NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6724-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813042250140 LOT 14 BLK 1184 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 42 MB 27 PGS 262-266 INC PER OR 5082 PG 1981 PER OR 5542 PG 2394 PER OR 5632 PG 1514 PER OR 5955 PG 2857 PER OR 6406 PGS 0874-0876 INC PER OR 6499 PGS 1991-1992 PER OR 6777 PG 3437 PER OR 6821 PG 4247
Name in which assessed: DEREK J DELHOYO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10478-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #532705000681 LOT 68 E OF NEW RD RIVER RIDGE ESTS PER OR 3740 PG 451 PER OR 7136 PG 0015
Name in which assessed: RICHARD WRIGHT & MICHELE CONNELL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11487 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FLORENCE ELIZABETH CARLSON
a/k/a Elizabeth Orlowski Carlson
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of FLORENCE ELIZABETH CARLSON, deceased, whose date of death was April 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 13, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Edwin Channing Coolidge, Jr.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 991058
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: ccoolidge@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Joseph J. Orlowski
1731 Beaver Valley Road
Beavercreek, Ohio 45434
August 13 & 20, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Preferred Care at Home of Coastal
Volusia
250 South Beach St., Suite 201D
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
/s/ Doug Gondera
August 20, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6999-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813067050110 LOT 11 BLK 1753 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 67 MB 28 PGS 134-136 INC PER OR 2955 PG 1412 PER OR 5342 PG 3790 PER OR 6622 PG 4467 PER OR 6707 PGS 0214-0215
Name in which assessed: WALTER JOHN BOYLES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GARNET ROCK LLC - 616 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11825-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #533978000370 LOTS 37 & 38 PARIS PARK BLK 33 DAYTONA PER OR 3717 PG 1895 PG UNREC DC
Name in which assessed: CAROL L SYLVESTER C/O GLENN AUTRY MITCHELL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11642-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BESSIE ROSE YOUNG,
a/k/a BETTY YOUNG
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BESSIE ROSE YOUNG, a/k/a BETTY YOUNG, deceased, whose date of death was 06-22-2020; File # 2020-11642-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2018.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ EDWARD L. YOUNG
Personal Representative
910 Westridge Dr
DeBary, FL 32713
August 13 & 20, 2018
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SMYRNA BEACH CLUB
5205 S. Atlantic Ave.
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Ocean View Towers
Condominium, Inc.
August 20, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8199-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424219280030 LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 28 HIGHLAND PARK MB 10 PG 64 FITCH GRANT PER OR 1894 PG 1082 PER UNREC D/C
Name in which assessed: JANE C HARMON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12954-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #533898020230 LOT 23 & BLK 2 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5308 PG 548 PER OR 5816 PGS 0719-0721
Name in which assessed: WALTER JR & CLARA WASHINGTON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11822-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONALD MALCOLM MERRILL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DONALD MALCOLM MERRILL, deceased, File Number 2020-11822-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was July 11, 2020 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
GEORGE ARTHUR MERRILL, 2409 Horton Road, Knightdale, NC 27745
JAMES MALCOLM MERRILL, 7524 Oakberry Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ JAMES MALCOLM MERRILL
7524 Oakberry Drive
Raleigh, NC 27616
August 13 & 20, 2020
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Prestige Property Specialists
Property Management Inc DBA
Prestige Properties
909 W New York Ave
DeLand, Florida 32720
/s/ Kellee H Smith
August 20, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8211-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424220050300 S 40 FT OF LOT 29 & LOT 30 & N 15 FT OF LOT 31 BLK 5 RIO VISTA MB 10 PG 69 PER OR 1730 PG 1735
Name in which assessed: BETTY J REESE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12956-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #533898020270 LOT 27 BLK 2 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 1599
Name in which assessed: JOHN C & ELIZABETH G MCGHEE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11705-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BARBARA J. DUDROW
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BARBARA J. DUDROW, deceased, whose date of death was June 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
Personal Representative:
/s/ STEVEN R. JENNINGS
7 Lochmere Lane
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SHERRY & TIM HOUSES OF HOPE
PO Box 32
DeLand, FL 32721
Sandra K Anglin
August 20, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
BECKS FINE FURNISHINGS
2460 Beck Cir
Deltona, FL 32738
Kevin Wilfred Geoffrey
August 20, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8574-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521119000170 LOT 17 CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT 1 MB 29 PG 48 PER OR 2576 PG 1893
Name in which assessed: ALBERTA GAINER C/O LASHAWN GAINES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14568-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #950505000140 LOT 14 HOWES SUB OAK HILL MB 4 PG 62 PER OR 3071 PG 1656 PER OR 6391 PGS 3841-3842 PER OR 6435 PGS 1992-1993 PER OR 6449 PGS 1855-1858 INC PER OR 6486 PG 4836
Name in which assessed: KEESHA N PILZ
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019-12125-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NORMAN FRANCIS HANS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Norman Francis Hans, deceased, whose date of death was August 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 13, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ ADAM POLLACK
Florida Bar No. 86142
LAW OFFICE OF
ADAM L. POLLACK, P. A.
933 LEE RD., SUITE 350
ORLANDO, Florida 32835
Personal Representative:
/s/ Dawn Hans
653 Bluehearts Trail
DeLand, FL 32724
August 13 & 20, 2020
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SMITHCO TRUCKING LLC
1095 Lemon Bluff Rd
Osteen, FL 32764
Michael Shane Smith
August 20, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 9/3/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2004 HYUN Elantra
VIN KMHDN46DX4U872913
August 20, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8653-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521700000024 17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL IN SE 1/4 E OF LPGA BLVD MEAS 47.49 FT ON S/L & 1336.77 FT ON W/L PER OR 5543 PG 1086 PER OR 5597 PG 1078-1081 & OR 6535 PG 2193 PER OR 6536 PG 4045 PER OR 6815 PG 4524 PER OR 7276 PG 4208
Name in which assessed: JAMES A CIOFFI TR GRAY HAWK II LAND TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020 11170 PRDL
PROBATE DIVISION 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KAMLESHKUMAR RAVJIBHAI PATEL
a/k/a KAMLESH RAVJIBHAI PATEL
a/k/a KAMLESH R. PATEL,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KAMLESHKUMAR RAVJIBHAI PATEL a/k/a KAMLESH RAVJIBHAI PATEL a/k/a KAMLESH R. PATEL, deceased, File Number 2020 11170 PRDL in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is this 13th day of August, 2020.
/s/ BARRY E. HUGHES, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No: 375748
900 Big Tree Road
South Daytona, FL 32119
Telephone: (386) 788-9667
Facsimile: (386) 322-2564
Attorney for Petitioner
/s/ DAXABEN PATEL
Petitioner
August 13 & 20, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11707-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MENA VIGNATI MINOR a/k/a
MENA V. MINOR a/k/a MENA MINOR
a/k/a PHILOMENA VIGNATI MINOR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MENA VIGNATI MINOR a/k/a MENA V. MINOR a/k/a MENA MINOR a/k/a PHILOMENA VIGNATI MINOR, deceased, whose date of death was May 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 20, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
Personal Representative:
/s/ BOBBIE ASHMORE
104 Gresham Place
Falls Church, Virginia 22046
August 20 & 27, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10012-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #920701000010 7 19 32 LOT 1 JOHNSONS VILLAGE MB 19 PG 79 EXC E 70 FT DB 516 PG 222 PER OR 4010 PG 2106
Name in which assessed: THELMA LEE TAYLOR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11726-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MIKE KATSIROUBAS,
A/K/A MICHAEL KATSIROUBAS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MIKE KATSIROUBAS, also known as MICHAEL KATSIROUBAS, deceased, whose date of death was June 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 13, 2020.
/s/ Glenn L. Nye, Esq.,
Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 281417
Attorney for Personal
Representative
228-C East New York Avenue
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-734-8081
Email Addresses: gnye100194@aol.com
Personal Representative:
VERONICA M. TRENT
444 Alexander Avenue,
Deltona, FL 32725
August 13 & 20, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2017 30293 CICI
THE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS
ASSOCIATION INC, a Florida
non-profit Corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
AMBAR SALEH A/K/A AMBAR
CIPOLLONI, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 6, 2020 entered in 2017 30293 CICI in the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida wherein THE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., is Plaintiff, and AMBAR SALEH A/K/A AMBAR CIPOLLONI, et al, is the Defendant, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at: 11:00 A.M. on September 23, 2020. ( ) www.volusia.realforeclose.com the Clerk’s website for online auctions after first given notice as required by Section 45.031, Florida Statutes, the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14 AND 14-A, AUTUMN WOODS REVISED PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGE 37, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A: 208 PINE CONE TRAIL, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174.
DATED at Volusia County, Florida this August 11, 2020.
FLORIDA COMMUNITY LAW GROUP,
P.L.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
1855 Griffin Road, Suite A-423
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Tel: (954) 372-5298
Fax: (866) 424-5348
Email: jared@flclg.com
By: /s/ Jared Block
Jared Block, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 90297ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 9/4/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2012 SUBA Outback
VIN 4S4BRCKCXC3241103
August 20, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 770-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #403603000340 LOT 34 COUNTRY ACRES SUB-UNIT III PHASE I MB 41 PGS 110-111 INC PER OR 5011 PG 1269 PER OR 5512 PG 1202 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 6845 PG 4363
Name in which assessed: ANTHONY G EATON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7585-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #420313000350 LOT 35 ORMOND BY THE SEA PLAT 6 MB 11 PGS 282-283 INC PER OR 2755 PG 0864
Name in which assessed: CLAUDETTE I TACKETT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9248-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #721100000310 11 17 32 S 375.7 FT OF N 1412.7 FT OF E 653 FT OF W 1313 FT OF SW 1/4 PER OR 4358 PG 4329
Name in which assessed: RICHARD DEAN SCHLEGEL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4089-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #312600000160 26 13 31 N 1/2 LYING W OF RR R/W PER OR 2562 PG 1382
Name in which assessed: FLAGLER DEVELOPMENT CO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JO HART the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3153-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #800304020370 LOTS 37 & 64 TO 74 INC BLK B VOLUSIA HIGHLANDS PER OR 3913 PG 3638
Name in which assessed: FAY M CLANCY C/O DAVID DEVENBURG
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7893-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #42291100000L UNIT L HAND AVENUE CENTRE CONDO PER OR 5282 PG 4298 PER OR 6163 PGS 4077-4078 PER OR 7179 PG 0414
Name in which assessed: DANI OBEID
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10321-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #530952001240 UNIT 124 OCEAN JEWELS CLUB CONDO PER OR 5198 PG 4338 PER OR 6572 PGS 1281-1282
Name in which assessed: KIMBERLY A NAPOLILLO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5929-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813001120420 LOT 42 BLK 12 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 1 MB 25 PGS 96-100 INC PER OR 3528 PG 1106 PER OR 5602 PG 3963 PER OR 5855 PG 0443
Name in which assessed: ROBERT TARDIF ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that NATHAN E LOWERY KING RESIDENTIAL SERVICES LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5846-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #810404090070 LOTS 7 TO 10 INC BLK 9 DAVIS PARK 11TH ADD MB 7 PG 41 PER OR 2256 PG 1875
Name in which assessed: EDWARD L & MARTHA T SPALDING
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ATCF II FLORIDA-A LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8119-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424209000090 LOT 9 KITTRELL PARK IN BLKS 7 & 8 HAND TRACT FITCH MB 11 PG 290 PER OR 3787 PG 0676 PER OR 6858 PGS 4779-4781 INC PER OR 6948 PG 2227 PER OR 6948 PG 2229
Name in which assessed: DONNA ELIZABETH FONTENOT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13006-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #742708110030 E 46 FT OF APPROX W 951 FT OF N 33 FT OF APPROX S 545 FT OF BLK 9 A S BROWN SUB MB 1 PG 122 AKA UNIT C BLDG 11 PHASE 4 CEDAR DUNES PER OR 3811 PG 2186 PER OR 5332 PG 0392 PER OR 7322 PGS 4641 & 4642
Name in which assessed: EILAI INVESTMENTS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6070-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813005710040 LOT 4 BLK 244 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PG 127 138 INC PER OR 1943 PG 1895 PER OR 7067 PG 0235 PER OR 7067 PG 0237 PER OR 7067 PG 0239 PER OR 7159 PG 2520 PER OR 7159 PG 1237
Name in which assessed: AMERICAN IRA LLC F/B/O ZAIDA RIVERA 401K ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6524-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813032900010 LOT 1 BLK 820 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 32 MB 27 PGS 101-118 INC PER OR 3726 PG 2618 PER OR 6868 PG 4174 PER OR 7261 PG 1470
Name in which assessed: JAMES MASON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8553-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521106000120 LOT 12 BEVERLY HILLS UNIT 6 MB 25 PG 24 PER OR 4072 PG 2773 PER OR 7352 PGS 4168-4169
Name in which assessed: VILLAGE RESOURCES & REAL ESTATE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14390-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #850611133020 UNIT 302 OCEAN WALK AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH BLDG 13 CONDO OR 6473 PGS 0773-0871 PER OR 6830 PG 4262
Name in which assessed: DENNIS W LEE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6081-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813005770010 LOT 1 BLK 250 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127-138 INC PER OR 5073 PG 3051 PER OR 5569 PGS 1164-1165 PER OR 6137 PG 0116 PER OR 6525 PG 0397 PER OR 6581 PG 2637 PER OR 6601 PG 2262
Name in which assessed: SCOTT A ARIGO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7126-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813074510150 LOT 15 BLK 1925 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 74 MB 29 PGS 28-44 INC PER OR 3995 PG 1620 PER OR 6739 PGS 4731-4732 PER OR 7025 PG 3652
Name in which assessed: JAMES ANTHONY BRIDGEMAN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8581-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521119000690 LOT 69 CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT 1 MB 29 PG 48
Name in which assessed: SAMMIE ROBINSON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14665-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #953703000010 LOTS 1 & 21 SUB LOT 125 PABLO SUB PER OR 2939 PG 0298 PER OR 5322 PG 3244 & PER OR 5535 PG 2898
Name in which assessed: MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH INC OF OAK HILL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6293-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #813005480080 LOT 8 BLK 220 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127 TO 138 INC
Name in which assessed: BIN YOUSEF BEHBEHANI
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7254-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #91060705006C UNIT C BLDG 6 HICKORY WOODS COURT EDGEWATER CONDO APTS PHASE II PER OR 2276 PG 243 PER OR 4329 PG 153
Name in which assessed: MARY CATHERINE QUINN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8629-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521205000610 PARCEL 61 IDLEWILD UNREC SUB OR PER RB 183 PG 296 INC PER OR 5081 PG 3893 PER OR 5681 PG 810 PER OR 6996 PG 2144 PER OR 7036 PG 4113 PER OR 7060 PG 3769 PER OR 7408 PG 1059
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL LOWE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1237-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #602002000010 LOT 1 BERRYS RIDGE MB 54 PGS 172-176 INC PER OR 6214 PG 0407 PER OR 6316 PG 2868
Name in which assessed: CARMELA DONNELLY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6294-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #813005480090 LOT 9 BLK 220 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127 TO 138 INC
Name in which assessed: BIN YOUSEF BEHBEHANI
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7422-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #322704000280 LOT 28 EXC W 4 FT OCEAN CREST RESUB MB 19 PG 129 PER OR 1842 PG 0025 PER D/C 6361 PG 3387 PER OR 6428 PGS 0322-0323 PER OR 6445 PG 3737 PER D/C 6850 PG 1452 PER OR 6875 PG 0930
Name in which assessed: DOUGLAS MCGRATH ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8824-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523812001050 LOTS 105 & 106 SUNNYLAND PARK BLK 16 KINGSTON MB 6 PG 114 PER OR 4276 PG 0408 PER OR 5903 PGS 1382-1383 INC PER OR 6305 PG 3690 PER OR 6474 PG 2770 PER OR 6492 PG 3334 & OR 6625 PG 2227
Name in which assessed: CHRISTINA JONES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2553-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #700858130030 8 17 30 LOT 3 BLK 13 STETSON PARK PER D/C 4427 PG 2498 PER OR 6408 PG 3474 PER OR 6418 PGS 3769-3770
Name in which assessed: MARCOS CHAPUNOFF & JTRS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6651-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813040030150 LOT 15 BLK 1030 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 40 MB 27 PGS 224-240 INC PER OR 3656 PG 0637
Name in which assessed: RITA L MOONEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020
********
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time.
Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Unit(s)/Week(s) listed herein, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration").
Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.
Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.
Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions. Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated August 13, 2020 by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee
Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“ORB/PG”), Total Fees Due (“TFD”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, All of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
Combined Descriptions: RO: PARK5115: JAMES P. PARKER AND ADONIS A. PARKER 319 WINDSOR CT , MELBOURNE, Florida 32934-8030, U/W 511/42, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,085.45 ; PD $0.00; RO: PARK6018: CLIFTON PARKER 531 CALUMET LANE , DAYTON, Ohio 45427, U/W 301/9, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,728.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: PEND6186: DONNA M. PENDER 1801 HUNTERS POINT DR APT 267 , ARLINGTON, Texas 76006, U/W 306/45, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $8,655.46 ; PD $0.00; RO: PRZE4102: RONALD A. PRZEMELEWSKI AND LARRAINE W. PRZEMELEWSKI 25767 AMERICAN AVE LOT 258 , MILLSBORO, Delaware 19966-6643, U/W 703/43, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,062.83 ; PD $0.00; RO: QUIX9193: QUIXOTE STRATEGIES, LLC, a New Mexico Limited liability company 2 East Congress Street, Suite 900 , Tucson, Arizona 85701, U/W 819/821/3, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $9,635.11 ; PD $0.00; RO: QUIX9202: QUIXOTE STRATEGIES, LLC, a New Mexico Limited liability company 2 East Congress Street, Suite 900 , Tucson, Arizona 85701, U/W 306/29, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,173.45 ; PD $0.00; RO: RAMS3339: BRENDA H. RAMSEY AND ALFRED A. RAMSEY 140 DAVIDSON RIDGE LN , MOORESVILLE, North Carolina 28115, U/W 916/25, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $2,658.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: REED5482: DENIS REED AND MARGARET REED 12 THE SQUARE , Rosehearty, FRASERBURGH UK AB43 7JB, U/W 524/21, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $3,198.22 ; PD $0.00; RO: REGI9197: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY 17901 COLLINS AVE , SUNNY ISLE BEACH, Florida 33160, U/W 210/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,098.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: RIGG9764: JANNELL RIGGS 1700 ROBERTA AVE , SEBRING, Florida 33870-2632, U/W 408/22, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $1,706.84 ; PD $0.00; RO: RIGG9764: JANNELL RIGGS 1700 ROBERTA AVE , SEBRING, Florida 33870-2632, U/W 410/37, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $2,058.12 ; PD $0.00; RO: RINE4262: ARTHUR T. RINEHART AND DEBORAH J. RINEHART 906 CUNNINGHAM AVE , DANVILLE, Illinois 61832, U/W 711/33, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $2,658.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: ROBE5469: SIMON A. ROBERSON AND A. JUANITA ROBERSON 3424 CHRISTOPHER STREET , WEST PALM BEACH, Florida 33417, U/W 920/19, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $2,658.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: ROBE6817: RONALD A. ROBERTS AND MARTHA C. ROBERTS 3049 NW 64TH STREET , MIAMI,, Florida 33147, U/W 319/321/15, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $7,547.23 ; PD $0.00; RO: ROGE7660: BOBBY L. ROGERS AND TERRY ROGERS 4000 Post Rd. , WARWICK, Rhode Island 02886-9200, U/W 618/39, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $3,196.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: RUFF5257: WILBERT RUFFIN AND MARY RUFFIN 303 STRICKLER AVE PA , WAYNESBORO, Pennsylvania 17268, U/W 420/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $3,687.79 ; PD $0.00; RO: RUMB7644: ALTHEA A. RUMBLE-HALL 7262 SAN CARLOS ROAD , JACKSONVILLE, Florida 32217, U/W 6/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $3,280.24 ; PD $0.00; RO: SAMS4018: W ARNOLD SAMS AND EDNA S. SAMS 599 NE Spanish CT , BOCA RATON, Florida 33432, U/W 816/38, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,203.67 ; PD $0.00; RO: SCHA5050: ROBERT W. SCHAEFER 7702 W Evergreen Rd , Mequon, Wisconsin 53097, U/W 524/16, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $2,093.32 ; PD $0.00; RO: SCHR6858: RODNEY L. SCHRIEFER AND RILLA J. SCHRIEFER 1094 COUNTY ROAD 1200 S. , TOLONO,, Illinois 61880, U/W 224/46, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,264.98 ; PD $0.00; RO: SCHW5294: ALBERT P. SCHWARZ, JR. AND LINDA D. SCHWARZ 1936 SADDLE BROOK DR , TALLAHASSEE, Florida 32303-2603, U/W 416/16, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,545.19 ; PD $0.00; RO: SELV6550: RON SELVAGE AND CECELIA SELVAGE AKA CECELIA ALBURY 811 EDITH STREET , LAKELAND, Florida 33815, U/W 408/4, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,548.77 ; PD $0.00; RO: SHAY6351: EUGENE W. SHAY AND CYNTHIA L. SHAY 964 Torrence Drive , Springfield, Ohio 45503-1941, U/W 206/22, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,602.46 ; PD $0.00; RO: SHEE26701: Kevin Sheehan 9009 BALTIMORE RD , FREDERICK, Maryland 21704, U/W 422/15, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $3,196.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: SODD9702: MICHAEL L. SODDY 5351 REEDY BRANCH RD UNIT 308, WINTERVILLE, North Carolina 28590, U/W 608/49, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,082.16 ; PD $0.00; RO: SODD9702: MICHAEL L. SODDY 5351 REEDY BRANCH RD UNIT 308, WINTERVILLE, North Carolina 28590, U/W 610/50, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $3,535.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: STAR9356: STAR POINT, LLC, A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILTY COMPANY 9644 ED STREET , HUDSON, Florida 34669, U/W 918/45, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,530.18 ; PD $0.00; RO: STEV5010: MELISSA STEVENS 1101 GREENVILLE TPKE , Middletown, New York 10940, U/W 503/16, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,538.01 ; PD $0.00; RO: STJE9672: MICHAEL W. ST. JEAN 5917 Maple Leaf Dr N , JACKSONVILLE, Florida 32211, U/W 202/36, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,489.74 ; PD $0.00; RO: STJE9672: MICHAEL W. ST. JEAN AKA M. W. ST. JEAN AND JANE D. ST. JEAN 5917 Maple Leaf Dr N , JACKSONVILLE, Florida 32211, U/W 210/52, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,252.71 ; PD $0.00; RO: STOC9529: GERALD STOCKDALE 800 N. Ulmer St. , Greenwood, Arkansas 72936, U/W 906/25, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $2,138.05 ; PD $0.00; RO: STON4200: MARIAN E. STONE 1016 Superior St Lot # 169 , Fort Myers, Florida 33916, U/W 715/717/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $7,399.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: SULL4806: ROBERT L. SULLIVAN AND PATRICIA K. SULLIVAN 111 PARKER ST EAST , LONGMEADOW, Massachusetts 01028, U/W 812/11, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,514.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: SUNS9448: SUNSHINE GROVES OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, LLC, A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILTY COMPANY PO Box 138039 , Clermont, Florida 34713, U/W 102/2, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,361.68 ; PD $0.00; RO: TARN8500: TARNIG, LLC , A NEVADA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 3605 AIRPORT WAY S Suite 200, SEATTLE, Washington 98134-2238, U/W 304/305/4, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,592.45 ; PD $0.00; RO: TAYL5835: INGRID L. TAYLOR 10635 AKERS DRIVE SOUTH , JAX, Florida 32225, U/W 304/305/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,762.94 ; PD $0.00; RO: TELL4007: BOB A. TELLIER AND SUSAN M. TELLIER 226 Willowwood Drive , Belle River, Ontario N0R 1A0, U/W 915/917/4, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $9,122.91 ; PD $0.00; RO: TERR5983: BONNIE P. CLARK 18278 NW 61st COURT , MIAMI, Florida 33015, U/W 307/309/19, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $9,452.97 ; PD $0.00; RO: THEG8852: THE GOLDEN GRILL, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company 2250 N Rock Road Unit 118-23, Wichita, Kansas 67226, U/W 815/817/52, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,621.24 ; PD $0.00; RO: THOM4645: BARNEY L.THOMAS AND DEBRA L. THOMAS 1851 7TH ST , BAY CITY, Michigan 48708-6789, U/W 611/52, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,038.32 ; PD $0.00; RO: THOM5896: THOMAS THOMPSON AND MINNIE THOMPSON AKA MINNIE STRONG 918 RED DANDY DR , ORLANDO, Florida 32818, U/W 711/23, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,572.71 ; PD $0.00; RO: TILL9503: DANIEL TILLERY 2605 Cleburne St , Brownwood,, Texas 76801, U/W 622/28, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,128.79 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME4464: TIMESHARE HOLDING COMPANY LLC, ERICA HILDERBRANDT, AUTHORIZED AGENT PO Box 13199 , Olympia, Washington 98502, U/W 703/1, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,084.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME5212: TIMESHARE TRAVELS, LLC, JAQUELINE GILLESPIE, AUTHORIZED AGENT 3004 Eledge Lane , Seiverville, Tennessee 37876-4204, U/W 524/38, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,837.39 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME8487: TIME NO MORE, INC.A GEORGIA CORPORATION, Darren Gibson, AND MTR Holdings, LLC, Antonio ComosPO BOX 148 , CLEVELAND, GEORGIA 30528, U/W 403/17, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,379.53 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME8836: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC, ALAN R SHUMARD AND PATRICIA R. SHUMARD 10923 STATE HWY 176 WEST , Walnut Shade, Missouri 65771, U/W 112/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $3,659.70 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME9207: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC, 10923 State Highway 176 WEST , Walnut Shade, Missouri 65771, U/W 815/817/32, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $8,225.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME9390: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC, 10923 W. ST. HWY 176 , WALNUT SHADE, Missouri 65771, U/W 806/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $7,378.60 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME9528: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC, 10923 ST. HWY 176 WEST , WALNUT, Missouri 65771, U/W 307/309/30, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $7,461.97 ; PD $0.00; RO: TORA6687: IRA F. TORAINS AND SELINA TORAINS AKA SELINA STINSON 2492 DEVOE TER APT 5H , BRONX, New York 10468-4916, U/W 415/417/51, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,620.96 ; PD $0.00; RO: TRAV8824: TRAVELING WISHES NETWORK, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company 424 E CENTRAL BLVD UNIT 258 , Orlando, Florida 32801, U/W 323/7, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,301.61 ; PD $0.00; RO: TRAV8824: TRAVELING WISHES NETWORK, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company 424 E CENTRAL BLVD UNIT 258 , Orlando, Florida 32801, U/W 402/17, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,002.46 ; PD $0.00; RO: TRAV8824: TRAVELING WISHES NETWORK, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company 424 E CENTRAL BLVD UNIT 258 , Orlando, Florida 32801, U/W 702/36, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,285.37 ; PD $0.00; RO: TRAV8824: TRAVELING WISHES NETWORK, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company 424 E CENTRAL BLVD UNIT 258 , Orlando, Florida 32801, U/W 823/45, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,030.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: TURN6455: LEON C. TURNER AND LEATHA W. TURNER 5782 Kingsgate Dr , orlando, Florida 32839, U/W 210/39, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,970.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: TYHO6915: TYHO, INC, a Nevada Corporation 5348 Vegas Dr , Las Vegas, Nevada 89108, U/W 403/37, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,567.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: UPTO4255: JOHNNIBEE UPTON AND HAZEL E. UPTON 7632 N.E. 69TH AVE , GAINESVILLE, Florida 32609, U/W 704/705/7, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $10,274.08 ; PD $0.00; RO: VACA8885: VACATION OWNERSHIP EXPERTS, LLC 101 E Main St , SEVIERVILLE, Tennessee 37862, U/W 407/409/20, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $8,214.37 ; PD $0.00; RO: VAUG6621: THOMAS S. VAUGHN 3318 ORANGE AVE . LOT 6 , FORT PIERCE, Florida 34947-3522, U/W 206/49, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,368.11 ; PD $0.00; RO: VENT5718: ELEANOR D. VENTURINI 9341 178th Ter , Mc Alpin, Florida 32062, U/W 320/38, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $2,522.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: WALK4513: CLARENCE WALKER, JR 13937 Southeast 25th ave , Summerfield, Florida 32691, U/W 606/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,002.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: WHIT4381: VIOLET J. WHITE AND DAVID G. WHITE 16 TAYLOR RIDGE CT , JOHNSON CITY,, Tennessee 37601, U/W 707/709/42, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $9,125.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: WHIT9086: GLORIA JEAN GASS AND ALFRED M. WHITE AKA ALFRED MCDANIEL WHITE 2020 E HUMPHREY ST , Tampa, Florida 33604, U/W 701/8, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,711.54 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILE7737: FREDERICK A WILES, SR 144 W BROADWAY 87 , GARDNER,, Massachusetts 01440, U/W 312/9, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,397.16 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILK3633: JOYCE E. WILKIN AND CHARLES N. WILKIN 218 DAWN DR FORT , MEADE, Florida 33841, U/W 816/14, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,188.17 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILL3750: TAMARA WILLIAMS 3785 Linwood Way , Snellville, Georgia 30039, U/W 822/28, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $3,658.58 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILL5929: HELEN WILLIAMS PO BOX 471 , Ocklawaha, Florida 32183, U/W 403/14, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,548.00 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILL6590: TAMARA WILLIAMS 3785 Linwood Way , Snellville, Georgia 30039, U/W 506/29, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,569.57 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILS7474: DELMAR WILSON AND ALLISIA WILSON P.O. BOX 595 , Junction City, Kentucky 40440, U/W 103/32, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $1,737.64 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILS9353: WOODROW R. WILSON, JR, WRW Vacation Properties, LLC 777 S FLAGLER DR APT 800 , WEST PALM BEACH, Florida 33401-6161, U/W 723/32, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,307.75 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILS9586: DOROTHY L. WILSON 9337 SIBBALD RD , Jacksonville, Florida 32208, U/W 211/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,602.53 ; PD $0.00; RO: WINE4374: ROBERT H. WINEBARGER AND JILL A. WINEBARGER 799 SUN RAY CT. apt 592FA, BOYNTON BEACH, Florida 33436, U/W 718/25, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,944.69 ; PD $0.00; RO: WINN8484: CHRISTOPHER WINNIE, Individually and as Trustee of The THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, dated August 1, 2005 4124 Whittner Dr , Land O Lakes, Florida 34639, U/W 223/19, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,247.72 ; PD $0.00; RO: WISE7809: MARGIE T. WISE AND EDWARD J. WISE 770 TRINIDAD AVENUE SE , PALM BAY, Florida 32909, U/W 718/32, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,545.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: WITT7394: PHYLLIS T. WITT, B N WITT, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE WITT LIVING TRUST DATED 9.30.1996 11611 Rolling Springs Drive , Carmel, Indiana 46033, U/W 811/3, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,163.09 ; PD $0.00; RO: WOOD5723: PAULA F. WOODS AND DAVID G THOMAS 201 Ellijay St , Chatsworth, Georgia 30705, U/W 316/50, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,416.94 ; PD $0.00; RO: WOOD6492: WILLIAM H.WOODEN LOUISE WOODEN & SAMUEL DOWDY & SUSIE PEARL DOWDY 145 Leora Cir. , Athens, Georgia 30606-0455, U/W 204/205/50, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $6,633.79 ; PD $0.00; RO: WYSO8220: LORRAINE R. WYSONG AND WILLIAM E WYSONG 1956 W. ALEXIS ROAD APT# 106, TOLEDO, Ohio 43613, U/W 608/31, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $5,432.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: WYSO8220: LORRAINE R. WYSONG AND WILLIAM E WYSONG 1956 W. ALEXIS ROAD APT# 106, TOLEDO, Ohio 43613, U/W 610/31, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $3,535.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: ZAKA9525: RUSTAM ZAKAROV 1750 KAREN AVE APT 286, LAS VEGAS, 89169-8701, U/W 803/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,401.27 ; PD $0.00; RO: ZAKA9525: RUSTAM ZAKAROV 1750 KAREN AVE APT 286, LAS VEGAS, 89169-8701, U/W 916/1, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD $4,719.69 ; PD $0.00.
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALESpring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, August, 29TH, 2020 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.
Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.
SPACE NUMBER OCCUPANT’S
NAME
025--------Sue Snow
029--------Tamra Martin
292--------Mini Green
515--------Cassandra Hajj-Mak
556--------Perry Wise
August 13 & 20, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time.
Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Unit(s)/Week(s) listed herein, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration").
Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.
Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.
Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions. Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated August 13, 2020 by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee
Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“ORB/PG”), Total Fees Due (“TFD”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, All of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
Combined Descriptions: RO: HOFF9318: HOFFMAN BERGER INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC,a Wyoming limited liability company 123 W 1st #675 STE F-312, Casper, Wyoming 82601, U/W 401/1, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,610.32 ; PD $0.00; RO: HOFF9325: HOFFMAN BERGER INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC,a Wyoming limited liability company 123 W 1st St #675 STE F-312, Casper, Wyoming 82601, U/W 604/605/30, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $8,854.18 ; PD $0.00; RO: HOFF9335: HOFFMAN BERGER INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC,a Wyoming limited liability company 123 W 1ST ST STE 675 , CASPER, Wyoming 82601, U/W 212/40, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,728.97 ; PD $0.00; RO: HURS7510: JOHN L HURSEY AND MARYANN HURSEY 15490 PLEASANT VALLEY RD , NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio 43832-9026, U/W 110/26, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $2,658.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: IKAH9286: IKARHOS, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY WITH VARIABLE CAPITAL 1930 Village Center Cir 3 Suite 629 , Las Vegas, Nevada 89134, U/W 412/7, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,802.93 ; PD $0.00; RO: JOHN6273: BETTY F. JOHNSON PO Box 963 , Kingsland, Georgia 31548, U/W 118/18, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,614.67 ; PD $0.00; RO: JONE5567: CHESTER E. JONES AND RUTH H. JONES 6811 HAWKINS COURT , JACKSONVILLE, Florida 32219, U/W 908/21, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,093.95 ; PD $0.00; RO: JONE6144: JOHN R. JONES AND PAULINE JUNE JONES 14829 NE 214TH CT , SALT SPRINGS, Florida 32134, U/W 216/48, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,496.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: JONE9119: PAUL JONES 290 13TH AVE N , SAFETY HARBOR, Florida 34695-3427, U/W 523/10, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $2,093.32 ; PD $0.00; RO: JORD4528: RICHARD C JORDAN AND CAROL T. JORDON PO Box 829 , Coeburn, Virginia 24230, U/W 612/37, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,580.12 ; PD $0.00; RO: KILB26526: JOYCE KILBY 18442 N.E. 27TH AVENUE , STARKE,, Florida 32091, U/W 201/34, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,255.24 ; PD $0.00; RO: KIRK8256: JAMES B. KIRKLAND AND TERESA F. KIRKLAND 441 S FLETCHER AVE APT 12 , FERNANDINA BEACH, Florida 32034, U/W 812/26 FIXED, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,146.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: KIRK8935: JAMES B. KIRKLAND AND TERESA F. KIRKLAND 856 River Landing Rd. , KINGSLAND, Georgia 31548, U/W 210/18, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,485.66 ; PD $0.00; RO: KOVA9815: DIANE KOVACH 13390 GREENVIEW DRIVE APT 104, SOUTHGATE,, Michigan 48195, U/W 711/43, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,105.69 ; PD $0.00; RO: KOVA9815: DIANE KOVACH 13390 GREENVIEW DRIVE APT 104, SOUTHGATE,, Michigan 48195, U/W 712/44, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,196.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: LAND9569: DANIEL LANDERS PO Box 428 , Branson, Missouri 65715, U/W 210/42, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,567.62 ; PD $0.00; RO: LANG7610: JOSEPH L. LANGLEY 1858 KIM ACRES LANE #L , DOVER, Florida 33527, U/W 3/44, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,526.56 ; PD $0.00; RO: LARR9279: LARRY'S FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company 7231 ABIGAIL PLACE , FONTANA, California 92336, U/W 501/11, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,628.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: LEGA9256: LEGACY PROPERTIES GROUP OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, INC, a Florida CorporationATT: ROB CRAWFORD 32736 Shady Branch Way, Eustis, Florida 32736, U/W 410/29, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,485.60 ; PD $0.00; RO: LEGA9256: LEGACY PROPERTIES GROUP OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, INC, a Florida CorporationATT: ROB CRAWFORD 32736 Shady Branch Way, Eustis, Florida 32736, U/W 304/305/26, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $9,102.78 ; PD $0.00; RO: LEGA9256: LEGACY PROPERTIES GROUP OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, INC, a Florida CorporationATT: ROB CRAWFORD 32736 Shady Branch Way, Eustis, Florida 32736, U/W 702/11, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,950.75 ; PD $0.00; RO: LEHM4119: ROY D. LEHMAN, SR AND CAROL S. LEHMAN 1713 Delence Street , Toledo, Ohio 43605, U/W 924/32, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,409.10 ; PD $0.00; RO: LENK7789: ALBERT LENKE AND CECILIA P ANDREWS AND GAIL ANDREWS MAITH 45 CORMORANT CIR , DAYTONA BEACH, Florida 32119, U/W 116/47, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,105.52 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIFE8597: LIFE OASIS FOR CHILDREN, a Florida Corporation 1793 W HILLSBOROUGH AVE , Tampa, Florida 33603-1130, U/W 915/917/40, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $7,318.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIFT8778: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol 610 Monroe St , Stroudesburg, Pennsylvania 18360, U/W 318/44, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,027.91 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIFT8805: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol 610 Monroe St , Stroudesburg, Pennsylvania 18360, U/W 919/921/22, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $7,345.55 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIFT8808: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol 610 Monroe St , Stroudesburg, Pennsylvania 18360, U/W 808/1, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,001.60 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIPP6956: FLORENCE A. LIPPS 1377 FLORESTA DRIVE , PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida 34983, U/W 210/34, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,594.93 ; PD $0.00; RO: LORA5805: LOURDES LORA 4735 Palma Dr , Kissimmee, Florida 34746, U/W 401/52, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,571.07 ; PD $0.00; RO: LUDW8004: SHIRLEY P. LUDWICK PAUL E. LUDWICK 7503 W. Jim Lane , CRYSTAL RIVER, Florida 34429, U/W 415/417/21, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,762.94 ; PD $0.00; RO: LUND7414: BILLY W LUNDY AND JANE C. LUNDY 2275 WARRIOR JASPER ROAD , WARRIOR, Alabama 35180, U/W 219/221/45, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $8,654.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: MANN8331: DONNA L. MANNING 1990 MAGNOLIA STREET , BARTOW, Florida 33830, U/W 108/16, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,005.84 ; PD $0.00; RO: MANN8331: DONNA L. MANNING 1990 MAGNOLIA STREET , BARTOW, Florida 33830, U/W 110/16, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,535.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9351: RMA FAMILY ASSOCIATES, INC, A NY Corporation, RODNEY A MASON, AUTHORIZED AGENT 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 702/21, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,987.87 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 1/2, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $7,646.46 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 110/1, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,210.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 208/37, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,528.44 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 406/40, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $7,640.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 503/19, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,197.50 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 704/705/46, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $10,235.90 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RMA FAMILY ASSOCIATES, INC, A NY Corporation, RODNEY A MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 923/11, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,676.40 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 718/15, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,548.10 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9393: ANTHONY A. MASON 510 Clinton Square , Rochester, New York 14604, U/W 519/521/49, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $10,218.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9393: ANTHONY A. MASON 510 Clinton Square , Rochester, New York 14604, U/W 619/621/32, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $10,303.14 ; PD $0.00; RO: MAYN5060: CHARLENE S. MAYNARD 920 Shafer Street Apt 5, Westlake, Louisiana 70669, U/W 522/1, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,954.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCAR7286: ALTHEA L. MC ARTHUR 1469 Aldersgate Drive Apt 3, Kissimmee, Florida 34746, U/W 204/205/36, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $10,244.54 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738, U/W 104/105/45, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $7,341.73 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738, U/W 104/105/15, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $9,496.26 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738, U/W 620/32, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,607.39 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738, U/W 901/14, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,628.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738, U/W 415/417/24, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,741.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738, U/W 512/29, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,158.08 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738, U/W 518/31, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,041.28 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738, U/W 524/37, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,778.87 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCGI6732: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC 10923 STATE HIGHWAY 176 , WALNUT SHADE, MISSOURI 65771, U/W 108/52, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,698.66 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCGI8409: ARTHUR J. MCGINNIS 520 FLORIDA CLUB BLVD APT 10 , ST AUGUSTINE BEACH, Florida 32084, U/W 723/7, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,473.12 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCKI3260: DONALD W. MCKINNISH 3230 WILDMERE PL , HERNDON, Virginia 20171, U/W 919/921/36, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,299.07 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCKI5882: HELEN R. MCKINLEY AND WILLIAM R. MCKINLEY 5819 DANBURY LANE LOT96 , SARASOTA, Florida 34233, U/W 308/27, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,572.98 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9328: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 3343 S 18TH ST , SAINT LOUIS, Missouri 63118-3212, U/W 515/517/19, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $8,840.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9331: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 123 WEST 1ST STREET #675 , CASPER, Wyoming 82601, U/W 703/2, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,403.02 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9332: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 3343 S 18TH ST , SAINT LOUIS, Missouri 63118-3212, U/W 403/34, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,417.42 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9333: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 3343 S 18TH ST , SAINT LOUIS, Missouri 63118-3212, U/W 306/36, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $7,640.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9339: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 3343 S 18TH ST , SAINT LOUIS, Missouri 63118-3212, U/W 316/20, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,207.84 ; PD $0.00; RO: MEIL4227: KEITH E. MEILAHN AND CLEONE D. MEILAHN 1950 NE 30TH ST , LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Florida 33064, U/W 719/721/5, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $10,263.67 ; PD $0.00; RO: MEYE4586: GENE MEYER 2000 SOUTH NEW FLORISSANT ROAD SOUTH, FLORISSANT, Missouri 63031, U/W 510/9, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,607.30 ; PD $0.00; RO: MEYE5476: ROBIN A. MEYERS-POWELL 231 Dunbridge Drive , Palm Harbor, Florida 34684, U/W 410/5, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,595.77 ; PD $0.00; RO: MIDD4300: JEANNE L. MIDDLETON AND EUGENE E. MIDDLETON 3418 Martindale Rd. NE , Canton, Ohio 44714-1452, U/W 701/30, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,820.75 ; PD $0.00; RO: MISI6187: ARLENE K. MISIURE 4163 LAFAYETTE , LINCOLN PARK, Michigan 48146, U/W 221/22, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $7,329.74 ; PD $0.00; RO: MISK3383: DWAN L. ADKINS 3340 Pleasant Hill Road , Kissimmee, Florida 34746, U/W 910/39, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,153.50 ; PD $0.00; RO: MOOR8894: TYSON MOORE 2727 Bunn Dr , Springfield, Illinois 62703-3954, U/W 924/8, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,882.92 ; PD $0.00; RO: MOYE3876: DANIEL R MOYER 16 Shirley Lane , Coiling Springs, Pennsylvania 17007, U/W 906/20, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $7,642.42 ; PD $0.00; RO: MULD6308: GRETCHEN MULDROW 807 MARION WAY , CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Illinois 60411, U/W 108/18, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,016.83 ; PD $0.00; RO: MUNR4619: JEFFREY S. MUNRO 4605 51 Street , RED DEER, Alberta T4N 2A3, U/W 602/41, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $3,582.01 ; PD $0.00; RO: MURD8910: MURDOCH INVESTMENT TRUST, LLC, a New Mexico Limited liability company 5814 Meadowland Drive , Texarkana, Texas 75503, U/W 907/909/18, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $8,206.50 ; PD $0.00; RO: MURD9205: MURDOCH INVESTMENT TRUST, LLC, a New Mexico Limited liability company 2 East Congress Street, Suite 900 , Tucson, Arizona 85701, U/W 810/16, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,343.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: MURR9322: CARRIE LOUNELL MURRAY 5123 BONNYBROOK DR W , LAKELAND, Florida 33811-1634, U/W 406/39, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,603.72 ; PD $0.00; RO: NAUG4037: RONALD L. NAUGLE AND MARY R. NAUGLE 19250 SE 69TH PL , MORRISTON, Florida 32668, U/W 716/5, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,145.12 ; PD $0.00; RO: NEDI5590: DOREEN K. KNEDILSKY AND MIKE W. KNEDILSKY 31 Parnell Road , St. Catherines, Ontario L2N 6J8, U/W 904/905/17, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $6,637.59 ; PD $0.00; RO: NEW4727: JOHN E. NEW AND TAMBRA L. NEW 713 Moore Avenue , Augusta, Georgia 30904, U/W 604/605/11, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $10,493.93 ; PD $0.00; RO: OLIN4497: JOHN C CAREY & IRVIN E OLIN & SANDRA A OLIN 1100 Seagate Avenue Apt 32, Neptune Beach, Florida 32266, U/W 701/39, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,790.48 ; PD $0.00; RO: OSBO5811: BAYARD A. OSBORNE AND ANN L. OSBORNE 6229 E GARNET CIR , ANAHEIM, California 92807, U/W 318/25, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,362.17 ; PD $0.00; RO: OWNE7764: GLORIA A. OWNEY 4304 STAGHORN DR. , LAKELAND, Florida 33810, U/W 302/4, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $5,047.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: PANT4884: STEWART M. PANTALL AND WANDA L. PANTALL 14825 SOUTH EAST 100 CT , SUMMERFIELD, Florida 34491, U/W 612/13, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD $4,950.10 ; PD $0.00.
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585, the following vehicle(s), 2008 KIA - KNADE123086362108, w/total sum at date of sale to redeem vehicle will be $1,567.50; and 2003 DODG - 1D7HA18KX3J664130, w/total sum at date of sale to redeem vehicle will be $1,133.25; will be sold at public sale to satisfy labor and storage lien, at 9:00 AM on SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 by 4 BOYS ENTERPRISES INC at 424 S. NOVA RD, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, phone: 386-258-1051. Sold as-is; for cash only. Lienor reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Parties claiming interest have rights to a hearing and to recover vehicle prior to sale date without instituting judicial proceedings by posting bond with the Volusia County Clerk of Court in accordance to F.S. 559.917. Sale proceeds exceeding lien amount will be deposited with said Clerk of Court.
August 20, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11645-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
VERA R. WILKINS,
a/k/a VERA JANE WILKINS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of VERA R. WILKINS, also known as VERA JANE WILKINS, deceased, whose date of death was April 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ ROBERT DAVID WILKINS, JR.
Co-Personal Representative
214 Forest Hills Boulevard
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
/s/ DORIS ANNETTE WILKINS
Co-Personal Representative
214 Forest Hills Boulevard
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11137-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOUGLAS NEIL BARNHART
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DOUGLAS NEIL BARNHART, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Stratton Smith, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 340030
3917 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33629
Telephone: (813) 251-1624
e-mail: service@strattonlaw.com
Neil Barnhart,
Personal Representative
c/o 3917 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.
Tampa, FLlorida 33629
August 20 & 27, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-11760-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
MORRIS JOSEPH SMALL, JR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Morris Joseph Small, Jr., deceased, File Number 2019-11760-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.
/s/ L. Roland Blossom
Attorney and Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 216259
1171 Orange Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 871-6124
August 13 & 20, 2020
***********
TRUSTEE NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that on September 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Tropic Shores Condominium, Common Room, 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale the following real properties as described in Schedule “A”.
The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues was initiated on or about February 20, 2020 for Schedule “A” by TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF VOLUSIA COUNTY INC., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.
Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee's sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. as a Florida Professional Association, whose address is 1101 Douglas Avenue, Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.
The timeshare interest and obligor(s), subject to this Notice of Sale are described as follows:
Unit Numbers and Week Numbers (as per Schedule “A” attached) in TROPIC SHORES, a condominium according to Book 3578, at Page 1553, and all amendments thereto, if any, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The names of the obligor(s), together with Unit/Week Nos., and Assessments, are shown on Schedule “A” attached hereto.
The obligor(s) has/have failed to pay maintenance fees and assessments on the timeshare pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. As of the date of this Notice the total amount owed is listed in the attached Schedule “A”. Additionally, 0.00043% per diem will be charged to the obligor(s) account to account for further accrual of the delinquent amount.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule “A”, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.
The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7850 at Page 2603 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying in full with certified funds in the following amounts: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier's check, or money order) to Trustee, Fresh-Start.Law, P.A, 1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.
DATED: August 4, 2020.
/s/ Matthew R. Gross, J.D.
Matthew R. Gross, J.D.
Fresh-Start.Law, P.A.
1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 403-5936 (phone)
(407) 842-7248 (telefax)
SCHEDULE "A"
RECORD OWNER
UNIT # / WEEK #
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
Alberto E. Zacchino, Jr.
39 Shira Lane
Manalapan, NJ 07726-8802
202 / 1
$5,196.00
Gladys G. Zacchino
1434 Burntwood Trail
Toms River, NJ 08753-2740
202 / 1
$5,196 .00
The Estate of Richard Alston
Betty A. Alston
710 Bishop Trace
Fairburn, GA 30213-2649
202 / 48
$5,089.76
Cathy Susan Farmer
98 Pearson Rd. NW
Adairsville, GA 30103-5715
203 / 20
$6,145.68
Mark A. Smith
Nancy E. Smith
17210 North Lindgren Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85373-2228
205 / 3
$4,927.60
The Estate of Marvin Brown, Jr.
Delores F. Brown
4323 Earney Road
Woodstock, GA 30188-2209
206 / 6
$5,255.69
Starris D. Revell
8 Oakmount Drive
Newnan, GA 30263-2917
206 / 24
$5,196 .00
William Morehouse, Jr.
6445 Bartz Road
Lockport, NY 14094-9507
304 / 16
$5,196 .00
Jennifer Morehouse
224 Saint Lawrence Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14216-1360
304 / 16
$5,196 .00
The Estate of Ernestine Mayle
P.O. Box 9821
Canton, OH 44711-0821
305 / 27
$5,196.00
The Estate of Edith Hollis Sims
3801 Cherry Ridge Blvd.
Decatur, GA 30034-5051
305 / 40
$5,089.76
Oleh J. Chomyn
Christine B. Mackey
475 Hiscock Shores Rd. RR# 3
Carrying Place, Ontario
CANADA
K0K 1L0
306 / 04
$5,196.00
Karen E. Ferris
3011 SW 10th Ave.
Cape Coral, FL 33914-4215
402 / 33
$5,196.00
William E. Pride, Jr.
Kymberly K. Pride
231 East Plane Street
Bethel, OH 45106-1401
406 / 3
$5,196.00
Michael Buckner
3545 Claremont St.
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466-9348
502 / 10
$5,196.00
Elfriede Buckner
40 Plains Rd.
New Paltz, NY 12561-2715
502 / 10
$5,196.00
Kathy Kangas
292 Masters St.
Thunder Bay, Ontario
CANADA
P7B 6L5
502 / 49
$5,089.76
Thomas Allen Dews
2109 Clementine St.
Naples, FL 34120-5327
703 / 1
$5,196.00
Teresa L. Stivers
210 Pierce Ave, Apt. 2
Cape Canaveral, FL 32920-3146
707 / 41
$5,089.76
Phillip Stivers
1066 Tunnel Hill Rd.
Elizabethtown, KY 42701-8066
707 / 41
$5,089.76
Mark C. Susey
305 E. Ewing St., Apt 304
Lewistown, MO 63452-2587
807 / 30
$5,243.49
Julie K. Feldmeier
2115 Wagner Trace Drive
Beaver Creek, OH 45431-2976
807 / 30
$5,243.49
The Estate of Elizabeth Brown Green
156 Orchard Creek Rd.
Oriental, NC 28571-8614
1004 / 49
$5,089.76
Edwin Hokunani Sproat
91-2170 Kanela St. #M107
Ewa Beach, HI 96706-5962
1102 / 43
$5,089.76
Amy L. Pursifull-Valdez
689 Mount Olive Church Lane NE
White, GA 30184-3225
1104 / 36
$5,089.76
Rogelio E. Valdez
53 Young Loop SW
Cartersville, GA 30120-5747
1104 / 36
$5,089.76
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-CP-11135
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HOLLY LEE DONLEY A/K/A
HOLLY L. DONLEY
Deceased.
AMENDED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Holly Lee Donley a/k/a Holly L. Donley, deceased, File Number 1010-CP-11135, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32724; that the decedent's date of death was April 1, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $3,729.28 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Ian T. Sharer, 1416 Winter Wharf Lane
Winter Springs, FL 32708
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
STEPHEN H. COOVER
Florida Bar Number: 0314080
Stephen H. Coover, PLLC
230 North Park Avenue
Sanford, FL 32771
Telephone: (407) 322-4051
E-Mail: steve.coover@hmc-pa.com
Secondary E-Mail: mindy.rinne@hmc-pa.com
Person Giving Notice:
Ian T. Sharer
1416 Winter Wharf Lane
Winter Springs, Florida 32708
August 13 & 20, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10787 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SHARON HARTLEY,
a/k/a SHARON ANTOINETTE
HARTLEY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Sharon Hartley, a/k/a Sharon Antoinette Hartley, deceased, whose date of death was November 1, 2019, File Number 2020 10787 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication if this Notice is August 13, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JEFFREY DAVID STARK, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0721761
505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2
DeLand, FL. 32724
Telephone: (386) 873-2909
email: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com
Personal Representative
/s/ ROGER IKELER
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
FUNctional Health & Fitness
1450 Freeport Drive
Deltona, FL 32725
/s/ Krista Denoff
August 20, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7th
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2016 30237 CICI
NEW COLONY HOUSE, INC.,
d/b/a MARINA BREEZE CONDOMINIUMS OF DAYTONA BEACH,
Plaintiff,
vs.
STANLEY C. HILL, a married man, his
Successors and/or assigns, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STANLEY C. HILL, REGIONS BANK, UNKNOWN TENANT # 1 and UNKNOWN TENANT # 2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order on Plaintiff’s Motion to Reset Foreclosure Sale entered in Case No. 2016 30237 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida with NEW COLONY HOUSE, INC. d/b/a MARINA BREEZE CONDOMINIUMS OF DAYTONA BEACH, as Plaintiff, and STANLEY C. HILL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STANLEY C. HILL n/k/a SUZETTE HILL, REGIONS BANK, UNKNOWN TENANT # 1 and UNKNOWN TENANT # 2, as Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com/index.cfm on September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
EXHIBIT “A”
Real Property
PARCEL ONE: An absolute and indefeasible fee simple title in and to all of APARTMENT UNIT J-4, NEW COLONY HOUSE, according to the floor plan which is all part of the plot plan and survey which are an exhibit to the Declaration of Restrictions, Reservations, Covenants, Conditions and Easements recorded in Official Records Book 1326, Page 526, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and said exhibits to the aforesaid Declaration being recorded in Map Book 31, Pages 54 and 55, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. Said Apartment Unit J-4 of NEW COLONY HOUSE constitutes all of the space or area located within the perimeter of the unfinished and undecorated walls, floors and ceilings of said Apartment Unit J-4 of NEW COLONY HOUSE, as shown and set out in said Declaration and Exhibit thereto.
PARCEL TWO: An absolute and indefeasible fee simple title in and to an undivided one-forty-sixth (1/46) interest in and to that certain parcel or parcels of land designated as Lot A, as exemplified, referred to and set forth in the survey which is an exhibit to the Declaration of Restrictions Reservations, Covenants, Conditions and Easements recorded in Official Records Book 1326, Page 526, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and said exhibits to the aforesaid Declaration being recorded in Map Book 31, Pages 54 and 55, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together with all buildings, improvements and appurtenances thereon located.
PARCEL THREE: A perpetual and non-exclusive easement in common with, but not limited to, all other owners of undivided interests in the land and the improvements described above in PARCEL TWO, for egress and ingress with all of the public passageways, common areas and facilities upon the land described in PARCEL TWO, and more particularly described and identified in the aforesaid recorded Declaration of Restrictions, Reservations, Covenants, Conditions and Easements recorded in Official Records Book 1326, Page 526, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and said exhibits to the aforesaid Declaration being recorded in Map Book 31, at Pages 54 and 55, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together with all the rights, powers and privileges inuring to the benefit of all owners of undivided interests in the land and improvements described in PARCEL TWO above.
a/k/a 500 South Beach Street, #J4, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (the "Property"
Should the successful highest bidder not complete the sale, per the Clerk of the Court’s procedures, upon payment of the appropriate sales price and documentary stamps, the Clerk of the Court shall issue a Certificate of Sale to Plaintiff. (The Plaintiff shall have a credit bid for those amounts awarded pursuant to the Consent Final Judgment, as may be further modified by the Order on Plaintiff’s Motion to Reset Foreclosure Sale entered by this Court.) If, however, there are other bids made at the sale that are higher than Plaintiff’s, other than that of the bidder who failed to complete the sale, then, upon payment of the appropriate sales price and documentary stamps, within 24 hours after the time of the failed sale, the Clerk of Court shall issue a Certificate of Sale to the next-highest bidder.
“ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE. SEE FLORIDA STATUTE §45.031(2)(f).”
FRANK, WEINBERG & BLACK, P.L.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
140 South Beach Street, Suite 310
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Telephone:(386) 322-4430
Fax: (954) 474-9850
Email: lwagner@fwblaw.net
BY /s/ LEANNE B. WAGNER, ESQ.
Florida Bar No. 57847
IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT OF 1990, (“ADA"), IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATIONS IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT VOLUSIA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 125 E. ORANGE AVENUE, STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA 32114 OR TELEPHONE ADA COORDINATOR AT (386) 257-6096. WITHIN 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 71.
August 13 & 20, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/7/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1998 PONT Grand Prix
VIN 1G2WJ52K7WF306593
2003 DODG Caravan
VIN 1D4GP25373B143340
1990 CHEV Astro
VIN 1GBDM15Z1LB130417
2011 HYUN Sonata
VIN 5NPEC4AC2BH141509
2000 DODG Ram 1500
VIN 3B7HC13Z4YM222754
August 20, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018-10956-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
ORETHA W. BELL,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ORETHA W. BELL, deceased, File Number 2018-10956-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ L. Roland Blossom
Florida Bar No. 216259
1171 Orange Avenue
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
(386) 871-6124
Co-Personal Representative:
/s/ Donald T. Bell
119 Buckskin Ln.
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
Co-Personal Representative:
/s/ Warren M. Bell
9238 Kensington Row Ct.
Orlando, Florida 32827
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11675-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
AMY A. HAWTHORNE,
a/k/a AMY ALLYN HAWTHORNE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of AMY A. HAWTHORNE, also known as AMY ALLYN HAWTHORNE, deceased, whose date of death was June 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ THOMAS R. HAWTHORNE
Personal Representative
31 Oriole Circle
Guilford, Connecticut 06437
August 13 & 20, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 10862 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Glenn Leon Pflugbeil, Petitioner
and
Kiersten May Pflugbeil, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Kiersten May Pflugbeil
UNKNOWN
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Glenn Leon Pflugbeil
332 Crystal Pond Ave.
DeLand, FL 32720
on or before August 28, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: July 15, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
July 30, August 6, 13 & 20, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2020 11766 PRDL
DIVISION PROBATE
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
HARVEY WILLIAM ROBITAILLE, SR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of HARVEY WILLIAM ROBITAILLE, SR. deceased, File Number 2020 11766 PRDL in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is this 20th day of August, 2020.
/s/ BARRY E. HUGHES, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No: 375748
900 Big Tree Road
South Daytona, FL 32119
Telephone: (386) 788-9667
Facsimile: (386) 322-2564
Attorney for Petitioner
/s/ LOLA ROBITAILLE
Petitioner
August 20 & 27, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019-12385-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARK DANIEL SAMPSON,
aka MARK D. SAMPSON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARK DANIEL SAMPSON, also known as MARK D. SAMPSON, deceased, whose date of death was February 1, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2020.
Robert D. Hines, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0413550
Hines Norman Hines, P.L.
1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B
Tampa, FL 33612
Telephone: 813-265-0100
Email: rhines@hnh-law.com
Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com
SUSAN HOWLETT SAMPSON
Personal Representative
664 Killian Circle
Deltona, FL 32738
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 11736 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
In Re: The Marriage of
Lisette Conde, Petitioner
and
Richard A Marchese, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Richard A Marchese
LKA: 1320 4 Street
Orange City, FL 32763
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Lisette Conde
1320 4 Street
Orange City, FL 32763
on or before October 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: August 17, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C Jennino, Deputy Clerk
August 20, 27, September 3 & 10, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2016-10468-CIDL
DIVISION: 02
JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE,
Husband and Wife,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, and CREDITORS,
Defendants,
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 12, 2020 and entered in Case No#2016-10468-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, Husband and Wife, are the Plaintiffs, and ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; and CACH, LLC, are the Defendants. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder at www.volusia.realforeclosure.com at 11:00 a.m. on September 17, 2020, the following-described property as set forth in Count III of said Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Lot 5 except the Northerly 20 feet thereof and except that part underlying Right-of-Way for U.S. Highway No. 1; Lot 6 except that part underlying Right-of-Way for U.S. Highway No. 1; Lot 10 except the Northerly 80 feet thereof as measured on the Westerly line thereof, Block F, HIGHLAND SHORES SECTION TWO, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 9, page 64, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
A Portion of Lot 11, Block F, HIGHLAND SHORES SECTION TWO, as shown on Map in Map Book 9, Page 64 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Southwesterly corner of said Lot 11, thence North 25° 18’ 23” East along the Northwesterly line of said Lot 11, a distance of 121.94 feet; thence south 16° 28’ 29” east a distance of 90.93 feet to the Southerly line of said Lot 11; thence south 73° 31’ 31” West along said Southerly line a distance of 81.25 feet to the point of beginning.
The North 20 feet of Lot 1, Block A, SECTION THREE, HIGHLAND SHORES, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 62, less and except that portion underlying road Right-of-Way, and the South 30 feet of Lot 1 and the North 20 feet of Lot 2, Block A, SECTION THREE, HIGHLAND SHORES, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book, 8, Page 62, less and except that portion underlying road Right-of-Way, all in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 13th day of August, 2020.
/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar Number: 280704
BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smryna Beach, Florida 32169
Phone: (386) 423-1110
Facsimile: (386) 423-1164
Attorney for Plaintiffs
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, (386) 736-5915, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 20 & 27, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020- 11671-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF MILDRED MAE FURY Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of MILDRED MAE FURY, deceased, File Number 2020-11671-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was April 10, 2020; that the total value of the estate is exempt and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Jeffrey Dunston, 1445 Nottingham Way, Hamilton, New Jersey 08609
Lysa Dunston, 820 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Trudi Brown, 820 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Erica Johnson
ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE
840 Harrington Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 232-8447
Person Giving Notice
/s/ Lysa Dunston
Lysa Dunston
820 Derbyshire Road
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
August 13 & 20, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 09/03/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1C3CCBAB9CN201889 2012 Chrysler
August 20, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2016-10468-CIDL
DIVISION: 02
JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE,
Husband and Wife,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, and CREDITORS,
Defendants,
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 12, 2020 and entered in Case No#2016-10468-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, Husband and Wife, are the Plaintiffs, and ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; and CACH, LLC, are the Defendants. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder at www.volusia.realforeclosure.com at 11:00 a.m. on September 17, 2020, the following-described property as set forth in Count II of said Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Lots 3 and 4, and Lot 2, less the Northerly 20 feet thereof, as measured along U.S. Highway No. 1, Block A, Highland Shores Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 62, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, less and except any part within the road right of way for U.S. No. 1.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 13th day of August, 2020.
/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar Number: 280704
BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smryna Beach, Florida 32169
Phone: (386) 423-1110
Facsimile: (386) 423-1164
Attorney for Plaintiffs
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, (386) 736-5915, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
August 20 & 27, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 30027 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; TONYA M. PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. PERKINS; HUNTER`S RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF EAST FLORIDA, INC.; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 24, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 11th day of September, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 71, SHADOW CROSSINGS UNIT 2 OF HUNTERS RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE(S) 49 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 4 Whipper In Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 6th day of August, 2020:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
August 13 & 20, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Prestige Property Specialists, Inc
DBA Prestige Properties
909 W New York Ave
DeLand, Fl 32720
/s/ Kellee H Smith
August 20, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE
TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.
August 20, 2020
To all Obligors listed below, their guardians, heirs, and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See exhibit "A" attached for Obligors and their notice addresses).
This Notice of Default and Intent to Foreclose is regarding that certain timeshare interests owned by Obligor in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc., located in Volusia County, Florida and more specifically described as follows: Unit # / Week # (see interval description on Exhibit "A") in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. according to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The Obligor has failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Obligor's timeshare and thereby the Obligor is in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association's lien on your unit week(s) as shown below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the Trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of you timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to send to the Trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.
Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the Trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statutes: Matthew R. Gross, J.D., Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. whose address is 1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, telephone: (407) 403-5936, telefax: (407) 842-7248, e-mail: tropicshores@first.law.
Exhibit “A”: Obligor, Notice Address, Unit/Week, Amount Due, Per Diem
SCHEDULE "A"
RECORD OWNER
UNIT # / WEEK #
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
Sharon Manson
32 Marigold Ct.
Tipp City, OH 45371-2964
303 / 37
$6,145.68
Roberto Rodriguez
5810 Santa Maria Ave., Ste. 205
PM3 8-840
Laredo, TX 78041-3004
404 / 43
$6,145.68
Charles Ray Snyder
Gloria Jean Snyder
2512 Knox Terrace
The Villages, FL 32162-4530
405 / 29
$6,277.48
Thomas C. Hamm
P.O. Box 1976
Daytona Beach, FL 32115-1976
406 / 26
$6,277.48
Valerie D. Hamm
734 S. Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114-5332
406 / 26
$6,277.48
Kevin M. Keyes
Michelle R. Keyes
152 Lakewood Village Circle
Daytona Beach, FL 32119-1492
407 / 10
$6,266.30
The Estate of Marvin N. Hiner
Keith D. Hiner
605 Avenue D SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880-3536
605 / 42
$6,145.68
Clifford K. Jones
88 Gunn Hill Rd.
New Preston, CT 06777-1318
607 / 6
$6,213.30
Malini Tours LLC
Authorized Agent Malini Mathura
2129 Buchanan Bay Circle
Orlando, FL 32839-4577
704 / 29
$6,277.48
Susanne Bone
1 Brisbane Glen
St. Catherines, ON L2N3K8
CANADA
706 / 43
$6,145.68
Linda J. Dahl
9 Stringybark Drive
Fern Bay, NSW 2295
AUSTRALIA
904 / 32
$6,277.48
Helen Draper
14 S Crescent St.
Terre Haute, IN 47802-4814
906 / 28
$6,275.46
The Estate of Harold W. Gladin
Betty J. Gladin
4205 Mabry Rd. NE
Roswell, GA 30075-1968
1002 / 21
$6,145.68
Jimmy S. Merck
5997 Williams Port Drive
Flowery Branch, GA 30542-3959
1002 / 49
$6,451.71
Greg Fleitz
123 S. Fourth Ave.
Alpena, MI 49707-2505
1005 / 27
$6,277.48
Linda Hunter
661 Bennett Ave., Apt 4G
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601-3458
1101 / 38
$6,407.84
August 20, 2020 / August 27, 2020
August 20 & 27, 2020
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/16/2020, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2005 jeep 1j4gl38kx5w725357
1992 Ford 1ftdf15y2nla99186
August 20, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 12184 CIDL
U.S BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS1
PLAINTIFF,
vs.
AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2 the names being fictitious to account for parties in possession,
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a CONSENT FINAL JUDGMENT OF FORECLOSURE dated July 28, 2020 and entered in 2019-12184-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS1 is the Plaintiff and AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE N/K/A KEIK FLORES are the Defendant(s). LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 15, 2020, the following described property, to wit:
LOT 26, BLOCK 78, DELTONA LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE(S) 105 THROUGH 120, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROPERTY ADRESS: 797 TRAFALGAR ST., DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus unclaimed.
Dated this 14th day of August, 2020.
McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC
3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
404.474.7149
By: /s/ Christopher Peck
Christopher T. Peck, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 88774
Service Email: ServiceFl@mtglaw.com
August 20 & 27, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 31051 FMCI
DIVISION: 35
James D Farlow,
Petitioner
vs.
Jenna Oliver,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Jenna Oliver
LKA: 12 Forest Ave
Wheeling, WV 26003
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
J David Ellzey, Jr, Esq
200 Magnolia Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
on or before 29 September 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: 12 August 2020
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C Jennino
Deputy Clerk
August 20, 27, September 3 & 10, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 31230 FMCI
DIVISION: 35
Roberta Goble,
Petitioner
vs.
Daniel Joshua Knapke, et al,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Courtney Catlett
1331 Phillips St.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Roberta Goble
1331 Phillips St.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
on or before September 8, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: July 23, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
July 30, August 6, 13 & 20, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019-11547 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RICHARD EVERETT LANGFORD,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RICHARD EVERETT LANGFORD, deceased, File No. 2019-11547 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representatives, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All Creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is the 20th day of August, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ Anne Langford Williams
4835 Andrade Street
Pensacola, FL 32504-9020
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ Gary L. Simmons
GARY L. SIMMONS, Esq.
FBN 306193
Simmons NSB Law PLLC
PO Box 2004
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32170-2004
(407) 637-4994 / Fax (321) 256-5131
August 20 & 27, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2014-11673-CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST
Plaintiff,
vs.
HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an ORDER ON PLAINTIFF’S MOTION TO RESET FORECLOSURE SALE dated July 21, 2020 and entered in 2014-11673-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST is the Plaintiff and HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC. are the Defendant(s). LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 10, 2020, the following described property, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK C, FOX RUN UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 61, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 511 W. Gardenia Dr., Orange City, FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
DATED this 11th day of August, 2020.
McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC
3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
404.474.7149
By: /s/ Christopher Peck
Christopher T. Peck, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 88774
Service Email: ServiceFL@mtglaw.com
August 20 & 27, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 20-3384
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
2003 NISSAN 350Z COUPE
VIN: JN1AZ34E33T015535
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
2003 NISSAN 350Z COUPE SEIZED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 13, 2020, AT OR NEAR 2790 ELKCAM BOULEVARD, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes, that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
August 20 & 27, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11747-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOROTHEA MARIA HARDY,
a/k/a DOROTHEA M. HARDY,
a/k/a DOROTHEA FELTE HARDY,
a/k/a DOROTHEA HARDY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DOROTHEA MARIA HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA M. HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA FELTE HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA HARDY, deceased, whose date of death was June 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Edwin Channing Coolidge,
Jr., Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 991058
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: ccoolidge@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Karl Plasa
165 Division Street
Cobourg, ON K9A0B3
August 20 & 27, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11480-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
NORMA D. LOPATIN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of NORMA D. LOPATIN, deceased, whose date of death was May 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ ANDREW J. LOPATIN
Personal Representative
5788 Heathermere Lane
Poet Orange, Florida 32127
August 13 & 20, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on September 3, 2020 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of DeBary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 744 Robert Linares $556.75, 1315 Brianna Quinones $284.06, 1332 Joseph Arnold $795.35, 908 Iyeshia Williams $821.75, 1428 Joe Bruno $747.50, 208 Jeremy Suarez $1341.05, 1426 Christian Marcucci Santiago $1261.80, 210 Gustavo Molina $1516.23
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2164 William Stefanich $1033.81, 2031 Colson Charles $424.25, 1059 Diya Harris $1145.00, 2156 Zachary Brown $795.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 1158 Charles Glezen $395.00, 8831 Eric Sutton $768.36, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1174.10, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $864.17, 1138 Chelsea Frye $742.25, 1144 Hector Alvarez $506.30, 4430 Stephen Upson $710.35, 3333 Rebecca and duane Grove $979.12, 3324 Jane Atkinson $1012.76
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Daytona Beach, 700 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Fl 32114; 1039 Edward Sanel $768.75, 1013 Demetrias Karagrannis $847.50, 1001 Jordan Rivers $1033.81
August 20 & 27, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on September 24, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.
The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7862 at Page 2797 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.Dated this 17th day of August, 2020.
Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire
300 South Orange Avenue,
Suite 1600
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 835-6790
Facsimile: (407) 849-7259
STATE OF FLORIDA
COUNTY OF ORANGE
The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 17th day of August, 2020.
/s/ KATHY O. MOOREHEAD
NOTARY PUBLIC
EXHIBIT “A”
RECORD OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
DELINQUENCY DATE
CARRIE LOURCEY
LEO J LOURCEY
473 FRUIT COVE RD
SAINT JOHNS, FL 322592858
A 52,500/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 420 through 428; 520 through 528 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331012278
$1,224.39
7/23/2018
THOMAS DANIEL SCHEERER
AMY DAMATO
44 CYPRESS ST
FLORAL PARK, NY 110013406
A 374,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000150806602
$2,189.97
8/9/2019
JULIET G POWELL
DULCEMAN POWELL
2537 SW 14TH TER
PAHOKEE, FL 334762803
A 84,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330513912
$1,298.10
1/18/2019
NICHOLAS WILLIAMS
KENNITA WILLIAMS
2390 SAN AUGUSTIN DR
NORTH POLE, AK 997057555
A 52,500/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400416442
$1,995.92
1/1/2016
FRANK L NOVINEC
1355 WARREN RD
LAKEWOOD, OH 441072517
A 77,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400321576
$1,613.63
1/11/2019
SUSAN S KINDIG
645 NEIL AVE APT 422
COLUMBUS, OH 432151643
A 90,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331009233
$1,355.61
1/21/2019
ROCKY SHERWOOD
MICHELLE STREETE
7508 WILHELM DR
LANHAM, MD 207063752
A 52,500/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320737695
$1,249.80
6/26/2018
JANICE REINHARDT
LUCILLE ARNOLD
1256 FISH HILL RD
WEST GREENWICH, RI 28172219
A 223,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000380917377
$5,168.78
10/28/2016
RACHEL M VICTORIA
131 THOMPSON AVE
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL 600961141
A 77,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000240413302
$1,179.97
2/12/2019
LYNDA SANDERLIN
366 SW BELMONT CIR
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL 349537104
A 84,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390703718
$1,311.30
2/11/2019
BARBARA J SMITH, TTEE OF THE FOUR BARGRAM-MEX TRUST
65 WESTBROOK LN
PALM COAST, FL 321647817
A 259,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1820 through 1833; 1920 through 1933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331605154
$1,724.13
8/9/2019
CHRISTINE D MCKENZIE
SUSAN LAFLAMME
978 ROSE CREEK TER
WOODSTOCK, GA 301898126
A 105,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1820 through 1833; 1920 through 1933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000080501042
$1,363.64
3/22/2019
JOANNE M CASELLI
9 FAIRWAY LN
BLACKSTONE, MA 15042315
A 78,000/139,685,500 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 2028 through 2033; 2128 through 2133; 2229; 2231; 2324; 2329 and 2331 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331214395
$1,265.83
12/21/2018
August 20 & 27, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2020-11329-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
Wendy Teresa Dill,
a/k/a Wendy T. Dill,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Wendy Teresa Dill, a/k/a Wendy T. Dill, deceased, File Number 2020-11329-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The name of the Petitioner and name and address and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH IN §733.702, FLORIDA STATUTE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 20, 2020.
WOODARD & FERGUSON, P.A.
/s/ David Ferguson, Esquire
FL Bar No.: 353655
10 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0822 (386) 677-5108 (fax)
Primary E-mail: dferguson@ormondlawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: ljarvis@ormondlawfirm.com
Attorney for Petitioner
/s/ Lucinda V. Jarvis, Petitioner
August 20 & 27, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020 11562 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARTIN J. DANAHER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARTIN J. DANAHER, deceased, whose date of death was June 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
/s/ PEGGY G. RIVERS
115 Lagoon Court
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
August 20 & 27, 2020
********
STATE OF VERMONT
SUPERIOR COURT
CHITTENDEN UNIT
PROBATE DIVISION
DOCKET NO. 317-3-20Cnpr
IN RE: The Estate of
THOMAS L NELSON
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING
BY PUBLICATION
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Whereas, the following petition has been made to the Chittenden Probate Division of the Vermont Superior Court: Petition to Open Decedent’s Estate; and
Whereas, a hearing on the petition will be held on September 15, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Chittenden Probate Division located at 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont.
It is hereby ordered that notice thereof be given by publishing this notice in a newspaper of general circulation in Chittenden County.
Service by publication to be complete at least fourteen days prior to the day assigned for hearing.
Therefore, you are hereby notified to appear before said Court, at the time and place assigned, to make objections if you have cause. This is the first action in this proceeding. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this matter you must formally enter your appearance with the Court by filing Form P148.
Dated at Burl., Vermont, this 10 day of June, 2020.
/s/ Hon. Gregory J. Glennon
Probate Judge
Publication Date: August 20, 2020
August 20, 2020
**********
voLusia
countY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
File No. 2020 11097 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHRISTOPHER THOMAS WELCH
Deceased.
Administration of the estate of
Christopher Thomas Welch, deceased,
whose date of death was
January 19, 2020 is pending in the
above-referenced court, the address
of which is P O Box 6043,
DeLand, FL 32721. The names and
addresses of the personal representative
and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands
against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court within the time periods set forth in Florida statutes
sections 733.702 and 733.710 or
be forever barred.
The date of first publication of
this notice is August 13th, 2020.
PAMAELA WELCH
Personal Representative
c/o BARRISTER LAW FIRM
2002 E. Robinson st.
Orlando, FL 32803
MATTHEW G. DEBOARD, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 103010
BARRIsTER LAW FIRM, P.A.
2002 E. Robinson st.
Orlando, FL 32803
Telephone: (407) 205-2906
Fax: (407) 386-6621
E-Mail: DeBoard@barlaw.com
August 13, 20, 2020 v20-0306
****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 32107 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION, HOME EQUITY
MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2006-KS4,
Plaintiff, VS.
CHRISTOPHER MORRELL; et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: CHRIsTOPHER MORRELL
Last Known Residence: 1730 Buena vista
Avenue, Holly Hill, FL 32117
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in vOLUsIA County, Florida:
LOT 24 AND THE NORTH ½ OF
LOT 25, BLOCK 16, RIO vIsTA,
sECTION “B”, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE(s) 150, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and
you are required to serve a
copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on ALDRIDGE |
PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,
at 1615 south Congress Avenue,
suite 200, Delray Beach,
FL 33445, on or before september
16, 2020, and file the original
with the clerk of this court
either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you,
to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at
least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon
receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA
PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on July 30, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
By Deputy Clerk
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (561) 392-6391
1221-4190B
August 13, 20, 2020 v20-0307
****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 10849 CIDL
NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW PENN
FINANCIAL, LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
REBECCA LEE ALLARD, AS POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; GEORGE
LEON LANGLOIS, JR., AS POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; MARY WESTON,
AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX
CHAFFEE; KARY LYNN PORTER, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;
BOBBI JO CHAFFEE, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF
BEATRIX CHAFFEE; THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CREDITORS, LIENORS AND
TRUSTEES OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR
HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY
RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order dated July 2, 2020 entered in
Civil Case No. 2019 10849 CIDL in the
Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL,
LLC D/B/A sHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE sERvICING, Plaintiff and
REBECCA LEE ALLARD, As POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;
GEORGE LEON LANGLOIs, JR., As
POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;
MARY WEsTON, As POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; KARY
LYNN PORTER, As POTENTIAL HEIR
OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; BOBBI JO
CHAFFEE, As POTENTIAL HEIR OF
BEATRIX CHAFFEE; THE UNKNOWN
HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
CREDITORs, LIENORs AND
TRUsTEEs OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE,
DECEAsED, are defendants, Clerk of
Court, will sell the property at public sale
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning
at 11:00 AM on september 10, 2020
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 24, BLOCK K, REPLAT OF
PLANTATION EsTATEs UNIT NO.
1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 11, AT PAGEs 177
AND 178, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 129 Angeles
Road, Debary, Florida 32713
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT
IN THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs
PENDENs MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTs THE sURPLUs
As UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITs DIsCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE
sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED
TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED
As PROvIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West state Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
service E-mail:
ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JAsON M vANsLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M190226
August 13, 20, 2020 v20-0308
****************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION: 2
CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS,
INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL
INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH
CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH
CREDIT UNION; CITY OF
DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;
MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A
AMANDA MASS; LAURA E. ROTH,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to an Amended Order Resetting
Foreclosure sale dated the 13th
day of August 2020 and entered in
Case No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for vOLUsIA County,
Florida, wherein PNC BANK, NATIONAL
AssOCIATION is the Plaintiff
and MICHELE KELLEY; sTATE
OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
REvENUE; DPMs, INC.; UNITED
GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL INsURANCE
COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA;
KENNEDY sPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A
LAUNCH CREDIT UNION; CITY OF
DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;
MICHELE DAvIs; sTUART
DAvIs; UNKNOWN TENANT #1
N/K/A KEITH WHITsELL; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 N/K/A
AMANDA MAss and UNKNOWN
TENANTs IN POssEssION OF
THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 27th day of October 2020, the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY-THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGE (s) 128
THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING
AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE
A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO
LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.
AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED
As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER
OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 14th day of August, 2020.
By: LIANA R. HALL, Esq.
Bar Number: 73813
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-03737
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0309
****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL
U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE
HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET
BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST
2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E.
COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER;
WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to
Cancel the July 07, 2020 Foreclosure
sale Date entered in Civil Case No.
2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK,
N.A., sUCCEssOR TRUsTEE TO
LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERs
OF BEAR sTEARNs AssET BACKED
sECURITIEs I TRUsT 2007-HE5,
AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs sE-RIEs
2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and THE EsTATE
OF RALPH E. COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER and WILLIAM COOPE, et al, are Defendants.
The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at volusia
County's On Line Public Auction
website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM on september 22, 2020, in
accordance with Chapter 45, Florida
statutes, the following described property
located in vOLUsIA County,
Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 29, PAGEs 11 TO 13, INCLUsIvE
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
Lis Pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
The court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was served
by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule
2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by
U.s. Mail to any other parties in accordance
with the attached service list this
31st day of July, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-089643-F00
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0310
****************************
AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE
NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR
C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET
BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2,
Plaintiff, VS.
GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY: et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that
sale will be made pursuant to an
Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment
was awarded on February 18,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein,
U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
As TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR
IN INTEREsT TO BANK OF AMERICA,
NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY
MERGER TO LAsALLE NATIONAL
BANK, As TRUsTEE FOR C-BAss
MORTGAGE LOAN AssET
BACKED CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs
2007-CB2 is the Plaintiff, and GAIL
A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY;
ROBERT sTEWART MCLARTY;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER
AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREsT As
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on
september 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM
EsT the following described real
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTs 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A.
M. KITCHENs REsUBDIvIsION
OF THE sOUTH 1/2 OF
BLOCK 32 OF HOWRY's ADDITION
AND OF BLOCK 197,
CITY OF DELAND, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
As RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 4, PAGE 103, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 11 day of August, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-2661B
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0311
****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30408 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON
ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2002-3,
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2002-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA L. WINTINK A/K/A VICTORIA LYNN WINTINK; ESTATE OF VICTORIA L. WINTINK, ET AL.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
MICHAEL WINTINK A/K/A MICHAEL
THOMAs WINTINK
(CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address: 1391 NORTH DEXTER
DRIvE, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the
following described property:
LOT 20, HIDDEN LAKE sUBDIvIsION,
PHAsE I, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,
PAGEs 121 AND 122, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1391 NORTH DEXTER DRIvE,
PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA 32129
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to J. Anthony van Ness, Esq.
at vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for
the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT
CENTER DRIvE, sUITE #110,
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on or before
september 25, 2020, a date which is within
thirty (30) days after the first publication of
this Notice in the FLA/WEsT vOLUsIA BEACON
and file the original with the Clerk of
this Court either before service on Plaintiff's
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the complaint. This notice
is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA
PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of this
Court this 10th day of August, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH vOLUsIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
13498-18
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0312
****************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
Case No. 2018 10663 CIDL
PHH Mortgage Corporation
Plaintiff, vs.
Jason H. Pratt a/k/a Jason Holmes Pratt; et al
Defendants.
TO: Unknown spouse of Heather M. Pratt
f/k/a Heather M. Johnson a/k/a Heather
Marie Johnson
Last Known Address: 3354 Heath Drive Deltona,
Fl. 32725
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in volusia County, Florida:
LOT 267, ARBOR RIDGE,
UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
53, PAGEs 39 THROUGH 41,
INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on Kara
Fredrickson, Esquire, Brock & scott,
PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose
address is 2001 NW 64th st, suite
130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within
thirty (30) days of the first date of
publication on or before september
29, 2020, and file the original with
the Clerk of this Court either before
service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or
immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on August 11, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
(sEAL) By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th st, suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
17-F02867
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0313
****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2019 31559 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE; ALICE WHEELHOUSE; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION,
INC.; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET,
TOWER I, CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to
Cancel the August 19, 2020 Foreclosure
sale Date entered in Civil Case No. 2019
31559 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL
AssOCIATION, NOT IN ITs INDIvIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT sOLELY As TRUsTEE
FOR THE RMAC TRUsT, sERIEs 2016-CTT is Plaintiff and DAvID R. WHEELHOUsE
and ALICE WHEELHOUsE, et al,
are Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.
ROTH, shall sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at volusia County's On
Line Public Auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM on september 30, 2020, in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida statutes,
the following described property located in
vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
THE FOLLOWING DEsCRIBED
REAL PROPERTY LYING AND
BEING sITUATED IN vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO -WIT:
UNIT 3703, THE TOWERs AT
PONCE INLET TOWER 1, A CONDOMINIUM,
ACCORDING TO THE
DECLARATION OF CONDO-MINIUM
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 3666, PAGE(s)
838, ET sEQ., OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; AND ANY AMENDMENTs
THERETO; TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIvIDED INTEREsT IN AND TO THOsE COMMON ELEMENTs APPURTENANT TO sAID
UNIT IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND
sUBJECT TO THE COvENANTs,
CONDITIONs, REsTRICTIONs,
TERMs AND OTHER PROvIsIONs
OF THAT DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. The court,
in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was served
by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516,
Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to
any other parties in accordance with the
attached service list this 31st day of July, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-090632-F00
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0314
****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A
CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON
ENTERPRISES, LLC.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order
Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Cancel the August
19, 2020 Foreclosure sale Date entered in Civil
Case No. 2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein BAYvIEW LOAN sERvICING, LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAs, JAMEs, et al, are
Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at volusia County's On Line Public Auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on
september 30, 2020, in accordance with Chapter
45, Florida statutes, the following described property located in vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment of Lost Note, to-wit:
LOT 82, FOXBORO sUBDIvIsION,
PHAsE III, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 48 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by
Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.
R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with the attached
service list this 06th day of August, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-075672-F00
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0315
****************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 30715 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A
CHARLES W. RUMER III, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November
15, 2019, and entered in 2019
30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL
LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLEs
WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLEs W.
RUMER III; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
CHARLEs WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A
CHARLEs W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on september 16,
2020, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE EsTATEs,
ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE
sOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE
NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE
EAsTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12,
BLOCK 5, As LIEs sOUTH OF THE
sOUTH LINE OF DIvIsION sTREET,
A 50 FOOT sTREET As NOW LAID-OUT,
H.P. HANDs sUBDIvIsION IN
THE THOMAs FITCH GRANT, As
PER MAP RECORDED IN DEED
BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 345 COLLINs sT,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 17 day of August, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-261541
August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0316
****************************