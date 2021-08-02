**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2021 11384 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN F. MCNAMARA AKA
JOHN FREDERICK MCNAMARA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN F. MCNAMARA, also known as JOHN FREDERICK MCNAMARA, deceased, whose date of death was March 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Personal Representative:
Harlan G. Paul, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 1002539
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 E. New York Avenue
DeLand, FL 32724
Tel: (386) 734-3020/
Fax: (386) 734-3096
Primary: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com
Secondary: tflowers@paulandelkind.com
M. Shirley McNamara, also known as
Martha Shirley McNamara
1260 Glenwood Road
DeLand, Florida 32720
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Gena Transport
2931 Bath St.
Deltona, Florida 32738
Torres Guzman Hector Luis
August 5, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/20/2021, 09:00 a.m at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2002 Ford 1FAFP40412F206529
2010 Mazd JM1BL1H55A1250092
August 5, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11310-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHARLES R. MECKING
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Charles R. Mecking a/k/a Charles Richard Mecking, deceased, whose date of death was January 21, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
KEVIN B. ROSSI
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 1018441
Bowen|Schroth
600 Jennings Avenue
Eustis, Florida 32726
Telephone: (352) 589-1414
Fax: (352) 589-1726
E-Mail: krossi@bowenschroth.com
Secondary E-Mail: dmorton@bowenschroth.com
Personal Representative:
Karen M. Wixson
3785 Comanche Trail
Deltona, Florida 32738
August 5 & 12, 2021
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Wakeman Chiropractic Spine Nerve & Joint Center
305 Memorial Medical Pkwy., Ste. 305
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117-5169
Acquaro & Wakeman Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, P.A.
August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Mystic Lake Farm
261 Lake Pearl Dr.
Lake Helen, Florida 32744-2518
Gallahan Daniel Forest
August 5, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11936-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KRISTI S. DRUMHELLER
A/K/A KRISTI SHELL DRUMHELLER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KRISTI S. DRUMHELLER A/K/A KRISTI SHELL DRUMHELLER, deceased, whose date of death was June 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
E-mail: anne@melstack.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ BRADLEY F. DRUMHELLER
124 Ponce DeLeon Circle
Ponce Inlet, FL 32127
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
HALIFAX HEALTH EXPRESSCARE
832 Georgia Ave., Suite 300
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
HN UCC, LLC, Owner
August 5, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/18/2021, 09:00 a.m at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2000 Niss 1N4DL01A8YC172180
2005 Ford 1FAFP53U35A226624
2005 Hond 1HGCM56805A088689
August 5, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11526 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM JOSEPH LEAZER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH LEAZER, deceased, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent’s date of death was September 27, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $22,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Rose Leazer, 1609 Moravia Avenue, Holly Hill, FL 32117
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.
/s/ Rose Leazer, Petitioner
1609 Moravia Avenue
Holly Hill, FL 32117
/s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 256765
1092 Ridgewood Avenue
Holly Hill, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 253-1030
Fax: (386) 248-2425
E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com
2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com
Attorney for Petitioner
August 5 & 12, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA –
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021 10943 CIDL
DIVISION: 01 Randall H. Rowe III
JOSEPHINE VARGAS, JESSE J.
COLON, and MYRNA E. LOPEZ,
Plaintiffs,
v.
The Estate of ENRIQUE VELAZQUEZ TORRES, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants;
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO:
The Estate of ENRIQUE VELAZQUEZ TORRES, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants; (address unknown)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Complaint to Quiet Title has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, on or before September 9, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice.
Signed on this 23rd day of July, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
First Publication on:
August 5th, 2021.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11929-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERTA FINLEY HARDEBECK,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBERTA FINLEY HARDEBECK, a/k/a ROBERTA HARDEBECK, deceased, whose date of death was July 6, 2021, File Number 2021-11929-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS
Florida Bar No. 109785
Wright & Casey, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Telephone: (386) 428-3311
Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com
Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ MARY TERESA NEW
9 Tisher Lane, No. 1940
Pinedale, Wyoming 82941
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11430 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH JOHN PIETRUSZEWSKI,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH JOHN PIETRUSZEWSKI, deceased, File Number 2021 11430 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia, County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Minerva Poblet, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 1008353
The Law Firm of Charles Vega P.A.
500 Bill France Blvd. #9888
Daytona Beach, Florida 32120
Personal Representative:
Cheryl A. Fisher- Hynes
805 Little Town Road
Port Orange, FL 32127
August 5 & 12, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 32075 CICI
ARROWHEAD VILLAGE OF THE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., a Florida non-profit Corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
PINCHAS MAMANE, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 22, 2021, entered in 2019 32075 CICI in the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida wherein ARROWHEAD VILLAGE OF THE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC., is Plaintiff, and PINCHAS MAMANE, et al, is the Defendant, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at: 11:00 A.M. on AUGUST 27, 2021. ( ) www.volusia.realforeclose.com the Clerk’s website for online auctions after first given notice as required by Section 45.031, Florida Statutes, the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, ARROWHEAD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGE 115, AND REPLATTED IIN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 18, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A: 18 SOCO TRAILS, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174.
Dated: July 28, 2021
FLORIDA COMMUNITY LAW GROUP,
P.L.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
1855 Griffin Road, Suite A-423
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Tel: (954) 372-5298
Fax: (866) 424-5348
Email: jared@flclg.com
By: /s/ Jared Block
Jared Block, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 90297
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-10814
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$3,475.00 U.S. CURRENCY
GRAY 2004 BMW 325CI
VIN: WBABD33454PL03587
NOTICE OF FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $3,475.00 U.S. CURRENCY AND GRAY 2004 BMW 325CI VIN: WBABD33454PL03587 WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 10, 2021 AT OR NEAR 2001 S. RIDGEWOOD AVENUE, EDGEWATER, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
July 29 & August 5, 2021
*******
Notice of Public Sale, Notice is hereby given that on 8/26/21 at 10:30 am, the following vehicle will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 713.78 To satisfy towing, storage, and labor charges1997 MERZ VIN# WDBGA32GXVA364465 Sale will be held by lienor at HUGHART TOWING 2811 S Nova Rd Unit A3 South Daytona, Fl 32119 386 281 1035 Tower reserves the right to bid.
August 5, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1108-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #600402430060 LOTS 6 TO 18 INC & 33 TO 41 INC BLK 43 DELEON SPRGS HGTS 2ND DIV
Name in which assessed: LAWRENCE & DOROTHY DIAZ
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11363-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #534214000001 DRAINAGE EASEMENT ADJACENT TO LOTS 56 TO 66 INC IN PALM GROVE SUB NINTH ADD MB 31 PG 39
Name in which assessed: PAGO INC C/O JAMES E CAREY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TERRY PARKER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2689-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #7017-33-04-0160 LOT 16 BLK 4 ATHENS REALTY CO SUB BLKS 203 TO 206 INC DELAND PER OR 4187 PGS 1765-1766 PER OR 5350 PG 4773 PER OR 6682 PG 3900 PER OR 6740 PG 0812
Name in which assessed: PAULETTE MCKENZIE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4788-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #6129-01-14-0120 29 16 31 LOT 12 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER OR 1614 PG 65
Name in which assessed: THALIA LAENEN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2636-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #702011000158 20 17 30 W 60 FT OF E 570 FT OF LOT 15 & W 60 FT OF E 570 FT OF S 1/2 LOT 14 HUTCHINSONS SUB OF E 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 MB 12 PG 53 PER OR 4878 PG 2005 & PER OR 4878 PG 2281 PER OR 5446 PG 3329 PER OR 5446 PG 3333 PER OR 5466 PG 1556 PER OR 6945 PG 0406
Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11707-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #630813000001 UTILITY & RETENTION AREA GATEWOOD SUB UNIT II MB 40 PG 135
Name in which assessed: C H W CORPORATION
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3853-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #8013-02-12-0350 LOTS 35 TO 37 INC BLK L PALM GROVE ADD ORANGE CITY MB 22 PG 163 MB 6 PG 154 PER OR 2308 PG 1684 & PER OR 6119 PG 3462 & PER OR 6487 PG 1326
Name in which assessed: CATHERINE BENCI ESTATE C/O KENNETH R MIKOS PERS REP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4789-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #6129-01-14-0130 29 16 31 LOT 13 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER OR 1614 PG 65
Name in which assessed: THALIA LAENEN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BRIAN J GOODMAN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3222-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #703204030110 LOTS 11 & 12 BLK C LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 22 PG 92 PER OR 4790 PG 4960 PER OR 6764 PG 3976 PER OR 6831 PG 1541
Name in which assessed: ROBERT G WRIGHT ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12149-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #730200000050 2 17 33 THAT PART OF S 284 FT OF N 384 FT OF NW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 NOT INC IN TURNBULL HTS PER OR 1847 PG 1324 PER COPY OF D/C NO 89-NS-415
Name in which assessed: BERNICE BAKER C/O MARTIN HOFFMAN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3856-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #8013-02-13-0040 LOTS 4 TO 7 INC BLK M PALM GROVE ADD ORANGE CITY MB 6 PG 154 PER OR 2308 PG 1684 & PER OR 6119 PG 3462 & PER OR 6487 PG 1326
Name in which assessed: CATHERINE BENCI ESTATE C/O KENNETH R MIKOS PERS REP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4927-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #6133-01-10-0040 33 16 31 LOT 4 BLK 10 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 18 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: JOSEPH BLANCO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7657-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #322700020083 27 13 32 IRREG PARCEL IN GOVT LOT 2 S OF LOT 22 SPANISH WATERS SUBDIVISION MB 43 PGS 135 & 136 MEAS 87.72 FT ON S/L & MEAS 57.72 FT ON E/L PER OR 3860 PG 3346
Name in which assessed: SINGLETARY AND MERRELL C/O ROBERT MERRELL JR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12855-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #741711000341 COMM AT THE MOST NLY CORNER LOT 34 VENETIAN VILLAS MB 38 PG 13 THEN S 11 DEG 22 MIN 35 SEC W 25.01 FT TO POB THEN S 36 DEG 57 MIN 40 SEC E 3.42 FT THEN S 08 DEG 09 MIN 51 SEC W 22.10 FT THEN N 38 DEG 01 MIN 20 SEC W 5.00 FT THEN N 11 DEG 22 MIN 35 SC E 21.09 FT TO POB
Name in which assessed: REGENCY DEVELOPMENT CORP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3864-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #8013-02-15-0130 LOTS 13 TO 19 INC BLK O PALM GROVE ADD ORANGE CITY MB 6 PG 154 PER OR 2308 PG 1684 & PER OR 6119 PG 3462 & PER OR 6487 PG 1326
Name in which assessed: CATHERINE BENCI ESTATE C/O KENNETH R MIKOS PERS REP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5142-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #7106-01-13-0280 6 17 31 LOT 28 BLK 13 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 76 PER OR 2156 PG 450
Name in which assessed: LAWRENCE L WILLIAMS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7676-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #421901000031 19-14-32 IRREG PARCEL IN N 1/2 OF SE 1/4 BEING 25 FT SOUTH OF EXTENTION OF THE N/L & S/L LINE OF LOT 14 BLK T TOMOKA PARK MB 21 PG 98 PER OR 2068 PG 1126
Name in which assessed: RALPH R FREDERICK C/O CHARLES A DURHAM
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12856-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #741711000391 COMM AT THE MOST ELY CORNER LOT 39 VENETIAN VILLAS MB 38 PG 13 THEN N 87 DEG 25 MIN 15 SEC W 21.62 FT TO POB THEN N 87 DEG 25 MIN 15 SEC W 24.48 THEN N 38 DEG 01 MIN 20 SEC W 5.00 FT THEN N 87 DEG 39 MIN 50 SEC E 2297 FT THEN S 37 DEG 30 MIN 07 SEC E 7.53 FT TO POB
Name in which assessed: REGENCY DEVELOPMENT CORP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MEASURED CAPITAL INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4698-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #6121-01-14-0150 21 16 31 LOT 15 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: FRANCIS J MAPES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13758-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #0310-00-00-0133 10 20 33 SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 AKA TRACT 31 INC PER UNREC PR DEED PER OR 5772 PG 1542 PER OR 5772 PG 1543
Name in which assessed: GALLO HOLDINGS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8675-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #522200000090 22 15 32 IRREG PARCEL IN W 1/2 E OF I-95 MEAS 101.04 FT ON N/L 255.04 FT ON S/L & 300 FT ON W/L PER OR 3937 PG 2646
Name in which assessed: INDIGO LAKES RESORT LTD C/O FLAUTT INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2007-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #7001-14-00-2270 12 17 30 N 100 FT OF S 1305 FT OF E 210 FT OF W 1381.25 FT OF NE 1/4 AKA LOT 227 DAYTONA PARK ESTS SEC H UNREC SUB NO 253 PER OR 2406 PG 368
Name in which assessed: RAUL E & MARGARITA CANEL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MEASURED CAPITAL INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4701-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #6121-01-16-0020 21 16 31 LOTS 2 TO 5 INC BLK 16 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: HAZEL M JANOVITZ
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15074-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #8447-02-04-1050 47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 2370 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 17490 FT OFJ N LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 105 CAPE ATL SEC D UNREC SUB NO 219PER OR 1856 PG 322 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 5334 PG 3507 PER OR 5374 PG 44 PER OR 5753 PG 4495
Name in which assessed: EDLINE JEAN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GRIFFIN HARE CAPITAL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9285-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #52382900030A E 10.5 FT OF LOT 30 SHARON HEIGHTS SUB MB 11 PG 203 PER OR 3108 PG 0803
Name in which assessed: PINKIE HARRIS GALLOWAY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2016-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #7001-14-00-2690 12 17 30 S 110 FT OF N 1104.68 FT OF E 120 FT OF W 1697.22 FT MEAS ON N/L OF NE 1/4 AKA LOT 269 DAYTONA PARK ESTS SEC H UNREC SUB NO 253 PER OR 2987 PG 1610
Name in which assessed: LUZ MARIA ROSADO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MEASURED CAPITAL INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4702-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #6121-01-16-0160 21 16 31 LOT 16 BLK 16 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 66 PER OR 1831 PG 374 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 5339 PG 4711 PER OR 5369 PG 4685-4686
Name in which assessed: KEVIN VALE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15182-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #8447-02-07-2160 47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 15840 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 13530 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 216 CAPE ATL SEC G UNREC SUB NO 222 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 1972 PG 1426 PER OR 5610 PG 4232 PER OR 5689 PG 3756
Name in which assessed: RODAMNER DEMOSTHENE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #470101002470 S 210 FT OF E 210 FT OF LOT 247 LAKE GEORGE T A & V DELTA MB 4 PG 165 PER OR I046 PG 1101
Name in which assessed: BISHOP J W JENKINS ETAL C/O HSE OF GOD CHURCH / F MATTHEWS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13566-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #830501010540 5 18 33 1.25 ACRES W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF TRACT 6 BLK 1 SUB MB 44 PG 44 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 5812 PG 2528 PER OR 6043 PG 0070
Name in which assessed: JOHN HUNTER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11687-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EVERETTE EARL THOMAS
a/k/a EARL THOMAS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of EVERETTE EARL THOMAS a/k/a EARL THOMAS, deceased, whose date of death was April 24, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
/s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
Personal Representative:
/s/ Arlene Valente
Locust Hill
155 Ormond Drive
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
July 29 & August 5, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720, August 24th, 2021 @ 12:00 pm
Tracey Stovall furniture, appliances, electronics, households, memorabilia, boxes
Scott Mickens household.
Publication Dates:
1st Publication August 5th, 2021
2nd Publication August 12th , 2021
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1856-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #700104150160 LOTS 16 17 & 18 BLK 15 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC D
Name in which assessed: PAULENE HAHN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13594-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #830501040410 5 18 33 1.25 AC E 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF S 1/2 OF TRACT 4 BLK 4 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: JOSEPH J ROZHON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE’S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: Aug 24th, AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com. BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN - 800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM
222 JENNIFER LYNN MILLER
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND - 1540 S STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00AM
E15 RENEE ESCAMILLA
1122 BRITTANY BREANNA HILL
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY - 145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30AM
202 BRITTANY LYNN HOWELL
412 RYAN CLAYTON CAMPORESE
439 LUIS MANUEL RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO
527 TYLER MASON BROOME
610 JAMESON WILLIAM KAISER
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: THOMSON HOLDINGS ENTERPRISES, LLC. DBA VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/23/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH ST HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. THOMSON HOLDINGS ENTERPRISES, LLC. DBA VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTRE14WX5HA11402 2005 FORD
1G4HP52K75U165405 2005 BUICK
3N1CN7APXFL882814 2015 NISSAN
SHSRD78825U310070 2005 HONDA
WDBRF61J95A711261
2005 MERCEDES-BENZ
August 5, 2021
**************
SALE NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that StoreRight Self Storage XVI will sell the contents of the following self storage units by public auction to satisfy their liens against these tenants, in accordance with the Florida Self-Storage Facility Act. The auction will take place at this location on Thursday,
August 12th, 2021 at 3:00 PM. Units are believed to contain household goods, unless otherwise listed. StoreRight Self Storage XVI, 3035 Howland Blvd, Deltona FL, 32725. Phone: 386-564-1010 DO NOT CALL STORE!!
Carlos Rios (3016), Jerry Carter (1088), Jerry Carter (1084), Eric Stringfellow (263), Emma Hay (266), Emma Hay (1083), Megan Moyer (2004).
Auction is cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is and must be removed within 24 hours. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of a settlement with the tenant.
July 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3362-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #800401330160 LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 33 WEST HIGHLANDS
Name in which assessed: JAMES NEIL HENDRIX C/O HELEN K WISER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13597-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #830501040730 5 18 33 1.25 AC E 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF TRACT 9 BLK 4 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: ANTHONY & LOUISE VOZZA C/O MARIE A LEE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-31044 FMCI
DIVISION: 35
In Re: The Marriage of
Jessica Lynn Cuevas,
Petitioner
and
Hector Ariel Cuevas,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Hector Ariel Cuevas
1000 15th Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Adrian S Middleton, Esq
1437 Market Street
Tallahassee, FL 32312
on or before August 23, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: July 7, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On August 24th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
Michelle Beil Furniture,and tool boxes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
S&F CLEANING SERVICES
1232 Island Ct.
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Gloria Jean Stacy, Owner
August 5, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LILIA SIGLER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3461-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #800402190390 LOTS 39 & 40 BLK 119 WEST HIGHLANDS PER OR 3789 PG 4136
Name in which assessed: SHERRY B PEELER & MICHAEL C PEELER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13598-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #830501040750 5-18-33 1.25 AC E 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF TRACT 9 BLK 4 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2440 PG 1792
Name in which assessed: VERONICA M PINIANSKI
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
*********
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
OF LEHIGH COUNTY,
PENNSYLVANIA
ORPHANS' COURT DIVISION
NO. A2021-0027
IN RE: INVOLUNTARY TERMINATION
OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO S.V.A-M,
A MINOR
TO: Sha-ne-va Matthews
NOTICE OF HEARING
A petition has been filed asking the Court to put an end to all rights that you and the unknown biological father, have to the minor child, S.V.A-M., born on December 30, 2013. The Court has set a hearing date to consider ending your rights as Mother to S.V.A-M. This hearing will be held in COURTROOM 2A, on the 2nd floor of the LEHIGH COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 455 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18101, on Tuesday August 24, 2021, at 1:30 PM. You are warned that even if you fail to appear at the scheduled hearing, it will go on without you, and your rights as Mother to S.V.A-M. may be ended by the Court without you being present. You are hereby advised that PA Act 101 of 2010 grants the possibility of a voluntary agreement for continuing contact or communication between you and your child following adoption. You have the right to be represented at the hearing by a lawyer. The Court has appointed a lawyer to represent you in this involuntary termination of parental rights proceeding in the Orphan’s Court Division at no cost to you. Your court appointed counsel’s contact information is set forth below.
Jenna M. Fliszar, Esquire
1275 Glenlivet Drive Suite 100
Allentown, PA 18106
PHONE: 610-484-4100
Counsel for Petitioner:
John D. Reinhart, Esquire
Supreme Court ID No.: 60344
Deputy County Solicitor
Lehigh County Department of Law
17 South Seventh Street
Allentown, PA 18101-2400
Telephone: 610-782-3706
July 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
NEWBERRY, INC.
63 Lazy Eight Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32128
Contractors Business Systems, Inc., Owner
August 5, 2021
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 08/20/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5YFBURHE4HP667818 2017 TOYOTA
August 5, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 08/21/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1N4AL11D56N313579 2006 NISSAN
August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13563-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #830501010230 5 18 33 W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF TRACT 3 BLK 1 SUB MB 4 PG 44 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: JIMMIE L STEELMAN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13599-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #830501040920 5 18 33 1.25 AC W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF N 1/2 TRACT 10 BLK 4 SUB MB 4 PG 44 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 6228 PGS 0834-0835 PER DC 6228 PG 0833 PER DC 6228 PG 0837
Name in which assessed: ROBERT B ROBERTSON ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-10557 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
Elvin Torres Colon,
Petitioner
and
Mildred Serrano Burgos,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Mildred SerranoBurgos
1112 SE Walton Lakes Dr
Port St Lucie, FL 34952
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Elvin Torres Colon
2930 Harper St
Deltona, FL 32738
on or before August 9, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: June 23, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ P. Osorio, Deputy Clerk
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/23/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1999 FORD MUSTANG
VIN# 1FALP42XXVF207080
2013 CADILLAC CTS
VIN# 1G6DE5E59D0101874
2009 TOYOTA COROLLA
VIN# 2T1BU40E59C117799
2015 HYUNDAI SONATA
VIN# 5NPE24AF7FH169311
2007 CHRYSLER 300
VIN# 2C3KA53GX7H835268
August 5, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 08/19/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2015 TOYOTA CAMRY
VIN# 4T1BF1FK7FU496840
2018 SUBARU WRX
VIN# JF1VA1C66J9815685
2000 LUFKIN TRAILER
VIN# 1L01A5324Y1147036
2005 HYUNDAI SANTA FE
VIN# KM8SC13D35U003202
August 5, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13564-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #830501010280 5 18 33 1.25 AC E 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF S 1/2 OF TRACT 3 BLK 1 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER D/C 5816 PG 3366 PER OR 5816 PGS 3364-3365 PER OR 5957 PG 0691-0692
Name in which assessed: NEWMAN RESIDENTIAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WM HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15220-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #8447-02-08-0710 47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 15510 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 16830 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 71 CAPE ATL SEC H UNREC SUB NO 223 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2021 PG 0560 PER OR 5407 PG 0940 PER OR 6501 PG 3051 PER OR 6543 PG 2882
Name in which assessed: ASHRAG ABOU ELNAGA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 24TH day of AUGUST, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 2ND day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
July 15, 22, 29 & August 5, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 11717 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
ALISON TACKETT ET AL,
Petitioner
vs.
AUTUMN VINEIS ET AL,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: MALACHI RIVERA
Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
ALISON TACKETT
1516 Bonview Ave
Deltona, FL 32738
on or before August 20, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: July 6, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF ADMINISTRATION
You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of JOE ARTHUR SKINNER, deceased, Case Number 2021-11911 PRDL, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724; that the Personal Representative is GINA E. SKINNER, whose address is c/o Sherry Cote´-Jarvis, Esq., 927 S. Ridgewood Ave, Ste A-6, Edgewater, Fl 32132; that the Attorney for the Personal Representative is Sherry Cote´-Jarvis, Esquire, whose address is 927 S. Ridgewood Ave, Suite A-6, Edgewater, FL 32132. The Date of First Publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
August 5 & 12, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ROBERT B WEAVER the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13565-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #830501010350 5 18 33 1.25 AC W 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF TRACT 4 BLK 1 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3826 PG 0768
Name in which assessed: ALLISON E KING
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of JULY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-11391
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$2,110.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $2,220.00 U.S CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 19, 2021 AT OR NEAR WELCOME CENTER DRIVE, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
July 29 & August 5, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-10809 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
In Re: The Marriage of
Kristin Reuter,
Petitioner
and
Payton Peebles,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Payton Peebles
1602 W 33rd Ave
Pine Bluff, AR 71603
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Christine Aung, Esq.
101 N Woodland Blvd
Suite 200
DeLand, FL 32720
on or before August 16, 2021and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: July 1, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
July 15, 22, 29 &August 5, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
In accordance with the provisions of the Self Storage Facility Act (Florida Statutes 83.801 et sec.) 900 MASON LLC d/b/a BUDGET SELF STORAGE hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:
On August 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at BUDGET SELF STORAGE, 900 Mason Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida, 32117, a Sale by Auction to the Highest Bidder will be conducted for the contents of the following:
Unit #Name Description
077 Steven Popp Household
087 Ronald Signor Household
140 Morris Hendarson Household
160 Julie ODonnell Household
168 Kali Whitford Household
200 Kathy Zullo Household
219 James Diamond Household
243 Adrian Seitlinger Household
259 Tony Jenkins Household
260 Alex Conrad Household
The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above mentioned self-storage facility.
This is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.
Dated the 16th day of July 2021
John Schnebly, General Manager
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10321-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JEANNE MARGARET HABJAN
A/K/A JEANNE HABJAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JEANNE MARGARET HABJAN A/K/A JEANNE HABJAN, deceased, whose date of death was November 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
/s/ MARSHA S. JOHNSON, ESQ.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 97324
Borns & Johnson Law
412 N. Halifax Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Tel: (386) 252-6408
Fax: (386) 255-9068
Legal Service: pleadings@bornsjohnsonlaw.com
E-Mail: mjohnson@bornsjohnsonlaw.com
/s/ BARBARA HABJAN
23 General Doolittle Road
Daytona Beach, FL 32124
Personal Representative
August 5 & 12, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11935 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SUSAN W. PLIMPTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SUSAN W. PLIMPTON, Deceased, whose date of death is July 12, 2021, File Number 2021 11935 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Brian R. Seeber
Florida Bar No. 0583286
6 Slow Stream Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174-1826
(386) 672-9038
Co-Personal Representatives:
John T. Anthony
Karen E. Britt
25 Pine Valley Circle
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
July 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SUSAN W. PLIMPTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF TRUST
SUSAN W. PLIMPTON, a resident of Volusia County, Florida, who died on July 12, 2021, was the settlor of a trust entitled: SUSAN W. PLIMPTON FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 20, 2002, as amended and restated April 10, 2020, which is a trust described in Section 733.707(3) of the Florida Probate Code and is liable for the expenses of the administration of the Decedent’s estate and enforceable claims of the Decedent’s creditors to the extent the Decedent’s estate is insufficient to pay them, as provided in Section 733.607(2) of the Florida Probate Code.
The names and addresses of the Co-Trustees are set forth below.
The clerk shall file and index this notice of trust in the same manner as a caveat, unless there exists a probate proceeding for the Grantor’s estate in which case this notice of trust must be filed in the probate proceeding and the clerk shall send a copy to the personal representative. No such probate case is pending as of the date hereof, and none is anticipated.
Signed on July 16, 2021.
John T. Anthony, Co-Trustee
Karen E. Britt, Co-Trustee
Address for both:
25 Pine Valley Circle
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Attorney for Co-Trustees:
Brian R. Seeber, Esquire
FL Bar No. 0583286
6 Slow Stream Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 672-9038
July 29 & August 5, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 08/20/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2006 HYUNDAI SONATA
VIN# KMHEU46C36A107982
August 5, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10585-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN MICHAEL LARKIN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN MICHAEL LARKIN, deceased, whose date of death was October 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Hector M. De Jesus, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 20634
DE JESUS LAW GROUP LLC
500 E. New York Ave., Suite 101
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (833) 358-7878
E-Mail: hector@dejesuslawgroup.com
2nd E-Mail: jocelyn@dejesuslawgroup.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Derek Michael Larkin
2880 Gibson Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
August 5 & 12, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11892-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BARBARA JEANNE SIENERTH
a/k/a BARBARA J. SIENERTH
a/k/a BARBARA SIENERTH
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Barbara Jeanne Sienerth, deceased, whose date of death was July 6, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
John C. Leslie
2894 Arbour Trail Court
Deltona, Florida 32725
July 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-11924
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$3,905.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $3,905.00 U.S. CURRENCY WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 27, 2021 AT OR NEAR JUTLAND STREET AND SWEETBRIER DRIVE, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
July 29 & August 5, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 8/20/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1974 CNCR HS 3344207139. Last Tenants: MARY KOLESINSKI and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILE HOME PARK, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE, FL 32127. 386-761-0411.
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11550 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DANETTE LOUISE
SOUTHERLAND a/k/a
DANETTE SOUTHERLAND,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DANETTE LOUISE SOUTHERLAND a/k/a DANETTE SOUTHERLAND, deceased, whose date of death was May 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.
/s/ Judy S. Grim, Personal
Representative
2756 Blue Heron Village
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 256765
1092 Ridgewood Avenue
Holly Hill, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 253-1030
Fax: (386) 248-2425
E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com
2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
July 29 & August 5, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11864-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN THOMAS HORNER, JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of John Thomas Horner, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was June 17, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
David Lambert Scott
381 Nottinghill Street
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
July 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021-CP-11902
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ELEANOR L. DOWD,
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of ELEANOR L. DOWD, deceased, Case No.: 2021-CP-11902, is pending in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All interested persons are required to file with this Court, WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE, all claims against the estate with the Court or be forever barred.
Publication of this Notice will begin on August 5, 2021.
Respectfully submitted this 29th day of July, 2021.
/s/ EDWARD P. JORDAN II, ESQ.
Florida Bar No.: 0602711
THE JORDAN LAW GROUP
1460 E. Highway 50
Clermont, Florida, 34711
352-394-1000
Attorney for Petitioner
/s/ DEBORAH A. DEMAREST
965 Oak Street
Merritt Island, Florida, 32953
Personal Representative
August 5 & 12, 2021
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Bob’s Bike Shop
3855 S. Ridgewood Ave
Port Orange, Florida 32129-3526
Jls888, Inc.
August 5, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10042 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOUGLAS P. ZAHER
a/k/a DOUGLAS PAUL ZAHER
a/k/a DOUGLAS ZAHER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Douglas P. Zaher, deceased, whose date of death was September 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN LORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ James C. Peterson
James C. Peterson, Esq.
Email Address: jpeterson@418canal.com
Florida Bar No. 0076596
Peterson Law Group, PLLC
418 Canal Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Personal Representative:
/s/ Eric Thrower
1302 Springhill Road
Portage, PA 15946
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 11808 PRDL
DIVISION 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPHINE DIFRANCO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Josephine DiFranco, deceased, whose date of death was May 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 S. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.
Signed on this 22nd day of July, 2021.
Sherrille D. Akin
600 West New York Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Dain C. Akin
Florida Bar No. 0880663
600 W. New York Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 738-5599
Primary Email: dakin@akin-law.com
Alternate Email:service@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com
Attorney for Petitioner
July 29 & August 5, 2021
**************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTIC OF ADMINISTRATION
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the trust estate of DAVID K. GUNBY, III, deceased, whose date of death was February 2, 2021, under Trust Agreement dated November 7, 1990, as restated and amended is pending in the Circuit Court, for Volusia County, Florida, by the successor Trustee, D. Kirk Bunny IV, whose address is 632 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida 32720
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Successor Trustee WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) OR MORE YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.
/s/ D. Kirk Gunby IV
632 North Woodland Boulevard
DeLand, Florida 32720
Successor Trustee
Telephone (386) 736-6880
/s/ J. Daniel Peterson
Attorney For Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 00108818
110 Parkview Drive
Aledo, Texas 76008
Telephone (386) 734-2311
July 29 & August 5, 2014
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIACOUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11759 PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM A RYAN, JR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of William A. Ryan, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was May 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 29 , 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Cynthia E. McGee
Cynthia E. McGee, Esq.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 0112083
238 N. Westmonte Drive, Suite 200
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Telephone: 407-234-0695
Personal Representative:
/s/ Kathleen L. Ryan
Kathleen L. Totman Ryan
2934 Fish Cove Court
Deltona, FL 32738
July 29 & August 5, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10270 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARK ANDERSON HANNA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mark Anderson Hanna, deceased, whose date of death was June 9, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Cameron White
Email Address:
Florida Bar No. 21343
Latham, Luna, Eden & Beaudine, LLP
201 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1400
Orlando, Florida 32801
Tel: (407) 481-5800
Personal Representative:
Roxie Lynn Cooper a/k/a
Roxie L. Hanna
11416 Judge Ave.
Orlando, Florida 32817
July 29 & August 5, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11649 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EILEEN D. KERZICK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of EILEEN D. KERZICK, deceased, whose date of death was June 30, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
JAMES P. MCHUGH ESQ.
Email: mail to: james@jpmchughlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 1002314
1555 Indian River Blvd., Suite 125
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Telephone: (772) 226-7400
AARON KERZICK
Personal Representative
c/o James P McHugh.
August 5 & 12, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10905-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Edward Allan Logel,
a/k/a E. Allan Logel
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Edward Allan Logel, deceased, whose date of death was February 4th, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5th, 2021.
WILLIAM AKERS, III
WILLIAM AKERS, III, P.A.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
120 EAST GRANADA BLVD
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176
Telephone: (386) 672-0420
By: /s/ WILLIAM AKERS, III
Florida Bar No. 117087
Email Addresses: will.akers@williamakerslaw.com
/s/ Virginia L. Kelly
3600 South Peninsula Drive,
#509, Port Orange, FL 32127
Personal Representative
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11616-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LYNN CHERYL KIKLA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Lynn Cheryl Kikla, deceased, whose date of death was May 31, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., Deland, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Chester Kikla, Jr
213 Chelsea Place Avenue
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
July 29 & August 5, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
NATCAF
140 South Beach St.
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner
August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
NATIONAL CANCER ASSISTANCE
MILITARY FUND
140 South Beach St., Ste. 310
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner
August 5, 2021
*********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
NATIONAL CANCER MILITARY FUND
140 South Beach St., Ste. 310
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner
August 5, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2021 11951 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GREGORY ALLEN WHEATLEY a/k/a
GREGORY A. WHEATLEY a/k/a
GREGORY WHEATLEY a/k/a
GREG WHEATLEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of GREGORY ALLEN WHEATLEY, also known as GREGORY A. WHEATLEY, also known as GREGORY WHEATLEY, also known as GREG WHEATLEY, deceased, whose date of death was April 4, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Harlan G. Paul
Harlan G. Paul, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 1002539
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 E. New York Avenue
DeLand, FL 32724
Tel: (386) 734-3020/
Fax: (386) 734-3096
Primary: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com
Secondary: tflowers@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
BETH WHEATLEY
4344 S. Kirkman Rd., Apt. 606
Orlando, FL 32811
August 5 & 12, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11850 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LEONARD EUGENE MCNEESE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LEONARD EUGENE McNEESE, deceased, whose date of death was April 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 43, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
DEREK A. SCHROTH
Florida Bar Number: 3522070
Bowen/Schroth
600 Jennings Avenue
Eustis, Florida 32726
Telephone: (352) 589-1414
Fax: (352) 589-1726
E-Mail: dschroth@bowenschroth.com
Secondary E-Mail: ajames@bowenschroth.com
Personal Representative:
BARBARA JEAN REDMON
4141 South Atlantic Avenue, #101
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
July 29 & August 5, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
NATCAF CHILDREN’S FUND
140 South Beach St., Ste. 310
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner
August 5, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
NATCAF KIDS
140 South Beach St., Ste. 310
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
National Cancer Assistance Foundation, Inc., Owner
August 5, 2021
**************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Nsb Refresh Cleaning Service
1207 Live Oak St
New Smyrna Beach, Florida
32168-7736
Freshour Rebecca Agnes
August 5, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2021 10866 CIDL
Division: 02
KEVIS D. MURPHY,
Plaintiff,
vs.
HENRY GIBBS; his heirs, devisees,
creditors and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION -
REAL PROPERTY
TO: HENRY GIBBS, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lots 103, 104, and 105, of Collier Park, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 284, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (hereafter “Real Property”).
This property is located at the street address of: 560 W. Beresford Road, DeLand, Florida 32720 (“Real Property”).
has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 13th day of July 2021.
HON. LAURA E. ROTH,
Clerk, Circuit Court
By: /s/ Shawnee Smith
As Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771. THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 11823 PRDL
DIVISION 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TERRELL WAYNE BAILEY aka T. WAYNE BAILEY aka TERRELL W. BAILEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Terrell Wayne Bailey aka T. Wayne Bailey aka Terrell W. Bailey, deceased, whose date of death was June 29, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 S. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.
Signed on this 21st day of July, 2021.
Sherrille D. Akin
600 W. New York Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Dain C. Akin
Florida Bar No. 0880663
600 W. New York Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 738-5599
Primary Email: dakin@akin-law.com
Alternate Email:service@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com
Attorney for Petitioner
July 29 & August 5, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
499 N Spring Garden Ave, DeLand FL 32720 August 24, 2021@ 12:00 pm
Patricia Woodman - household goods
Todaijai Aikens - 10 boxes ,TV
1st Run8/5/2021
2nd Run8/12/2021
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
August 5 & 12, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11945 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CAROLYN E. STROMBECK,
aka CAROLYN STROMBECK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(summary administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of CAROLYN E. STROMBECK, also known as CAROLYN STROMBECK, deceased, File Number 2021-11945 PRDL; by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent's date of death was July 10, 2021; that the total value of the estate is Homestead Property only valued at $253,084.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Creditors: None
Beneficiaries:
JASON M. STROMBECK, 4087 Clock Tower Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129
RONALD E. STROMBECK, JR., 670 Walnut Ave., Orange City, FL 32763
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other that those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 29, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Robert R. Foster
Attorney for Petitioners
Email: rfoster@fosterlawdeland.com
Secondary Email: jane@fosterlawdeland.com
Florida Bar No. 123127
Robert R. Foster, Attorney at Law
108 West Rich Ave.
DeLand, Florida 32720
Telephone: (386) 734-8224
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ JASON M. STROMBECK
4087 Clock Tower Drive
Port Orange, FL 32129
July 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2021-11337-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ARTHUR RANDALL,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Arthur Randall, deceased, whose date of death was February 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is July 29, 2021.
Personal Representative(s)
/s/ PAUL DEROSA
48 Douglas Drive
Hamden, CT 06518
Tel: (203) 640-8774
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s)
/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
(386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
Attorney for Petitioner
July 29 & August 5, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021-CP-11902
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ELEANOR L. DOWD,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
The administration of the estate of ELEANOR L. DOWD, deceased, Case No.: 2021-CP-11902, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All interested persons are required to file with this Court, WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. (1) all claims against the estate and (2) any objection by an interested person on whom this notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court.
ALL CLAIMS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
Publication of this Notice will begin on July 29, 2021.
/s/ DEBORAH A. DEMAREST
965 Oak Street
Merritt Island, FL 32953-6005
Petitioner
/s/ EDWARD P. JORDAN II, ESQ.
Florida Bar No.: 0602711
THE JORDAN LAW GROUP
1460 E. Highway 50
Clermont, Florida, 34711
352-394-1000
Attorney for Petitioner
July 29 & August 5, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11980 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARJORIE ALICE MANNING
a/k/a MARJORIE ALICE MAYLE
MANNING
a/k/a MARJORIE A. MANNING
a/k/a MARJORIE MANNING,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARJORIE ALICE MANNING, deceased, whose date of death was June 26, 2021 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the proposed personal representative and the proposed personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Proposed Personal
Representatives:
/s/ James C. Peterson
James C. Peterson, Esq.
Email Address: jpeterson@418canal.com
Florida Bar No. 0076596
PETERSON LAW GROUP, PLLC
418 Canal Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Proposed Personal
Representatives:
/s/ M. Beth Tooker a/k/a Beth Tooker
9 Furlong Street
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
/s/ Mark D. Tooker
9 Furlong Street
Saratogo Springs, NY 12866
August 5 & 12, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2020-31593 CICI
DIVISION 32
Lorale W. Mullins f/k/a
Lorale W. Ruland,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Kathleen Tucker, Individually and as Trustee of the Frank D. Tucker and Kathleen Tucker Joint Revocable Trust of May 10, 2006; all unknown successor trustees and unknown trust beneficiaries of the Frank D. Tucker and Kathleen Tucker Joint Revocable Trust of May 10, 2006; Phillip A. Tucker; John B. Tucker; Olivia Sarah Tucker Putnam, a minor; all unknown, spouses, heirs, devisees, beneficiaries, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against Frank D. Tucker, a/k/a Frank D. Tucker, Jr., deceased; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, or not known to be dead or alive, their several respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by or through those unknown natural persons having any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint; and all claimants, persons, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named defendants or having any right, title, or interest in the property described in this complaint,
Defendants.
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the real property described as an Undivided One Third (1/3rd) Interest in Lot 7, Dargan Resubdivision of Criolla Block, Granada, Ormond, a subdivision according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 33, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on William Akers, III PA, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 120 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL 32176, on or before September 9, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
DATED on July 21st, 2021.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Court
/s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
July 29, August 5, 12 & 19, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-11518
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$2,245.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $2,245.00 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 10, 2021 AT OR NEAR 3300 BLOCK WEST INDIAN RIVER BOULEVARD, EDGEWATER, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
August 5 & 12, 2021
************
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: August 20, 2021 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855, and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO(S) ________ in WEEK NO(S) _______
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto ( the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in the Official Records in Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Trustee’s Notice of Sale was executed by the Trustee on this 16th day of July, 2021, by LAW OFFICE OF VAUGHAN & ASSOCIATES, PA, TRUSTEE.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO: HUNT7330: SPENCER HUNTER AND JOCELYN HUNTER, 28877 BEECHNUT RD , TAVARES, FL 32778, U/W 001/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: RODR7045: JUAN C RODRIGUEZ AND VILMARIE RODRIGUEZ, 2662 W CR-44 , EUSTIS, FL 32726, U/W 005/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: LIND26528: Phyllis S Linder, 2812 Bull Bay Rd , Smoaks, SC 29481, U/W 101/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: RUFE30276: Ryan E Rufener, 966 Commercial Avenue SW , New Philadelphia, OH 44663, U/W 106/20, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: ABNE6666: JERRY L ABNEY , 2252 RAILROAD BED RD , BROOKLET, GA 30415, U/W 108/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $1,656.82 , PD $0.00;
RO: LAMB26164: COREY LAMB, 1314 AVENUE K , HAINES CITY, FL 33844-0000, U/W 201/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,435.92 , PD $0.00;
RO: AMER57172: AMERICANO CONDO HOLDINGS LLC , 4348 Southpoint Blvd. Suite 101 , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32216, U/W 201/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,422.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: DIXO6163: KRISTINA M. DIXON , 10440 NW 19th Place , Pembrook Pines, FL 33026, U/W 203/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: DURH6525: SMITTY DURHAM AND BEVERLY DURHAM, 5527 BASS PL. SE, WASHINGTON, DC 20019 AND 4418 HANOVER PARK DRIVE , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32224, U/W 204/205/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: BARB6235: ROBERT D BARBOUR AND LYDIA M BARBOUR, P O BOX 344 , GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL 32043, U/W 208/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: SULL6233: MORRIS D SULLIVAN AKA MORRIS SULLIVAN , 106 Parkview Dr , Barnesville, GA 30204, U/W 215/217/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: MONR6170: JAMES K. MONROE, aka James Monroe AND RUTH A. MONROE, aka Ruth Monroe & EDWARD MESSERSCHMIDT & DAWN MESSERSCHMIDT, 10703 SUNBURST DRIVE UNIT D, WAYNESBORO, PA 17268 AND 7743 WOODLAWN AVE, PASADENA, MD. 21122, U/W 216/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,714.92 , PD $0.00;
RO: LAMB26164: COREY LAMB , 1314 AVENUE K , HAINES CITY, FL 33844-0000, U/W 222/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,282.80 , PD $0.00;
RO: AIKE8769: TIMOTHY AIKEN AND SHERYL AIKEN, fka Sheryl Brown, 211 ALPINE WAY , GREENWOOD, SC 29649, U/W 311/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: SULL6233: MORRIS D SULLIVAN aka MORRIS D SULLIVAN , 106 Parkview Dr , Barnesville, GA 30204, U/W 315/317/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHAR7173: ANTHONY SHARPE AND LINDA SHARPE, 101 WHISPERWOOD AVE. , London, ON CANADA N6K4C1, U/W 316/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: DERR9565: TIMOTHY DERRICK aka TIMOTHY PAUL DERRICK , 1638 VALLEY CIRCLE , OZARK, MO 65721, U/W 316/7, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCMA8111: ROBERT V. MCMAHON AND VALERIE T. MCMAHON, 5875 VILLAGE LOOP RD , FAIRBURN, GA 30213, U/W 406/36, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: LITT5544: GLADYS G LITTLE AND RONALD G. LITTLE, 7827 NAPO DRIVE , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32217, U/W 408/42, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: AMBR6430: JAMES J. AMBRO , 252 BLOOMFIELD AVENUE , NUTLEY, NJ 7110, U/W 418/8, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: CATR4905: CHRISTOPHER L. CATRON AND AMANDA S. CATRON, 1015 SPINNER COURT , CICERO, IN 46034, U/W 418/26, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,775.34 , PD $0.00;
RO: FILE5502: FRAZIER FILER AND GLORIA W FILER, 15024 119TH RD , JAMAICA, NY 11434, U/W 423/47, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: RICH8263: MATTHEW M. RICHTER AND TAMMY L. RICHTER, 899 LOWER AARONS CREEK RD , MORGANTOWN, WV 26508, U/W 502/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCEN6015: JOE R. MCENTIRE & VALERIE S MCENTIRE & PAUL W WILLIAMSON & CYNTHIA L WILLIAMSON, 3890 KELLI LANE , ERLANGER, KY 41018, U/W 503/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,622.02 , PD $0.00;
RO: MONT5159: EDWIN A MONTERO AND ADA L MONTERO, 2091 RESTON CIRCLE , ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL 33411, U/W 503/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: BENN27451: Patrick D Bennett AND Dorothy Jeannette Bennett, aka Dorothy J Bennett, 203 Owens Chapel Rd SE , Calhoun, GA 30701, U/W 506/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: SEAR9667: ARLENE SEARCY , P.O. BOX 452 , ORANGE SPRINGS, FL 32182, U/W 506/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON, aka FORTE & ERNEST R FORTE & JANET L FRANCIS & LYNN J DESOTLE, 14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL 34951, U/W 506/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,578.83 , PD $0.00;
RO: MACD4986: Sterling A. Macdonald AND Jessie M. Macdonald, 4033 Old Gairloch Rd , WESTVILLE, NS CANADA B0K 2A0, U/W 511/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: BYRD4942: ERNEST J. BYRD AND DENICE R. BYRD, 6823 CORALBERRY LANE N. , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32244, U/W 516/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,797.01 , PD $0.00;
RO: NESB5242: MARK A NESBITT AND BRIDGET E NESBITT, 263 N DEAN STREET , SPARTANBURG, SC 29302, U/W 516/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: LAW9154: SANDRA LEIGH LAW AND JOSHUA HUGHEY, 2056 FAIR OAK DRIVE , CLEARWATER, FL 33763, U/W 518/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,920.58 , PD $0.00;
RO: SPRI6700: DEBRA SPRINGER AND JEFF W. PETTY & ANNA M PETTY, 357 STONE ROAD , SALISBURY, NC 28146, U/W 518/52, CL ORB/PG 8032/2764, Amt Due $2,673.16 , PD $0.00;
RO: KISE5323: GREG KISER AND TAMMY KISER, 2586 CHRISTOPHER DR. , TITUSVILLE, FL 32780, U/W 522/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,132.84 , PD $0.00;
RO: DANI4903: NANCY J DANIELS AND RUSSELL E BETHKE, P.O. BOX 172 607 FIRST STREET, NEW GLARUS, WI 53574, U/W 522/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: STEW62634: Kara Stewart , 3152 N Thompson St , Schenectady, NY 12306, U/W 604/605/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHEP8060: M. LOIS SHEPHERD AND JOHN C. SHEPHERD, 1509 WESLEY ACRES ROAD BOX 54, BLOOMFIELD, ON CANADA KOK 1GO, U/W 604/605/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,162.71 , PD $0.00;
RO: WILL5138: KENNETH F WILLIAMS AND AMY WILLIAMS aka Amy Ellen Williams, PO BOX 789 , South Easton, MA 02375, U/W 608/20, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $1,158.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: CAVA7815: VINCENT CAVALEA AND VITTORIA CAVALEA, 166 MOUNT PLESANT RD APT , NEWTOWN, CT 06470, U/W 618/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: GURG50608: CLIFFORD RAY GURGANUS AND VICKI L. GURGANUS, 790 JENT ROAD , CORDOVA, AL 35550, U/W 623/15, CL ORB/PG 8032/2764, Amt Due $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: KOER4764: DAVID KOERNER & SHARON KOERNER & ROBERT OLSON & PATRICIA OLSEN, 2124 NE 58th St , Ocala, FL 34479, U/W 624/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: FISH8807: KIRK FISHER AND SANDI ANN FISHER, 1105 HERRITAGE LANE , MILFORD, OH 45150, U/W 704/705/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: SMIL7628: KEVIN J. SMILEY AND LORI G. SMILEY, 52 MELODY DR. , JESUP, GA 31545, U/W 708/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,750.30 , PD $0.00;
RO: POYN4326: JAMES F POYNTER, JR LUCIE R BILODEAU- POYNTER, 149 S MELLONVILLE AVENUE , SANFORD, FL 32771, U/W 707/709/45, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: BALL9469: JOSEPH BALLEW, 5612 RABBIT HASH ROAD , UNION, KY 41091, U/W 710/44, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: GRAH9284: ALVIN D GRAHAM , 4901 16TH ST , ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33542, U/W 716/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: HILD4181: TAMMY J HILDEBRANDT , 1573 W 14TH ST , HASTINGS, MN 55033, U/W 719/721/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,232.66 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEWI7723: ROBIN SOLIS AND KEVIN LEWIS, 1742 S WOODLAND BLVD UNIT 602 , DELAND, FL 32720, U/W 722/9, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: FRAN4488: MICHAEL R FRANCE AND KELLY A FRANCE, 7066 HARSHMANVILLE RD , DAYTON, OH 45424, U/W 803/48, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: WALK9316: DIANNE WALKER & TILLMAN B WALKER & JACLYN P SCHELL, 6885 NORTH DAWSON DR. , HERNANDO, FL 34442, U/W 803/50, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: GRIF4069: DANNY F GRIFFIN AND GWEN F GRIFFIN, 21 RAVENFIELD ROAD , TAYLORSVILLE, GA 30178, U/W 807/809/41, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,866.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: HUMR3601: Michele Click Humr aka Michele Humr, 235 WALTHAM RD , FAIRLESS HILLS, PA 19030, U/W 820/51, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEWI4015: KEVIN NORTON LEWIS AND ROBIN LYNN SOLIS, 17428 Woodland Blvd Unit 602 , Deland, FL 32720, U/W 819/821/36, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $7,820.01 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCNE29704: Eric F. McNeil AND Judy Beth Mcneil, 50 Harding Street , North Kingstown, RI 02852, U/W 823/44, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: BOLI61759: Darlene Boling, 641 WISTERIA AVE, UMATILLA, FL 32784 AND 3215 Oak Brook Lane , Eustis, FL 32736 , U/W 824/29, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,315.73 , PD $0.00;
RO: WALL3331: JAMES N WALL AND BONNIE S WALL, 132 W. BLUE BRANCH ROAD , EATONTON, GA 31024, U/W 901/19, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: BYRD3455: CLARENCE B BYRD AND PENNY D BYRD, 8236 SE 110TH ST RD. , BELLEVIEW, FL 34420, U/W 902/15, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: BARG4588: TONI R. BARGE, 4153 58th Street North Unit 143-s, St. Petersburg, FL 33709, U/W 902/50, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: GONZ8270: PETER A. GONZALEZ AND GINETTE GONZALEZ, 8609 SPARTAN CT. , TAMPA, FL 33634, U/W 903/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,649.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: WHEE3746: JAMES F WHEELER AND DONNA L SCHIPPER, 840 SALEM LANE , LAKE WORTH, FL 33467, U/W 908/16, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: BARG3844: ALLEN BARGMAN, 229 CESARA ESTATES LOOP , MULBERRY, FL 33860, U/W 918/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: EPPE3379: CARISSA L. EPPERSON , 7329 NEW BURLINGTON RD , WAYNSVILLE, OH 45068, U/W 923/15, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: HANG3446: CRAIG D HANGER AND TERESA HANGER, 1808 JAMES L REDMAN PKWY APT 128, PLANT CITY, FL 33563, U/W 924/34, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,187.06 , PD $0.00;
RO: SEAR9667: ARLENE SEARCY , P.O. BOX 452 , ORANGE SPRINGS, FL 32182, U/W 703/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: DONE3297: BEVERLY SWAN DONELSON , 360 MONTGOMERY RD APT 105 , Altamonte Springs, FL 32714-6831, U/W 916/22, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: KNIS27290: Gregg Knisely , 827 E Moler Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404 and 501 S Kentucky Avenue , Martinsburg, WV 25404, U/W 101/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,557.14 , PD $0.00;
RO: PUTN7263: JAMES H. PUTNAM, JR , 813 DAMERON ROAD , BESSEMER CITY, NC 28016, U/W 311/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,599.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: SUMM9140: CASEY J. SUMMERS AND KIMBERLY K. SUMMERS, 2153 W. STALTER RD , COVINGTON, IN 47932, U/W 311/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: HEPS5643: CORI A HEPSWORTH AND Steven D Hepsworth, 411 Sandy Lane , Deltona, FL 32725, U/W 312/44, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: WOOD9562: MARISA J WATERMAN & JOHN A. WOODS & EDDIE WOODS, 901 FAIRGROUND ROAD , CELINA, OH 45822, U/W 404/405/26, CL ORB/PG 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: GRAY9545: DAVID E GRAY AND HELEN A GRAY, 1466 W BLUE SPRINGS AVE , ORANGE CITY, FL 32763, U/W 801/16, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $4,470.99 , PD $0.00;
RO: CARN7930: ERIC HANSEL, 17761 MARLAND HWY , SWANTON, MD 21561, U/W 806/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: REAM5942: GEORGE JR. REAM AND SHIRLEY J. REAM, 144 WENZ STREET , KUTZTOWN, PA 19530, U/W 206/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: HOLL8201: JILL W HOLLAND, P.O. BOX 505 , BARTOW, FL 33831, U/W 902/29, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: GUCK6305: GUCKER REVOCABLE TRUST DATED 9/30/2016 , 516 TAYLOR DR , MCMURRAY, PA 15317, U/W 319/321/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,928.67 , PD $0.00;
RO: STIN3378: MILTON STINSON AND CYNTHIA STINSON, 6392 HIGHVIEW ROAD , MORROW, GA 30260, U/W 903/8, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEGE8051: WANDA LEGER , 296 STATE ROAD, ZOLFO SPRINGS,FL 33890 AND 825 SOUTHERN AVE , LAKELAND, FL 33815, U/W 215/217/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: BOLL26344: John B Bollinger AND Bonnie D Bollinger, 682 Hudson Jones Rd , Cochran, GA 31014, U/W 308/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: LOGS6276: SUSAN S SHERER AND ROBERT M SHERER, SR, 13390 PEACEFUL RD , Jacksonville, FL 32226, U/W 111/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,735.18 , PD $0.00;
RO: JEAN5226: LESLY JEAN-BAPTISTE AND ERICA JEAN-BAPTISTE, 3284 IDLE CREEK CT , DECATUR, GA 30034, U/W 524/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCPH8685: PAULA S. MCPHERSON, 1010 AVE OF PINES , MACON, GA 31204, U/W 706/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,484.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: AIKE8769: TIMOTHY AIKEN AND SHERYL AIKEN, 211 ALPINE WAY , GREENWOOD, SC 29649, U/W 722/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,467.59 , PD $0.00;
RO: AMER57172: AMERICANO CONDO HOLDINGS LLC , 4348 Southpoint Blvd. Suite 101 , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32216, U/W 722/37, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,536.84 , PD $0.00;
RO: SWIT3868: ROBERT SWITZER AND FLEUR DOLAN, 3481 WOODBURN RD , BINBROOK, ON CANADA L0R 1C0, U/W 818/10, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: ESPA7730: ARGEMIRO ESPANA AKA ARGEMIRO ESPANA AND SHARON E CHRISTIAN, 1430 WINDGATE DRIVE , DELAND, FL 32724, U/W 904/905/21, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00.
August 5 & 12, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10169-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOROTHY SCHWIEGMAN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(summary administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DOROTHY SCHWIEGMAN, deceased, File Number 2021-10169-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721; that the decedent's date of death was September 28, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $3,427.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Joanne Ruth Whedon, 701 E. Lassen Ave., Unit 141, Chico, CA 95973
Theresa R. Lipari, 18 Waldo Ave., Greenvale, NY 11548
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 5, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
MELVIN D. STACK
E-mail Addresses:
anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net,
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Eugene E. Rhodes, Jr.
610 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 3
Port Orange, Florida 32129
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-11880PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROY EDWARD CHASE,
a/k/a ROY E. CHASE,
Deceased.
ANCILLARY NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The ancillary administration of the Estate of ROY EDWARD CHASE, deceased, whose date of death was February 19, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Ancillary Personal Representative and the Ancillary Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 5, 2021.
Dated: July 14, 2021
/s/ STEVEN M. CHASE, Petitioner
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
August 5 & 12, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 1575 S State Road 15A, Ste 100, Deland FL 32720 (386) 777-0966 On August 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM.
Amanda Frederick- appliances.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
August 5 & 12, 2021
**********
NoTiCe
To CrediTors
<<START_NOTICE>>
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2021 11576 prDL
IN rE: ESTATE OF
YVONNE rOSEMArY YOrK,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of YVONNE
ROSEMARY YORK a/k/a YVONNE LAYZELL
YORK, deceased, whose date of death was on
February 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court
of Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the
address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL
32721. The names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal representative’s
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent’s
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF
THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED 2
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
notice is July 29, 2021.
personal representative:
rOBErT YOrK
4941 Broadwater Drive
Sacramento, CA 95835
Attorney for Personal Representative:
DIANA L. COLLAZOS, Esq.
FL Bar # 96308
JURADO & FARSHCHIAN, P.L.
12955 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 328
North Miami, Florida 33181
Telephone: (305)921-0440
Facsimile: (305)921-0438
Email: Diana@jflawfirm.com
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0237
*************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11759 prDL
Division probate
IN rE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM A rYAN, Jr
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of William A.
Ryan, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was
May 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand,
FL 32724. The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the personal representative’s
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on who a copy of this notice is required to be
served must file their claims with this court ON OR
BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent’s estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
notice is July 29, 2021.
personal representative:
KAThLEEN L. TOTMAN rYAN
2934 Fish Cove Court
Deltona, FL 32738
Attorney for Personal Representative:
/s/ CYNTHIA E. MCGEE
CYNTHIA E. MCGEE, Esq.
Email Addresses: cindi@cmcgeelaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0112083
238 N. Westmonte Drive, Suite 200
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Telephone: 407-234-0695
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0236
**********
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11242
IN rE: ThE ESTATE OF
rOBErT hOWArD MCCONNELL, Sr.
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Robert Howard
McConnell, Sr., deceased, whose date of death
was December 28, 2018, is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 North Alabama
Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and
addresses of the personal representative and the
personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent’s estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication
of this notice is July 29, 2021.
personal representative:
GArY WAYNE BOYD
5925 Shoal Creek Road
Ashville, Alabama 35953
Attorney for Personal Representative:
RITESH PATEL
Email Address: rpatel@cpmtlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0105459
COHEN POLLOCK MERLIN TURNER, P.C.
3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1600
Atlanta, Georgia 30339
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0235
**********
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 64-2021-Cp-010487
IN rE: The Estate of
JOSEph CArLTON ShELNuTT,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH
CARLTON SHELNUTT, deceased, whose date of
death was September 20, 2020, is pending in the
Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate
Division, the mailing address of which is: P.O. Box
6043, DeLand, Florida 32721, and the physical address
of which is: 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand,
Florida 32724. The name and address of the
Co-Personal Representatives and the Co-Personal
Representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against Decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this Notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court
WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against Decedent's
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF
THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
Notice is July 29, 2021.
Co-personal representative:
rENEE DAWN ShELNuTT DOrMINY
210 Battery Way
Peachtree City, Georgia 30269
Co-personal representative:
JOSEph ChrISTIAN ShELNuTT
3331 Lynhurst Drive
Marietta, Georgia 30062
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:
MICHELLE L. FARKAS
Florida Bar Number: 25952
MICHELLE L. FARKAS, P.A.
2114 NW 40th Terrace, Suite C-2
Gainesville, Florida 32605
Telephone: (352) 377-5854
Fax: (352) 377-5541
Primary Email: michelle@mfarkas-law.com
Secondary Email: lewis@mfarkas-law.com
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0234
************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-Cp-011910-DL
Division probate
IN rE: ESTATE OF
DOLOrES pAVGOuZAS
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Dolores
Pavgouzas, deceased, whose date of death
was March 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is P.O. Box 6043,
Deland, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses
of the personal representative and the
personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY
OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO
(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication
of this notice is July 29, 2021.
Attorney and Personal Representative:
ANTHONY G. MOWRY
Florida Bar Number: 107374
227 Pensacola Rd.
Venice, FL 34285
Telephone: (941) 480-0333
Fax: (941) 486-4106
E-Mail: tony@mowrylawoffice.com
Secondary E-Mail: deb@mowrylawoffice.com
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0233
************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTruCTIVE SErVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 30421 CICI
BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON TruST
COMpANY, N.A. AS TruSTEE FOr
MOrTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SErIES I TruST,
plaintiff, vs.
DOLOrES pAVGOuZAS AND EVANGELO G.
pAVGOuZAS, et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF DOLORES PAVGOUZAS, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living;
and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants
who may be spouses, heirs, devisees,
grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees,
and all parties claiming an interest by, through,
under or against the Defendants, who are not
known to be dead or alive, and all parties having
or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the
property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 39, WINDING WOODS UNIT 2, AS
PER MAP RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 40
PAGES 69 AND 70, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it
on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409
Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida
33487 on or before August 23, 2021/(30 days from
Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain
assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you
are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;
si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
at County, Florida, this 9 day of July, 2021
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ Shawnee Smith
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com
20-080062
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0232
**********
rE-NOTICE OF SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON TruST
COMpANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA
ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK TruST COMpANY,
N.A. AS SuCCESSOr TO JpMOrGAN ChASE
BANK, N.A., AS TruSTEE FOr rESIDENTIAL
ASSET MOrTGAGE prODuCTS, INC.,
MOrTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
pASS-ThrOuGh CErTIFICATES SErIES 2005-rZ3,
plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN pArTIES CLAIMING BY,
ThrOuGh, uNDEr Or AGAINST ThE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SChMIDT, DECEASED, WhEThEr
SAID uNKNOWN pArTIES CLAIM AS
SpOuSES, hEIrS, DEVISEES, GrANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES, Or
OThEr CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SChMIDT
A/K/A CINDY SChMIDT; LATISSuES SChMIDT
A/K/A LATISSuES MArIA MCLELLAN AS ThE
pErSONAL rEprESENTATIVE OF ThE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SChMIDT; uNKNOWN TENANT #1;
uNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 18, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,
INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is
Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;
LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA
MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT
A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 21st day of September, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 21, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0231
**********
rE-NOTICE OF SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 10303 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON TruST
COMpANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA
ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK TruST COMpANY,
N.A. AS SuCCESSOr TO JpMOrGAN ChASE
BANK, AS TruSTEE FOr rESIDENTIAL
ASSET MOrTGAGE prODuCTS, INC.,
MOrTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
pASS-ThrOuGh CErTIFICATES SErIES 2004-rS8,
plaintiff, vs.
DErrICK OrBErG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated April 27, 2021, and entered
in Case No. 2020 10303 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF
NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR
TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE
PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2004-RS8, is Plaintiff and DERRICK
ORBERG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION,
INC., are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk,
Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on
the 21st day of September, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Summary
Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT J-4, DELAND OAKS CONDOMINIUM,
A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 1770, PAGE 1315,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH
AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON
ELEMENTS SET FORTH IN THE
EXHIBITS TO THE SAID DECLARATION
OF CONDOMINIUM AS RECORDED, EXEMPLIFIED,
REFERRED TO AND SET
FORTH IN SAID DECLARATION OF
CONDOMINIUM AND EXHIBITS THERETO.
Property Address: 100 E Kentucky Ave J4,
Deland, Florida 32724
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 21, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
20-400956
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0230
***********
rE-NOTICE OF SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL
WELLS FArGO BANK, N.A. AS TruSTEE
FOr OpTION ONE MOrTGAGE LOAN TruST
2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CErTIFICATES,
SErIES 2001-A,
plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN pArTIES CLAIMING BY,
ThrOuGh, uNDEr Or AGAINST ThE ESTATE
OF CArrIE JACKSON A/K/A CArrIE GIBSON
JACKSON, DECEASED, WhEThEr SAID
uNKNOWN pArTIES CLAIM AS SpOuSES,
hEIrS, DEVISEES, GrANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES, Or OThEr
CLAIMANTS; rEBECCA BuTLEr; COuNTY
OF VOLuSIA A pOLITICAL SuBDIVISION OF
ThE STATE OF FLOrIDA
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated October 20, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS
TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARRIE
JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON JACKSON,
DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA
BUTLER; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL
SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, are
Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest
bidder or bidders via online auction at
at 11:00 a.m. on the 21st
day of September, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION TO
OAK HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
8, PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 162 Nancy St., Oak Hill,
Florida 32759
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 21, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400171
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0229
***********
NOTICE OF SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No. Case No. 2018 31688 CICI
Div.: 31
DEuTSChE BANK NATIONAL TruST
COMpANY, AS TruSTEE FOr FFMLT TruST
2005-FF8, MOrTGAGE pASS-ThrOuGh
CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2005-FF8
plaintiff vs.
ThE ESTATE OF ThOMAS r. hAMMOND
A/K/A ThOMAS hAMMOND (DECEASED) and
all unknown parties claiming by, through,
under and against the above named Defendant
who are unknown to be dead or alive
whether said unknown are persons, heirs,
devisees, grantees, or other claimants;
rEBECCA L. hAMMOND A/K/A rEBECCA
hAMMOND; uNKNOWN SpOuSE OF
rEBECCA L. hAMMOND A/K/A rEBECCA
hAMMOND; uNKNOWN SpOuSE OF ThE
ThOMAS r. hAMMOND A/K/A ThOMAS
hAMMOND; TODD ANDrE hAMMOND;
JASON rAY hAMMOND; uNITED STATES OF
AMErICA DEpArTMENT OF TrEASurY -
INTErNAL rEVENuE SErVICE; MArY
hAMMOND; JOANNE GArBEr;
SOuThTruST BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION; WELLS FArGO BANK, N.A.
S/B/M WAChOVIA NATIONAL BANK F/K/A
SOuThTruST BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION; TENANT I/uNKNOWN
TENANT; TENANT II/uNKNOWN TENANT;
TENANT III/uNKNOWN TENANT and TENANT
IV/uNKNOWN TENANT, in possession of the
subject real property,
Defendants
Notice is hereby given pursuant to the final judgment/order
entered in the above noted case, that
the Clerk of Court of Volusia County, Florida will
sell the following property situated in Volusia
County, Florida described as:
LOT 17, BLOCK 21, FLOMICH GARDENS
SECTION, HOLLY HILL HEIGHTS, AS PER
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
10, PAGE 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder for cash,
in an online sale at: www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com
http://www.pinellas.realforeclose.com beginning at
11:00 a.m. on August 13, 2021. The highest bidder shall
immediately post with the Clerk, a deposit equal to five
percent (5%) of the final bid. The deposit must be cash
or cashier's check payable to the Clerk of the Court.
Final payment must be made on or before 2:00 P.M. on
the date of the sale by cash or cashier's check.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.
2191 Ringling Boulevard
Sarasota, Florida 34237
(941) 952-9322
Attorney for Plaintiff
By: GARY GASSEL, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 500690
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0228
**********
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11667-prDL
Division prOBATE
IN rE: ESTATE OF
rOSE B. WArNEr A/K/A rOSE BuSChYNSKI
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
ROSE B. WARNER A/K/A ROSE
BUSCHYNSKI, deceased, whose date
of death was February 3, 2021, is
pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is P.O. Box
6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The
names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate on
whom a copy of this notice is required
to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE
LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF
A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims or
demands against decedent's estate
must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN
FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION
733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
notice is August 5, 2021.
personal representative:
NANCY WArNEr BArrINEAu
Attorney for Personal Representative:
KAITLIN J. STOLZ
Florida Bar Number: 1015652
AMY B. VAN FOSSEN, P.A.
1696 West Hibiscus Boulevard, Suite A
Melbourne, FL 32901
Telephone: (321) 345-5945
Fax: (321) 345-5417
E-Mail: jennifer@amybvanfossen.com
Secondary E-Mail: katie@amybvanfossen.com
August 5, 12, 2021 V21-0241
************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.:2021-Cp-011558 prDL
DIVISION: pr
IN rE: ESTATE OF
Mia Mechelle Lesane,
Deceased.
The administration of the Estate of Mia
Mechelle Lesane Case No.: 2021-CP-011558
is pending in Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is Volusia
County Courthouse, PO Box 6043, Deland,
FL 33274. The name and address
of the Personal Representative and the
Personal Representative’s attorney is
set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent’s estate on
whom a copy of this notice is served
within three months after the date of the
first publication of this notice must file
their claims with this Court WITHIN THE
LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER
THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY
DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE OR
THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF
SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and persons having claims or demands
against the decedent’s estate must file
their claims with this Court WITHIN
THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTION
NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of
this Notice is August 5, 2021.
GENEVA LESANE
as personal representative of
the Estate of Mia Mechelle Lesane
/s/ GERALD B. STEWART, Esq
GERALD B. STEWART, ESQ
Florida Bar No.: 285412
24 North Market Street, Suite 402
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
904.353.8876
904.356.2776 (Facsimile)
Attorney for Personal Representative
August 5, 12, 2021 V21-0240
************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTruCTIVE SErVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 10825 CIDL
LONGBrIDGE FINANCIAL, LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,
GrANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENOrS,
CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES AND ALL OThErS
WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTErEST IN ThE ESTATE
OF KENNETh LITTLEFIELD, DECEASED, et. al.
Defendant(s).
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF KENNETH
LITTLEFIELD, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if
he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all
parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the Defendants,
who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or
claiming to have any right, title or interest
in the property described in the
mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property:
UNIT 10, THE LOFTS-PHASE 1,
ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
41, PAGE 167, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and
you are required to serve a copy
of your written defenses, if any, to
it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose
address is 6409 Congress Ave.,
Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida
33487 on or before September 10,
2021/(30 days from Date of First
Publication of this Notice) and file
the original with the clerk of this
court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or
petition filed herein.
WITNESS my hand and the seal
of this Court at County, Florida,
this 26 day of July, 2021.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: Jennifer Vazquez
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, AND SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com
20-082582
August 5, 12, 2021 V21-0239
***********
NOTICE OF SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 31069 CICI
DEuTSChE BANK NATIONAL TruST
COMpANY, AS TruSTEE FOr ThE
rEGISTErED hOLDEr OF MOrGAN
STANLEY ABS CApITAL I INC. TruST
2007-hE1 MOrTGAGE pASS-ThrOuGh
CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2007-hE1,
plaintiff, vs.
STEVEN r. ST. ONGE A/K/A STEVEN r.
SAINT ONGE; KEVIN J. BETTEZ; uNKNOWN
SpOuSE OF KEVIN J. BETTEZ; uNKNOWN
SpOuSE OF STEVEN r. ST. ONGE A/K/A
STEVEN r. SAINT ONGE A/K/A STEVEN r.
SAINT ONGE; u.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TruSTEE FOr CITIGrOup
MOrTGAGE LOAN TruST, INC., 2006-NC2,
ASSET BACKED pASS ThrOuGh
CErTIFICATES SErIES 2006-NC2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated July 27, 2021, and entered in Case No.
2020 31069 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED
HOLDER OF MORGAN STANLEY ABS
CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-HE1 MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,SERIES 2007-HE1,
is Plaintiff and STEVEN R. ST. ONGE A/K/A
STEVEN R. SAINT ONGE; KEVIN J. BETTEZ;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KEVIN J. BETTEZ; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF STEVEN R. ST. ONGE
A/K/A STEVEN R. SAINT ONGE A/K/A STEVEN
R. SAINT ONGE; U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST, INC., 2006-NC2, ASSET
BACKED PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES
2006-NC2, are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to
the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on
the 10th day of September, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 9 & 10, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 2,
PINECREST, ACCORDING TO THE MAP
OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 183, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 541 Arthur Avenue, Daytona
Beach, Florida 32114
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 30, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
20-400968
August 5, 12, 2021 V21-0238