NOTICe OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Case No. 2017 30572 CICI
WILMINGTON TRuST, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL
CApACITY, BuT SOLeLY AS TRuSTee
FOR MFRA TRuST 2014-2,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
The uNKNOWN heIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS, GRANTeeS, ASSIGNORS, CReDITORS AND TRuSTeeS OF The eSTATe OF NANCY J. CLARK (DeCeASeD), eT AL.
DeFeNDANT(S).
To:
David scott Clark a/k/a David s. Clark a/k/a
David Clark
REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 930 south Beach
street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and
Trustees of the Estate of Nancy J. Clark (Deceased)
REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 930 south Beach
st., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in volusia County, Florida:
Lot 14, HOMEWOOD sUBDIvIsION,
as per map in Map Book 11, Page 230,
of the Public Records of volusia County, Florida
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before May 19, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY PERsONs
WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de com-parecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Date: April 3, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk of the Court
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100,
Boca Raton, FL 33432
18-000551
April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0225
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASe NO. 2018 10797 CIDL
FBC MORTGAGe, LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
KRIS hupFeR, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered January 21, 2020 in Civil
Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in
and for volusia County, Deland, Florida,
wherein FBC MORTGAGE, LLC is Plaintiff
and KRIs HUPFER, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.
ROTH, EsQ., will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida statutes
on the 14th day of July 2020 at 11:00 AM
on the following described property as
set forth in said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY
WOODs PHAsE THREE-A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 41, PAGEs 154 THROUGH
156, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens, must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed
(X) Mailed this 13 day of April 2020,
to all parties on the attached service list.
RYAN LAWsON, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 sE 6th street, suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRservice@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 105318
16-00179-6
April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0226
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASe NO. 2019 31512 CICI
DeuTSChe BANK NATIONAL TRuST
COMpANY AS TRuSTee FOR
hARBORVIeW MORTGAGe LOAN
TRuST MORTGAGe LOAN pASS-ThROuGh CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2007-2,
plaintiff, vs.
RINDY NONG, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
January 27, 2020 in Civil Case No.
2019 31512 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT
COMPANY As TRUsTEE FOR HARBORvIEW
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT
MORTGAGE LOAN PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-2 is Plaintiff and
RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants, the
Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, EsQ., will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida statutes on
the 26th day of June, 2020 at 11:00 AM on
the following described property as set forth
in said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 48, Breakaway Trails, Phase 3, Unit
2B, according to the plat thereof, as
recorded in Map Book 49, Page(s) 122
through 125, inclusive, of the Public
Records of volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X) Emailed (X) Mailed this 16th day of April, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, EsQ.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 sE 6th street, suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRservice@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-00567-2
April 23, 30, 2020 v20-0228
Re-NOTICe OF SALe
puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASe NO. 2018 30909 CICI
u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS
LeGAL TITLe TRuSTee FOR TRuMAN
2016 SC6 TITLe TRuST,
plaintiff, vs.
KAReN ANNe KeRShAW; JAMeS
CONDON KeRShAW; DAYTONA BeACh
RIVeRhOuSe, INC.; ANDY FRATTIN
pLuMBING, INC.; KAReN ANNe
KeRShAW JOINT peRSONAL
RepReSeNTATIVe OF The eSTATe OF
CATheRINe ANNe KeRShAW, DeCeASeD;
JAMeS CONDON KeRShAW JOINT peRSONAL
RepReSeNTATIVe OF The eSTATe OF
CATheRINe ANNe KeRShAW, DeCeASeD;
uNKNOWN TeNANT NO. 1; uNKNOWN
TeNANT NO. 2; AND ALL
uNKNOWN pARTIeS CLAIMING
INTeReSTS BY, ThROuGh, uNDeR OR
AGAINST A NAMeD DeFeNDANT TO
ThIS ACTION, OR hAVING OR
CLAIMING TO hAVe ANY RIGhT, TITLe
OR INTeReST IN The pROpeRTY
heReIN DeSCRIBeD,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to an Order or summary
Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated January 27, 2020
and an Order Resetting sale
dated April 6, 2020 and entered
in Case No. 2018 30909 CICI of
the Circuit Court in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.s.
BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION
As LEGAL TITLE TRUsTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016
sC6 TITLE TRUsT is Plaintiff
and KAREN ANNE KERsHAW;
JAMEs CONDON KERsHAW;
DAYTONA BEACH RIvERHOUsE, INC.; ANDY FRATTIN PLUMBING, INC.; KAREN ANNE
KERsHAW JOINT PERsONAL
REPREsENTATIvE OF THE EsTATE
OF CATHERINE ANNE
KERsHAW, DECEAsED;
JAMEs CONDON KERsHAW
JOINT PERsONAL REPREsENTATIvE
OF THE EsTATE OF
CATHERINE ANNE KERsHAW,
DECEAsED; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs
BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIs ACTION, OR
HAvING OR CLAIMING TO
HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E. ROTH,
Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on June 5, 2020 , the following described
property as set forth in said
Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
UNIT 212-C, RIvER
HOUsE APARTMENTs
CONDOMINIUM, A CONDOMINIUM
ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF
CONDOMINIUM RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 1718,
PAGE(s) 109 AND
AMENDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 2298,
PAGE 390 AND AMENDMENTs
AND IN MAP BOOK
33, PAGE(s) 31 THROUGH
35, INCLUsIvE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT
IN THE sURPLUs
FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A
CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTs
THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITs
DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE
OF THE CHANGED TIME
OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED
As PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED April 13, 2020.
DIAz ANsELMO LINDBERG P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: ADAM G. LEvINE
Florida Bar No.: 100102
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1491-171692
April 23, 30, 2020 v20-0229
Re-NOTICe OF SALe
puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASe NO. 2019 10496 CIDL
DeuTSChe BANK NATIONAL TRuST COMpANY, AS TRuSTee, IN TRuST FOR ReGISTeReD hOLDeRS OF LONG BeACh MORTGAGe LOAN TRuST 2006-9, ASSeT-BACKeD CeRTIFICATeS,
SeRIeS 2006-9,
plaintiff, vs.
ANDeRSON eLRIDGe; NIKeShIA
ChAVIS; MILDReD J. eLRIDGe A/K/A
MILDReD eLRIDGe; COuNTY OF
VOLuSIA, FLORIDA; uNKNOWN
TeNANT NO. 1; uNKNOWN TeNANT NO.
2; AND ALL uNKNOWN pARTIeS
CLAIMING INTeReSTS BY, ThROuGh,
uNDeR OR AGAINST A NAMeD
DeFeNDANT TO ThIS ACTION, OR
hAVING OR CLAIMING TO hAVe ANY
RIGhT, TITLe OR INTeReST IN The
pROpeRTY heReIN DeSCRIBeD,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to an Order or summary
Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated January 21, 2020
and an Order Resetting sale
dated April 6, 2020 and entered
in Case No. 2019 10496 CIDL of
the Circuit Court in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY, As
TRUsTEE, IN TRUsT FOR
REGIsTERED HOLDERs OF
LONG BEACH MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUsT 2006-9, AssET-BACKED
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-9 is Plaintiff and
ANDERsON ELRIDGE;
NIKEsHIA CHAvIs; MILDRED
J. ELRIDGE A/K/A MILDRED
ELRIDGE; COUNTY OF vOLUsIA,
FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING
INTEREsTs BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINsT A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,
OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO
HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH,
Clerk of the Circuit Court, will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on June 2, 2020 , the following described
property as set forth in
said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 67, 68 & 69, BLOCK
23, DAYTONA PARK EsTATEs,
sECTION NO. C, As PER MAP THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 23, PAGEs 97A &
98, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN
INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs
FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE
A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTs THE sURPLUs As
UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN
ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE
sALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF sALE
sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As
PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED April 15, 2020.
DIAz ANsELMO LINDBERG P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: FAzIA CORsBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1162-170732
April 23, 30, 2020 v20-0230
