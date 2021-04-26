***************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)

2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT #1;

TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

order of Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated

June 30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009 30450

CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED

ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)

2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TEN-ANT

#1; TENANT #2, are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 18th day of

June, 2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO

THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located therein or

thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this April 19, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0118

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIvE SERvICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO: 2019 12262 CIDL

MTGLQ INvESTORS, L.P.,

Plaintiff, vS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF MARY S. GRIFFIN; UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL T. GRIFFIN;

JON D. SCHNEIDER; MARY EGGLESTON;

WILLIAM J. SCHNEIDER; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL T. GRIFFIN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 14, BLOCK 1716, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT

65, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO MAP IN

MAP BOOK 28, PAGES 117 TO 121, INCLUSIVE,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1963 LYNN RIVER DR, DELTONA, FL 32738

has been filed against you and you are required to serve

a copy of your written defenses, if any, on FRENKEL

LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP, Plaintiff's

attorney, whose address is One East Broward Blvd.,

Suite 1111, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301 on or before

June 01, 2021, (no later than 30 days from the date of

the first publication of this Notice of Action) and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court either before service

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain

assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724,

(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less than

7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama

Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at Volusia

County, Florida, this 14th day of April, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP,

One East Broward Blvd., Suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301

04-087179-F00

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0117

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIvE SERvICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 30277 CICI

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming interest by, through,

under or against the Estate of Pasquale A.

Ciero a/k/a Pasquale Ciero, Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: MICHAEL J. MCADAMS

Last Known Address: 30 Valley Ave. Apt. 1 Newburgh, NY. 12550

TO: THOMAS ANTHONY CIERO, SR. A/K/A THOMAS A. CIERO

Last Known Address: 4411 W. Monte Cristo Ave. Glendale, AZ. 85306

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 6, GEORGETOWN DUPLEXES,

UNIT 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

37, PAGE(S) 172, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,

PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of

publication on or before May 25, 2021, and file

the original with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or imm-diately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;

si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on April 7, 2021.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F02352

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0116

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 11219 CIDL

LHOME MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-RTL1,

Plaintiff, vs.

AAA REAL ESTATE INvESTMENT SERvICES

LLC; ANDRES GUERRA; TOWN OF PONCE

INLET, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed March

4, 2021 and entered in Case No. 2020

11219 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein LHOME MORTGAGE

TRUST 2019-RTL1 is Plaintiff and ANDRES

GUERRA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;

AAA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

SERVICES LLC; TOWN OF PONCE INLET,

FLORIDA; are defendants. LAURA E.

ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on May 6, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 21, BLOCK 322, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT EIGHT, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25,

PAGE 165, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the Clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8th day of April, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste. 3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

20-00653

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0115

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 30228 CICI

MEB LOAN TRUST Iv, U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIvIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE,

Plaintiff, vs.

DIANE E. MCCALL; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.

1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAvING

OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or

Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated March 29,

2021, and entered in Case No. 2020 30228 CICI of the

Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE is Plaintiff and DIANE E. MCCALL;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING

OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST

IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court,

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on May 14, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in said

Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 40, BLOCK 2, PALM GROVE SUB NINTH

ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31,

PAGE 39, ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST

FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE

OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED

AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED April 12, 2021.

FAZIA S. CORSBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

DIAZ ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

1396-175960

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0114

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019-10662-CIDL

BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

(Formally Known as MetLife Insurance Company, USA),

Plaintiff, vs.

AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure date the 21st day of February

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019-10662-CIDL,

of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

(FORMALLY KNOWN AS METLIFE INSURANCE

COMPANY, USA), is the Plaintiff and AUBREY M.

HOWE A/K/A AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE; BETH

E. PEARCE; STATE OF FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are defendants.

The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website

for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 6th

day of May 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 14, BLOCK B, DIXSON ACRES, A

SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

19, PAGE 43, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 417 DIXSON STREET,

ORANGE CITY, FL 32763

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 13 day of April 2021.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY EMAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

19-03132-F

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0113

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 32060 CICI

HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH

MORTGAGE INvESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, MANA SERIES 2007-AF1,

Plaintiff, vs.

HARRY M. DEMONTMOLLIN JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONTMOLLIN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 9, 2021, and

entered in 2019 32060 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH

MORTGAGE INVESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, MANA SERIES 2007-AF1

is the Plaintiff and HARRY M. DEMONTMOLLIN

JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONTMOLLIN; JAYNE DEMONTMOLLIN

A/K/A JAYNE S. DEMONTMOLLIN;

and SPRUCE CREEK PROPERTY OWNER'S ASSOCIATION,

INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on May 14, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT R-22, FLY-IN SPRUCE CREEK, INC.

SUBDIVISION, UNIT ONE, AS PER PLAT

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 103,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 38 LAZY EIGHT DR, PORT ORANGE, FL 32128

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of April, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-378540

April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0122

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11438 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF KENNETH E. FORREST, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

20, 2021, and entered in 2019 11438 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF KENNETH E. FORREST,

DECEASED; JACQUELINE FIGUEROA; STEVE E. FORREST;

MALLORY SQUARE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION

OF DELAND, INC. are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on May 20, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATE IN

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, VIZ:LOT

6, MALLORY SQUARE - PHASE I, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 53, PAGES

128 THROUGH 133, INCLUSIVE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 115 WEST FIESTA

KEY LOOP, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 26 day of April, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-361136

April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0121

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIvE SERvICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2021 10357 CIDL

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming an interest by, through,

under or against the Estate of Eric Alan Johnson

a/k/a Eric Alan Johnson Sr., Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,

Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and

all other parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the Estate of Eric

Alan Johnson a/k/a Eric Alan Johnson Sr., Deceased

and The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest

by, through, under or against the Estate

of Jaramis Alan Johnson, Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action to foreclose a mortgage on the

following property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 9, BLOCK 582, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT TWENTY-ONE, ACCORDING TO

THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES

7 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,

Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s

attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th St,

Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within

thirty (30) days of the first date of publication

on or before June 01, 2021, and file the original

with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are

a person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho

a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin

incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita

de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on April 13, 2021.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

(Seal) By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

20-F00624

April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0120

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill

Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC

2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,

Plaintiff, vs.

Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson

a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment

and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as

Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series

MLCC 2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates is

the Plaintiff and Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson

a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson; Saxon Ridge Homeowners

Association Inc.; Ford Motor Credit Company,

LLC are the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 AM on the 20th day of May, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE PHASE TWO-B, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGES 33 AND 34, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 22nd day of April, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F01302

April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0119