NOTICe OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Case No. 2017 30572 CICI

WILMINGTON TRuST, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL

CApACITY, BuT SOLeLY AS TRuSTee

FOR MFRA TRuST 2014-2,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

The uNKNOWN heIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS, GRANTeeS, ASSIGNORS, CReDITORS AND TRuSTeeS OF The eSTATe OF NANCY J. CLARK (DeCeASeD), eT AL.

DeFeNDANT(S).

To:

David scott Clark a/k/a David s. Clark a/k/a

David Clark

REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 930 south Beach

street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and

Trustees of the Estate of Nancy J. Clark (Deceased)

REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 930 south Beach

st., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in volusia County, Florida:

Lot 14, HOMEWOOD sUBDIvIsION,

as per map in Map Book 11, Page 230,

of the Public Records of volusia County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before May 19, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY PERsONs

WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de com-parecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Date: April 3, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk of the Court

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

18-000551

April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0225

***************************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASe NO. 2018 10797 CIDL

FBC MORTGAGe, LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

KRIS hupFeR, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered January 21, 2020 in Civil

Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in

and for volusia County, Deland, Florida,

wherein FBC MORTGAGE, LLC is Plaintiff

and KRIs HUPFER, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.

ROTH, EsQ., will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida statutes

on the 14th day of July 2020 at 11:00 AM

on the following described property as

set forth in said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY

WOODs PHAsE THREE-A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 41, PAGEs 154 THROUGH

156, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens, must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed

(X) Mailed this 13 day of April 2020,

to all parties on the attached service list.

RYAN LAWsON, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 sE 6th street, suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRservice@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 105318

16-00179-6

April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0226

***************************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASe NO. 2019 31512 CICI

DeuTSChe BANK NATIONAL TRuST

COMpANY AS TRuSTee FOR

hARBORVIeW MORTGAGe LOAN

TRuST MORTGAGe LOAN pASS-ThROuGh CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2007-2,

plaintiff, vs.

RINDY NONG, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

January 27, 2020 in Civil Case No.

2019 31512 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT

COMPANY As TRUsTEE FOR HARBORvIEW

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT

MORTGAGE LOAN PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-2 is Plaintiff and

RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants, the

Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, EsQ., will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida statutes on

the 26th day of June, 2020 at 11:00 AM on

the following described property as set forth

in said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 48, Breakaway Trails, Phase 3, Unit

2B, according to the plat thereof, as

recorded in Map Book 49, Page(s) 122

through 125, inclusive, of the Public

Records of volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X) Emailed (X) Mailed this 16th day of April, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATz, EsQ.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 sE 6th street, suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRservice@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-00567-2

April 23, 30, 2020 v20-0228

***************************

Re-NOTICe OF SALe

puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASe NO. 2018 30909 CICI

u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS

LeGAL TITLe TRuSTee FOR TRuMAN

2016 SC6 TITLe TRuST,

plaintiff, vs.

KAReN ANNe KeRShAW; JAMeS

CONDON KeRShAW; DAYTONA BeACh

RIVeRhOuSe, INC.; ANDY FRATTIN

pLuMBING, INC.; KAReN ANNe

KeRShAW JOINT peRSONAL

RepReSeNTATIVe OF The eSTATe OF

CATheRINe ANNe KeRShAW, DeCeASeD;

JAMeS CONDON KeRShAW JOINT peRSONAL

RepReSeNTATIVe OF The eSTATe OF

CATheRINe ANNe KeRShAW, DeCeASeD;

uNKNOWN TeNANT NO. 1; uNKNOWN

TeNANT NO. 2; AND ALL

uNKNOWN pARTIeS CLAIMING

INTeReSTS BY, ThROuGh, uNDeR OR

AGAINST A NAMeD DeFeNDANT TO

ThIS ACTION, OR hAVING OR

CLAIMING TO hAVe ANY RIGhT, TITLe

OR INTeReST IN The pROpeRTY

heReIN DeSCRIBeD,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to an Order or summary

Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated January 27, 2020

and an Order Resetting sale

dated April 6, 2020 and entered

in Case No. 2018 30909 CICI of

the Circuit Court in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.s.

BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION

As LEGAL TITLE TRUsTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016

sC6 TITLE TRUsT is Plaintiff

and KAREN ANNE KERsHAW;

JAMEs CONDON KERsHAW;

DAYTONA BEACH RIvERHOUsE, INC.; ANDY FRATTIN PLUMBING, INC.; KAREN ANNE

KERsHAW JOINT PERsONAL

REPREsENTATIvE OF THE EsTATE

OF CATHERINE ANNE

KERsHAW, DECEAsED;

JAMEs CONDON KERsHAW

JOINT PERsONAL REPREsENTATIvE

OF THE EsTATE OF

CATHERINE ANNE KERsHAW,

DECEAsED; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs

BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIs ACTION, OR

HAvING OR CLAIMING TO

HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E. ROTH,

Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell

to the highest and best bidder for

cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on June 5, 2020 , the following described

property as set forth in said

Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

UNIT 212-C, RIvER

HOUsE APARTMENTs

CONDOMINIUM, A CONDOMINIUM

ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF

CONDOMINIUM RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 1718,

PAGE(s) 109 AND

AMENDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 2298,

PAGE 390 AND AMENDMENTs

AND IN MAP BOOK

33, PAGE(s) 31 THROUGH

35, INCLUsIvE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT

IN THE sURPLUs

FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A

CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTs

THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITs

DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE

OF THE CHANGED TIME

OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED

As PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED April 13, 2020.

DIAz ANsELMO LINDBERG P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: ADAM G. LEvINE

Florida Bar No.: 100102

ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1491-171692

April 23, 30, 2020 v20-0229

***************************

Re-NOTICe OF SALe

puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASe NO. 2019 10496 CIDL

DeuTSChe BANK NATIONAL TRuST COMpANY, AS TRuSTee, IN TRuST FOR ReGISTeReD hOLDeRS OF LONG BeACh MORTGAGe LOAN TRuST 2006-9, ASSeT-BACKeD CeRTIFICATeS,

SeRIeS 2006-9,

plaintiff, vs.

ANDeRSON eLRIDGe; NIKeShIA

ChAVIS; MILDReD J. eLRIDGe A/K/A

MILDReD eLRIDGe; COuNTY OF

VOLuSIA, FLORIDA; uNKNOWN

TeNANT NO. 1; uNKNOWN TeNANT NO.

2; AND ALL uNKNOWN pARTIeS

CLAIMING INTeReSTS BY, ThROuGh,

uNDeR OR AGAINST A NAMeD

DeFeNDANT TO ThIS ACTION, OR

hAVING OR CLAIMING TO hAVe ANY

RIGhT, TITLe OR INTeReST IN The

pROpeRTY heReIN DeSCRIBeD,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to an Order or summary

Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated January 21, 2020

and an Order Resetting sale

dated April 6, 2020 and entered

in Case No. 2019 10496 CIDL of

the Circuit Court in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY, As

TRUsTEE, IN TRUsT FOR

REGIsTERED HOLDERs OF

LONG BEACH MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUsT 2006-9, AssET-BACKED

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-9 is Plaintiff and

ANDERsON ELRIDGE;

NIKEsHIA CHAvIs; MILDRED

J. ELRIDGE A/K/A MILDRED

ELRIDGE; COUNTY OF vOLUsIA,

FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING

INTEREsTs BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINsT A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,

OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO

HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH,

Clerk of the Circuit Court, will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on June 2, 2020 , the following described

property as set forth in

said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 67, 68 & 69, BLOCK

23, DAYTONA PARK EsTATEs,

sECTION NO. C, As PER MAP THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 23, PAGEs 97A &

98, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN

INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs

FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE

A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTs THE sURPLUs As

UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN

ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE

sALE. NOTICE OF THE

CHANGED TIME OF sALE

sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As

PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED April 15, 2020.

DIAz ANsELMO LINDBERG P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: FAzIA CORsBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1162-170732

April 23, 30, 2020 v20-0230

***************************