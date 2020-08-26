 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 770-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #403603000340  LOT 34 COUNTRY ACRES SUB-UNIT III PHASE I MB 41 PGS 110-111 INC PER OR 5011 PG 1269 PER OR 5512 PG 1202 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 6845 PG 4363

Name in which assessed: ANTHONY G EATON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7585-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #420313000350  LOT 35 ORMOND BY THE SEA PLAT 6 MB 11 PGS 282-283 INC PER OR 2755 PG 0864

Name in which assessed: CLAUDETTE I TACKETT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9248-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #721100000310  11 17 32 S 375.7 FT OF N 1412.7 FT OF E 653 FT OF W 1313 FT OF SW 1/4 PER OR 4358 PG 4329

Name in which assessed: RICHARD DEAN SCHLEGEL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4089-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #312600000160  26 13 31 N 1/2 LYING W OF RR R/W PER OR 2562 PG 1382

Name in which assessed: FLAGLER DEVELOPMENT CO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JO HART the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3153-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #800304020370  LOTS 37 & 64 TO 74 INC BLK B VOLUSIA HIGHLANDS PER OR 3913 PG 3638

Name in which assessed: FAY M CLANCY C/O DAVID DEVENBURG

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7893-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #42291100000L  UNIT L HAND AVENUE CENTRE CONDO PER OR 5282 PG 4298 PER OR 6163 PGS 4077-4078 PER OR 7179 PG 0414

Name in which assessed: DANI OBEID

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10321-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #530952001240  UNIT 124 OCEAN JEWELS CLUB CONDO PER OR 5198 PG 4338 PER OR 6572 PGS 1281-1282

Name in which assessed: KIMBERLY A NAPOLILLO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5929-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813001120420  LOT 42 BLK 12 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 1 MB 25 PGS 96-100 INC PER OR 3528 PG 1106 PER OR 5602 PG 3963 PER OR 5855 PG 0443

Name in which assessed: ROBERT TARDIF ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that NATHAN E LOWERY KING RESIDENTIAL SERVICES LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5846-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #810404090070  LOTS 7 TO 10 INC BLK 9 DAVIS PARK 11TH ADD MB 7 PG 41 PER OR 2256 PG 1875

Name in which assessed: EDWARD L & MARTHA T SPALDING

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ATCF II FLORIDA-A LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8119-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424209000090  LOT 9 KITTRELL PARK IN BLKS 7 & 8 HAND TRACT FITCH MB 11 PG 290 PER OR 3787 PG 0676 PER OR 6858 PGS 4779-4781 INC PER OR 6948 PG 2227 PER OR 6948 PG 2229

Name in which assessed: DONNA ELIZABETH FONTENOT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13006-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #742708110030  E 46 FT OF APPROX W 951 FT OF N 33 FT OF APPROX S 545 FT OF BLK 9 A S BROWN SUB MB 1 PG 122 AKA UNIT C BLDG 11 PHASE 4 CEDAR DUNES PER OR 3811 PG 2186 PER OR 5332 PG 0392 PER OR 7322 PGS 4641 & 4642

Name in which assessed: EILAI INVESTMENTS LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6070-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813005710040  LOT 4 BLK 244 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PG 127 138 INC PER OR 1943 PG 1895 PER OR 7067 PG 0235 PER OR 7067 PG 0237 PER OR 7067 PG 0239 PER OR 7159 PG 2520 PER OR 7159 PG 1237

Name in which assessed: AMERICAN IRA LLC F/B/O ZAIDA RIVERA 401K ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6524-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813032900010  LOT 1 BLK 820 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 32 MB 27 PGS 101-118 INC PER OR 3726 PG 2618 PER OR 6868 PG 4174 PER OR 7261 PG 1470

Name in which assessed: JAMES MASON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8553-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521106000120  LOT 12 BEVERLY HILLS UNIT 6 MB 25 PG 24 PER OR 4072 PG 2773 PER OR 7352 PGS 4168-4169

Name in which assessed: VILLAGE RESOURCES & REAL ESTATE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14390-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #850611133020  UNIT 302 OCEAN WALK AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH BLDG 13 CONDO OR 6473 PGS 0773-0871 PER OR 6830 PG 4262

Name in which assessed: DENNIS W LEE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6081-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813005770010 LOT 1 BLK 250 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127-138 INC PER OR 5073 PG 3051 PER OR 5569 PGS 1164-1165 PER OR 6137 PG 0116 PER OR 6525 PG 0397 PER OR 6581 PG 2637 PER OR 6601 PG 2262

Name in which assessed: SCOTT A ARIGO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7126-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813074510150  LOT 15 BLK 1925 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 74 MB 29 PGS 28-44 INC PER OR 3995 PG 1620 PER OR 6739 PGS 4731-4732 PER OR 7025 PG 3652

Name in which assessed: JAMES ANTHONY BRIDGEMAN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 8581-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521119000690  LOT 69 CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT 1 MB 29 PG 48

Name in which assessed: SAMMIE ROBINSON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14665-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #953703000010  LOTS 1 & 21 SUB LOT 125 PABLO SUB PER OR 2939 PG 0298 PER OR 5322 PG 3244 & PER OR 5535 PG 2898

Name in which assessed: MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH INC OF OAK HILL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6293-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #813005480080  LOT 8 BLK 220 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127 TO 138 INC

Name in which assessed: BIN YOUSEF BEHBEHANI

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7254-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #91060705006C  UNIT C BLDG 6 HICKORY WOODS COURT EDGEWATER CONDO APTS PHASE II PER OR 2276 PG 243 PER OR 4329 PG 153

Name in which assessed: MARY CATHERINE QUINN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8629-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521205000610  PARCEL 61 IDLEWILD UNREC SUB OR PER RB 183 PG 296 INC PER OR 5081 PG 3893 PER OR 5681 PG 810 PER OR 6996 PG 2144 PER OR 7036 PG 4113 PER OR 7060 PG 3769 PER OR 7408 PG 1059

Name in which assessed: MICHAEL LOWE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1237-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #602002000010  LOT 1 BERRYS RIDGE MB 54 PGS 172-176 INC PER OR 6214 PG 0407 PER OR 6316 PG 2868

Name in which assessed: CARMELA DONNELLY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 6294-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #813005480090  LOT 9 BLK 220 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127 TO 138 INC

Name in which assessed: BIN YOUSEF BEHBEHANI

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7422-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #322704000280  LOT 28 EXC W 4 FT OCEAN CREST RESUB MB 19 PG 129 PER OR 1842 PG 0025 PER D/C 6361 PG 3387 PER OR 6428 PGS 0322-0323 PER OR 6445 PG 3737 PER D/C 6850 PG 1452 PER OR 6875 PG 0930

Name in which assessed: DOUGLAS MCGRATH ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8824-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #523812001050  LOTS 105 & 106 SUNNYLAND PARK BLK 16 KINGSTON MB 6 PG 114 PER OR 4276 PG 0408 PER OR 5903 PGS 1382-1383 INC PER OR 6305 PG 3690 PER OR 6474 PG 2770 PER OR 6492 PG 3334 & OR 6625 PG 2227

Name in which assessed: CHRISTINA JONES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2553-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #700858130030  8 17 30 LOT 3 BLK 13 STETSON PARK PER D/C 4427 PG 2498 PER OR 6408 PG 3474 PER OR 6418 PGS 3769-3770

Name in which assessed: MARCOS CHAPUNOFF & JTRS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6651-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813040030150  LOT 15 BLK 1030 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 40 MB 27 PGS 224-240  INC PER OR 3656 PG 0637

Name in which assessed: RITA L MOONEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6724-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813042250140  LOT 14 BLK 1184 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 42 MB 27 PGS 262-266 INC PER OR 5082 PG 1981 PER OR 5542 PG 2394 PER OR 5632 PG 1514 PER OR 5955 PG 2857 PER OR 6406 PGS 0874-0876 INC PER OR 6499 PGS 1991-1992 PER OR 6777 PG 3437 PER OR 6821 PG 4247

Name in which assessed: DEREK J DELHOYO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10478-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #532705000681  LOT 68 E OF NEW RD RIVER RIDGE ESTS PER OR 3740 PG 451 PER OR 7136 PG 0015

Name in which assessed: RICHARD WRIGHT & MICHELE CONNELL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2020-11782PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

VICTORIA HELENE URSINI,

a/k/a VICTORIA URSINI,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of VICTORIA HELENE URSINI, deceased, whose date of death was July 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

Signed on this 4th day of August, 2020.

/s/ MICHAEL LAWRENCE URSINI, Petitioner

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Check on Me

1418 John Anderson Drive

Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Susan M Doran

August 27, 2020

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

SMART & ZINGY

1412 Lambert St

Deltona, FL 32725

Cheyenne Dallas Demers

August 27, 2020

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6999-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813067050110  LOT 11 BLK 1753 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 67 MB 28 PGS 134-136 INC PER OR 2955 PG 1412 PER OR 5342 PG 3790 PER OR 6622 PG 4467 PER OR 6707 PGS 0214-0215

Name in which assessed: WALTER JOHN BOYLES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GARNET ROCK LLC - 616 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11825-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #533978000370  LOTS 37 & 38 PARIS PARK BLK 33 DAYTONA PER OR 3717 PG 1895 PG UNREC DC

Name in which assessed: CAROL L SYLVESTER C/O GLENN AUTRY MITCHELL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File Number: 2020 11723 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

PHYLLIS J. MACKALL,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Phyllis J. Mackall, deceased, whose date of death was May 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is srequired to be erved must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JEFFREY D. STARK

Email Address: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com

Florida Bar No. 0721761

505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-873-2909

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ MARY JONES

458 John St.

Lake Helen, FL 32744

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

GULF ATLANTIC PROPERTIES

1423 Heather Glen Dr

DeLand, FL 32724

Harris Property Preservation LLC

August 27, 2020

 

************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Dreamshaper Woodart

1787 Fort Smith Blvd

Deltona, FL 32725

/s/ Willie James Strickland

August 27, 2020

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8199-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424219280030  LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 28 HIGHLAND PARK MB 10 PG 64 FITCH GRANT PER OR 1894 PG 1082 PER UNREC D/C

Name in which assessed: JANE C HARMON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12954-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #533898020230  LOT 23 & BLK 2 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5308 PG 548 PER OR 5816 PGS 0719-0721

Name in which assessed: WALTER JR & CLARA WASHINGTON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11632-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN JAMES BARDASH,

a/k/a JOHN J. BARDASH,

JOHN BARDASH,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN JAMES BARDASH, also known as JOHN J. BARDASH, also known as JOHN BARDASH, deceased, whose date of death was March 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Florida Bar Number: 0091434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: 386-734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com

/s/ THOMAS BARDASH

Personal Representative

4621 Oak Hammock Court

Ponce Inlet, Florida 32127

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE

2745 S Woodland Blvd

DeLand, FL 32720

386-943-8386

DATE: September 15, 2020 at 

10.00 AM 

India Holguin, boxes; Cassandra Bucio, furniture; Kelly Stevenson, tools; Anna Williamson, households; 

Alexis Kemp, boxes; Shiloh Demarest, boxes

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

August 27 & September 3, 2020

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8211-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424220050300  S 40 FT OF LOT 29 & LOT 30 & N 15 FT OF LOT 31 BLK 5 RIO VISTA MB 10 PG 69 PER OR 1730 PG 1735

Name in which assessed: BETTY J REESE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12956-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #533898020270  LOT 27 BLK 2 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 1599

Name in which assessed: JOHN C & ELIZABETH G MCGHEE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 11901 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN ALBERT WEISSERT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(summary administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the  estate of JOHN ALBERT WEISSERT, deceased, File Number: 2020 111901 PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was May 29, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $6,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: 

Valerie W. Weissert, 2005 Abbeyview Drive, Orange City, Florida 32763

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH  IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 27, 2020. 

Signed on 8-21-2020.

/s/ VALERIE WEISSERT, Petitioner

2005 Abbeyview Drive

Orange City, Florida 32763

 

Sherrille D. Akin      Florida Bar No. 826812

600 W. New York Ave.

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 738-5599

Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com

Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com 

Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

August 27 & September 3, 2020

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

 

499 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland FL 32720,  September 17, 2020 @ 1:00 PM

 

Sue A Leigh -Household Goods 

Michael Barron- HouseholdGoods 

Richard Tonyan- Household Goods 

Mindy Mills -Household Goods 

Pat Lando - Household Goods 

David Lemoine - Household Goods 

 

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.  Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8574-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521119000170  LOT 17 CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT 1 MB 29 PG 48 PER OR 2576 PG 1893

Name in which assessed: ALBERTA GAINER C/O LASHAWN GAINES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14568-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #950505000140  LOT 14 HOWES SUB OAK HILL MB 4 PG 62 PER OR 3071 PG 1656 PER OR 6391 PGS 3841-3842 PER OR 6435 PGS 1992-1993 PER OR 6449 PGS 1855-1858 INC PER OR 6486 PG 4836

Name in which assessed: KEESHA N PILZ

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2020-11783PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

NANCY CAROL PURCELL,

a/k/a NANCY C. PURCELL,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of NANCY CAROL PURCELL, deceased, whose date of death was July 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N.  Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

Signed on this 21st day of August, 2020.

/s/ N. CAROL PURCELL a/k/a NANCY 

CAROL PURCELL, Petitioner

 

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

August 27 & September 3, 2020

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Community First Activity Aide

1658 April Ave

Deltona, FL 32725

/s/ Paulette Lewis

August 27, 2020

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that on 09/16/20 at 10:30 am, the following vehicles will be sold for towing & storage charges pursuant to F.S. 713.78:

2006 AUDI #  WAUDF78E86A031201

Sale will be held at Hughart Auto Repair  2811 S nova Rd A3 S Daytona Fl  32119    386 872 7835  Lienor reserves the right to bid.

August 27, 2020

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8653-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521700000024  17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL IN SE 1/4 E OF LPGA BLVD MEAS 47.49 FT ON S/L & 1336.77 FT ON W/L PER OR 5543 PG 1086 PER OR 5597 PG 1078-1081 & OR 6535 PG 2193 PER OR 6536 PG 4045 PER OR 6815 PG 4524 PER OR 7276 PG 4208

Name in which assessed: JAMES A CIOFFI TR  GRAY HAWK II LAND TRUST

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION 

OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF 

PLAT OF HOWE AND 

CURRIER’S TOWNSITE OF 

ALAMANA SUBDIVISION

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Please take notice that Polk B. Dalrymple and Lisa A. Darlymple, as CO-TRUSTEES OF THE POLK BROCKMAN AND LISA DALRYMPLE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MAY 29, 2017 will on the 15th day of September, 2020, at the hour of 10:05 o'clock A.M. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of Howe and Currier’s Townsite of Alamana, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 132, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:

ALL LOTS CONTAINED IN BLOCKS 7 AND 8, OF MAP OF HOWE AND CURRIER’S TOWNSITE OF ALAMANA, ACCCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 132, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THAT PORTION OF THE PLATTED RIGHT-OF-WAY KNOWN AS WASHINGTON AVENUE ADJOINING SAID BLOCKS 7 AND 8.

Petitioners assert that they are the fee simple title owners of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.

Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.

NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS

WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)

In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities.  Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting.  This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes.  

A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.

Polk B. Dalrymple and Lisa A. Darlymple, as Co-Trustees of The Polk Brockman and Lisa Darymple Revocable Trust Dated May 29, 2017

c/o Mr. Glenn Storch, Esquire

420 South Nova Road

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

August 27 & September 3, 2020

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11707-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MENA VIGNATI MINOR a/k/a

MENA V. MINOR a/k/a MENA MINOR

a/k/a PHILOMENA VIGNATI MINOR

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MENA VIGNATI MINOR a/k/a MENA V. MINOR a/k/a MENA MINOR a/k/a PHILOMENA VIGNATI MINOR, deceased, whose date of death was May 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 20, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ BOBBIE ASHMORE

104 Gresham Place

Falls Church, Virginia 22046

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10012-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #920701000010  7 19 32 LOT 1 JOHNSONS VILLAGE MB 19 PG 79 EXC E 70 FT DB 516 PG 222 PER OR 4010 PG 2106

Name in which assessed: THELMA LEE TAYLOR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

 

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2019 10446 CIDL

LAND HOME FINANCIAL 

SERVICES, INC.

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES CHRISTINE M. MONICO, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANT; MARIE MONICO; VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA CLERK OF COURT;

 Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 18, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 22nd day of September, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

Lot 3, The Landings of Lake Beresford, Unrecorded subdivision #SD-3-83, being part of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 25, Township 17 South, Range 29 East, Volusia County, Florida and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the West 1/4 corner of said Section 25; thence North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West along the West section line of said Section 25, a distance of 198.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the following described property; thence continue North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 204.49 feet; thence North 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 211.39 feet; thence South 02 degrees 01 minutes 21 seconds East along the centerline of a 60.00 foot road right-of-way easement, a distance of 204.56 feet to a point, said point being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 217.29 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to a 30.00 foot easement for road right-of-way purposes along the Easterly property line. Also subject to an easement for road right-of-way purposes at the Southeast corner, said corner being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet.

Property address: 2625 Spring Valley Circle, DeLand, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 20th day of August, 2020:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 114051

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

August 27 & September 3, 2020

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

M & M NAILS SPA

2455 W Speedway Blvd, Ste 208

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Amy Nguyen

August 27, 2020

 

********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Carol MacPherson Creative Voice

743 Whitemarsh Avenue

Deltona, FL 32725

/s/ Carol MacPherson

August 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO:  2016-10468-CIDL

DIVISION: 02

JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, 

Husband and Wife, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, and CREDITORS,

Defendants,

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 12, 2020 and entered in Case No#2016-10468-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, Husband and Wife, are the Plaintiffs, and ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; and CACH, LLC, are the Defendants. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder at www.volusia.realforeclosure.com at 11:00 a.m. on September 17, 2020, the following-described property as set forth in Count III of said Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

Lot 5 except the Northerly 20 feet thereof and except that part underlying Right-of-Way for U.S. Highway No. 1; Lot 6 except that part underlying Right-of-Way for U.S. Highway No. 1; Lot 10 except the Northerly 80 feet thereof as measured on the Westerly line thereof, Block F, HIGHLAND SHORES SECTION TWO, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 9, page 64, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

A Portion of Lot 11, Block F, HIGHLAND SHORES SECTION TWO, as shown on Map in Map Book 9, Page 64 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Southwesterly corner of said Lot 11, thence North 25° 18’ 23” East along the Northwesterly line of said Lot 11, a distance of 121.94 feet; thence south 16° 28’ 29” east a distance of 90.93 feet to the Southerly line of said Lot 11; thence south 73° 31’ 31” West along said Southerly line a distance of 81.25 feet to the point of beginning.

The North 20 feet of Lot 1, Block A, SECTION THREE, HIGHLAND SHORES, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 62, less and except that portion underlying road Right-of-Way, and the South 30 feet of Lot 1 and the North 20 feet of Lot 2, Block A, SECTION THREE, HIGHLAND SHORES, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book, 8, Page 62, less and except that portion underlying road Right-of-Way, all in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. 

Dated this  13th day of August, 2020.

/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE 

Florida Bar Number: 280704

BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smryna Beach, Florida 32169

Phone: (386) 423-1110

Facsimile: (386) 423-1164

baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

Attorney for Plaintiffs 

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, (386) 736-5915, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-11051-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

In re: The Estate of

JEFFERY SCOTT DILL,      Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Jeffrey Scott Dill, deceased, File Number 2020-11051-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Clerk of the Circuit Court, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.        

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE BARRED FOREVER.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE,  ALL CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH ARE BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

/s/ Armistead W. Ellis, Jr., Esq.

Post Office Box 127

Daytona Beach, FL 32115

(386) 255-2433

FL Bar No. 237191

Pleadings@BiffEllisLaw.com (primary)

/s/ Marlon Dill

Personal Representative of the

Estate of Jeffrey Scott Dill

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Bill Coody Roofing Contractor

P.O. Box 740429

Orange City, FL 32774

BILL COODY CUSTOM POOLS, INC.

August 27, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO:  2016-10468-CIDL

DIVISION: 02

JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, 

Husband and Wife, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, and CREDITORS,

Defendants,

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 12, 2020 and entered in Case No#2016-10468-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, Husband and Wife, are the Plaintiffs, and ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; and CACH, LLC, are the Defendants. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder at www.volusia.realforeclosure.com at 11:00 a.m. on September 17, 2020, the following-described property as set forth in Count II of said Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

Lots 3 and 4, and Lot 2, less the Northerly 20 feet thereof, as measured along U.S. Highway No. 1, Block A, Highland Shores Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 62, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, less and except any part within the road right of way for U.S. No. 1.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. 

Dated this  13th day of  August, 2020.

/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE 

Florida Bar Number: 280704

BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smryna Beach, Florida 32169

Phone: (386) 423-1110

Facsimile: (386) 423-1164

baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

Attorney for Plaintiffs 

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, (386) 736-5915, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11747-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

DOROTHEA MARIA HARDY,

a/k/a DOROTHEA M. HARDY,

a/k/a DOROTHEA FELTE HARDY,

a/k/a DOROTHEA HARDY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOROTHEA MARIA HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA M. HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA FELTE HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA HARDY, deceased, whose date of death was June 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Edwin Channing Coolidge, 

Jr., Esq. 

Florida Bar Number: 991058

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: ccoolidge@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Karl Plasa

165 Division Street

Cobourg, ON K9A0B3

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

JONICA COMPANY

2508 Treehaven Drive

Deltona, FL 32738

John Carlos Revolorio

August 27, 2020

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Adventures of B & C

PO Box 391291

Deltona, FL 32739-1291

/s/ Brandy White

August 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2020 11766 PRDL

DIVISION PROBATE

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

HARVEY WILLIAM ROBITAILLE, SR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HARVEY WILLIAM ROBITAILLE, SR. deceased, File Number 2020 11766 PRDL in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is this 20th day of August, 2020. 

/s/ BARRY E. HUGHES, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No: 375748

900 Big Tree Road

South Daytona, FL 32119

Telephone: (386) 788-9667

Facsimile: (386) 322-2564

Attorney for Petitioner

 

/s/ LOLA ROBITAILLE

Petitioner

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11805-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

SHERRI E. ZUREK,

a/k/a SHERRI ELIZABETH ZUREK,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SHERRI E. ZUREK, also known as SHERRI ELIZABETH ZUREK, deceased, whose date of death was July 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 27, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ DAVID W. SANDERSON

Personal Representative

15258 86th Way N.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33418

August 27 & September 3, 2020

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on September 3, 2020 and will continue until all locations are done.

U-Haul Moving and Storage of DeBary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 744 Robert Linares $556.75, 1315 Brianna Quinones $284.06, 1332 Joseph Arnold $795.35, 908 Iyeshia Williams $821.75, 1428 Joe Bruno $747.50, 208 Jeremy Suarez $1341.05, 1426 Christian Marcucci Santiago $1261.80, 210 Gustavo Molina $1516.23 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2164 William Stefanich $1033.81, 2031 Colson Charles $424.25, 1059 Diya Harris $1145.00, 2156 Zachary Brown $795.20 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 1158 Charles Glezen $395.00, 8831 Eric Sutton $768.36, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1174.10, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $864.17, 1138 Chelsea Frye $742.25, 1144 Hector Alvarez $506.30, 4430 Stephen Upson $710.35, 3333 Rebecca and duane Grove $979.12, 3324 Jane Atkinson $1012.76 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Daytona Beach, 700 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Fl 32114; 1039 Edward Sanel $768.75, 1013 Demetrias Karagrannis $847.50, 1001 Jordan Rivers $1033.81 

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11374-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

MARY CATHRYN ESSARY,

a/k/a MARY K. ESSARY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY CATHRYN ESSARY, also known as MARY K. ESSARY, deceased, whose date of death was January 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 20, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ CINDY A. WAGNER

Personal Representative

915 Angelica Lane

Tega Cay, South Carolina 29708

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

*******

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ORDINANCE 2020-07

THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN PROPOSED TO ADOPT THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE: 2020-07. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Lake Helen, Florida will conduct a public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance 2020-07 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the City Hall Commission Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall, 327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  

Ordinance 2020-07 for the City of Lake Helen:

ORDINANCE NUMBER 2020-07: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AS AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE OFFICIAL FUTURE LAND USE MAP FROM PL TO SFLD FOR 1.9± ACRES ON PARCEL # 7130-02-17-0040 ON W OHIO AVENUE IN LAKE HELEN, FLORIDA; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION, HOLDING PUBLIC HEARINGS, FINDINGS OF CONSISTENCY; PROVIDING FOR FILING WITH THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY, THE VOLUSIA GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMMISSION, THE REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION, AND ANY OTHER UNIT OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT OR GOVERNMENTAL AGENCY; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTING PROVISIONS, SEVERABILITY AND APPLICABILITY AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Copies of Ordinance 2020-07 may be obtained at the office of the City Clerk, located at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.  Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be hear with respect to the proposed ordinance.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact the City Administrator at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

********

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ORDINANCE 2020-08 

THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN PROPOSED TO ADOPT THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE: 2020-08. 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Lake Helen, Florida will conduct a public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance 2020-08 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:00pm in the City Hall Commission Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall, 327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  

Ordinance 2020-08 for the City of Lake Helen:

ORDINANCE NUMBER 2020-08: AN ORDINANCE REZONING 1.9± ACRES LOCATED AT W. OHIO AVENUE PARCEL 7130-02-17-0040 FROM PLI (PUBLIC LAND AND INSTITUTION) TO SFR-3; PROVIDING FOR A QUASI JUDICIAL PUBLIC HEARING; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTING ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Copies of Ordinance 2020-08 may be obtained at the office of the City Clerk, located at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.  Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be hear with respect to the proposed ordinance.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact the City Administrator at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

**********

In the County Court in and for 

Volusia County, Florida

Case No.: 2019-18310-CODL 

Lake Harney Woods Property

Owners Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Keith Vertefeuille and Rebecca 

Vertefeuille; et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure, dated August 17, 2020, and entered in Case Number: 2019-18310-CODL, of the County Court in and for Volusia County, Florida. To be published in The West Volusia Beacon, wherein Lake Harney Woods Property Owners Association, Inc. is the Plaintiff, and Keith Vertefeuille and Rebecca Vertefeuille, are the Defendants, the clerk will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 o’clock A.M. on October 5, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

Property Description:

LOT 3, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY WOODS PHASE THREE - A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 41, PAGE 154, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1330 Marsh Fern Road, Mims, FL 32754

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

Certificate of Service

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a copy of the foregoing has been furnished by United States Mail or electronic mail, this 18 day of August, 2020, to: Keith Vertefeuille, 1330 Marsh Fern Road, Mims, FL 32754, Rebecca Vertefeuille, 1330 Marsh Fern Road, Mims, FL 32754, Acme Environmental Services, LLC, 1040 Leather Fern Lane, Mims, FL 32754, All Unknown Tenants/Owners, 1330 Marsh Fern Road, Mims, Fl 32754.

DHN ATTORNEYS, P.A.

3203 Lawton Road, Ste. 125

Orlando, Florida 32803

Telephone: (407) 269-5346

Facsimile: (407) 650-2765

Attorney for Association

By: /s/ Don H. Nguyen

Don H. Nguyen, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0051304

don@dhnattorneys.com

August 20 & 27, 2020

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11542 PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CHARLENE D. RODRIGUE.

Deceased.

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CHARLENE D. RODRIGUE, deceased, whose date of death was February 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 27, 2020.

Signed on this 20th day of August, 2020.

/s/ Raymond A. Biernacki, Jr.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 217409

Biernacki & Biernacki, P.A.

2667 Enterprise Road

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 775-1970

Email: rbiernacki@biernackilaw.com

Secondary Email: bmckendrick@biernackilaw.com

/s/ NANCY LATOW

Personal Representative

2930 Regent Dr.

Deltona, FL 32738

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/10/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2000 FORD Mustang

VIN 1FAFP4048YF225264

2008 FORD Explorer

VIN 1FMEU64E58UA43946

2016 HOND CR-V

VIN 5J6RM3H99GL016507

August 27, 2020

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

1990 HOMEMADE TRAILER 

VIN 261498346

1999 SUBARU 

VIN JF1SF6557XH733145

August 27, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

PM GRAPHIX

1110 Heckman Lane

Lake Helen, FL 32744

Louis Jay Potter and 

Noah Braden Miller

August 27, 2020

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-11398-PRDL 

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

WILLIAM EUGENE HAMILTON, 

A/K/A WILLIAM E. HAMILTON

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of William Eugene Hamilton, a/k/a William E. Hamilton, deceased, whose date of death was March 31, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

Margaret M. Hamilton

509 Quail Down Drive

DeBary, Florida 32713

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No:  2020 31023 CICI

CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-RPL2,

Plaintiff,       vs.

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EARL T. LEDBETTER A/K/A EARL TONY LEDBETTER, DECEASED; et al,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO:

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EARL T. LEDBETTER A/K/A EARL TONY LEDBETTER, DECEASED

24 CONCORD DRIVE

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN 

and any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors and other unknown persons or unknown spouses claiming by, through and under the above-named Defendant(s), if deceased or whose last known addresses are unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal property described as follows, to wit:

THE WESTERLY 1/2 OF LOT 14 AND ALL OF LOT 15, BLOCK 1, HOLLAND-BY-THE-SEA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 243, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Sheridan, Esq., Lender Legal PLLC, 2807 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida 32804 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of the said Court on the 18th day of August, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/  J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/14/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1997 JEEP Cherokee

VIN 1J4FT28S4VL538400

2004 GMC Yukon

VIN 1GKEK63U24J192480

2004 HYUN Sonata

VIN KMHWF25HX4A943088

2010 TOYT Corolla

VIN 2T1BU4EE5AC447410

2005 FORD Escape

VIN 1FMYU02ZX5KD84346

2001 FORD F150

VIN 1FTRF17W11NA01166

August 27, 2020

 

**************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/11/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2011 CHEV Traverse

VIN 1GNKVGED2BJ343282

2012 CHEV Impala

VIN 2G1WG5E39C1253132

2003 STRN Ion

VIN 1G8AZ52F13Z128587

1991 COLE Camp Trailer

VIN 1EBFF11C4MS941323

2010 MAZD CX-9

VIN JM3TB2MA9A0220106 

August 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11732-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

HELEN MANGIN BURRIS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HELEN MANGIN BURRIS, deceased, whose date of death was July 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 20, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ JOSEPH L. BURRIS

Personal Representative

1300 Killian Street

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11551-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PATRICIA GREEN,

a/k/a PATRICIA E. GREEN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of PATRICIA GREEN, also known as PATRICIA E. GREEN, deceased, whose date of death was December 21, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen, Esq.

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Florida Bar Number: 0091434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: Brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com

/s/ SHARYLE ROBERTS

Personal Representative

2206 India Blvd.

Deltona, Florida 32738

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

THE RETREAT AT PORT ORANGE

1321 Herbert St.

Port Orange, FL 32129

PSL Port Orange Subtenant LLC

August 27, 2020

 

********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Cousin Doggies Hot Dogs

1556 Findlay St

Deltona, FL 32725

/s/ Charles Rapier

August 27, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Reputable Notary Services

1556 Findlay St

Deltona, FL 32725

/s/ Charles Rapier

August 27, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE

TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION

 OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.

August 20, 2020

To all Obligors listed below, their guardians, heirs, and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See exhibit "A" attached for Obligors and their notice addresses).

This Notice of Default and Intent to Foreclose is regarding that certain timeshare interests owned by Obligor in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc., located in Volusia County, Florida and more specifically described as follows: Unit # / Week # (see interval description on Exhibit "A") in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. according to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

The Obligor has failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Obligor's timeshare and thereby the Obligor is in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association's lien on your unit week(s) as shown below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the Trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of you timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to send to the Trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien. 

Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the Trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statutes: Matthew R. Gross, J.D., Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. whose address is 1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, telephone: (407) 403-5936, telefax: (407) 842-7248, e-mail: tropicshores@first.law.

Exhibit “A”:  Obligor, Notice Address, Unit/Week, Amount Due, Per Diem

SCHEDULE "A"

RECORD OWNER

UNIT # / WEEK #

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

Sharon Manson

32 Marigold Ct.

Tipp City, OH 45371-2964

303 / 37

$6,145.68

Roberto Rodriguez

5810 Santa Maria Ave., Ste. 205

PM3 8-840

Laredo, TX 78041-3004

404 / 43

$6,145.68

Charles Ray Snyder

Gloria Jean Snyder

2512 Knox Terrace

The Villages, FL 32162-4530

405 / 29

$6,277.48

Thomas C. Hamm

P.O. Box 1976

Daytona Beach, FL 32115-1976

406 / 26

$6,277.48

Valerie D. Hamm

734 S. Ridgewood Ave.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114-5332

406 / 26

$6,277.48

Kevin M. Keyes

Michelle R. Keyes

152 Lakewood Village Circle

Daytona Beach, FL 32119-1492

407 / 10

$6,266.30

The Estate of Marvin N. Hiner

Keith D. Hiner

605 Avenue D SE

Winter Haven, FL 33880-3536

605 / 42

$6,145.68

Clifford K. Jones

88 Gunn Hill Rd.

New Preston, CT 06777-1318

607 / 6

$6,213.30

Malini Tours LLC

Authorized Agent Malini Mathura

2129 Buchanan Bay Circle

Orlando, FL 32839-4577

704 / 29

$6,277.48

Susanne Bone

1 Brisbane Glen

St. Catherines, ON L2N3K8

CANADA

706 / 43

$6,145.68

Linda J. Dahl

9 Stringybark Drive

Fern Bay, NSW 2295

AUSTRALIA

904 / 32

$6,277.48

Helen Draper

14 S Crescent St.

Terre Haute, IN 47802-4814

906 / 28

$6,275.46

The Estate of Harold W. Gladin

Betty J. Gladin

4205 Mabry Rd. NE

Roswell, GA 30075-1968

1002 / 21

$6,145.68

Jimmy S. Merck

5997 Williams Port Drive

Flowery Branch, GA 30542-3959

1002 / 49

$6,451.71

Greg Fleitz

123 S. Fourth Ave.

Alpena, MI 49707-2505

1005 / 27

$6,277.48

Linda Hunter

661 Bennett Ave., Apt 4G

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601-3458

1101 / 38

$6,407.84

August 20, 2020 / August 27, 2020

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

CRAFTS AND MORE

2860 Belkton Ct

Deltona, FL 32738

Mary B Ruiz

August 27, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 12184 CIDL 

U.S BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS1

PLAINTIFF,

vs.

AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2 the names being fictitious to account for parties in possession,

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a CONSENT FINAL JUDGMENT OF FORECLOSURE dated July 28, 2020 and entered in 2019-12184-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS1 is the Plaintiff and AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE N/K/A KEIK FLORES are the Defendant(s). LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 15, 2020, the following described property, to wit:

LOT 26, BLOCK 78, DELTONA LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE(S) 105 THROUGH 120, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROPERTY ADRESS: 797  TRAFALGAR ST., DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus unclaimed.

Dated this 14th day of August, 2020.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404.474.7149

 

By: /s/ Christopher Peck

Christopher T. Peck, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 88774

Service Email: ServiceFl@mtglaw.com

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 11487 FMDL

DIVISION: 04

In Re: The Marriage of

Honglan Liang Paik,

Petitioner

and

Youngkyu Paik,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION

 FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE  

TO: Youngkyu Paik

        59 W Harwood Ter

        Palisades Park, NJ 07650-1122

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

James R Evans, Esq

444 Seabreeze Blvd

Suite 360

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

on or before October 5, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 20, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ C Jennino

Deputy Clerk

August 27, September 3, 10 & 17, 2020

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 11736 FMDL

DIVISION: 04

In Re: The Marriage of

Lisette Conde, Petitioner

and

Richard A Marchese, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE  

TO: Richard A Marchese

        LKA: 1320 4 Street

        Orange City, FL 32763

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Lisette Conde 

1320 4 Street

Orange City, FL 32763

on or before October 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 17, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ C Jennino, Deputy Clerk

August 20, 27, September 3 & 10, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2019-11547 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RICHARD EVERETT LANGFORD,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RICHARD EVERETT LANGFORD, deceased, File No. 2019-11547 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representatives, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All Creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this Notice is the 20th day of August, 2020.

Personal Representative:

/s/ Anne Langford Williams

4835 Andrade Street

Pensacola, FL 32504-9020

 

Attorney for Personal

Representative

/s/ Gary L. Simmons

GARY L. SIMMONS, Esq.

FBN 306193

Simmons NSB Law PLLC

PO Box 2004

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32170-2004

(407) 637-4994 / Fax (321) 256-5131

Gary@SimmonsNSBLaw.com

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2014-11673-CIDL 

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an ORDER ON PLAINTIFF’S MOTION TO RESET FORECLOSURE SALE dated July 21, 2020 and entered in 2014-11673-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST is the Plaintiff and HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC. are the Defendant(s). LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 10, 2020, the following described property, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK C, FOX RUN UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 61, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 511 W. Gardenia Dr., Orange City, FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

DATED this 11th day of August, 2020.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404.474.7149

 

By: /s/ Christopher Peck

Christopher T. Peck, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 88774

Service Email: ServiceFL@mtglaw.com

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 31051 FMCI

DIVISION: 35

James D Farlow,

Petitioner

vs.

Jenna Oliver,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION  

TO: Jenna Oliver

        LKA: 12 Forest Ave

        Wheeling, WV 26003

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

J David Ellzey, Jr, Esq

200 Magnolia Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

on or before 29 September 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: 12 August 2020

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ C Jennino

Deputy Clerk

August 20, 27, September 3 & 10, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.   2020 11752 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF       JEAN A. BLANKENSHIP      a/k/a JEAN B. BLANKENSHIP

a/k/a TONI BLANKENSHIP

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JEAN A. BLANKENSHIP, Deceased, whose date of death is June 29, 2020, File Number 2020 11752 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Brian R. Seeber

Florida Bar No. 0583286

6 Slow Stream Way

Ormond Beach, FL 32174-1826

(386) 672-9038

brian.r.seeber@gmail.com 

 

Personal Representative:

Eve Ketchum

953 Pelican Bay Drive

Daytona Beach, FL 32119 

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11867 PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

DEBORAH JO LEPLEY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DEBORAH JO LEPLEY, deceased, whose date of death was July 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 27, 2020.

Signed on this 12th day of August, 2020.

/s/ Christine Alexis Gay

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0149209

Christine Alexis Gay, P.A.

747 S. Ridgewood Ave., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 492-5935

Email: cgaylaw@aol.com

 

/s/ BARBARA JEAN ZALESKI

Personal Representative

5500 Ocean Shore Blvd #90

Ormond Beach, FL 32176

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020 11753 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF       LEONARD IRWIN PUCKETT      a/k/a LEONARD I. PUCKETT,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 The administration of the estate of LEONARD IRWIN PUCKETT, Deceased, whose date of death is July 28, 2020, File Number 2020 11753 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Brian R. Seeber

Florida Bar No. 0583286

6 Slow Stream Way

Ormond Beach, FL 32174-1826

(386) 672-9038

brian.r.seeber@gmail.com

 

Co-Personal Representatives:      John T. Anthony

Karen E. Britt

25 Pine Valley Circle

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

August 27 & September 3, 2020

 

********

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on September 24, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.

The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7862 at Page 2797 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.

 The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.Dated this 17th day of August, 2020.

Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire

300 South Orange Avenue, 

Suite 1600

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 835-6790

Facsimile: (407) 849-7259

STATE OF FLORIDA

COUNTY OF ORANGE

The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 17th day of August, 2020.

/s/ KATHY O. MOOREHEAD

NOTARY PUBLIC

EXHIBIT “A”

RECORD OWNER

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

DELINQUENCY DATE

CARRIE LOURCEY

LEO J LOURCEY

473 FRUIT COVE RD

SAINT JOHNS, FL  322592858

A 52,500/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 420 through 428; 520 through 528 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331012278

$1,224.39

7/23/2018

THOMAS DANIEL SCHEERER

AMY DAMATO

44 CYPRESS ST

FLORAL PARK, NY  110013406

A 374,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000150806602

$2,189.97

8/9/2019

JULIET G POWELL

DULCEMAN POWELL

2537 SW 14TH TER

PAHOKEE, FL  334762803

A 84,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330513912

$1,298.10

1/18/2019

NICHOLAS WILLIAMS

KENNITA WILLIAMS

2390 SAN AUGUSTIN DR

NORTH POLE, AK  997057555

A 52,500/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400416442

$1,995.92

1/1/2016

FRANK L NOVINEC

1355 WARREN RD

LAKEWOOD, OH  441072517

A 77,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400321576

$1,613.63

1/11/2019

SUSAN S KINDIG

645 NEIL AVE APT 422

COLUMBUS, OH  432151643

A 90,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331009233

$1,355.61

1/21/2019

ROCKY SHERWOOD

MICHELLE STREETE

7508 WILHELM DR

LANHAM, MD  207063752

A 52,500/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320737695

$1,249.80

6/26/2018

JANICE REINHARDT

LUCILLE ARNOLD

1256 FISH HILL RD

WEST GREENWICH, RI  28172219

A 223,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000380917377

$5,168.78

10/28/2016

RACHEL M VICTORIA

131 THOMPSON AVE

WINTHROP HARBOR, IL  600961141

A 77,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000240413302

$1,179.97

2/12/2019

LYNDA SANDERLIN

366 SW BELMONT CIR

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL  349537104

A 84,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390703718

$1,311.30

2/11/2019

BARBARA J SMITH, TTEE OF THE FOUR BARGRAM-MEX TRUST

65 WESTBROOK LN

PALM COAST, FL  321647817

A 259,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1820 through 1833; 1920 through 1933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331605154

$1,724.13

8/9/2019

CHRISTINE D MCKENZIE

SUSAN LAFLAMME

978 ROSE CREEK TER

WOODSTOCK, GA  301898126

A 105,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1820 through 1833; 1920 through 1933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000080501042

$1,363.64

3/22/2019

JOANNE M CASELLI

9 FAIRWAY LN

BLACKSTONE, MA  15042315

A 78,000/139,685,500 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 2028 through 2033; 2128 through 2133; 2229; 2231; 2324; 2329 and 2331 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331214395

$1,265.83

12/21/2018

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2020-11329-PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

Wendy Teresa Dill,

a/k/a Wendy T. Dill, 

deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Wendy Teresa Dill, a/k/a Wendy T. Dill, deceased, File Number 2020-11329-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The name of the Petitioner and name and address and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH IN §733.702, FLORIDA STATUTE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 20, 2020.

WOODARD & FERGUSON, P.A.

/s/ David Ferguson, Esquire 

FL Bar No.: 353655

10 Vining Court

Ormond Beach, FL 32176

(386) 677-0822 (386) 677-5108 (fax)

Primary E-mail: dferguson@ormondlawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: ljarvis@ormondlawfirm.com

Attorney for Petitioner

/s/ Lucinda V. Jarvis, Petitioner

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2018-11900-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BARBARA ANN RUSSO

a/k/a BARBARA A. RUSSO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BARBARA ANN RUSSO a/k/a BARBARA A. RUSSO, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2020; File # 2020-11900-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 27, 2020.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.  

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ Charles Horgan

Personal Representative

1618 Lincolnshire Dr.

DeLand, FL 32724

August 27 & September 3, 2020 

 

**********

NOTICE OF SALE

To Whom it May Concern:

The following vehicles will be sold at a public auction at Dixon’s Auto Service Center 271 W. Taylor Rd DeLand, FL on September 15th, 2020 at 11 A.M. 

1998 Dodge

VIN# 1B7HC16X1WS650666

1985 Mercedes

VIN# WDBDA24C5FF141746

1993 Honda

VIN# 1HGCB7670PA029041

1996 Ford

VIN# 2FTHF25G3TCA63254

1991 Nissan

VIN# 1N4EB32A7MC713267 

Dixon's Auto Service Center

271 W Taylor Rd

DeLand, FL 32720

386-734-3916

August 27, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11137-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

DOUGLAS NEIL BARNHART

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOUGLAS NEIL BARNHART, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Stratton Smith, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 340030

3917 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33629

Telephone: (813) 251-1624

e-mail: service@strattonlaw.com

 

Neil Barnhart,

Personal Representative

c/o 3917 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.

Tampa, FLlorida 33629 

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 20-3384

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

2003 NISSAN 350Z COUPE

VIN: JN1AZ34E33T015535

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

2003 NISSAN 350Z COUPE SEIZED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 13, 2020, AT OR NEAR 2790 ELKCAM BOULEVARD, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes, that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION: 2

CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS,

INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL

INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH

CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH

CREDIT UNION; CITY OF

DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;

MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL;

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A

AMANDA MASS; LAURA E. ROTH,

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to an Amended Order Resetting

Foreclosure sale dated the 13th

day of August 2020 and entered in

Case No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for vOLUsIA County,

Florida, wherein PNC BANK, NATIONAL

AssOCIATION is the Plaintiff

and MICHELE KELLEY; sTATE

OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

REvENUE; DPMs, INC.; UNITED

GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL INsURANCE

COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA;

KENNEDY sPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A

LAUNCH CREDIT UNION; CITY OF

DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;

MICHELE DAvIs; sTUART

DAvIs; UNKNOWN TENANT #1

N/K/A KEITH WHITsELL; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA MAss and UNKNOWN TENANTs IN POssEssION OF

THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 27th day of October 2020, the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY-THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGE (s) 128

THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING

AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE

A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO

LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As

UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.

AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED

As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER

OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 14th day of August, 2020.

By: LIANA R. HALL, Esq.

Bar Number: 73813

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-03737

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0309

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL

U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE

HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET

BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST

2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E.

COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER;

WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to

Cancel the July 07, 2020 Foreclosure

sale Date entered in Civil Case No.

2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK,

N.A., sUCCEssOR TRUsTEE TO

LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERs

OF BEAR sTEARNs AssET BACKED

sECURITIEs I TRUsT 2007-HE5,

AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs sERIEs

2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and THE EsTATE

OF RALPH E. COOPER;

DOROTHY M. COOPER and WILLIAM

COOPE, et al, are Defendants. The

Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at volusia

County's On Line Public Auction

website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM on september 22, 2020, in

accordance with Chapter 45, Florida

statutes, the following described property

located in vOLUsIA County,

Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGEs 11 TO 13, INCLUsIvE OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

Lis Pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

The court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was served

by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule

2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by

U.s. Mail to any other parties in accordance

with the attached service list this

31st day of July, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-089643-F00

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0310

****************************

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE

NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR

C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET

BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2,

Plaintiff, VS.

GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY: et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that

sale will be made pursuant to an

Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment

was awarded on February 18,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein,

U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

As TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR

IN INTEREsT TO BANK OF AMERICA,

NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY

MERGER TO LAsALLE NATIONAL

BANK, As TRUsTEE FOR C-BAss

MORTGAGE LOAN AssET

BACKED CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs

2007-CB2 is the Plaintiff, and GAIL

A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY;

ROBERT sTEWART MCLARTY;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER

AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREsT As

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on

september 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM

EsT the following described real

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOTs 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A.

M. KITCHENs REsUBDIvIsION

OF THE sOUTH 1/2 OF

BLOCK 32 OF HOWRY's ADDITION

AND OF BLOCK 197,

CITY OF DELAND, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

As RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 4, PAGE 103, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 11 day of August, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-2661B

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0311

****************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 30408 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY

AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON

ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2002-3,

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2002-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA L.

WINTINK A/K/A VICTORIA LYNN

WINTINK; ESTATE OF VICTORIA L.

WINTINK, ET AL.

Defendants

To the following Defendant(s):

MICHAEL WINTINK A/K/A MICHAEL

THOMAs WINTINK

(CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address: 1391 NORTH DEXTER

DRIvE, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the

following described property:

LOT 20, HIDDEN LAKE sUBDIvIsION,

PHAsE I, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,

PAGEs 121 AND 122, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1391 NORTH DEXTER DRIvE,

PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA 32129

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to J. Anthony van Ness, Esq.

at vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for

the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT

CENTER DRIvE, sUITE #110,

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on or before

september 25, 2020, a date which is within

thirty (30) days after the first publication of

this Notice in the FLA/WEsT vOLUsIA BEACON

and file the original with the Clerk of

this Court either before service on Plaintiff's

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the complaint. This notice

is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA

PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of this

Court this 10th day of August, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH vOLUsIA COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite #110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

13498-18

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0312

****************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

Case No. 2018 10663 CIDL

PHH Mortgage Corporation

Plaintiff, vs.

Jason H. Pratt a/k/a Jason Holmes Pratt; et al

Defendants.

TO: Unknown spouse of Heather M. Pratt

f/k/a Heather M. Johnson a/k/a Heather

Marie Johnson

Last Known Address: 3354 Heath Drive Deltona,

Fl. 32725

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property in volusia

County, Florida:

LOT 267, ARBOR RIDGE,

UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

53, PAGEs 39 THROUGH 41,

INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on Kara

Fredrickson, Esquire, Brock & scott,

PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose

address is 2001 NW 64th st, suite

130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within

thirty (30) days of the first date of

publication on or before september

29, 2020, and file the original with

the Clerk of this Court either before

service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or

immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una per-sona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on August 11, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

(sEAL) By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th st, suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

17-F02867

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0313

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2019 31559 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE; ALICE WHEELHOUSE; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION,

INC.; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET,

TOWER I, CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to

Cancel the August 19, 2020 Foreclosure

sale Date entered in Civil Case No. 2019

31559 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL

AssOCIATION, NOT IN ITs INDIvIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT sOLELY As TRUsTEE

FOR THE RMAC TRUsT, sERIEs 2016-CTT is Plaintiff and DAvID R. WHEELHOUsE

and ALICE WHEELHOUsE, et al,

are Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.

ROTH, shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at volusia County's On

Line Public Auction website:

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM on september 30, 2020, in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida statutes,

the following described property located in

vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DEsCRIBED

REAL PROPERTY LYING AND

BEING sITUATED IN vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO -WIT:

UNIT 3703, THE TOWERs AT

PONCE INLET TOWER 1, A CONDOMINIUM,

ACCORDING TO THE

DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 3666, PAGE(s)

838, ET sEQ., OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; AND ANY AMENDMENTs

THERETO; TOGETHER

WITH AN UNDIvIDED INTEREsT

IN AND TO THOsE COMMON ELEMENTs

APPURTENANT TO sAID

UNIT IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND

sUBJECT TO THE COvENANTs,

CONDITIONs, REsTRICTIONs,

TERMs AND OTHER PROvIsIONs

OF THAT DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed. The court,

in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was served

by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516,

Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to

any other parties in accordance with the

attached service list this 31st day of July, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERv-ICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN

2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-090632-F00

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0314

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS;

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A

CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON

ENTERPRISES, LLC.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order

Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Cancel the August 19, 2020 Foreclosure sale Date entered in Civil

Case No. 2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein BAYvIEW LOAN sERvICING, LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAs, JAMEs, et al, are

Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at volusia County's On Line Public Auction website:

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on

september 30, 2020, in accordance with Chapter

45, Florida statutes, the following described property located in vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure And ReEstablishment of Lost Note, to-wit:

LOT 82, FOXBORO sUBDIvIsION,

PHAsE III, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 48 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by

Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.

R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any

other parties in accordance with the attached

service list this 06th day of August, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-075672-F00

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0315

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 30715 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A

CHARLES W. RUMER III, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November

15, 2019, and entered in 2019

30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL

LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLEs

WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLEs W.

RUMER III; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

CHARLEs WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A

CHARLEs W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on september 16,

2020, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE EsTATEs,

ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE

sOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE

NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE

EAsTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12,

BLOCK 5, As LIEs sOUTH OF THE

sOUTH LINE OF DIvIsION sTREET,

A 50 FOOT sTREET As NOW LAID-OUT,

H.P. HANDs sUBDIvIsION IN

THE THOMAs FITCH GRANT, As

PER MAP RECORDED IN DEED

BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 345 COLLINs sT,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 17 day of August, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-261541

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0316

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,

Plaintiff, VS.

MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A

MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order Resetting sale

entered on August 11, 2020 in Civil Case No.

2018 10920 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As

TRUsTEE FOR GsAMP TRUsT 2005-HE4

MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2005-HE4 is the Plaintiff,

and MATTHEW EARL GEATCHEs A/K/A

MATTHEW GEATCHEs; UNKNOWN HEIRs

BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING

sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEE,

LEINORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, AND

ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN INTERED

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF sHARON s.

LONG A/K/A sHARON LONG, DECEAsED;

COUNTY OF vOLUsIA, FLORIDA – HOUsING

AssIsTANCE PROGRAM; UNITED

sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF

THE TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENU;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY;

TIFFANY BEENY; LENA RICHTER; MARCIA

BROCKsTEIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO

ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE,

WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs,

HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on October

15, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following

described real property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN PARK, A

sUBDIvIsION OF LOTs 49 AND 50

AND PART OF LOTs 112 AND 113,

GEORGE H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION

OF DUPON AND GAUDRY GRANTs,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE 139, PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24 day of August, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

Florida Bar # 641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1434B

August 27; sept 3, 2020 v20-0317

****************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 12011 CIDL

PLAZA REVOLVING TRUST BY

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY,

BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE

Plaintiff, vs.

PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO RIGGIO, et al,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

July 28, 2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 12011 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein Plaza

Revolving Trust by Wilmington savings

Fund society, FsB, not in its individual

capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee is

the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN TENANT

#1, UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF PEGGY

RIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO RIGGIO,

PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO RIGGIO,

and UNKNOWN TENANT #2 the

Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of the

Circuit Court in and for volusia County,

Florida will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website for online

auctions at 11:00 AM on september

29, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Order of Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 646, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT #25, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED

IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 54-57,

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING AN

INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs FROM

THE sALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE

PROPERTY OWNER As OF THE DATE

OF THE LIs PENDENs, YOU MUsT

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF

COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTs

THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.

.AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED

As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER

OF THE RECORD As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at volusia County, Florida, this 19

day of August, 2020.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. violet st.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: AMY M. KIsER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

630282.26665

August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0318

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 31707 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

EDWARD ZEIS A/K/A EDWARD A. ZEIS

A/K/A EDWARD ALBERT ZEIS, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

26, 2020 in the above action, the volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at volusia, Florida, on september

23, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Unit 5, Building H, The Condominium at

Georgetowne Lake, a Condominium, according

to the Declaration of Condominium

thereof, recorded in Official

Records Book 5850, Page 1792, of the

Public Records of volusia County,

Florida, together with an undivided interest

or share in the common elements

appurtenant thereto

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the

time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of

sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: AMINA M MCNEIL, Esq.

FBN 67239

19-000185

August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0319

****************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2018 11001 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS

SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE

PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY

SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A

LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the order of summary

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

February 18, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON TRUsT COMPANY, NATIONAL

AssOCIATION FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK TRUsT COMPANY,

N.A. As sUCCEssOR TO JP-MORGAN

CHAsE BANK, N.A., As

TRUsTEE FOR REsIDENTIAL

AssET MORTGAGE PRODUCTs,

INC., MORTGAGE AssET-BACKED

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs

sERIEs 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT

THE EsTATE OF LEE N. sCHMIDT

A/K/A LEE NELsON sCHMIDT, DECEAsED,

WHETHER sAID UN-KNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIM As

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs; CINDY L. sCHMIDT

A/K/A CINDY sCHMIDT; LATIssUEs

sCHMIDT A/K/A LATIssUEs MARIA

MCLELLAN As THE PERsONAL

REPREsENTATIvE OF THE EsTATE

OF LEE N. sCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELsON

sCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell

to the highest bidder or bidders via online

auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 15th day of september, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs 224

THROUGH 240, INCLUsIvE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark

Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon, which are

included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 14 day of July, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0320

****************************

suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2019 10516 CIDL

CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSHUA D. PATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the order of summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein CITIZENs

BANK, N.A., is Plaintiff and JOsHUA D.

PATTERsON; TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the Court

will sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 15th day of september, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(s) 224 THROUGH 240, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1430 sonnet

Court, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 14, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

19-400737

August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0321

****************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2019 10583 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL

ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,

SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST

2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to the order of summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated March 10, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019 10583 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL

AssET sECURITIEs CORP., sOUND-vIEW

HOME LOAN TRUsT 2007-WMC1,

AssET BACKED CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs

2007-WMC1, is Plaintiff and KAREN M.

TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF KAREN

M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As NOMINEE

FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP., are

Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00

a.m. on the 15th day of september, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT sEvENTY FOUR, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 29, PAGEs 28 THROUGH 44,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2910 Keesler

street, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 14, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-401161

August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0322

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MIRANDA SMITH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

18, 2018, and entered in 2018 10912 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION

is the Plaintiff and MIRANDA sMITH; BRANDON

KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON s. KLEINKE;

R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, LLC F/K/A R.E.

MICHEL COMPANY F/K/A R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA HOUsING FINANCE

CORPORATION are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on september 22, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A REPLAT OF A PORTION OF DELTONA LAKEs, UNIT NINE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(s) 112

AND 113, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1191 s

COOPER DR, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of August, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-170920

August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0323

****************************