 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6724-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813042250140  LOT 14 BLK 1184 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 42 MB 27 PGS 262-266 INC PER OR 5082 PG 1981 PER OR 5542 PG 2394 PER OR 5632 PG 1514 PER OR 5955 PG 2857 PER OR 6406 PGS 0874-0876 INC PER OR 6499 PGS 1991-1992 PER OR 6777 PG 3437 PER OR 6821 PG 4247

Name in which assessed: DEREK J DELHOYO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10478-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #532705000681  LOT 68 E OF NEW RD RIVER RIDGE ESTS PER OR 3740 PG 451 PER OR 7136 PG 0015

Name in which assessed: RICHARD WRIGHT & MICHELE CONNELL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11487 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

FLORENCE ELIZABETH CARLSON

a/k/a Elizabeth Orlowski Carlson

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of FLORENCE ELIZABETH CARLSON, deceased, whose date of death was April 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 13, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Edwin Channing Coolidge, Jr. 

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 991058

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: ccoolidge@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Joseph J. Orlowski

1731 Beaver Valley Road

Beavercreek, Ohio 45434

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Preferred Care at Home of Coastal 

Volusia

250 South Beach St., Suite 201D

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

/s/ Doug Gondera

August 20, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6999-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813067050110  LOT 11 BLK 1753 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 67 MB 28 PGS 134-136 INC PER OR 2955 PG 1412 PER OR 5342 PG 3790 PER OR 6622 PG 4467 PER OR 6707 PGS 0214-0215

Name in which assessed: WALTER JOHN BOYLES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GARNET ROCK LLC - 616 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11825-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #533978000370  LOTS 37 & 38 PARIS PARK BLK 33 DAYTONA PER OR 3717 PG 1895 PG UNREC DC

Name in which assessed: CAROL L SYLVESTER C/O GLENN AUTRY MITCHELL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11642-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BESSIE ROSE YOUNG,

a/k/a BETTY YOUNG

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BESSIE ROSE YOUNG, a/k/a BETTY YOUNG, deceased, whose date of death was 06-22-2020; File # 2020-11642-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2018.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.  

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ EDWARD L. YOUNG

Personal Representative

910 Westridge Dr

DeBary, FL 32713

August 13 & 20, 2018 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

SMYRNA BEACH CLUB

5205 S. Atlantic Ave.

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Ocean View Towers 

Condominium, Inc.

August 20, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8199-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424219280030  LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 28 HIGHLAND PARK MB 10 PG 64 FITCH GRANT PER OR 1894 PG 1082 PER UNREC D/C

Name in which assessed: JANE C HARMON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12954-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #533898020230  LOT 23 & BLK 2 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5308 PG 548 PER OR 5816 PGS 0719-0721

Name in which assessed: WALTER JR & CLARA WASHINGTON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11822-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DONALD MALCOLM MERRILL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DONALD MALCOLM MERRILL, deceased, File Number 2020-11822-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was July 11, 2020 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

GEORGE ARTHUR MERRILL, 2409 Horton Road, Knightdale, NC 27745

JAMES MALCOLM MERRILL, 7524 Oakberry Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice 

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ JAMES MALCOLM MERRILL

7524 Oakberry Drive

Raleigh, NC 27616

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Prestige Property Specialists 

Property Management Inc DBA

Prestige Properties

909 W New York Ave

DeLand, Florida 32720

/s/ Kellee H Smith

August 20, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8211-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424220050300  S 40 FT OF LOT 29 & LOT 30 & N 15 FT OF LOT 31 BLK 5 RIO VISTA MB 10 PG 69 PER OR 1730 PG 1735

Name in which assessed: BETTY J REESE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12956-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #533898020270  LOT 27 BLK 2 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 1599

Name in which assessed: JOHN C & ELIZABETH G MCGHEE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11705-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BARBARA J. DUDROW

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BARBARA J. DUDROW, deceased, whose date of death was June 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ STEVEN R. JENNINGS

7 Lochmere Lane

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

SHERRY & TIM HOUSES OF HOPE

PO Box 32

DeLand, FL 32721

Sandra K Anglin

August 20, 2020

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

BECKS FINE FURNISHINGS

2460 Beck Cir

Deltona, FL 32738

Kevin Wilfred Geoffrey

August 20, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8574-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521119000170  LOT 17 CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT 1 MB 29 PG 48 PER OR 2576 PG 1893

Name in which assessed: ALBERTA GAINER C/O LASHAWN GAINES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14568-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #950505000140  LOT 14 HOWES SUB OAK HILL MB 4 PG 62 PER OR 3071 PG 1656 PER OR 6391 PGS 3841-3842 PER OR 6435 PGS 1992-1993 PER OR 6449 PGS 1855-1858 INC PER OR 6486 PG 4836

Name in which assessed: KEESHA N PILZ

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2019-12125-PRDL 

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

NORMAN FRANCIS HANS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Norman Francis Hans, deceased, whose date of death was August 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 13, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ ADAM POLLACK

Florida Bar No. 86142

LAW OFFICE OF 

ADAM L. POLLACK, P. A.

933 LEE RD., SUITE 350

ORLANDO, Florida 32835

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Dawn Hans

653 Bluehearts Trail

DeLand, FL 32724

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

SMITHCO TRUCKING LLC

1095 Lemon Bluff Rd

Osteen, FL 32764

Michael Shane Smith

August 20, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 9/3/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2004 HYUN Elantra

VIN KMHDN46DX4U872913

August 20, 2020

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8653-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521700000024  17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL IN SE 1/4 E OF LPGA BLVD MEAS 47.49 FT ON S/L & 1336.77 FT ON W/L PER OR 5543 PG 1086 PER OR 5597 PG 1078-1081 & OR 6535 PG 2193 PER OR 6536 PG 4045 PER OR 6815 PG 4524 PER OR 7276 PG 4208

Name in which assessed: JAMES A CIOFFI TR  GRAY HAWK II LAND TRUST

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2020 11170 PRDL

PROBATE DIVISION 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KAMLESHKUMAR RAVJIBHAI PATEL

a/k/a KAMLESH RAVJIBHAI PATEL

a/k/a KAMLESH R. PATEL,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KAMLESHKUMAR RAVJIBHAI PATEL a/k/a KAMLESH RAVJIBHAI PATEL a/k/a KAMLESH R. PATEL, deceased, File Number 2020 11170 PRDL in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is this 13th day of August, 2020. 

/s/ BARRY E. HUGHES, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No: 375748

900 Big Tree Road

South Daytona, FL 32119

Telephone: (386) 788-9667

Facsimile: (386) 322-2564

Attorney for Petitioner

 

/s/ DAXABEN PATEL

Petitioner

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11707-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MENA VIGNATI MINOR a/k/a

MENA V. MINOR a/k/a MENA MINOR

a/k/a PHILOMENA VIGNATI MINOR

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MENA VIGNATI MINOR a/k/a MENA V. MINOR a/k/a MENA MINOR a/k/a PHILOMENA VIGNATI MINOR, deceased, whose date of death was May 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 20, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ BOBBIE ASHMORE

104 Gresham Place

Falls Church, Virginia 22046

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10012-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #920701000010  7 19 32 LOT 1 JOHNSONS VILLAGE MB 19 PG 79 EXC E 70 FT DB 516 PG 222 PER OR 4010 PG 2106

Name in which assessed: THELMA LEE TAYLOR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

 

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11726-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MIKE KATSIROUBAS,

A/K/A MICHAEL KATSIROUBAS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MIKE KATSIROUBAS, also known as MICHAEL KATSIROUBAS, deceased, whose date of death was June 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 13, 2020.

/s/ Glenn L. Nye, Esq.,

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar No. 281417

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

228-C East New York Avenue

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-734-8081

Email Addresses: gnye100194@aol.com

Personal Representative:

VERONICA M. TRENT

444 Alexander Avenue,

Deltona, FL 32725

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2017 30293 CICI

THE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS 

ASSOCIATION INC, a Florida

non-profit Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

AMBAR SALEH A/K/A AMBAR 

CIPOLLONI, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE 

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 6, 2020 entered in 2017 30293 CICI in the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida wherein THE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., is Plaintiff, and AMBAR SALEH A/K/A AMBAR CIPOLLONI, et al, is the Defendant, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at: 11:00 A.M. on September 23, 2020.  (    ) www.volusia.realforeclose.com the Clerk’s website for online auctions after first given notice as required by Section 45.031, Florida Statutes, the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 14 AND 14-A, AUTUMN WOODS REVISED PLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGE 37, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A: 208 PINE CONE TRAIL,  ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174.

DATED at Volusia County, Florida this August 11, 2020.

FLORIDA COMMUNITY LAW GROUP, 

P.L.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1855 Griffin Road, Suite A-423

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Tel: (954) 372-5298

Fax: (866) 424-5348

Email: jared@flclg.com

By: /s/ Jared Block

       Jared Block, Esq.

       Florida Bar No. 90297ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

August 13 & 20, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 9/4/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2012 SUBA Outback

VIN 4S4BRCKCXC3241103

August 20, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 770-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #403603000340  LOT 34 COUNTRY ACRES SUB-UNIT III PHASE I MB 41 PGS 110-111 INC PER OR 5011 PG 1269 PER OR 5512 PG 1202 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 6845 PG 4363

Name in which assessed: ANTHONY G EATON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7585-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #420313000350  LOT 35 ORMOND BY THE SEA PLAT 6 MB 11 PGS 282-283 INC PER OR 2755 PG 0864

Name in which assessed: CLAUDETTE I TACKETT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9248-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #721100000310  11 17 32 S 375.7 FT OF N 1412.7 FT OF E 653 FT OF W 1313 FT OF SW 1/4 PER OR 4358 PG 4329

Name in which assessed: RICHARD DEAN SCHLEGEL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4089-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #312600000160  26 13 31 N 1/2 LYING W OF RR R/W PER OR 2562 PG 1382

Name in which assessed: FLAGLER DEVELOPMENT CO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JO HART the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3153-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #800304020370  LOTS 37 & 64 TO 74 INC BLK B VOLUSIA HIGHLANDS PER OR 3913 PG 3638

Name in which assessed: FAY M CLANCY C/O DAVID DEVENBURG

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7893-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #42291100000L  UNIT L HAND AVENUE CENTRE CONDO PER OR 5282 PG 4298 PER OR 6163 PGS 4077-4078 PER OR 7179 PG 0414

Name in which assessed: DANI OBEID

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10321-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #530952001240  UNIT 124 OCEAN JEWELS CLUB CONDO PER OR 5198 PG 4338 PER OR 6572 PGS 1281-1282

Name in which assessed: KIMBERLY A NAPOLILLO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5929-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813001120420  LOT 42 BLK 12 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 1 MB 25 PGS 96-100 INC PER OR 3528 PG 1106 PER OR 5602 PG 3963 PER OR 5855 PG 0443

Name in which assessed: ROBERT TARDIF ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that NATHAN E LOWERY KING RESIDENTIAL SERVICES LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5846-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #810404090070  LOTS 7 TO 10 INC BLK 9 DAVIS PARK 11TH ADD MB 7 PG 41 PER OR 2256 PG 1875

Name in which assessed: EDWARD L & MARTHA T SPALDING

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ATCF II FLORIDA-A LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8119-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424209000090  LOT 9 KITTRELL PARK IN BLKS 7 & 8 HAND TRACT FITCH MB 11 PG 290 PER OR 3787 PG 0676 PER OR 6858 PGS 4779-4781 INC PER OR 6948 PG 2227 PER OR 6948 PG 2229

Name in which assessed: DONNA ELIZABETH FONTENOT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13006-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #742708110030  E 46 FT OF APPROX W 951 FT OF N 33 FT OF APPROX S 545 FT OF BLK 9 A S BROWN SUB MB 1 PG 122 AKA UNIT C BLDG 11 PHASE 4 CEDAR DUNES PER OR 3811 PG 2186 PER OR 5332 PG 0392 PER OR 7322 PGS 4641 & 4642

Name in which assessed: EILAI INVESTMENTS LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6070-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813005710040  LOT 4 BLK 244 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PG 127 138 INC PER OR 1943 PG 1895 PER OR 7067 PG 0235 PER OR 7067 PG 0237 PER OR 7067 PG 0239 PER OR 7159 PG 2520 PER OR 7159 PG 1237

Name in which assessed: AMERICAN IRA LLC F/B/O ZAIDA RIVERA 401K ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6524-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813032900010  LOT 1 BLK 820 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 32 MB 27 PGS 101-118 INC PER OR 3726 PG 2618 PER OR 6868 PG 4174 PER OR 7261 PG 1470

Name in which assessed: JAMES MASON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8553-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521106000120  LOT 12 BEVERLY HILLS UNIT 6 MB 25 PG 24 PER OR 4072 PG 2773 PER OR 7352 PGS 4168-4169

Name in which assessed: VILLAGE RESOURCES & REAL ESTATE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ELEVENTH TALENT LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14390-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #850611133020  UNIT 302 OCEAN WALK AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH BLDG 13 CONDO OR 6473 PGS 0773-0871 PER OR 6830 PG 4262

Name in which assessed: DENNIS W LEE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6081-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813005770010 LOT 1 BLK 250 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127-138 INC PER OR 5073 PG 3051 PER OR 5569 PGS 1164-1165 PER OR 6137 PG 0116 PER OR 6525 PG 0397 PER OR 6581 PG 2637 PER OR 6601 PG 2262

Name in which assessed: SCOTT A ARIGO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7126-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813074510150  LOT 15 BLK 1925 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 74 MB 29 PGS 28-44 INC PER OR 3995 PG 1620 PER OR 6739 PGS 4731-4732 PER OR 7025 PG 3652

Name in which assessed: JAMES ANTHONY BRIDGEMAN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 8581-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521119000690  LOT 69 CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT 1 MB 29 PG 48

Name in which assessed: SAMMIE ROBINSON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14665-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #953703000010  LOTS 1 & 21 SUB LOT 125 PABLO SUB PER OR 2939 PG 0298 PER OR 5322 PG 3244 & PER OR 5535 PG 2898

Name in which assessed: MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH INC OF OAK HILL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6293-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #813005480080  LOT 8 BLK 220 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127 TO 138 INC

Name in which assessed: BIN YOUSEF BEHBEHANI

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7254-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #91060705006C  UNIT C BLDG 6 HICKORY WOODS COURT EDGEWATER CONDO APTS PHASE II PER OR 2276 PG 243 PER OR 4329 PG 153

Name in which assessed: MARY CATHERINE QUINN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8629-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #521205000610  PARCEL 61 IDLEWILD UNREC SUB OR PER RB 183 PG 296 INC PER OR 5081 PG 3893 PER OR 5681 PG 810 PER OR 6996 PG 2144 PER OR 7036 PG 4113 PER OR 7060 PG 3769 PER OR 7408 PG 1059

Name in which assessed: MICHAEL LOWE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1237-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #602002000010  LOT 1 BERRYS RIDGE MB 54 PGS 172-176 INC PER OR 6214 PG 0407 PER OR 6316 PG 2868

Name in which assessed: CARMELA DONNELLY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 6294-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #813005480090  LOT 9 BLK 220 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127 TO 138 INC

Name in which assessed: BIN YOUSEF BEHBEHANI

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7422-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #322704000280  LOT 28 EXC W 4 FT OCEAN CREST RESUB MB 19 PG 129 PER OR 1842 PG 0025 PER D/C 6361 PG 3387 PER OR 6428 PGS 0322-0323 PER OR 6445 PG 3737 PER D/C 6850 PG 1452 PER OR 6875 PG 0930

Name in which assessed: DOUGLAS MCGRATH ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that EMERALD TAX SBMUNI CUST FOR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8824-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #523812001050  LOTS 105 & 106 SUNNYLAND PARK BLK 16 KINGSTON MB 6 PG 114 PER OR 4276 PG 0408 PER OR 5903 PGS 1382-1383 INC PER OR 6305 PG 3690 PER OR 6474 PG 2770 PER OR 6492 PG 3334 & OR 6625 PG 2227

Name in which assessed: CHRISTINA JONES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of JULY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2553-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #700858130030  8 17 30 LOT 3 BLK 13 STETSON PARK PER D/C 4427 PG 2498 PER OR 6408 PG 3474 PER OR 6418 PGS 3769-3770

Name in which assessed: MARCOS CHAPUNOFF & JTRS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LIEGE TAX LIENS LLC 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6651-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #813040030150  LOT 15 BLK 1030 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 40 MB 27 PGS 224-240  INC PER OR 3656 PG 0637

Name in which assessed: RITA L MOONEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 6TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 14TH day of AUGUST, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

August 24, 31, September 7 & 14, 2020

 

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time. 

Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on  Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Unit(s)/Week(s) listed herein, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration"). 

Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined  Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.  

Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.  

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.  

Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.  Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. 

Dated August 13, 2020 by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee 

Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions:  Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit/Week No.  (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“ORB/PG”), Total Fees Due (“TFD”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, All of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:

Combined Descriptions:  RO: PARK5115: JAMES P. PARKER AND ADONIS A. PARKER 319 WINDSOR CT , MELBOURNE, Florida  32934-8030, U/W 511/42, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,085.45 ; PD $0.00; RO: PARK6018: CLIFTON PARKER 531 CALUMET LANE , DAYTON, Ohio  45427, U/W 301/9, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,728.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: PEND6186: DONNA M. PENDER 1801 HUNTERS POINT DR APT 267 , ARLINGTON, Texas  76006, U/W 306/45, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $8,655.46 ; PD $0.00; RO: PRZE4102: RONALD A. PRZEMELEWSKI AND LARRAINE W. PRZEMELEWSKI 25767 AMERICAN AVE LOT 258 , MILLSBORO, Delaware  19966-6643, U/W 703/43, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,062.83 ; PD $0.00; RO: QUIX9193: QUIXOTE STRATEGIES, LLC, a New Mexico Limited liability company 2 East Congress Street, Suite 900 , Tucson, Arizona  85701, U/W 819/821/3, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $9,635.11 ; PD $0.00; RO: QUIX9202: QUIXOTE STRATEGIES, LLC, a New Mexico Limited liability company 2 East Congress Street, Suite 900 , Tucson, Arizona  85701, U/W 306/29, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,173.45 ; PD $0.00; RO: RAMS3339: BRENDA  H. RAMSEY AND ALFRED A. RAMSEY 140 DAVIDSON RIDGE LN , MOORESVILLE, North Carolina  28115, U/W 916/25, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $2,658.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: REED5482: DENIS REED AND MARGARET REED 12 THE SQUARE , Rosehearty, FRASERBURGH UK   AB43 7JB, U/W 524/21, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $3,198.22 ; PD $0.00; RO: REGI9197: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY 17901 COLLINS AVE , SUNNY ISLE BEACH, Florida  33160, U/W 210/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,098.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: RIGG9764: JANNELL RIGGS 1700 ROBERTA AVE , SEBRING, Florida  33870-2632, U/W 408/22, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $1,706.84 ; PD $0.00; RO: RIGG9764: JANNELL RIGGS 1700 ROBERTA AVE , SEBRING, Florida  33870-2632, U/W 410/37, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $2,058.12 ; PD $0.00; RO: RINE4262: ARTHUR T. RINEHART AND DEBORAH J. RINEHART 906 CUNNINGHAM AVE , DANVILLE, Illinois  61832, U/W 711/33, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $2,658.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: ROBE5469: SIMON A. ROBERSON AND A. JUANITA ROBERSON 3424 CHRISTOPHER STREET , WEST PALM BEACH, Florida  33417, U/W 920/19, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $2,658.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: ROBE6817: RONALD A. ROBERTS AND MARTHA C. ROBERTS 3049 NW 64TH STREET , MIAMI,, Florida  33147, U/W 319/321/15, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $7,547.23 ; PD $0.00; RO: ROGE7660: BOBBY L. ROGERS AND TERRY ROGERS 4000 Post Rd. , WARWICK, Rhode Island  02886-9200, U/W 618/39, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $3,196.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: RUFF5257: WILBERT RUFFIN AND MARY RUFFIN 303 STRICKLER AVE  PA , WAYNESBORO, Pennsylvania  17268, U/W 420/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $3,687.79 ; PD $0.00; RO: RUMB7644: ALTHEA A. RUMBLE-HALL 7262 SAN CARLOS ROAD , JACKSONVILLE, Florida  32217, U/W 6/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $3,280.24 ; PD $0.00; RO: SAMS4018: W ARNOLD SAMS AND EDNA S. SAMS 599 NE Spanish CT , BOCA RATON, Florida  33432, U/W 816/38, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,203.67 ; PD $0.00; RO: SCHA5050: ROBERT W. SCHAEFER 7702 W Evergreen Rd , Mequon, Wisconsin  53097, U/W 524/16, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $2,093.32 ; PD $0.00; RO: SCHR6858: RODNEY L. SCHRIEFER AND RILLA J. SCHRIEFER 1094 COUNTY ROAD 1200 S. , TOLONO,, Illinois  61880, U/W 224/46, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,264.98 ; PD $0.00; RO: SCHW5294: ALBERT P. SCHWARZ, JR. AND LINDA D. SCHWARZ 1936 SADDLE BROOK DR , TALLAHASSEE, Florida  32303-2603, U/W 416/16, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,545.19 ; PD $0.00; RO: SELV6550: RON SELVAGE AND CECELIA SELVAGE AKA CECELIA ALBURY 811  EDITH STREET , LAKELAND, Florida  33815, U/W 408/4, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,548.77 ; PD $0.00; RO: SHAY6351: EUGENE W. SHAY AND CYNTHIA L. SHAY 964 Torrence Drive , Springfield, Ohio  45503-1941, U/W 206/22, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,602.46 ; PD $0.00; RO: SHEE26701: Kevin Sheehan 9009 BALTIMORE RD , FREDERICK, Maryland  21704, U/W 422/15, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $3,196.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: SODD9702: MICHAEL L. SODDY 5351 REEDY BRANCH RD UNIT 308, WINTERVILLE, North Carolina  28590, U/W 608/49, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,082.16 ; PD $0.00; RO: SODD9702: MICHAEL L. SODDY 5351 REEDY BRANCH RD UNIT 308, WINTERVILLE, North Carolina  28590, U/W 610/50, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $3,535.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: STAR9356: STAR POINT, LLC, A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILTY COMPANY 9644 ED STREET , HUDSON, Florida  34669, U/W 918/45, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,530.18 ; PD $0.00; RO: STEV5010: MELISSA STEVENS 1101 GREENVILLE TPKE , Middletown, New York  10940, U/W 503/16, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,538.01 ; PD $0.00; RO: STJE9672: MICHAEL W. ST. JEAN 5917 Maple Leaf Dr N , JACKSONVILLE, Florida  32211, U/W 202/36, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,489.74 ; PD $0.00; RO: STJE9672: MICHAEL W. ST. JEAN AKA M. W. ST. JEAN AND JANE D. ST. JEAN 5917 Maple Leaf Dr N , JACKSONVILLE, Florida  32211, U/W 210/52, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,252.71 ; PD $0.00; RO: STOC9529: GERALD STOCKDALE 800 N. Ulmer St. , Greenwood, Arkansas  72936, U/W 906/25, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $2,138.05 ; PD $0.00; RO: STON4200: MARIAN E. STONE 1016 Superior St Lot # 169 , Fort Myers, Florida  33916, U/W 715/717/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $7,399.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: SULL4806: ROBERT L. SULLIVAN AND PATRICIA K. SULLIVAN 111 PARKER ST EAST , LONGMEADOW, Massachusetts  01028, U/W 812/11, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,514.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: SUNS9448: SUNSHINE GROVES OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, LLC, A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILTY COMPANY PO Box 138039 , Clermont, Florida  34713, U/W 102/2, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,361.68 ; PD $0.00; RO: TARN8500: TARNIG, LLC , A NEVADA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 3605 AIRPORT WAY S Suite 200, SEATTLE, Washington  98134-2238, U/W 304/305/4, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,592.45 ; PD $0.00; RO: TAYL5835: INGRID L. TAYLOR 10635 AKERS DRIVE SOUTH , JAX, Florida  32225, U/W 304/305/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,762.94 ; PD $0.00; RO: TELL4007: BOB A. TELLIER AND SUSAN M. TELLIER 226 Willowwood Drive , Belle River, Ontario  N0R 1A0, U/W 915/917/4, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $9,122.91 ; PD $0.00; RO: TERR5983: BONNIE P. CLARK 18278 NW 61st COURT , MIAMI, Florida  33015, U/W 307/309/19, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $9,452.97 ; PD $0.00; RO: THEG8852: THE GOLDEN GRILL, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company 2250 N Rock Road Unit 118-23, Wichita, Kansas  67226, U/W 815/817/52, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,621.24 ; PD $0.00; RO: THOM4645: BARNEY L.THOMAS AND DEBRA L. THOMAS 1851 7TH ST , BAY CITY, Michigan  48708-6789, U/W 611/52, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,038.32 ; PD $0.00; RO: THOM5896: THOMAS THOMPSON AND MINNIE THOMPSON AKA MINNIE STRONG 918 RED DANDY DR , ORLANDO, Florida  32818, U/W 711/23, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,572.71 ; PD $0.00; RO: TILL9503: DANIEL TILLERY 2605 Cleburne St , Brownwood,, Texas  76801, U/W 622/28, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,128.79 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME4464: TIMESHARE HOLDING COMPANY LLC, ERICA HILDERBRANDT, AUTHORIZED AGENT PO Box 13199 , Olympia, Washington  98502, U/W 703/1, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,084.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME5212: TIMESHARE TRAVELS, LLC,  JAQUELINE GILLESPIE,  AUTHORIZED AGENT 3004 Eledge Lane , Seiverville, Tennessee  37876-4204, U/W 524/38, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,837.39 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME8487: TIME NO MORE, INC.A GEORGIA CORPORATION, Darren Gibson,  AND MTR Holdings, LLC, Antonio ComosPO BOX 148 , CLEVELAND, GEORGIA  30528, U/W 403/17, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,379.53 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME8836: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC,  ALAN R SHUMARD AND PATRICIA R. SHUMARD 10923 STATE HWY 176 WEST , Walnut Shade, Missouri  65771, U/W 112/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $3,659.70 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME9207: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC,  10923 State Highway 176 WEST , Walnut Shade, Missouri  65771, U/W 815/817/32, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $8,225.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME9390: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC,  10923 W. ST. HWY 176 , WALNUT SHADE, Missouri  65771, U/W 806/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $7,378.60 ; PD $0.00; RO: TIME9528: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC, 10923 ST. HWY 176 WEST , WALNUT, Missouri  65771, U/W 307/309/30, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $7,461.97 ; PD $0.00; RO: TORA6687: IRA F. TORAINS AND SELINA TORAINS AKA SELINA STINSON 2492 DEVOE TER APT 5H , BRONX, New York  10468-4916, U/W 415/417/51, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,620.96 ; PD $0.00; RO: TRAV8824: TRAVELING WISHES NETWORK, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company 424 E CENTRAL BLVD UNIT 258 , Orlando, Florida  32801, U/W 323/7, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,301.61 ; PD $0.00; RO: TRAV8824: TRAVELING WISHES NETWORK, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company 424 E CENTRAL BLVD UNIT 258 , Orlando, Florida  32801, U/W 402/17, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,002.46 ; PD $0.00; RO: TRAV8824: TRAVELING WISHES NETWORK, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company 424 E CENTRAL BLVD UNIT 258 , Orlando, Florida  32801, U/W 702/36, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,285.37 ; PD $0.00; RO: TRAV8824: TRAVELING WISHES NETWORK, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company 424 E CENTRAL BLVD UNIT 258 , Orlando, Florida  32801, U/W 823/45, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,030.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: TURN6455: LEON C. TURNER AND LEATHA W. TURNER 5782 Kingsgate Dr , orlando, Florida  32839, U/W 210/39, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,970.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: TYHO6915: TYHO, INC, a Nevada Corporation 5348 Vegas Dr , Las Vegas, Nevada  89108, U/W 403/37, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,567.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: UPTO4255: JOHNNIBEE UPTON AND HAZEL E. UPTON 7632 N.E. 69TH AVE , GAINESVILLE, Florida  32609, U/W 704/705/7, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $10,274.08 ; PD $0.00; RO: VACA8885: VACATION OWNERSHIP EXPERTS, LLC 101 E Main St , SEVIERVILLE, Tennessee  37862, U/W 407/409/20, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $8,214.37 ; PD $0.00; RO: VAUG6621: THOMAS S. VAUGHN 3318 ORANGE AVE . LOT 6 , FORT PIERCE, Florida  34947-3522, U/W 206/49, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,368.11 ; PD $0.00; RO: VENT5718: ELEANOR D. VENTURINI 9341 178th Ter , Mc Alpin, Florida  32062, U/W 320/38, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $2,522.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: WALK4513: CLARENCE WALKER, JR 13937 Southeast 25th ave , Summerfield, Florida  32691, U/W 606/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,002.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: WHIT4381: VIOLET J. WHITE AND DAVID G. WHITE 16 TAYLOR RIDGE CT , JOHNSON CITY,, Tennessee  37601, U/W 707/709/42, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $9,125.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: WHIT9086: GLORIA JEAN GASS AND ALFRED M. WHITE AKA ALFRED MCDANIEL WHITE 2020 E HUMPHREY ST , Tampa, Florida  33604, U/W 701/8, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,711.54 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILE7737: FREDERICK A WILES, SR 144 W BROADWAY 87 , GARDNER,, Massachusetts  01440, U/W 312/9, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,397.16 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILK3633: JOYCE E. WILKIN AND CHARLES N. WILKIN 218 DAWN DR FORT , MEADE, Florida  33841, U/W 816/14, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,188.17 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILL3750: TAMARA WILLIAMS 3785 Linwood Way , Snellville, Georgia  30039, U/W 822/28, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $3,658.58 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILL5929: HELEN WILLIAMS PO BOX 471 , Ocklawaha, Florida  32183, U/W 403/14, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,548.00 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILL6590: TAMARA WILLIAMS 3785 Linwood Way , Snellville, Georgia  30039, U/W 506/29, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,569.57 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILS7474: DELMAR WILSON AND ALLISIA WILSON P.O. BOX 595 , Junction City, Kentucky  40440, U/W 103/32, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $1,737.64 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILS9353: WOODROW R. WILSON, JR,   WRW Vacation Properties, LLC 777 S FLAGLER DR APT 800 , WEST PALM BEACH, Florida  33401-6161, U/W 723/32, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,307.75 ; PD $0.00; RO: WILS9586: DOROTHY L. WILSON 9337 SIBBALD RD , Jacksonville, Florida  32208, U/W 211/13, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,602.53 ; PD $0.00; RO: WINE4374: ROBERT H. WINEBARGER AND JILL A. WINEBARGER 799 SUN RAY CT. apt 592FA, BOYNTON BEACH, Florida  33436, U/W 718/25, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,944.69 ; PD $0.00; RO: WINN8484: CHRISTOPHER WINNIE, Individually and as Trustee of The THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, dated August 1, 2005 4124 Whittner Dr , Land O Lakes, Florida  34639, U/W 223/19, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,247.72 ; PD $0.00; RO: WISE7809: MARGIE T. WISE AND EDWARD J. WISE 770 TRINIDAD AVENUE SE , PALM BAY, Florida  32909, U/W 718/32, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,545.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: WITT7394: PHYLLIS T. WITT, B N WITT, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST  OF   THE WITT LIVING TRUST DATED 9.30.1996 11611 Rolling Springs Drive , Carmel, Indiana  46033, U/W 811/3, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,163.09 ; PD $0.00; RO: WOOD5723: PAULA F. WOODS AND DAVID G THOMAS 201 Ellijay St , Chatsworth, Georgia  30705, U/W 316/50, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,416.94 ; PD $0.00; RO: WOOD6492: WILLIAM H.WOODEN LOUISE WOODEN & SAMUEL DOWDY & SUSIE PEARL DOWDY 145 Leora Cir. , Athens, Georgia  30606-0455, U/W 204/205/50, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $6,633.79 ; PD $0.00; RO: WYSO8220: LORRAINE R. WYSONG AND WILLIAM E WYSONG 1956 W. ALEXIS ROAD APT# 106, TOLEDO, Ohio  43613, U/W 608/31, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $5,432.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: WYSO8220: LORRAINE R. WYSONG AND WILLIAM E WYSONG 1956 W. ALEXIS ROAD APT# 106, TOLEDO, Ohio  43613, U/W 610/31, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $3,535.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: ZAKA9525: RUSTAM ZAKAROV 1750 KAREN AVE APT 286, LAS VEGAS,   89169-8701, U/W 803/10, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,401.27 ; PD $0.00; RO: ZAKA9525: RUSTAM ZAKAROV 1750 KAREN AVE APT 286, LAS VEGAS,   89169-8701, U/W 916/1, ORB/PG 7873/3196, TFD  $4,719.69 ; PD $0.00.

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

      NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALESpring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, August, 29TH,  2020 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.

Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.

 

SPACE NUMBER    OCCUPANT’S 

                                    NAME

         

 025--------Sue Snow

 029--------Tamra Martin

 292--------Mini Green

 515--------Cassandra Hajj-Mak

 556--------Perry Wise

 

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time. 

Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on  Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Unit(s)/Week(s) listed herein, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration"). 

Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined  Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.  

Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.  

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.  

Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.  Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. 

Dated August 13, 2020 by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee 

Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions:  Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit/Week No.  (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“ORB/PG”), Total Fees Due (“TFD”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, All of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:

Combined Descriptions:  RO: HOFF9318: HOFFMAN BERGER INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC,a Wyoming limited liability company 123 W 1st #675 STE F-312, Casper, Wyoming  82601, U/W 401/1, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,610.32 ; PD $0.00; RO: HOFF9325: HOFFMAN BERGER INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC,a Wyoming limited liability company 123 W 1st St #675 STE F-312, Casper, Wyoming  82601, U/W 604/605/30, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $8,854.18 ; PD $0.00; RO: HOFF9335: HOFFMAN BERGER INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC,a Wyoming limited liability company 123 W 1ST ST STE 675 , CASPER, Wyoming  82601, U/W 212/40, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,728.97 ; PD $0.00; RO: HURS7510: JOHN L HURSEY AND MARYANN HURSEY 15490 PLEASANT VALLEY RD , NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio  43832-9026, U/W 110/26, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $2,658.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: IKAH9286: IKARHOS, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY WITH VARIABLE CAPITAL 1930 Village Center Cir 3 Suite 629 , Las Vegas, Nevada  89134, U/W 412/7, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,802.93 ; PD $0.00; RO: JOHN6273: BETTY F. JOHNSON PO Box 963 , Kingsland, Georgia  31548, U/W 118/18, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,614.67 ; PD $0.00; RO: JONE5567: CHESTER E. JONES AND RUTH H. JONES 6811 HAWKINS COURT , JACKSONVILLE, Florida  32219, U/W 908/21, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,093.95 ; PD $0.00; RO: JONE6144: JOHN R. JONES AND PAULINE JUNE JONES 14829 NE 214TH CT , SALT SPRINGS, Florida  32134, U/W 216/48, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,496.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: JONE9119: PAUL JONES 290 13TH AVE N , SAFETY HARBOR, Florida  34695-3427, U/W 523/10, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $2,093.32 ; PD $0.00; RO: JORD4528: RICHARD C JORDAN AND CAROL T. JORDON PO Box 829 , Coeburn, Virginia  24230, U/W 612/37, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,580.12 ; PD $0.00; RO: KILB26526: JOYCE KILBY 18442 N.E. 27TH AVENUE , STARKE,, Florida  32091, U/W 201/34, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,255.24 ; PD $0.00; RO: KIRK8256: JAMES B. KIRKLAND AND TERESA F.  KIRKLAND 441 S FLETCHER AVE APT 12 , FERNANDINA BEACH, Florida  32034, U/W 812/26 FIXED, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,146.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: KIRK8935: JAMES B. KIRKLAND AND TERESA F. KIRKLAND 856 River Landing Rd. , KINGSLAND, Georgia  31548, U/W 210/18, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,485.66 ; PD $0.00; RO: KOVA9815: DIANE KOVACH 13390 GREENVIEW DRIVE APT 104, SOUTHGATE,, Michigan  48195, U/W 711/43, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,105.69 ; PD $0.00; RO: KOVA9815: DIANE KOVACH 13390 GREENVIEW DRIVE APT 104, SOUTHGATE,, Michigan  48195, U/W 712/44, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,196.89 ; PD $0.00; RO: LAND9569: DANIEL LANDERS PO Box 428 , Branson, Missouri  65715, U/W 210/42, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,567.62 ; PD $0.00; RO: LANG7610: JOSEPH L. LANGLEY 1858 KIM ACRES LANE #L , DOVER, Florida  33527, U/W 3/44, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,526.56 ; PD $0.00; RO: LARR9279: LARRY'S FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company  7231 ABIGAIL PLACE , FONTANA, California  92336, U/W 501/11, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,628.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: LEGA9256: LEGACY PROPERTIES GROUP OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, INC, a Florida CorporationATT: ROB CRAWFORD 32736 Shady Branch Way, Eustis, Florida  32736, U/W 410/29, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,485.60 ; PD $0.00; RO: LEGA9256: LEGACY PROPERTIES GROUP OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, INC, a Florida CorporationATT: ROB CRAWFORD 32736 Shady Branch Way, Eustis, Florida  32736, U/W 304/305/26, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $9,102.78 ; PD $0.00; RO: LEGA9256: LEGACY PROPERTIES GROUP OF CENTRAL FLORIDA, INC, a Florida CorporationATT: ROB CRAWFORD 32736 Shady Branch Way, Eustis, Florida  32736, U/W 702/11, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,950.75 ; PD $0.00; RO: LEHM4119: ROY D. LEHMAN, SR AND CAROL S. LEHMAN 1713 Delence Street , Toledo, Ohio  43605, U/W 924/32, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,409.10 ; PD $0.00; RO: LENK7789: ALBERT LENKE AND CECILIA P ANDREWS AND  GAIL ANDREWS MAITH 45 CORMORANT CIR , DAYTONA BEACH, Florida  32119, U/W 116/47, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,105.52 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIFE8597: LIFE OASIS FOR CHILDREN, a Florida Corporation 1793 W HILLSBOROUGH AVE , Tampa, Florida  33603-1130, U/W 915/917/40, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $7,318.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIFT8778: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol 610 Monroe St , Stroudesburg, Pennsylvania  18360, U/W 318/44, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,027.91 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIFT8805: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol 610 Monroe St , Stroudesburg, Pennsylvania  18360, U/W 919/921/22, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $7,345.55 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIFT8808: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol 610 Monroe St , Stroudesburg, Pennsylvania  18360, U/W 808/1, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,001.60 ; PD $0.00; RO: LIPP6956: FLORENCE A. LIPPS 1377 FLORESTA DRIVE , PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida  34983, U/W 210/34, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,594.93 ; PD $0.00; RO: LORA5805: LOURDES LORA 4735 Palma Dr , Kissimmee, Florida  34746, U/W 401/52, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,571.07 ; PD $0.00; RO: LUDW8004: SHIRLEY P. LUDWICK PAUL E. LUDWICK 7503 W. Jim Lane , CRYSTAL RIVER, Florida  34429, U/W 415/417/21, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,762.94 ; PD $0.00; RO: LUND7414: BILLY W LUNDY AND JANE C. LUNDY 2275 WARRIOR JASPER ROAD , WARRIOR, Alabama  35180, U/W 219/221/45, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $8,654.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: MANN8331: DONNA L. MANNING 1990 MAGNOLIA STREET , BARTOW, Florida  33830, U/W 108/16, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,005.84 ; PD $0.00; RO: MANN8331: DONNA L. MANNING 1990 MAGNOLIA STREET , BARTOW, Florida  33830, U/W 110/16, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,535.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9351: RMA FAMILY ASSOCIATES, INC, A NY Corporation,  RODNEY A MASON, AUTHORIZED AGENT 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York  10013-2993, U/W 702/21, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,987.87 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York  10013-2993, U/W 1/2, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $7,646.46 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York  10013-2993, U/W 110/1, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,210.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York  10013-2993, U/W 208/37, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,528.44 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York  10013-2993, U/W 406/40, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $7,640.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York  10013-2993, U/W 503/19, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,197.50 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York  10013-2993, U/W 704/705/46, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $10,235.90 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RMA FAMILY ASSOCIATES, INC, A NY Corporation,     RODNEY A MASON  99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York  10013-2993, U/W 923/11, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,676.40 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York  10013-2993, U/W 718/15, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,548.10 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9393: ANTHONY A. MASON 510 Clinton Square , Rochester, New York  14604, U/W 519/521/49, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $10,218.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: MASO9393: ANTHONY A. MASON 510 Clinton Square , Rochester, New York  14604, U/W 619/621/32, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $10,303.14 ; PD $0.00; RO: MAYN5060: CHARLENE S. MAYNARD 920 Shafer Street Apt 5, Westlake, Louisiana  70669, U/W 522/1, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,954.99 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCAR7286: ALTHEA L. MC ARTHUR 1469 Aldersgate Drive Apt 3, Kissimmee, Florida  34746, U/W 204/205/36, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $10,244.54 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee  37738, U/W 104/105/45, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $7,341.73 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee  37738, U/W 104/105/15, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $9,496.26 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee  37738, U/W 620/32, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,607.39 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee  37738, U/W 901/14, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,628.86 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee  37738, U/W 415/417/24, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,741.65 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee  37738, U/W 512/29, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,158.08 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee  37738, U/W 518/31, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,041.28 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCDO9245: W. LOUIS MCDONALD PO Box 412 , Gatlinburg, Tennessee  37738, U/W 524/37, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,778.87 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCGI6732: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC 10923 STATE HIGHWAY 176 , WALNUT SHADE, MISSOURI  65771, U/W 108/52, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,698.66 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCGI8409: ARTHUR J. MCGINNIS 520 FLORIDA CLUB BLVD APT 10 , ST AUGUSTINE BEACH, Florida  32084, U/W 723/7, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,473.12 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCKI3260: DONALD W. MCKINNISH 3230 WILDMERE PL , HERNDON, Virginia  20171, U/W 919/921/36, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,299.07 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCKI5882: HELEN R. MCKINLEY AND WILLIAM R. MCKINLEY 5819 DANBURY LANE  LOT96 , SARASOTA, Florida  34233, U/W 308/27, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,572.98 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9328: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 3343 S 18TH ST , SAINT LOUIS, Missouri  63118-3212, U/W 515/517/19, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $8,840.35 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9331: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 123 WEST 1ST STREET #675 , CASPER, Wyoming  82601, U/W 703/2, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,403.02 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9332: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 3343 S 18TH ST , SAINT LOUIS, Missouri  63118-3212, U/W 403/34, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,417.42 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9333: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 3343 S 18TH ST , SAINT LOUIS, Missouri  63118-3212, U/W 306/36, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $7,640.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: MCNA9339: McNAMEE FAMILY HOLDINGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company 3343 S 18TH ST , SAINT LOUIS, Missouri  63118-3212, U/W 316/20, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,207.84 ; PD $0.00; RO: MEIL4227: KEITH E. MEILAHN AND CLEONE D. MEILAHN 1950 NE 30TH ST , LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Florida  33064, U/W 719/721/5, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $10,263.67 ; PD $0.00; RO: MEYE4586: GENE MEYER 2000 SOUTH NEW FLORISSANT ROAD SOUTH, FLORISSANT, Missouri  63031, U/W 510/9, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,607.30 ; PD $0.00; RO: MEYE5476: ROBIN A. MEYERS-POWELL 231 Dunbridge Drive , Palm Harbor, Florida  34684, U/W 410/5, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,595.77 ; PD $0.00; RO: MIDD4300: JEANNE L. MIDDLETON AND EUGENE E. MIDDLETON 3418 Martindale Rd. NE , Canton, Ohio  44714-1452, U/W 701/30, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,820.75 ; PD $0.00; RO: MISI6187: ARLENE K. MISIURE 4163 LAFAYETTE , LINCOLN PARK, Michigan  48146, U/W 221/22, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $7,329.74 ; PD $0.00; RO: MISK3383: DWAN L. ADKINS 3340 Pleasant Hill Road , Kissimmee, Florida  34746, U/W 910/39, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,153.50 ; PD $0.00; RO: MOOR8894: TYSON MOORE 2727 Bunn Dr , Springfield, Illinois  62703-3954, U/W 924/8, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,882.92 ; PD $0.00; RO: MOYE3876: DANIEL R MOYER 16 Shirley Lane , Coiling Springs, Pennsylvania  17007, U/W 906/20, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $7,642.42 ; PD $0.00; RO: MULD6308: GRETCHEN MULDROW 807 MARION WAY , CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Illinois  60411, U/W 108/18, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,016.83 ; PD $0.00; RO: MUNR4619: JEFFREY S. MUNRO 4605 51 Street , RED DEER, Alberta  T4N 2A3, U/W 602/41, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $3,582.01 ; PD $0.00; RO: MURD8910: MURDOCH INVESTMENT TRUST, LLC, a New Mexico Limited liability company 5814 Meadowland Drive , Texarkana, Texas  75503, U/W 907/909/18, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $8,206.50 ; PD $0.00; RO: MURD9205: MURDOCH INVESTMENT TRUST, LLC, a New Mexico Limited liability company 2 East Congress Street, Suite 900 , Tucson, Arizona  85701, U/W 810/16, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,343.88 ; PD $0.00; RO: MURR9322: CARRIE LOUNELL MURRAY 5123 BONNYBROOK DR W , LAKELAND, Florida  33811-1634, U/W 406/39, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,603.72 ; PD $0.00; RO: NAUG4037: RONALD L. NAUGLE AND MARY R. NAUGLE 19250 SE 69TH PL , MORRISTON, Florida  32668, U/W 716/5, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,145.12 ; PD $0.00; RO: NEDI5590: DOREEN K. KNEDILSKY AND MIKE W. KNEDILSKY 31 Parnell Road , St. Catherines, Ontario  L2N 6J8, U/W 904/905/17, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $6,637.59 ; PD $0.00; RO: NEW4727: JOHN E. NEW AND TAMBRA L. NEW 713 Moore Avenue , Augusta, Georgia  30904, U/W 604/605/11, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $10,493.93 ; PD $0.00; RO: OLIN4497: JOHN C CAREY  &   IRVIN E OLIN  &  SANDRA A OLIN 1100 Seagate Avenue Apt 32, Neptune Beach, Florida  32266, U/W 701/39, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,790.48 ; PD $0.00; RO: OSBO5811: BAYARD A. OSBORNE AND ANN L. OSBORNE 6229 E GARNET CIR , ANAHEIM, California  92807, U/W 318/25, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,362.17 ; PD $0.00; RO: OWNE7764: GLORIA A. OWNEY 4304 STAGHORN DR. , LAKELAND, Florida  33810, U/W 302/4, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $5,047.51 ; PD $0.00; RO: PANT4884: STEWART M. PANTALL AND WANDA L. PANTALL 14825 SOUTH EAST 100 CT , SUMMERFIELD, Florida  34491, U/W 612/13, ORB/PG 7873/3191, TFD  $4,950.10 ; PD $0.00.

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

NOTICE OF SALE

Pursuant to F.S. 713.585, the following vehicle(s), 2008 KIA - KNADE123086362108, w/total sum at date of sale to redeem vehicle will be $1,567.50; and 2003 DODG - 1D7HA18KX3J664130, w/total sum at date of sale to redeem vehicle will be $1,133.25; will be sold at public sale to satisfy labor and storage lien, at 9:00 AM on SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 by 4 BOYS ENTERPRISES INC at 424 S. NOVA RD, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, phone: 386-258-1051. Sold as-is; for cash only. Lienor reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Parties claiming interest have rights to a hearing and to recover vehicle prior to sale date without instituting judicial proceedings by posting bond with the Volusia County Clerk of Court in accordance to F.S. 559.917. Sale proceeds exceeding lien amount will be deposited with said Clerk of Court.

August 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11645-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

VERA R. WILKINS,

a/k/a VERA JANE WILKINS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of VERA R. WILKINS, also known as VERA JANE WILKINS, deceased, whose date of death was April 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ ROBERT DAVID WILKINS, JR.

Co-Personal Representative

214 Forest Hills Boulevard

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

 

/s/ DORIS ANNETTE WILKINS

Co-Personal Representative

214 Forest Hills Boulevard

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11137-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

DOUGLAS NEIL BARNHART

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOUGLAS NEIL BARNHART, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Stratton Smith, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 340030

3917 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33629

Telephone: (813) 251-1624

e-mail: service@strattonlaw.com

 

Neil Barnhart,

Personal Representative

c/o 3917 W. Bay to Bay Blvd.

Tampa, FLlorida 33629 

August 20 & 27, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019-11760-PRDL 

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

MORRIS JOSEPH SMALL, JR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Morris Joseph Small, Jr., deceased, File Number 2019-11760-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.

/s/ L. Roland Blossom

Attorney and Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 216259

1171 Orange Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 871-6124

lrolandblossom@bellsouth.net

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

TRUSTEE NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS GIVEN that on September 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Tropic Shores Condominium, Common Room, 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale the following real properties as described in Schedule “A”.

The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues was initiated on or about February 20, 2020 for Schedule “A” by TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF VOLUSIA COUNTY INC., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors. 

Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee's sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. as a Florida Professional Association, whose address is 1101 Douglas Avenue, Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.

The timeshare interest and obligor(s), subject to this Notice of Sale are described as follows:

Unit Numbers and Week Numbers (as per Schedule “A” attached) in TROPIC SHORES, a condominium according to Book 3578, at Page 1553, and all amendments thereto, if any, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The names of the obligor(s), together with Unit/Week Nos., and Assessments, are shown on Schedule “A” attached hereto. 

The obligor(s) has/have failed to pay maintenance fees and assessments on the timeshare pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. As of the date of this Notice the total amount owed is listed in the attached Schedule “A”. Additionally, 0.00043% per diem will be charged to the obligor(s) account to account for further accrual of the delinquent amount. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule “A”, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording. 

The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7850 at Page 2603 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying in full with certified funds in the following amounts: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier's check, or money order) to Trustee, Fresh-Start.Law, P.A, 1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.

DATED: August 4, 2020.

/s/ Matthew R. Gross, J.D.    

Matthew R. Gross, J.D.

Fresh-Start.Law, P.A.

1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

mrg@first.law

(407) 403-5936 (phone)

(407) 842-7248 (telefax)

SCHEDULE "A"

RECORD OWNER

UNIT # / WEEK #

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

Alberto E. Zacchino, Jr.

39 Shira Lane

Manalapan, NJ 07726-8802

202 / 1

$5,196.00

Gladys G. Zacchino

1434 Burntwood Trail

Toms River, NJ 08753-2740

202 / 1

$5,196 .00

The Estate of Richard Alston

Betty A. Alston

710 Bishop Trace

Fairburn, GA 30213-2649

202 / 48

$5,089.76 

Cathy Susan Farmer

98 Pearson Rd. NW

Adairsville, GA 30103-5715

203 / 20

$6,145.68 

Mark A. Smith

Nancy E. Smith

17210 North Lindgren Ave.

Sun City, AZ 85373-2228

205 / 3

$4,927.60

The Estate of Marvin Brown, Jr.

Delores F. Brown

4323 Earney Road

Woodstock, GA 30188-2209

206 / 6

$5,255.69 

Starris D. Revell

8 Oakmount Drive

Newnan, GA 30263-2917

206 / 24

$5,196 .00

William Morehouse, Jr.

6445 Bartz Road

Lockport, NY 14094-9507

304 / 16

$5,196 .00

Jennifer Morehouse

224 Saint Lawrence Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14216-1360

304 / 16

$5,196 .00

The Estate of Ernestine Mayle

P.O. Box 9821

Canton, OH 44711-0821

305 / 27

$5,196.00

The Estate of Edith Hollis Sims

3801 Cherry Ridge Blvd.

Decatur, GA 30034-5051

305 / 40

$5,089.76

Oleh J. Chomyn

Christine B. Mackey

475 Hiscock Shores Rd. RR# 3

Carrying Place, Ontario

CANADA

K0K 1L0

306 / 04

$5,196.00

Karen E. Ferris

3011 SW 10th Ave.

Cape Coral, FL 33914-4215

402 / 33

$5,196.00

William E. Pride, Jr.

Kymberly K. Pride

231 East Plane Street

Bethel, OH 45106-1401

406 / 3

$5,196.00

Michael Buckner

3545 Claremont St.

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466-9348

502 / 10

$5,196.00

Elfriede Buckner

40 Plains Rd.

New Paltz, NY 12561-2715

502 / 10

$5,196.00

Kathy Kangas

292 Masters St.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

CANADA

P7B 6L5

502 / 49

$5,089.76

Thomas Allen Dews

2109 Clementine St.

Naples, FL 34120-5327

703 / 1

$5,196.00

Teresa L. Stivers

210 Pierce Ave, Apt. 2

Cape Canaveral, FL 32920-3146

707 / 41

$5,089.76

Phillip Stivers

1066 Tunnel Hill Rd.

Elizabethtown, KY 42701-8066

707 / 41

$5,089.76

Mark C. Susey

305 E. Ewing St., Apt 304

Lewistown, MO 63452-2587

807 / 30

$5,243.49

Julie K. Feldmeier

2115 Wagner Trace Drive 

Beaver Creek, OH 45431-2976

807 / 30

$5,243.49

The Estate of Elizabeth Brown Green

156 Orchard Creek Rd.

Oriental, NC 28571-8614

1004 / 49

$5,089.76

Edwin Hokunani Sproat

91-2170 Kanela St. #M107

Ewa Beach, HI 96706-5962

1102 / 43

$5,089.76

Amy L. Pursifull-Valdez

689 Mount Olive Church Lane NE

White, GA 30184-3225

1104 / 36

$5,089.76

Rogelio E. Valdez

53 Young Loop SW

Cartersville, GA 30120-5747

1104 / 36

$5,089.76

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-CP-11135

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

HOLLY LEE DONLEY A/K/A 

HOLLY L. DONLEY

Deceased.

AMENDED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Holly Lee Donley a/k/a Holly L. Donley, deceased, File Number 1010-CP-11135, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL  32724; that the decedent's date of death was April 1, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $3,729.28 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Ian T. Sharer, 1416 Winter Wharf Lane

Winter Springs, FL 32708

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

STEPHEN H. COOVER

Florida Bar Number: 0314080

Stephen H. Coover, PLLC

230 North Park Avenue

Sanford, FL  32771

Telephone: (407) 322-4051

E-Mail: steve.coover@hmc-pa.com

Secondary E-Mail: mindy.rinne@hmc-pa.com

Person Giving Notice:

Ian T. Sharer

1416 Winter Wharf Lane

Winter Springs, Florida  32708

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No. 2020 10787 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

SHARON HARTLEY,

a/k/a SHARON ANTOINETTE

HARTLEY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Sharon Hartley, a/k/a Sharon Antoinette Hartley, deceased, whose date of death was November 1, 2019, File Number 2020 10787 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication if this Notice is August 13, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

/s/ JEFFREY DAVID STARK, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0721761

505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2

DeLand, FL. 32724

Telephone: (386) 873-2909

email: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com

 

Personal Representative

/s/ ROGER IKELER

August 13 & 20, 2020

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

FUNctional Health & Fitness

1450 Freeport Drive

Deltona, FL 32725

/s/ Krista Denoff

August 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7th 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 2016 30237 CICI

NEW COLONY HOUSE, INC.,

d/b/a MARINA BREEZE CONDOMINIUMS OF DAYTONA BEACH, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

STANLEY C. HILL, a married man, his

Successors and/or assigns, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STANLEY C. HILL, REGIONS BANK, UNKNOWN TENANT # 1 and UNKNOWN TENANT # 2,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order on Plaintiff’s Motion to Reset Foreclosure Sale entered in Case No. 2016 30237 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida with NEW COLONY HOUSE, INC. d/b/a MARINA BREEZE CONDOMINIUMS OF DAYTONA BEACH, as Plaintiff, and STANLEY C. HILL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STANLEY C. HILL n/k/a SUZETTE HILL, REGIONS BANK, UNKNOWN TENANT # 1 and UNKNOWN TENANT # 2, as Defendants.  

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com/index.cfm on September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

EXHIBIT “A”

Real Property

PARCEL ONE:  An absolute and indefeasible fee simple title in and to all of APARTMENT UNIT J-4, NEW COLONY HOUSE, according to the floor plan which is all part of the plot plan and survey which are an exhibit to the Declaration of Restrictions, Reservations, Covenants, Conditions and Easements recorded in Official Records Book 1326, Page 526, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and said exhibits to the aforesaid Declaration being recorded in Map Book 31, Pages 54 and 55, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. Said Apartment Unit J-4 of NEW COLONY HOUSE constitutes all of the space or area located within the perimeter of the unfinished and undecorated walls, floors and ceilings of said Apartment Unit J-4 of NEW COLONY HOUSE, as shown and set out in said Declaration and Exhibit thereto. 

PARCEL TWO:  An absolute and indefeasible fee simple title in and to an undivided one-forty-sixth (1/46) interest in and to that certain parcel or parcels of land designated as Lot A, as exemplified, referred to and set forth in the survey which is an exhibit to the Declaration of Restrictions Reservations, Covenants, Conditions and Easements recorded in Official Records Book 1326, Page 526, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and said exhibits to the aforesaid Declaration being recorded in Map Book 31, Pages 54 and 55, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together with all buildings, improvements and appurtenances thereon located.

PARCEL THREE:  A perpetual and non-exclusive easement in common with, but not limited to, all other owners of undivided interests in the land and the improvements described above in PARCEL TWO, for egress and ingress with all of the public passageways, common areas and facilities upon the land described in PARCEL TWO, and more particularly described and identified in the aforesaid recorded Declaration of Restrictions, Reservations, Covenants, Conditions and Easements recorded in Official Records Book 1326, Page 526, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and said exhibits to the aforesaid Declaration being recorded in Map Book 31, at Pages 54 and 55, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together with all the rights, powers and privileges inuring to the benefit of all owners of undivided interests in the land and improvements described in PARCEL TWO above.

a/k/a 500 South Beach Street, #J4, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (the "Property"

Should the successful highest bidder not complete the sale, per the Clerk of the Court’s procedures, upon payment of the appropriate sales price and documentary stamps, the Clerk of the Court shall issue a Certificate of Sale to Plaintiff.  (The Plaintiff shall have a credit bid for those amounts awarded pursuant to the Consent Final Judgment, as may be further modified by the Order on Plaintiff’s Motion to Reset Foreclosure Sale entered by this Court.)  If, however, there are other bids made at the sale that are higher than Plaintiff’s, other than that of the bidder who failed to complete the sale, then, upon payment of the appropriate sales price and documentary stamps, within 24 hours after the time of the failed sale, the Clerk of Court shall issue a Certificate of Sale to the next-highest bidder.

“ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE. SEE FLORIDA STATUTE §45.031(2)(f).”

FRANK, WEINBERG & BLACK, P.L.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

140 South Beach Street, Suite 310

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

Telephone:(386) 322-4430

Fax: (954) 474-9850

Email: lwagner@fwblaw.net

 twolosh@fwblaw.net

  BY /s/ LEANNE B. WAGNER, ESQ.

Florida Bar No. 57847

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT OF 1990, (“ADA"), IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATIONS IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT VOLUSIA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 125 E. ORANGE AVENUE, STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA 32114 OR TELEPHONE ADA COORDINATOR AT (386) 257-6096. WITHIN 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 71.

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/7/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1998 PONT Grand Prix

VIN 1G2WJ52K7WF306593

2003 DODG Caravan

VIN 1D4GP25373B143340

1990 CHEV Astro

VIN 1GBDM15Z1LB130417

2011 HYUN Sonata

VIN 5NPEC4AC2BH141509

2000 DODG Ram 1500

VIN 3B7HC13Z4YM222754

August 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018-10956-PRDL 

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

ORETHA W. BELL,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ORETHA W. BELL, deceased, File Number 2018-10956-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

/s/ L. Roland Blossom

Florida Bar No. 216259

1171 Orange Avenue

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

(386) 871-6124

lrolandblossom@bellsouth.net

 

Co-Personal Representative:

/s/ Donald T. Bell

119 Buckskin Ln.

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

 

Co-Personal Representative:

/s/ Warren M. Bell

9238 Kensington Row Ct.

Orlando, Florida 32827

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11675-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

AMY A. HAWTHORNE,

a/k/a AMY ALLYN HAWTHORNE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of AMY A. HAWTHORNE, also known as AMY ALLYN HAWTHORNE, deceased, whose date of death was June 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ THOMAS R. HAWTHORNE

Personal Representative

31 Oriole Circle

Guilford, Connecticut 06437

August 13 & 20, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 10862 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Glenn Leon Pflugbeil, Petitioner

and

Kiersten May Pflugbeil, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Kiersten May Pflugbeil

       UNKNOWN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Glenn Leon Pflugbeil

332 Crystal Pond Ave.

DeLand, FL 32720

on or before August 28, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 15, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey

Deputy Clerk

July 30, August 6, 13 & 20, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2020 11766 PRDL

DIVISION PROBATE

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

HARVEY WILLIAM ROBITAILLE, SR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HARVEY WILLIAM ROBITAILLE, SR. deceased, File Number 2020 11766 PRDL in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is this 20th day of August, 2020. 

/s/ BARRY E. HUGHES, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No: 375748

900 Big Tree Road

South Daytona, FL 32119

Telephone: (386) 788-9667

Facsimile: (386) 322-2564

Attorney for Petitioner

 

/s/ LOLA ROBITAILLE

Petitioner

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2019-12385-PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MARK DANIEL SAMPSON,

aka MARK D. SAMPSON

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARK DANIEL SAMPSON, also known as MARK D. SAMPSON, deceased, whose date of death was February 1, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2020.

Robert D. Hines, Esq.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0413550

Hines Norman Hines, P.L.

1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B

Tampa, FL 33612

Telephone: 813-265-0100

Email: rhines@hnh-law.com

Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com

SUSAN HOWLETT SAMPSON

Personal Representative

664 Killian Circle

Deltona, FL 32738

August 13 & 20, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 11736 FMDL

DIVISION: 04

In Re: The Marriage of

Lisette Conde, Petitioner

and

Richard A Marchese, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE  

TO: Richard A Marchese

        LKA: 1320 4 Street

        Orange City, FL 32763

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Lisette Conde 

1320 4 Street

Orange City, FL 32763

on or before October 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 17, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ C Jennino, Deputy Clerk

August 20, 27, September 3 & 10, 2020

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO:  2016-10468-CIDL

DIVISION: 02

JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, 

Husband and Wife, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, and CREDITORS,

Defendants,

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 12, 2020 and entered in Case No#2016-10468-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, Husband and Wife, are the Plaintiffs, and ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; and CACH, LLC, are the Defendants. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder at www.volusia.realforeclosure.com at 11:00 a.m. on September 17, 2020, the following-described property as set forth in Count III of said Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

Lot 5 except the Northerly 20 feet thereof and except that part underlying Right-of-Way for U.S. Highway No. 1; Lot 6 except that part underlying Right-of-Way for U.S. Highway No. 1; Lot 10 except the Northerly 80 feet thereof as measured on the Westerly line thereof, Block F, HIGHLAND SHORES SECTION TWO, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 9, page 64, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

A Portion of Lot 11, Block F, HIGHLAND SHORES SECTION TWO, as shown on Map in Map Book 9, Page 64 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Southwesterly corner of said Lot 11, thence North 25° 18’ 23” East along the Northwesterly line of said Lot 11, a distance of 121.94 feet; thence south 16° 28’ 29” east a distance of 90.93 feet to the Southerly line of said Lot 11; thence south 73° 31’ 31” West along said Southerly line a distance of 81.25 feet to the point of beginning.

The North 20 feet of Lot 1, Block A, SECTION THREE, HIGHLAND SHORES, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 62, less and except that portion underlying road Right-of-Way, and the South 30 feet of Lot 1 and the North 20 feet of Lot 2, Block A, SECTION THREE, HIGHLAND SHORES, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book, 8, Page 62, less and except that portion underlying road Right-of-Way, all in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. 

Dated this  13th day of August, 2020.

/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE 

Florida Bar Number: 280704

BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smryna Beach, Florida 32169

Phone: (386) 423-1110

Facsimile: (386) 423-1164

baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

Attorney for Plaintiffs 

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, (386) 736-5915, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.  2020- 11671-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF     MILDRED MAE FURY     Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of MILDRED MAE FURY, deceased, File Number 2020-11671-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was April 10, 2020; that the total value of the estate is exempt and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Jeffrey Dunston, 1445 Nottingham Way, Hamilton, New Jersey 08609

Lysa Dunston, 820 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Trudi Brown, 820 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 13, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ Erica Johnson

ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE

840 Harrington Street

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 232-8447

ejohnson@johnsoncenterlaw.com

 

Person Giving Notice

/s/ Lysa Dunston

Lysa Dunston

820 Derbyshire Road

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 09/03/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17  SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1C3CCBAB9CN201889 2012 Chrysler

August 20, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO:  2016-10468-CIDL

DIVISION: 02

JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, 

Husband and Wife, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, and CREDITORS,

Defendants,

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 12, 2020 and entered in Case No#2016-10468-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein JOHN E. BICE and YVONNE BICE, Husband and Wife, are the Plaintiffs, and ANIS AHMED and SELINA AHMED, Husband and Wife; WALEED GHANEM; ALAA OSMAN; DISCOVER BANK; and CACH, LLC, are the Defendants. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder at www.volusia.realforeclosure.com at 11:00 a.m. on September 17, 2020, the following-described property as set forth in Count II of said Second Amended Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

Lots 3 and 4, and Lot 2, less the Northerly 20 feet thereof, as measured along U.S. Highway No. 1, Block A, Highland Shores Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 62, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, less and except any part within the road right of way for U.S. No. 1.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. 

Dated this  13th day of  August, 2020.

/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE 

Florida Bar Number: 280704

BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smryna Beach, Florida 32169

Phone: (386) 423-1110

Facsimile: (386) 423-1164

baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

Attorney for Plaintiffs 

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, (386) 736-5915, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2019 30027 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; TONYA M. PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. PERKINS; HUNTER`S RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF EAST FLORIDA, INC.; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION,

 Defendant(s).

 

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 24, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 11th day of September, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

 

LOT 71, SHADOW CROSSINGS UNIT 2 OF HUNTERS RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE(S) 49 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

 

Property address: 4 Whipper In Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

 

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

 

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 6th day of August, 2020:

Respectfully submitted, 

 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.

 

Florida Bar # 114051

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

 

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Prestige Property Specialists, Inc 

DBA Prestige Properties

909 W New York Ave

DeLand, Fl 32720

/s/ Kellee H Smith

August 20, 2020

 

*******

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE

TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION

 OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.

August 20, 2020

To all Obligors listed below, their guardians, heirs, and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See exhibit "A" attached for Obligors and their notice addresses).

This Notice of Default and Intent to Foreclose is regarding that certain timeshare interests owned by Obligor in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc., located in Volusia County, Florida and more specifically described as follows: Unit # / Week # (see interval description on Exhibit "A") in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. according to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

The Obligor has failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Obligor's timeshare and thereby the Obligor is in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association's lien on your unit week(s) as shown below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the Trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of you timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to send to the Trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien. 

Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the Trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statutes: Matthew R. Gross, J.D., Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. whose address is 1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, telephone: (407) 403-5936, telefax: (407) 842-7248, e-mail: tropicshores@first.law.

Exhibit “A”:  Obligor, Notice Address, Unit/Week, Amount Due, Per Diem

SCHEDULE "A"

RECORD OWNER

UNIT # / WEEK #

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

Sharon Manson

32 Marigold Ct.

Tipp City, OH 45371-2964

303 / 37

$6,145.68

Roberto Rodriguez

5810 Santa Maria Ave., Ste. 205

PM3 8-840

Laredo, TX 78041-3004

404 / 43

$6,145.68

Charles Ray Snyder

Gloria Jean Snyder

2512 Knox Terrace

The Villages, FL 32162-4530

405 / 29

$6,277.48

Thomas C. Hamm

P.O. Box 1976

Daytona Beach, FL 32115-1976

406 / 26

$6,277.48

Valerie D. Hamm

734 S. Ridgewood Ave.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114-5332

406 / 26

$6,277.48

Kevin M. Keyes

Michelle R. Keyes

152 Lakewood Village Circle

Daytona Beach, FL 32119-1492

407 / 10

$6,266.30

The Estate of Marvin N. Hiner

Keith D. Hiner

605 Avenue D SE

Winter Haven, FL 33880-3536

605 / 42

$6,145.68

Clifford K. Jones

88 Gunn Hill Rd.

New Preston, CT 06777-1318

607 / 6

$6,213.30

Malini Tours LLC

Authorized Agent Malini Mathura

2129 Buchanan Bay Circle

Orlando, FL 32839-4577

704 / 29

$6,277.48

Susanne Bone

1 Brisbane Glen

St. Catherines, ON L2N3K8

CANADA

706 / 43

$6,145.68

Linda J. Dahl

9 Stringybark Drive

Fern Bay, NSW 2295

AUSTRALIA

904 / 32

$6,277.48

Helen Draper

14 S Crescent St.

Terre Haute, IN 47802-4814

906 / 28

$6,275.46

The Estate of Harold W. Gladin

Betty J. Gladin

4205 Mabry Rd. NE

Roswell, GA 30075-1968

1002 / 21

$6,145.68

Jimmy S. Merck

5997 Williams Port Drive

Flowery Branch, GA 30542-3959

1002 / 49

$6,451.71

Greg Fleitz

123 S. Fourth Ave.

Alpena, MI 49707-2505

1005 / 27

$6,277.48

Linda Hunter

661 Bennett Ave., Apt 4G

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601-3458

1101 / 38

$6,407.84

August 20, 2020 / August 27, 2020

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/16/2020, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2005 jeep 1j4gl38kx5w725357

1992 Ford 1ftdf15y2nla99186

August 20, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 12184 CIDL 

U.S BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS1

PLAINTIFF,

vs.

AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2 the names being fictitious to account for parties in possession,

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a CONSENT FINAL JUDGMENT OF FORECLOSURE dated July 28, 2020 and entered in 2019-12184-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS1 is the Plaintiff and AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E. SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO; JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE J. ADORNO CLEMENTE A/K/A JOSE ADORNO CLEMENTE N/K/A KEIK FLORES are the Defendant(s). LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 15, 2020, the following described property, to wit:

LOT 26, BLOCK 78, DELTONA LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE(S) 105 THROUGH 120, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROPERTY ADRESS: 797  TRAFALGAR ST., DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus unclaimed.

Dated this 14th day of August, 2020.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404.474.7149

 

By: /s/ Christopher Peck

Christopher T. Peck, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 88774

Service Email: ServiceFl@mtglaw.com

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 31051 FMCI

DIVISION: 35

James D Farlow,

Petitioner

vs.

Jenna Oliver,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION  

TO: Jenna Oliver

        LKA: 12 Forest Ave

        Wheeling, WV 26003

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

J David Ellzey, Jr, Esq

200 Magnolia Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

on or before 29 September 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: 12 August 2020

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ C Jennino

Deputy Clerk

August 20, 27, September 3 & 10, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 31230 FMCI

DIVISION: 35

Roberta Goble,

Petitioner

vs.

Daniel Joshua Knapke, et al,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION  

TO: Courtney Catlett

1331 Phillips St.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Roberta Goble

1331 Phillips St.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

on or before September 8, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 23, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey

Deputy Clerk

July 30, August 6, 13 & 20, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2019-11547 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RICHARD EVERETT LANGFORD,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RICHARD EVERETT LANGFORD, deceased, File No. 2019-11547 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representatives, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All Creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this Notice is the 20th day of August, 2020.

Personal Representative:

/s/ Anne Langford Williams

4835 Andrade Street

Pensacola, FL 32504-9020

 

Attorney for Personal

Representative

/s/ Gary L. Simmons

GARY L. SIMMONS, Esq.

FBN 306193

Simmons NSB Law PLLC

PO Box 2004

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32170-2004

(407) 637-4994 / Fax (321) 256-5131

Gary@SimmonsNSBLaw.com

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2014-11673-CIDL 

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an ORDER ON PLAINTIFF’S MOTION TO RESET FORECLOSURE SALE dated July 21, 2020 and entered in 2014-11673-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST is the Plaintiff and HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC. are the Defendant(s). LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 10, 2020, the following described property, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK C, FOX RUN UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 61, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 511 W. Gardenia Dr., Orange City, FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

DATED this 11th day of August, 2020.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404.474.7149

 

By: /s/ Christopher Peck

Christopher T. Peck, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 88774

Service Email: ServiceFL@mtglaw.com

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 20-3384

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

2003 NISSAN 350Z COUPE

VIN: JN1AZ34E33T015535

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

2003 NISSAN 350Z COUPE SEIZED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 13, 2020, AT OR NEAR 2790 ELKCAM BOULEVARD, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes, that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11747-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

DOROTHEA MARIA HARDY,

a/k/a DOROTHEA M. HARDY,

a/k/a DOROTHEA FELTE HARDY,

a/k/a DOROTHEA HARDY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOROTHEA MARIA HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA M. HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA FELTE HARDY, a/k/a DOROTHEA HARDY, deceased, whose date of death was June 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Edwin Channing Coolidge, 

Jr., Esq. 

Florida Bar Number: 991058

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: ccoolidge@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Karl Plasa

165 Division Street

Cobourg, ON K9A0B3

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11480-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

NORMA D. LOPATIN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of NORMA D. LOPATIN, deceased, whose date of death was May 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: August 13, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ ANDREW J. LOPATIN

Personal Representative

5788 Heathermere Lane

Poet Orange, Florida 32127

August 13 & 20, 2020

 

**************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on September 3, 2020 and will continue until all locations are done.

U-Haul Moving and Storage of DeBary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 744 Robert Linares $556.75, 1315 Brianna Quinones $284.06, 1332 Joseph Arnold $795.35, 908 Iyeshia Williams $821.75, 1428 Joe Bruno $747.50, 208 Jeremy Suarez $1341.05, 1426 Christian Marcucci Santiago $1261.80, 210 Gustavo Molina $1516.23 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 2164 William Stefanich $1033.81, 2031 Colson Charles $424.25, 1059 Diya Harris $1145.00, 2156 Zachary Brown $795.20 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 1158 Charles Glezen $395.00, 8831 Eric Sutton $768.36, 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1174.10, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $864.17, 1138 Chelsea Frye $742.25, 1144 Hector Alvarez $506.30, 4430 Stephen Upson $710.35, 3333 Rebecca and duane Grove $979.12, 3324 Jane Atkinson $1012.76 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Daytona Beach, 700 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Fl 32114; 1039 Edward Sanel $768.75, 1013 Demetrias Karagrannis $847.50, 1001 Jordan Rivers $1033.81 

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on September 24, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.

The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7862 at Page 2797 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.

 The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.Dated this 17th day of August, 2020.

Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire

300 South Orange Avenue, 

Suite 1600

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 835-6790

Facsimile: (407) 849-7259

STATE OF FLORIDA

COUNTY OF ORANGE

The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 17th day of August, 2020.

/s/ KATHY O. MOOREHEAD

NOTARY PUBLIC

EXHIBIT “A”

RECORD OWNER

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

DELINQUENCY DATE

CARRIE LOURCEY

LEO J LOURCEY

473 FRUIT COVE RD

SAINT JOHNS, FL  322592858

A 52,500/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 420 through 428; 520 through 528 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331012278

$1,224.39

7/23/2018

THOMAS DANIEL SCHEERER

AMY DAMATO

44 CYPRESS ST

FLORAL PARK, NY  110013406

A 374,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000150806602

$2,189.97

8/9/2019

JULIET G POWELL

DULCEMAN POWELL

2537 SW 14TH TER

PAHOKEE, FL  334762803

A 84,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330513912

$1,298.10

1/18/2019

NICHOLAS WILLIAMS

KENNITA WILLIAMS

2390 SAN AUGUSTIN DR

NORTH POLE, AK  997057555

A 52,500/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400416442

$1,995.92

1/1/2016

FRANK L NOVINEC

1355 WARREN RD

LAKEWOOD, OH  441072517

A 77,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400321576

$1,613.63

1/11/2019

SUSAN S KINDIG

645 NEIL AVE APT 422

COLUMBUS, OH  432151643

A 90,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331009233

$1,355.61

1/21/2019

ROCKY SHERWOOD

MICHELLE STREETE

7508 WILHELM DR

LANHAM, MD  207063752

A 52,500/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320737695

$1,249.80

6/26/2018

JANICE REINHARDT

LUCILLE ARNOLD

1256 FISH HILL RD

WEST GREENWICH, RI  28172219

A 223,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000380917377

$5,168.78

10/28/2016

RACHEL M VICTORIA

131 THOMPSON AVE

WINTHROP HARBOR, IL  600961141

A 77,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000240413302

$1,179.97

2/12/2019

LYNDA SANDERLIN

366 SW BELMONT CIR

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL  349537104

A 84,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390703718

$1,311.30

2/11/2019

BARBARA J SMITH, TTEE OF THE FOUR BARGRAM-MEX TRUST

65 WESTBROOK LN

PALM COAST, FL  321647817

A 259,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1820 through 1833; 1920 through 1933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331605154

$1,724.13

8/9/2019

CHRISTINE D MCKENZIE

SUSAN LAFLAMME

978 ROSE CREEK TER

WOODSTOCK, GA  301898126

A 105,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1820 through 1833; 1920 through 1933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000080501042

$1,363.64

3/22/2019

JOANNE M CASELLI

9 FAIRWAY LN

BLACKSTONE, MA  15042315

A 78,000/139,685,500 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 2028 through 2033; 2128 through 2133; 2229; 2231; 2324; 2329 and 2331 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331214395

$1,265.83

12/21/2018

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2020-11329-PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

Wendy Teresa Dill,

a/k/a Wendy T. Dill, 

deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Wendy Teresa Dill, a/k/a Wendy T. Dill, deceased, File Number 2020-11329-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The name of the Petitioner and name and address and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH IN §733.702, FLORIDA STATUTE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 20, 2020.

WOODARD & FERGUSON, P.A.

/s/ David Ferguson, Esquire 

FL Bar No.: 353655

10 Vining Court

Ormond Beach, FL 32176

(386) 677-0822 (386) 677-5108 (fax)

Primary E-mail: dferguson@ormondlawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: ljarvis@ormondlawfirm.com

Attorney for Petitioner

/s/ Lucinda V. Jarvis, Petitioner

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA      PROBATE DIVISION

File No.:  2020 11562 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

MARTIN J. DANAHER, 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARTIN J. DANAHER, deceased, whose date of death was June 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 20, 2020.

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Email Addresses: 

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Telephone: (386) 428-2434

 

/s/ PEGGY G. RIVERS

115 Lagoon Court

New Smyrna Beach, FL  32169

August 20 & 27, 2020

 

********

STATE OF VERMONT

SUPERIOR COURT

CHITTENDEN UNIT

PROBATE DIVISION

DOCKET NO. 317-3-20Cnpr

IN RE: The Estate of 

THOMAS L NELSON

 

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING

BY PUBLICATION

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Whereas, the following petition has been made to the Chittenden Probate Division of the Vermont Superior Court: Petition to Open Decedent’s Estate; and

Whereas, a hearing on the petition will be held on September 15, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Chittenden Probate Division located at 175 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont.

It is hereby ordered that notice thereof be given by publishing this notice in a newspaper of general circulation in Chittenden County.

Service by publication to be complete at least fourteen days prior to the day assigned for hearing.

Therefore, you are hereby notified to appear before said Court, at the time and place assigned, to make objections if you have cause. This is the first action in this proceeding. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this matter you must formally enter your appearance with the Court by filing Form P148.

Dated at Burl., Vermont, this 10 day of June, 2020.

/s/ Hon. Gregory J. Glennon

Probate Judge

Publication Date: August 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

 

**********

voLusia

countY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

File No. 2020 11097 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CHRISTOPHER THOMAS WELCH

Deceased.

Administration of the estate of

Christopher Thomas Welch, deceased,

whose date of death was

January 19, 2020 is pending in the

above-referenced court, the address

of which is P O Box 6043,

DeLand, FL 32721. The names and

addresses of the personal representative

and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands

against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court within the time periods set forth in Florida statutes

sections 733.702 and 733.710 or

be forever barred.

The date of first publication of

this notice is August 13th, 2020.

PAMAELA WELCH

Personal Representative

c/o BARRISTER LAW FIRM

2002 E. Robinson st.

Orlando, FL 32803

MATTHEW G. DEBOARD, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 103010

BARRIsTER LAW FIRM, P.A.

2002 E. Robinson st.

Orlando, FL 32803

Telephone: (407) 205-2906

Fax: (407) 386-6621

E-Mail: DeBoard@barlaw.com

August 13, 20, 2020 v20-0306

****************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 32107 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION, HOME EQUITY

MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2006-KS4,

Plaintiff, VS.

CHRISTOPHER MORRELL; et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: CHRIsTOPHER MORRELL

Last Known Residence: 1730 Buena vista

Avenue, Holly Hill, FL 32117

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in vOLUsIA County, Florida:

LOT 24 AND THE NORTH ½ OF

LOT 25, BLOCK 16, RIO vIsTA,

sECTION “B”, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE(s) 150, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and

you are required to serve a

copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on ALDRIDGE |

PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,

at 1615 south Congress Avenue,

suite 200, Delray Beach,

FL 33445, on or before september

16, 2020, and file the original

with the clerk of this court

either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you,

to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at

least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon

receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA

PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on July 30, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: J. Beach

By Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (561) 392-6391

1221-4190B

August 13, 20, 2020 v20-0307

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 10849 CIDL

NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW PENN

FINANCIAL, LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

REBECCA LEE ALLARD, AS POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; GEORGE

LEON LANGLOIS, JR., AS POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; MARY WESTON,

AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX

CHAFFEE; KARY LYNN PORTER, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;

BOBBI JO CHAFFEE, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF

BEATRIX CHAFFEE; THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CREDITORS, LIENORS AND

TRUSTEES OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR

HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY

RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

an Order dated July 2, 2020 entered in

Civil Case No. 2019 10849 CIDL in the

Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL,

LLC D/B/A sHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE sERvICING, Plaintiff and

REBECCA LEE ALLARD, As POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;

GEORGE LEON LANGLOIs, JR., As

POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;

MARY WEsTON, As POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; KARY

LYNN PORTER, As POTENTIAL HEIR

OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; BOBBI JO

CHAFFEE, As POTENTIAL HEIR OF

BEATRIX CHAFFEE; THE UNKNOWN

HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

CREDITORs, LIENORs AND

TRUsTEEs OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE,

DECEAsED, are defendants, Clerk of

Court, will sell the property at public sale

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning

at 11:00 AM on september 10, 2020

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 24, BLOCK K, REPLAT OF

PLANTATION EsTATEs UNIT NO.

1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 11, AT PAGEs 177

AND 178, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 129 Angeles

Road, Debary, Florida 32713

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT

IN THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs

PENDENs MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTs THE sURPLUs

As UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITs DIsCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE

sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED

TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED

As PROvIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West state Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

service E-mail:

ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JAsON M vANsLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M190226

August 13, 20, 2020 v20-0308

****************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION: 2

CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS,

INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL

INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH

CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH

CREDIT UNION; CITY OF

DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;

MICHELE DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL;

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A

AMANDA MASS; LAURA E. ROTH,

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to an Amended Order Resetting

Foreclosure sale dated the 13th

day of August 2020 and entered in

Case No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for vOLUsIA County,

Florida, wherein PNC BANK, NATIONAL

AssOCIATION is the Plaintiff

and MICHELE KELLEY; sTATE

OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

REvENUE; DPMs, INC.; UNITED

GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL INsURANCE

COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA;

KENNEDY sPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A

LAUNCH CREDIT UNION; CITY OF

DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;

MICHELE DAvIs; sTUART

DAvIs; UNKNOWN TENANT #1

N/K/A KEITH WHITsELL; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A

AMANDA MAss and UNKNOWN

TENANTs IN POssEssION OF

THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 27th day of October 2020, the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY-THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGE (s) 128

THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING

AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE

A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO

LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As

UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.

AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED

As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER

OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 14th day of August, 2020.

By: LIANA R. HALL, Esq.

Bar Number: 73813

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-03737

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0309

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL

U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE

HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET

BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST

2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E.

COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER;

WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to

Cancel the July 07, 2020 Foreclosure

sale Date entered in Civil Case No.

2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK,

N.A., sUCCEssOR TRUsTEE TO

LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERs

OF BEAR sTEARNs AssET BACKED

sECURITIEs I TRUsT 2007-HE5,

AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs sE-RIEs

2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and THE EsTATE

OF RALPH E. COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER and WILLIAM COOPE, et al, are Defendants.

The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at volusia

County's On Line Public Auction

website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM on september 22, 2020, in

accordance with Chapter 45, Florida

statutes, the following described property

located in vOLUsIA County,

Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 29, PAGEs 11 TO 13, INCLUsIvE

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

Lis Pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

The court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was served

by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule

2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by

U.s. Mail to any other parties in accordance

with the attached service list this

31st day of July, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-089643-F00

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0310

****************************

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE

NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR

C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET

BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2,

Plaintiff, VS.

GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY: et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that

sale will be made pursuant to an

Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment

was awarded on February 18,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein,

U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

As TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR

IN INTEREsT TO BANK OF AMERICA,

NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY

MERGER TO LAsALLE NATIONAL

BANK, As TRUsTEE FOR C-BAss

MORTGAGE LOAN AssET

BACKED CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs

2007-CB2 is the Plaintiff, and GAIL

A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY;

ROBERT sTEWART MCLARTY;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER

AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREsT As

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on

september 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM

EsT the following described real

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTs 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A.

M. KITCHENs REsUBDIvIsION

OF THE sOUTH 1/2 OF

BLOCK 32 OF HOWRY's ADDITION

AND OF BLOCK 197,

CITY OF DELAND, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

As RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 4, PAGE 103, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 11 day of August, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-2661B

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0311

****************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 30408 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY

AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR SAXON

ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2002-3,

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2002-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA L. WINTINK A/K/A VICTORIA LYNN WINTINK; ESTATE OF VICTORIA L. WINTINK, ET AL.

Defendants

To the following Defendant(s):

MICHAEL WINTINK A/K/A MICHAEL

THOMAs WINTINK

(CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address: 1391 NORTH DEXTER

DRIvE, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the

following described property:

LOT 20, HIDDEN LAKE sUBDIvIsION,

PHAsE I, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,

PAGEs 121 AND 122, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1391 NORTH DEXTER DRIvE,

PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA 32129

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to J. Anthony van Ness, Esq.

at vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for

the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT

CENTER DRIvE, sUITE #110,

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on or before

september 25, 2020, a date which is within

thirty (30) days after the first publication of

this Notice in the FLA/WEsT vOLUsIA BEACON

and file the original with the Clerk of

this Court either before service on Plaintiff's

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the complaint. This notice

is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA

PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of this

Court this 10th day of August, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH vOLUsIA COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite #110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

13498-18

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0312

****************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

Case No. 2018 10663 CIDL

PHH Mortgage Corporation

Plaintiff, vs.

Jason H. Pratt a/k/a Jason Holmes Pratt; et al

Defendants.

TO: Unknown spouse of Heather M. Pratt

f/k/a Heather M. Johnson a/k/a Heather

Marie Johnson

Last Known Address: 3354 Heath Drive Deltona,

Fl. 32725

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in volusia County, Florida:

LOT 267, ARBOR RIDGE,

UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

53, PAGEs 39 THROUGH 41,

INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on Kara

Fredrickson, Esquire, Brock & scott,

PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose

address is 2001 NW 64th st, suite

130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within

thirty (30) days of the first date of

publication on or before september

29, 2020, and file the original with

the Clerk of this Court either before

service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or

immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on August 11, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

(sEAL) By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th st, suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

17-F02867

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0313

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2019 31559 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE; ALICE WHEELHOUSE; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION,

INC.; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET,

TOWER I, CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

an Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to

Cancel the August 19, 2020 Foreclosure

sale Date entered in Civil Case No. 2019

31559 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL

AssOCIATION, NOT IN ITs INDIvIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT sOLELY As TRUsTEE

FOR THE RMAC TRUsT, sERIEs 2016-CTT is Plaintiff and DAvID R. WHEELHOUsE

and ALICE WHEELHOUsE, et al,

are Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.

ROTH, shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at volusia County's On

Line Public Auction website:

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM on september 30, 2020, in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida statutes,

the following described property located in

vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DEsCRIBED

REAL PROPERTY LYING AND

BEING sITUATED IN vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO -WIT:

UNIT 3703, THE TOWERs AT

PONCE INLET TOWER 1, A CONDOMINIUM,

ACCORDING TO THE

DECLARATION OF CONDO-MINIUM

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 3666, PAGE(s)

838, ET sEQ., OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; AND ANY AMENDMENTs

THERETO; TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIvIDED INTEREsT IN AND TO THOsE COMMON ELEMENTs APPURTENANT TO sAID

UNIT IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND

sUBJECT TO THE COvENANTs,

CONDITIONs, REsTRICTIONs,

TERMs AND OTHER PROvIsIONs

OF THAT DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed. The court,

in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was served

by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516,

Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to

any other parties in accordance with the

attached service list this 31st day of July, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-090632-F00

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0314

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS;

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A

CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON

ENTERPRISES, LLC.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order

Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to Cancel the August

19, 2020 Foreclosure sale Date entered in Civil

Case No. 2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein BAYvIEW LOAN sERvICING, LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAs, JAMEs, et al, are

Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at volusia County's On Line Public Auction website:

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on

september 30, 2020, in accordance with Chapter

45, Florida statutes, the following described property located in vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment of Lost Note, to-wit:

LOT 82, FOXBORO sUBDIvIsION,

PHAsE III, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 48 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by

Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.

R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any

other parties in accordance with the attached

service list this 06th day of August, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-075672-F00

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0315

****************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 30715 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A

CHARLES W. RUMER III, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November

15, 2019, and entered in 2019

30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL

LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLEs

WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLEs W.

RUMER III; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

CHARLEs WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A

CHARLEs W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on september 16,

2020, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE EsTATEs,

ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE

sOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE

NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE

EAsTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12,

BLOCK 5, As LIEs sOUTH OF THE

sOUTH LINE OF DIvIsION sTREET,

A 50 FOOT sTREET As NOW LAID-OUT,

H.P. HANDs sUBDIvIsION IN

THE THOMAs FITCH GRANT, As

PER MAP RECORDED IN DEED

BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 345 COLLINs sT,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 17 day of August, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-261541

August 20, 27, 2020 v20-0316

****************************