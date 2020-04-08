IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2020 10078 CIDL
DIV: 01
YOUR SPECIAL PLACE, LLC
Plaintiff,
vs.
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING LP FKA COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS SERVICING LP; DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT RELATING TO IMPAC SECURED ASSETS CORT, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES 2006-4; SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., and JOHN R. WARD and CAROLE J. WARD, their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION - REAL PROPERTY
TO: JOHN R. WARD and CAROLE J. WARD, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
The West 39 feet of Lot 9, all of Lot 10, Lot 11 and Lot 12, Block 7, Stetson Park, according to Map in Map Book 7, Page 7, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (“Real Property”).
has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on KIM C. BOOKER, the Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 27th day of March, 2020.
HON. LAURA E. ROTH,
Clerk, Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771. THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
April 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2020-10654PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RHODA MARIE SCUDDER,
a/k/a RHODA M. SCUDDER,
a/k/a RHODA SCUDDER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of RHODA MARIE SCUDDER, deceased, whose date of death was February 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 9, 2020.
Signed on this 2nd day of April, 2020.
/s/ KENNETH BOHANNON, Petitioner
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
April 9 & 16, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
MOTIVATIONAL LIFE CHANGE
3216 Grafton Drive
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Anthony Joseph Norman
April 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No: 2019 30279 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS,INC.,ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 18, 2019 and entered in Case No. 2019 30279 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida and Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale, dated March 26, 2020, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3, is the Plaintiff and MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA, are Defendants, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on May 15, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 271, ROYAL PALM P.U.D.-PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGE 174 THROUGH 178, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1663 ARECA PALM DR., PORT ORANGE, FL 32128
Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.
DATED March 27, 2020
/s/Michael Sheridan
Michael T. Sheridan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 92665
Lender Legal PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Florida 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
Service Emails:
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800)955-8770.
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number 2020 10436 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF JEFFERY CHRISTIAN VEINO, JR.
a/k/a JEFFERY C. VEINO, JR.
Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JEFFERY CHRISTIAN VEINO, JR. a/k/a JEFFERY C. VEINO, JR, deceased, whose date of death was May 18, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is April 9, 2020.
/s/ STUART J. BARKS, ATTORNEY
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 71457
BARKS LAW FIRM
1274 Upsala Road
Sanford, Florida 32771
(407) 321 - 1224
/s/ SHEILA MCCONNELL
Personal Representative
480 Antler Avenue
Osteen, Florida 32764
April 9 & 16, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/22/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1B3EL46X95N599842 2005 DODGE
KMHDN46D25U002252
2005 HYUNDAI
April 9, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/24/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2001 CHEV Silverado 1500
VIN 2GCEC19V611384289
April 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10539 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ELEANOR G. GOLD AKA
ELEANOR G. KINCAID GOLD
AKA ELEANOR GRAHAM GOLD
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ELEANOR G. GOLD AKA ELEANOR G. KINCAID GOLD AKA ELEANOR GRAHAM GOLD, deceased, whose date of death was February 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2020 10539 PRDL, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
Audrey Kincaid Rubel aka
Audrey Rubel,
Personal Representative
Sherrille D. Akin
Florida Bar No. 826812
600 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 738-5599
Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10629-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
PAULINE H. KREMSER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of PAULINE H. KREMSER, deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 2, 2020.
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ FRANK J. KREMSER, III
Personal Representative
22 Calle Mimosa, Santa Maria
San Juan, Puerto Rico 00927
April 2 & 9, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8455-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #424219080230 LOTS 23 & 24 BLK 8 HIGHLAND PARK SUB MB 10 PG 64 PER OR 4608 PG 261 PER OR 5507 PG 4368 PER OR 6994 PG 3470 PER OR 7022 PG 4339
Name in which assessed: TOMISLAV SENZEL & DIANA MICHELLE SENZEL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10754-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HELENE V. ALLEN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HELENE V. ALLEN, deceased, File Number 2020-10754-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was March 3, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $227,378.28 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
SUSAN L. BARONI, 196 Pickerel Lake Rd., Colchester, CT 06415
GUY EARL ALLEN, 38 Mallard Cove, East Hampton, CT 06424
CATHY SUE MOEBIUS, 352 Newfield Street Apt. 713, Middletown, CT 06457
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is April 2, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Debra G. Simms
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ SUSAN L. BARONI
196 Pickerel Lake Rd.
Colchester, Connecticut 06415
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-10545-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DEBORAH LYNNE VIETEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Deborah Lynne Vieten, deceased, whose date of death was January 16, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
Personal Representative:
JUSTIN RAY HOWARD
200 Robert St., Apt. 33
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
April 2 & 9, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7087-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #813055140050 LOT 5 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 PER OR 7153 PG 4465
Name in which assessed: JACK HAMLIN KLINE JR & HOA TUYET NEWTON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10572 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHARLES FINLAYSON, III,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of CHARLES FINLAYSON, III, deceased, whose date of death was February 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 9, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
ASTRID DE PARRY, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar Number: 0586110
ASTRID DE PARRY, P.A.
107 East Church Street
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 736-1223
Fax: (386) 736-1022
E-Mail: email@delandattorney.com
Secondary E-Mail: astriddeparry@gmail.com
Personal Representative:
LORI J. NEILSON
1330 Duncan St.
Key West, Florida 33040
April 9 & 16, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 12184 CIDL
U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-GS1
Plaintiff,
vs.
Aurea E. Santiago A/K/A Aurea
Santiago et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: AUREA E. SANTIAGO
A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO
LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE:
797 TRAFALGAR STREET,
DELTONA, FL 32725
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E.
SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO
LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE:
797 TRAFALGAR STREET,
DELTONA, FL 32725
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 26, Block 78, Deltona Lakes Unit Three, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 25, page(s) 105 through 120, inclusive, of the public records of Volusia County, Florida
A/K/A 797 Trafalgar St, Deltona, FL 32725
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, on or before May 12, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
DATED on March 25, 2020
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
April 2 & 9, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/22/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2008 KAWK Ninja 250R
VIN JKaEXMJ118DA05595
2001 TOYT 4Runner
VIN JT3GN86R110194662
April 9, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JOHN WAYNE YOUNG JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4544-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #803101080060 LOT 6 BLK 8 UNIT 1 ST JOHNS RIVER ESTS PB 27 PG 42 PER OR 5076 PG 3892 PER OR 5492 PG 3604
Name in which assessed: IVAN ALICEA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 19TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 13, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10683-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BARRY P. MAROTTE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Barry P. Marotte, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
2nd Email: clutes@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representatives:
Michelle Marotte
77 Raintree Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Kevin Marotte
140 Evans Drive
Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin 54935
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-13480 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Elizabeth Macedo Porcayo,
Petitioner
andJuan Luis Vera,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Juan Luis Vera
Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Bernice M Bird, Esq
1018 E Robinson St
Orlando, FL 32801
on or before May 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: March 17, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/21/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2014 ZHNG Scooter
VIN L5YACBPA4E1118049
April 9, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6638-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #813045350060 LOT 6 BLK 1326 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 45 MB 27 PGS 300-313 INC PER OR 2173 PG 0522
Name in which assessed: LOUIS MILANO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 19TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 13, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020 10088 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DARRYL L. ECKHOFF,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Darryl L. Eckhoff, deceased, whose date of death was December 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 9, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JEFFREY D. STARK
Email Address: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com
Florida Bar No. 0721761
505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-873-2909
Personal Representative:
/s/ KATHY M. MARTIN
2014 N. Parkton
Deltona, FL 32725
April 9 & 16, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10695 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JENNY MAZEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Jenny Mazey, deceased, whose date of death was February 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 9, 2020.
Signed on April 2, 2020.
/s/ John C. Revis
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 183560
John Revis, P.A.
648 S. Ridgewood Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 253-3677
Email: john@johnrevispa.com
secondary email: secretary@johnrevispa.com
April 9 & 16, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/23/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
Dual Axle trailer NO VIN
2008 CHEV Cobalt
VIN 1G1AK18FX87123944
April 9, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10946-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #533907020090 LOT 9 BLK 2 WILDER & COE SUB BLK 5 DAYTONS PER OR 2499 PG 0901 PER OR 5563 PG 2615 PER OR 6920 PG 1744 PER OR 6991 PG 1201
Name in which assessed: PLANTATION ACRES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 19TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 13, 2020
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
On May 21, 2020, at 11:30 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded March 20, 2019 in Official Records Book 7670, page 2403, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the Coquina Room located off the lobby of Islander Beach Club, 1601 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169, all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Islander Beach Club Resorts, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens. The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.
Contract No.: 10253
Obligor: Alan D. Scarborough
Obligor Address: 9628 Seaview Drive,
Apt 204, Leesburg, FL 34788
Unit Week: 206, 52-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4795.97
Perdiem: $2.40
Contract No.: 11493
Obligor: Terry D. Goss and Connie
Goss
Obligor Address: 17 Goss Road,
Holderness, NH 03245
Unit Week: 403, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5312.31
Perdiem: $2.66
Contract No.: 20543
Obligor: George F. Stewart Sr. and
Nancy J. Stewart
Obligor Address: 245 Wildwood
Drive, Lot 115, Saint Augustine,
FL 32086
Unit Week: 502, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5393.12
Perdiem: $2.70
Contract No.: 20860
Obligor: Shanta Grover
Obligor Address: 1012 Wilton Drive,
Monroe, LA 71202
Unit Week: 705, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4236.41
Perdiem: $2.12
Contract No.: 22505
Obligor: Rev. Wardell Williams
Obligor Address: 130 Harvard Road,
Pineville, LA 71360
Unit Week: 316, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5285.97
Perdiem: $2.64
Contract No.: 22783
Obligor: Carolyn D. Jones and
Herman M. Jones
Obligor Address: 1004 N Roosevelt
Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Unit Week: 416, 31-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5532.56
Perdiem: $2.77
Contract No.: 23088
Obligor: Thomas G. Harper
Obligor Address: 3704 Macon
Highway, Warrenton, GA 30828
Unit Week: 420, 42-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4822.31
Perdiem: $2.41
Contract No.: 23797
Obligor: Vernon H. Merck and Linda
D. Merck
Obligor Address: 1331 Bells Ferry
Road NE, Rome, GA 30161
Unit Week: 619, 35-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5363.57
Perdiem: $2.68
Contract No.: 23991
Obligor: Albertha B. Wright and
John A. Wright
Obligor Address: 125 Doe Run Drive,
Fairburn, GA 30213
Unit Week: 717, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4279.41
Perdiem: $2.14
Contract No.: 24457
Obligor: Ashley Wallace and James
Wallace
Obligor Address: 5588 Highway 63,
Russellville, AL 35654
Unit Week: 502, 1-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4822.31
Perdiem: $2.41
Contract No.: 21975
Obligor: Michael Pipitone and
Celeste Pipitone
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 475,
Jennings, FL 32053
Unit Week: 603, 52-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4611.05
Perdiem: $2.31
Contract No.: 24580
Obligor: Charles E. Floyd
Obligor Address: 943 NW 47th Street,
Miami, FL 33127
Unit Week: 602, 21-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5393.12
Perdiem: $2.70
Contract No.: 25120
Obligor: Hinton S. Roberts and Linda
K. Roberts
Obligor Address: 110 McKean Street
Auburndale, FL 33823
Unit Week: 103, 22-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4963.57
Perdiem: $2.48
Contract No.: 25407
Obligor: Cynthia M. Caiazzo
Obligor Address: 14471 Cherry Lake
Drive W, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Unit Week: 305, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5393.12
Perdiem: $2.70
Contract No.: 25425
Obligor: Stella Dirks
Obligor Address: 2555 E Palm Canyon
Dr, #32, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Unit Week: 305, 29-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4776.31
Perdiem: $2.39
Contract No.: 23462
Obligor: Nancy Walsh
Obligor Address: 2231 S Longwood,
Mesa, AZ 85209
Unit Week: 719, 17-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5921.76
Perdiem: $2.96
Contract No.: 25960
Obligor: Christopher J. Farineau and
Tara L. Farineau
Obligor Address: 275 Talcmine Drive,
Canton, GA 30114
Unit Week: 603, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5750.38
Perdiem: $2.88
Contract No.: 31057
Obligor: Edith Tenbroek and Nicolaas
Tenbroek
Obligor Address: 1700 Bluebird
Court, Atchison, KS 66002
Unit Week: 402, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5860.42
Perdiem: $2.93
Contract No.: 31064
Obligor: Moises M. Vasquez and Rosa
M. Vasquez
Obligor Address: 101 Jaime Street,
San Juan, TX 78589
Unit Week: 616, 30-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5671.76
Perdiem: $2.84
Contract No.: 40104
Obligor: Cheryl A. Skarbo
Obligor Address: 401 McMorran
Blvd., Port Huron, MI 48060
Unit Week: 702, 32-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5955.42
Perdiem: $2.98
Contract No.: 50116
Obligor: Floyd Strode
Obligor Address: 117 N 18th Street,
Apt 23, Centerville, IA 52544
Unit Week: 706, 10-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4776.31
Perdiem: $2.39
Contract No.: 81157
Obligor: Carolyn Mcclinton
Obligor Address: 7513 John F
Kennedy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Unit Week: 716, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5964.57
Perdiem: $2.98
Contract No.: 25938
Obligor: Patrick Jones and Tommy
Lee Jones
Obligor Address: 2170 Berkeley Drive,
Vineland, NJ 08361
Unit Week: 706, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5936.76
Perdiem: $2.97
April 9 & 16, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. : 2020-10684-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
VIRGINIA E. POWELL, Etc.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of VIRGINIA E. POWELL a/k/a VIRGINIA ELLIS POWELL, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 No. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ raymond m. donadio, jr.
SHUFFIELD LOWMAN
ATTORNEYS AND ADVISORS
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Fla. Bar No. : 0061254
851 Dunlawton Ave., Suite 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
(386) 763-5083 phone
(386-763-5085 fax
e-mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ rebecca g. smith
REBECCA G. SMITH a/k/a
REBECCA GAYLE SMITH
1888 Crane Point Drive
Port Orange, Fla. 32128
April 2 & 9, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, April , 25TH, 2020 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.
Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.
SPACE NUMBER OCCUPANT’S
NAME
144--------Chandler Miller
515--------Cassandra Hajj-Mak
553--------Angela Burbank
584--------Branden burns
April 9 & 16, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
BILL’S APPLIANCE SERVICE
979 Sandle Wood Dr
Port Orange, Florida 32127-9316
Roe William R
April 9, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/24/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FAFP53U83G153082 2003 FORD
L9NTEACB6D1280445 2013 TAO-TAO
April 9, 2020
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
On May 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded January 24, 2018 in Official Records Book 7498, page 3147, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the second floor conference room of Grand Seas Resort located at 2424 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118 (ask for directions at front desk in lobby), all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens. The assignment whereby the Liens were assigned to Club Exploria, LLC was recorded on May 14, 2019, in Official Records Book 7694, page 2243, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.
Contract No.: 340299
Obligor: Terri Michelle Smaistrla
Obligor Address: 14622 NW 245th
Terrace, High Springs, FL 32643
Unit Week: 2010, 4-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7776/4236
Amount: $19032.16
Perdiem: $9.52
Contract No.: 331128
Obligor: Valencia L. Caston
Obligor Address: 2704 Largo Place,
Bowie, MD 20715
Unit Week: 5056, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180
Amount: $1103.37
Perdiem: $0.55
Contract No.: 331719
Obligor: Patsy M. Wardle
Obligor Address: 2041 Lancaster Rd,
Richmond, KY 40475
Unit Week: 6016, 26-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180
Amount: $7583.05
Perdiem: $3.79
Contract No.: 331732
Obligor: John Milius
Obligor Address: 22 Doyle Road,
Matawan, NJ 07747
Unit Week: 3002/3003, 38-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180
Amount: $4409.80
Perdiem: $2.20
Contract No.: 331876
Obligor: Eli Sneed
Obligor Address: 49 Cedar St,
Mattapan, MA 02126
Unit Week: 1072, 31-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180
Amount: $11384.63
Perdiem: $5.69
Contract No.: 332430
Obligor: Brenda M. Cordero,
Roberto J. Cordero and Citibank
(South Dakota) N.A.
Obligor Address: 5077 Victoria Circle,
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Unit Week: 1076/1078/1080, 45-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592
Amount: $7995.17
Perdiem: $4.00
Contract No.: 333166
Obligor: Renee Krieger
Obligor Address: 2201 lake Pointe
Circle, Leesburg, FL 34748
Unit Week: 2006, 13-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592
Amount: $4203.05
Perdiem: $2.10
Contract No.: 335162
Obligor: Jackson L. Munsey and
Federal Insurance Company C/O C.
David Hailey
Obligor Address: 1841 Fairview Farms
Rd, Campobello, SC 29322
Unit Week: 5036, 13-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592
Amount: $12627.66
Perdiem: $6.31
Contract No.: 337210
Obligor: Chantel A. Castile
Obligor Address: 15451 Emblem Way,
Saint Paul, MN 55124
Unit Week: 3010, 10-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1194
Amount: $2395.16
Perdiem: $1.20
Contract No.: 338568
Obligor: Kathleen A. Nowicki
Obligor Address: 10599 Washtenaw
Drive, Osceola, IN 46561
Unit Week: 1006, 38-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1167
Amount: $12671.71
Perdiem: $6.34
Contract No.: 338672
Obligor: Larry R. Coltelli, Fifth Third
Bank and Branch Banking And Trust
Company
Obligor Address: 342 N. Beach St,
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Unit Week: 1048/1049, 9-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592
Amount: $2870.54
Perdiem: $1.44
Contract No.: 333008
Obligor: George W. Trickey
Obligor Address: 6435 Peppermill
Drive, Westerville, OH 43081
Unit Week: 3022, 49-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1187
Amount: $5787.51
Perdiem: $2.89
Contract No.: 346640
Obligor: Brittney Comino, Phillip
Comino and Irs Advisory Office
Obligor Address: 521 Harbour Lights
Drive, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Unit Week: 3008, 7-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7746/2691
Amount: $3661.10
Perdiem: $1.83
Contract No.: 338489
Obligor: Charles Mccann and Elaine
Mccann
Obligor Address: 51418 Mac Court,
La Pine, OR 97739
Unit Week: 4030/4031, 17-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1167
Amount: $9705.85
Perdiem: $4.85
April 9 & 16, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/20/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2G2WP552861136875
2006 PONT Grand Prix
April 9, 2020
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE FAIRFIELD DAYTONA BEACH AT OCEAN WALK II VACATION CONDOMINIUM
ASSOCIATION, INC.
To all Record Owners listed below, their guardians, heirs and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See Exhibit “A” attached for Record Owners and their notice addresses). This notice of default and intent to foreclose is regarding certain timeshare interests owned by Record Owners in Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida, and more specifically described as follows:
Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The Record Owners have failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Record Owners’ timeshare and thereby the Record Owners are in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association’s lien on your unit week(s) as show below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to send to the trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.
Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Eric C. Reed, Esq., Shutts & Bowen, LLP, whose address is 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, telephone (407) 835-6790, facsimile (407) 849-7259, email ereed@shutts.com.
Dated this 24th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Eric C. Reed, Esquire
300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 835-6790
Facsimile: (407) 849-7259
Exhibit “A”
RECORD OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
DELINQUENCY DATE
Lillian Marcellus
Gomez Marcellus
5459 Hornaway Ave
Spring Hill, FL 34606-1036
A 77,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320406648
$1,289.87
10/26/2018
Carmine C Giangreco, Trustee of the Carmine C. Giangreco Revocable Lifetime Trust dated May 17, 2002
2230 N Cypress Bend Drive
Pompano Beach, FL 33069-4496
A 321,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390904993
$1,967.25
6/7/2019
Harrison O Rees
Loraine M Rees
15822 Robin Hill Loop
Clermont, FL 34714-6152
A 49,000/139,215,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1220 through 1233 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330325598
$1,233.82
4/2/2018
Patricia K Foster
145 Sammons Lane
Forest Hills, KY 41527-8307
A 84,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000440732618
$1,268.06
1/3/2019
Ethelind Morris
7450 N Highway 1
Apt 202
Cocoa, FL 32927-5098
A 64,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331211904
$1,248.00
8/27/2018
Martha J Gowdy MARTHA J
GOWDY
18598 Van Nuys Cir
Port Charlotte, FL 33948-9528
A 77,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330402322
1248.94
9/1/18
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2018CP11738
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH COSBY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH COSBY, deceased, whose date of death was April 4, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Camelia H. Ruffin
Florida Bar Number: 73586
12461 Veterans Memorial Hwy.
Douglasville, Georgia 30134
Telephone: (470) 344-5943
Fax: (678) 840-3907
E-Mail: cruffin@theruffinfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: info@theruffinfirm.com
Personal Representative:
Brenda Madison-Cosby
579 Park Ave
East Orange, New Jersey 07017
April 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after July 7, 2020.
When you call, please have the following:
Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).
ITEM # DESCRIPTION
200004770 (1-6) Firearms/ammo
200005168 (2-6) Firearms/ammo/
holster
200003467 (31) currency
200005666 (1-4) FIREARM/AMMO/
HOLSTER
200005470 (1-2) Computer tablets
200005939 (15,16) CELL PHONE/
CURRENCY
200005903 (1-3) FIREARM/HOLSTER/
AMMO
200006240 (1-4) Firearm/ammo/
cell phone
200006452 (1-2) Firearm/ammo
April 9 & 16, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
MOWRY PERSONAL SERVICES
701 Gordonia Ct
DeLand, Florida 32724-7072
Mowry Donna B.
April 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10670-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
CURTIS ANDREW EIDSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CURTIS ANDREW EIDSON, deceased, whose date of death was October 18, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 2, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representatives
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ BRIAN ANDREW EIDSON
Personal Representative
3038 Wilson Road
Decatur, Georgia 30033
/s/ MICHAEL SCOTT EIDSON
Personal Representative
6199 Barcelona Drive
Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10206-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOROTHY A. LOMMLER
a/k/a DOROTHY ANN LOMMLER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DOROTHY A. LOMMLER, also known as DOROTHY ANN LOMMLER, deceased, whose date of death was August 9, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Email: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ MICHAEL A. PYLE
Personal Representative
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 1
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
April 2 & 9, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/23/2020, 08:00 am at 830 COMMONWEALTH BLVD UNIT C PORT ORANGE, FL 32127, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FDJF3712HNA78647 1987 FORD
1GCEC14X93Z212518
2003 CHEVROLET
1GNDT13W1X2186488
1999 CHEVROLET
CB7502528035 1975 HONDA
JA3AJ26E02U066560
2002 MITSUBISHI
April 9, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/27/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2004 CHEV S10
VIN 1GCDT13X84K148091
April 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. : 2020-10274-CIDL
DIVISION: 01 (Judge Randell H.
Rowe, III)
BOA HOLDINGS LAND TRUST 716, TRUSTEE SERVICES, LLC, AS TRUSTEE ONLY, WITH FULL POWER AND AUTHORITY TO PROTECT, CONSERVE, SELL, LEASE, ENCUMBER OR OTHERWISE MANAGE AND DISPOSE OF THE PROPERTY UNDER FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 689.071,
Plaintiff,
vs.
LOLA THOROUGHMAN; JAMES E. SPENCER, JR.; if alive, and if dead, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown; UNKNOWN OCCUPANT(S); and CITY OF DELAND,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JAMES E. SPENCER, JR. if alive, and if dead, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown
821 Eastover Circle, DeLand, FL 32724
c/o Law Offices of John L. De Masi, 801 N. Orange Ave., #500, Orlando, FL 32801
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:
Lot 37, NORWOOD 1st Addition, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 23, Page 231, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
a/k/a
LOT 37 NORWOOD 1st ADD MB 23 PG 231 PER OR 5066 PG 2633 PER OR 5759 PG 4831 PER OR 5991 PGS 0647-0648 INC PER OR 6871 PG 1335
Parcel ID# 7010-02-00-0370
Street address: 821 Eastover Circle, DeLand, FL 32724
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the
Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before May 19, 2020, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Quiet Title filed by the Plaintiff.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 3rd day of April, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administrator at Suite 300, Courthouse Annex, 125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; Tel.: 386-257-6096 within two (2) working days of your receipt of the NOTICE OF ACTION; if you are hearing or voice impaired, Call 1-800-955-8771; THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
April 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2019 11131 CIDL
AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,
Plaintiff,
vs.
GLEN TOWNSHEND AKA GLEN ERIC
TOWNSHEND, et. al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 11131 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, GLEN TOWNSHEND AKA GLEN ERIC TOWNSHEND, et. al., are Defendants, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 28th day of May, 2020, the following described property:
LOTS 1010, 1011, AND 1012, AND THE NORTH 16 FEET OF LOT 1013 IN TURNBULL SHORES SECTION PER MAP BOOK 10 PAGES 199 AND 200, PER MAP BOOK 5053, PAGES 3048 AND 3049, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 1st day of April, 2020.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Clerk of the Court's disability coordinator at COURT ADMINISTRATOR, SUITE 300, 125 E ORANGE AVENUE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, 386-257-6096. at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
(34407.1548/ JSchwartz)
April 9 & 16, 2020
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 10594 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORpORATION
MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BC4,
plaintiff, vs.
LATOYA BIRCh A/K/A LATOYA BURCh
ENNIS, Individually; LATOYA BIRCh
A/K/A LATOYA BURCh ENNIS, as perso, ET AL.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
SHAMEKA HARRIS A/K/A SHAMIKA Y. HARRIS
A/K/A SHAMEKA Y. HARRIS (CURRENT
RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
424 S GARFIELD AVE APT 9F, DELAND FL 32724
Additional Address:
300 S VOLUSIA AVE, ORANGE CITY FL 32763
Additional Address:
1445 HAMILTON AVE, ORANGE CITY FL
32763 2562
Additional Address:
Additional Address:
275 S PINE ST, DELAND FL 32724
409 WEST NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE, DELAND FL 32720
ROBERT LEE HARRELL (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
2778 RIDGEWOOD AVE APT 127, SANFORD
FL 32773
Additional Address:
450 LAUREL RIDGE WAY APT 201, DELAND
FL 32724
Additional Address:
3002 CARVER ST, MIMS FL 32754 4206
Additional Address:
275 S PINE ST, DELAND FL 32724
LARRY BROCKINGTON JR. A/K/A LARRY
BROCKINGTON (CURRENT RESIDENCE
UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
11031 KEY HAVEN BOULEVARD, JACKSONVILLE FL 32218
Additional Address:
704 LARRY DRIVE, DELAND FL 32724
Additional Address:
1601 DUNN AVE APT 916, JACKSONVILLE
FL 32218
Additional Address:
409 WEST NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE, DELAND FL 32720
Additional Address:
10535 LEM TURNER RD APT. 1318, JACKSONVILLE FL 32218
STEVIONTE BRASHOD BRUTEN A/K/A
STEVIONTE B. BRUTEN (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
617 N SUMMIT AVE, LAKE HELEN FL 32744
Additional Address:
1619 S. HIGH ST., DELAND FL 32720
STEPHON BERNARD BRUTEN (CURRENT
RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
514 W GARRISON AVE., DELAND FL 32720
Additional Address:
825 S HIGH STREET, DELAND FL 32720
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following
described property:
THE SOUTH 144.17 FEET OF THE
WEST 113.00 FEET OF THE SE 1/4
OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF
SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THE
SOUTH 25 FEET AND THE WEST 20
FEET THEREOF FOR ROAD.
A/K/A 379 WEST NEW HAMPSHIRE
AVENUE F/K/A 409 WEST NEW
HAMPSHIRE AVE., DELAND FL 32720
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to J. Anthony Van Ness, Esq.
at VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for
the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT
CENTER DRIVE, SUITE #110, DEERFIELD
BEACH, FL 33442 on or before May
4, 2020, a date which is within thirty (30)
days after the first publication of this Notice
in the FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON and
file the original with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or
immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint. This notice is provided
to Administrative Order No. 2065.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if
the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la
Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court
Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir
esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos
de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO
SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court this 17 day of March, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF COURT
(SEAL) By Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
12435-18
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0212
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 30166 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, D/B/A ChRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR
pRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,
plaintiff, vs.
SOLOMON BREWER. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: MICHAEL BREWER, MICHAEL
MITCHELL, PATTI MORGAN, ANNETTE SHERMAN,
whose residence is unknown and all parties
having or claiming to have any right,
title or interest in the property described
in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
TO: SHANA M. CRUICKSHANK,
Whose Residence Is: 501 RIP COLLINS
DR, APT 141, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
and who is evading service of process
and all parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the Defendant(s), who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or claiming
to have any right, title or interest in
the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action to foreclose a mortgage on the
following property:
LOT 12, KINGLEY COURT SUBDIVISION,
AS SHOWN ON PLAT OR
MAP THEREOF IN MAP BOOK 11,
PAGE 281 PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on counsel for
Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress
Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton,
Florida 33487 on or before May 17, 2020
/(30 days from Date of First Publication
of this Notice) and file the original with
the clerk of this court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en
este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta
asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,
o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court at Volusia County, Florida, this
25th day of March, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
18-190842
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0213
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.,
plaintiff, vs.
Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy Diaz, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order Granting Motion
to Reset Foreclosure Sale
dated March 10, 2020, entered in
Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A. is the Plaintiff
and Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy
Diaz; Anna M. Diaz a/k/a Annmarie
T. Diaz a/k/a Anna Marie T.
Diaz a/k/a Ann Marie T. Diaz are
the Defendants, that Laura Roth,
Volusia County Clerk of Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00AM
on the 28th day of April, 2020, the
following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 198, ORLANDIA (UNRECORDED
PLAT): FROM THE SE CORNER OF SECTION
32, TOWNSHIP 18
SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA,
RUN NORTH ALONG THE
EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION
32 A DISTANCE OF 2805
FEET, THENCE RUN WEST
550 FEET FOR A POINT OF
BEGINNING; THENCE RUN
NORTH 465 FEET, THENCE
RUN WEST 220 FEET
THENCE RUN SOUTH 465
FEET, THENCE RUN EAST
220 FEET TO THE POINT OF
BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO AN
EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES
OVER THE SOUTH 35 FEET THEREOF.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24th day of March, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By J BENNETT KITTERMAN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98636
18-F00220
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0214
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL
U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CApACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER
TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE
ASSET TRUST 2017-RpL2,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND
ALL OThER pARTIES CLAIMING BY,
ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST ThE
ESTATE OF hOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
hOWARD GENSER, JR.;
SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOChACKI; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
pARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO ThIS ACTION,
OR hAVING OR CLAIMING TO hAVE ANY
RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN ThE
pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order or Summary Final
Judgment of foreclosure dated January
9, 2020 and an Order Resetting
Sale dated March 20, 2020 and entered
in Case No. 2019 10293 CIDL
of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK
TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE
FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET
TRUST 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff and
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
HOWARD GENSER, JR.; SCOTT
GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY
RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
are Defendants, LAURA E
ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
11:00 a.m., on May 28, 2020 , the following
described property as set
forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 19, UNIVERSITY MANOR,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 23, AT PAGE 239,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM
THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN
THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF
THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE
CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN
ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE
OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE
SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED March 27, 2020.
SHD LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail:
By: ADAM G. LEVINE
Florida Bar No.: 100102
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-169241
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0215
NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11428 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
plaintiff, vs.
KENNETh MAZAK A/K/A KENNETh S.
MAZAK A/K/A KENNETh STEVEN MAZAK, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
17, 2019, and entered in Case No. 2019
11428 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and Kenneth Mazak a/k/a
Kenneth S. Mazak a/k/a Kenneth Steven
Mazak, are defendants, the Volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at
electronically/online at mailto:rudytreml@cfl.rr.com
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the April 21, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE WEST 154.32 FEET OF THE
EAST 442.96 FEET OF THE SOUTH
1/2 OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4
OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 18,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 30
EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
SUBJECT TO TOAD RIGHT-OF-WAY
OVER THE SOUTH 30 FEET THEREOF.
A/K/A 1585 W BERESFORD AVENUE
DELAND FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated 27 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JESSICA MORRIS, Esq.
Florida Bar #88785
19-018969
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0216
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 10868 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CApACITY, BUT
SOLELY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR
LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS3,
plaintiff, vs.
ANGEL R. COLON, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated August 27, 2019, and
entered in 2019 10868 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S.
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY,
BUT SOLELY AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE
ASSET TRUST 2018-GS3 is
the Plaintiff and ANGEL R. COLON
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on June
02, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 36, 37, 38 AND 39,
BLOCK F, PLANTATION ESTATES
UNIT 2, ACCORDING
TOTHE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
11, PAGE 183, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 131 E
HIGHBANKS RD, DEBARY, FL 32713
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 27 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-224182
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0218
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 11231 CIDL
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION ("FANNIE MAE”), A
CORpORATION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING
UNDER ThE LAWS OF ThE UNITED
STATES OF AMERICA,
plaintiff, vs.
ChRISTIAN A. REYES AND CLARISSE
REYES AND ELAINE L. REYES, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated January 17,
2020 and entered in 2018 11231
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein FEDERAL NATIONAL
MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
(“FANNIE MAE”), A CORPORATION
ORGANIZED AND EXISTING
UNDER THE LAWS OF
THE UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA is the Plaintiff and
CHRISTIAN A. REYES;
CLARISSE REYES; ELAINE L.
REYES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF ELAINE L. REYES are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on May 21, 2020, the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 7, 8 AND 9, BLOCK 47,
DAYTONA PARK ESTATES,
SECTION C, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
23, PAGE 97A, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2322 NECTARINE
RD, DELAND, FL 32724
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 25 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-073417
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0219
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 30315 CICI
Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage
plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Spouse, heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming
an interest by, through, under or against
the Estate of Vivian M. Breier a/k/a Vivian
Breier, Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming an
interest by, through, under or against the Estate
of Vivian M. Breier a/k/a Vivian Breier,
Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property in
Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 88, RIVER OAKS OF
ORMOND BEACH PHASE - II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
57, PAGES 123 THROUGH
126, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on
Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock &
Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney,
whose address is 2001 NW
64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale,
FL 33309, within thirty (30) days of
the first date of publication on or
before May 13, 2020, and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court
either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH
DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this
notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON
DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es
una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para
poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no
menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on March 26, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F02780
April 9, 16, 2020 V20-0221
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 12243 CIDL
WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,
plaintiff, vs.
JULIO GARCIA, ET AL.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
JULIO GARCIA
(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
1789 SAXON BL, DELTONA FL 32725
Additional Address:
55 WHITING ST, LYNN MA 01902
Additional Address:
T23 BO TUMBAO, MAUNABO PR 00707
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage
on the following described property:
LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT
OF WAY FOR SAXON BOULEVARD,
BLOCK 81, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT THREE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES 105
THROUGH 120, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1789 SAXON BL, DELTONA FL 32725
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to J. Anthony Van
Ness, Esq. at VAN NESS LAW FIRM,
PLC, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address
is 1239 E. NEWPORT CENTER
DRIVE, SUITE #110, DEERFIELD
BEACH, FL 33442 on or before May 14,
2020, a date which is within thirty (30)
days after the first publication of this Notice
in the FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON
and file the original with the Clerk
of this Court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint. This notice is provided to
Administrative Order No. 2065.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con
la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos
de 7 días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro de
un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER
INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court this 30th day of March, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CLERK OF COURT
By J. BEACH
As Deputy Clerk
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
14578-19
April 9, 16, 2020 V20-0222
NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11103 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF ThE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-41CB, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-41CB,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OThER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, ThROUGh,
UNDER, OR AGAINST, WILLIAM K.
ShUpE, DECEASED , et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
11103 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which The Bank Of New
York Mellon fka The Bank Of New York, As
Trustee For The Certificateholders Of The
CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-41CB, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates,
Series 2006-41CB, is the Plaintiff and The
Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or
other Claimants claiming by, through, under,
or against, William K. Shupe, deceased,
William Shupe, Jr. aka William Shupe, II, as
an Heir of the Estate of William K. Shupe, deceased,
Leigh Chrisenberry a/k/a Leigh T.
Chrisenberry, as an Heir of the Estate of
William K. Shupe, deceased, Tyler Levey, as
an Heir of the Estate of William K. Shupe, deceased, and as an Heir of the Estate of Hilary
Levey, deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, or other Claimants claiming
by, through, under, or against, Hilary Levey,
deceased, as an Heir of the Estate of William
K. Shupe, deceased, Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for
Countrywide Bank, N.A. , Volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the April
28, 2020 the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE SOUTH 162.50 FEET OF THE
NORTH 425 FEET OF THE EAST
461.50 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 16
SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT
THE EAST 50 FEET THEREOF FOR
RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STATE ROAD
15-A, ALSO EXCEPTING ANY PORTION
OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED
PROPERTY LYING WITHIN MONUMENTAL
BOUNDARY LINES OF
ROLLING ACRES ESTATES, UNIT
ONE, A SUBDIVISION PER MAP IN
MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 216, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, ALSO EXCEPTING THAT
PORTION IN WARRANTY DEED
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 5037, PAGE 2710
FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY PURPOSES.
AND BEING SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT
FOR NON-VEHICULAR ACCESS
OVER, ACROSS AND UPON
THE EAST 1.00 FEET OF THE
AFORE DESCRIBED PROPERTY,
EXCEPT THE NORTH 15.00 FEET
THEREOF. SAID EASEMENT BEING
ALSO DESCRIBED AS THE SOUTH
147.50 FEET OF THE NORTH 425.00
FEET OF THE WEST 1.00 OF THE
EAST 51.00 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4
OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 16
SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST; VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2220 N SPRING GARDEN AVE,
DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 01 day of April, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: DAVID DILTS, Esq.
Florida Bar #68615
19-009211
April 9, 16, 2020 V20-0224
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICh
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,
plaintiff, VS.
RANDALL R. SMITh; SONDRA SMITh;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
DEpARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL
REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL
UNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING BY,
ThROUGh, UNDER AND AGAINST ThE
hEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WhO ARE NOT KNOWN
TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WhEThER SAID
UNKNOWN pARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OThER CLAIMANTS
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order Resetting Sale
entered on March 2, 2020 in Civil Case No.
2018 11135 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON
SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS
TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST A is the Plaintiff, and RANDALL
R. SMITH; SONDRA SMITH; UNITED
STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF
TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERV;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES,
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on May 7, 2020 at
11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PART OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 15 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS
FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE
WEST 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEST
CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4)
OF SAID SECTION 21: THENCE N
89°25'08" E, ALONG THE NORTH
LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A
DISTANCE OR 1308.41 FEET;
THENCE S 00°17'42" E, A DISTANCE
OF 590.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF
BEGINNING; THENCE N 89°25'08" E,
PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE
OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE
OF 478.23 FEET TO A POINT
ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 11 (200
FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE
ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE WITH A CURVE CONCAVE
SOUTHWESTERLY HAVING A RADIUS
OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL
ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN ARC
DISTANCE OF 279.06 FEET TO THE
END OF SAID CURVE; THENCE S
09°59'15" E, CONTINUING WITH
SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE, A DISTANCE OF 514.59 FEET;
THENCE N 89°38'05" W, A DISTANCE
OF 618.67 FEET; THENCE N
00°17'42" W, A DISTANCE OF 771.53
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
HAVING ACCESS TO BLACKWELDER
ROAD ACROSS A STRIP
OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE LYING ADJACENT
TO AND CONTIGUOUS
WITH (WEST OF) THE SAID WESTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF
STATE ROAD NO. 11, THE SOUTHEAST
CORNER OF SAID 30 FOOT
WIDE EASEMENT STRIP BEING THE
NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE
HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 2 day of April, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: ZACHARY ULLMAN
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1133-1598B
April 9, 16, 2020 V20-0223
