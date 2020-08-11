suBseQueNT
iNseRTioNs
rE-NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE No.: 2018 30733 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YOrK, As TrusTEE
FOr THE CErTIFICATEHOlDErs
CWAlT, INC., AlTErNATIVE lOAN TrusT 2006-23CB, MOrTGAGE PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-23CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
COllEEN A. MAJurY; uNKNOWN
sPOusE OF COllEEN A. MAJurY; uNKNOWN
TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY
GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary
Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 4, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 30733 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS
TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS
CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT
#2, are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of September,
2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION,
UNIT V, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 235 N.
Brighton Drive, Port Orange,
Florida 32127
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon,
which are included as security in
Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus funds from the sale, if
any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 6, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400061
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0299
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2018 31906 CICI
NEWrEZ llC, F/K/A NEW PENN
FINANCIAl, llC, D/B/A sHEllPOINT
MOrTGAGE sErVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
BArBArA A. AllEN A/K/A BArBArA AllEN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
July 17, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018
31906 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein NEWREZ
LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC,
D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
is Plaintiff and BARBARA A. ALLEN
A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 14th day of October, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 222. unrecorded map of Plantation
Pines, being a portion of Section 6,
Township 15 South, Range 31 East,
Volusia County, Florida, being more
particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Northeast corner of
Section 6,Township 15 South, Range
31 East; Thence South 0 Degrees 40
Minutes 42 Seconds West 740 Feet;
Thence South 89 Degrees 37 Minutes
59 Seconds West 395 Feet; Thence
South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42 Seconds
East 1465.16 Feet: ; Thence
South 89 Degrees 19 Minutes 18 Seconds
West 889.63 Feet; Thence
South 85 Degrees 45 Minutes 00 Seconds
West 228.04 Feet; Thence North
5 Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds
West 230 Feet to the Point of Beginning;
Thence South 86 Degrees 46
Minutes 49 Seconds West 489.71
Feet; Thence North 10 Degrees 05
Minutes 00 Seconds West 240 Feet;
Thence North 86 Degrees 02 Minutes
40 Seconds East 508.97 Feet; Thence
South 5 Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds
East 245 Feet to the Point of Beginning.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 3 day of August, 2020, to all parties
on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
18-01744-2
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0300
***************************
NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 10574 CIDl
u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION As
lEGAl TITlE TrusTEE FOr TruMAN
2016 sC6 TITlE TrusT,
Plaintiff, vs.
DOuGlAs HAY A/K/A DOuGlAs P. HAY;
EMMA HAY; uNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
uNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND All uNKNOWN
PArTIEs ClAIMING
INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or
AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIs ACTION, Or HAVING Or
ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY rIGHT, TITlE
Or INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY
HErEIN DEsCrIBED,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 28, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2019 10574 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN
2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST is Plaintiff and DOUGLAS HAY A/K/A DOUGLAS P. HAY; EMMA HAY; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
are Defendants, LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on September 29, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 25, BLOCK 595, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
TWENTY, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27,
PAGE 1, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED July 30, 2020.
DIAZ, ANSELMO, LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail:
By: NAZISH Z. SHAH
Florida Bar No.: 92172
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-172794
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0301
***************************
NOTICE OF rEsCHEDulED sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CAsE NO.: 2019 11762 CIDl
FBC MOrTGAGE, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JENNIFEr lYNN AVANT, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale dated June 26,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
11762 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which
FBC Mortgage, LLC, is the Plaintiff
and Jennifer Lynn Avant, Arbor
Ridge Community Association, Inc.,
are defendants, the Volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM
EST on the September 29, 2020 the
following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 407, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
57, PAGES 23 THROUGH 25,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 3437 BERKSHIRE
WOODS TER, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the Lis Pendens must file a claim
before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 29 day of July, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar No.: 762121
19-021347
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0302
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2017 10500 CIDl
DITECH FINANCIAl llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANTHONY MANNA, DECEAsED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 09, 2020, and entered in 2017 10500 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is
the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTESS,
ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY JAMES MANNA, DECEASED;
ANTHONY C. MANNA; GLORIA VAN
FLEET; YVONNE L. MANN; MARY E. MANNA;
SHARON ANN HOSEA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 18, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 9 AND 10, BLOCK 1, STETSON
PARK, IN SECTION, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 7, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 124 STETSON PARK
DR, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 28 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-182750
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0303
***************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.:20-11180-PrDl
IN rE: EsTATE OF
EllA PEArl DAVIs HIll,
a/k/a Ella Pearl Hill,
a/k/a Ella P. Hill,
a/k/a Ella Hill,
Deceased.
The Administration of the Estate of Ella Pearl
Davis Hill, deceased, whose date of death was
October 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court
for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the
address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724. The names and addresses
of the Personal Representative and the Personal
Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is
August 13, 2020.
Personal representative:
KEITH HIll
4651 Nibbs Lane
North Charleston, SC 29418
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CYRUS MALHOTRA
Attorney for Keith Hill
Florida Bar Number: 22751
3433 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Suite 359
Valrico, FL 33956
Telephone: (813) 902-2119
E-Mail: cyrusesquire@gmail.com
Secondary E-Mail:
sandra.vanderploeg@outlook.com
August 6, 13, 2020 V20-0304
***************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 11097 PrDl
IN rE: EsTATE OF
CHrIsTOPHEr THOMAs WElCH
Deceased.
Administration of the estate of
Christopher Thomas Welch, deceased,
whose date of death was
January 19, 2020 is pending in the
above-referenced court, the address
of which is P O Box 6043,
Deland, FL 32721. The names and
addresses of the personal representative
and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court within the time periods set forth in Florida Statutes Sections 733.702 and 733.710 or be forever barred.
The date of first publication of
this notice is August 13th, 2020.
PAMAElA WElCH
Personal representative
c/o BArrIsTEr lAW FIrM
2002 E. Robinson St.
Orlando, FL 32803
MATTHEW G. DEBOARD, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 103010
BARRISTER LAW FIRM, P.A.
2002 E. Robinson St.
Orlando, FL 32803
Telephone: (407) 205-2906
Fax: (407) 386-6621
E-Mail: DeBoard@barlaw.com
August 13, 20, 2020 V20-0306
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2019 32107 CICI
u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As
TrusTEE FOr rEsIDENTIAl AssET sECurITIEs
COrPOrATION, HOME EQuITY MOrTGAGE AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-Ks4,
Plaintiff, Vs.
CHrIsTOPHEr MOrrEll; et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: CHRISTOPHER MORRELL
Last Known Residence: 1730 Buena Vista
Avenue, Holly Hill, FL 32117
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in VOLUSIA County, Florida:
LOT 24 AND THE NORTH ½ OF
LOT 25, BLOCK 16, RIO VISTA,
SECTION “B”, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE(S) 150, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and
you are required to serve a
copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on ALDRIDGE |
PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,
at 1615 South Congress Avenue,
Suite 200, Delray Beach,
FL 33445, on or before September
16, 2020, and file the original
with the clerk of this court
either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you,
to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at
least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon
receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7
days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT
COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on July 30, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
By Deputy Clerk
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (561) 392-6391
1221-4190B
August 13, 20, 2020 V20-0307
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2019 10849 CIDl
NEWrEZ, llC F/K/A NEW PENN
FINANCIAl, llC D/B/A sHEllPOINT
MOrTGAGE sErVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
rEBECCA lEE AllArD, As POTENTIAl
HEIr OF BEATrIX CHAFFEE; GEOrGE
lEON lANGlOIs, Jr., As POTENTIAl
HEIr OF BEATrIX CHAFFEE; MArY WEsTON,
As POTENTIAl HEIr OF BEATrIX
CHAFFEE; KArY lYNN POrTEr, As POTENTIAl
HEIr OF BEATrIX CHAFFEE;
BOBBI JO CHAFFEE, As POTENTIAl HEIr OF
BEATrIX CHAFFEE; THE uNKNOWN
HEIrs, DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
CrEDITOrs, lIENOrs AND
TrusTEEs OF BEATrIX CHAFFEE, DECEAsED;
All uNKNOWN PArTIEs
ClAIMING INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH,
uNDEr Or AGAINsT A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION, Or
HAVING Or ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY
rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE
PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED; uNKNOWN
TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Order dated July 2, 2020 entered in
Civil Case No. 2019 10849 CIDL in the
Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL,
LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING, Plaintiff and
REBECCA LEE ALLARD, AS POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;
GEORGE LEON LANGLOIS, JR., AS
POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;
MARY WESTON, AS POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; KARY
LYNN PORTER, AS POTENTIAL HEIR
OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; BOBBI JO
CHAFFEE, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF
BEATRIX CHAFFEE; THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CREDITORS, LIENORS AND
TRUSTEES OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE,
DECEASED, are defendants, Clerk of
Court, will sell the property at public sale
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning
at 11:00 AM on September 10, 2020
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 24, BLOCK K, REPLAT OF
PLANTATION ESTATES UNIT NO.
1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 11, AT PAGES 177
AND 178, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 129 Angeles
Road, Debary, Florida 32713
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE
SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED
TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED
AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail:
ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M190226
August 13, 20, 2020 V20-0308
***************************