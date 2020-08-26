NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 770-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #403603000340 LOT 34 COUNTRY ACRES SUB-UNIT III PHASE I MB 41 PGS 110-111 INC PER OR 5011 PG 1269 PER OR 5512 PG 1202 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 6845 PG 4363
Name in which assessed: ANTHONY G EATON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7585-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #420313000350 LOT 35 ORMOND BY THE SEA PLAT 6 MB 11 PGS 282-283 INC PER OR 2755 PG 0864
Name in which assessed: CLAUDETTE I TACKETT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9248-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #721100000310 11 17 32 S 375.7 FT OF N 1412.7 FT OF E 653 FT OF W 1313 FT OF SW 1/4 PER OR 4358 PG 4329
Name in which assessed: RICHARD DEAN SCHLEGEL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4089-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #312600000160 26 13 31 N 1/2 LYING W OF RR R/W PER OR 2562 PG 1382
Name in which assessed: FLAGLER DEVELOPMENT CO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JO HART the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3153-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #800304020370 LOTS 37 & 64 TO 74 INC BLK B VOLUSIA HIGHLANDS PER OR 3913 PG 3638
Name in which assessed: FAY M CLANCY C/O DAVID DEVENBURG
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7893-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #42291100000L UNIT L HAND AVENUE CENTRE CONDO PER OR 5282 PG 4298 PER OR 6163 PGS 4077-4078 PER OR 7179 PG 0414
Name in which assessed: DANI OBEID
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10321-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #530952001240 UNIT 124 OCEAN JEWELS CLUB CONDO PER OR 5198 PG 4338 PER OR 6572 PGS 1281-1282
Name in which assessed: KIMBERLY A NAPOLILLO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5929-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813001120420 LOT 42 BLK 12 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 1 MB 25 PGS 96-100 INC PER OR 3528 PG 1106 PER OR 5602 PG 3963 PER OR 5855 PG 0443
Name in which assessed: ROBERT TARDIF ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that NATHAN E LOWERY KING RESIDENTIAL SERVICES LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5846-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #810404090070 LOTS 7 TO 10 INC BLK 9 DAVIS PARK 11TH ADD MB 7 PG 41 PER OR 2256 PG 1875
Name in which assessed: EDWARD L & MARTHA T SPALDING
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ATCF II FLORIDA-A LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8119-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424209000090 LOT 9 KITTRELL PARK IN BLKS 7 & 8 HAND TRACT FITCH MB 11 PG 290 PER OR 3787 PG 0676 PER OR 6858 PGS 4779-4781 INC PER OR 6948 PG 2227 PER OR 6948 PG 2229
Name in which assessed: DONNA ELIZABETH FONTENOT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13006-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #742708110030 E 46 FT OF APPROX W 951 FT OF N 33 FT OF APPROX S 545 FT OF BLK 9 A S BROWN SUB MB 1 PG 122 AKA UNIT C BLDG 11 PHASE 4 CEDAR DUNES PER OR 3811 PG 2186 PER OR 5332 PG 0392 PER OR 7322 PGS 4641 & 4642
Name in which assessed: EILAI INVESTMENTS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6070-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813005710040 LOT 4 BLK 244 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PG 127 138 INC PER OR 1943 PG 1895 PER OR 7067 PG 0235 PER OR 7067 PG 0237 PER OR 7067 PG 0239 PER OR 7159 PG 2520 PER OR 7159 PG 1237
Name in which assessed: AMERICAN IRA LLC F/B/O ZAIDA RIVERA 401K ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6524-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813032900010 LOT 1 BLK 820 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 32 MB 27 PGS 101-118 INC PER OR 3726 PG 2618 PER OR 6868 PG 4174 PER OR 7261 PG 1470
Name in which assessed: JAMES MASON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8553-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521106000120 LOT 12 BEVERLY HILLS UNIT 6 MB 25 PG 24 PER OR 4072 PG 2773 PER OR 7352 PGS 4168-4169
Name in which assessed: VILLAGE RESOURCES & REAL ESTATE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14390-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #850611133020 UNIT 302 OCEAN WALK AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH BLDG 13 CONDO OR 6473 PGS 0773-0871 PER OR 6830 PG 4262
Name in which assessed: DENNIS W LEE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6081-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813005770010 LOT 1 BLK 250 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127-138 INC PER OR 5073 PG 3051 PER OR 5569 PGS 1164-1165 PER OR 6137 PG 0116 PER OR 6525 PG 0397 PER OR 6581 PG 2637 PER OR 6601 PG 2262
Name in which assessed: SCOTT A ARIGO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7126-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813074510150 LOT 15 BLK 1925 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 74 MB 29 PGS 28-44 INC PER OR 3995 PG 1620 PER OR 6739 PGS 4731-4732 PER OR 7025 PG 3652
Name in which assessed: JAMES ANTHONY BRIDGEMAN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8581-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521119000690 LOT 69 CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT 1 MB 29 PG 48
Name in which assessed: SAMMIE ROBINSON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14665-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #953703000010 LOTS 1 & 21 SUB LOT 125 PABLO SUB PER OR 2939 PG 0298 PER OR 5322 PG 3244 & PER OR 5535 PG 2898
Name in which assessed: MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH INC OF OAK HILL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6293-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #813005480080 LOT 8 BLK 220 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127 TO 138 INC
Name in which assessed: BIN YOUSEF BEHBEHANI
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7254-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #91060705006C UNIT C BLDG 6 HICKORY WOODS COURT EDGEWATER CONDO APTS PHASE II PER OR 2276 PG 243 PER OR 4329 PG 153
Name in which assessed: MARY CATHERINE QUINN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8629-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521205000610 PARCEL 61 IDLEWILD UNREC SUB OR PER RB 183 PG 296 INC PER OR 5081 PG 3893 PER OR 5681 PG 810 PER OR 6996 PG 2144 PER OR 7036 PG 4113 PER OR 7060 PG 3769 PER OR 7408 PG 1059
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL LOWE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1237-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #602002000010 LOT 1 BERRYS RIDGE MB 54 PGS 172-176 INC PER OR 6214 PG 0407 PER OR 6316 PG 2868
Name in which assessed: CARMELA DONNELLY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6294-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #813005480090 LOT 9 BLK 220 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127 TO 138 INC
Name in which assessed: BIN YOUSEF BEHBEHANI
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7422-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #322704000280 LOT 28 EXC W 4 FT OCEAN CREST RESUB MB 19 PG 129 PER OR 1842 PG 0025 PER D/C 6361 PG 3387 PER OR 6428 PGS 0322-0323 PER OR 6445 PG 3737 PER D/C 6850 PG 1452 PER OR 6875 PG 0930
Name in which assessed: DOUGLAS MCGRATH ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8824-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523812001050 LOTS 105 & 106 SUNNYLAND PARK BLK 16 KINGSTON MB 6 PG 114 PER OR 4276 PG 0408 PER OR 5903 PGS 1382-1383 INC PER OR 6305 PG 3690 PER OR 6474 PG 2770 PER OR 6492 PG 3334 & OR 6625 PG 2227
Name in which assessed: CHRISTINA JONES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2553-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #700858130030 8 17 30 LOT 3 BLK 13 STETSON PARK PER D/C 4427 PG 2498 PER OR 6408 PG 3474 PER OR 6418 PGS 3769-3770
Name in which assessed: MARCOS CHAPUNOFF & JTRS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6651-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813040030150 LOT 15 BLK 1030 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 40 MB 27 PGS 224-240 INC PER OR 3656 PG 0637
Name in which assessed: RITA L MOONEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6724-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813042250140 LOT 14 BLK 1184 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 42 MB 27 PGS 262-266 INC PER OR 5082 PG 1981 PER OR 5542 PG 2394 PER OR 5632 PG 1514 PER OR 5955 PG 2857 PER OR 6406 PGS 0874-0876 INC PER OR 6499 PGS 1991-1992 PER OR 6777 PG 3437 PER OR 6821 PG 4247
Name in which assessed: DEREK J DELHOYO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10478-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #532705000681 LOT 68 E OF NEW RD RIVER RIDGE ESTS PER OR 3740 PG 451 PER OR 7136 PG 0015
Name in which assessed: RICHARD WRIGHT & MICHELE CONNELL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2020-11782PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
VICTORIA HELENE URSINI,
a/k/a VICTORIA URSINI,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of VICTORIA HELENE URSINI, deceased, whose date of death was July 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.
Signed on this 4th day of August, 2020.
/s/ MICHAEL LAWRENCE URSINI, Petitioner
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Check on Me
1418 John Anderson Drive
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
Susan M Doran
August 27, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SMART & ZINGY
1412 Lambert St
Deltona, FL 32725
Cheyenne Dallas Demers
August 27, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6999-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813067050110 LOT 11 BLK 1753 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 67 MB 28 PGS 134-136 INC PER OR 2955 PG 1412 PER OR 5342 PG 3790 PER OR 6622 PG 4467 PER OR 6707 PGS 0214-0215
Name in which assessed: WALTER JOHN BOYLES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GARNET ROCK LLC - 616 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11825-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #533978000370 LOTS 37 & 38 PARIS PARK BLK 33 DAYTONA PER OR 3717 PG 1895 PG UNREC DC
Name in which assessed: CAROL L SYLVESTER C/O GLENN AUTRY MITCHELL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020 11723 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PHYLLIS J. MACKALL,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Phyllis J. Mackall, deceased, whose date of death was May 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is srequired to be erved must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JEFFREY D. STARK
Email Address: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com
Florida Bar No. 0721761
505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-873-2909
Personal Representative:
/s/ MARY JONES
458 John St.
Lake Helen, FL 32744
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
GULF ATLANTIC PROPERTIES
1423 Heather Glen Dr
DeLand, FL 32724
Harris Property Preservation LLC
August 27, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Dreamshaper Woodart
1787 Fort Smith Blvd
Deltona, FL 32725
/s/ Willie James Strickland
August 27, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8199-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424219280030 LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 28 HIGHLAND PARK MB 10 PG 64 FITCH GRANT PER OR 1894 PG 1082 PER UNREC D/C
Name in which assessed: JANE C HARMON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12954-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #533898020230 LOT 23 & BLK 2 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5308 PG 548 PER OR 5816 PGS 0719-0721
Name in which assessed: WALTER JR & CLARA WASHINGTON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11632-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN JAMES BARDASH,
a/k/a JOHN J. BARDASH,
JOHN BARDASH,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN JAMES BARDASH, also known as JOHN J. BARDASH, also known as JOHN BARDASH, deceased, whose date of death was March 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar Number: 0091434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: 386-734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com
/s/ THOMAS BARDASH
Personal Representative
4621 Oak Hammock Court
Ponce Inlet, Florida 32127
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE
2745 S Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
386-943-8386
DATE: September 15, 2020 at
10.00 AM
India Holguin, boxes; Cassandra Bucio, furniture; Kelly Stevenson, tools; Anna Williamson, households;
Alexis Kemp, boxes; Shiloh Demarest, boxes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8211-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424220050300 S 40 FT OF LOT 29 & LOT 30 & N 15 FT OF LOT 31 BLK 5 RIO VISTA MB 10 PG 69 PER OR 1730 PG 1735
Name in which assessed: BETTY J REESE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12956-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #533898020270 LOT 27 BLK 2 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 1599
Name in which assessed: JOHN C & ELIZABETH G MCGHEE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 11901 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN ALBERT WEISSERT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(summary administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of JOHN ALBERT WEISSERT, deceased, File Number: 2020 111901 PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was May 29, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $6,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Valerie W. Weissert, 2005 Abbeyview Drive, Orange City, Florida 32763
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 27, 2020.
Signed on 8-21-2020.
/s/ VALERIE WEISSERT, Petitioner
2005 Abbeyview Drive
Orange City, Florida 32763
Sherrille D. Akin Florida Bar No. 826812
600 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 738-5599
Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
499 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland FL 32720, September 17, 2020 @ 1:00 PM
Sue A Leigh -Household Goods
Michael Barron- HouseholdGoods
Richard Tonyan- Household Goods
Mindy Mills -Household Goods
Pat Lando - Household Goods
David Lemoine - Household Goods
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8574-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521119000170 LOT 17 CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT 1 MB 29 PG 48 PER OR 2576 PG 1893
Name in which assessed: ALBERTA GAINER C/O LASHAWN GAINES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14568-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #950505000140 LOT 14 HOWES SUB OAK HILL MB 4 PG 62 PER OR 3071 PG 1656 PER OR 6391 PGS 3841-3842 PER OR 6435 PGS 1992-1993 PER OR 6449 PGS 1855-1858 INC PER OR 6486 PG 4836
Name in which assessed: KEESHA N PILZ
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2020-11783PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NANCY CAROL PURCELL,
a/k/a NANCY C. PURCELL,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of NANCY CAROL PURCELL, deceased, whose date of death was July 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.
Signed on this 21st day of August, 2020.
/s/ N. CAROL PURCELL a/k/a NANCY
CAROL PURCELL, Petitioner
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Community First Activity Aide
1658 April Ave
Deltona, FL 32725
/s/ Paulette Lewis
August 27, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 09/16/20 at 10:30 am, the following vehicles will be sold for towing & storage charges pursuant to F.S. 713.78:
2006 AUDI # WAUDF78E86A031201
Sale will be held at Hughart Auto Repair 2811 S nova Rd A3 S Daytona Fl 32119 386 872 7835 Lienor reserves the right to bid.
August 27, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8653-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521700000024 17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL IN SE 1/4 E OF LPGA BLVD MEAS 47.49 FT ON S/L & 1336.77 FT ON W/L PER OR 5543 PG 1086 PER OR 5597 PG 1078-1081 & OR 6535 PG 2193 PER OR 6536 PG 4045 PER OR 6815 PG 4524 PER OR 7276 PG 4208
Name in which assessed: JAMES A CIOFFI TR GRAY HAWK II LAND TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION
OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF
PLAT OF HOWE AND
CURRIER’S TOWNSITE OF
ALAMANA SUBDIVISION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Please take notice that Polk B. Dalrymple and Lisa A. Darlymple, as CO-TRUSTEES OF THE POLK BROCKMAN AND LISA DALRYMPLE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MAY 29, 2017 will on the 15th day of September, 2020, at the hour of 10:05 o'clock A.M. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of Howe and Currier’s Townsite of Alamana, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 132, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:
ALL LOTS CONTAINED IN BLOCKS 7 AND 8, OF MAP OF HOWE AND CURRIER’S TOWNSITE OF ALAMANA, ACCCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 132, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THAT PORTION OF THE PLATTED RIGHT-OF-WAY KNOWN AS WASHINGTON AVENUE ADJOINING SAID BLOCKS 7 AND 8.
Petitioners assert that they are the fee simple title owners of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.
Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.
NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS
WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)
In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting. This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes.
A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.
Polk B. Dalrymple and Lisa A. Darlymple, as Co-Trustees of The Polk Brockman and Lisa Darymple Revocable Trust Dated May 29, 2017
c/o Mr. Glenn Storch, Esquire
420 South Nova Road
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
August 27 & September 3, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11707-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MENA VIGNATI MINOR a/k/a
MENA V. MINOR a/k/a MENA MINOR
a/k/a PHILOMENA VIGNATI MINOR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MENA VIGNATI MINOR a/k/a MENA V. MINOR a/k/a MENA MINOR a/k/a PHILOMENA VIGNATI MINOR, deceased, whose date of death was May 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 20, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
Personal Representative:
/s/ BOBBIE ASHMORE
104 Gresham Place
Falls Church, Virginia 22046
August 20 & 27, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10012-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #920701000010 7 19 32 LOT 1 JOHNSONS VILLAGE MB 19 PG 79 EXC E 70 FT DB 516 PG 222 PER OR 4010 PG 2106
Name in which assessed: THELMA LEE TAYLOR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 10446 CIDL
LAND HOME FINANCIAL
SERVICES, INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES CHRISTINE M. MONICO, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANT; MARIE MONICO; VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA CLERK OF COURT;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 18, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 22nd day of September, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
Lot 3, The Landings of Lake Beresford, Unrecorded subdivision #SD-3-83, being part of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 25, Township 17 South, Range 29 East, Volusia County, Florida and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the West 1/4 corner of said Section 25; thence North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West along the West section line of said Section 25, a distance of 198.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the following described property; thence continue North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 204.49 feet; thence North 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 211.39 feet; thence South 02 degrees 01 minutes 21 seconds East along the centerline of a 60.00 foot road right-of-way easement, a distance of 204.56 feet to a point, said point being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 217.29 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to a 30.00 foot easement for road right-of-way purposes along the Easterly property line. Also subject to an easement for road right-of-way purposes at the Southeast corner, said corner being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet.
Property address: 2625 Spring Valley Circle, DeLand, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 20th day of August, 2020:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
M & M NAILS SPA
2455 W Speedway Blvd, Ste 208
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Amy Nguyen
August 27, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Carol MacPherson Creative Voice
743 Whitemarsh Avenue
Deltona, FL 32725
/s/ Carol MacPherson
August 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2016-10468-CIDL
DIVISION: 02
JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE,
Husband and Wife,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, and CREDITORS,
Defendants,
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 12, 2020 and entered in Case No#2016-10468-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, Husband and Wife, are the Plaintiffs, and ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; and CACH, LLC, are the Defendants. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder at www.volusia.realforeclosure.com at 11:00 a.m. on September 17, 2020, the following-described property as set forth in Count III of said Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Lot 5 except the Northerly 20 feet thereof and except that part underlying Right-of-Way for U.S. Highway No. 1; Lot 6 except that part underlying Right-of-Way for U.S. Highway No. 1; Lot 10 except the Northerly 80 feet thereof as measured on the Westerly line thereof, Block F, HIGHLAND SHORES SECTION TWO, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 9, page 64, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
A Portion of Lot 11, Block F, HIGHLAND SHORES SECTION TWO, as shown on Map in Map Book 9, Page 64 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Southwesterly corner of said Lot 11, thence North 25° 18’ 23” East along the Northwesterly line of said Lot 11, a distance of 121.94 feet; thence south 16° 28’ 29” east a distance of 90.93 feet to the Southerly line of said Lot 11; thence south 73° 31’ 31” West along said Southerly line a distance of 81.25 feet to the point of beginning.
The North 20 feet of Lot 1, Block A, SECTION THREE, HIGHLAND SHORES, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 62, less and except that portion underlying road Right-of-Way, and the South 30 feet of Lot 1 and the North 20 feet of Lot 2, Block A, SECTION THREE, HIGHLAND SHORES, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book, 8, Page 62, less and except that portion underlying road Right-of-Way, all in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 13th day of August, 2020.
/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar Number: 280704
BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smryna Beach, Florida 32169
Phone: (386) 423-1110
Facsimile: (386) 423-1164
Attorney for Plaintiffs
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, (386) 736-5915, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-11051-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
In re: The Estate of
JEFFERY SCOTT DILL, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Jeffrey Scott Dill, deceased, File Number 2020-11051-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Clerk of the Circuit Court, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE BARRED FOREVER.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH ARE BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.
/s/ Armistead W. Ellis, Jr., Esq.
Post Office Box 127
Daytona Beach, FL 32115
(386) 255-2433
FL Bar No. 237191
Pleadings@BiffEllisLaw.com (primary)
/s/ Marlon Dill
Personal Representative of the
Estate of Jeffrey Scott Dill
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Bill Coody Roofing Contractor
P.O. Box 740429
Orange City, FL 32774
BILL COODY CUSTOM POOLS, INC.
August 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2016-10468-CIDL
DIVISION: 02
JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE,
Husband and Wife,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, and CREDITORS,
Defendants,
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 12, 2020 and entered in Case No#2016-10468-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, Husband and Wife, are the Plaintiffs, and ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; and CACH, LLC, are the Defendants. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder at www.volusia.realforeclosure.com at 11:00 a.m. on September 17, 2020, the following-described property as set forth in Count II of said Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Lots 3 and 4, and Lot 2, less the Northerly 20 feet thereof, as measured along U.S. Highway No. 1, Block A, Highland Shores Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 62, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, less and except any part within the road right of way for U.S. No. 1.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 13th day of August, 2020.
/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar Number: 280704
BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smryna Beach, Florida 32169
Phone: (386) 423-1110
Facsimile: (386) 423-1164
Attorney for Plaintiffs
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, (386) 736-5915, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11747-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOROTHEA MARIA HARDY,
a/k/a DOROTHEA M. HARDY,
a/k/a DOROTHEA FELTE HARDY,
a/k/a DOROTHEA HARDY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DOROTHEA MARIA HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA M. HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA FELTE HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA HARDY, deceased, whose date of death was June 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Edwin Channing Coolidge,
Jr., Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 991058
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: ccoolidge@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Karl Plasa
165 Division Street
Cobourg, ON K9A0B3
August 20 & 27, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
JONICA COMPANY
2508 Treehaven Drive
Deltona, FL 32738
John Carlos Revolorio
August 27, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Adventures of B & C
PO Box 391291
Deltona, FL 32739-1291
/s/ Brandy White
August 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2020 11766 PRDL
DIVISION PROBATE
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
HARVEY WILLIAM ROBITAILLE, SR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of HARVEY WILLIAM ROBITAILLE, SR. deceased, File Number 2020 11766 PRDL in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is this 20th day of August, 2020.
/s/ BARRY E. HUGHES, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No: 375748
900 Big Tree Road
South Daytona, FL 32119
Telephone: (386) 788-9667
Facsimile: (386) 322-2564
Attorney for Petitioner
/s/ LOLA ROBITAILLE
Petitioner
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11805-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
SHERRI E. ZUREK,
a/k/a SHERRI ELIZABETH ZUREK,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SHERRI E. ZUREK, also known as SHERRI ELIZABETH ZUREK, deceased, whose date of death was July 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 27, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ DAVID W. SANDERSON
Personal Representative
15258 86th Way N.
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33418
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on September 3, 2020 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of DeBary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 744 Robert Linares $556.75, 1315 Brianna Quinones $284.06, 1332 Joseph Arnold $795.35, 908 Iyeshia Williams $821.75, 1428 Joe Bruno $747.50, 208 Jeremy Suarez $1341.05, 1426 Christian Marcucci Santiago $1261.80, 210 Gustavo Molina $1516.23
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2164 William Stefanich $1033.81, 2031 Colson Charles $424.25, 1059 Diya Harris $1145.00, 2156 Zachary Brown $795.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 1158 Charles Glezen $395.00, 8831 Eric Sutton $768.36, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1174.10, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $864.17, 1138 Chelsea Frye $742.25, 1144 Hector Alvarez $506.30, 4430 Stephen Upson $710.35, 3333 Rebecca and duane Grove $979.12, 3324 Jane Atkinson $1012.76
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Daytona Beach, 700 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Fl 32114; 1039 Edward Sanel $768.75, 1013 Demetrias Karagrannis $847.50, 1001 Jordan Rivers $1033.81
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11374-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
MARY CATHRYN ESSARY,
a/k/a MARY K. ESSARY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY CATHRYN ESSARY, also known as MARY K. ESSARY, deceased, whose date of death was January 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 20, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ CINDY A. WAGNER
Personal Representative
915 Angelica Lane
Tega Cay, South Carolina 29708
August 20 & 27, 2020
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ORDINANCE 2020-07
THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN PROPOSED TO ADOPT THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE: 2020-07.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Lake Helen, Florida will conduct a public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance 2020-07 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the City Hall Commission Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall, 327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.
Ordinance 2020-07 for the City of Lake Helen:
ORDINANCE NUMBER 2020-07: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AS AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE OFFICIAL FUTURE LAND USE MAP FROM PL TO SFLD FOR 1.9± ACRES ON PARCEL # 7130-02-17-0040 ON W OHIO AVENUE IN LAKE HELEN, FLORIDA; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION, HOLDING PUBLIC HEARINGS, FINDINGS OF CONSISTENCY; PROVIDING FOR FILING WITH THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY, THE VOLUSIA GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMMISSION, THE REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION, AND ANY OTHER UNIT OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT OR GOVERNMENTAL AGENCY; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTING PROVISIONS, SEVERABILITY AND APPLICABILITY AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Copies of Ordinance 2020-07 may be obtained at the office of the City Clerk, located at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be hear with respect to the proposed ordinance.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact the City Administrator at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
August 27 & September 3, 2020
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ORDINANCE 2020-08
THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN PROPOSED TO ADOPT THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE: 2020-08.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Lake Helen, Florida will conduct a public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance 2020-08 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:00pm in the City Hall Commission Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall, 327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.
Ordinance 2020-08 for the City of Lake Helen:
ORDINANCE NUMBER 2020-08: AN ORDINANCE REZONING 1.9± ACRES LOCATED AT W. OHIO AVENUE PARCEL 7130-02-17-0040 FROM PLI (PUBLIC LAND AND INSTITUTION) TO SFR-3; PROVIDING FOR A QUASI JUDICIAL PUBLIC HEARING; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTING ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Copies of Ordinance 2020-08 may be obtained at the office of the City Clerk, located at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be hear with respect to the proposed ordinance.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact the City Administrator at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
August 27 & September 3, 2020
In the County Court in and for
Volusia County, Florida
Case No.: 2019-18310-CODL
Lake Harney Woods Property
Owners Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Keith Vertefeuille and Rebecca
Vertefeuille; et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure, dated August 17, 2020, and entered in Case Number: 2019-18310-CODL, of the County Court in and for Volusia County, Florida. To be published in The West Volusia Beacon, wherein Lake Harney Woods Property Owners Association, Inc. is the Plaintiff, and Keith Vertefeuille and Rebecca Vertefeuille, are the Defendants, the clerk will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 o’clock A.M. on October 5, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Property Description:
LOT 3, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY WOODS PHASE THREE - A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 41, PAGE 154, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1330 Marsh Fern Road, Mims, FL 32754
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Certificate of Service
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a copy of the foregoing has been furnished by United States Mail or electronic mail, this 18 day of August, 2020, to: Keith Vertefeuille, 1330 Marsh Fern Road, Mims, FL 32754, Rebecca Vertefeuille, 1330 Marsh Fern Road, Mims, FL 32754, Acme Environmental Services, LLC, 1040 Leather Fern Lane, Mims, FL 32754, All Unknown Tenants/Owners, 1330 Marsh Fern Road, Mims, Fl 32754.
DHN ATTORNEYS, P.A.
3203 Lawton Road, Ste. 125
Orlando, Florida 32803
Telephone: (407) 269-5346
Facsimile: (407) 650-2765
Attorney for Association
By: /s/ Don H. Nguyen
Don H. Nguyen, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0051304
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11542 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHARLENE D. RODRIGUE.
Deceased.
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CHARLENE D. RODRIGUE, deceased, whose date of death was February 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 27, 2020.
Signed on this 20th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Raymond A. Biernacki, Jr.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 217409
Biernacki & Biernacki, P.A.
2667 Enterprise Road
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-1970
Email: rbiernacki@biernackilaw.com
Secondary Email: bmckendrick@biernackilaw.com
/s/ NANCY LATOW
Personal Representative
2930 Regent Dr.
Deltona, FL 32738
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/10/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2000 FORD Mustang
VIN 1FAFP4048YF225264
2008 FORD Explorer
VIN 1FMEU64E58UA43946
2016 HOND CR-V
VIN 5J6RM3H99GL016507
August 27, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
1990 HOMEMADE TRAILER
VIN 261498346
1999 SUBARU
VIN JF1SF6557XH733145
August 27, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
PM GRAPHIX
1110 Heckman Lane
Lake Helen, FL 32744
Louis Jay Potter and
Noah Braden Miller
August 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11398-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM EUGENE HAMILTON,
A/K/A WILLIAM E. HAMILTON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of William Eugene Hamilton, a/k/a William E. Hamilton, deceased, whose date of death was March 31, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
Margaret M. Hamilton
509 Quail Down Drive
DeBary, Florida 32713
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No: 2020 31023 CICI
CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2019-RPL2,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EARL T. LEDBETTER A/K/A EARL TONY LEDBETTER, DECEASED; et al,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO:
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EARL T. LEDBETTER A/K/A EARL TONY LEDBETTER, DECEASED
24 CONCORD DRIVE
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN
and any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors and other unknown persons or unknown spouses claiming by, through and under the above-named Defendant(s), if deceased or whose last known addresses are unknown.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal property described as follows, to wit:
THE WESTERLY 1/2 OF LOT 14 AND ALL OF LOT 15, BLOCK 1, HOLLAND-BY-THE-SEA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 243, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Sheridan, Esq., Lender Legal PLLC, 2807 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida 32804 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS my hand and seal of the said Court on the 18th day of August, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/14/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1997 JEEP Cherokee
VIN 1J4FT28S4VL538400
2004 GMC Yukon
VIN 1GKEK63U24J192480
2004 HYUN Sonata
VIN KMHWF25HX4A943088
2010 TOYT Corolla
VIN 2T1BU4EE5AC447410
2005 FORD Escape
VIN 1FMYU02ZX5KD84346
2001 FORD F150
VIN 1FTRF17W11NA01166
August 27, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/11/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2011 CHEV Traverse
VIN 1GNKVGED2BJ343282
2012 CHEV Impala
VIN 2G1WG5E39C1253132
2003 STRN Ion
VIN 1G8AZ52F13Z128587
1991 COLE Camp Trailer
VIN 1EBFF11C4MS941323
2010 MAZD CX-9
VIN JM3TB2MA9A0220106
August 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11732-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
HELEN MANGIN BURRIS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of HELEN MANGIN BURRIS, deceased, whose date of death was July 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 20, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ JOSEPH L. BURRIS
Personal Representative
1300 Killian Street
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11551-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PATRICIA GREEN,
a/k/a PATRICIA E. GREEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of PATRICIA GREEN, also known as PATRICIA E. GREEN, deceased, whose date of death was December 21, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar Number: 0091434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: Brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com
/s/ SHARYLE ROBERTS
Personal Representative
2206 India Blvd.
Deltona, Florida 32738
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
THE RETREAT AT PORT ORANGE
1321 Herbert St.
Port Orange, FL 32129
PSL Port Orange Subtenant LLC
August 27, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Cousin Doggies Hot Dogs
1556 Findlay St
Deltona, FL 32725
/s/ Charles Rapier
August 27, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Reputable Notary Services
1556 Findlay St
Deltona, FL 32725
/s/ Charles Rapier
August 27, 2020
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE
TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.
August 20, 2020
To all Obligors listed below, their guardians, heirs, and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See exhibit "A" attached for Obligors and their notice addresses).
This Notice of Default and Intent to Foreclose is regarding that certain timeshare interests owned by Obligor in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc., located in Volusia County, Florida and more specifically described as follows: Unit # / Week # (see interval description on Exhibit "A") in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. according to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The Obligor has failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Obligor's timeshare and thereby the Obligor is in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association's lien on your unit week(s) as shown below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the Trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of you timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to send to the Trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.
Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the Trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statutes: Matthew R. Gross, J.D., Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. whose address is 1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, telephone: (407) 403-5936, telefax: (407) 842-7248, e-mail: tropicshores@first.law.
Exhibit “A”: Obligor, Notice Address, Unit/Week, Amount Due, Per Diem
SCHEDULE "A"
RECORD OWNER
UNIT # / WEEK #
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
Sharon Manson
32 Marigold Ct.
Tipp City, OH 45371-2964
303 / 37
$6,145.68
Roberto Rodriguez
5810 Santa Maria Ave., Ste. 205
PM3 8-840
Laredo, TX 78041-3004
404 / 43
$6,145.68
Charles Ray Snyder
Gloria Jean Snyder
2512 Knox Terrace
The Villages, FL 32162-4530
405 / 29
$6,277.48
Thomas C. Hamm
P.O. Box 1976
Daytona Beach, FL 32115-1976
406 / 26
$6,277.48
Valerie D. Hamm
734 S. Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114-5332
406 / 26
$6,277.48
Kevin M. Keyes
Michelle R. Keyes
152 Lakewood Village Circle
Daytona Beach, FL 32119-1492
407 / 10
$6,266.30
The Estate of Marvin N. Hiner
Keith D. Hiner
605 Avenue D SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880-3536
605 / 42
$6,145.68
Clifford K. Jones
88 Gunn Hill Rd.
New Preston, CT 06777-1318
607 / 6
$6,213.30
Malini Tours LLC
Authorized Agent Malini Mathura
2129 Buchanan Bay Circle
Orlando, FL 32839-4577
704 / 29
$6,277.48
Susanne Bone
1 Brisbane Glen
St. Catherines, ON L2N3K8
CANADA
706 / 43
$6,145.68
Linda J. Dahl
9 Stringybark Drive
Fern Bay, NSW 2295
AUSTRALIA
904 / 32
$6,277.48
Helen Draper
14 S Crescent St.
Terre Haute, IN 47802-4814
906 / 28
$6,275.46
The Estate of Harold W. Gladin
Betty J. Gladin
4205 Mabry Rd. NE
Roswell, GA 30075-1968
1002 / 21
$6,145.68
Jimmy S. Merck
5997 Williams Port Drive
Flowery Branch, GA 30542-3959
1002 / 49
$6,451.71
Greg Fleitz
123 S. Fourth Ave.
Alpena, MI 49707-2505
1005 / 27
$6,277.48
Linda Hunter
661 Bennett Ave., Apt 4G
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601-3458
1101 / 38
$6,407.84
August 20, 2020 / August 27, 2020
August 20 & 27, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
CRAFTS AND MORE
2860 Belkton Ct
Deltona, FL 32738
Mary B Ruiz
August 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 12184 CIDL
U.S BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS1
PLAINTIFF,
vs.
AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2 the names being fictitious to account for parties in possession,
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a CONSENT FINAL JUDGMENT OF FORECLOSURE dated July 28, 2020 and entered in 2019-12184-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS1 is the Plaintiff and AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE N/K/A KEIK FLORES are the Defendant(s). LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 15, 2020, the following described property, to wit:
LOT 26, BLOCK 78, DELTONA LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE(S) 105 THROUGH 120, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROPERTY ADRESS: 797 TRAFALGAR ST., DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus unclaimed.
Dated this 14th day of August, 2020.
McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC
3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
404.474.7149
By: /s/ Christopher Peck
Christopher T. Peck, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 88774
Service Email: ServiceFl@mtglaw.com
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 11487 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
In Re: The Marriage of
Honglan Liang Paik,
Petitioner
and
Youngkyu Paik,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Youngkyu Paik
59 W Harwood Ter
Palisades Park, NJ 07650-1122
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
James R Evans, Esq
444 Seabreeze Blvd
Suite 360
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
on or before October 5, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: August 20, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C Jennino
Deputy Clerk
August 27, September 3, 10 & 17, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 11736 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
In Re: The Marriage of
Lisette Conde, Petitioner
and
Richard A Marchese, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Richard A Marchese
LKA: 1320 4 Street
Orange City, FL 32763
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Lisette Conde
1320 4 Street
Orange City, FL 32763
on or before October 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: August 17, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C Jennino, Deputy Clerk
August 20, 27, September 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019-11547 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RICHARD EVERETT LANGFORD,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RICHARD EVERETT LANGFORD, deceased, File No. 2019-11547 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representatives, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All Creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is the 20th day of August, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ Anne Langford Williams
4835 Andrade Street
Pensacola, FL 32504-9020
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ Gary L. Simmons
GARY L. SIMMONS, Esq.
FBN 306193
Simmons NSB Law PLLC
PO Box 2004
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32170-2004
(407) 637-4994 / Fax (321) 256-5131
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2014-11673-CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST
Plaintiff,
vs.
HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an ORDER ON PLAINTIFF’S MOTION TO RESET FORECLOSURE SALE dated July 21, 2020 and entered in 2014-11673-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST is the Plaintiff and HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC. are the Defendant(s). LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 10, 2020, the following described property, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK C, FOX RUN UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 61, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 511 W. Gardenia Dr., Orange City, FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
DATED this 11th day of August, 2020.
McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC
3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
404.474.7149
By: /s/ Christopher Peck
Christopher T. Peck, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 88774
Service Email: ServiceFL@mtglaw.com
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 31051 FMCI
DIVISION: 35
James D Farlow,
Petitioner
vs.
Jenna Oliver,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Jenna Oliver
LKA: 12 Forest Ave
Wheeling, WV 26003
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
J David Ellzey, Jr, Esq
200 Magnolia Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
on or before 29 September 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: 12 August 2020
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C Jennino
Deputy Clerk
August 20, 27, September 3 & 10, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 11752 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF JEAN A. BLANKENSHIP a/k/a JEAN B. BLANKENSHIP
a/k/a TONI BLANKENSHIP
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JEAN A. BLANKENSHIP, Deceased, whose date of death is June 29, 2020, File Number 2020 11752 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Brian R. Seeber
Florida Bar No. 0583286
6 Slow Stream Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174-1826
(386) 672-9038
Personal Representative:
Eve Ketchum
953 Pelican Bay Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
August 27 & September 3, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11867 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DEBORAH JO LEPLEY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DEBORAH JO LEPLEY, deceased, whose date of death was July 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 27, 2020.
Signed on this 12th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Christine Alexis Gay
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0149209
Christine Alexis Gay, P.A.
747 S. Ridgewood Ave., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 492-5935
Email: cgaylaw@aol.com
/s/ BARBARA JEAN ZALESKI
Personal Representative
5500 Ocean Shore Blvd #90
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
August 27 & September 3, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 11753 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF LEONARD IRWIN PUCKETT a/k/a LEONARD I. PUCKETT,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LEONARD IRWIN PUCKETT, Deceased, whose date of death is July 28, 2020, File Number 2020 11753 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Brian R. Seeber
Florida Bar No. 0583286
6 Slow Stream Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174-1826
(386) 672-9038
Co-Personal Representatives: John T. Anthony
Karen E. Britt
25 Pine Valley Circle
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on September 24, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.
The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7862 at Page 2797 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.Dated this 17th day of August, 2020.
Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire
300 South Orange Avenue,
Suite 1600
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 835-6790
Facsimile: (407) 849-7259
STATE OF FLORIDA
COUNTY OF ORANGE
The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 17th day of August, 2020.
/s/ KATHY O. MOOREHEAD
NOTARY PUBLIC
EXHIBIT “A”
RECORD OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
DELINQUENCY DATE
CARRIE LOURCEY
LEO J LOURCEY
473 FRUIT COVE RD
SAINT JOHNS, FL 322592858
A 52,500/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 420 through 428; 520 through 528 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331012278
$1,224.39
7/23/2018
THOMAS DANIEL SCHEERER
AMY DAMATO
44 CYPRESS ST
FLORAL PARK, NY 110013406
A 374,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000150806602
$2,189.97
8/9/2019
JULIET G POWELL
DULCEMAN POWELL
2537 SW 14TH TER
PAHOKEE, FL 334762803
A 84,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330513912
$1,298.10
1/18/2019
NICHOLAS WILLIAMS
KENNITA WILLIAMS
2390 SAN AUGUSTIN DR
NORTH POLE, AK 997057555
A 52,500/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400416442
$1,995.92
1/1/2016
FRANK L NOVINEC
1355 WARREN RD
LAKEWOOD, OH 441072517
A 77,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400321576
$1,613.63
1/11/2019
SUSAN S KINDIG
645 NEIL AVE APT 422
COLUMBUS, OH 432151643
A 90,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331009233
$1,355.61
1/21/2019
ROCKY SHERWOOD
MICHELLE STREETE
7508 WILHELM DR
LANHAM, MD 207063752
A 52,500/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320737695
$1,249.80
6/26/2018
JANICE REINHARDT
LUCILLE ARNOLD
1256 FISH HILL RD
WEST GREENWICH, RI 28172219
A 223,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000380917377
$5,168.78
10/28/2016
RACHEL M VICTORIA
131 THOMPSON AVE
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL 600961141
A 77,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000240413302
$1,179.97
2/12/2019
LYNDA SANDERLIN
366 SW BELMONT CIR
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL 349537104
A 84,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390703718
$1,311.30
2/11/2019
BARBARA J SMITH, TTEE OF THE FOUR BARGRAM-MEX TRUST
65 WESTBROOK LN
PALM COAST, FL 321647817
A 259,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1820 through 1833; 1920 through 1933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331605154
$1,724.13
8/9/2019
CHRISTINE D MCKENZIE
SUSAN LAFLAMME
978 ROSE CREEK TER
WOODSTOCK, GA 301898126
A 105,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1820 through 1833; 1920 through 1933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000080501042
$1,363.64
3/22/2019
JOANNE M CASELLI
9 FAIRWAY LN
BLACKSTONE, MA 15042315
A 78,000/139,685,500 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 2028 through 2033; 2128 through 2133; 2229; 2231; 2324; 2329 and 2331 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331214395
$1,265.83
12/21/2018
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2020-11329-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
Wendy Teresa Dill,
a/k/a Wendy T. Dill,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Wendy Teresa Dill, a/k/a Wendy T. Dill, deceased, File Number 2020-11329-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The name of the Petitioner and name and address and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH IN §733.702, FLORIDA STATUTE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 20, 2020.
WOODARD & FERGUSON, P.A.
/s/ David Ferguson, Esquire
FL Bar No.: 353655
10 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0822 (386) 677-5108 (fax)
Primary E-mail: dferguson@ormondlawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: ljarvis@ormondlawfirm.com
Attorney for Petitioner
/s/ Lucinda V. Jarvis, Petitioner
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2018-11900-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BARBARA ANN RUSSO
a/k/a BARBARA A. RUSSO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BARBARA ANN RUSSO a/k/a BARBARA A. RUSSO, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2020; File # 2020-11900-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 27, 2020.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
/s/ Charles Horgan
Personal Representative
1618 Lincolnshire Dr.
DeLand, FL 32724
August 27 & September 3, 2020
NOTICE OF SALE
To Whom it May Concern:
The following vehicles will be sold at a public auction at Dixon’s Auto Service Center 271 W. Taylor Rd DeLand, FL on September 15th, 2020 at 11 A.M.
1998 Dodge
VIN# 1B7HC16X1WS650666
1985 Mercedes
VIN# WDBDA24C5FF141746
1993 Honda
VIN# 1HGCB7670PA029041
1996 Ford
VIN# 2FTHF25G3TCA63254
1991 Nissan
VIN# 1N4EB32A7MC713267
Dixon's Auto Service Center
271 W Taylor Rd
DeLand, FL 32720
386-734-3916
August 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11137-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOUGLAS NEIL BARNHART
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DOUGLAS NEIL BARNHART, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Stratton Smith, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 340030
3917 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33629
Telephone: (813) 251-1624
e-mail: service@strattonlaw.com
Neil Barnhart,
Personal Representative
c/o 3917 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.
Tampa, FLlorida 33629
August 20 & 27, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 20-3384
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
2003 NISSAN 350Z COUPE
VIN: JN1AZ34E33T015535
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
2003 NISSAN 350Z COUPE SEIZED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 13, 2020, AT OR NEAR 2790 ELKCAM BOULEVARD, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes, that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
August 20 & 27, 2020
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION: 2
CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS,
INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL
INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH
CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH
CREDIT UNION; CITY OF
DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;
MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A
AMANDA MASS; LAURA E. ROTH,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to an Amended Order Resetting
Foreclosure sale dated the 13th
day of August 2020 and entered in
Case No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for vOLUsIA County,
Florida, wherein PNC BANK, NATIONAL
AssOCIATION is the Plaintiff
and MICHELE KELLEY; sTATE
OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
REvENUE; DPMs, INC.; UNITED
GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL INsURANCE
COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA;
KENNEDY sPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A
LAUNCH CREDIT UNION; CITY OF
DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;
MICHELE DAvIs; sTUART
DAvIs; UNKNOWN TENANT #1
N/K/A KEITH WHITsELL; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA MAss and UNKNOWN TENANTs IN POssEssION OF
THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 27th day of October 2020, the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY-THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGE (s) 128
THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING
AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE
A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO
LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.
AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED
As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER
OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 14th day of August, 2020.
By: LIANA R. HALL, Esq.
Bar Number: 73813
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-03737
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0309
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL
U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE
HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET
BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST
2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E.
COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER;
WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to
Cancel the July 07, 2020 Foreclosure
sale Date entered in Civil Case No.
2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK,
N.A., sUCCEssOR TRUsTEE TO
LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERs
OF BEAR sTEARNs AssET BACKED
sECURITIEs I TRUsT 2007-HE5,
AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs sERIEs
2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and THE EsTATE
OF RALPH E. COOPER;
DOROTHY M. COOPER and WILLIAM
COOPE, et al, are Defendants. The
Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at volusia
County's On Line Public Auction
website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM on september 22, 2020, in
accordance with Chapter 45, Florida
statutes, the following described property
located in vOLUsIA County,
Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGEs 11 TO 13, INCLUsIvE OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
Lis Pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
The court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was served
by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule
2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by
U.s. Mail to any other parties in accordance
with the attached service list this
31st day of July, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-089643-F00
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0310
AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE
NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR
C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET
BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2,
Plaintiff, VS.
GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY: et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that
sale will be made pursuant to an
Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment
was awarded on February 18,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein,
U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
As TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR
IN INTEREsT TO BANK OF AMERICA,
NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY
MERGER TO LAsALLE NATIONAL
BANK, As TRUsTEE FOR C-BAss
MORTGAGE LOAN AssET
BACKED CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs
2007-CB2 is the Plaintiff, and GAIL
A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY;
ROBERT sTEWART MCLARTY;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER
AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREsT As
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on
september 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM
EsT the following described real
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOTs 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A.
M. KITCHENs REsUBDIvIsION
OF THE sOUTH 1/2 OF
BLOCK 32 OF HOWRY's ADDITION
AND OF BLOCK 197,
CITY OF DELAND, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
As RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 4, PAGE 103, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 11 day of August, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-2661B
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0311
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30408 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON
ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2002-3,
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2002-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA L.
WINTINK A/K/A VICTORIA LYNN
WINTINK; ESTATE OF VICTORIA L.
WINTINK, ET AL.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
MICHAEL WINTINK A/K/A MICHAEL
THOMAs WINTINK
(CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address: 1391 NORTH DEXTER
DRIvE, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the
following described property:
LOT 20, HIDDEN LAKE sUBDIvIsION,
PHAsE I, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,
PAGEs 121 AND 122, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1391 NORTH DEXTER DRIvE,
PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA 32129
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to J. Anthony van Ness, Esq.
at vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for
the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT
CENTER DRIvE, sUITE #110,
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on or before
september 25, 2020, a date which is within
thirty (30) days after the first publication of
this Notice in the FLA/WEsT vOLUsIA BEACON
and file the original with the Clerk of
this Court either before service on Plaintiff's
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the complaint. This notice
is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA
PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of this
Court this 10th day of August, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH vOLUsIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
13498-18
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0312
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
Case No. 2018 10663 CIDL
PHH Mortgage Corporation
Plaintiff, vs.
Jason H. Pratt a/k/a Jason Holmes Pratt; et al
Defendants.
TO: Unknown spouse of Heather M. Pratt
f/k/a Heather M. Johnson a/k/a Heather
Marie Johnson
Last Known Address: 3354 Heath Drive Deltona,
Fl. 32725
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property in volusia
County, Florida:
LOT 267, ARBOR RIDGE,
UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
53, PAGEs 39 THROUGH 41,
INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on Kara
Fredrickson, Esquire, Brock & scott,
PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose
address is 2001 NW 64th st, suite
130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within
thirty (30) days of the first date of
publication on or before september
29, 2020, and file the original with
the Clerk of this Court either before
service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or
immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una per-sona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on August 11, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
(sEAL) By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th st, suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
17-F02867
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0313
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2019 31559 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE; ALICE WHEELHOUSE; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION,
INC.; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET,
TOWER I, CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to
Cancel the August 19, 2020 Foreclosure
sale Date entered in Civil Case No. 2019
31559 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL
AssOCIATION, NOT IN ITs INDIvIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT sOLELY As TRUsTEE
FOR THE RMAC TRUsT, sERIEs 2016-CTT is Plaintiff and DAvID R. WHEELHOUsE
and ALICE WHEELHOUsE, et al,
are Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.
ROTH, shall sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at volusia County's On
Line Public Auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM on september 30, 2020, in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida statutes,
the following described property located in
vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
THE FOLLOWING DEsCRIBED
REAL PROPERTY LYING AND
BEING sITUATED IN vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO -WIT:
UNIT 3703, THE TOWERs AT
PONCE INLET TOWER 1, A CONDOMINIUM,
ACCORDING TO THE
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 3666, PAGE(s)
838, ET sEQ., OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; AND ANY AMENDMENTs
THERETO; TOGETHER
WITH AN UNDIvIDED INTEREsT
IN AND TO THOsE COMMON ELEMENTs
APPURTENANT TO sAID
UNIT IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND
sUBJECT TO THE COvENANTs,
CONDITIONs, REsTRICTIONs,
TERMs AND OTHER PROvIsIONs
OF THAT DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. The court,
in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was served
by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516,
Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to
any other parties in accordance with the
attached service list this 31st day of July, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERv-ICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN
2.516
04-090632-F00
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0314
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A
CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON
ENTERPRISES, LLC.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order
Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Cancel the August 19, 2020 Foreclosure sale Date entered in Civil
Case No. 2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein BAYvIEW LOAN sERvICING, LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAs, JAMEs, et al, are
Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at volusia County's On Line Public Auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on
september 30, 2020, in accordance with Chapter
45, Florida statutes, the following described property located in vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure And ReEstablishment of Lost Note, to-wit:
LOT 82, FOXBORO sUBDIvIsION,
PHAsE III, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 48 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by
Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.
R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with the attached
service list this 06th day of August, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-075672-F00
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0315
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 30715 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A
CHARLES W. RUMER III, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November
15, 2019, and entered in 2019
30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL
LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLEs
WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLEs W.
RUMER III; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
CHARLEs WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A
CHARLEs W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on september 16,
2020, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE EsTATEs,
ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE
sOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE
NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE
EAsTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12,
BLOCK 5, As LIEs sOUTH OF THE
sOUTH LINE OF DIvIsION sTREET,
A 50 FOOT sTREET As NOW LAID-OUT,
H.P. HANDs sUBDIvIsION IN
THE THOMAs FITCH GRANT, As
PER MAP RECORDED IN DEED
BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 345 COLLINs sT,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 17 day of August, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-261541
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0316
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,
Plaintiff, VS.
MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A
MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order Resetting sale
entered on August 11, 2020 in Civil Case No.
2018 10920 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As
TRUsTEE FOR GsAMP TRUsT 2005-HE4
MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2005-HE4 is the Plaintiff,
and MATTHEW EARL GEATCHEs A/K/A
MATTHEW GEATCHEs; UNKNOWN HEIRs
BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING
sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEE,
LEINORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, AND
ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN INTERED
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF sHARON s.
LONG A/K/A sHARON LONG, DECEAsED;
COUNTY OF vOLUsIA, FLORIDA – HOUsING
AssIsTANCE PROGRAM; UNITED
sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF
THE TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENU;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY;
TIFFANY BEENY; LENA RICHTER; MARCIA
BROCKsTEIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO
ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE,
WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs,
HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on October
15, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following
described real property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN PARK, A
sUBDIvIsION OF LOTs 49 AND 50
AND PART OF LOTs 112 AND 113,
GEORGE H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION
OF DUPON AND GAUDRY GRANTs,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE 139, PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24 day of August, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
Florida Bar # 641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1434B
August 27; sept 3, 2020 v20-0317
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 12011 CIDL
PLAZA REVOLVING TRUST BY
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY,
BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE
Plaintiff, vs.
PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO RIGGIO, et al,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
July 28, 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 12011 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein Plaza
Revolving Trust by Wilmington savings
Fund society, FsB, not in its individual
capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee is
the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN TENANT
#1, UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF PEGGY
RIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO RIGGIO,
PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO RIGGIO,
and UNKNOWN TENANT #2 the
Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of the
Circuit Court in and for volusia County,
Florida will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website for online
auctions at 11:00 AM on september
29, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Order of Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 646, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT #25, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED
IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 54-57,
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING AN
INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs FROM
THE sALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE
PROPERTY OWNER As OF THE DATE
OF THE LIs PENDENs, YOU MUsT
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF
COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTs
THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.
.AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED
As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER
OF THE RECORD As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at volusia County, Florida, this 19
day of August, 2020.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. violet st.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com
By: AMY M. KIsER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
630282.26665
August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0318
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 31707 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
EDWARD ZEIS A/K/A EDWARD A. ZEIS
A/K/A EDWARD ALBERT ZEIS, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
26, 2020 in the above action, the volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at volusia, Florida, on september
23, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Unit 5, Building H, The Condominium at
Georgetowne Lake, a Condominium, according
to the Declaration of Condominium
thereof, recorded in Official
Records Book 5850, Page 1792, of the
Public Records of volusia County,
Florida, together with an undivided interest
or share in the common elements
appurtenant thereto
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the
time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of
sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: AMINA M MCNEIL, Esq.
FBN 67239
19-000185
August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0319
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2018 11001 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW
YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS
SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE
PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY
SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A
LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the order of summary
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
February 18, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK
MELLON TRUsT COMPANY, NATIONAL
AssOCIATION FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK TRUsT COMPANY,
N.A. As sUCCEssOR TO JP-MORGAN
CHAsE BANK, N.A., As
TRUsTEE FOR REsIDENTIAL
AssET MORTGAGE PRODUCTs,
INC., MORTGAGE AssET-BACKED
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs
sERIEs 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT
THE EsTATE OF LEE N. sCHMIDT
A/K/A LEE NELsON sCHMIDT, DECEAsED,
WHETHER sAID UN-KNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIM As
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs; CINDY L. sCHMIDT
A/K/A CINDY sCHMIDT; LATIssUEs
sCHMIDT A/K/A LATIssUEs MARIA
MCLELLAN As THE PERsONAL
REPREsENTATIvE OF THE EsTATE
OF LEE N. sCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELsON
sCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell
to the highest bidder or bidders via online
auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 15th day of september, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs 224
THROUGH 240, INCLUsIvE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark
Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon, which are
included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 14 day of July, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0320
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2019 10516 CIDL
CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSHUA D. PATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the order of summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein CITIZENs
BANK, N.A., is Plaintiff and JOsHUA D.
PATTERsON; TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the Court
will sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 15th day of september, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(s) 224 THROUGH 240, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1430 sonnet
Court, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 14, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400737
August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0321
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2019 10583 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL
ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,
SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST
2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to the order of summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated March 10, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 10583 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL
AssET sECURITIEs CORP., sOUND-vIEW
HOME LOAN TRUsT 2007-WMC1,
AssET BACKED CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs
2007-WMC1, is Plaintiff and KAREN M.
TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF KAREN
M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As NOMINEE
FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP., are
Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00
a.m. on the 15th day of september, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT sEvENTY FOUR, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 29, PAGEs 28 THROUGH 44,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2910 Keesler
street, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 14, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-401161
August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0322
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MIRANDA SMITH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
18, 2018, and entered in 2018 10912 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION
is the Plaintiff and MIRANDA sMITH; BRANDON
KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON s. KLEINKE;
R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, LLC F/K/A R.E.
MICHEL COMPANY F/K/A R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA HOUsING FINANCE
CORPORATION are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on september 22, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A REPLAT OF A PORTION OF DELTONA LAKEs, UNIT NINE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(s) 112
AND 113, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1191 s
COOPER DR, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of August, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-170920
August 27; sept. 3, 2020 v20-0323
