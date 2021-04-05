RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR

BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN

STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-16AX,

Plaintiff, vs.

SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L.

STEWART, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order

dated February 5, 2021, and entered in Case No.

2019 10418 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA County, Florida.

U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO BANK

OF AMERICA, NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY MERGER TO

LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TRUsTEE FOR MORGAN sTANLEY MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUsT 2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-16AX, is

Plaintiff and sHEREE L. sTEWART; CHARLEs L.

sTEWART, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

Circuit Court for vOLUsIA, County Florida will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on

the 4TH day of MAY, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA LAKEs, UNIT

THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGEs 105

THROUGH 120, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 2nd day of April, 2021

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12768-18

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0101

**************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an

Order dated March 18, 2021, and entered

in Case No. 2016 11682 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in

and for vOLUsIA County, Florida. NATIONsTAR

MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff

and MIsHELLE L. YELvERTON; AUsTIN

R. YOUNG; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

AUsTIN R. YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUsING

FINANCE CORPORATION; sTATE OF

FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; WELLs FARGO

BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION sUCCEssOR

BY MERGER TO sOUTHTRUsT

BANK; sHARON CLIFTON, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court

for vOLUsIA, County Florida will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 a.m., on the 29TH day of April, 2021,

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE sOUTH 140.65 FEET OF THE

WEsT 340 FEET OF THE sOUTH 1/2

OF THE NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE

sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT

1/4 (LEss THE WEsT 30

FEET THEREOF IN ROAD), sECTION

11, TOWNsHIP 18 sOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis

Pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 2nd day of April, 2021

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

8760-16

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0100

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 31848 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN

STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST

2007-NC4 MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4,

Plaintiff, vs.

LINDA E. SIMONS, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 26, 2020,

and entered in 2019 31848 CICI of the Circuit Court

of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR THE

REGIsTERED HOLDERs OF MORGAN sTANLEY

ABs CAPITAL I INC. TRUsT 2007-NC4 MORTGAGE

PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-NC4

is the Plaintiff and LINDA E. sIMONs; and

ROYCE M. sIMONs are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on April 23, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 24, BLOCK 4, BRIDGEPORT

HEIGHTs, As PER PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 207,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 128 MINERvA RD, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of March, 2021.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ, sCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERs, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \s\ LAURA ELIsE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-366872

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0099

**************************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

File No. 2021-10113-prDL

Division: 10

IN rE: ESTATE OF

FrANK hArNISh, A/K/A, FrANK C. hArNISh

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Frank

Harnish, a/k/a, Frank C. Harnish, deceased,

whose date of death was October

10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court

for volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. Alabama

Ave., Deland, FL 32724. The names

and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate on whom a

copy of this notice is required to be

served must file their claims with this

court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE

OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF

sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION

OF THIs NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODs sET FORTH IN

FLORIDA sTATUTEs sECTION

733.702 WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.

NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIODs

sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARs OR MORE

AFTER THE DECEDENT's DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is April 1, 2021.

personal representative:

MIChELLENA YETTEr

PO Box 530762

Debary, Florida 32753

Attorney for the Personal Representative

sHANNAN M. FIELD, Esquire

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar Number: 95572

1135 s. Washington Ave., suite A

TITUsvILLE, FL 32780

Telephone: (321) 362-5414

Fax: (321) 577-0316

E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com

April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0095

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2021 10011 CIDL

u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TruSTEE FOr ThE hOLDErS OF ThE FIrST

FrANKLIN MOrTGAGE LOAN TruST

2006-FF10 MOrTGAGE pASS-ThrOuGh

CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2006-FF10,

plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENOrS,

CrEDITOrS TruSTEES AND ALL OThErS

WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTErEST IN ThE ESTATE

OF FrANCIS WILLIAM pOVErOMO

A/K/A WILLIAM FrANK pOVErOMO, et al.,

Defendants.

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,

AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF FRANCIs

WILLIAM POvEROMO A/K/A WILLIAM FRANK POvEROMO

Also Attempted At: 117 6TH sT, NEW sMYRNA BEACH, FL 32168

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure

of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 1, BLOCK C, F, E, LOvEJOY sUBDIvIsION,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7,

PAGE 43 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on

Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,

whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL

sPRINGs, FL 33077 on or before May 04, 2021, a

date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the (Please publish in West volusia

Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with the Clerk

of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY PERsONs

WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please

contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least

7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are

hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT

COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA PERsONAs

CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs

NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of this Court

this 19th day of March, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

(seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral springs, FL 33077

20-01488

April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0094

**************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOSurE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2018 11498 CIDL

WILMINGTON TruST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL CApACITY, BuT

SOLELY AS TruSTEE FOr MFrA TruST 2014-2,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

rOGEr G. LABrIE, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 11, 2021 in the above action, the volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the

highest bidder for cash at volusia, Florida,

on April 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

That portion of the southwest ¼ of the

southwest ¼ of section 25, Township

16 south, Range 30 East, volusia

County, Florida, and that portion of the

Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of section

36, Township 16 south, Range 30

East, volusia County, Florida, all bring

more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northwest corner of

said section 36; run thence south 00

degrees 41`38" West along the West

line of said section 36, a distance of

414.96 feet to the North right-of-way

line of Old Daytona Road; run thence

North 65 degrees 04`42" East along

said North right-of-way line, a distance

of 476.89 feet for the Point of Beginning;

thence continue North 65 degrees

04`42" East along said North right-of-way

line, a distance of 245.38 feet, run

thence North 03 degrees 32`09" East, a

distance of 504.99 feet; run thence

south 65 degrees 04`42" West, a distance

of 245.38 feet; run thence south

03 degrees 32`09" West, a distance of

504.99 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Together with mobile home vIN numbers

FLFL2AC413203932 and FLFL2BC413202932

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion,

may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice

of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIs & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: AMINA M MCNEIL, Esq.

FBN 67239

18-001138-F

April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0093

**************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOSurE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 11074 CIDL

u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTurE

TruSTEE, FOr ThE hOLDErS OF

ThE CIM TruST 2017-6, MOrTGAGE-BACKED

NOTES, SErIES 2017-6,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

ThE uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,

GrANTEES, ASSIGNOrS,

CrEDITOrS AND TruSTEES OF ThE ESTATE

OF pETE SKAGGS A/K/A pETEr SKAGGS

(DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4,

2021 in the above action, the volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at volusia, Florida, on April 22, 2021, at

11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for

the following described property:

Lot 11, Block 274, Deltona Lakes, Unit

seven, according to the map thereof as

recorded in Map Book 25, Pages 149

through 162, inclusive, of the Public

Records of volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as

unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIs & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

18-002257-F

April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0092

**************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOSurE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2017 30572 CICI

WILMINGTON TruST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL CApACITY, BuT

SOLELY AS TruSTEE FOr MFrA TruST 2014-2,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

ThE uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,

GrANTEES, ASSIGNOrS,

CrEDITOrS AND TruSTEES OF ThE ESTATE

OF NANCY J. CLArK (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 10, 2021 in the above action, the

volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to

the highest bidder for cash at volusia,

Florida, on April 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the

following described property:

Lot 14, HOMEWOOD sUBDIvIsION,

as per map in Map Book 11,

Page 230, of the Public Records of

volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIs & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: PRINCY vALIATHODATHIL, Esq.

FBN 70971

18-000551

April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0091

**************************

NOTICE OF SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11571 CIDL

u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TruSTEE FOr ThE CMLTI ASSET-BACKED

pASS-ThrOuGh CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2007-AMC3,

plaintiff, vs.

MIChAEL C. KILLEBrEW A/K/A MIChAEL

KILLEBrEW; uNKNOWN SpOuSE OF

MIChAEL C. KILLEBrEW A/K/A MIChAEL

KILLEBrEW; BrYAN SWINNEY; CLErK OF

COurT, VOLuSIA COuNTY, FLOrIDA; STATE

OF FLOrIDA; CITY OF DELTONA, FLOrIDA,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to the order of summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated January 19,

2021, and entered in Case No. 2018 11571

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,

WHEREIN U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

As TRUsTEE FOR THE CMLTI

AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2007-AMC3, is Plaintiff

and MICHAEL C. KILLEBREW A/K/A

MICHAEL KILLEBREW; UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF MICHAEL C. KILLEBREW

A/K/A MICHAEL KILLEBREW; BRYAN

sWINNEY; CLERK OF COURT, vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; sTATE OF FLORIDA;

CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00

a.m. on the 25th day of May, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1149, DELTONA LAKEs

UNIT FORTY-ONE, ACCORDING TO

THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs

246 THROUGH 261, INCLUsIvE OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2821 India Boulevard,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: March 25, 2021.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400684

April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0090

**************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOSurE SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2017 32157 CICI

u.S. BANK TruST, N.A., AS TruSTEE FOr

LSF10 MASTEr pArTICIpATION TruST,

plaintiff, VS.

uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,

SurVIVING SpOuSE, GrANTEES,

ASSIGNEE, LIENOrS, CrEDITOrS,

TruSTEES, AND ALL OThEr pArTIES

CLAIMING AN INTErEST BY, ThrOuGh,

uNDEr Or AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF pATSY

BuEChNEr (DECEASED); et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order or

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on February 8, 2021 in Civil

Case No. 2017 32157 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein, U.s. BANK TRUsT, N.A., As

TRUsTEE FOR LsF10 MAsTER PARTICIPATION

TRUsT is the Plaintiff, and

PATsY BUECHNER; UNKNOWN

HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,

sURvIvING sPOUsE, GRANTEEs,

AssIGNEE, LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs, AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs

CLAIMING AN INTEREsT BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT THE

EsTATE OF PATsY BUECHNER (DECEAsED);

MICROF, LLC; MILDRED

ATKINs; BRENDA WALDO; CONNIE

FARMER; JOsHUA BELL; JUsTIN

BELL; AsHLEY LUCAs F/K/A AsHLEY

BELL; MICHAEL ATKINs; JEFFREY

ATKINs; DENIsE ATKINs; JAsON

BELL; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD

OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on

April 16, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the

following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTs 1 AND 2, BLOCK 63, MAP

OF ALLANDALE, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 146, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH 2004 WOODLAND

MODEL TRAILER HOME

vIN#’s GMHGA4490331014A

AND GMHGA4490331014B.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of March, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: zACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1113-1616B

April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0089

**************************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

FILE NO. 2021-10470-prDL

DIVISION: 10

IN rE: ESTATE OF

GArY rALph GuGLIELMO,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of GARY

RALPH GUGLIELMO, deceased, whose date

of death was January 2, 2021, is pending in

the Circuit Court for vOLUsIA County,

Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.

The names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate, on whom a copy of this notice

is required to be served, must file their claims

with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER

OF 3 MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE OR

30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF sERvICE OF

A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION

OF THIs NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODs sET FORTH IN FLORIDA

sTATUTEs sECTION 733.702 WILL BE

FOREvER BARRED.

NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIOD

sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM FILED

TWO (2) YEARs OR MORE AFTER THE

DECEDENT's DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is: April 8, 2021.

ChrISTOphEr LEE GuGLIELMO

personal representative

4280 Galt Ocean Drive Unit 17D

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308

M. BRANDON ROBINsON, Esq.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0119364

3119 Manatee Avenue West

Bradenton, FL 34205

Telephone: 9417418224

Email: brobinson@barneswalker.com

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0103

**************************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

FILE NO.: 2012-12579-prDL

IN rE: ESTATE OF

CArMELLA DONNELLY

Deceased.

The estate of Carmella Donnelly, File Number

2012-12579-PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court

for volusia County, Florida, 101 N Alabama Ave,

DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of

the personal representative and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below. The date

of first publication of this notice is April 8, 2021.

All creditors and those having claims or demands

against decedent's estate, including unmatured,

contingent or unliquidated claims, upon

whom a copy of this notice has been served are

required to file their claims with the above-named

court within the later of 3 months after the date of

the first publication of this notice or 30 days after

the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.

All other creditors having claims or demands

against decedent's estate, including unmatured,

contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to

file their claims with the above-named court within

3 months after the date of the first publication of

this notice.

ALL CLAIMs NOT sO FILED WILL BE FOREvER

BARRED.

signed on: ______________, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

RICHARD B. CAREY, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 68427

CAREY LAW GROUP, PA

1801 Indian Rd., ste 103

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Telephone: 561-247-1266

Fax: 561-282-3401

E-Mail: richard@rcareylaw.com

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0102

**************************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI

SEA DIp BEACh rESOrT CONDOMINIuM ASSOCIATION,

INC. A not for profit Florida corporation,

plaintiff, v.

A & C SOLuTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation

registered as a Foreign Corporation in

Florida as A & C SOLuTIONS OF VOLuSIA,

INC. And any tenant in possession

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a sECOND

AMENDED DEFAULT FINAL JUDGEMENT

OF FORECLOsURE dated 03/18/2021 and entered

in Case No 2018-31587-CICI of the Circuit

Court for volusia County, Florida wherein sEA DIP

BEACH REsORT CONDOMINIUM AssOCIA-TION,

INC., is Plaintiff and A & C sOLUTIONs,

INC., a Nevada Corporation registered as a Foreign

Corporation in Florida as A & C sOLUTIONs

OF vOLUsIA, INC., are the Defendants, I will sell

to the highest bidder at www.realauction.com at

11:00 am April 30, 2021 the following described

real property as set forth in the final judgment to wit:

Legal Description: Unit 230 of sEA DIP

BEACH REsORT AT DAYTONA BEACH,

a condominium according to the Declaration

of Condominium, thereof as recorded

on Official Records Book 4096, Page

3704, Public Records of volusia County,

Florida; together with an undivided share

in the common elements appurtenant thereto.

a/k/a 1233 south Atlantic Ave., Unit 230,

Daytona Beach, Fl

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the foreclosure sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim with the Clerk no later than

the date that the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Dated March 31, 2021

MICHAEL W. GOMEz, EsQ.

IRENE FONzI, P.A.

1402 Highway A1A, suite A

satellite Beach, Florida 32937

s/ MICHAEL W. GOMEz, EsQ.

FBN 00043338

mwg43338@aol.com

Attorney for the Plaintiff

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0098

**************************

NOTICE OF SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 11842 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON FKA ThE

BANK OF NEW YOrK AS TruSTEE FOr ThE

CErTIFICATEhOLDErS OF CWALT, INC., ALTErNATIVE

LOAN TruST 2007-6,

MOrTGAGE pASS-ThrOuGh CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2007-6,

plaintiff, vs.

CArOL L. SILLEr; uNKNOWN SpOuSE OF

CArOL L. SILLEr; uNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

uNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL uNKNOWN

pArTIES CLAIMING INTErESTS BY,

ThrOuGh, uNDEr Or AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO ThIS ACTION, Or hAVING

Or CLAIMING TO hAVE ANY rIGhT, TITLE Or

INTErEST IN ThE prOpErTY hErEIN DESCrIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order

or summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated

March 18, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2018

11842 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW

YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK

As TRUsTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs

OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN TRUsT

2007-6, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2007-6 is Plaintiff and CAROL L.

sILLER; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF CAROL L.

sILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs

CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs

ACTION, OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on May 6, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in said

Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY sURvEY ACCORDING

TO MAP RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 243, PAGE 265,

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN THE

sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER As OF THE

DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A

CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTs THE

sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITs

DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF

THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF

sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED March 31, 2021.

By: FAzIA s. CORsBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

DIAz ANsELMO & AssOCIATEs, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

1496-178506

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0097

**************************