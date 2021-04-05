RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR
BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN
STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-16AX,
Plaintiff, vs.
SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L.
STEWART, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order
dated February 5, 2021, and entered in Case No.
2019 10418 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA County, Florida.
U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO BANK
OF AMERICA, NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY MERGER TO
LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TRUsTEE FOR MORGAN sTANLEY MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUsT 2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-16AX, is
Plaintiff and sHEREE L. sTEWART; CHARLEs L.
sTEWART, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
Circuit Court for vOLUsIA, County Florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on
the 4TH day of MAY, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA LAKEs, UNIT
THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGEs 105
THROUGH 120, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 2nd day of April, 2021
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
12768-18
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0101
**************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order dated March 18, 2021, and entered
in Case No. 2016 11682 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in
and for vOLUsIA County, Florida. NATIONsTAR
MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff
and MIsHELLE L. YELvERTON; AUsTIN
R. YOUNG; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
AUsTIN R. YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUsING
FINANCE CORPORATION; sTATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; WELLs FARGO
BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION sUCCEssOR
BY MERGER TO sOUTHTRUsT
BANK; sHARON CLIFTON, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court
for vOLUsIA, County Florida will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 a.m., on the 29TH day of April, 2021,
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE sOUTH 140.65 FEET OF THE
WEsT 340 FEET OF THE sOUTH 1/2
OF THE NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE
sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT
1/4 (LEss THE WEsT 30
FEET THEREOF IN ROAD), sECTION
11, TOWNsHIP 18 sOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis
Pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 2nd day of April, 2021
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
8760-16
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0100
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 31848 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN
STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST
2007-NC4 MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4,
Plaintiff, vs.
LINDA E. SIMONS, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 26, 2020,
and entered in 2019 31848 CICI of the Circuit Court
of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR THE
REGIsTERED HOLDERs OF MORGAN sTANLEY
ABs CAPITAL I INC. TRUsT 2007-NC4 MORTGAGE
PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-NC4
is the Plaintiff and LINDA E. sIMONs; and
ROYCE M. sIMONs are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on April 23, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 24, BLOCK 4, BRIDGEPORT
HEIGHTs, As PER PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 207,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 128 MINERvA RD, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of March, 2021.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ, sCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERs, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \s\ LAURA ELIsE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-366872
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0099
**************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
File No. 2021-10113-prDL
Division: 10
IN rE: ESTATE OF
FrANK hArNISh, A/K/A, FrANK C. hArNISh
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Frank
Harnish, a/k/a, Frank C. Harnish, deceased,
whose date of death was October
10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court
for volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N. Alabama
Ave., Deland, FL 32724. The names
and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate on whom a
copy of this notice is required to be
served must file their claims with this
court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE
OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF
sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION
OF THIs NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODs sET FORTH IN
FLORIDA sTATUTEs sECTION
733.702 WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIODs
sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARs OR MORE
AFTER THE DECEDENT's DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is April 1, 2021.
personal representative:
MIChELLENA YETTEr
PO Box 530762
Debary, Florida 32753
Attorney for the Personal Representative
sHANNAN M. FIELD, Esquire
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar Number: 95572
1135 s. Washington Ave., suite A
TITUsvILLE, FL 32780
Telephone: (321) 362-5414
Fax: (321) 577-0316
E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com
April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0095
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2021 10011 CIDL
u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TruSTEE FOr ThE hOLDErS OF ThE FIrST
FrANKLIN MOrTGAGE LOAN TruST
2006-FF10 MOrTGAGE pASS-ThrOuGh
CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2006-FF10,
plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENOrS,
CrEDITOrS TruSTEES AND ALL OThErS
WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTErEST IN ThE ESTATE
OF FrANCIS WILLIAM pOVErOMO
A/K/A WILLIAM FrANK pOVErOMO, et al.,
Defendants.
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,
AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF FRANCIs
WILLIAM POvEROMO A/K/A WILLIAM FRANK POvEROMO
Also Attempted At: 117 6TH sT, NEW sMYRNA BEACH, FL 32168
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure
of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 1, BLOCK C, F, E, LOvEJOY sUBDIvIsION,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7,
PAGE 43 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on
Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL
sPRINGs, FL 33077 on or before May 04, 2021, a
date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the (Please publish in West volusia
Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with the Clerk
of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY PERsONs
WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please
contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least
7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are
hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT
COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA PERsONAs
CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs
NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of this Court
this 19th day of March, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral springs, FL 33077
20-01488
April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0094
**************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOSurE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2018 11498 CIDL
WILMINGTON TruST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL CApACITY, BuT
SOLELY AS TruSTEE FOr MFrA TruST 2014-2,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
rOGEr G. LABrIE, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 11, 2021 in the above action, the volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the
highest bidder for cash at volusia, Florida,
on April 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
That portion of the southwest ¼ of the
southwest ¼ of section 25, Township
16 south, Range 30 East, volusia
County, Florida, and that portion of the
Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of section
36, Township 16 south, Range 30
East, volusia County, Florida, all bring
more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Northwest corner of
said section 36; run thence south 00
degrees 41`38" West along the West
line of said section 36, a distance of
414.96 feet to the North right-of-way
line of Old Daytona Road; run thence
North 65 degrees 04`42" East along
said North right-of-way line, a distance
of 476.89 feet for the Point of Beginning;
thence continue North 65 degrees
04`42" East along said North right-of-way
line, a distance of 245.38 feet, run
thence North 03 degrees 32`09" East, a
distance of 504.99 feet; run thence
south 65 degrees 04`42" West, a distance
of 245.38 feet; run thence south
03 degrees 32`09" West, a distance of
504.99 feet to the Point of Beginning.
Together with mobile home vIN numbers
FLFL2AC413203932 and FLFL2BC413202932
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion,
may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice
of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIs & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: AMINA M MCNEIL, Esq.
FBN 67239
18-001138-F
April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0093
**************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOSurE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 11074 CIDL
u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTurE
TruSTEE, FOr ThE hOLDErS OF
ThE CIM TruST 2017-6, MOrTGAGE-BACKED
NOTES, SErIES 2017-6,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
ThE uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,
GrANTEES, ASSIGNOrS,
CrEDITOrS AND TruSTEES OF ThE ESTATE
OF pETE SKAGGS A/K/A pETEr SKAGGS
(DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4,
2021 in the above action, the volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at volusia, Florida, on April 22, 2021, at
11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for
the following described property:
Lot 11, Block 274, Deltona Lakes, Unit
seven, according to the map thereof as
recorded in Map Book 25, Pages 149
through 162, inclusive, of the Public
Records of volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as
unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIs & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
18-002257-F
April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0092
**************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOSurE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2017 30572 CICI
WILMINGTON TruST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL CApACITY, BuT
SOLELY AS TruSTEE FOr MFrA TruST 2014-2,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
ThE uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,
GrANTEES, ASSIGNOrS,
CrEDITOrS AND TruSTEES OF ThE ESTATE
OF NANCY J. CLArK (DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 10, 2021 in the above action, the
volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at volusia,
Florida, on April 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the
following described property:
Lot 14, HOMEWOOD sUBDIvIsION,
as per map in Map Book 11,
Page 230, of the Public Records of
volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIs & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: PRINCY vALIATHODATHIL, Esq.
FBN 70971
18-000551
April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0091
**************************
NOTICE OF SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11571 CIDL
u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TruSTEE FOr ThE CMLTI ASSET-BACKED
pASS-ThrOuGh CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2007-AMC3,
plaintiff, vs.
MIChAEL C. KILLEBrEW A/K/A MIChAEL
KILLEBrEW; uNKNOWN SpOuSE OF
MIChAEL C. KILLEBrEW A/K/A MIChAEL
KILLEBrEW; BrYAN SWINNEY; CLErK OF
COurT, VOLuSIA COuNTY, FLOrIDA; STATE
OF FLOrIDA; CITY OF DELTONA, FLOrIDA,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to the order of summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated January 19,
2021, and entered in Case No. 2018 11571
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,
WHEREIN U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
As TRUsTEE FOR THE CMLTI
AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2007-AMC3, is Plaintiff
and MICHAEL C. KILLEBREW A/K/A
MICHAEL KILLEBREW; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF MICHAEL C. KILLEBREW
A/K/A MICHAEL KILLEBREW; BRYAN
sWINNEY; CLERK OF COURT, vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; sTATE OF FLORIDA;
CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00
a.m. on the 25th day of May, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1149, DELTONA LAKEs
UNIT FORTY-ONE, ACCORDING TO
THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs
246 THROUGH 261, INCLUsIvE OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2821 India Boulevard,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: March 25, 2021.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400684
April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0090
**************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOSurE SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2017 32157 CICI
u.S. BANK TruST, N.A., AS TruSTEE FOr
LSF10 MASTEr pArTICIpATION TruST,
plaintiff, VS.
uNKNOWN hEIrS, BENEFICIArIES, DEVISEES,
SurVIVING SpOuSE, GrANTEES,
ASSIGNEE, LIENOrS, CrEDITOrS,
TruSTEES, AND ALL OThEr pArTIES
CLAIMING AN INTErEST BY, ThrOuGh,
uNDEr Or AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF pATSY
BuEChNEr (DECEASED); et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order or
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on February 8, 2021 in Civil
Case No. 2017 32157 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein, U.s. BANK TRUsT, N.A., As
TRUsTEE FOR LsF10 MAsTER PARTICIPATION
TRUsT is the Plaintiff, and
PATsY BUECHNER; UNKNOWN
HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,
sURvIvING sPOUsE, GRANTEEs,
AssIGNEE, LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs
CLAIMING AN INTEREsT BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT THE
EsTATE OF PATsY BUECHNER (DECEAsED);
MICROF, LLC; MILDRED
ATKINs; BRENDA WALDO; CONNIE
FARMER; JOsHUA BELL; JUsTIN
BELL; AsHLEY LUCAs F/K/A AsHLEY
BELL; MICHAEL ATKINs; JEFFREY
ATKINs; DENIsE ATKINs; JAsON
BELL; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD
OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on
April 16, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the
following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTs 1 AND 2, BLOCK 63, MAP
OF ALLANDALE, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 146, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH 2004 WOODLAND
MODEL TRAILER HOME
vIN#’s GMHGA4490331014A
AND GMHGA4490331014B.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of March, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: zACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1113-1616B
April 1, 8, 2021 v21-0089
**************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
FILE NO. 2021-10470-prDL
DIVISION: 10
IN rE: ESTATE OF
GArY rALph GuGLIELMO,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of GARY
RALPH GUGLIELMO, deceased, whose date
of death was January 2, 2021, is pending in
the Circuit Court for vOLUsIA County,
Florida, Probate Division, the address of
which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.
The names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate, on whom a copy of this notice
is required to be served, must file their claims
with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER
OF 3 MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE OR
30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF sERvICE OF
A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION
OF THIs NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODs sET FORTH IN FLORIDA
sTATUTEs sECTION 733.702 WILL BE
FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIOD
sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM FILED
TWO (2) YEARs OR MORE AFTER THE
DECEDENT's DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is: April 8, 2021.
ChrISTOphEr LEE GuGLIELMO
personal representative
4280 Galt Ocean Drive Unit 17D
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308
M. BRANDON ROBINsON, Esq.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0119364
3119 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Telephone: 9417418224
Email: brobinson@barneswalker.com
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0103
**************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
FILE NO.: 2012-12579-prDL
IN rE: ESTATE OF
CArMELLA DONNELLY
Deceased.
The estate of Carmella Donnelly, File Number
2012-12579-PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court
for volusia County, Florida, 101 N Alabama Ave,
DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of
the personal representative and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below. The date
of first publication of this notice is April 8, 2021.
All creditors and those having claims or demands
against decedent's estate, including unmatured,
contingent or unliquidated claims, upon
whom a copy of this notice has been served are
required to file their claims with the above-named
court within the later of 3 months after the date of
the first publication of this notice or 30 days after
the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.
All other creditors having claims or demands
against decedent's estate, including unmatured,
contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to
file their claims with the above-named court within
3 months after the date of the first publication of
this notice.
ALL CLAIMs NOT sO FILED WILL BE FOREvER
BARRED.
signed on: ______________, 2021.
Attorney for Personal Representative:
RICHARD B. CAREY, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 68427
CAREY LAW GROUP, PA
1801 Indian Rd., ste 103
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Telephone: 561-247-1266
Fax: 561-282-3401
E-Mail: richard@rcareylaw.com
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0102
**************************
NOTICE OF SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI
SEA DIp BEACh rESOrT CONDOMINIuM ASSOCIATION,
INC. A not for profit Florida corporation,
plaintiff, v.
A & C SOLuTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation
registered as a Foreign Corporation in
Florida as A & C SOLuTIONS OF VOLuSIA,
INC. And any tenant in possession
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a sECOND
AMENDED DEFAULT FINAL JUDGEMENT
OF FORECLOsURE dated 03/18/2021 and entered
in Case No 2018-31587-CICI of the Circuit
Court for volusia County, Florida wherein sEA DIP
BEACH REsORT CONDOMINIUM AssOCIA-TION,
INC., is Plaintiff and A & C sOLUTIONs,
INC., a Nevada Corporation registered as a Foreign
Corporation in Florida as A & C sOLUTIONs
OF vOLUsIA, INC., are the Defendants, I will sell
to the highest bidder at www.realauction.com at
11:00 am April 30, 2021 the following described
real property as set forth in the final judgment to wit:
Legal Description: Unit 230 of sEA DIP
BEACH REsORT AT DAYTONA BEACH,
a condominium according to the Declaration
of Condominium, thereof as recorded
on Official Records Book 4096, Page
3704, Public Records of volusia County,
Florida; together with an undivided share
in the common elements appurtenant thereto.
a/k/a 1233 south Atlantic Ave., Unit 230,
Daytona Beach, Fl
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the foreclosure sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim with the Clerk no later than
the date that the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.
Dated March 31, 2021
MICHAEL W. GOMEz, EsQ.
IRENE FONzI, P.A.
1402 Highway A1A, suite A
satellite Beach, Florida 32937
s/ MICHAEL W. GOMEz, EsQ.
FBN 00043338
Attorney for the Plaintiff
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0098
**************************
NOTICE OF SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 11842 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON FKA ThE
BANK OF NEW YOrK AS TruSTEE FOr ThE
CErTIFICATEhOLDErS OF CWALT, INC., ALTErNATIVE
LOAN TruST 2007-6,
MOrTGAGE pASS-ThrOuGh CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2007-6,
plaintiff, vs.
CArOL L. SILLEr; uNKNOWN SpOuSE OF
CArOL L. SILLEr; uNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
uNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL uNKNOWN
pArTIES CLAIMING INTErESTS BY,
ThrOuGh, uNDEr Or AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO ThIS ACTION, Or hAVING
Or CLAIMING TO hAVE ANY rIGhT, TITLE Or
INTErEST IN ThE prOpErTY hErEIN DESCrIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order
or summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated
March 18, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2018
11842 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW
YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK
As TRUsTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs
OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN TRUsT
2007-6, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2007-6 is Plaintiff and CAROL L.
sILLER; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF CAROL L.
sILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs
CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs
ACTION, OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on May 6, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in said
Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY sURvEY ACCORDING
TO MAP RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 243, PAGE 265,
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN THE
sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER As OF THE
DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A
CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTs THE
sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITs
DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF
THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF
sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED March 31, 2021.
By: FAzIA s. CORsBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAz ANsELMO & AssOCIATEs, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1496-178506
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0097
**************************