104.68 FT OF E 120 FT OF W 1697.22 FT MEAS ON N/L OF NE 1/4 AKA LOT 269 DAYTONA PARK ESTS SEC H UNREC SUB NO 253 PER OR 2987 PG 1610

Name in which assessed: LUZ MARIA ROSADO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 *******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MEASURED CAPITAL INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4702-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #6121-01-16-0160  21 16 31 LOT 16 BLK 16 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 PER OR 1831 PG 374 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 5339 PG 4711 PER OR 5369 PG 4685-4686

Name in which assessed: KEVIN VALE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 ********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15182-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #8447-02-07-2160  47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 15840 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 13530 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 216 CAPE ATL SEC G UNREC SUB NO 222 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1972 PG 1426 PER OR 5610 PG 4232 PER OR 5689 PG 3756

Name in which assessed: RODAMNER DEMOSTHENE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #470101002470  S 210 FT OF E 210 FT OF LOT 247 LAKE GEORGE T A & V DELTA MB 4 PG 165 PER OR I046 PG 1101

Name in which assessed: BISHOP J W JENKINS ETAL C/O HSE OF GOD CHURCH / F MATTHEWS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 ***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13566-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #830501010540  5 18 33 1.25 ACRES W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF TRACT 6 BLK 1 SUB MB 44 PG 44 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 5812 PG 2528 PER OR 6043 PG 0070

Name in which assessed: JOHN HUNTER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11687-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

EVERETTE EARL THOMAS 

a/k/a EARL THOMAS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of EVERETTE EARL THOMAS a/k/a EARL THOMAS, deceased, whose date of death was April 24, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

/s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

 Personal Representative:

/s/ Arlene Valente

Locust Hill

155 Ormond Drive

Ormond Beach, FL 32176

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 *********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720, August 24th, 2021   @ 12:00 pm

Tracey Stovall  furniture, appliances, electronics, households, memorabilia, boxes   

Scott Mickens household.

Publication Dates:  

1st Publication     August 5th, 2021  

2nd Publication       August 12th , 2021

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 Certificate No. 1856-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #700104150160  LOTS 16 17 & 18 BLK 15 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC D

Name in which assessed: PAULENE HAHN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

  August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 ************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13594-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #830501040410  5 18 33 1.25 AC E 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF S 1/2 OF TRACT 4 BLK 4 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: JOSEPH J ROZHON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

  August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 ***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE’S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: Aug 24th, AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com. BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.

 PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN - 800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM

 222    JENNIFER LYNN MILLER

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND - 1540 S STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00AM

 E15    RENEE ESCAMILLA

1122  BRITTANY BREANNA HILL

 PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY - 145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30AM

 202   BRITTANY LYNN HOWELL

412    RYAN CLAYTON CAMPORESE

439    LUIS MANUEL RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO

527    TYLER MASON BROOME

610    JAMESON WILLIAM KAISER

August 5 & 12, 2021

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: THOMSON HOLDINGS ENTERPRISES, LLC. DBA VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/23/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH ST HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. THOMSON HOLDINGS ENTERPRISES, LLC. DBA VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FTRE14WX5HA11402 2005 FORD

1G4HP52K75U165405 2005 BUICK

3N1CN7APXFL882814 2015 NISSAN

SHSRD78825U310070 2005 HONDA

WDBRF61J95A711261 

2005 MERCEDES-BENZ

August 5, 2021

 **************

SALE NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that StoreRight Self Storage XVI will sell the contents of the following self storage units by public auction to satisfy their liens against these tenants, in accordance with the Florida Self-Storage Facility Act.  The auction will take place at this location on Thursday, 

August 12th, 2021 at 3:00 PM.  Units are believed to contain household goods, unless otherwise listed. StoreRight Self Storage XVI, 3035 Howland Blvd, Deltona FL, 32725. Phone: 386-564-1010 DO NOT CALL STORE!!

Carlos Rios (3016), Jerry Carter (1088), Jerry Carter (1084), Eric Stringfellow (263), Emma Hay (266), Emma Hay (1083), Megan Moyer (2004).

Auction is cash only.  All purchased items are sold as is, where is and must be removed within 24 hours. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of a settlement with the tenant.

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 Certificate No. 3362-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #800401330160  LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 33 WEST HIGHLANDS

Name in which assessed: JAMES NEIL HENDRIX C/O HELEN K WISER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13597-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #830501040730  5 18 33 1.25 AC E 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF TRACT 9 BLK 4 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: ANTHONY & LOUISE VOZZA C/O MARIE A LEE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

  August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 *******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-31044 FMCI

DIVISION: 35 

In Re: The Marriage of

Jessica Lynn Cuevas,

Petitioner

and

Hector Ariel Cuevas,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Hector Ariel Cuevas

        1000 15th Street

        Daytona Beach, FL 32117

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Adrian S Middleton, Esq

1437 Market Street

Tallahassee, FL 32312

on or before August 23, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand,  FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 7, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 ********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On August 24th, 2021  at 1:00 PM.

Michelle Beil Furniture,and tool boxes

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

S&F CLEANING SERVICES

1232 Island Ct.

Port Orange, Florida 32127

Gloria Jean Stacy, Owner

August 5, 2021

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 Certificate No. 3461-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #800402190390  LOTS 39 & 40 BLK 119 WEST HIGHLANDS PER OR 3789 PG 4136

Name in which assessed: SHERRY B PEELER & MICHAEL C PEELER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13598-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #830501040750  5-18-33 1.25 AC E 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF TRACT 9 BLK 4 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2440 PG 1792

Name in which assessed: VERONICA M PINIANSKI

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

*********

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS 

OF LEHIGH COUNTY, 

PENNSYLVANIA

ORPHANS' COURT DIVISION

NO. A2021-0027

IN RE: INVOLUNTARY TERMINATION 

OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO S.V.A-M,

A  MINOR

TO: Sha-ne-va Matthews

 NOTICE OF HEARING

 A petition has been filed asking the Court to put an end to all rights that you and the unknown biological father, have to the minor child, S.V.A-M., born on December 30, 2013.  The Court has set a hearing date to consider ending your rights as Mother to S.V.A-M. This hearing will be held in COURTROOM 2A, on the 2nd floor of the LEHIGH COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 455 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18101, on Tuesday August 24, 2021, at 1:30 PM. You are warned that even if you fail to appear at the scheduled hearing, it will go on without you, and your rights as Mother to S.V.A-M. may be ended by the Court without you being present. You are hereby advised that PA Act 101 of 2010 grants the possibility of a voluntary agreement for continuing contact or communication between you and your child following adoption. You have the right to be represented at the hearing by a lawyer. The Court has appointed a lawyer to represent you in this involuntary termination of parental rights proceeding in the Orphan’s Court Division at no cost to you. Your court appointed counsel’s contact information is set forth below.

Jenna M. Fliszar, Esquire 

1275 Glenlivet Drive Suite 100

Allentown, PA 18106

PHONE: 610-484-4100

 Counsel for Petitioner:

John D. Reinhart, Esquire

Supreme Court ID No.: 60344

Deputy County Solicitor

Lehigh County Department of Law

17 South Seventh Street

Allentown, PA 18101-2400

Telephone: 610-782-3706

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

NEWBERRY, INC.

63 Lazy Eight Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32128

Contractors Business Systems, Inc., Owner

August 5, 2021

 ************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 08/20/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

5YFBURHE4HP667818 2017 TOYOTA

August 5, 2021

 ***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 08/21/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1N4AL11D56N313579 2006 NISSAN

August 5, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13563-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #830501010230  5 18 33 W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF TRACT 3 BLK 1 SUB MB 4 PG 44 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: JIMMIE L STEELMAN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 **************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13599-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #830501040920  5 18 33 1.25 AC W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF N 1/2 TRACT 10 BLK 4 SUB MB 4 PG 44 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 6228 PGS 0834-0835 PER DC 6228 PG 0833 PER DC 6228 PG 0837

Name in which assessed: ROBERT B ROBERTSON ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-10557 FMDL

DIVISION: 03 

Elvin Torres Colon,

Petitioner

and

Mildred Serrano Burgos,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: Mildred SerranoBurgos

        1112 SE Walton Lakes Dr

        Port St Lucie, FL 34952

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Elvin Torres Colon

2930 Harper St

Deltona, FL 32738

on or before August 9, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 23, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ P. Osorio, Deputy Clerk

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 *******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/23/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1999 FORD MUSTANG

VIN# 1FALP42XXVF207080

2013 CADILLAC CTS

VIN# 1G6DE5E59D0101874

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA

VIN# 2T1BU40E59C117799

2015 HYUNDAI SONATA

VIN# 5NPE24AF7FH169311

2007 CHRYSLER 300

VIN# 2C3KA53GX7H835268

August 5, 2021

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 08/19/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2015 TOYOTA CAMRY

VIN# 4T1BF1FK7FU496840

2018 SUBARU WRX

VIN# JF1VA1C66J9815685

2000 LUFKIN TRAILER

VIN# 1L01A5324Y1147036

2005 HYUNDAI SANTA FE

VIN# KM8SC13D35U003202

August 5, 2021

 ********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13564-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #830501010280  5 18 33 1.25 AC E 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF S 1/2 OF TRACT 3 BLK 1 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER D/C 5816 PG 3366 PER OR 5816 PGS 3364-3365 PER OR 5957 PG 0691-0692

Name in which assessed: NEWMAN RESIDENTIAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 **********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15220-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #8447-02-08-0710  47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 15510 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 16830 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 71 CAPE ATL SEC H UNREC SUB NO 223 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2021 PG 0560 PER OR 5407 PG 0940 PER OR 6501 PG 3051 PER OR 6543 PG 2882

Name in which assessed: ASHRAG ABOU ELNAGA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021

 ***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 11717 FMDL

DIVISION: 03 

ALISON TACKETT ET AL,

Petitioner

vs.

AUTUMN VINEIS ET AL,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION  

TO: MALACHI RIVERA

       Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

ALISON TACKETT

1516 Bonview Ave

Deltona, FL 32738

on or before August 20, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 6, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

OF ADMINISTRATION

You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of JOE ARTHUR SKINNER, deceased, Case Number 2021-11911 PRDL, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724; that the Personal Representative is GINA E. SKINNER, whose address is c/o Sherry Cote´-Jarvis, Esq., 927 S. Ridgewood Ave, Ste A-6, Edgewater, Fl 32132; that the Attorney for the Personal Representative is Sherry Cote´-Jarvis, Esquire, whose address is 927 S. Ridgewood Ave, Suite A-6, Edgewater, FL 32132. The Date of First Publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

August 5 & 12, 2021

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13565-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #830501010350  5 18 33 1.25 AC W 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF TRACT 4 BLK 1 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3826 PG 0768

Name in which assessed: ALLISON E KING

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-11391

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$2,110.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $2,220.00 U.S CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 19, 2021 AT OR NEAR WELCOME CENTER DRIVE, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

July 29 & August 5, 2021

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-10809 FMDL

DIVISION: 04

In Re: The Marriage of

Kristin Reuter,

Petitioner

and

Payton Peebles,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE  

TO: Payton Peebles

       1602 W 33rd Ave

       Pine Bluff, AR 71603

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Christine Aung, Esq.

101 N Woodland Blvd

Suite 200

DeLand, FL 32720

on or before August 16, 2021and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 1, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

July 15, 22, 29 &August 5, 2021

 ***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

   In accordance with the provisions of the Self Storage Facility Act (Florida Statutes 83.801 et sec.) 900 MASON LLC d/b/a BUDGET SELF STORAGE hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

  On August  27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at BUDGET SELF STORAGE, 900 Mason Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida, 32117, a Sale by Auction to the Highest Bidder will be conducted for the contents of the following:

Unit #Name        Description

077     Steven Popp           Household

087     Ronald Signor      Household

140      Morris Hendarson Household

160     Julie ODonnell      Household

168     Kali Whitford         Household

200     Kathy Zullo            Household

219     James Diamond   Household

243     Adrian Seitlinger Household

259     Tony Jenkins           Household

260     Alex Conrad          Household

The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above mentioned self-storage facility.

This is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Dated the 16th day of July 2021

John Schnebly, General Manager

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10321-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JEANNE MARGARET HABJAN

A/K/A JEANNE HABJAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JEANNE MARGARET HABJAN A/K/A JEANNE HABJAN, deceased, whose date of death was November 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

/s/ MARSHA S. JOHNSON, ESQ.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 97324

Borns & Johnson Law

412 N. Halifax Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Tel: (386) 252-6408

Fax: (386) 255-9068

Legal Service: pleadings@bornsjohnsonlaw.com

E-Mail: mjohnson@bornsjohnsonlaw.com

/s/ BARBARA HABJAN

23 General Doolittle Road

Daytona Beach, FL 32124

Personal Representative

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11935 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

SUSAN W. PLIMPTON,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SUSAN W. PLIMPTON, Deceased, whose date of death is July 12, 2021, File Number 2021 11935 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Brian R. Seeber

Florida Bar No. 0583286

6 Slow Stream Way

Ormond Beach, FL 32174-1826

(386) 672-9038

brian.r.seeber@gmail.com

 Co-Personal Representatives:

John T. Anthony

Karen E. Britt

25 Pine Valley Circle

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

SUSAN W. PLIMPTON,

Deceased. 

NOTICE OF TRUST

SUSAN W. PLIMPTON, a resident of Volusia County, Florida, who died on July 12, 2021, was the settlor of a trust entitled: SUSAN W. PLIMPTON FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 20, 2002, as amended and restated April 10, 2020, which is a trust described in Section 733.707(3) of the Florida Probate Code and is liable for the expenses of the administration of the Decedent’s estate and enforceable claims of the Decedent’s creditors to the extent the Decedent’s estate is insufficient to pay them, as provided in Section 733.607(2) of the Florida Probate Code.

The names and addresses of the Co-Trustees are set forth below.

The clerk shall file and index this notice of trust in the same manner as a caveat, unless there exists a probate proceeding for the Grantor’s estate in which case this notice of trust must be filed in the probate proceeding and the clerk shall send a copy to the personal representative. No such probate case is pending as of the date hereof, and none is anticipated.

Signed on July 16, 2021.

John T. Anthony, Co-Trustee

Karen E. Britt, Co-Trustee

Address for both:

25 Pine Valley Circle

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

 Attorney for Co-Trustees: 

Brian R. Seeber, Esquire

FL Bar No. 0583286

6 Slow Stream Way

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

(386) 672-9038

brian.r.seeber@gmail.com

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 *******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 08/20/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2006 HYUNDAI SONATA

VIN# KMHEU46C36A107982

August 5, 2021

 *******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10585-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN MICHAEL LARKIN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN MICHAEL LARKIN, deceased, whose date of death was October 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Hector M. De Jesus, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 20634

DE JESUS LAW GROUP LLC

500 E. New York Ave., Suite 101

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (833) 358-7878

E-Mail: hector@dejesuslawgroup.com

2nd E-Mail: jocelyn@dejesuslawgroup.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Derek Michael Larkin

2880 Gibson Avenue

Riverside, CA 92503

August 5 & 12, 2021

 ********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11892-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

 BARBARA JEANNE SIENERTH      

a/k/a BARBARA J. SIENERTH

a/k/a BARBARA SIENERTH 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Barbara Jeanne Sienerth, deceased, whose date of death was July 6, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

Personal Representative:

John C. Leslie

2894 Arbour Trail Court

Deltona, Florida 32725

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-11924

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$3,905.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $3,905.00 U.S. CURRENCY WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 27, 2021 AT OR NEAR JUTLAND STREET AND SWEETBRIER DRIVE, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

July 29 & August 5, 2021

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 8/20/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109  1974 CNCR HS 3344207139. Last Tenants: MARY KOLESINSKI and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs   .  Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILE HOME PARK, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE, FL 32127.  386-761-0411.

 August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11550 PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DANETTE LOUISE

SOUTHERLAND a/k/a

DANETTE SOUTHERLAND,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DANETTE LOUISE SOUTHERLAND a/k/a DANETTE SOUTHERLAND, deceased, whose date of death was May 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.

/s/ Judy S. Grim, Personal 

Representative

2756 Blue Heron Village

DeLand, FL 32720

 /s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 256765

1092 Ridgewood Avenue

Holly Hill, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 253-1030

Fax: (386) 248-2425

E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com

2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

July 29 & August 5, 2021

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11864-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN THOMAS HORNER, JR.     

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John Thomas Horner, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was June 17, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 Personal Representative:

David Lambert Scott

381 Nottinghill Street

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021-CP-11902  

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ELEANOR L. DOWD,

Decedent.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of ELEANOR L. DOWD, deceased, Case No.: 2021-CP-11902, is pending in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All interested persons are required to file with this Court, WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE, all claims against the estate with the Court or be forever barred.

Publication of this Notice will begin on August 5, 2021.

Respectfully submitted this 29th day of July, 2021.

/s/ EDWARD P. JORDAN II, ESQ.

Florida Bar No.: 0602711

THE JORDAN LAW GROUP

1460 E. Highway 50

Clermont, Florida, 34711

352-394-1000

pleadings@epjordanlaw.com

Attorney for Petitioner

 /s/ DEBORAH A. DEMAREST

965 Oak Street

Merritt Island, Florida, 32953

Personal Representative

August 5 & 12, 2021

 ************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Bob’s Bike Shop

3855 S. Ridgewood Ave

Port Orange, Florida 32129-3526

Jls888, Inc.

August 5, 2021

 ***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10042 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

DOUGLAS P. ZAHER 

a/k/a DOUGLAS PAUL ZAHER 

a/k/a DOUGLAS ZAHER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Douglas P. Zaher, deceased, whose date of death was September 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN LORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ James C. Peterson 

James C. Peterson, Esq. 

Email Address: jpeterson@418canal.com

Florida Bar No. 0076596

Peterson Law Group, PLLC

418 Canal Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Personal Representative:

/s/ Eric Thrower

1302 Springhill Road

Portage, PA 15946

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, 

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 11808 PRDL   

DIVISION 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOSEPHINE DIFRANCO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Josephine DiFranco, deceased, whose date of death was May 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 S. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this  notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.

Signed on this 22nd day of July, 2021.

Sherrille D. Akin

600 West New York Avenue

DeLand, Florida  32720

 Dain C. Akin

Florida Bar No. 0880663

600 W. New York Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 738-5599

Primary Email: dakin@akin-law.com 

Alternate Email:service@akin-law.com 

Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com 

Attorney for Petitioner

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 **************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTIC OF ADMINISTRATION

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the trust estate of DAVID K. GUNBY, III, deceased, whose date of death was February 2, 2021, under Trust Agreement dated November 7, 1990, as restated and amended is pending in the Circuit Court, for Volusia County, Florida, by the successor Trustee, D. Kirk Bunny IV, whose address is 632 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida 32720 

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Successor Trustee WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) OR MORE YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.

/s/ D. Kirk Gunby IV

632 North Woodland Boulevard

DeLand, Florida 32720

Successor Trustee

Telephone (386) 736-6880

/s/ J. Daniel Peterson

Attorney For Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 00108818

110 Parkview Drive

Aledo, Texas 76008

Telephone (386) 734-2311

July 29 & August 5, 2014

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIACOUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11759 PRDL

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

WILLIAM A RYAN, JR

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of William A. Ryan, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was May 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue,  DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is  July 29 , 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Cynthia E. McGee

Cynthia E. McGee, Esq. 

Email Addresses:

cindi@cmcgeelaw.com

cynthia.e.mcgee@gmail.com

Florida Bar No. 0112083

238 N. Westmonte Drive, Suite 200

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Telephone: 407-234-0695

Personal Representative:

/s/ Kathleen L. Ryan

Kathleen L. Totman Ryan

2934 Fish Cove Court

Deltona, FL 32738

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 *******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10270 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARK ANDERSON HANNA

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mark Anderson Hanna, deceased, whose date of death was June 9, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Cameron White

Email Address: 

cwhite@lathamluna.com

Florida Bar No. 21343

Latham, Luna, Eden & Beaudine, LLP

201 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1400

Orlando, Florida 32801

Tel: (407) 481-5800

 Personal Representative:

Roxie Lynn Cooper a/k/a 

Roxie L. Hanna

11416 Judge Ave.

Orlando, Florida 32817

July 29 & August 5, 2021

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11649 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

EILEEN D. KERZICK

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of EILEEN D. KERZICK, deceased, whose date of death was June 30, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

JAMES P. MCHUGH ESQ.

Email: mail to: james@jpmchughlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 1002314

1555 Indian River Blvd., Suite 125

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Telephone: (772) 226-7400

AARON KERZICK

Personal Representative

 c/o James P McHugh.

August 5 & 12, 2021

 ********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10905-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Edward Allan Logel, 

a/k/a E. Allan Logel

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Edward Allan Logel, deceased, whose date of death was February 4th, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5th, 2021.

WILLIAM AKERS, III

WILLIAM AKERS, III, P.A.

ATTORNEY AT LAW

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative

120 EAST GRANADA BLVD

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176

Telephone: (386) 672-0420

By: /s/ WILLIAM AKERS, III

Florida Bar No. 117087

Email Addresses: will.akers@williamakerslaw.com

/s/ Virginia L. Kelly

3600 South Peninsula Drive,

#509, Port Orange, FL 32127

Personal Representative

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11616-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF                        

LYNN CHERYL KIKLA                

Deceased.  

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Lynn Cheryl Kikla, deceased, whose date of death was May 31, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., Deland, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 Personal Representative:

Chester Kikla, Jr

213 Chelsea Place Avenue

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 ***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

NATCAF

140 South Beach St.

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner

August 5, 2021

 **********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

NATIONAL CANCER ASSISTANCE 

MILITARY FUND

140 South Beach St., Ste. 310

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner

August 5, 2021

 *********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

NATIONAL CANCER  MILITARY  FUND

140 South Beach St., Ste. 310

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner

August 5, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2021 11951 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

GREGORY ALLEN WHEATLEY a/k/a

GREGORY A. WHEATLEY a/k/a

GREGORY WHEATLEY a/k/a

GREG WHEATLEY 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GREGORY ALLEN WHEATLEY, also known as GREGORY A. WHEATLEY, also known as GREGORY WHEATLEY, also known as GREG WHEATLEY, deceased, whose date of death was April 4, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Harlan G. Paul

Harlan G. Paul, Esquire

Florida Bar No.: 1002539

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP

142 E. New York Avenue

DeLand, FL 32724

Tel: (386) 734-3020/

Fax: (386) 734-3096

Primary: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com

Secondary: tflowers@paulandelkind.com

Personal Representative:

BETH WHEATLEY

4344 S. Kirkman Rd., Apt. 606

Orlando, FL 32811

August 5 & 12, 2021

 ************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11850 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

LEONARD EUGENE MCNEESE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LEONARD EUGENE McNEESE, deceased, whose date of death was April 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 43, Deland, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

DEREK A. SCHROTH

Florida Bar Number: 3522070

Bowen/Schroth

600 Jennings Avenue

Eustis, Florida  32726

Telephone: (352) 589-1414

Fax: (352) 589-1726

E-Mail: dschroth@bowenschroth.com

Secondary E-Mail: ajames@bowenschroth.com

Personal Representative:

BARBARA JEAN REDMON

4141 South Atlantic Avenue, #101

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 ***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

NATCAF CHILDREN’S FUND

140 South Beach St., Ste. 310

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner

August 5, 2021

 **********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

NATCAF KIDS

140 South Beach St., Ste. 310

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner

August 5, 2021

 **************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Nsb Refresh Cleaning Service

1207 Live Oak St

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 

32168-7736

Freshour Rebecca Agnes

August 5, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2021 10866 CIDL

Division: 02

KEVIS D. MURPHY,

Plaintiff,

vs.

HENRY GIBBS; his heirs, devisees, 

creditors and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION - 

REAL PROPERTY

TO: HENRY GIBBS, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lots 103, 104, and 105, of Collier Park, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 284, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (hereafter “Real Property”). 

This property is located at the street address of: 560 W. Beresford Road, DeLand, Florida 32720 (“Real Property”).

has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 13th day of July 2021.

HON. LAURA E. ROTH,

Clerk, Circuit Court

By: /s/ Shawnee Smith

As Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES.  If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.  Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771.  THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021

 *******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, 

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 11823 PRDL

DIVISION 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

TERRELL WAYNE BAILEY aka T. WAYNE BAILEY aka TERRELL W. BAILEY 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Terrell Wayne Bailey aka T. Wayne Bailey aka Terrell W. Bailey, deceased, whose date of death was June 29, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 S. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.

Signed on this 21st day of July, 2021.

Sherrille D. Akin

600 W. New York Avenue 

DeLand, Florida 32720

 Dain C. Akin

Florida Bar No. 0880663

600 W. New York Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 738-5599

Primary Email: dakin@akin-law.com 

Alternate Email:service@akin-law.com 

Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com 

Attorney for Petitioner

July 29 & August 5, 2021

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

499 N Spring Garden Ave, DeLand FL 32720  August 24, 2021@ 12:00 pm

Patricia Woodman - household goods

Todaijai Aikens - 10 boxes ,TV

1st Run8/5/2021

2nd Run8/12/2021

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.  Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

August 5 & 12, 2021

 ********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11945 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

CAROLYN E. STROMBECK, 

aka CAROLYN STROMBECK

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(summary administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of CAROLYN E. STROMBECK, also known as CAROLYN STROMBECK, deceased, File Number 2021-11945 PRDL; by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent's date of death was July 10, 2021; that the total value of the estate is Homestead Property only valued at $253,084.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Creditors: None

Beneficiaries: 

JASON M. STROMBECK, 4087 Clock Tower Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129

RONALD E. STROMBECK, JR., 670 Walnut Ave., Orange City, FL 32763

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other that those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Robert R. Foster

Attorney for Petitioners

Email: rfoster@fosterlawdeland.com

Secondary Email: jane@fosterlawdeland.com

Florida Bar No. 123127

Robert R. Foster, Attorney at Law

108 West Rich Ave.

DeLand, Florida 32720

Telephone: (386) 734-8224

 Person Giving Notice:

/s/ JASON M. STROMBECK

4087 Clock Tower Drive

Port Orange, FL 32129

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

 VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2021-11337-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ARTHUR RANDALL,

Deceased. 

  NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Arthur Randall, deceased, whose date of death was February 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.

Personal Representative(s)

/s/ PAUL DEROSA

48 Douglas Drive

Hamden, CT 06518

Tel:  (203) 640-8774

 Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s)

/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

(386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

Attorney for Petitioner

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 ***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021-CP-11902  

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ELEANOR L. DOWD,

Decedent.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

The administration of the estate of ELEANOR L. DOWD, deceased, Case No.: 2021-CP-11902, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All interested persons are required to file with this Court, WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. (1) all claims against the estate and (2) any objection by an interested person on whom this notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court.

ALL CLAIMS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

Publication of this Notice will begin on July 29, 2021.

/s/ DEBORAH A. DEMAREST

965 Oak Street

Merritt Island, FL 32953-6005

Petitioner

 /s/ EDWARD P. JORDAN II, ESQ.

Florida Bar No.: 0602711

THE JORDAN LAW GROUP

1460 E. Highway 50

Clermont, Florida, 34711

352-394-1000

pleadings@epjordanlaw.com

Attorney for Petitioner

July 29 & August 5, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11980 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MARJORIE ALICE MANNING 

a/k/a MARJORIE ALICE MAYLE

MANNING 

a/k/a MARJORIE A. MANNING 

a/k/a MARJORIE MANNING,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARJORIE ALICE MANNING, deceased, whose date of death was June 26, 2021 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the proposed personal representative and the proposed personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Proposed Personal 

Representatives:

/s/ James C. Peterson 

James C. Peterson, Esq. 

Email Address: jpeterson@418canal.com

Florida Bar No. 0076596

PETERSON LAW GROUP, PLLC

418 Canal Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Proposed Personal

Representatives:

/s/ M. Beth Tooker a/k/a Beth Tooker

9 Furlong Street

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

/s/ Mark D. Tooker

9 Furlong Street

Saratogo Springs, NY 12866

August 5 & 12, 2021

 *********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2020-31593 CICI

DIVISION 32

Lorale W. Mullins f/k/a 

Lorale W. Ruland,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Kathleen Tucker, Individually and as Trustee of the Frank D. Tucker and Kathleen Tucker Joint Revocable Trust of May 10, 2006; all unknown successor trustees and unknown trust beneficiaries of the Frank D. Tucker and Kathleen Tucker Joint Revocable Trust of May 10, 2006; Phillip A. Tucker; John B. Tucker; Olivia Sarah Tucker Putnam, a minor; all unknown, spouses, heirs, devisees, beneficiaries, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against Frank D. Tucker, a/k/a Frank D. Tucker, Jr., deceased; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, or not known to be dead or alive, their several respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by or through those unknown natural persons having any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint; and all claimants, persons, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named defendants or having any right, title, or interest in the property described in this complaint,

Defendants.

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the real property described as an Undivided One Third (1/3rd) Interest in Lot 7, Dargan Resubdivision of Criolla Block, Granada, Ormond, a subdivision according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 33, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a  copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on William Akers, III PA, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 120 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL 32176, on or before September 9, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on July 21st, 2021.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Court

 /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

July 29, August 5, 12 & 19, 2021

 **********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-11518

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$2,245.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $2,245.00 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 10, 2021 AT OR NEAR 3300 BLOCK WEST INDIAN RIVER BOULEVARD, EDGEWATER, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

August 5 & 12, 2021

 ************

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

AMERICANO BEACH LODGE 

RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM

DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:

Date:  August 20, 2021    Time:   12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):

Place of Sale:  Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex

125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114 

Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855, and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s).  This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:   

CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO(S) ________ in  WEEK NO(S) _______

(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto ( the “Property”).

The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits.  Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  

Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.  

The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.

Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record,  and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed. 

Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.   

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein. 

The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in the Official Records in Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.  

THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Trustee’s Notice of Sale was executed by the Trustee on this 16th day of July, 2021, by LAW OFFICE OF VAUGHAN & ASSOCIATES, PA, TRUSTEE.

Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions:  Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No.  (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien  (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:

RO: HUNT7330: SPENCER HUNTER AND JOCELYN HUNTER, 28877 BEECHNUT RD , TAVARES, FL  32778, U/W 001/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;  

RO: RODR7045: JUAN C RODRIGUEZ AND VILMARIE RODRIGUEZ, 2662 W CR-44 , EUSTIS, FL  32726, U/W 005/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;  

RO: LIND26528: Phyllis S Linder, 2812 Bull Bay Rd , Smoaks, SC  29481, U/W 101/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;  

RO: RUFE30276: Ryan E Rufener, 966 Commercial Avenue SW , New Philadelphia, OH  44663, U/W 106/20, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;  

RO: ABNE6666: JERRY L ABNEY , 2252 RAILROAD BED RD , BROOKLET, GA  30415, U/W 108/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due  $1,656.82 , PD $0.00;  

RO: LAMB26164: COREY LAMB, 1314 AVENUE K , HAINES CITY, FL  33844-0000, U/W 201/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,435.92 , PD $0.00;  

RO: AMER57172: AMERICANO CONDO HOLDINGS LLC , 4348 Southpoint Blvd. Suite 101 , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32216, U/W 201/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $3,422.56 , PD $0.00;  

RO: DIXO6163: KRISTINA M. DIXON , 10440 NW 19th Place , Pembrook Pines, FL  33026, U/W 203/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;  

RO: DURH6525: SMITTY DURHAM AND BEVERLY DURHAM, 5527 BASS PL. SE, WASHINGTON, DC  20019 AND 4418 HANOVER PARK DRIVE , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32224, U/W 204/205/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;  

RO: BARB6235: ROBERT D BARBOUR AND LYDIA M BARBOUR, P O BOX 344 , GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL  32043, U/W 208/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SULL6233: MORRIS D SULLIVAN  AKA MORRIS SULLIVAN , 106 Parkview Dr , Barnesville, GA  30204, U/W 215/217/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;  

RO: MONR6170: JAMES K. MONROE, aka James Monroe AND RUTH A. MONROE, aka Ruth Monroe & EDWARD MESSERSCHMIDT & DAWN MESSERSCHMIDT, 10703 SUNBURST DRIVE UNIT D, WAYNESBORO, PA  17268 AND 7743 WOODLAWN AVE, PASADENA, MD. 21122, U/W 216/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $4,714.92 , PD $0.00;  

RO: LAMB26164: COREY LAMB , 1314 AVENUE K , HAINES CITY, FL  33844-0000, U/W 222/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,282.80 , PD $0.00;  

RO: AIKE8769: TIMOTHY AIKEN AND SHERYL AIKEN, fka Sheryl Brown, 211 ALPINE WAY , GREENWOOD, SC  29649, U/W 311/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SULL6233: MORRIS D SULLIVAN  aka MORRIS D SULLIVAN , 106 Parkview Dr , Barnesville, GA  30204, U/W 315/317/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SHAR7173: ANTHONY SHARPE AND LINDA SHARPE, 101 WHISPERWOOD AVE. , London,  ON CANADA  N6K4C1, U/W 316/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;  

RO: DERR9565: TIMOTHY  DERRICK  aka TIMOTHY PAUL DERRICK , 1638 VALLEY CIRCLE , OZARK, MO  65721, U/W 316/7, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due  $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;  

RO: MCMA8111: ROBERT V. MCMAHON AND VALERIE T. MCMAHON, 5875 VILLAGE LOOP RD , FAIRBURN, GA  30213, U/W 406/36, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;  

RO: LITT5544: GLADYS G LITTLE AND RONALD G. LITTLE, 7827 NAPO DRIVE , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32217, U/W 408/42, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: AMBR6430: JAMES J. AMBRO , 252 BLOOMFIELD AVENUE , NUTLEY, NJ  7110, U/W 418/8, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: CATR4905: CHRISTOPHER L. CATRON AND AMANDA S. CATRON, 1015 SPINNER COURT , CICERO, IN  46034, U/W 418/26, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due  $1,775.34 , PD $0.00;  

RO: FILE5502: FRAZIER FILER AND GLORIA W FILER, 15024 119TH RD , JAMAICA, NY  11434, U/W 423/47, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due  $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;  

RO: RICH8263: MATTHEW M. RICHTER AND TAMMY L. RICHTER, 899 LOWER AARONS CREEK RD , MORGANTOWN, WV  26508, U/W 502/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: MCEN6015: JOE R. MCENTIRE & VALERIE S MCENTIRE &  PAUL W WILLIAMSON & CYNTHIA L WILLIAMSON, 3890 KELLI LANE , ERLANGER, KY  41018, U/W 503/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $2,622.02 , PD $0.00;  

RO: MONT5159: EDWIN A MONTERO AND ADA L MONTERO, 2091 RESTON CIRCLE , ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL  33411, U/W 503/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;  

RO: BENN27451: Patrick D Bennett AND Dorothy Jeannette Bennett, aka Dorothy J Bennett, 203 Owens Chapel Rd SE , Calhoun, GA  30701, U/W 506/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SEAR9667: ARLENE SEARCY , P.O. BOX 452 , ORANGE SPRINGS, FL  32182, U/W 506/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;  

RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON, aka FORTE & ERNEST R FORTE  & JANET L FRANCIS  & LYNN J DESOTLE, 14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL  34951, U/W 506/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $4,578.83 , PD $0.00;  

RO: MACD4986: Sterling A. Macdonald AND Jessie M. Macdonald, 4033 Old Gairloch Rd , WESTVILLE, NS CANADA  B0K 2A0, U/W 511/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;  

RO: BYRD4942: ERNEST J. BYRD AND DENICE R. BYRD, 6823 CORALBERRY LANE N. , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32244, U/W 516/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $4,797.01 , PD $0.00;  

RO: NESB5242: MARK A NESBITT AND BRIDGET E NESBITT, 263 N DEAN STREET , SPARTANBURG, SC  29302, U/W 516/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;  

RO: LAW9154: SANDRA LEIGH LAW AND JOSHUA HUGHEY, 2056 FAIR OAK DRIVE , CLEARWATER, FL  33763, U/W 518/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $2,920.58 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SPRI6700: DEBRA SPRINGER AND JEFF W. PETTY & ANNA M PETTY, 357 STONE ROAD , SALISBURY, NC  28146, U/W 518/52, CL ORB/PG 8032/2764, Amt Due  $2,673.16 , PD $0.00;  

RO: KISE5323: GREG KISER AND TAMMY KISER, 2586 CHRISTOPHER DR. , TITUSVILLE, FL  32780, U/W 522/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $1,132.84 , PD $0.00;  

RO: DANI4903: NANCY J DANIELS AND RUSSELL E BETHKE, P.O. BOX 172 607 FIRST STREET, NEW GLARUS, WI  53574, U/W 522/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: STEW62634: Kara Stewart , 3152 N Thompson St , Schenectady, NY  12306, U/W 604/605/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SHEP8060: M. LOIS SHEPHERD AND JOHN C. SHEPHERD, 1509 WESLEY ACRES ROAD BOX 54, BLOOMFIELD, ON CANADA  KOK 1GO, U/W 604/605/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $2,162.71 , PD $0.00;  

RO: WILL5138: KENNETH F WILLIAMS AND AMY WILLIAMS aka Amy Ellen Williams, PO BOX 789 , South Easton, MA  02375, U/W 608/20, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $1,158.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: CAVA7815: VINCENT CAVALEA AND VITTORIA CAVALEA, 166 MOUNT PLESANT RD APT , NEWTOWN, CT  06470, U/W 618/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: GURG50608: CLIFFORD RAY GURGANUS AND VICKI L. GURGANUS, 790 JENT ROAD , CORDOVA, AL  35550, U/W 623/15, CL ORB/PG 8032/2764, Amt Due  $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;  

RO: KOER4764: DAVID KOERNER & SHARON KOERNER  & ROBERT OLSON & PATRICIA OLSEN, 2124 NE 58th St , Ocala, FL  34479, U/W 624/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;  

RO: FISH8807: KIRK FISHER AND SANDI ANN FISHER, 1105 HERRITAGE LANE , MILFORD, OH  45150, U/W 704/705/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SMIL7628: KEVIN J. SMILEY AND LORI G. SMILEY, 52 MELODY DR. , JESUP, GA  31545, U/W 708/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $1,750.30 , PD $0.00;  

RO: POYN4326: JAMES F POYNTER, JR  LUCIE R BILODEAU- POYNTER, 149 S MELLONVILLE AVENUE , SANFORD, FL  32771, U/W 707/709/45, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;  

RO: BALL9469: JOSEPH BALLEW, 5612 RABBIT HASH ROAD , UNION, KY  41091, U/W 710/44, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;  

RO: GRAH9284: ALVIN D GRAHAM , 4901 16TH ST , ZEPHYRHILLS, FL  33542, U/W 716/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;  

RO: HILD4181: TAMMY J HILDEBRANDT , 1573 W 14TH ST , HASTINGS, MN  55033, U/W 719/721/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $3,232.66 , PD $0.00;  

RO: LEWI7723: ROBIN SOLIS AND KEVIN LEWIS, 1742 S WOODLAND BLVD UNIT 602 , DELAND, FL  32720, U/W 722/9, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;  

RO: FRAN4488: MICHAEL R FRANCE AND KELLY A FRANCE, 7066 HARSHMANVILLE RD , DAYTON, OH  45424, U/W 803/48, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;  

RO: WALK9316: DIANNE WALKER & TILLMAN B WALKER  & JACLYN P SCHELL, 6885 NORTH DAWSON DR. , HERNANDO, FL  34442, U/W 803/50, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;  

RO: GRIF4069: DANNY F GRIFFIN AND GWEN F GRIFFIN, 21 RAVENFIELD ROAD , TAYLORSVILLE, GA  30178, U/W 807/809/41, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due  $2,866.54 , PD $0.00;  

RO: HUMR3601: Michele Click Humr  aka Michele  Humr, 235 WALTHAM RD , FAIRLESS HILLS, PA  19030, U/W 820/51, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;  

RO: LEWI4015: KEVIN NORTON LEWIS AND ROBIN LYNN SOLIS, 17428 Woodland Blvd Unit 602 , Deland, FL  32720, U/W 819/821/36, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due  $7,820.01 , PD $0.00;  

RO: MCNE29704: Eric F. McNeil AND Judy Beth Mcneil, 50  Harding Street , North Kingstown, RI  02852, U/W 823/44, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due  $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;  

RO: BOLI61759: Darlene Boling, 641 WISTERIA AVE,  UMATILLA, FL  32784 AND 3215 Oak Brook Lane , Eustis, FL  32736 , U/W 824/29, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due  $3,315.73 , PD $0.00;  

RO: WALL3331: JAMES N WALL AND BONNIE S WALL, 132 W. BLUE BRANCH ROAD , EATONTON, GA  31024, U/W 901/19, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;  

RO: BYRD3455: CLARENCE B BYRD AND PENNY D BYRD, 8236 SE 110TH ST RD. , BELLEVIEW, FL  34420, U/W 902/15, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;  

RO: BARG4588: TONI R. BARGE, 4153 58th Street North Unit 143-s, St. Petersburg, FL  33709, U/W 902/50, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: GONZ8270: PETER A. GONZALEZ AND GINETTE GONZALEZ, 8609 SPARTAN CT. , TAMPA, FL  33634, U/W 903/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $1,649.48 , PD $0.00;  

RO: WHEE3746: JAMES F WHEELER AND DONNA L SCHIPPER, 840 SALEM LANE , LAKE WORTH, FL  33467, U/W 908/16, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: BARG3844: ALLEN BARGMAN, 229 CESARA ESTATES LOOP , MULBERRY, FL  33860, U/W 918/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: EPPE3379: CARISSA L. EPPERSON   , 7329 NEW BURLINGTON RD , WAYNSVILLE, OH  45068, U/W 923/15, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;  

RO: HANG3446: CRAIG D HANGER AND TERESA HANGER, 1808 JAMES L REDMAN PKWY APT 128, PLANT CITY, FL  33563, U/W 924/34, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $3,187.06 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SEAR9667: ARLENE SEARCY   , P.O. BOX 452 , ORANGE SPRINGS, FL  32182, U/W 703/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;  

RO: DONE3297: BEVERLY SWAN DONELSON   , 360 MONTGOMERY RD APT 105 , Altamonte Springs, FL  32714-6831, U/W 916/22, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;  

 RO: KNIS27290: Gregg Knisely , 827 E Moler Avenue, Martinsburg, WV  25404 and 501 S Kentucky Avenue , Martinsburg, WV  25404, U/W 101/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $4,557.14 , PD $0.00;  

RO: PUTN7263: JAMES H. PUTNAM, JR   , 813 DAMERON ROAD , BESSEMER CITY, NC  28016, U/W 311/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $1,599.48 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SUMM9140: CASEY J. SUMMERS AND KIMBERLY K. SUMMERS, 2153 W. STALTER RD , COVINGTON, IN  47932, U/W 311/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;  

RO: HEPS5643: CORI A HEPSWORTH AND Steven D Hepsworth, 411 Sandy Lane , Deltona, FL  32725, U/W 312/44, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: WOOD9562: MARISA J WATERMAN &  JOHN A. WOODS & EDDIE WOODS, 901 FAIRGROUND ROAD , CELINA, OH  45822, U/W 404/405/26, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;  

RO: GRAY9545: DAVID E GRAY AND HELEN A GRAY, 1466 W BLUE SPRINGS AVE , ORANGE CITY, FL  32763, U/W 801/16, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due  $4,470.99 , PD $0.00;  

RO: CARN7930:    ERIC HANSEL, 17761 MARLAND HWY , SWANTON, MD  21561, U/W 806/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due  $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;  

RO: REAM5942: GEORGE JR. REAM AND SHIRLEY J. REAM, 144 WENZ STREET , KUTZTOWN, PA  19530, U/W 206/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;  

RO: HOLL8201: JILL W HOLLAND, P.O. BOX 505 , BARTOW, FL  33831, U/W 902/29, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;  

RO: GUCK6305: GUCKER REVOCABLE TRUST DATED 9/30/2016 , 516 TAYLOR DR , MCMURRAY, PA  15317, U/W 319/321/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due  $2,928.67 , PD $0.00;  

RO: STIN3378: MILTON STINSON AND CYNTHIA STINSON, 6392 HIGHVIEW ROAD , MORROW, GA  30260, U/W 903/8, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;  

RO: LEGE8051: WANDA LEGER , 296 STATE ROAD, ZOLFO SPRINGS,FL 33890 AND 825 SOUTHERN AVE , LAKELAND, FL  33815, U/W 215/217/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;  

RO: BOLL26344: John B Bollinger AND Bonnie D Bollinger, 682 Hudson Jones Rd , Cochran, GA  31014, U/W 308/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: LOGS6276: SUSAN S SHERER AND ROBERT M SHERER, SR, 13390 PEACEFUL RD , Jacksonville, FL  32226, U/W 111/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,735.18 , PD $0.00;  

RO: JEAN5226: LESLY JEAN-BAPTISTE AND ERICA JEAN-BAPTISTE, 3284 IDLE CREEK CT , DECATUR, GA  30034, U/W 524/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;  

RO: MCPH8685: PAULA S. MCPHERSON, 1010 AVE OF PINES , MACON, GA  31204, U/W 706/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,484.87 , PD $0.00;  

RO: AIKE8769: TIMOTHY AIKEN AND SHERYL AIKEN, 211 ALPINE WAY , GREENWOOD, SC  29649, U/W 722/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,467.59 , PD $0.00;  

RO: AMER57172: AMERICANO CONDO HOLDINGS LLC , 4348 Southpoint Blvd. Suite 101 , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32216, U/W 722/37, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,536.84 , PD $0.00;  

RO: SWIT3868: ROBERT SWITZER AND FLEUR DOLAN, 3481 WOODBURN RD , BINBROOK, ON CANADA  L0R 1C0, U/W 818/10, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;  

RO: ESPA7730: ARGEMIRO ESPANA AKA ARGEMIRO ESPANA AND SHARON E CHRISTIAN, 1430 WINDGATE DRIVE , DELAND, FL  32724, U/W 904/905/21, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00.  

August 5 & 12, 2021

 ***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10169-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

DOROTHY SCHWIEGMAN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(summary administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DOROTHY SCHWIEGMAN, deceased, File Number 2021-10169-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721; that the decedent's date of death was September 28, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $3,427.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Joanne Ruth Whedon, 701 E. Lassen Ave., Unit 141, Chico, CA 95973

Theresa R. Lipari, 18 Waldo Ave., Greenvale, NY 11548 

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

MELVIN D. STACK

E-mail Addresses:

anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net,

service.melstack@gmail.com

Florida Bar No. 297798

EVERY & STACK

444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

 

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Eugene E. Rhodes, Jr.

610 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 3

Port Orange, Florida 32129

August 5 & 12, 2021

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-11880PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROY EDWARD CHASE, 

a/k/a ROY E. CHASE,

Deceased.

ANCILLARY NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The ancillary administration of the Estate of ROY EDWARD CHASE, deceased, whose date of death was February 19, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Ancillary Personal Representative and the Ancillary Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.

Dated: July 14, 2021

/s/ STEVEN M. CHASE, Petitioner

 CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

August 5 & 12, 2021

 **************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 1575 S State Road 15A, Ste 100, Deland FL 32720 (386) 777-0966 On August 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM.

Amanda Frederick- appliances.

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

August 5 & 12, 2021 

**********

NoTiCe

To CrediTors

<<START_NOTICE>>

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2021 11576 prDL

IN rE: ESTATE OF

YVONNE rOSEMArY YOrK,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of YVONNE

ROSEMARY YORK a/k/a YVONNE LAYZELL

YORK, deceased, whose date of death was on

February 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court

of Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the

address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL

32721. The names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal representative’s

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent’s

estate must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF

THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED 2

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

notice is July 29, 2021.

personal representative:

rOBErT YOrK

4941 Broadwater Drive

Sacramento, CA 95835

Attorney for Personal Representative:

DIANA L. COLLAZOS, Esq.

FL Bar # 96308

JURADO & FARSHCHIAN, P.L.

12955 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 328

North Miami, Florida 33181

Telephone: (305)921-0440

Facsimile: (305)921-0438

Email: Diana@jflawfirm.com

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0237

*************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11759 prDL

Division probate

IN rE: ESTATE OF

WILLIAM A rYAN, Jr

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of William A.

Ryan, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was

May 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand,

FL 32724. The names and addresses of the

personal representative and the personal representative’s

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on who a copy of this notice is required to be

served must file their claims with this court ON OR

BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent’s estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

notice is July 29, 2021.

personal representative:

KAThLEEN L. TOTMAN rYAN

2934 Fish Cove Court

Deltona, FL 32738

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ CYNTHIA E. MCGEE

CYNTHIA E. MCGEE, Esq.

Email Addresses: cindi@cmcgeelaw.com

cynthia.e.mcgee@gmail.com

Florida Bar No. 0112083

238 N. Westmonte Drive, Suite 200

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Telephone: 407-234-0695

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0236

**********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11242

IN rE: ThE ESTATE OF

rOBErT hOWArD MCCONNELL, Sr.

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Robert Howard

McConnell, Sr., deceased, whose date of death

was December 28, 2018, is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 North Alabama

Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and

addresses of the personal representative and the

personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent’s estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication

of this notice is July 29, 2021.

personal representative:

GArY WAYNE BOYD

5925 Shoal Creek Road

Ashville, Alabama 35953

Attorney for Personal Representative:

RITESH PATEL

Email Address: rpatel@cpmtlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 0105459

COHEN POLLOCK MERLIN TURNER, P.C.

3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1600

Atlanta, Georgia 30339

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0235

**********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 64-2021-Cp-010487

IN rE: The Estate of

JOSEph CArLTON ShELNuTT,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH

CARLTON SHELNUTT, deceased, whose date of

death was September 20, 2020, is pending in the

Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate

Division, the mailing address of which is: P.O. Box

6043, DeLand, Florida 32721, and the physical address

of which is: 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand,

Florida 32724. The name and address of the

Co-Personal Representatives and the Co-Personal

Representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against Decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this Notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court

WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against Decedent's

estate must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF

THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

Notice is July 29, 2021.

Co-personal representative:

rENEE DAWN ShELNuTT DOrMINY

210 Battery Way

Peachtree City, Georgia 30269

Co-personal representative:

JOSEph ChrISTIAN ShELNuTT

3331 Lynhurst Drive

Marietta, Georgia 30062

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:

MICHELLE L. FARKAS

Florida Bar Number: 25952

MICHELLE L. FARKAS, P.A.

2114 NW 40th Terrace, Suite C-2

Gainesville, Florida 32605

Telephone: (352) 377-5854

Fax: (352) 377-5541

Primary Email: michelle@mfarkas-law.com

Secondary Email: lewis@mfarkas-law.com

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0234

************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-Cp-011910-DL

Division probate

IN rE: ESTATE OF

DOLOrES pAVGOuZAS

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Dolores

Pavgouzas, deceased, whose date of death

was March 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is P.O. Box 6043,

Deland, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses

of the personal representative and the

personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY

OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication

of this notice is July 29, 2021.

Attorney and Personal Representative:

ANTHONY G. MOWRY

Florida Bar Number: 107374

227 Pensacola Rd.

Venice, FL 34285

Telephone: (941) 480-0333

Fax: (941) 486-4106

E-Mail: tony@mowrylawoffice.com

Secondary E-Mail: deb@mowrylawoffice.com

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0233

************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTruCTIVE SErVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 30421 CICI

BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON TruST

COMpANY, N.A. AS TruSTEE FOr

MOrTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SErIES I TruST,

plaintiff, vs.

DOLOrES pAVGOuZAS AND EVANGELO G.

pAVGOuZAS, et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF DOLORES PAVGOUZAS, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living;

and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants

who may be spouses, heirs, devisees,

grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees,

and all parties claiming an interest by, through,

under or against the Defendants, who are not

known to be dead or alive, and all parties having

or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the

property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 39, WINDING WOODS UNIT 2, AS

PER MAP RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 40

PAGES 69 AND 70, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it

on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409

Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida

33487 on or before August 23, 2021/(30 days from

Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain

assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you

are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;

si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court

at County, Florida, this 9 day of July, 2021

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ Shawnee Smith

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com

20-080062

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0232

**********

rE-NOTICE OF SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON TruST

COMpANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA

ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK TruST COMpANY,

N.A. AS SuCCESSOr TO JpMOrGAN ChASE

BANK, N.A., AS TruSTEE FOr rESIDENTIAL

ASSET MOrTGAGE prODuCTS, INC.,

MOrTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

pASS-ThrOuGh CErTIFICATES SErIES 2005-rZ3,

plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN pArTIES CLAIMING BY,

ThrOuGh, uNDEr Or AGAINST ThE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SChMIDT, DECEASED, WhEThEr

SAID uNKNOWN pArTIES CLAIM AS

SpOuSES, hEIrS, DEVISEES, GrANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES, Or

OThEr CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SChMIDT

A/K/A CINDY SChMIDT; LATISSuES SChMIDT

A/K/A LATISSuES MArIA MCLELLAN AS ThE

pErSONAL rEprESENTATIVE OF ThE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SChMIDT; uNKNOWN TENANT #1;

uNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 18, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,

INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is

Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;

LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA

MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT

A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 21st day of September, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 21, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0231

**********

rE-NOTICE OF SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 10303 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON TruST

COMpANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA

ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK TruST COMpANY,

N.A. AS SuCCESSOr TO JpMOrGAN ChASE

BANK, AS TruSTEE FOr rESIDENTIAL

ASSET MOrTGAGE prODuCTS, INC.,

MOrTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

pASS-ThrOuGh CErTIFICATES SErIES 2004-rS8,

plaintiff, vs.

DErrICK OrBErG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated April 27, 2021, and entered

in Case No. 2020 10303 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF

NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR

TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE

PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2004-RS8, is Plaintiff and DERRICK

ORBERG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION,

INC., are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk,

Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on

the 21st day of September, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Summary

Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT J-4, DELAND OAKS CONDOMINIUM,

A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 1770, PAGE 1315,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH

AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON

ELEMENTS SET FORTH IN THE

EXHIBITS TO THE SAID DECLARATION

OF CONDOMINIUM AS RECORDED, EXEMPLIFIED,

REFERRED TO AND SET

FORTH IN SAID DECLARATION OF

CONDOMINIUM AND EXHIBITS THERETO.

Property Address: 100 E Kentucky Ave J4,

Deland, Florida 32724

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 21, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

20-400956

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0230

***********

rE-NOTICE OF SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL

WELLS FArGO BANK, N.A. AS TruSTEE

FOr OpTION ONE MOrTGAGE LOAN TruST

2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CErTIFICATES,

SErIES 2001-A,

plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN pArTIES CLAIMING BY,

ThrOuGh, uNDEr Or AGAINST ThE ESTATE

OF CArrIE JACKSON A/K/A CArrIE GIBSON

JACKSON, DECEASED, WhEThEr SAID

uNKNOWN pArTIES CLAIM AS SpOuSES,

hEIrS, DEVISEES, GrANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES, Or OThEr

CLAIMANTS; rEBECCA BuTLEr; COuNTY

OF VOLuSIA A pOLITICAL SuBDIVISION OF

ThE STATE OF FLOrIDA

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated October 20, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS

TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARRIE

JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON JACKSON,

DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA

BUTLER; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL

SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, are

Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest

bidder or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 21st

day of September, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION TO

OAK HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

8, PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 162 Nancy St., Oak Hill,

Florida 32759

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 21, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400171

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0229

***********

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case No. Case No. 2018 31688 CICI

Div.: 31

DEuTSChE BANK NATIONAL TruST

COMpANY, AS TruSTEE FOr FFMLT TruST

2005-FF8, MOrTGAGE pASS-ThrOuGh

CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2005-FF8

plaintiff vs.

ThE ESTATE OF ThOMAS r. hAMMOND

A/K/A ThOMAS hAMMOND (DECEASED) and

all unknown parties claiming by, through,

under and against the above named Defendant

who are unknown to be dead or alive

whether said unknown are persons, heirs,

devisees, grantees, or other claimants;

rEBECCA L. hAMMOND A/K/A rEBECCA

hAMMOND; uNKNOWN SpOuSE OF

rEBECCA L. hAMMOND A/K/A rEBECCA

hAMMOND; uNKNOWN SpOuSE OF ThE

ThOMAS r. hAMMOND A/K/A ThOMAS

hAMMOND; TODD ANDrE hAMMOND;

JASON rAY hAMMOND; uNITED STATES OF

AMErICA DEpArTMENT OF TrEASurY -

INTErNAL rEVENuE SErVICE; MArY

hAMMOND; JOANNE GArBEr;

SOuThTruST BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION; WELLS FArGO BANK, N.A.

S/B/M WAChOVIA NATIONAL BANK F/K/A

SOuThTruST BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION; TENANT I/uNKNOWN

TENANT; TENANT II/uNKNOWN TENANT;

TENANT III/uNKNOWN TENANT and TENANT

IV/uNKNOWN TENANT, in possession of the

subject real property,

Defendants

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the final judgment/order

entered in the above noted case, that

the Clerk of Court of Volusia County, Florida will

sell the following property situated in Volusia

County, Florida described as:

LOT 17, BLOCK 21, FLOMICH GARDENS

SECTION, HOLLY HILL HEIGHTS, AS PER

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

10, PAGE 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

at public sale, to the highest and best bidder for cash,

in an online sale at: www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com

http://www.pinellas.realforeclose.com beginning at

11:00 a.m. on August 13, 2021. The highest bidder shall

immediately post with the Clerk, a deposit equal to five

percent (5%) of the final bid. The deposit must be cash

or cashier's check payable to the Clerk of the Court.

Final payment must be made on or before 2:00 P.M. on

the date of the sale by cash or cashier's check.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.

2191 Ringling Boulevard

Sarasota, Florida 34237

(941) 952-9322

Attorney for Plaintiff

By: GARY GASSEL, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 500690

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0228

**********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11667-prDL

Division prOBATE

IN rE: ESTATE OF

rOSE B. WArNEr A/K/A rOSE BuSChYNSKI

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of

ROSE B. WARNER A/K/A ROSE

BUSCHYNSKI, deceased, whose date

of death was February 3, 2021, is

pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is P.O. Box

6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The

names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate on

whom a copy of this notice is required

to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE

LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF

A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims or

demands against decedent's estate

must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN

FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION

733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

notice is August 5, 2021.

personal representative:

NANCY WArNEr BArrINEAu

Attorney for Personal Representative:

KAITLIN J. STOLZ

Florida Bar Number: 1015652

AMY B. VAN FOSSEN, P.A.

1696 West Hibiscus Boulevard, Suite A

Melbourne, FL 32901

Telephone: (321) 345-5945

Fax: (321) 345-5417

E-Mail: jennifer@amybvanfossen.com

Secondary E-Mail: katie@amybvanfossen.com

August 5, 12, 2021 V21-0241

************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.:2021-Cp-011558 prDL

DIVISION: pr

IN rE: ESTATE OF

Mia Mechelle Lesane,

Deceased.

The administration of the Estate of Mia

Mechelle Lesane Case No.: 2021-CP-011558

is pending in Circuit Court for

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is Volusia

County Courthouse, PO Box 6043, Deland,

FL 33274. The name and address

of the Personal Representative and the

Personal Representative’s attorney is

set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent’s estate on

whom a copy of this notice is served

within three months after the date of the

first publication of this notice must file

their claims with this Court WITHIN THE

LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY

DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE OR

THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF

SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and persons having claims or demands

against the decedent’s estate must file

their claims with this Court WITHIN

THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTION

NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of

this Notice is August 5, 2021.

GENEVA LESANE

as personal representative of

the Estate of Mia Mechelle Lesane

/s/ GERALD B. STEWART, Esq

GERALD B. STEWART, ESQ

Florida Bar No.: 285412

24 North Market Street, Suite 402

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

904.353.8876

904.356.2776 (Facsimile)

Stewartlaw7272@gmail.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

August 5, 12, 2021 V21-0240

************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTruCTIVE SErVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 10825 CIDL

LONGBrIDGE FINANCIAL, LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,

GrANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENOrS,

CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES AND ALL OThErS

WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTErEST IN ThE ESTATE

OF KENNETh LITTLEFIELD, DECEASED, et. al.

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF KENNETH

LITTLEFIELD, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if

he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all

parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the Defendants,

who are not known to be dead

or alive, and all parties having or

claiming to have any right, title or interest

in the property described in the

mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property:

UNIT 10, THE LOFTS-PHASE 1,

ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

41, PAGE 167, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and

you are required to serve a copy

of your written defenses, if any, to

it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose

address is 6409 Congress Ave.,

Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida

33487 on or before September 10,

2021/(30 days from Date of First

Publication of this Notice) and file

the original with the clerk of this

court either before service on

Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or

petition filed herein.

WITNESS my hand and the seal

of this Court at County, Florida,

this 26 day of July, 2021.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: Jennifer Vazquez

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, AND SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com

20-082582

August 5, 12, 2021 V21-0239

***********

NOTICE OF SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 31069 CICI

DEuTSChE BANK NATIONAL TruST

COMpANY, AS TruSTEE FOr ThE

rEGISTErED hOLDEr OF MOrGAN

STANLEY ABS CApITAL I INC. TruST

2007-hE1 MOrTGAGE pASS-ThrOuGh

CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2007-hE1,

plaintiff, vs.

STEVEN r. ST. ONGE A/K/A STEVEN r.

SAINT ONGE; KEVIN J. BETTEZ; uNKNOWN

SpOuSE OF KEVIN J. BETTEZ; uNKNOWN

SpOuSE OF STEVEN r. ST. ONGE A/K/A

STEVEN r. SAINT ONGE A/K/A STEVEN r.

SAINT ONGE; u.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TruSTEE FOr CITIGrOup

MOrTGAGE LOAN TruST, INC., 2006-NC2,

ASSET BACKED pASS ThrOuGh

CErTIFICATES SErIES 2006-NC2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated July 27, 2021, and entered in Case No.

2020 31069 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED

HOLDER OF MORGAN STANLEY ABS

CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-HE1 MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,SERIES 2007-HE1,

is Plaintiff and STEVEN R. ST. ONGE A/K/A

STEVEN R. SAINT ONGE; KEVIN J. BETTEZ;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KEVIN J. BETTEZ; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF STEVEN R. ST. ONGE

A/K/A STEVEN R. SAINT ONGE A/K/A STEVEN

R. SAINT ONGE; U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST, INC., 2006-NC2, ASSET

BACKED PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES

2006-NC2, are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to

the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on

the 10th day of September, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 9 & 10, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 2,

PINECREST, ACCORDING TO THE MAP

OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 183, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 541 Arthur Avenue, Daytona

Beach, Florida 32114

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 30, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

20-400968

August 5, 12, 2021 V21-0238