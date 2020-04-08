IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 2020 10078 CIDL

DIV: 01

YOUR SPECIAL PLACE, LLC

Plaintiff, 

vs.

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING LP FKA COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS SERVICING LP; DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT RELATING TO IMPAC SECURED ASSETS CORT, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES 2006-4; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., and JOHN R. WARD and CAROLE J. WARD, their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION - REAL PROPERTY

TO: JOHN R. WARD and CAROLE J. WARD, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

The West 39 feet of Lot 9, all of Lot 10, Lot 11 and Lot 12, Block 7, Stetson Park, according to Map in Map Book 7, Page 7, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (“Real Property”).

has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on KIM C. BOOKER, the Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 27th day of March, 2020.

HON. LAURA E. ROTH,

Clerk, Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771. THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

April 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2020-10654PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RHODA MARIE SCUDDER,

a/k/a RHODA M. SCUDDER,

a/k/a RHODA SCUDDER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of RHODA MARIE SCUDDER, deceased, whose date of death was February 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 9, 2020.

Signed on this 2nd day of April, 2020.

/s/ KENNETH BOHANNON, Petitioner

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

April 9 & 16, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

MOTIVATIONAL LIFE CHANGE

3216 Grafton Drive

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Anthony Joseph Norman

April 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No:  2019 30279 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS,INC.,ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3,

Plaintiff,       vs.

MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 18, 2019 and entered in Case No. 2019 30279 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida and Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale, dated March 26, 2020, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3, is the Plaintiff and MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA, are Defendants, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on May 15, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 271, ROYAL PALM P.U.D.-PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGE 174 THROUGH 178, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1663 ARECA PALM DR., PORT ORANGE, FL 32128

Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.

DATED March 27, 2020

/s/Michael Sheridan

Michael T. Sheridan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 92665

Lender Legal PLLC

2807 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, Florida 32804

Tel: (407) 730-4644

Fax: (888) 337-3815

Attorney for Plaintiff

Service Emails:

msheridan@lenderlegal.com

EService@LenderLegal.com 

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800)955-8770.

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 2020 10436 PRDL 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF      JEFFERY CHRISTIAN VEINO, JR. 

a/k/a JEFFERY C. VEINO, JR. 

Deceased.                NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JEFFERY CHRISTIAN VEINO, JR. a/k/a JEFFERY C. VEINO, JR, deceased, whose date of death was May 18, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is April 9, 2020.

/s/ STUART J. BARKS, ATTORNEY

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 71457

BARKS LAW FIRM

1274 Upsala Road

Sanford, Florida 32771

Stuart@BarksLawFirm.com

(407) 321 - 1224

 

/s/ SHEILA MCCONNELL

Personal Representative

480 Antler Avenue 

Osteen, Florida 32764

April 9 & 16, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/22/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1B3EL46X95N599842 2005 DODGE

KMHDN46D25U002252 

2005 HYUNDAI

April 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/24/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2001 CHEV Silverado 1500

VIN 2GCEC19V611384289

April 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10539 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ELEANOR G. GOLD AKA

ELEANOR G. KINCAID GOLD

AKA ELEANOR GRAHAM GOLD

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ELEANOR G. GOLD AKA ELEANOR G. KINCAID GOLD AKA ELEANOR GRAHAM GOLD, deceased, whose date of death was February 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2020 10539 PRDL, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020. 

Audrey Kincaid Rubel aka 

Audrey Rubel,

Personal Representative

 

Sherrille D. Akin

Florida Bar No. 826812

600 W. New York Ave.

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 738-5599

Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com

Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com 

Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com 

Attorney for Personal Representative

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10629-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

PAULINE H. KREMSER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of PAULINE H. KREMSER, deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 2, 2020. 

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ FRANK J. KREMSER, III

Personal Representative

22 Calle Mimosa, Santa Maria

San Juan, Puerto Rico 00927

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8455-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #424219080230  LOTS 23 & 24 BLK 8 HIGHLAND PARK SUB MB 10 PG 64 PER OR 4608 PG 261 PER OR 5507 PG 4368 PER OR 6994 PG 3470 PER OR 7022 PG 4339

Name in which assessed: TOMISLAV SENZEL & DIANA MICHELLE SENZEL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 13TH day of  MARCH, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10754-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HELENE V. ALLEN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HELENE V. ALLEN, deceased, File Number 2020-10754-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was March 3, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $227,378.28 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

SUSAN L. BARONI, 196 Pickerel Lake Rd., Colchester, CT 06415

GUY EARL ALLEN, 38 Mallard Cove, East Hampton, CT 06424

CATHY SUE MOEBIUS, 352 Newfield Street Apt. 713, Middletown, CT 06457

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is April 2, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice 

/s/ Debra G. Simms

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

 

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ SUSAN L. BARONI

196 Pickerel Lake Rd.

Colchester, Connecticut 06415

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020-10545-PRDL

Division No. 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

DEBORAH LYNNE VIETEN,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Deborah Lynne Vieten, deceased, whose date of death was January 16, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.

Personal Representative:

JUSTIN RAY HOWARD

200 Robert St., Apt. 33

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 7087-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #813055140050  LOT 5 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 PER OR 7153 PG 4465

Name in which assessed: JACK HAMLIN KLINE JR & HOA TUYET NEWTON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 13TH day of  MARCH, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10572 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CHARLES FINLAYSON, III,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of CHARLES FINLAYSON, III, deceased, whose date of death was February 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 9, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

ASTRID DE PARRY, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar Number: 0586110

ASTRID DE PARRY, P.A.

107 East Church Street

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: (386) 736-1223

Fax: (386) 736-1022

E-Mail: email@delandattorney.com

Secondary E-Mail: astriddeparry@gmail.com

 

Personal Representative:

LORI J. NEILSON

1330 Duncan St.

Key West, Florida 33040

April 9 & 16, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.  2019 12184 CIDL

U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-GS1

Plaintiff, 

vs.

Aurea E. Santiago A/K/A Aurea 

Santiago et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: AUREA E. SANTIAGO 

A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO

LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE: 

797 TRAFALGAR STREET, 

DELTONA, FL 32725

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E. 

SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO

LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE: 

797 TRAFALGAR STREET, 

DELTONA, FL 32725

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 26, Block 78, Deltona Lakes Unit Three, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 25, page(s) 105 through 120, inclusive, of the public records of Volusia County, Florida

A/K/A 797 Trafalgar St, Deltona, FL 32725

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, on or before May 12, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on March 25, 2020

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/22/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2008 KAWK Ninja 250R

VIN JKaEXMJ118DA05595

2001 TOYT 4Runner

VIN JT3GN86R110194662 

April 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JOHN WAYNE YOUNG JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 4544-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #803101080060  LOT 6 BLK 8 UNIT 1 ST JOHNS RIVER ESTS PB 27 PG 42 PER OR 5076 PG 3892 PER OR 5492 PG 3604

Name in which assessed: IVAN ALICEA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 19TH day of MARCH, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 April 13, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10683-PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BARRY P. MAROTTE                    

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Barry P. Marotte, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

2nd Email: clutes@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representatives:

Michelle Marotte

77 Raintree Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32127

 

Kevin Marotte

140 Evans Drive

Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin 54935

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019-13480 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Elizabeth Macedo Porcayo,

Petitioner

andJuan Luis Vera,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Juan Luis Vera

       Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Bernice M Bird, Esq

1018 E Robinson St

Orlando, FL 32801

on or before May 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: March 17, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey

Deputy Clerk

March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/21/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2014 ZHNG Scooter

VIN L5YACBPA4E1118049

April 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 6638-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #813045350060  LOT 6 BLK 1326 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 45 MB 27 PGS 300-313 INC PER OR 2173 PG 0522

Name in which assessed: LOUIS MILANO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 19TH day of MARCH, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 April 13, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File Number: 2020 10088 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

DARRYL L. ECKHOFF,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Darryl L. Eckhoff, deceased, whose date of death was December 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 9, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JEFFREY D. STARK 

Email Address: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com

Florida Bar No. 0721761

505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-873-2909

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ KATHY M. MARTIN

2014 N. Parkton

Deltona, FL 32725

April 9 & 16, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10695 PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JENNY MAZEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Jenny Mazey, deceased, whose date of death was February 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 9, 2020.

Signed on April 2, 2020.

/s/ John C. Revis

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Florida Bar No. 183560

John Revis, P.A.

648 S. Ridgewood Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 253-3677

Email: john@johnrevispa.com

secondary email: secretary@johnrevispa.com

April 9 & 16, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/23/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

Dual Axle trailer NO VIN

2008 CHEV Cobalt

VIN 1G1AK18FX87123944 

April 9, 2020

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10946-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #533907020090  LOT 9 BLK 2 WILDER & COE SUB BLK 5 DAYTONS PER OR 2499 PG 0901 PER OR 5563 PG 2615 PER OR 6920 PG 1744 PER OR 6991 PG 1201

Name in which assessed: PLANTATION ACRES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 19TH day of MARCH, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 April 13, 2020

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 

On May 21, 2020, at 11:30 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded March 20, 2019 in Official Records Book 7670, page 2403, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the Coquina Room located off the lobby of Islander Beach Club, 1601 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169, all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Islander Beach Club Resorts, a Condominium, according to the  Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens.  The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.

 

Contract No.: 10253

Obligor: Alan D. Scarborough

Obligor Address: 9628 Seaview Drive, 

Apt 204, Leesburg, FL 34788

Unit Week: 206, 52-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4795.97

Perdiem: $2.40

 

Contract No.: 11493

Obligor: Terry D. Goss and Connie 

Goss

Obligor Address: 17 Goss Road, 

Holderness, NH 03245

Unit Week: 403, 28-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5312.31

Perdiem: $2.66

 

Contract No.: 20543

Obligor: George F. Stewart Sr. and 

Nancy J. Stewart

Obligor Address: 245 Wildwood 

Drive, Lot 115, Saint Augustine,

FL 32086

Unit Week: 502, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5393.12

Perdiem: $2.70

 

Contract No.: 20860

Obligor: Shanta Grover

Obligor Address: 1012 Wilton Drive,

Monroe, LA 71202

Unit Week: 705, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4236.41

Perdiem: $2.12

 

Contract No.: 22505

Obligor: Rev. Wardell Williams

Obligor Address: 130 Harvard Road, 

Pineville, LA 71360

Unit Week: 316, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5285.97

Perdiem: $2.64

 

Contract No.: 22783

Obligor: Carolyn D. Jones and 

Herman M. Jones

Obligor Address: 1004 N Roosevelt 

Street, Falls Church, VA 22046

Unit Week: 416, 31-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5532.56

Perdiem: $2.77

 

Contract No.: 23088

Obligor: Thomas G. Harper

Obligor Address: 3704 Macon 

Highway, Warrenton, GA 30828

Unit Week: 420, 42-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4822.31

Perdiem: $2.41

 

Contract No.: 23797

Obligor: Vernon H. Merck and Linda 

D. Merck

Obligor Address: 1331 Bells Ferry

Road NE, Rome, GA 30161

Unit Week: 619, 35-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5363.57

Perdiem: $2.68

 

Contract No.: 23991

Obligor: Albertha B. Wright and 

John A. Wright

Obligor Address: 125 Doe Run Drive, 

Fairburn, GA 30213

Unit Week: 717, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4279.41

Perdiem: $2.14

 

Contract No.: 24457

Obligor: Ashley Wallace and James

Wallace

Obligor Address: 5588 Highway 63,

Russellville, AL 35654

Unit Week: 502, 1-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4822.31

Perdiem: $2.41

 

Contract No.: 21975

Obligor: Michael Pipitone and 

Celeste Pipitone

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 475, 

Jennings, FL 32053

Unit Week: 603, 52-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4611.05

Perdiem: $2.31

 

Contract No.: 24580

Obligor: Charles E. Floyd

Obligor Address: 943 NW 47th Street,

Miami, FL 33127

Unit Week: 602, 21-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5393.12

Perdiem: $2.70

 

Contract No.: 25120

Obligor: Hinton S. Roberts and Linda 

K. Roberts

Obligor Address: 110 McKean Street

 Auburndale, FL 33823

Unit Week: 103, 22-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4963.57

Perdiem: $2.48

 

Contract No.: 25407

Obligor: Cynthia M. Caiazzo

Obligor Address: 14471 Cherry Lake 

Drive W, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Unit Week: 305, 28-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5393.12

Perdiem: $2.70

 

Contract No.: 25425

Obligor: Stella Dirks

Obligor Address: 2555 E Palm Canyon

Dr, #32, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Unit Week: 305, 29-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4776.31

Perdiem: $2.39

 

Contract No.: 23462

Obligor: Nancy Walsh

Obligor Address: 2231 S Longwood,

Mesa, AZ 85209

Unit Week: 719, 17-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5921.76

Perdiem: $2.96

 

Contract No.: 25960

Obligor: Christopher J. Farineau and 

Tara L. Farineau

Obligor Address: 275 Talcmine Drive, 

Canton, GA 30114

Unit Week: 603, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5750.38

Perdiem: $2.88

 

Contract No.: 31057

Obligor: Edith Tenbroek and Nicolaas 

Tenbroek

Obligor Address: 1700 Bluebird 

Court, Atchison, KS 66002

Unit Week: 402, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5860.42

Perdiem: $2.93

 

Contract No.: 31064

Obligor: Moises M. Vasquez and Rosa 

M. Vasquez

Obligor Address: 101 Jaime Street,

San Juan, TX 78589

Unit Week: 616, 30-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5671.76

Perdiem: $2.84

 

Contract No.: 40104

Obligor: Cheryl A. Skarbo

Obligor Address: 401 McMorran 

Blvd., Port Huron, MI 48060

Unit Week: 702, 32-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5955.42

Perdiem: $2.98

 

Contract No.: 50116

Obligor: Floyd Strode

Obligor Address: 117 N 18th Street, 

Apt 23, Centerville, IA 52544

Unit Week: 706, 10-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4776.31

Perdiem: $2.39

 

Contract No.: 81157

Obligor: Carolyn Mcclinton

Obligor Address: 7513 John F 

Kennedy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219

Unit Week: 716, 39-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5964.57

Perdiem: $2.98

 

Contract No.: 25938

Obligor: Patrick Jones and Tommy 

Lee Jones

Obligor Address: 2170 Berkeley Drive, 

Vineland, NJ 08361

Unit Week: 706, 47-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5936.76

Perdiem: $2.97

April 9 & 16, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. : 2020-10684-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

VIRGINIA E. POWELL, Etc.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of VIRGINIA E. POWELL a/k/a VIRGINIA ELLIS POWELL, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 No. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

 The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

 /s/ raymond m. donadio, jr.            

SHUFFIELD LOWMAN

ATTORNEYS AND ADVISORS

RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Fla. Bar No. : 0061254

851 Dunlawton Ave., Suite 300

Port Orange, Florida 32127

(386) 763-5083 phone

(386-763-5085 fax

e-mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ rebecca g. smith                        

REBECCA G. SMITH a/k/a

REBECCA GAYLE SMITH

1888 Crane Point Drive

Port Orange, Fla. 32128

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

       NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, April , 25TH,  2020 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.

Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.

SPACE NUMBER    OCCUPANT’S 

                                    NAME         

  144--------Chandler Miller

 515--------Cassandra Hajj-Mak

 553--------Angela Burbank

 584--------Branden burns

April 9 & 16, 2020

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

BILL’S APPLIANCE SERVICE

979 Sandle Wood Dr

Port Orange, Florida 32127-9316

Roe William R

April 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/24/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FAFP53U83G153082 2003 FORD

L9NTEACB6D1280445 2013 TAO-TAO

April 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 

On May 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded January 24, 2018 in Official Records Book 7498, page 3147, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the second floor conference room of Grand Seas Resort located at 2424 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118 (ask for directions at front desk in lobby), all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens. The assignment whereby the Liens were assigned to Club Exploria, LLC was recorded on May 14, 2019, in Official Records Book 7694, page 2243, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.

 

Contract No.: 340299

Obligor: Terri Michelle Smaistrla

Obligor Address: 14622 NW 245th 

Terrace, High Springs, FL 32643

Unit Week: 2010, 4-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7776/4236

Amount: $19032.16

Perdiem: $9.52

 

Contract No.: 331128

Obligor: Valencia L. Caston

Obligor Address: 2704 Largo Place, 

Bowie, MD 20715

Unit Week: 5056, 37-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180

Amount: $1103.37

Perdiem: $0.55

 

Contract No.: 331719

Obligor: Patsy M. Wardle

Obligor Address: 2041 Lancaster Rd, 

Richmond, KY 40475

Unit Week: 6016, 26-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180

Amount: $7583.05

Perdiem: $3.79

 

Contract No.: 331732

Obligor: John Milius

Obligor Address: 22 Doyle Road, 

Matawan, NJ 07747

Unit Week: 3002/3003, 38-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180

Amount: $4409.80

Perdiem: $2.20

 

Contract No.: 331876

Obligor: Eli Sneed

Obligor Address: 49 Cedar St, 

Mattapan, MA 02126

Unit Week: 1072, 31-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180

Amount: $11384.63

Perdiem: $5.69

 

Contract No.: 332430

Obligor: Brenda M. Cordero, 

Roberto J. Cordero and  Citibank 

(South Dakota) N.A.

Obligor Address: 5077 Victoria Circle, 

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Unit Week: 1076/1078/1080, 45-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592

Amount: $7995.17

Perdiem: $4.00

 

Contract No.: 333166

Obligor: Renee Krieger

Obligor Address: 2201 lake Pointe 

Circle, Leesburg, FL 34748

Unit Week: 2006, 13-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592

Amount: $4203.05

Perdiem: $2.10

 

Contract No.: 335162

Obligor: Jackson L. Munsey and  

Federal Insurance Company C/O C.

David Hailey

Obligor Address: 1841 Fairview Farms 

Rd, Campobello, SC 29322

Unit Week: 5036, 13-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592

Amount: $12627.66

Perdiem: $6.31

 

Contract No.: 337210

Obligor: Chantel A. Castile

Obligor Address: 15451  Emblem Way, 

Saint Paul, MN 55124

Unit Week: 3010, 10-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1194

Amount: $2395.16

Perdiem: $1.20

 

Contract No.: 338568

Obligor: Kathleen A. Nowicki

Obligor Address: 10599 Washtenaw

Drive, Osceola, IN 46561

Unit Week: 1006, 38-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1167

Amount: $12671.71

Perdiem: $6.34

 

Contract No.: 338672

Obligor: Larry R. Coltelli,  Fifth Third 

Bank and  Branch Banking And Trust

Company

Obligor Address: 342 N. Beach St, 

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Unit Week: 1048/1049, 9-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592

Amount: $2870.54

Perdiem: $1.44

 

Contract No.: 333008

Obligor: George W. Trickey

Obligor Address: 6435 Peppermill 

Drive, Westerville, OH 43081

Unit Week: 3022, 49-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1187

Amount: $5787.51

Perdiem: $2.89

 

Contract No.: 346640

Obligor: Brittney Comino, Phillip 

Comino and  Irs Advisory Office

Obligor Address: 521 Harbour Lights 

Drive, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Unit Week: 3008, 7-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7746/2691

Amount: $3661.10

Perdiem: $1.83

 

Contract No.: 338489

Obligor: Charles Mccann and Elaine 

Mccann

Obligor Address: 51418 Mac Court, 

La Pine, OR 97739

Unit Week: 4030/4031, 17-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1167

Amount: $9705.85

Perdiem: $4.85

April 9 & 16, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/20/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2G2WP552861136875 

2006 PONT Grand Prix

April 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE FAIRFIELD DAYTONA BEACH AT OCEAN WALK II VACATION CONDOMINIUM

 ASSOCIATION, INC. 

To all Record Owners listed below, their guardians, heirs and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See Exhibit “A” attached for Record Owners and their notice addresses). This notice of default and intent to foreclose is regarding certain timeshare interests owned by Record Owners in Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida, and more specifically described as follows:

Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The Record Owners have failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Record Owners’ timeshare and thereby the Record Owners are in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.

You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association’s lien on your unit week(s) as show below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.

You have the right as a matter of law to send to the trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.

Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Eric C. Reed, Esq., Shutts & Bowen, LLP, whose address is 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, telephone (407) 835-6790, facsimile (407) 849-7259, email ereed@shutts.com.

Dated this 24th day of March, 2020.

/s/ Eric C. Reed, Esquire

300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 835-6790

Facsimile: (407) 849-7259

Exhibit “A”

RECORD OWNER

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

DELINQUENCY DATE

Lillian Marcellus

Gomez Marcellus

5459 Hornaway Ave

Spring Hill, FL  34606-1036

A 77,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320406648

$1,289.87

10/26/2018

Carmine C Giangreco, Trustee of the Carmine C. Giangreco Revocable Lifetime Trust dated May 17, 2002

2230 N Cypress Bend Drive

Pompano Beach, FL  33069-4496

A 321,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390904993

$1,967.25

6/7/2019

Harrison O Rees

Loraine M Rees

15822 Robin Hill Loop

Clermont, FL  34714-6152

A 49,000/139,215,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1220 through 1233 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330325598

$1,233.82

4/2/2018

Patricia K Foster

145 Sammons Lane

Forest Hills, KY  41527-8307

A 84,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000440732618

$1,268.06

1/3/2019

Ethelind Morris

7450 N Highway 1 

Apt 202

Cocoa, FL  32927-5098

A 64,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331211904

$1,248.00

8/27/2018

Martha J Gowdy MARTHA J

GOWDY 

18598 Van Nuys Cir

Port Charlotte, FL  33948-9528

A 77,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330402322

1248.94

9/1/18

 April 2 & 9, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2018CP11738

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

JOSEPH COSBY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH COSBY, deceased, whose date of death was April 4, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Camelia H. Ruffin

Florida Bar Number: 73586

12461 Veterans Memorial Hwy.

Douglasville, Georgia  30134

Telephone: (470) 344-5943

Fax: (678) 840-3907

E-Mail: cruffin@theruffinfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: info@theruffinfirm.com

Personal Representative:

Brenda Madison-Cosby

579 Park Ave

East Orange, New Jersey 07017

April 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after July 7, 2020.

When you call, please have the following:

Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).

     ITEM #                 DESCRIPTION

200004770 (1-6) Firearms/ammo

200005168 (2-6) Firearms/ammo/

                                                     holster

200003467 (31)  currency

200005666 (1-4) FIREARM/AMMO/

                                                  HOLSTER

200005470 (1-2) Computer tablets

200005939 (15,16) CELL PHONE/

                                               CURRENCY

200005903 (1-3) FIREARM/HOLSTER/

                                                        AMMO

200006240 (1-4) Firearm/ammo/

                                                cell phone

200006452 (1-2) Firearm/ammo

April 9 & 16, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

MOWRY PERSONAL SERVICES

701 Gordonia Ct

DeLand, Florida 32724-7072

Mowry Donna B.

April 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10670-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

CURTIS ANDREW EIDSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CURTIS ANDREW EIDSON, deceased, whose date of death was October 18, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 2, 2020. 

/s/ Ashley N. Duz

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ BRIAN ANDREW EIDSON

Personal Representative

3038 Wilson Road

Decatur, Georgia 30033

 

/s/ MICHAEL SCOTT EIDSON

Personal Representative

6199 Barcelona Drive

Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10206-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DOROTHY A. LOMMLER

a/k/a DOROTHY ANN LOMMLER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOROTHY A. LOMMLER, also known as DOROTHY ANN LOMMLER, deceased, whose date of death was August 9, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020. 

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Email: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ MICHAEL A. PYLE

Personal Representative

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 1

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

April 2 & 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/23/2020, 08:00 am at 830 COMMONWEALTH BLVD UNIT C PORT ORANGE, FL 32127, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes.  UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FDJF3712HNA78647 1987 FORD

1GCEC14X93Z212518 

2003 CHEVROLET

1GNDT13W1X2186488 

1999 CHEVROLET

CB7502528035 1975 HONDA

JA3AJ26E02U066560 

2002 MITSUBISHI

April 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/27/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2004 CHEV S10

VIN 1GCDT13X84K148091

April 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. : 2020-10274-CIDL

DIVISION: 01 (Judge Randell H. 

Rowe, III) 

BOA HOLDINGS LAND TRUST 716, TRUSTEE SERVICES, LLC, AS TRUSTEE ONLY, WITH FULL POWER AND AUTHORITY TO PROTECT, CONSERVE, SELL, LEASE, ENCUMBER OR OTHERWISE MANAGE AND DISPOSE OF THE PROPERTY UNDER FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 689.071,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LOLA THOROUGHMAN; JAMES E. SPENCER, JR.; if alive, and if dead, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown; UNKNOWN OCCUPANT(S); and CITY OF DELAND,

Defendants

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: JAMES E. SPENCER, JR. if alive, and if dead, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown

821 Eastover Circle, DeLand, FL 32724

c/o Law Offices of John L. De Masi, 801 N. Orange Ave., #500, Orlando, FL 32801

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:

Lot 37, NORWOOD 1st Addition, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 23, Page 231, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

a/k/a

LOT 37 NORWOOD 1st ADD MB 23 PG 231 PER OR 5066 PG 2633 PER OR 5759 PG 4831 PER OR 5991 PGS 0647-0648 INC PER OR 6871 PG 1335

Parcel ID# 7010-02-00-0370

Street address: 821 Eastover Circle, DeLand, FL 32724

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the

Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard, 

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

kramerlegal@aol.com

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before May 19, 2020, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Quiet Title filed by the Plaintiff.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 3rd day of April, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administrator at Suite 300, Courthouse Annex, 125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; Tel.: 386-257-6096 within two (2) working days of your receipt of the NOTICE OF ACTION; if you are hearing or voice impaired, Call 1-800-955-8771; THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

April 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2019 11131 CIDL 

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GLEN TOWNSHEND AKA GLEN ERIC

TOWNSHEND, et. al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 11131 CIDL  of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, GLEN TOWNSHEND AKA GLEN ERIC TOWNSHEND, et. al., are Defendants, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Laura E. Roth,  will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 28th day of May, 2020, the following described property:

LOTS 1010, 1011, AND 1012, AND THE NORTH 16 FEET OF LOT 1013 IN TURNBULL SHORES SECTION PER MAP BOOK 10 PAGES 199 AND 200, PER MAP BOOK 5053, PAGES 3048 AND 3049, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 1st day of April, 2020.

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Clerk of the Court's disability coordinator at COURT ADMINISTRATOR, SUITE 300, 125 E ORANGE AVENUE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, 386-257-6096. at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

(34407.1548/ JSchwartz)

April 9 & 16, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 10594 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORpORATION

MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BC4,

plaintiff, vs.

LATOYA BIRCh A/K/A LATOYA BURCh

ENNIS, Individually; LATOYA BIRCh

A/K/A LATOYA BURCh ENNIS, as perso, ET AL.

Defendants

To the following Defendant(s):

SHAMEKA HARRIS A/K/A SHAMIKA Y. HARRIS

A/K/A SHAMEKA Y. HARRIS (CURRENT

RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

424 S GARFIELD AVE APT 9F, DELAND FL 32724

Additional Address:

300 S VOLUSIA AVE, ORANGE CITY FL 32763

Additional Address:

1445 HAMILTON AVE, ORANGE CITY FL

32763 2562

Additional Address:

Additional Address:

275 S PINE ST, DELAND FL 32724

409 WEST NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE, DELAND FL 32720

ROBERT LEE HARRELL (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

2778 RIDGEWOOD AVE APT 127, SANFORD

FL 32773

Additional Address:

450 LAUREL RIDGE WAY APT 201, DELAND

FL 32724

Additional Address:

3002 CARVER ST, MIMS FL 32754 4206

Additional Address:

275 S PINE ST, DELAND FL 32724

LARRY BROCKINGTON JR. A/K/A LARRY

BROCKINGTON (CURRENT RESIDENCE

UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

11031 KEY HAVEN BOULEVARD, JACKSONVILLE FL 32218

Additional Address:

704 LARRY DRIVE, DELAND FL 32724

Additional Address:

1601 DUNN AVE APT 916, JACKSONVILLE

FL 32218

Additional Address:

409 WEST NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE, DELAND FL 32720

Additional Address:

10535 LEM TURNER RD APT. 1318, JACKSONVILLE FL 32218

STEVIONTE BRASHOD BRUTEN A/K/A

STEVIONTE B. BRUTEN (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

617 N SUMMIT AVE, LAKE HELEN FL 32744

Additional Address:

1619 S. HIGH ST., DELAND FL 32720

STEPHON BERNARD BRUTEN (CURRENT

RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

514 W GARRISON AVE., DELAND FL 32720

Additional Address:

825 S HIGH STREET, DELAND FL 32720

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following

described property:

THE SOUTH 144.17 FEET OF THE

WEST 113.00 FEET OF THE SE 1/4

OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF

SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THE

SOUTH 25 FEET AND THE WEST 20

FEET THEREOF FOR ROAD.

A/K/A 379 WEST NEW HAMPSHIRE

AVENUE F/K/A 409 WEST NEW

HAMPSHIRE AVE., DELAND FL 32720

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to J. Anthony Van Ness, Esq.

at VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for

the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT

CENTER DRIVE, SUITE #110, DEERFIELD

BEACH, FL 33442 on or before May

4, 2020, a date which is within thirty (30)

days after the first publication of this Notice

in the FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON and

file the original with the Clerk of this Court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney or

immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint. This notice is provided

to Administrative Order No. 2065.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if

the time before the appearance is less than

7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la

Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court

Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir

esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos

de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO

SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court this 17 day of March, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF COURT

(SEAL) By Jennifer Vazquez

As Deputy Clerk

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

12435-18

April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0212

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 30166 CICI

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, D/B/A ChRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR

pRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,

plaintiff, vs.

SOLOMON BREWER. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: MICHAEL BREWER, MICHAEL

MITCHELL, PATTI MORGAN, ANNETTE SHERMAN,

whose residence is unknown and all parties

having or claiming to have any right,

title or interest in the property described

in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

TO: SHANA M. CRUICKSHANK,

Whose Residence Is: 501 RIP COLLINS

DR, APT 141, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

and who is evading service of process

and all parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the Defendant(s), who are not known to be dead

or alive, and all parties having or claiming

to have any right, title or interest in

the property described in the mortgage

being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action to foreclose a mortgage on the

following property:

LOT 12, KINGLEY COURT SUBDIVISION,

AS SHOWN ON PLAT OR

MAP THEREOF IN MAP BOOK 11,

PAGE 281 PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on counsel for

Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress

Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton,

Florida 33487 on or before May 17, 2020

/(30 days from Date of First Publication

of this Notice) and file the original with

the clerk of this court either before service

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order

to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en

este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta

asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,

o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

this Court at Volusia County, Florida, this

25th day of March, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

18-190842

April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0213

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.,

plaintiff, vs.

Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy Diaz, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order Granting Motion

to Reset Foreclosure Sale

dated March 10, 2020, entered in

Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein Wells

Fargo Bank, N.A. is the Plaintiff

and Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy

Diaz; Anna M. Diaz a/k/a Annmarie

T. Diaz a/k/a Anna Marie T.

Diaz a/k/a Ann Marie T. Diaz are

the Defendants, that Laura Roth,

Volusia County Clerk of Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00AM

on the 28th day of April, 2020, the

following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 198, ORLANDIA (UNRECORDED

PLAT): FROM THE SE CORNER OF SECTION

32, TOWNSHIP 18

SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA,

RUN NORTH ALONG THE

EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION

32 A DISTANCE OF 2805

FEET, THENCE RUN WEST

550 FEET FOR A POINT OF

BEGINNING; THENCE RUN

NORTH 465 FEET, THENCE

RUN WEST 220 FEET

THENCE RUN SOUTH 465

FEET, THENCE RUN EAST

220 FEET TO THE POINT OF

BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO AN

EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES

OVER THE SOUTH 35 FEET THEREOF.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24th day of March, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By J BENNETT KITTERMAN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98636

18-F00220

April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0214

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CApACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE

ASSET TRUST 2017-RpL2,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND

ALL OThER pARTIES CLAIMING BY,

ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST ThE

ESTATE OF hOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;

hOWARD GENSER, JR.;

SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOChACKI; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN

pARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO ThIS ACTION,

OR hAVING OR CLAIMING TO hAVE ANY

RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN ThE

pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order or Summary Final

Judgment of foreclosure dated January

9, 2020 and an Order Resetting

Sale dated March 20, 2020 and entered

in Case No. 2019 10293 CIDL

of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK

TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE

FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET

TRUST 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff and

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;

HOWARD GENSER, JR.; SCOTT

GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING

OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY

RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

are Defendants, LAURA E

ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will

sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

11:00 a.m., on May 28, 2020 , the following

described property as set

forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 19, UNIVERSITY MANOR,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 23, AT PAGE 239,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM

THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN

THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF

THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE

CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN

ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE

OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE

SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED March 27, 2020.

SHD LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail:

answers@shdlegalgroup.com

By: ADAM G. LEVINE

Florida Bar No.: 100102

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-169241

April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0215

NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11428 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

plaintiff, vs.

KENNETh MAZAK A/K/A KENNETh S.

MAZAK A/K/A KENNETh STEVEN MAZAK, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

17, 2019, and entered in Case No. 2019

11428 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., is the Plaintiff and Kenneth Mazak a/k/a

Kenneth S. Mazak a/k/a Kenneth Steven

Mazak, are defendants, the Volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at

electronically/online at mailto:rudytreml@cfl.rr.com

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the April 21, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE WEST 154.32 FEET OF THE

EAST 442.96 FEET OF THE SOUTH

1/2 OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4

OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 18,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 30

EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

SUBJECT TO TOAD RIGHT-OF-WAY

OVER THE SOUTH 30 FEET THEREOF.

A/K/A 1585 W BERESFORD AVENUE

DELAND FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated 27 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JESSICA MORRIS, Esq.

Florida Bar #88785

19-018969

April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0216

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 10868 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CApACITY, BUT

SOLELY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR

LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS3,

plaintiff, vs.

ANGEL R. COLON, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated August 27, 2019, and

entered in 2019 10868 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY,

BUT SOLELY AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE

ASSET TRUST 2018-GS3 is

the Plaintiff and ANGEL R. COLON

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on June

02, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 36, 37, 38 AND 39,

BLOCK F, PLANTATION ESTATES

UNIT 2, ACCORDING

TOTHE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

11, PAGE 183, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 131 E

HIGHBANKS RD, DEBARY, FL 32713

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 27 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-224182

April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0218

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 11231 CIDL

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION ("FANNIE MAE”), A

CORpORATION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING

UNDER ThE LAWS OF ThE UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA,

plaintiff, vs.

ChRISTIAN A. REYES AND CLARISSE

REYES AND ELAINE L. REYES, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated January 17,

2020 and entered in 2018 11231

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein FEDERAL NATIONAL

MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(“FANNIE MAE”), A CORPORATION

ORGANIZED AND EXISTING

UNDER THE LAWS OF

THE UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA is the Plaintiff and

CHRISTIAN A. REYES;

CLARISSE REYES; ELAINE L.

REYES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF ELAINE L. REYES are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on May 21, 2020, the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 7, 8 AND 9, BLOCK 47,

DAYTONA PARK ESTATES,

SECTION C, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

23, PAGE 97A, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2322 NECTARINE

RD, DELAND, FL 32724

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 25 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-073417

April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0219

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 30315 CICI

Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage

plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Spouse, heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming

an interest by, through, under or against

the Estate of Vivian M. Breier a/k/a Vivian

Breier, Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming an

interest by, through, under or against the Estate

of Vivian M. Breier a/k/a Vivian Breier,

Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property in

Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 88, RIVER OAKS OF

ORMOND BEACH PHASE - II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

57, PAGES 123 THROUGH

126, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on

Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock &

Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney,

whose address is 2001 NW

64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale,

FL 33309, within thirty (30) days of

the first date of publication on or

before May 13, 2020, and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court

either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH

DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this

notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON

DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es

una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para

poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no

menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on March 26, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F02780

April 9, 16, 2020 V20-0221

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 12243 CIDL

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,

plaintiff, vs.

JULIO GARCIA, ET AL.

Defendants

To the following Defendant(s):

JULIO GARCIA

(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

1789 SAXON BL, DELTONA FL 32725

Additional Address:

55 WHITING ST, LYNN MA 01902

Additional Address:

T23 BO TUMBAO, MAUNABO PR 00707

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage

on the following described property:

LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT

OF WAY FOR SAXON BOULEVARD,

BLOCK 81, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES 105

THROUGH 120, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1789 SAXON BL, DELTONA FL 32725

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to J. Anthony Van

Ness, Esq. at VAN NESS LAW FIRM,

PLC, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address

is 1239 E. NEWPORT CENTER

DRIVE, SUITE #110, DEERFIELD

BEACH, FL 33442 on or before May 14,

2020, a date which is within thirty (30)

days after the first publication of this Notice

in the FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON

and file the original with the Clerk

of this Court either before service on

Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint. This notice is provided to

Administrative Order No. 2065.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order

to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este

procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con

la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos

de 7 días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro de

un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER

INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

this Court this 30th day of March, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CLERK OF COURT

By J. BEACH

As Deputy Clerk

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

14578-19

April 9, 16, 2020 V20-0222

NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11103 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF ThE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-41CB, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-41CB,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OThER

CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, ThROUGh,

UNDER, OR AGAINST, WILLIAM K.

ShUpE, DECEASED , et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

11103 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida in which The Bank Of New

York Mellon fka The Bank Of New York, As

Trustee For The Certificateholders Of The

CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-41CB, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates,

Series 2006-41CB, is the Plaintiff and The

Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or

other Claimants claiming by, through, under,

or against, William K. Shupe, deceased,

William Shupe, Jr. aka William Shupe, II, as

an Heir of the Estate of William K. Shupe, deceased,

Leigh Chrisenberry a/k/a Leigh T.

Chrisenberry, as an Heir of the Estate of

William K. Shupe, deceased, Tyler Levey, as

an Heir of the Estate of William K. Shupe, deceased, and as an Heir of the Estate of Hilary

Levey, deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, or other Claimants claiming

by, through, under, or against, Hilary Levey,

deceased, as an Heir of the Estate of William

K. Shupe, deceased, Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for

Countrywide Bank, N.A. , Volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court, are defendants,

the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the April

28, 2020 the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE SOUTH 162.50 FEET OF THE

NORTH 425 FEET OF THE EAST

461.50 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF

SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 16

SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT

THE EAST 50 FEET THEREOF FOR

RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STATE ROAD

15-A, ALSO EXCEPTING ANY PORTION

OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED

PROPERTY LYING WITHIN MONUMENTAL

BOUNDARY LINES OF

ROLLING ACRES ESTATES, UNIT

ONE, A SUBDIVISION PER MAP IN

MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 216, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, ALSO EXCEPTING THAT

PORTION IN WARRANTY DEED

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 5037, PAGE 2710

FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY PURPOSES.

AND BEING SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT

FOR NON-VEHICULAR ACCESS

OVER, ACROSS AND UPON

THE EAST 1.00 FEET OF THE

AFORE DESCRIBED PROPERTY,

EXCEPT THE NORTH 15.00 FEET

THEREOF. SAID EASEMENT BEING

ALSO DESCRIBED AS THE SOUTH

147.50 FEET OF THE NORTH 425.00

FEET OF THE WEST 1.00 OF THE

EAST 51.00 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4

OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 16

SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST; VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2220 N SPRING GARDEN AVE,

DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of

the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 01 day of April, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: DAVID DILTS, Esq.

Florida Bar #68615

19-009211

April 9, 16, 2020 V20-0224

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICh

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,

plaintiff, VS.

RANDALL R. SMITh; SONDRA SMITh;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

DEpARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL

REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL

UNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING BY,

ThROUGh, UNDER AND AGAINST ThE

hEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WhO ARE NOT KNOWN

TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WhEThER SAID

UNKNOWN pARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OThER CLAIMANTS

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order Resetting Sale

entered on March 2, 2020 in Civil Case No.

2018 11135 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON

SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS

TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST A is the Plaintiff, and RANDALL

R. SMITH; SONDRA SMITH; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF

TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERV;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES,

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on May 7, 2020 at

11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PART OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF

SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 15 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS

FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE

WEST 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEST

CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4)

OF SAID SECTION 21: THENCE N

89°25'08" E, ALONG THE NORTH

LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A

DISTANCE OR 1308.41 FEET;

THENCE S 00°17'42" E, A DISTANCE

OF 590.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF

BEGINNING; THENCE N 89°25'08" E,

PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE

OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE

OF 478.23 FEET TO A POINT

ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 11 (200

FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE

ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE WITH A CURVE CONCAVE

SOUTHWESTERLY HAVING A RADIUS

OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL

ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN ARC

DISTANCE OF 279.06 FEET TO THE

END OF SAID CURVE; THENCE S

09°59'15" E, CONTINUING WITH

SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE, A DISTANCE OF 514.59 FEET;

THENCE N 89°38'05" W, A DISTANCE

OF 618.67 FEET; THENCE N

00°17'42" W, A DISTANCE OF 771.53

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

HAVING ACCESS TO BLACKWELDER

ROAD ACROSS A STRIP

OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE LYING ADJACENT

TO AND CONTIGUOUS

WITH (WEST OF) THE SAID WESTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF

STATE ROAD NO. 11, THE SOUTHEAST

CORNER OF SAID 30 FOOT

WIDE EASEMENT STRIP BEING THE

NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE

HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 2 day of April, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: ZACHARY ULLMAN

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1133-1598B

April 9, 16, 2020 V20-0223

