RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)
2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT #1;
TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
order of Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated
June 30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009 30450
CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED
ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)
2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TEN-ANT
#1; TENANT #2, are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 18th day of
June, 2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO
THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located therein or
thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this April 19, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0118
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIvE SERvICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 2019 12262 CIDL
MTGLQ INvESTORS, L.P.,
Plaintiff, vS.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF MARY S. GRIFFIN; UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES
AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL T. GRIFFIN;
JON D. SCHNEIDER; MARY EGGLESTON;
WILLIAM J. SCHNEIDER; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA,
Defendant(s).
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL T. GRIFFIN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: UNKNOWN
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 14, BLOCK 1716, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT
65, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO MAP IN
MAP BOOK 28, PAGES 117 TO 121, INCLUSIVE,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1963 LYNN RIVER DR, DELTONA, FL 32738
has been filed against you and you are required to serve
a copy of your written defenses, if any, on FRENKEL
LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP, Plaintiff's
attorney, whose address is One East Broward Blvd.,
Suite 1111, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301 on or before
June 01, 2021, (no later than 30 days from the date of
the first publication of this Notice of Action) and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain
assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724,
(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama
Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at Volusia
County, Florida, this 14th day of April, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP,
One East Broward Blvd., Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301
04-087179-F00
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0117
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIvE SERvICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 30277 CICI
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming interest by, through,
under or against the Estate of Pasquale A.
Ciero a/k/a Pasquale Ciero, Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: MICHAEL J. MCADAMS
Last Known Address: 30 Valley Ave. Apt. 1 Newburgh, NY. 12550
TO: THOMAS ANTHONY CIERO, SR. A/K/A THOMAS A. CIERO
Last Known Address: 4411 W. Monte Cristo Ave. Glendale, AZ. 85306
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 6, GEORGETOWN DUPLEXES,
UNIT 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
37, PAGE(S) 172, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,
PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL
33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of
publication on or before May 25, 2021, and file
the original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or imm-diately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;
si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on April 7, 2021.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F02352
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0116
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 11219 CIDL
LHOME MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-RTL1,
Plaintiff, vs.
AAA REAL ESTATE INvESTMENT SERvICES
LLC; ANDRES GUERRA; TOWN OF PONCE
INLET, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed March
4, 2021 and entered in Case No. 2020
11219 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein LHOME MORTGAGE
TRUST 2019-RTL1 is Plaintiff and ANDRES
GUERRA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;
AAA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
SERVICES LLC; TOWN OF PONCE INLET,
FLORIDA; are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on May 6, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 21, BLOCK 322, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT EIGHT, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25,
PAGE 165, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the Clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8th day of April, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste. 3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
20-00653
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0115
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 30228 CICI
MEB LOAN TRUST Iv, U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIvIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE,
Plaintiff, vs.
DIANE E. MCCALL; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.
1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAvING
OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or
Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated March 29,
2021, and entered in Case No. 2020 30228 CICI of the
Circuit Court in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE is Plaintiff and DIANE E. MCCALL;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST
IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court,
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on May 14, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in said
Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 40, BLOCK 2, PALM GROVE SUB NINTH
ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31,
PAGE 39, ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST
FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE
OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED
AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED April 12, 2021.
FAZIA S. CORSBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAZ ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1396-175960
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0114
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2019-10662-CIDL
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
(Formally Known as MetLife Insurance Company, USA),
Plaintiff, vs.
AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure date the 21st day of February
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019-10662-CIDL,
of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
(FORMALLY KNOWN AS METLIFE INSURANCE
COMPANY, USA), is the Plaintiff and AUBREY M.
HOWE A/K/A AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE; BETH
E. PEARCE; STATE OF FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are defendants.
The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website
for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 6th
day of May 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14, BLOCK B, DIXSON ACRES, A
SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
19, PAGE 43, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 417 DIXSON STREET,
ORANGE CITY, FL 32763
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 13 day of April 2021.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY EMAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-03132-F
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0113
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 32060 CICI
HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH
MORTGAGE INvESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, MANA SERIES 2007-AF1,
Plaintiff, vs.
HARRY M. DEMONTMOLLIN JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONTMOLLIN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 9, 2021, and
entered in 2019 32060 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH
MORTGAGE INVESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, MANA SERIES 2007-AF1
is the Plaintiff and HARRY M. DEMONTMOLLIN
JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONTMOLLIN; JAYNE DEMONTMOLLIN
A/K/A JAYNE S. DEMONTMOLLIN;
and SPRUCE CREEK PROPERTY OWNER'S ASSOCIATION,
INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on May 14, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT R-22, FLY-IN SPRUCE CREEK, INC.
SUBDIVISION, UNIT ONE, AS PER PLAT
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 103,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 38 LAZY EIGHT DR, PORT ORANGE, FL 32128
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of April, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-378540
April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0122
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11438 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF KENNETH E. FORREST, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
20, 2021, and entered in 2019 11438 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC
D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and THE
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF KENNETH E. FORREST,
DECEASED; JACQUELINE FIGUEROA; STEVE E. FORREST;
MALLORY SQUARE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION
OF DELAND, INC. are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on May 20, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATE IN
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, VIZ:LOT
6, MALLORY SQUARE - PHASE I, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 53, PAGES
128 THROUGH 133, INCLUSIVE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 115 WEST FIESTA
KEY LOOP, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 26 day of April, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-361136
April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0121
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIvE SERvICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2021 10357 CIDL
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming an interest by, through,
under or against the Estate of Eric Alan Johnson
a/k/a Eric Alan Johnson Sr., Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,
Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and
all other parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the Estate of Eric
Alan Johnson a/k/a Eric Alan Johnson Sr., Deceased
and The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest
by, through, under or against the Estate
of Jaramis Alan Johnson, Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action to foreclose a mortgage on the
following property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 9, BLOCK 582, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT TWENTY-ONE, ACCORDING TO
THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES
7 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,
Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s
attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th St,
Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within
thirty (30) days of the first date of publication
on or before June 01, 2021, and file the original
with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are
a person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho
a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin
incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita
de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on April 13, 2021.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
20-F00624
April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0120
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill
Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC
2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Plaintiff, vs.
Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson
a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment
and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as
Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series
MLCC 2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates is
the Plaintiff and Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson
a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson; Saxon Ridge Homeowners
Association Inc.; Ford Motor Credit Company,
LLC are the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 AM on the 20th day of May, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE PHASE TWO-B, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGES 33 AND 34, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 22nd day of April, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F01302
April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0119