suBseQueNT

iNseRTioNs

rE-NOTICE OF sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE No.: 2018 30733 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YOrK, As TrusTEE

FOr THE CErTIFICATEHOlDErs

CWAlT, INC., AlTErNATIVE lOAN TrusT 2006-23CB, MOrTGAGE PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-23CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

COllEEN A. MAJurY; uNKNOWN

sPOusE OF COllEEN A. MAJurY; uNKNOWN

TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY

GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary

Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 4, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 30733 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS

TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS

CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT

#2, are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder

or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of September,

2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION,

UNIT V, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 235 N.

Brighton Drive, Port Orange,

Florida 32127

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon,

which are included as security in

Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus funds from the sale, if

any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 6, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400061

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0299

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2018 31906 CICI

NEWrEZ llC, F/K/A NEW PENN

FINANCIAl, llC, D/B/A sHEllPOINT

MOrTGAGE sErVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

BArBArA A. AllEN A/K/A BArBArA AllEN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

July 17, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018

31906 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein NEWREZ

LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC,

D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

is Plaintiff and BARBARA A. ALLEN

A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 14th day of October, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 222. unrecorded map of Plantation

Pines, being a portion of Section 6,

Township 15 South, Range 31 East,

Volusia County, Florida, being more

particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of

Section 6,Township 15 South, Range

31 East; Thence South 0 Degrees 40

Minutes 42 Seconds West 740 Feet;

Thence South 89 Degrees 37 Minutes

59 Seconds West 395 Feet; Thence

South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42 Seconds

East 1465.16 Feet: ; Thence

South 89 Degrees 19 Minutes 18 Seconds

West 889.63 Feet; Thence

South 85 Degrees 45 Minutes 00 Seconds

West 228.04 Feet; Thence North

5 Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds

West 230 Feet to the Point of Beginning;

Thence South 86 Degrees 46

Minutes 49 Seconds West 489.71

Feet; Thence North 10 Degrees 05

Minutes 00 Seconds West 240 Feet;

Thence North 86 Degrees 02 Minutes

40 Seconds East 508.97 Feet; Thence

South 5 Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds

East 245 Feet to the Point of Beginning.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 3 day of August, 2020, to all parties

on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

18-01744-2

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0300

NOTICE OF sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 10574 CIDl

u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION As

lEGAl TITlE TrusTEE FOr TruMAN

2016 sC6 TITlE TrusT,

Plaintiff, vs.

DOuGlAs HAY A/K/A DOuGlAs P. HAY;

EMMA HAY; uNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

uNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND All uNKNOWN

PArTIEs ClAIMING

INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or

AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIs ACTION, Or HAVING Or

ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY rIGHT, TITlE

Or INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY

HErEIN DEsCrIBED,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 28, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2019 10574 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN

2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST is Plaintiff and DOUGLAS HAY A/K/A DOUGLAS P. HAY; EMMA HAY; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

are Defendants, LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on September 29, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 25, BLOCK 595, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

TWENTY, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27,

PAGE 1, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE

CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED July 30, 2020.

DIAZ, ANSELMO, LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail:

answers@dallegalgroup.com

By: NAZISH Z. SHAH

Florida Bar No.: 92172

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-172794

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0301

NOTICE OF rEsCHEDulED sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CAsE NO.: 2019 11762 CIDl

FBC MOrTGAGE, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JENNIFEr lYNN AVANT, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale dated June 26,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

11762 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which

FBC Mortgage, LLC, is the Plaintiff

and Jennifer Lynn Avant, Arbor

Ridge Community Association, Inc.,

are defendants, the Volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM

EST on the September 29, 2020 the

following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 407, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

57, PAGES 23 THROUGH 25,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 3437 BERKSHIRE

WOODS TER, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the Lis Pendens must file a claim

before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 29 day of July, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar No.: 762121

19-021347

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0302

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2017 10500 CIDl

DITECH FINANCIAl llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

ANTHONY MANNA, DECEAsED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 09, 2020, and entered in 2017 10500 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is

the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTESS,

ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY JAMES MANNA, DECEASED;

ANTHONY C. MANNA; GLORIA VAN

FLEET; YVONNE L. MANN; MARY E. MANNA;

SHARON ANN HOSEA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 18, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 9 AND 10, BLOCK 1, STETSON

PARK, IN SECTION, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 7, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 124 STETSON PARK

DR, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 28 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-182750

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0303

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.:20-11180-PrDl

IN rE: EsTATE OF

EllA PEArl DAVIs HIll,

a/k/a Ella Pearl Hill,

a/k/a Ella P. Hill,

a/k/a Ella Hill,

Deceased.

The Administration of the Estate of Ella Pearl

Davis Hill, deceased, whose date of death was

October 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court

for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the

address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724. The names and addresses

of the Personal Representative and the Personal

Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is

August 13, 2020.

Personal representative:

KEITH HIll

4651 Nibbs Lane

North Charleston, SC 29418

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CYRUS MALHOTRA

Attorney for Keith Hill

Florida Bar Number: 22751

3433 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Suite 359

Valrico, FL 33956

Telephone: (813) 902-2119

E-Mail: cyrusesquire@gmail.com

Secondary E-Mail:

sandra.vanderploeg@outlook.com

August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0304

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 11097 PrDl

IN rE: EsTATE OF

CHrIsTOPHEr THOMAs WElCH

Deceased.

Administration of the estate of

Christopher Thomas Welch, deceased,

whose date of death was

January 19, 2020 is pending in the

above-referenced court, the address

of which is P O Box 6043,

Deland, FL 32721. The names and

addresses of the personal representative

and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court within the time periods set forth in Florida Statutes Sections 733.702 and 733.710 or be forever barred.

The date of first publication of

this notice is August 13th, 2020.

PAMAElA WElCH

Personal representative

c/o BArrIsTEr lAW FIrM

2002 E. Robinson St.

Orlando, FL 32803

MATTHEW G. DEBOARD, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 103010

BARRISTER LAW FIRM, P.A.

2002 E. Robinson St.

Orlando, FL 32803

Telephone: (407) 205-2906

Fax: (407) 386-6621

E-Mail: DeBoard@barlaw.com

August 13, 20, 2020 V20-0306

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2019 32107 CICI

u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As

TrusTEE FOr rEsIDENTIAl AssET sECurITIEs

COrPOrATION, HOME EQuITY MOrTGAGE AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-Ks4,

Plaintiff, Vs.

CHrIsTOPHEr MOrrEll; et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: CHRISTOPHER MORRELL

Last Known Residence: 1730 Buena Vista

Avenue, Holly Hill, FL 32117

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in VOLUSIA County, Florida:

LOT 24 AND THE NORTH ½ OF

LOT 25, BLOCK 16, RIO VISTA,

SECTION “B”, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE(S) 150, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and

you are required to serve a

copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on ALDRIDGE |

PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,

at 1615 South Congress Avenue,

Suite 200, Delray Beach,

FL 33445, on or before September

16, 2020, and file the original

with the clerk of this court

either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you,

to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at

least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon

receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7

days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT

COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on July 30, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: J. Beach

By Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (561) 392-6391

1221-4190B

August 13, 20, 2020 V20-0307

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2019 10849 CIDl

NEWrEZ, llC F/K/A NEW PENN

FINANCIAl, llC D/B/A sHEllPOINT

MOrTGAGE sErVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

rEBECCA lEE AllArD, As POTENTIAl

HEIr OF BEATrIX CHAFFEE; GEOrGE

lEON lANGlOIs, Jr., As POTENTIAl

HEIr OF BEATrIX CHAFFEE; MArY WEsTON,

As POTENTIAl HEIr OF BEATrIX

CHAFFEE; KArY lYNN POrTEr, As POTENTIAl

HEIr OF BEATrIX CHAFFEE;

BOBBI JO CHAFFEE, As POTENTIAl HEIr OF

BEATrIX CHAFFEE; THE uNKNOWN

HEIrs, DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

CrEDITOrs, lIENOrs AND

TrusTEEs OF BEATrIX CHAFFEE, DECEAsED;

All uNKNOWN PArTIEs

ClAIMING INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH,

uNDEr Or AGAINsT A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION, Or

HAVING Or ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY

rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE

PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED; uNKNOWN

TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Order dated July 2, 2020 entered in

Civil Case No. 2019 10849 CIDL in the

Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL,

LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING, Plaintiff and

REBECCA LEE ALLARD, AS POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;

GEORGE LEON LANGLOIS, JR., AS

POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;

MARY WESTON, AS POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; KARY

LYNN PORTER, AS POTENTIAL HEIR

OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; BOBBI JO

CHAFFEE, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF

BEATRIX CHAFFEE; THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CREDITORS, LIENORS AND

TRUSTEES OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE,

DECEASED, are defendants, Clerk of

Court, will sell the property at public sale

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning

at 11:00 AM on September 10, 2020

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 24, BLOCK K, REPLAT OF

PLANTATION ESTATES UNIT NO.

1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 11, AT PAGES 177

AND 178, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 129 Angeles

Road, Debary, Florida 32713

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE

SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED

TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED

AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail:

ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M190226

August 13, 20, 2020 V20-0308

