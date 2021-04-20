NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 149-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #481000000200 10 14 28 E 129.80 FT MEAS ON N/L OF NW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 PER OR 4375 PG 4622 & W 6 AC OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 PER OR 3402 PG 0957 & 0961 & PG 0958
Name in which assessed: JOHNNY DIXON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10684-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533713010050 LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 1 MASON TERRACE HOLLY HILL MB 7 PG 76 PER OR 5274 PGS 1305-1306 PER OR 6134 PGS 1893 & 1894 PER OR 7382 PG 4896
Name in which assessed: HOLLY HILL SUN SHINE INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PAUL DILLON the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13765-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #844702030670 47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 6270 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 11550 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 67 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC C UNREC SUB NO 218 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2163 PG 25 PER OR 5639 PG 4351 PER OR 5643 PG 1341 PER OR 5682 PG 3473 PER OR 5722 PGS 3889-3890
Name in which assessed: YUMILA HERNANDEZ BACALLAO & NORAIDYS HERNANDEZ
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3235-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #703204060200 LOTS 20 TO 23 INC BLK F LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960
Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER ETALS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 196-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #482800000100 28 14 28 S 500 FT OF E 120 FT OF NW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 PER OR 2424 PG 0543 PER OR 6623 PG 3926 PER OR 7019 PG 1933 PER OR 7039 PG 0603
Name in which assessed: FREDDIE TAYLOR JR ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11338-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533990100010 LOT 1 BLK J H L HIGBEE ADD DAYTONA PER OR 1242 PG 0520 PER UNREC D/C
Name in which assessed: JEROME BERNARD SMITH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ERIK BLUEMKE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13843-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #844702043290 47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 2640 FT OF S 330 FT MEAS ON E/L OF N 20734.92 FT MEAS ON W/L OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 329 CAPE ATL SEC D UNREC SUB NO 219 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3081 PG 1149 PER OR 7198 PG 1741 PER OR 7337 PG 3630
Name in which assessed: HENRIETTA HELTON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3250-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #703204120210 LOTS 21 & 22 BLK L LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 6 PG 250 PER OR 1707 PG 1106 PER OR 5378 PG 3818 PER OR 5639 PG 4258 PER OR 5793 PGS 4802-4803
Name in which assessed: MARIE JEANNE DEMESMIN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6914-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #813042250190 LOT 19 BLK 1184 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 42 MB 27 PGS 262-266 INC PER OR 3943 PG 0573 PER D/C 4792 PG 0228 PER OR 6941 PG 4772 PER OR 7054 PG 1616
Name in which assessed: BRIAN K BROMAGEN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11603-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #630309000090 LOT 9 EXC E 3 FT & N 1/2 OF LOT 11 VASS SUB BLK F WILSONS PORT
Name in which assessed: JUANITA F LILLY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14508-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #741808020020 LOT 2 BLK 2 INWOOD SUB NEW SMYRNA PER OR 2557 PG 277
Name in which assessed: ALFONSO & WESSIE JEAN BROWN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5841-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #813002200270 LOT 27 BLK 20 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 2 PER OR 1633 PG 269 PER OR 6931 PG 2603 PER OR 6941 PG 4770 PER OR 7054 PG 1617
Name in which assessed: BRIAN K BROMAGEN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7475-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #813054200040 LOT 4 BLK 1459 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 54 PER OR 2999 PG 1634 PER OR 6600 PG 0990
Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12578-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533983020010 E 45 FT OF LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 2 GREEN SUB BLK 31 DAYTONA EXC 100% SUB SURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 5118 PG 906 PER OR 6095 PGS 0930-0931 PER OR 6317 PG 2676 PER OR 6811 PG 0744 PER OR 6867 PG 2123
Name in which assessed: NICOLA MARSIGLIA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 16216-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #853812000570 LOT 57 RIVER PARK MOBILE HOME COLONY SEC 1 MB 28 PG 4 PER OR 2093 PG 1879 EXC 50 PC SUB SURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2345 PG 0072 PER OR 6980 PGS 3587-3588
Name in which assessed: BH-18 PROPERTIES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that SHAUNA SUTHERLAND the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8363-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424269000330 S 140 FT ON N 400 FT OF W 165 FT OF LOT 6 BLK 21 FLEMING FITCH GRANT AKA LOT 33 RIVIERA ESTATES UNREC SUB NO 233 PER OR 1721 PG 1828 PER OR 5656 PGS 2214-17 INC PER OR 5670 PG 2916 PER OR 7035 PG 1261 PER OR 7179 PG 0232
Name in which assessed: 2318844 ONTARIO INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7553-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #420300030071 3 14 32 N 97.48 FT OF S 231.5 FT OF N 870 FT OF W 150 FT OF E 300 FT W OF O S BLVD OF LOT 3 PER OR 4303 PG 4963-4964 PER OR 5813 PG 4007 PER OR 6463 PG 4006 PER OR 6790 PG 2895 PER OR 7334 PG 3210
Name in which assessed: 1050 OCEAN SHORE BLVD LLC ATTN KRISTY MCGARVEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12742-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #133600000090 36 21 33 S 80 FT OF N 537.5 FT ONW/L BEING 300 FT ON N/L & 244.87 FT MEAS ON & N OF CANAL & BEING 282 FT ON SW/L & W 50 FT ON S/L OF W 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 4040 PG 1488
Name in which assessed: MURRAY B BAXTER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WARD DEVELOPMENT LLC ZACK WARD the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2393-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #701504030050 LOTS 5 TO 9 INC BLK C RESUB BLKS 3 4 & 6 DELAND HEIGHTS DELAND PER D/C 5787 PG 2225
Name in which assessed: FRANK R DEBARTOLO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12598-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533986010030 39-15-33 N 55 FT LOT 3 BLK 1 EDMONDSON SUB MB 1 PG 135 MB 12 PG 135 EXC 100% SSRTS PER OR 2960 PG 1019 PER OR 6525 PG 0793 PER OR 7040 PG 3109 PER OR 7186 PG 4611 PER OR 7189 PG 0938 PER OR 7382 PG 2881
Name in which assessed: TAXEASE FLORIDA REO LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9804-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #523826020020 LOT 2 BLK 2 HOUSERS SUB OF W 1/2 OF LOT 1 BLK 56 DAYTONA & LOT 7 PLEASANT PARK DAYTONA
Name in which assessed: WILLIAM O & KATIE ET BARRETT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12816-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #740906100081 9 17 34 LAND E OF BUENOS AYRES AVE IN FRONT OF LOT 8 BLK 10 COOPER SUB PER OR 4996 PG 2433 PER OR 7000 PG 3961
Name in which assessed: EILAI INVESTMENTS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3011-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #703204120280 LOTS 28 & 29 BLK L LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 22 PG 92 PER OR 6699 PG 0009 PER OR 6779 PG 0925
Name in which assessed: R & L AUTOMATIC SERVICES INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8069-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424110160020 LOT 2 TO 8 INC BLK 16 ORMOND HGTS ORMOND MB 6 PG 231 PER OR 4499 PG 4651 PER DC 4062 PG 4130 PER OR 6234 PG 2687 PER OR 6237 PG 1139 PER OR 6960 PG 0838
Name in which assessed: FRANCES L STRICKLAND TRS FRANCES L STRICKLAND TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 4TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 8TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10679-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533709000050 E 72 FT OF N 108.5 FT OF LOT 5 EXC N 8.5 FT IN ST BROWNS SUB MB 9 PG 253 PER OR 7389 PG 4413
Name in which assessed: ESTELLE M CLAY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13213-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #745006000020 LOT 2 EXC RD RWY & LOT 3 KNAPP SUB SHEPPARD & SANCHEZ GRANT PER OR 2393 PG 702 PER OR 7198 PG 4602 PER OR 7220 PG 2289 PER OR 7259 PG 0400 PER OR 7424 PG 2954
Name in which assessed: JOHN J WEBER ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3012-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #703204120300 LOTS 30 & 31 BLK L LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 22 PG 92 PER OR 6699 PG 0009 & OR 6734 PG 2720
Name in which assessed: ADRIAN HART
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9737-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #620401170160 4 16 32 LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 17 DAYTONA BEACH ESTATES
Name in which assessed: MILDRED DEWEY C/O CHARLES R DEWEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 4TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 8TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
April 22, 2021
**********
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: April 30, 2021 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in WEEK No(s) _________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 8015, Page 1950, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 26th day of March, 2021, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit “A “ sets forth the Combined Descriptions that includes Record Owner/Obligor’s, or junior lienholder, if any, name and notice address (“RO”), Condominium Unit No.(s)/Week No.(s) (“U/W”), Claim of Lien Official Records Book/Page of recording site in Volusia County, Florida (“CL ORB/PG”), Claim of Lien total due (“Amt Due”) and per diem amount, if any, (“PD”) as follows:
RO: EACR9527: ROBERT E EACRET, JOYCE A EACRET, 8798 N. RAIDIN DRIVE , CITRUS SPRINGS, FL 34433, U/W 1/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: BREC8402: DONALD M. BRECHER, MARY D. BRECHER, 22872 N. MAIN , MORTON, IL 61550, U/W 4/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: CAPP8084: GARY CAPPELLO, MELORA RODRIGUEZ, 24 EAST AVENUE , HICKSVILLE, NY 11801, U/W 6/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: KNIS27290: Gregg Knisely, 827 E Moler Avenue , Martinsburg, WV 25404, U/W 101/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,557.14 , PD $0.00;
RO: GANT8799: MICHAEL DAVID GANT, 12830 NW 160TH AVENUE , MORRISTON, FL 32668, U/W 102/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: TURN8828: KRISTIN TURNER, ROBERT BODEN, 12301 KERNAN FOREST BLVD APT 203 , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32225, U/W 102/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: TURP6316: CALVIN E. TURPIN, TAMMY B. TURPIN, P.O. BOX 204 WORLEY CK RD , WILEY, GA 30581, U/W 104/105/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: MILL6657: CHARLOTTE A MILLER, PAUL R MILLER, 570 HILBISH AVE, AKRON, OH 44312, U/W 106/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: CHAN26349: Lori A Chance, 12220 Clear Lake Drive. , New Port Richey, FL 34668, U/W 106/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,557.14 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHUG27969: Melissa Shugart, 321 Williams Road , Pelzer, SC 29669, U/W 108/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: COLE6719: KILEY COLE, SLOAN FARMER, PO Box 495 , Sumterville, FL 33585, U/W 107/109/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,328.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: GREY8302: JAMES GREY, CATHERINE GREY, 1629 Bismarck Cir , Windor, GA 30680, U/W 111/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: GRIF6619: DEBORAH GRIFFITH, DUANE GRIFFITH, RT 11 Box 565 , Lake City, FL 32024, U/W 111/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: GREY8302: JAMES GREY, CATHERINE GREY, 1629 Bismarck Cir , Windor, GA 30680, U/W 112/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: DUAR9120: DANIELE MENDES, DELANI DUARTE, 419 New Haven Avenue Apt U, Milford, CT 06460, U/W 203/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: DEGA36119: WINDIE S DEGAGLIA, JOSEPH LOMBARDI AKA JOSEPH LOMBARDO, 3425 SW 2nd Avenue Apt 204, Gainsville, FL 32607, U/W 208/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,535.67 , PD $0.00;
RO: BING9594: ADELE P BING, 1901 Cypress Gardens Blvd , Winter Haven, FL 33884, U/W 212/35 EVEN, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,282.80 , PD $0.00;
RO: GANT8799: MICHAEL DAVID GANT, 12830 NW 160TH AVENUE , MORRISTON, FL 32668, U/W 215/217/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: CLAR6451: TINA M CLARKSON, ARNOLD JOHN CLARKSON, JR, 11749 NE 139TH PL , FORT MCCOY, FL 32134-6815, U/W 223/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,431.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: RUFF9817: DONALD L. RUFF, BONNIE E. RUFF, 35820 SINGLETARY RD , MYAKKA CITY, FL 34251-9504, U/W 303/41, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: THAR5834: RONNY R. THARP, 27515 N 64th Dr , Phoenix, AZ 85083, U/W 310/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,614.53 , PD $0.00;
RO: RODG6034: FRED L RODGERS, BETH HARRISON RODGERS, 201 FARMERS BRANCH RD. , WHIGHAM, GA 39897, U/W 312/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: GALE8728: LINDA L. GALEMORE, MEGGAN L. GALEMORE, 305 Lawton Blvd , Knoxville, TN 37934, U/W 315/317/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: RICK5760: SCOTT RICKETTS AKA SCOT RICKETTS, KARLA RICKETTS, 11902 CANYON ROCK LN , TOMBALL, TX 77377, U/W 316/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,700.88 , PD $0.00;
RO: BENN5260: BEVERLY BENNETT, TONY BENNETT, 740 NORTHEAST 20TH ST. , OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73105, U/W 318/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: GOIN5730: ROSEMARIE GOIN, 8366 CHERISH DRIVE , MICCO, FL 32976, U/W 320/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,495.77 , PD $0.00;
RO: CREM29719: KAI CREMATA, 14900 EAST ORANGE LAKE BLVD #353 , KISSIMMEE, FL 34747, U/W 324/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,420.41 , PD $0.00;
RO: GAUT8278: CAROL A. GAUTHIER, W8007 S US HIGHWAY 2/141 TRLR 201 , IRON MOUNTAIN, MI 49801, U/W 403/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due $702.84 , PD $0.00;
RO: BREC6575: DONALD M. BRECHER, MARY D BRECHER, 22872 NORTH MAIN STREET , MORTON, IL 61550, U/W 404/405/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: ADKI61757: Gary D. Adkinson, PO Box 265176 , Daytona Beach, FL 32126, U/W 404/405/5, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due $4,447.53 , PD $0.00;
RO: STET5633: PAULA JEAN STETTLER, 808 East Annie Street , TAMPA, FL 33612, U/W 404/405/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due $4,241.19 , PD $0.00;
RO: WARD36624: APRIL WARD, 1419 Beaumont Dr , Montgomery, AL 36111, U/W 407/409/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCDO6973: L.A. MCDONOUGH, ELIZABETH R. WIGG, 1892 CLUBHOUSE DR , PORT ORANGE, FL 32128, U/W 420/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: CREM9571: KAI CREMATA, 14900 E ORANGE LAKE BLVD #353, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747, U/W 423/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due $4,413.26 , PD $0.00;
RO: MONT5159: EDWIN A MONTERO, ADA L MONTERO, 2091 RESTON CIRCLE , ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL 33411, U/W 503/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: PASC5432: JOHN E. PASCHAL, JR., SHELIA W. PASCHAL, 1395 BETTIS ACADEMY RD , TRENTON, SC 29847, U/W 504/505/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: BRYA6505: JERRY D. BRYANT, SR, BIRTHA L. BRYANT, PO BOX 1914 , CLEVELAND, MS 38732, U/W 511/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,761.26 , PD $0.00;
RO: JACK5503: ANDREA M JACKSON, 4834 CHURCHILL DRIVE , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32208, U/W 516/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: DILL4507: MARILYN J DILLS, 1845 Clay Rd , Monticello, GA 31064, U/W 601/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $5,680.01 , PD $0.00;
RO: NEW4714: KENNETH R. NEW, 2142 W BONITA RD , AVON PARK, FL 33825, U/W 601/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: PHIL48931: AMARA PHILEBAUM, 613 W Jackson St Apt 3, Muncie, IN 47305, U/W 604/605/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,895.07 , PD $0.00;
RO: GOVA4641: JERRY J. GOVAARS, CHRISTINE H. GOVAARS, 4331 CENTRAL AVE , SARASOTA, FL 34234, U/W 606/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: WEBB6931: THOMAS E. WEBB, SR. & CYNTHIA D. WEBB &, THOMAS E WEBB, JR & SHANNON M BURKHART & DONALD S WEBB , 226 SPORTSMAN DRIVE , WELAKA, FL 32193, U/W 611/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,788.45 , PD $0.00;
RO: QUAT8974: WILLIAM T. QUATTLEBAUM JR., 98 22ND ST NW , WINTER HAVEN, FL 33880, U/W 612/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: EAST9508: REGINA EASTRIDGE, 2122 S Fremont Ave , Springfield, MO 65804, U/W 616/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $3,764.95 , PD $0.00;
RO: GUY4744: BEN A GUY, JR., P. O. BOX 51596 , FT. MEYERS, FL 33994, U/W 620/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $4,278.47 , PD $0.00;
RO: TIME57209: TIMESHAREVALUES.COM LLC , 969G Edgewater BLVD #390 , Foster City, CA 94404, U/W 620/38, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,703.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: DREY5193: SCOTT E DREYFUSS, SANDRA S DREYFUSS, P. O. BOX 267 , ARCHER, FL 32618, U/W 623/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $5,688.19 , PD $0.00;
RO: DAVI4654: TERESSA M. DAVIS, 2436 PALMHURST BLVD. , APOPKA, FL 32703, U/W 624/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $5,688.19 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEMA5020: TRACY A. LEMASTER, COLEEN L. LEMASTER, 6775 E. QUIET RETREAT , FLORENCE, AZ 85132, U/W 624/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,968.74 , PD $0.00;
RO: LUGE8449: ROCKWELL M. LUGER, DEBORAH J. LUGER, 2302 N Dover Rd , Dover, FL 33527, U/W 624/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $4,356.42 , PD $0.00;
RO: CURI9250: TAMMY WISE CURINGTON, PO Box 1154 , INVERNESS, FL 34451, U/W 702/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: WILC3997: CHRISTOPHER J WILCOX, P. O. BOX 825 , EDGEMONT, SD 57735, U/W 703/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHEH4511: QUINCY SHEHADEH, MARLIN SHEHADEH, 13425 BASTIANO STREET , VENICE, FL 34293, U/W 704/705/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCPH8685: PAULA S. MCPHERSON, 1010 AVE OF PINES , MACON, GA 31204, U/W 706/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,484.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: WALK9719: THEODORE D. WALKER, P.O. BOX 705 , MIMS, FL 32754, U/W 708/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: VOIG4151: ALAN C VOIGHT, TINA M VOIGHT, 110 Majestic Dr , Princeton, WI 27569, U/W 708/41, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: LUGE4339: ROCKWELL M LUGER, DEBORAH J LUGER, 2302 N Dover Rd , Dover, FL 33527, U/W 707/709/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: STAR4055: MARY F STARLING, 1711 COULEE AVE , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32210, U/W 711/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: PACI8718: PACIFIC COAST EXCURSIONS, LLC C/O CHARLES THOMAS, MANAGER/PRESIDENT , 7819 GLEN CREST WAY , ORLANDO, FL 32836, U/W 711/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: 43921: MARCUS FAMILY VACATIONS, LLC C/O MARIE ROGERS, PRESIDENT , 3578 LANG RANCH PKWY , THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91362, U/W 718/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: BUIC3620: DONALD L BUICE, REBA A BUICE, PO Box 244 , Waverly, GA 31565, U/W 901/31, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: ADAM3398: DOUGLAS ADAMS, CHERYL ADAMS, 3580 NW 55th Circle , Ocala, FL 34482, U/W 902/48, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: HENR3330: ROBERTO C. HENRIQUEZ, 4072 GLENN HI RD , WINSTON SALEM, NC 27107-3636, U/W 904/905/40, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $7,820.01 , PD $0.00;
RO: COLL3761: JOSEPH E COLLINS, JANICE M COLLINS, 1453 LAKEVIEW ROAD , BYRON, GA 31008, U/W 906/45, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: COLL3761: JOSEPH E COLLINS, JANICE M COLLINS, 1453 LAKEVIEW ROAD , BYRON, GA 31008, U/W 906/50, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROBE3462: AGNES ROBERSON, A E ROBERSON, 216 Lake Shore Circle , Acworth, GA 30101, U/W 911/50, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: PENT3827: MARIE PENTLAND, 8 UNIVERSIDAD LN , PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL 34952, U/W 916/11, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: BARG3844: ALLEN J BARGMAN, 229 CESARA ESTATES LOOP , MULBERRY, FL 33860, U/W 918/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: FUCE5466: LESLIE B FUCE JR, DOROTHY J FUCE, 340 S W C Owen Ave , CLEWISTON, FL 33440, U/W 920/21, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,689.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: CREM9571: KAI CREMATA, 14900 E ORANGE LAKE BLVD #353, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747, U/W 922/30, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
April 15 & 22, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
VOLUSIA, STATE OF FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10565 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CLARA B. ROSEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estaste of CLARA B. ROSEN, deceased, whose date of death was February 11, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Florida Bar No. 91856
Meeks and Ceely, P.L.
311 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Personal Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
April 15 & 22, 2021
*******
TRUSTEE NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that on May 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Tropic Shores Condominium, Common Room, 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale the following real properties as described in Schedule “A”.
The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues was initiated on or about January 13, 2021 for Schedule “A” by TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF VOLUSIA COUNTY INC., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.
Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee's sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. as a Florida Professional Association, whose address is 1101 Douglas Avenue, Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.
The timeshare interest and obligor(s), subject to this Notice of Sale are described as follows:
Unit Numbers and Week Numbers (as per Schedule “A” attached) in TROPIC SHORES, a condominium according to Book 3578, at Page 1553, and all amendments thereto, if any, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The names of the obligor(s), together with Unit/Week Nos., and Assessments, are shown on Schedule “A” attached hereto.
The obligor(s) has/have failed to pay maintenance fees and assessments on the timeshare pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. As of the date of this Notice the total amount owed is listed in the attached Schedule “A”. Additionally, 0.043% per diem will be charged to the obligor(s) account to account for further accrual of the delinquent amount.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule “A”, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.
DATED: April 5, 2021.
/s/ Matthew R. Gross, J.D.
Matthew R. Gross, J.D.
Fresh-Start.Law, P.A.
1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 403-5936 (phone)
(407) 842-7248 (telefax)
SCHEDULE "A"
Obligor, Notice Address
Unit # / Week #
Amount Due / Per Diem
Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown, Trustees and successors in trust of the Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown Revocable Living Trust of November 27, 2006
30 Autumn View Trail Ct.
Bridgeton, MO 63044
302 / 08
$2,279.22 / $0.98
Margaret Ann Hopkins and Sandra M. McGlothlin, Co-Trustees and their successors in Trust under the MARGARET ANN HOPKINS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST of July 20, 2016
9893 Elk Run Rd.
Catlett, VA 20119
304 / 35
$2,319.15 / $1.00
The Estate of Edward F. Conlon
14 Summer St.
Wakefield, MA 01880
307 / 11
$4,191.12 / $1.80
Phillida C. Hutcheson
114 Mink Ct. #2065
Waleska, GA 30183
403 / 51
$1,155.05 / $0.50
The Estate of Nancy S. Coney
1400 E. Thomas St.
Macomb, IL 61455
405 / 28
$4,145.76 / $1.78
The Estate of Max N. Burchard
609 S. McArthur St.
Macomb, IL 61455
405 / 28
$4,145.76 / $1.78
Diana M. Veach-Spencer
3226 Dunlap Ln. Apt F
Mechanicsville, PA 17055
504 / 34
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown, Trustees and successors in trust of the Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown Revocable Living Trust of November 27, 2006
30 Autumn View Trail Ct.
Bridgeton, MO 63044
807 / 47
$2,279.22 / $0.98
Phillida C. Hutcheson
114 Mink Ct. #2065
Waleska, GA 30183
902 / 26
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Holli K. Neiman
1182 Lakeside Dr S
Battle Creek, MI 49015
1003 / 16
$4,191.12 / $1.80
Phillida C. Hutcheson
114 Mink Ct. #2065
Waleska, GA 30183
1004 / 08
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown, Trustees and successors in trust of the Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown Revocable Living Trust of November 27, 2006
30 Autumn View Trail Ct.
Bridgeton, MO 63044
1101 / 10
$2,849.99 / $1.23
Margaret Ann Hopkins and Sandra M. McGlothlin, Co-Trustees and their successors in Trust under the MARGARET ANN HOPKINS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST of July 20, 2016
9893 Elk Run Rd.
Catlett, VA 20119
1105 / 09
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Diana M. Veach-Spencer
3226 Dunlap Ln. Apt F
Mechanicsville, PA 17055
1108 / 35
$2,850.99 / $1.23
April 15 & 22, 2021
********
PUBLIC NOTICE
“Dr. Neil Sandhu will no longer be practicing at NSB MD, effective as of January 15, 2021. Patient medical records may be obtained at 265 N. Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169, (386) 387-2202”
April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10275 CIDL
ROBERT BOYER, Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF HERMAN E. COLEMAN; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF MARIAN L. COLEMAN, A/K/A MARION L. COLEMAN; and EDITH S. COLEMAN,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF HERMAN E. COLEMAN
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF MARIAN L. COLEMAN
and
EDITH S. COLEMAN.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED of the institution of this action by Plaintiff, ROBERT BOYER, seeking to quiet his title to the following-described real property in Volusia County, Florida:
The West One-Half (1/2) of Lot 8, Block 28, Assessors Map of Orange City, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 3, Pge 86, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RAYMOND A. BIERNACKI, JR., plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2667 Enterprise Road, Orange City, Florida 32763, on or before the 30th day from the date of first publication, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
DATED on: April 13, 2021
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
Volusia County Courthouse
P.O. Box 6043
DeLand, FL 32721-6043
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-32442 FMCI
The Petition of Christie Jacqueline
Benishek,
Petitioner
vs.
,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Lakeeta Aimee Gregory Gatley
5409 100th St S W
Unit 99843
Lakewood, WA 98499
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Barbara Fink, Esq
1167 Buena Vista Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
on or before May 20, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: April 5, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
April 15, 22, 29 & May 6, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 10120 CIDL
LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE
COURT,
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Plaintiff in Interpleader,
v.
NADER PHILLIP ASHCHI, ET AL, ETC.
Claimants in Interpleader.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: NADER PHILLIP ASHCHI, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against the herein named individual defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants; AND
CITIBANK, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Securities Series 2007-HE2.
Nader Phillip Ashchi,
Current Address: UNKNOWN
CITIBANK N.A.,
Current Address: UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Complaint for Interpleader has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on or before MAY 11, 2021, on Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, and file the original with this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
This notice shall be published once each week for four (4) consecutive weeks in the West Volusia Beacon.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on this 23rd day of March, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
April 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 2003 GENERAL GMHGA4240229315A & GMHGA4240229315A. Last Tenants: ANNETTE BUONO and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILEHOME PARK, LLC, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE FL, 32127. 386-761-0411.
April 15 & 22, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10382-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TIMOTHY GEORGE SCHAFER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Timothy George Schafer, deceased, File Number 2021-10382-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721; that the decedent's date of death was February 13, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $585.28 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Beverly B. Schafer, 53 Rains Court, Ponce Inlet, Florida 32127
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
The date of first publication of this Notice is April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 95641
GREGORY W. MEIER
Florida Bar Number: 65511
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mails:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Pamela B. Schafer
53 Rains Court
Ponce Inlet, Florida 32127
April 22 & 29, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10677-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DORIS K FARRELL
a/k/a DORIS BURKE FARRELL
a/k/a DORIS KATHRYN BURKE
FARRELL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DORIS K FARRELL, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representatives:
/s/ CAROLE SHEHADE
2487 Wintergreen Way
Gambrills, MD 21054
April 22 & 29, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ST. GERARD CONFERENCE
3171 Ridgewood Ave
Edgewater, Florida 32141
Diocesan Council of Orlando,
Society of St. Vincent De Paul,
Inc., Owner
April 22, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ST. BERNADETTE CONFERENCE
1648 Ocean Shore Dr
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
Diocesan Council of Orlando,
Society of St. Vincent De Paul,
Inc., Owner
April 22, 2021
**************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Tin Roof Cottage
134 W. Lauren Ct.
Fern Park, FL 32730
Michelle Aileen Degard
April 22, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12949-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RONALD EUGENE RENNARD,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RONALD EUGENE RENNARD, deceased, whose date of death was September 25, 2020, File Number 2020-12949-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS
Florida Bar No. 109785
Wright & Casey, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Telephone: (386) 428-3311
Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com
Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ CONSTANCE MARIE SWONGER-HAMBRICK
1224 South Peninsula Drive,
Unit 406
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
April 22 & 29, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10717-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EDITH JUNE BAUSS,
a/k/a E. JUNE BAUSS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of EDITH JUNE BAUSS, deceased, whose date of death was 10/6/2020; File #2021-10717-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 15, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ JEFFREY A. BAUSS
Personal Representative
1162 Lucerne Ln.
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
April 15 & 22, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 202110384 PRDL
Div.: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, SR.
Deceased.
NOTICE OF ACTION
To:
Ronald John Boniarski,Jr. (address unknown) and
Sean Daniel Boniarski (address unknown)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Administration has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand,
Florida 32724, on or before May 3,2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to
serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice.
Signed on this 18th day of March, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ B. Lewis
As Deputy Clerk
April 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0641 – 540 S Volusia Ave Orange City, FL 32763 to satisfy a lien on May 12, 2021 at approx. 10:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Benjamin Nelson
Burgandy D Smith
Frantz Benjamin
Bradley Scott Schleper
Sonya Fowler
Geoffrey C Kinnaman
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: April 30, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in WEEK No(s) __________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 8015, Page 1958, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 26th day of March, 2021, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit “A “ sets forth the Combined Descriptions that includes Record Owner/Obligor’s, or junior lienholder, if any, name and notice address (“RO”), Condominium Unit No.(s)/Week No.(s) (“U/W”), Claim of Lien Official Records Book/Page of recording site in Volusia County, Florida (“CL ORB/PG”), Claim of Lien total due (“Amt Due”) and per diem amount, if any, (“PD”) as follows:
RO: KELS8639: EARL KELSHEIMER AND ANNA MARIE KELSHEIMER, 1020 W. TRINITY AVENUE , CLINTON, IN 47842; U/W 1/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $3,422.17 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BELL7645: NELSON BELLO AND BARBARA BELLO, 1981 S.W. 148TH WAY , MIRAMAR, FL 33027; U/W 1/13; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HACK7829: LYNN ELLEN HACKBARTH , 6679 N. 107TH ST. , MILWAUKEE, WI 53224; U/W 1/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $3,422.17 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BECH7303: CHARLES G BECHTOLD, III AND SHARI M BECHTOLD, 4550 VANCLUSE RD , AIKEN, SC 29801; U/W 1/27; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $1,567.19 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WEST8830: NELLIE WEST , 4991 CELTIC WAY , STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30083; U/W 2/3; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,829.18 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BOUN8988: RAYMOND E. BOUNDS AND BEVERLY J. BOUNDS, 39 ARABIAN TRAIL , SPRINGFIELD, IL 62702; U/W 2/29; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MAYN6164: DANNY H. MAYNARD AND CAROL M. MAYNARD, 1544 PINE RIDGE DAIRY RD. , FRUITLAND PARK,, FL 34731; U/W 2/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BOUN8988: RAYMOND E. BOUNDS AND BEVERLY J. BOUNDS, 39 ARABIAN TRAIL , SPRINGFIELD, IL 62702; U/W 3/12; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SCHU9441: WILLIAM L SCHULTZ, 15619 S. CANAAN RD. , ATHENS, OH 45701; U/W 4/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: ROBB7202: GERALD A ROBBINS AND JANET ROBBINS, 1026 BILTMORE DR NW , WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881; U/W 4/39; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BAUM7095: ROBERT PAUL BAUMAN AND KATHLEEN BAUMAN, 7 NORTH 6TH STREET , YOUNGWOOD, PA 15697; U/W 6/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: DOSS6331: ANDY DOSS AND PAM W. DOSS, 141 SALTER ROAD , THOMASTON,, GA 30286; U/W 101/26; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: COTT6616: GARRY B COTTRELL AND MARLA D COTTRELL, 204 ELKMONT DRIVE , BEREA, KY 40403; U/W 101/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: PRES15470: SANDY PRESTON AND MELISSA WRIGHT, 56 LAGARANGE LANE , CHARLESTON, WV 25313; U/W 101/33; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SUTT6888: JAMES M. SUTTLES , PO BOX 98 , RHODHISS, NC 28667; U/W 101/39; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $4,756.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MCNA6467: JAMES J. MCNALLY , 12191 S Lewis Dr , Olathe, KS 66061; U/W 102/31; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HEIN6822: DAVID L. HEINDEL , P.O. BOX 369 , LYNN HAVEN, FL 32444; U/W 103/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WELL6760: BETH A WELLS AND WILLIAM WELLS, 3452 E 400 N , WARSAW, IN 46582; U/W 103/15; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SAMU6540: Ruby D. SAMUELS and Leon SAMUELS Sr, 124 HOLMES HAWKINS DR 5 , GRAY, GA 31032; U/W 103/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,769.05 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: EASL6606: JOSEPH L EASLEY AND LINDA L EASLEY, 430 WILSON FARM ROAD , MARION, KY 42064; U/W 104/105/16; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,814.09 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: RUSS45294: SHAWN RUSSELL AND TONYA RUSSELL, 95300 Karen Walk , Fernanadino Beach, FL 32034; U/W 104/105/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: FARM6842: CHARLES FARMER AND JEAN FARMER, 1826 PEAVINE RD , ROCK SPRING, GA 30739; U/W 104/105/52; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: JENK9836: ERIC S. JENKINS , 2207 W STAGE COACH TRAIL , SHELBY, NC 28150; U/W 108/36; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: TAYL6991: MARK S TAYLOR AND TAMMY K TAYLOR, 1163 E HIGHWAY 635 , SCIENCE HILL, KY 42553; U/W 107/109/1; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $7,555.07 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GREE6346: BOBBY R. GREEN AND BARBARA C. GREEN, 254 CITRUS AVE. , BARTOW, FL 33830; U/W 111/3; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $1,776.58 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: ROLL9544: JAMES A. ROLLINS , 4176 WILHITE RD , SEVIERVILLE, TN 37876; U/W 112/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $4,273.52 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: RIVE6553: ALONZO R. RIVERS AND CHAN TA M. RIVERS, 3741 JACKSON BLUFF DR , LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30044; U/W 118/39; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: STIL5134: MICHAEL E. STILES AND BEVERLY B. STILES, 4601 Union Road , Gastonia, NC 28056; U/W 501/4; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: KING9058: EARNESTINE KING AND RODERICK STEVEN KING SR., 5619 MINOSA CIR W , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209; U/W 501/13; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $3,684.32 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: PERL4863: GEORGE PERL, 2100 SOMERSET BLVD, TROY, MI 48084; U/W 501/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: ROSE7685: DOREEN N. ROSE AND MARK D. DAYTON, 35 PONTIAC STREET , NEW BEDFORD, MA 02745; U/W 501/36; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: CARL6642: DEBORAH S. CARLSON AKA DEBORAH S. HARRELSON, 107 MAJESTIC TRAIL , WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093; U/W 504/505/46; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: CONA5232: JOHN C CONAWAY AND ANA M CONAWAY, 14825 N. 124TH LANE , EL MIRAGE,, AZ 85335; U/W 510/2; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPAT4931: DOROTHY J. SPATA AND SANTO G. SPATA, 561 SILVER COURSE CIRCLE , OCALA, FL 34472; U/W 510/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MOOR6691: JAMES D. MOORE AND ROBIN E. MOORE, 712 WILLIAMS AVENUE , SACRAMENTO, CA 95838; U/W 512/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $2,511.21 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BREE4988: KEVIN L. BREEN AND SHERRILL A. BREEN, 207 WEST WHITNEY DRIVE , JUPITER, FL 33458; U/W 515/517/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BYRD4942: ERNEST J. BYRD AND DENICE R. BYRD, 6823 CORALBERRY LANE N. , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32244; U/W 516/15; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $4,797.01 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: LAW9154: SANDRA LEIGH LAW AND JOSHUA HUGHEY, 2056 FAIR OAK DRIVE , CLEARWATER, FL 33763; U/W 518/7; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $2,920.58 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: LAWL4965: MICHAEL A. LAWLESS AND BOBBI JO BROOKS, 2307 Benwick Dr , Corinth, TX 76210; U/W 518/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SAVO9576: ROBERT SAVOLIDIS , 3090 52ND ST SW , NAPLES, FL 34116; U/W 522/27; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HARB5053: JAMES A. HARBIN AND ERICA M. HARBIN, 353 NEW FRIENDSHIP ROAD , UNION GROVE, AL 35175; U/W 524/12; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SPIL6678: JASON D SPILLMAN AND ARLA J SPILLMAN FKA ARLA J SWECKER, 1714 TIERRA ALTA DR , LAKELAND, FL 33813; U/W 524/36; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: POWE5344: JOHN S. POWERS AND TAE S. POWERS, 752 R.A. GRIFFITH HWY. , JASPER, TN 37347; U/W 524/50; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: COUR8282: DOROTHY F. COURSON , 1325 GRASSLANDS BLVD APT 343, LAKELAND, FL 33803; U/W 601/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: ARNO9775: CHRISTOPHER S. ARNOLD , 4116 MAHOGANY DRIVE , STERLING HEIGHTS, MI 48310; U/W 602/51; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GEOG4624: PATRICIA A. GEOGHEGAN AND MARY C. CURD, 5019 S Convent Ln Apt D , PHILADELPHIA, PA 19114; U/W 607/609/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HORN26407: ERNEST DAVID HORNE AKA ERNEST D HORNE AND REGINA B HORNE, 821 Walnut Ave. , Charlotte, FL 28208; U/W 610/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HOLL8201: JILL HOLLAND , P.O. BOX 505 , BARTOW, FL 33831; U/W 616/50; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BURK9063: CATHERINE R. BURKE AND JOHN G. BURKE JR, 1059 BRADFORD DR , WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ 08094; U/W 622/24; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00;
RO: IMLE4853: BARRY A. IMLER AND DELORES IMLER, PO Box 226 , BEDFORD, PA 15522; U/W 622/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: AUST4647: ALTHEA F. AUSTIN , 770 COUNTY ROAD 545 , HANCEVILLE, AL 35077; U/W 624/40; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due $4,431.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: CAMP8307: CHARLES A. CAMPBELL AND ALMEDIA S. CAMPBELL, 120 JESSICA LANE , STATESVILLE, NC 28625; U/W 706/22; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $4,557.14 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BLOI4258: SUSAN T. BLOIR , 3 Gimbel PL. , Ocean, NJ 07712; U/W 706/40; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $3,421.27 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: CARR4771: MIGUEL CARRASQUILLO AND GLADYS CARRASQUILLO, 3919 CASTELL DR , ORLANDO, FL 32810; U/W 708/4; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BOGA4334: MICHAEL C. BOGA AND BARBARA A. THORPE, 7789 N. FLORIDA AVENUE , CITRUS SPRINGS, FL 34434; U/W 707/709/37; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: DYKE7744: RODNEY G. DYKE AND MARY J. ASKIN, 328 VALENCIA ST. , SEBASTIAN, FL 32958; U/W 710/1; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GRAY8837: HAZEL P. GRAY, 1448 N. WEBSTER AVENUE , LAKELAND, FL 33805; U/W 711/16; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BLAG4100: CYNTHIA G BLAGG , 16800 APPLE RD , MONTVERDE, FL 34756-3404; U/W 712/48; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $4,148.84 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BIRK4416: PAULA K. BIRKETT , 3515 FRANKLIN RD , FELICITY, OH 45120; U/W 718/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HOLL4065: EUGENE G HOLLON AND MIRIAM H HOLLON, 701 N. E. 3RD STREET , BELLE GLADE, FL 33430; U/W 720/13; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HILD4181: TAMMY J HILDEBRANDT , 1573 W 14TH ST , HASTINGS, MN 55033; U/W 719/721/21; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $3,232.66 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: ROSE9273: EUGENE W. ROSENZWEIG AND PENNY M. ROSENZWEIG, 26 MAIN STREET , DANSVILLE, NY 14437; U/W 719/721/26; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $6,029.50 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: LEWI7723: ROBIN SOLIS AND KEVIN LEWIS, 1742 S WOODLAND BLVD UNIT 602 , DELAND, FL 32720; U/W 722/9; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: RIVE7278: OSVALDO RIVERA AND ISABEL RIVERA, 1780 POINCIANA AVE , TITUSVILLE, FL 32796; U/W 724/52; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
April 15 & 22, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 30505 FMCI
DIVISION: 36
In Re: The Marriage of
MIGUEL A ATARIGUANA, Petitioner
and
MERCEDES FELICIA AUCANCELA
PROANO, Respondent
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: MERCEDES FELICIA AUCANCELA
PROANO
La Parroquia Febres Cordero
Canton Guayaquil Provincia De
Guayas
Ecuador
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
MIGUEL A ATARIGUANA
740 Revere Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
on or before May 13, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: March 29, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
April 15, 22, 29 & May 6, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On May 11th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
Brian Proctor furniture table headboard sofa, Meghan Murphy furniture and household goods
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
April 22 & 29, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1984 FLEE HS FLFL1AD407004869 . Last Tenants: CINDY SAWYER and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILEHOME PARK, LLC, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE FL, 32127. 386-761-0411.
April 15 & 22, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-10741-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SANDRA JONES,
a/k/a SANDRA L. JONES,
a/k/a SANDRA LEE JONES,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SANDRA JONES, a/k/a SANDRA L. JONES, a/k/a SANDRA LEE JONES, deceased, file number 2021-10741-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this Notice is April 15, 2021.
/s/ Richard W. Taylor, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 170139
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 North Florida Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Fax: (396) 734-4579
Email: rtaylor@delandlawyer.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JEFFREY W. JONES
1460 S. High St.
DeLand, FL 32720
Personal Representative
April 15 & 22, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12304 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
DAHLIA LATORRE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DAHLIA LATORRE, deceased, whose date of death was July 30, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 15, 2021.
/s/ Stacy A. Eckert
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: stacyeckertpa@cfl.rr.com
Secondary Email:
Florida Bar No. 0988170
Stacy A. Eckert, P.A.
2445 S. Volusia Avenue Suite C1
Orange City, Florida 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-8228
/s/ EMILIA LATORRE
Personal Representative
418 Live Oak Avenue
Orange City, FL 32763
April 15 & 22, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-30081 FMCI
DIVISION: 36
In Re: The Marriage of
Laken Elizabeth Maurer,
Petitioner
and
Gerald Elroy Maurer,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Gerald Elroy Maurer
1126 Avenue I
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Armistead W Ellis Jr, Esq
P O Box 127
Daytona Beach, FL 32115
on or before May 21, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: April 6, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
April 15, 22, 29 & May 6, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
VOLUSIA, STATE OF FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10635 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HELEN PATRICIA JOHNSON
a/k/a HELEN P. JOHNSON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of HELEN PATRICIA JOHNSON, deceased, whose date of death was February 6, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Florida Bar No. 91856
Meeks and Ceely, P.L.
311 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Personal Representative:
/s/ John W. Johnson, Jr.
6940 Rose Lane
La Plata, MD 20646
April 15 & 22, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10794-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FRANKLIN EUGENE GHEEN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of FRANKLIN EUGENE GHEEN, deceased, whose date of death was January 29, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ KIMBERLY ANN GHEEN
4864 Sweet Cherry Lane
Kalamazoo, MI 49004
April 15 & 22, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after July 7th, 2021.
When you call, please have the following:
Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).
ITEM # DESCRIPTION
210003976 (1) Men’s Watch
210004875 (19) check
210005032 (1) iPhone
210005262 Rings
210005504 (1) MEN’S BLACK
BICYCLE
210005509 (1-3) Firearm with
Accessories
210005694 (1) U.S. Currency
210005721 (1) RC AIRPLANE
210006050 (1-3) Firearm W/
Accessories
210006154 Firearm W/ Accessories
April 15 & 22, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on May 6, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 415 Jason Gsoell $1117.05, 847 Dalton Baker $474.25, 904 Albert Howard $768.65, 212 Marlena Vasquez $1182.10, 117 Yolanda Roberts $1003.55, 414-16 Rigoberto Velez $1684.90
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 1088 Star Orr $970.05, 1222 Nicholas Valdez Dantas $1303.95, 1207 Christopher Zanetti $1207.65, 1026 Tonja Hunt $779.40, 1291 Jessica Petrosky $1791.40
April 15 & 22, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10622-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BEVERLY B. BROWN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BEVERLY B. BROWN, deceased, whose date of death was June 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ MATTHEW R. BROWN
338 Concetta Dr.
Mount Royal, NJ 08061
April 15 & 22, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 11696 CIDL
CROGDGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited
liability company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
SAUL & COMPANY, INC., as Custodian (AJAX), SAUL & COMPANY, INC., LEE ARTIS MAY, KENT A. RICHTER, DONNA J. RICHTER, TRANSOUTH MORTGAGE CORPORATION, WILBERT MAY, VOLUSIA COUNTY, COMMERCE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP #9701,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
TO: Saul & Company, Inc., as Custodia.n (AJAX), c/o Plymouth Financial Co Inc., PO BOX 2288, Morristown, NJ 07963
Saul & Company, Inc., PO BOX 403401, Atlanta, GA 403401
Lee Artis May, 331-331 Chipola Ave., Deland, FL 32720
Transouth Mortgage Corporation, c/o Kate Sanders, PO Box 846, Deland, FL 32721 and 1431 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Wilbert May, 331 Chipola Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title described in the Amended Complaint on the following described property has been filed by the Plaintiff:
The West 100 feet of the East 639.87 feet of the South 166.29 feet of the Sl/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 20, Township 17 South, Range 30 East, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, less and except the road right of way.
Property Address: 332 Chipola Ave, Deland, FL 32720
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARVIN L. BEAMAN, JR., ESQ., MARVIN L. BEAMAN, JR., P.A., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 605 N. Wymore Road, Winter Park, FL 32789-2893, on or before April 27, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on plaintiffs attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
DATED on March 12, 2021
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
April 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1983 LIBE HS 10615746 . Last Tenants: KATHY SMITH and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILEHOME PARK, LLC, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE FL, 32127. 386-761-0411.
April 15 & 22, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10850 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DENNIS RICHARD HARRINGTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of DENNIS RICHARD HARRINGTON, deceased, whose date of death was December 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
ALYSON G. MORELLI, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar Number: 296326
ASTRID DE PARRY, P.A.
107 East Church Street
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 736-1223
Fax: (386) 736-1022
E-Mail: email@delandattorney.com
Secondary E-Mail: astriddeparry@gmail.com
Personal Representative:
KENNETH EUGENE FINLEY
503 Leaf Circle
DeLand, Florida 32724
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10377 PRDL
Division PROBATE
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOREEN L. AYERS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Doreen L. Ayers, deceased, whose date of death was September 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.
Adam O. Kirwan
Attorney for Ancillary Personal
Representative
Florida Bar Number: 42889
301 North Ferncreek Avenue, Suite C
Orlando, Florida 32803
Telephone: (407) 210-6622
E-Mail: adam@kirwinlaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: twolfe@millhornlaw.com
Douglas Allen Ayers
2505 River Run Court
Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52411
April 15 & 22, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on May 6, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 2227 William Campbell $609.70, 7722 Norman Wilbur $1727.80, 1138 Chelsea Frye $1481.85, 8830 Kristofer Spellacy $1171.30, 8829 Jeff Hawkins $1201.30
April 15 & 22, 2021
**********
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: April 30, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in WEEK No(s) _______
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 8015, Page 1939, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 26th day of March, 2021, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit “A “ sets forth the Combined Descriptions that includes Record Owner/Obligor’s, or junior lienholder, if any, name and notice address (“RO”), Condominium Unit No.(s)/Week No.(s) (“U/W”), Claim of Lien Official Records Book/Page of recording site in Volusia County, Florida (“CL ORB/PG”), Claim of Lien total due (“Amt Due”) and per diem amount, if any, (“PD”) as follows:
RO: COLL9727: Charles E. Collins and Connie D. Collins, 1802 NE 22nd St , Ocala, FL 34470-4431; U/W 202/3; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: EDLO6120: Herman Edlow and Lorriane M. Edlow, 1423 Waterview Dr , Deltona, FL 32738-6251; U/W 203/20; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: JACK6369: Willie F Jackson and Shari L Hunter, 704 Date Palm Dr , West Palm Beach, FL 33403-3232; U/W 206/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $5,716.70 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: QUIN8138: Jerry M. Quincey and Pamela Quincey, 15450 NW 2nd Ct , Trenton, FL 32693-8501; U/W 208/1; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,577.19 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: DEFR6507: Victor J. Defrance, Jr. and Susan M. Defrance, 123 E Academy St , Clayton, NJ 08312-1503; U/W 210/30; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $4,761.26 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: CROS7425: Ronda L Crosby and Denise L Crosby, 626 Fieldstone Way , Evans, GA 30809-4411; U/W 212/24; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,532.80 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: STEW61286: Jeff Stewart , 4321 W McNab Rd Apt 23 , Pompano Beach, FL 33069-4921; U/W 212/29; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,475.74 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: FULG9610: Robert O. Fulgham and Jill S. Fulgham, 22457 NW 60th Ave , Lawtey, FL 32058-2781; U/W 212/48 Even; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,508.28 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BING9594: Adele P Bing , 1901 Cypress Gardens Blvd , Winter Haven, FL 33884-1552; U/W 212/35/EVEN; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,282.80 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SELD8087: Bruce Seldner and Sharon K Webb Seldner, 1391 4th Ct , Vero Beach, FL 32960-5815; U/W 220/39; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MCGU9349: Michael Lee Mcguire , PO Box 1192 , Deland, FL 32721-1192; U/W 220/46; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: PERR6208: Kenneth G. Perry and Jacquelyn M. Perry , 52 Pinehill Rd , Debary, FL 32713-3018; U/W 222/5; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,025.18 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GIBS6209: Gary Gibson , 5218 Delphin Ln , Jacksonville, FL 32244-2243; U/W 222/23; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $4,148.84 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BURT54557: Robert D. Burton and Sharon R. Burton, 4086 Lyons Center Rd , Vidalia, GA 30474-9729; U/W 223/34; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILL6076: Desmalean Williams and Daniel L. Walker, 3836 Crusade Dr , Winston Salem, NC 27101-2245; U/W 224/52; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $5,670.76 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: ELKI9612: Robbie D. Elkins and Evelyn Janet Elkins, 693 Plantation Cir , Waynesville, GA 31566-4515; U/W 224/25/EVEN; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $3,026.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: DURH6525: Smitty Durham and Beverly Durham, 4418 Hanover Park Dr , Jacksonville, FL 32224-8605; U/W 204/205/15; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SMIT15382: David R. Smith , 1375 Rose Ln , Amissville, VA 20106-2182; U/W 204/205/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $4,307.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BOSC5885: Cathy J. Boscoe Aka Cathy Boscoe , 1505 Woodcroft Dr , Raleigh, NC 27609-3569; U/W 207/209/6; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $4,633.32 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HAMI6376: Denise M. Hamilton and John R Hamilton, 351 Eagle Trail Ct , Whitewater, CO 81527-9476; U/W 215/217/24; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: JOHN6325: Dale A. Johnson and Teresa Johnson, 4464 Nc Highway 16 S , Moravian Falls, NC 28654-9457; U/W 215/217/52; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SCAR7715: Scott Scarpone , 21 Newark Pompton Tpke , Pequannock, NJ 07440-1621; U/W 219/221/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: COLE8129: June A. Huston and Floyd R Huston, 108 Long Forest Dr Apt 11 , Greenville, SC 29617-2058; U/W 301/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WRIG6031: Vontez L Wright and Richardean Wright, 9279 Whisper Glen Dr N , Jacksonville, FL 32222-2539; U/W 302/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BEDN5939: Jacqueline S. Bednar , 8456 Spring Hill Dr , Spring Hill, FL 34608-6034; U/W 302/31; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HEPB7075: Clifford C. Hepburn and Muriel D. Hepburn, 1050 Forest Overlook Dr SW # D , Atlanta, GA 30331-8344; U/W 306/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MAGA5923: Frank A. Magaro and Grace Stoner, 1052 Country Club Rd , Camp Hill, PA 17011-1052; U/W 308/19; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: PATT5827: Calvin P. Patterson and Sherry D Irvin, 1108 Golden Shiner Ave , Ruskin, FL 33570-3311; U/W 308/20; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $3,346.55 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BOLL26344: John B Bollinger and Bonnie D Bollinger, 682 Hudson Jones Rd , Cochran, GA 31014-1832; U/W 310/14; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SCHW8314: Keith Schwarz , 9115 Deer Ln , Navarre, FL 32566-1112; U/W 310/16; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: 31564: Hugh B. June and Maxine June, 2730 Myrica Rd , West Palm Beach, FL 33406-5185; U/W 310/42; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $4,732.73 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: THAR5834: RONNY R. THARP , 27515 N 64th Dr , Phoenix, AZ 85083-7567; U/W 310/51; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $4,614.53 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: PUTN7263: James H. Putnam, Jr , 813 Dameron Rd , Bessemer City, NC 28016-8791; U/W 311/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BERT7441: Richard E. Bertie and Debra F. Bertie, PO Box 10 6031 Hunter Rd., Keystone Hgts, FL 32656-0010; U/W 311/13; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SUMM9140: Casey J. Summers and Kimberly K. Summers, 1556 S Graham Creek Rd , Covington, IN 47932-8174; U/W 311/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: DYE3242: Scott Edward Dye aka Scott Dye and Aurora Dye, 26 Chestnut St , West Salem, OH 44287-9021; U/W 312/3; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $3,887.72 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: RODG6034: Fred L Rodgers and Beth Harrison Rodgers Aka Beth Rodgers, 201 Farmers Branch Rd , Whigham, GA 39897-3921; U/W 312/7; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: JOHN9149: Johnnie Johnson and Melissa Miller, 1069 Meadowcrest Dr , Waterford, MI 48327-2937; U/W 316/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WEBB27498: Michael S Webb and Andrea Mandujano, 1118 17th Ave , Rockford, IL 61104-5342; U/W 318/14; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: VAND5782: Scott Vandusen and Lynn H. Hankins, 298 Cory Ave NE , Palm Bay, FL 32907-2471; U/W 318/29; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BESS28002: Wayne E. Bess and Vickie L Bess Aka Vicki L Bess, 524 Sims Dr , Cedar Hill, TX 75104-7710; U/W 322/17; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HOBB7334: Marjorie E. Hobbs , 515 New Morn Dr , McDonough, GA 30253-7226; U/W 323/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $2,158.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: FERG6480: Donald J. Ferguson and Paula J. Ferguson, PO Box 99 , Lecanto, FL 34460-0099; U/W 323/49; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $3,334.41 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GENG6090: Dean E. Gengelbach and Deborah M. Gengelbach, 13151 E County Road 1200 N , Evanston, IN 47531-8080; U/W 304/305/5; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BROW6381: Henry L. Brown , 1401 Gulf Stream Cir Apt 203 , Brandon, FL 33511-2840; U/W 304/305/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: PRAT5891: Wayne Prater , 78 Opal St , Cartersville, GA 30120-2848; U/W 307/309/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $4,000.99 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: TOLE6265: Brenda J. Toledo , 7938 Longshadow Ct , Jacksonville, FL 32244-5493; U/W 315/317/22; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BLAK6697: Bryant S Blake Sr. and Audrey Blake, 422 Sharondale Rd , Savannah, GA 31419-2620; U/W 315/317/38; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $6,029.50 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: CAMP7317: William S. Campbell and Beth R. Campbell, 2508 McClanahan Rd , Morristown, TN 37813-4500; U/W 315/317/43; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: CHAP8066: Timothy J. Chapman , 3424 W Lemon St , Tampa, FL 33609-1400; U/W 401/2; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $3,422.17; PD $0.00 ;
RO: PILL7282: David Pillsbury , 1956 Japonica Rd , Winter Park, FL 32792-1810; U/W 401/20; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $3,422.17; PD $0.00 ;
RO: JONE5569: Lyn I Jones , 1018 Sunset Trl , Babson Park, FL 33827-9633; U/W 402/44; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,658.09; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HARP5663: George Harper and Nancy Harper, 378 E Bark Dr , Tallahassee, FL 32305-8306; U/W 403/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,772.56; PD $0.00 ;
RO: TOLE6265: Brenda J. Toledo , 7938 Longshadow Ct , Jacksonville, FL 32244-5493; U/W 406/12; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,203.54; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MEYE5276: Dennis J. Meyer and Betty Sue T Meyer, 397 Purcell Ave # 1 , Cincinnati, OH 45205-2243; U/W 406/42; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,203.54; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BURT9405: Richard Joseph Burton and Diane Renee Burton, 2106 Pacer Trl , Beavercreek Township, OH 45434-5600; U/W 406/45; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,203.54; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MEYE9404: Shayne Meyer and Greg Meyer, 17081 Danmeyer Ln , Bridgeville, DE 19933-3273; U/W 408/20; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,652.23; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WILS7771: Artman H. Wilson , 1907 Enterprise Osteen Rd , Deltona, FL 32738-9346; U/W 408/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,528.12; PD $0.00 ;
RO: LIND54559: Jessica Lindsey and Wendell Steele, 131 Maddie Ln , Shepherdsville, KY 40165-7391; U/W 408/31; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,536.57; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MEYE9404: Shayne Meyer and Greg Meyer, 17081 Danmeyer Ln , Bridgeville, DE 19933-3273; U/W 410/24; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,885.91; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BUTL5369: Michael Butler and Dolly Butler, 4265 Cr 317B , Bushnell, FL 33513-4121; U/W 410/34; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,772.56; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HERN5524: Linda H. Hernandez and Francisco Hernandez, 699 Grant St , Alcoa, TN 37701-2758; U/W 410/40; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,772.56; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BURK5372: Richard S. Burke and Lee M. Burke, 712 Fox Tail Ct , New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168-6168; U/W 411/46; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,789.98; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BOUN8988: Raymond E. Bounds and Beverly J. Bounds, 39 Arabian Trl , Springfield, IL 62702-1566; U/W 412/16; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,536.57; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MIRK67330: Joseph Mirko , 1405 S Fern St # 90839 , Arlington, VA 22202-2810; U/W 416/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,699.68; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SING7351: Scott Singleton and Gladys Singleton, 551 Aster Trce , Canton, GA 30115-5416; U/W 420/41; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,789.98; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GIBS7149: Jean E. Gibson , 3524 SE 54th Ave , Ocala, FL 34480-1388; U/W 422/31; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,658.09; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BEEM5430: Betty A. Beem and Chris N Beem, 695 State Road 26 , Melrose, FL 32666-4358; U/W 422/42; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,536.57; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MICH9175: Oyd Michael , 2010 Tuskegee St , Savannah, GA 31405-3768; U/W 422/49; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,536.57; PD $0.00 ;
RO: JENK5702: William D. Jenkins and Lee Anne H. Justus, 1254 Governors Creek Dr , Green Cove Springs, FL 32043-8752; U/W 423/18; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,158.81; PD $0.00 ;
RO: NOLA5529: Dennis A. Nolan and Colleen A. Nolan, 139 Millsaps Rd , Vonore, TN 37885-2824; U/W 423/51; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,158.81; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SCHA9635: David W. Schafer and Cindy L. Schafer, 10 Neighbors Ln , York, PA 17406-9230; U/W 424/8/O; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,602.66; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SHEP8447: Russell Sheppard and Stacy D. Johnson/Whitmire, 25 County Road 310 , Gainesville, MO 65655-7510; U/W 424/33; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $4,481.61; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BLOO7009: Herman F. Bloodworth and Leona E. Bloodworth, 344 Bandy Rd , La Fayette, GA 30728-4334; U/W 415/417/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $7,820.01; PD $0.00 ;
RO: TURN7321: Kim Turner and Tina A Turner, 1015 Grindstone Crk , Hephzibah, GA 30815-8407; U/W 415/417/37; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $4,478.62; PD $0.00 ;
RO: REYN3679: John H Reynolds and Diana L Reynolds, 59 Lagrange Ln , Charleston, WV 25313-2526; U/W 801/1; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $4,557.14 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GRAY9545: David E Gray and Helen A Gray, 1466 W Blue Springs Ave , Orange City, FL 32763-6765; U/W 801/16; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $4,470.99 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SANC9541: Fernando Sanchez , 3059 Casita Ct , Fort Worth, TX 76116-4707; U/W 801/31; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,915.53 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: FERR4204: Joseph Ferrone and Jennie S Ferrone, 804 E Garden St , Lakeland, FL 33805-4622; U/W 802/52; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,234.68 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: POTT3875: Allen L Potts and Kathy I Potts, 5440 Darlington Dr , Zanesville, OH 43701-9468; U/W 808/15; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: ANGA4136: John W Angarola and Sue D Angarola, 721 SE Sweetbay Ave , Port St Lucie, FL 34983-4644; U/W 811/2; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GONZ9724: Jose A. Gonzalez and Carmen G. Gonzalez, 23 Sherwood Dr , Hinesville, GA 31313-2810; U/W 811/37; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WELC9550: Connie Welch , 6519 Flint Gap Rd , Knoxville, TN 37914-9651; U/W 816/28; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MCCU3678: W. Kent Mccullough and D Roxanne Mccullough, 385 Goforth Rd , Morrison, TN 37357-3218; U/W 818/3; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: STAP3849: William L Stapleton and Shelby J Stapleton, 66293 Cambridge Rd N , Pinellas Park, FL 33782-2319; U/W 818/38; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,285.36 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: PATY4237: Marilyn D Paty, Aka and Marilyn D Johnson, 5259 N 87th St , Milwaukee, WI 53225-3509; U/W 822/7; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: FELI3510: Emiliano Felipe and Faye L Gemelke, 14913 Crestview Ave W , Rosemount, MN 55068-4559; U/W 822/9; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: KIRK54554: Lafayette Kirk and Vickie M. Kirk, 1159 Hanna Dr , Grand Blanc, MI 48439-9305; U/W 823/16; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: JONE3725: Dewey Alan Jones and Deborah Lynn Jones aka Deborah Jones, 2301 Poplar Corner Rd , Brownsville, TN 38012-8031; U/W 804/805/2; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WEHN8873: Melissa Wehner , 230 Flintwood Dr W , North Vernon, IN 47265-7474; U/W 804/805/32; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $7,105.02 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GUTH3931: Marguerite F Guthrie , 313 Pine Shadow Ln , Lake Mary, FL 32746-4821; U/W 804/805/34; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $6,971.13 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MAYE3673: Eddie R Mayes and Sharon R Mayes, PO Box 798 , Bronson, FL 32621-0798; U/W 807/809/1; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: GRIF4069: Danny F Griffin and Gwen F Griffin, 1288 Taylorsville Macedonia Rd , Taylorsville, GA 30178-1541; U/W 807/809/41; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,866.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BURD3817: Carolyn K Burden and Emerson Kenneda, 58 Centennial St , Sparta, MI 49345-1302; U/W 815/817/10; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,861.18 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BELA8571: Patricia Jean Belanger , 433 Sanford Rd , Santa Rosa, CA 95401-5544; U/W 815/817/14; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $5,991.17 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: KOEN3663: Steven R Koenig and Donna J Koenig, 4401 Caborn Rd N , Mount Vernon, IN 47620-6977; U/W 819/821/16; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MORR4696: Michael A Morris and Josette D Frank- Morris, 8149 Englewood Trl , Riverdale, GA 30274-4246; U/W 819/821/27; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MARS54534: Leigh Marshia , 1432 Trillium Ln , Bowling Green, KY 42104-5519; U/W 819/821/31; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HOUS3457: Ronald C. House and Ruthann House, 7527 Marblehead Rd , Wonder Lake, IL 60097-9750; U/W 901/10; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: STIN3378: Milton Stinson and Cynthia Stinson, 6392 Highview Rd , Morrow, GA 30260-2650; U/W 903/8; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: CONG8289: Stephen L. Conger and Denise A. Conger, 825 County Road 212 , Fremont, OH 43420-9277; U/W 906/34; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,422.17 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BARN9204: Roger Lee Barnes and Florence May Barnes, 12817 Templewood Dr , Wayland, MI 49348-9453; U/W 916/16; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WHEE3357: Wesley G Wheeldon , 13410 E Base Rd , Columbus, IN 47203-9652; U/W 920/17; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MASS3392: Henry W Massey and Frances M Massey, 119 Frodens Rd , Lake Wales, FL 33859-7733; U/W 922/8; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: HALL3452: Neal Hall , 214 Telfair St , Augusta, GA 30901-2539; U/W 922/10; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $4,273.52 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: CATO9312: Angela M. Cato and David L. Cato, 2601 Valencia Grove Dr , Valrico, FL 33596-5954; U/W 923/1; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,158.81 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MCME3349: Mary Beth Watkeys and Bill Mcmeekan, 1257 Kieswetter Rd , Holland, OH 43528-8675; U/W 923/4; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: SMIT4162: Glinda M Smith , 7148 Moontown Rd , Appling, GA 30802-2408; U/W 923/10; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: EPPE3379: Carissa L. Epperson , 7329 New Burlington Rd , Waynesville, OH 45068-9704; U/W 923/15; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: BROW3301: Kenny F. Brown , 6593 Fern St , Navarre, FL 32566-8045; U/W 924/12; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $5,688.19 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: LOBI3527: Robert B Lobianco aka Robert Lobianco and Wanda B Lobianco, 245 Deer Rd , Salisbury, NC 28146-1099; U/W 904/905/35; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: FISH55097: Barbara S. Fish , 5218 Buffalo Rd , Erie, PA 16510-2310; U/W 904/905/42; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: PIER3517: William J Pierce and Ruth L Pierce, 734 S Tucker Rd , Lanesville, IN 47136-9425; U/W 907/909/5; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: MCCO3856: Jerome Mccoy and Blondena S Caswell, 11455 Hobart Blvd , Jacksonville, FL 32218-3137; U/W 907/909/46; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;
RO: WRIG7872: Van Wright Jr and Julia J. Wright, 425 J E H Rd Lot 10 , Lakeland, FL 33809-9754; U/W 919/921/44; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;
April 15 & 22, 2021
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/21 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1978 NOBI HS N21033A & N21033B . Last Tenants: LOUISE YVONNE BOUFFORD and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at Pickwick Village dba Realty Systems of Arizona Inc. 4500 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129. 813-282-6754.
April 15 & 22, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/21 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1980 COMM HS CC7251AFLA & CC7251BFLA. Last Tenants: JOSEPH R WARD & SHERRY PERRY and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at Pickwick Village dba Realty Systems of Arizona Inc. 4500 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129. 813 282-6754.
April 15 & 22, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 05/08/2021, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2011 Toyota 4t4bf3ekxbr100817
April 22, 2021
**************
SEA CLUB IV OWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
To: Ralph F. Phillips and Blanche B.
Phillips, his wife, the Obligor
326 W. Midvale Avenue, #8
Chattanooga, TN 37405
This Notice is regarding that certain timeshare interest owned by Obligor in sea club iv owners association, inc., located in Volusia County, Florida, and more specifically described as follows:
Unit Week No. 23, in Condominium Unit Number 408, in SEA CLUB IV, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2215 at Page 1773, et seq., as amended by Amendment recorded in Official Records Book 2285, page 1781 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the “Declaration”).
According to the Declaration, Obligor is liable for the payment of certain assessments, maintenance fees, and ad valorem property taxes (collectively, "Assessments, Fees and Taxes") and sea club iv owners association, inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the "Association") has a lien for such Assessments, Fees and Taxes pursuant to the terms of the Declaration and applicable Florida law. The Obligor has failed to pay when due the Assessments, Fees, and Taxes as assessed or advanced and is thereby in default of the obligation to pay such amounts as and when due. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien in the amount of $3,606.73 as of February 15, 2021 to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia, Florida on February 17, 2021, at Official Records Book 7991, Page 4226, thereby perfecting the lien of Assessments, Fees, and Taxes pursuant to the Declaration and sections 721.16 and 192.37, Florida Statutes.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in section 721.855, Florida Statutes. You may choose to sign and send to the trustee the objection form set forth below, exercising your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the trustee's receipt of your signed objection form, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the trustee's sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien. You have a right to cure the default set forth herein by paying in full, on or before the 30th day after the date of this Notice, the following amounts: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment, and (5) the foreclosure processing fees, which amounts will increase as the foreclosure proceeding progresses. Further, payment must be made by forwarding a cashier's check payable to the FRANK WEINBERG & BLACK, PL, and drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank. The Association has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee's sale: FRANK WEINBERG & BLACK, PL, 7805 SW Sixth Court, Plantation, FL 33324, Telephone – 954-474-8000.
April 15 & 22, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12476 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SCOTT M. ARENT,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SCOTT M. ARENT, deceased, whose date of death was September 6, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 15, 2021.
Signed on this 3rd day of April, 2021.
/s/ Kim C. Booker
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0854352
Booker & Associates, P.A.
1019 Town Center Dr., Suite 201
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 774-6552
Email: kbooker@bookerandassoc.com
/s/ GEORGE F. ARENT
Personal Representative
5080 Ohio Ave.
Sanford, FL 32771
April 15 & 22, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, May 11,2021 @ 12:00 pm
Jason Morgan-clothing, linens, bean bags, nic nacs
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
April 22 & 29, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10632-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT W. BARRETT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBERT W. BARRETT, deceased, whose date of death was January 29, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representatives:
/s/ STEVEN A. BARRETT
17120 SE 21st Place Rd.
Silver Springs, FL 34488
/s/ PAMELA SUE ELSNER
210 Plantation Dr.
Greer, SC 29651
April 15 & 22, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10700-PRDL
DivisIon 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HELEN K. LECH
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Helen K. Lech, deceased, whose date of death was February 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Mark R. Hall
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax: (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ John Leich
647 Corbett Street
Winterville, North Carolina 28590
April 15 & 22, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-12776 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Melissa Milanes Lagura,
Petitioner
and
William M Serano,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION FOR MARRIAGE
TO: William M Serano
#15 Alley l
Mercado Compound
Concepcion Uno,
Marikina Phillippines
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Kenneth D Morse, Esq
1515 International Parkway
Ste 2007
Heathrow, FL 32746
on or before April 30, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: March 16, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
April 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10337-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JULIE J. MORGAN
a/k/a JULIE JEAN MORGAN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JULIE J. MORGAN a/k/a JULIE JEAN MORGAN, deceased, whose date of death was 12/09/2020; File #2021-10337-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 22, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ Karen J. Justin
Personal Representative
1208 War Admiral Dr.
DeLand, FL 32724
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-3606
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
2003 JEEP LIBERTY
VIN: 1J4GK58K93W541653
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
2003 JEEP LIBERTY, VIN: 1J4GK58K93W541653 WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 24, 2021 AT OR NEAR 329 WATER OAK LANE, ORMOND BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
April 22 & 29, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-1739
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$16,885.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
$16,885.00 U.S. CURRENCY WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 02, 2021 AT OR NEAR 1629 ESPANOLA AVENUE, APT. 206, HOLLY HILL, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s's Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
499 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland FL 32720 May 11, 2021@ 12:00 pm
GLENN RAUP- Tool, electronics and household items.
Lisa Herndon- clothes, shoes, house stuff, toys, -- no furniture. Maybe 20ish.
BRENDA EGERER- Boxes, Bags, Totes - Miscellaneous items.
Anita Mott - Unknown
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
April 22 & 29, 2021
************
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND
INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time.
Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Condominium Unit No(s)_____/Week No(s) ___ listed herein on the Combined Description, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration").
Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.
Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.
Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions. Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated April 19, 2021, by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee
Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
Combined Descriptions:
RO: ABNE6666: JERRY L ABNEY, , 2252 RAILROAD BED RD , BROOKLET, GA 30415, U/W 108/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $1,656.82 , PD $0.00;
RO: MORA6879: JOSEPH MORAN, , 1 PALACE COURT , MANORVILLE, NY 11949, U/W 110/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $4,443.52 , PD $0.00;
RO: ALDR6556: KIM D. ALDRIDGE, , 21031 SUNPOINT WAY UNIT 202, LUTZ,, FL 33558, U/W 112/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $3,303.43 , PD $0.00;
RO: NICO8411: DIANE NICOL, , 300 COLUMBIA DR APT 1405 , CAPE CANAVERAL, FL 32920, U/W 202/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due $4,273.52 , PD $0.00;
RO: ARRI7081: KATHERINE V ARRITT, KATHERINE V WARFIELD, PO BOX 17606 , INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46217, U/W 203/5, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: KERR9763: MIKE W KERR, DONNA A DUHE, 552 COUNTY ROUTE 39 , MASSENA, NY 13662, U/W 203/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due $4,614.53 , PD $0.00;
RO: BARB6235: ROBERT D BARBOUR, LYDIA M BARBOUR, P O BOX 344 , GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL 32043, U/W 208/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA FORTE, ERNEST R. FORTE, JANELLE L FORTE, LYNN J DESOTIE, 14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL 34951, U/W 210/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due $3,544.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: STEW6196: MICHAEL L STEWART, PATSY J STEWART, TAYLOR P MILLS, SYBIL R MILLS
301 S JACKSON ST , ARCHIE, MT 64725, U/W 211/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due $4,610.80 , PD $0.00;
RO: ALDR8957: DOUGLAS A. ALDRICH, LANA GITCH, 37044 HIGHLANDS CT , DADE CITY, FL 33523, U/W 212/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEAS8480: VINCENT LEASHER, BRANDY LEASHER, 3414 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD , MT. PLEASANT, PA 15666, U/W 222/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due $2,574.70 , PD $0.00;
RO: LAMB26164: COREY LAMB, , 1314 AVENUE K , HAINES CITY, FL 33844-0000, U/W 222/17 EVEN, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due $2,282.80 , PD $0.00;
RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA FORTE, ERNEST R. FORTE, JANELLE L FORTE, LYNN J DESOTIE
14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL 34951, U/W 301/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $4,229.77 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROBE8912: TERESA M. ROBERTS, JENNY E. CURTIS, 20 GRISSON DRIVE , CLIFTON PARK, NY 12065, U/W 324/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: MAKU5698: RICHARD L. MAKUC, , 602 Akersville Road , SCOTTSVILLE, KY 42164, U/W 324/51, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $3,235.83 , PD $0.00;
RO: COST7076: LINDA COSTELLO, DENNIS M. COSTELLO, 860 DERRICK DRIVE , SPRING BRANCH, TX 78070, U/W 404/405/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790 , Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: SCHU9728: PHILIP R. SCHULTHIES, TAMMY M. SCHULTHIES, 4867 EAST 450 N. , DUBOIS, IN 47527, U/W 502/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA FORTE, ERNEST R. FORTE, JANELLE L FORTE, LYNN J DESOTIE, 14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL 34951, U/W 506/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $4,578.83 , PD $0.00;
RO: NEIR8593: CECILIA C. NEIRA, , 862 BEE TREE LAKE ROAD , SWANNANOA, NC 28778, U/W 510/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: STEP8290: ATHENA STEPHAN, , 204 N. 6TH STREET , SURF CITY, NJ 8008, U/W 522/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $1,458.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: ALLE4703: Debra R Allen, Harold C Allen, 2350 MELODY LANE , BURTON, MI 48509, U/W 601/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $3,272.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: HORN26407: ERNEST DAVID HORNE, REGINA HORNE, 821 Walnut Ave. , Charlotte, FL 28208, U/W 610/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: HORN26407: ERNEST DAVID HORNE, REGINA HORNE, 821 Walnut Ave. , Charlotte, FL 28208, U/W 612/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $3,025.67 , PD $0.00;
RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA FORTE, ERNEST R. FORTE, JANELLE L FORTE, LYNN J DESOTIE 14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL 34951, U/W 616/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $3,544.28 , PD $0.00;
RO: WISE7793: CYNTHIA R. WISE, LEANDER PATRICK WISE, 12460 SE 95TH TERRACE , BELLEVIEW, FL 34420, U/W 619/621/36, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: PULL7837: MARY T. PULLEY, , 95 MY COUNTRY ROAD , ROXBORO,, NC 27574, U/W 704/705/14, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,214.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: WALK9719: THEODORE D. WALKER, , P.O. BOX 705 , MIMS, FL 32754, U/W 710/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $2,410.67 , PD $0.00;
RO: JSMA9547: EXECUTIVE SVC LLC JS MANAGEMENT, , 9325 Bear Lake Rd , Apopka, FL 32703, U/W 719/721/16, CL ORB/PG 80 , Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: TORR47913: Alexis Torres, , 3549 LOWER CENTREVILLE RD APT R , LIBERTY, MN 39645, U/W 810/3, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $3,689.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: LILI4082: RICHARD LILIENTHAL, LAURA LILIENTHAL, PO Box 811 , Franklin Lakes, NJ 7417, U/W 810/48, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,560.30 , PD $0.00;
RO: GRAH4717: ANN M. GRAHAM, , 2556 SATURDAY STREET , NORTH PORT, FL 34288, U/W 820/33, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: VERM76309: Drew Vermette, Holly Vermette, 11475 Old Squaw Avenue , Weeki Wachee, FL 34614, U/W 909/12, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362 , Amt Due $626.13 , PD $0.00;
RO: AUST7211: DOROTHY N AUSTIN, 6 Down East Ln , Scarborough, ME 4074, U/W 922/25, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: SCHU9728: PHILIP R. SCHULTHIES, TAMMY M. SCHULTHIES, 4867 EAST 450 N. , DUBOIS, IN 47527, U/W 920/14, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: GARE8706: JOSEPH C. GAREY, DEANNA L. GAREY, 10814 Bryson Dr. , Temple, TX 76502, U/W 6/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: GARE8706: JOSEPH C. GAREY, DEANNA L. GAREY, 10814 Bryson Dr. , Temple, TX 76502, U/W 6/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: LIND26528: Phyllis Linder, 2812 Bull Bay Rd , Smoaks, SC 29481, U/W 101/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: HENL9549: AMY HENLINE, 1613 E Swallow St , Springfield, MO 65804, U/W 103/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: PARK6435: JAMES O. PARKER, JR., MARY L. PARKER, 2079 TORREY DR Unit 6, ORLANDO, FL 32818, U/W 108/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: TAYL6991: MARK S TAYLOR, TAMMY K TAYLOR, 1163 E HIGHWAY 635 , SCIENCE HILL, KY 42553, U/W 107/109/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $7,555.07 , PD $0.00;
RO: GOME6827: ROBERT GOMEZ, MYRNA LETICIA GOMEZ, 2948 E 95th Street FL 1, Chicago, IL 60617, U/W 115/117/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $4,270.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: GRAY26402: TENNA GRAY, DAVID GRAY, 313 MORRIS DR , MONTGOMERY, WV 25136, U/W 115/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due $2,508.47 , PD $0.00;
RO: COLL9727: CHARLES E. COLLINS, CONNIE D. COLLINS, 1802 NE 22 ST. , OCALA, FL 34470, U/W 202/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: MAYO6390: JAMES G. MAYO IV, SHARON G. MAYO, 3254 LEYLAND WAY S.E. , CONYERS, GA 30013, U/W 202/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: COLL9727: CHARLES E. COLLINS, CONNIE D. COLLINS, 1802 NE 22 ST. , OCALA, FL 34470, U/W 203/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: EDLO6120: HERMAN EDLOW, LORRIANE M. EDLOW, 1423 WATERVIEW DRIVE , DELTONA, FL 32738, U/W 203/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: WILL6161: Nancy Williams, Cornelius Hunt, 5950 N.E. 164TH TERR , WILLISTON, FL 32696, U/W 203/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $1,771.08 , PD $0.00;
RO: TANS7933: RON E. TANSLEY, EMILY M. TANSLEY, 269 GLENABBEY DRIVE , COURTICE, ON L1E 1Y6, U/W 204/205/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: DUCA7800: AIDA L. DUCASSE, IRIS DUCASSE, 715 W. 172 ST. APT. #6 , NEW YORK, NY 10032, U/W 204205/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: EDGE54611: VICTOR EDGERTON, AUGUSTINA EDGERTON, 75 LUNT ROAD , BRUNSWICK, ME 4011, U/W 206/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $4,101.47 , PD $0.00;
RO: JONE37522: Cecil Jones, , 26319 DALE CT , ROSEVILLE, MI 48066, U/W 206/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $4,551.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: GILS9573: WENDY JOSEPHINA GIL SANTOS, , Edificio LUZ MARIA 1 APT7 Calle Duverge #124, Capacito San Francisco De Marcoris, , U/W 208/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $3,388.74 , PD $0.00;
RO: SAMP5989: EMMA J. SAMPSON, JOAN L. WILLIAMS, 495 NORTH DEERFIELD AVE , DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33441, U/W 210/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $1,689.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: DEFR6507: VICTOR J. DEFRANCE, JR., SUSAN M. DEFRANCE, 123 E. ACADEMY ST , CLAYTON, NJ 08312-1503, U/W 210/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $4,761.26 , PD $0.00;
RO: HESS4331: DAVID HESSON, DARA HESSON, 5311 Boehm Dr. Apt. C , FAIRFIELD, OH 45014, U/W 210/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: ANIT8868: Anita Kaye Pearson - Debuty, , PO Box 5103 , MARYVILLE, TN 37802, U/W 211/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $4,614.53 , PD $0.00;
RO: SCOT7490: PAT S. SCOTT, GAREK SCOTT, 10344 JOANIE'S RUN , LEESBURG, FL 34788, U/W 212/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: MURD9205: MURDOCH INV TRUST, CONTACT:PORTER,DOUG, 2 East Congress Street, Suite 900 , Tucson, AZ 85701, U/W 212/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: ERIS8969: DOREEN ANN DICKINSON, KENNETH LEE ERISMAN, 700 Shady Canyon Way , Kissimmee, FL 34759, U/W 216/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $3,690.39 , PD $0.00;
RO: MONR6170: JAMES K. MONROE, RUTH A. MONROE, 10703 SUNBURST DRIVE UNIT D, WAYNESBORO, PA 17268, U/W 216/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $4,714.92 , PD $0.00;
RO: ACEV7539: RICHARD A. ACEVEDO JR., IRIS C. ACEVEDO AND RAPHAEL A SILVA AND TANYA SILVA, 2185 ACACIA ST. , PALM BAY, FL 32905, U/W 218/23, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,511.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: BAIN4536: JOSEPH W BAIN, MARIA BAIN, 4055 HEARTHSTONE CT. , CINCINNATI, OH 45245, U/W 220/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHEL8115: SHANNON SHELTON, JANICE SHELTON, 3107 CONNECTOR CT , TALLAHASSEE, FL 32303, U/W 219/221/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: MAYN6164: DANNY H. MAYNARD, CAROL M. MAYNARD, 1544 PINE RIDGE DAIRY RD. , FRUITLAND PARK,, FL 34731, U/W 219/221/25, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: KENN7620: NANCY A KENNEDY, DARREL E KENNEDY, 4685 WAYNE POULTRY ROAD , PENDERGRASS, GA 30567, U/W 219/221/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: MILL23414: CHARLES G. MILLS, , 15229 NORTH 13TH ST , LUTZ, FL 33549, U/W 222/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,475.74 , PD $0.00;
RO: SCOT7838: PATSY S. SCOTT, GAREK SCOTT, 10344 JOANIES RUN , LEESBURG, FL 34788, U/W 222/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: RIDG9415: TRAVIS M. RIDGELL, CRYSTAL RIDGELL, 10079 SE 15TH AVENUE , TRENTON, FL 32693, U/W 223/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $5,456.93 , PD $0.00;
RO: WISE9603: DAWN WISE, , 293 Saint Margaret Drive , Lexington, KY 40502, U/W 224/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,998.29 , PD $0.00;
RO: BALL8248: CHRISTOPHER R. BALLARD, JOANNE M. FECKE, 245 Wonderly Ave , Dayton, OH 45419, U/W 224/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: ELKI9612: ROBBIE D. ELKINS, EVELYN JANET ELKINS, 693 PLANTATION CIRCLE , WAYNESVILLE, GA 31566, U/W 224/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $3,026.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: OWEN8341: CYNTHIA B. OWENS, CHRISTOPHER E. OWENS, 10885 Marblebrook Blvd , Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, U/W 306/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCIN9048: DON S. MCINTIRE, PEGGY A. MCINTIRE, 2300 WHEELER PEAK DRIVE NE , RIO RANCHO, NM 87144, U/W 307/309/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: JABI9567: JAB INVESTMENTS, LLC, , 3739 OLD STATE ROUTE 1 , NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN 37134, U/W 307/309/41, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $7,555.07 , PD $0.00;
RO: FAIR8355: DAVID E. FAIRRINGER, JANICE R. FAIRRINGER, 2546 BEES FERRY DR , FAYETTEVILLE, NC 28306, U/W 310/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: AIKE8769: TIMOTHY AIKEN, SHERYL AIKEN, 211 ALPINE WAY , GREENWOOD, SC 29649, U/W 311/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $1,599.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: BOLL26344: John Bollinger, Bonnie Bollinger, 682 Hudson Jones Rd , Cochran, GA 31014, U/W 312/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: SULL6233: MORRIS D SULLIVAN, , 106 Parkview Dr , Barnesville, GA 30204, U/W 315/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHAR7173: ANTHONY SHARPE, LINDA SHARPE, 101 WHISPERWOOD AVE. , London, ON N6K4C1, U/W 316/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: VAND5782: SCOTT VANDUSEN, LYNN H. HANKINS, 298 CORY AVE. N.E. , PALM BAY, FL 32907, U/W 318/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: ONEI5810: JOHN J. O'NEIL, , 941 PERIWINKLE CIR , FT. LAUDERDALE, FL 33334, U/W 320/7, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $3,575.43 , PD $0.00;
RO: ERVI8195: Timothy L Ervin, April Ervin, 147 Knights Way , Crossville, TN 38571, U/W 320/26, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: TORR6660: JESSICA TORRES, , 1709 WINDWARD OAKS DRIVE , Deland, FL 32720, U/W 319/321/24, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $1,814.24 , PD $0.00;
RO: GUCK6305: ALBERT E. GUCKER, CAROLYN GUCKER, 516 TAYLOR DR , MCMURRAY, PA 15317, U/W 319/321/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,928.67 , PD $0.00;
RO: REED8155: JEREMY E. REEDY, ERICA D. REEDY, 12313 DOMINION WAY , LOUISVILLE,, KY 40299, U/W 322/40, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: VICK8429: PEGGY VICKERY, , 3130 HAMMOCK CREEK , CONYERS, GA 30012, U/W 323/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due $2,928.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: HALE5381: INITA L. HALE, , 1708 INDIAN HILLS COURT , AUGUSTA, GA 30906, U/W 403/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: CARP5358: LAWRENCE E. CARPENTER, , 1044 Helena Lane , LAKELAND, FL 33813, U/W 406/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due $1,605.58 , PD $0.00;
RO: JONE5378: SANDRA JONES, LENISE JONES, 2765 NE 64TH LANE , OCALA, FL 34479, U/W 410/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: BURK5372: RICHARD S. BURKE, LEE M. BURKE, 712 FOX TAIL CT , New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, U/W 411/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: DELT5247: CLAUDIO DELTRESTE, JOANNE DELTRESTE, 8 HAMPTON RD. , POUGHKEEPSIE, NY 12603, U/W 412/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: MIDD5586: ELLEN G. MIDDLETON, , 4431 SE 11TH PLACE , CAPE CORAL, FL 33904, U/W 416/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: MIRK67330: Joseph Mirko, , 1405 S Fern Street #90839 , Arlington, VA 22202, U/W 416/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due $1,699.68 , PD $0.00;
RO: GRON6913: STEVEN GRONBACH, ELAINE KIRKPATRICK, 7132 MAPLEHURST DRIVE , PORT RICHEY,, FL 34668, U/W 420/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHAR5464: MEHBOOB R. SHARIFF, SHAMIM SHARIFF, 75 BAMBURGH CIRCLE, SUITE 817 SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, M1W 3W1, U/W 423/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: MART5218: JAMES A MARTIN, TRIBBY M. WATKINS, 1606 RANDOM DR , GREENSBORO, NC 27407, U/W 502/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $3,362.70 , PD $0.00;
RO: HARR7958: RANDY L. HARRIS, KATHLEEN M. HARRIS, 4225 Leon Ave , North Las Vegas, NV 89130, U/W 504/505/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $5,669.73 , PD $0.00;
RO: BISH8096: STEVE BISHOP, BRENDA BISHOP, 11921 ALGONQUIN DR , Pinckney, MI 48169, U/W 504/505/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: SEAR9667: ARLENE SEARCY, , P.O. BOX 452 , ORANGE SPRINGS, FL 32182, U/W 506/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: HURT5169: BRENDA HURT, COLE HURT, 4251 RADIO RD. , ALMO, KY 42020, U/W 506/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: WALE4929: STEPHEN WALEIKO JR, , 101 COOLIDGE AVENUE , LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ 8648, U/W 510/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: EMID8585: eMidsouth, Inc., SIGNING OFFICER LARRY A. WATSON, 3589 Covington Pike Apt# 317 , Memphis, TN 38128, U/W 510/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: WRUA8629: JOSEPH A. WRUAZABAL, PATRICIA D. WRUAZABAL, 6633 W. DUNKLIN ST. , DUNNELLON, FL 34433, U/W 512/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $4,273.52 , PD $0.00;
RO: HEST7885: JOEY G. HESTER, STEPHANIE HESTER, 7007 CONOLY WAY , TIFTON, GA 31794, U/W 519/521/24, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: RIVE27422: Pedro Rivera, Evelyn Rivera, 1805 Briarclift Rd , Winter Park, FL 32792, U/W 519/521/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $3,722.31 , PD $0.00;
RO: DANI4903: NANCY J DANIELS, RUSSELL E BETHKE, P.O. BOX 172 607 FIRST STREET, NEW GLARUS, WI 53574, U/W 522/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: JENK5185: PATTY S JENKINS, PATTY S AKA DURDEN, 344 POWELL RD. , ROME, GA 30161, U/W 522/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: RIVE27422: Pedro Rivera, Evelyn Rivera, 1805 Briarclift Rd , Winter Park, FL 32792, U/W 523/15, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: JEAN5226: LESLY JEAN-BAPTISTE, ERICA JEAN-BAPTISTE, 3284 IDLE CREEK CT , DECATUR, GA 30034, U/W 524/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: HICH5085: FRANK J. HICHBORN, SHARON K. HICHBORN, 3340 WINDMILL AVE , DELTONA, FL 32738, U/W 524/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due $4,431.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: INFA8695: CARMELLO INFANTINO, PERCINA INFANTINO, 278 W 67th St , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32208, U/W 601/50, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: BURT9405: RICHARD BURTON, DIANE BURTON, 2106 PACER TRAIL , BEAVERCREEK, OH 45434, U/W 602/2, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: MICH64951: Mindy Ann Michalik, , 23713 N Keystone Way , Clinton Township, MI 48036, U/W 604/605/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: JONE37522: Cecil Jones, , 26319 DALE CT , ROSEVILLE, MI 48066, U/W 604/605/14, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $6,010.41 , PD $0.00;
RO: LARO4543: Rejean Larocque, Aline Belanger, 289 Victorias Street , Dalhousie, NB E8C 2T7, U/W 608/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: GEOG4624: PATRICIA A. GEOGHEGAN, MARY C. CURD, 5019 S Convent Ln Apt D , PHILADELPHIA, PA 19114, U/W 607/609/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: DALE7945: CATHERINE ANN DALEY, , 8787 RIVERSIDE DR. EAST UNIT 706, WINDSOR, ON N8S 1G7, U/W 612/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: HISL4872: DALE HISLOP, LINDA TRUDEL, 23 HISLOP , NOYAN, QUEBEC, J0J 1B0, U/W 612/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $4,136.86 , PD $0.00;
RO: HOWE25212: James Howes, , P.O. Box 242 , Omar, WV 25638, U/W 615/617/31, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: CAVA7815: VINCENT CAVALEA, VITTORIA CAVALEA, 166 MOUNT PLESANT RD APT , NEWTOWN, CT 6470, U/W 618/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: HEER4785: WILLIAM G. HEERSCHAP, SR., ROZETTA G. HEERSCHAP, 1150 Vansickle Rd. N Unit 406, St Catharines, ON L25 2Z3, U/W 618/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: HAST9411: MARK HASTINGS, KIMBERLY HASTING, 1013 SURRY DRIVE , GREENSBORO, NC 27408, U/W 619/621/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: MILL8376: BEN S. MILLER, ALETA MILLER, 5099 IRONWOOD TRAIL , BARTOW, FL 33830, U/W 702/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: BALL8248: CHRISTOPHER R. BALLARD, JOANNE M. FECKE, 245 Wonderly Ave , Dayton, OH 45419, U/W 706/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: POYN4326: JIM POYNTER, LUCIE POYNTER, 149 S MELLONVILLE AVENUE , SANFORD, FL 32771, U/W 707/709/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: REWI26682: John Rewis, Linda Rewis, 4522 walnut st , lakeland, FL 33813, U/W 712/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: ALDR8957: DOUGLAS A. ALDRICH, LANA GITCH, 37044 HIGHLANDS CT , DADE CITY, FL 33523, U/W 715/717/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $5,043.13 , PD $0.00;
RO: FISH8157: JAMES F. FISHPAW, LINDA L. CAREY, 3208 JERSY COURT APT A, FT. PIERCE, FL 34947, U/W 715/717/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: HARR5107: BLAINE A HARRIS, , 203 Reed Ave , Cheyenne, WY 82007, U/W 715/717/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $4,254.07 , PD $0.00;
RO: FANO49814: ASHRAF FANOUS, LILIANA FANOUS, 2128 Walden Park Circle Apt 201, Kissimmee, FL 34744, U/W 715/717/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: CARM4188: ROBERT SCOTT CARMICHAEL, , 5836 ALAMOSA CIR , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32258-3102, U/W 716/32, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due $4,099.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: WALL4064: CHARLES V JR WALLACE, VICKY B WALLACE, 400 CIMARRON WAY , PADUCAH,, KY 42001, U/W 718/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: YORK4049: JOHN F YORK, REGINA F YORK, 112 FONTENAY DR. , LEBANON, TN 37090, U/W 720/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: MADD3976: THOMAS C. MADDOCK TRUST, TRUSTEE THOMAS C. MADDOCK, 22780 CLEAR LAKE DRIVE , FARMINGTON HILLS, MI 48335, U/W 803/44, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: SANT23888: Wendy Josefina Gil Santos, , Edificio Luz Maria 1 Apt. #7 Calle Duverge #124, Capacitor, San Francisco de Macoris, 31000, U/W 804/805/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: CARL9570: JOSE FERNANDO CARLI, , AV MANOEL ALVES DE MORAES #62, GUANIJA, CEP 11.441-10511.44, U/W 804/805/27, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: GUTH3931: MARGUERITE F GUTHRIE, , 313 PINE SHADOW LANE , LAKE MARY, FL 32746, U/W 804/805/34, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due $6,971.13 , PD $0.00;
RO: HUST6623: HUSTON LIVING TRUST, ROBERT W. HUSTON, 11452 MISTY ISLE LANE , RIVERVIEW,, FL 33579, U/W 806/45, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
April 22 & 29, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
EASY CONTRACTS
1384 Wildberry Ln.
Deltona, Florida 32725
Nardi Reyna, Owner
April 22, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON TUESDAY, MAY 11, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
1998 CHEVROLET
VIN 1GNEK13R2WJ329874
2005 BMW
VIN WBANA53535B856201
April 22, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/7/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2001 CHRY Town & Country
VIN 1C4GP44351B186632
2014 DODG Ram 4500
VIN 3C7WRLEL5EG312888
2008 FORD Mustang
VIN 1ZVHT84N785165540
April 22, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
CoCoBella Spray Tanning
P.O. Box 190
Daytona Beach, FL 32115
/s/ Priscilla Gilbert
April 22, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 5/5/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2020 TAOl Scooter
VIN L9NTCBAE6L1007433
April 22, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021CP10305
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ALLEN GREGORY HURST
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ALLEN GREGORY HURST, deceased, whose date of death was October 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Chelsea Waller-Douthard,
Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 112266
Waller Law
Post Office Box 1668
Dade City, Florida 33526
Telephone: (352) 567-4690
Fax: (352) 567-1307
E-Mail: pleadings@wallerlawfl.com
Personal Representative:
WESLEY O. HURST
1 Tunis Avenue
Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064
April 22 & 29, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-31407-CICI
DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley)
3G CAPITAL, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THOMAS A. COUCHON; OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; and any UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause on April 5, 2021, in Case No. 2020-31407-CICI, in the Circuit Court, in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein 3G CAPITAL, LLC, is the Plaintiff, and THOMAS A. COUCHON, etc., are the Defendants, I will sell, pursuant to the terms of said Summary Final Judgment, to the highest and best bidder for cash, online at https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com/ on Wednesday, the 7th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. the following described real property located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:
Unit No. PH11, of OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM, a Condominium, according to The Declaration of Condominium recorded in O.R. Book 6020, Page 717, and all exhibits and amendments thereof, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Street address: 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
Parcel ID# 5316-32-00-1111
WITNESS my hand and Official Seal of this Court on this 16th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Robert E. Kramer, For The Court
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 293539
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 672-4313 / kramerlegal@aol.com
Attorney for Plaintiff, 3G CAPITAL, LLC
NOTICE IN COMPLIANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTE 45.031 ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER, AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
OUR LADY OF THE LAKES
CONFERENCE
1310 Maximillan Dr.
Deltona, Florida 32725
Diocesan Council Of Orlando,
Society of St. Vincent De Paul,
Inc., Owner
April 22, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/6/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1996 TOYT Avalon
VIN 4T1BF12B1TU086326
2003 HYUN Elantra
VIN KMHDN45D43U511774
April 22, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Democratic Club Of Southwest
Volusia County
P.O. Box 5612
Deltona, Florida 32725
Judy M. Ngying
April 22, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10723 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL JASON USEFOF,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MICHAEL JASON USEFOF, deceased, whose date of death was December 31, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 22, 2021.
Robert D. Hines, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0413550
Hines Norman Hines, P.L.
1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B.
Tampa, FL 33612
Telephone: 813-265-0100
Email: rhines@hnh-law.com
Secondary Email: ntservice@hnh-law.com
PAUL J. USEFOF
Personal Representative
34 Fairview Avenue
Nanuet, NY 10954
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021-10707-PRDL
IN RE: The Estate of
IRENE ROSS GORDON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
You are hereby notified that a Formal Administration has been entered in the Estate of Irene Ross Gordon, deceased, file number 2021-10707-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are Teresa Fouraker Wisneski and Ross Fouraker, care of Mallory B. Brown, Esq., 1330 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
All interested persons are notified that:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of first publication of this notice must file their claims with this court within the later of three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice.
All claims and demands not so file will be forever barred.
The date of the first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021 and April 29, 2021.
MALLORY B. BROWN, ESQUIRE
1330 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
850-386-5777
FLORIDA BAR NO. 0124039
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS
TERESA FOURAKER WISNESKI
ROSS FOURAKER
1330 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32303
April 22 & 29, 2021
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Gauge
3650 Lettuce Ln.
New Smyrna Beach, Florida
32168-8740
Gauge Llc
April 22, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
WEST VOLUSIA DESIGN
961 Tappan Cir.
Orange City, Florida 32763
Christopher Nicholas Olmstead,
Owner
April 22, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DETAIL DAYTONA
933 Beville Road, Bldg. 102A
South Daytona, Florida 32119
1st Class Mobile Auto Detailing
LLC, Owner
April 22, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10538 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CLARENCE L. BLAHNIK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Clarence L. Blahnik, deceased, whose date of death was July 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Carleen A. Leffler-Nicastro
Florida Bar Number: 95641
Gregory W. Meier
Florida Bar Number: 65511
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Secondary E-Mail:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Gregory F. Blahnik
682 Ferncliff Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32127
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 05/10/2021, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GCVKREC9EZ181366
2014 Chevrolet
April 22, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10395-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SAMUEL ARTHUR
WILLIAMSON, JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Samuel Arthur Williamson, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was August 17, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Law Office of Adam J. Dugan, P.A.
/s/ Maria P. Youngblood
Adam J. Dugan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 115112
Maria P. Youngblood, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 77567
E-mail Addresses: Adam@BeachesEstatePlanning.com
M.Youngblood@BeachesEstatePlanning.com
Service@BeachesEstatePlanning.com
419 Third Street N.
Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250
Telephone: (904) 595-5290
Personal Representative:
/s/ Adam J. Dugan
419 Third Street N
Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250
April 22 & 29, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/04/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2GTEC19T351271680
2005 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
1FMEU63826UA77951 2006 Ford
April 22, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2018 31777 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,
Plaintiff,
vs.
VIRGINIA SHEFFIELD, et. al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2018 31777 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A, Plaintiff, and, VIRGINIA SHEFFIELD, et. al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 5th day of May, 2021, the following described property:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN , VOLUSIA COUNTY, STATE; OF FL, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN OR BOOK 1896 PAGE 686 ID# 5211-19-00-0140, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS
LOT 14, CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT NO. 1, RECORDED ON 4/15/1968. FILED IN PLAT BOOK 29, AT PAGE 48.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 13th day of April, 2021.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
21844.0313 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Mobile Diesel Services
PO Box 5399
Deltona, Florida 32728-5399
Adkins Truck Repair Llc
April 22, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-10746-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SHANNON TREBBE,
a/k/a SHANNON L. TREBBE,
a/k/a SHANNON LEIGH TREBBE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SHANNON TREBBE, a/k/a SHANNON L. TREBBE, a/k/a SHANNON LEIGH TREBBE, deceased, file number 2021-10746-PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is April 22, 2021.
/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0629421
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 N. Florida Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Fax: (386) 734-4579
Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ ANN OLDENBURG
a/k/a ANN LEE TREBBE OLDENBURG
37523 Seaside Drive
Ocean View, DE 19970
Personal Representative
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10462-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JUNE LILLIAN SIEBERT
a/k/a JUNE LILLIAN OLIVE SIEBERT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JUNE LILLIAN SIEBERT, deceased, whose date of death was August 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ ASHLEY N. DUZ
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
April 22 & 29, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, MAY 10, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2017 MITSUBISHI
VIN ML32A3HJ7HH000923
2014 DODGE
VIN 2C3CDXBG6EH241198
2009 TOYOTA
VIN 4T1BK46K59U582164
April 22, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF
File No. 2021-10835-PRDL
Division 10
LORNA L. MARKS
a/k/a LORNA LOUISE MARKS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Lorna L. Marks, deceased, whose date of death was January 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representatives:
Deborah M. Tancredi
121 Halsted Drive
Hingham, MA 02043
Gregory A. Moisan
106 Rittenhouse Circle
Newtown, PA 18940
April 22 & 29, 2021
************
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intend(s) to register with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes, the fictitious name of Jakes Crates under which the undersigned is (are) engaged in business. The present principal place of business is located at 880 Airport Road STE 111 , Ormond Beach ,FL 32174
There are no persons interested in said business other than the undersigned and the interest of the undersigned in said business is as stated below.
Dale DiGrazia 50%
Colin Phillips 50%
April 22, 2021
***********
`IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10967-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN KLEID
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of STEVEN KLEID, deceased, whose date of death was February 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, PA
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ GENE IRONHILL
5032 Ringwood Street
Simi Valley, California 93063
April 22 & 29, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/10/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1999 ACUR CL
VIN 19UYA2251XL003049
2006 HYUN Sonata
VIN KMHEU46C36A107982
2013 HYUN Sonata
VIN 5NPEB4AC40DH537267
2004 HYUN Santa Fe
VIN KM8SC13D04U596189
April 22, 2021
**************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR Volusia
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2021-10274 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Russell Walter Wager, Jr, a/k/a Russell W.
Wager, a/k/a Russell W. Wager, Jr.,
a/k/a Russell Wager
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Russell Walter
Wager, Jr, also known as Russell W. Wager, Russell
W. Wager, Jr., and Russell Wager, deceased,
whose date of death was December 28th, 2019, is
pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County,
Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is
101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The
names and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's attorney are
set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF
SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of
this notice is April 15, 2021.
PATRICIA HUGHES
Personal Representative
1619 Pendleton Street
Deltona, FL 32725
DSK LAW GROUP
332 North Magnolia Avenue
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 422-2454
By: /s/ NORMAN W. NASH, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 505161
Email Addresses: nnash@dsklawgroup.com
April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0111
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE NO. 2018 31858 CICI
LOANCARE, LLC,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
WILLIAM D. MCCLELLAND, JR., ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
29, 2021 in the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on April 30,
2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
Lot 11 MASON PARK HOMES, according
to the Plat thereof, as recorded in
Plat Book 19, Page 147 of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion,
may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice
of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: PRINCY VALIATHODATHIL, Esq.
FBN 70971
18-000170
April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0110
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL
NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.
LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING
TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY
OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order dated March 17, 2021 entered in Civil
Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in the Circuit
Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein NEW PENN FINANCIAL
D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE
SERVICING, Plaintiff and RONALD C. LAMBERT;
LINDA J. LAMBERT; THOMAS
EVANS; CITY OF DELTONA; CITIBANK,
N.A.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 are defendants, Laura E. Roth,
Clerk of Court, will sell the property at public
sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning
at 11:00 AM on May 18, 2021 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF DELTONA
LAKES UNIT TWENTY-SIX, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, AT
PAGE 59, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1119 N Old Mill Dr.
Deltona, FL 32725
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN
THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY
ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE
OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE
SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M VANSLETTE, ESQ.
FBN: 92121
M170638
April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0109
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 2018 10406 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR
INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE ON
BEHALF OF THE
NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC.,
CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN
TRUST, SERIES 2006-H,
Plaintiff, vs.
ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT
HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN
ROBERT HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY;
TIMBERLAY ANN HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY
A. HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY HARVEY;
STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE CLERK OF COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; THE
HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
Granting Plaintiffs’ Motion to Reschedule the Foreclosure
Sale entered in Civil Case No. 2018 10406
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK
OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR INDENTURE
TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,
AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE
NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC., CWHEQ
REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES
2006-H is Plaintiff and ALAN HARVEY and
TIMBERLAY HARVEY, et al, are Defendants. The
Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at Volusia County's On
Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM on May 25, 2021, in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the
following described property located in VOLUSIA
County, Florida, as set forth in said Consent Final
Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 18, BLOCK 4 SILVER SANDS SUBDIVISION,
SECTION "C" AS SHOWN ON MAP IN
BOOK, 25, PAVE 163, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
The court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic
Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin,
and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance
with the attached service list this 08th day
of April, 2020.
MATTHEW EDWARD HEARNE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 84251
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-088543-F01
April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0108
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL
CitiMortgage, Inc.,
Plaintiff, vs.
Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda Smith, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein CitiMortgage,
Inc. is the Plaintiff and Amanda M. Smith
a/k/a Amanda Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the
Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk
of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning
at 11:00 AM on the 4th day of May, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES,
PART OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP
19 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST AND RESUB'
D BLOCK X AND PART OF BLOCK W,
UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
11, PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 9th day of April, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
17-F02963
April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0107
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10672 CIDL
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR
LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,
Plaintiff, VS.
MARIA M. RIVERA; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant
to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on December 9, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018
10672 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein, U.S.
BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER
PARTICIPATION TRUST, is the Plaintiff, and MARIA M.
RIVERA; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST; CARMEN
PEREz; MANUEL CORNIELES; PNC BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO; STATE
OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; SUNTRUST
BANK; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MANUEL COMIELES;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CARMEN PEREz; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF HELAYNE PARTIDAS A/K/A HELAYNE
CHIQUINQUIRA PARTIDAS; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION
2; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT; UNITED
STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY;
UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION 1 N/K/A HELAYNE
PARTIDA; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the
highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on May 6, 2021 at
11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 12, BLOCK 1672, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT 73,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 11
THROUGH 13, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 7 day of April, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: zACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1338-095B
April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0106
***************************
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 11972 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
WACHOVIA BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC.,
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-WWF1,
Plaintiff, vs.
TONY V. SUTTON, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated March 29,
2021, and entered in Case No. 2018 11972 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which U.S. Bank National
Association, as Trustee, successor in interest
to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Park Place
Securities, Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2004-WWF1 , is the Plaintiff and Tony
V. Sutton a/k/a Tony Sutton, Argent Mortgage Company,
LLC, Florida Housing Finance Corporation,
Tony V. Sutton , are defendants, the Volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the May 13, 2021
the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 8, IN BLOCK 776, OF DELTONA LAKES
UNIT THIRTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
AT PAGE(S) 101-118, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2816 S SLATER DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 02 day of April, 2021.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JOSHUA PASQUALONE
Florida Bar Number 41835
18-020441
April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0105
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 30765 CICI
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
CORA LEE MOULTRIE A/K/A CORA L.
MOULTRIE, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 21,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 30765 CICI
of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida in which Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A., is the Plaintiff and Cora Lee
Moultrie a/k/a Cora L. Moultrie, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on
online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
Volusia County, Florida at
11:00AM EST on the June 25, 2021 the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Foreclosure:
LOT(S) 15, BLOCK 15 OF OAK PARK
KINGSTON AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6
PAGE 128, ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 638 ABERDEEN ST, DAYTONA
BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim
before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6th day of April, 2021.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN P. GRYGLEWICz
Florida Bar Number 762121
19-009201
April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0104
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 10856 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES
INC., ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-M1,
Plaintiff, vs.
ACA REALTY & CONSULTING CORP., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 18, 2021, and
entered in 2018 10856 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT
SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-M1
is the Plaintiff and (1) D.A. SCHRECKENGHOST, AS
CO-TRUSTEE OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIVE
LAND TRUST, A LAND TRUST DATED MAY 17,
2016; (2) ACA REALTY & CONSULTING CORP.; (3)
UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK
DRIVE LAND TRUST, DATED MAY 17, 2016;
(4) ANTHONY M. MORRONE, JR., AS CO-TRUSTEE
OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIVE LAND TRUST, A
LAND TRUST DATED MAY 17, 2016; (5) JULIE
RINEHART, AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE 1671 N.
MERRICK DRIVE LAND TRUST, A LAND TRUST
DATED MAY 17, 2016; (6) BAHA BOTROS, AS CO-TRUSTEE
OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIVE LAND
TRUST, A LAND TRUST DATED MAY 17, 2016; (7)
DAVID CARTER, AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE 1671 N.
MERRICK DRIVE LAND TRUST, A LAND TRUST
DATED MAY 17, 2016; (8) JOHN OVIATT, AS CO-TRUSTEE
OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIVE LAND
TRUST, A LAND TRUST DATED MAY 17, 2016. are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on May 06, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 516, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
SIXTEEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,
PAGES 234-THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1671 N. MERRICK
DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 9 day of April, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
17-077711
April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0112
***************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the order of Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure
dated June 30, 2010, and entered in Case
No. 2009 30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED
ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)
2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C. NOLAN;
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C.
NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk
of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 18th day of June,
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane, Holly
Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this April 19, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0118
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 2019 12262 CIDL
MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,
Plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF MARY S. GRIFFIN; UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES
AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL T. GRIFFIN;
JON D. SCHNEIDER; MARY EGGLESTON;
WILLIAM J. SCHNEIDER; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA,
Defendant(s).
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL T. GRIFFIN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: UNKNOWN
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 14, BLOCK 1716, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT
65, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO MAP IN
MAP BOOK 28, PAGES 117 TO 121, INCLUSIVE,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1963 LYNN RIVER DR, DELTONA, FL 32738
has been filed against you and you are required to serve
a copy of your written defenses, if any, on FRENKEL
LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP, Plaintiff's
attorney, whose address is One East Broward Blvd.,
Suite 1111, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301 on or before
June 01, 2021, (no later than 30 days from the date of
the first publication of this Notice of Action) and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; other-wise
a default will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain
assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724,
(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama
Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at Volusia
County, Florida, this 14th day of April, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN
& GORDON, LLP,
One East Broward Blvd., Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301
04-087179-F00
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0117
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 30277 CICI
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming interest by, through,
under or against the Estate of Pasquale A.
Ciero a/k/a Pasquale Ciero, Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: MICHAEL J. MCADAMS
Last Known Address: 30 Valley Ave. Apt. 1 Newburgh,
NY. 12550
TO: THOMAS ANTHONY CIERO, SR. A/K/A
THOMAS A. CIERO
Last Known Address: 4411 W. Monte Cristo Ave.
Glendale, Az. 85306
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property
in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 6, GEORGETOWN DUPLEXES, UNIT 1, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE(S) 172, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required to serve
a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,
Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney,
whose address is 2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within thirty (30) days of the
first date of publication on or before May 25, 2021, and
file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against you for
the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS
WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7
days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder
participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho
a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en
gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no
menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on April 7, 2021.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F02352
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0116
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 11219 CIDL
LHOME MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-RTL1,
Plaintiff, vs.
AAA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SERVICES
LLC; ANDRES GUERRA; TOWN OF PONCE
INLET, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure filed March 4, 2021 and entered in
Case No. 2020 11219 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
7th Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,
wherein LHOME MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-RTL1 is
Plaintiff and ANDRES GUERRA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;
AAA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SERVICES
LLC; TOWN OF PONCE INLET, FLORIDA; are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court,
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC
SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on May 6, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 21, BLOCK 322, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT
EIGHT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
25, PAGE 165, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8th day of April, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
20-00653
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0115
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 30228 CICI
MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE,
Plaintiff, vs.
DIANE E. MCCALL; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.
1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated
March 29, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020
30228 CICI of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein MEB LOAN TRUST IV,
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN
ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS
TRUSTEE is Plaintiff and DIANE E. MCCALL; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY
RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E.
ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m.,
on May 14, 2021 , the
following described property as set forth in said
Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 40, BLOCK 2, PALM GROVE SUB
NINTH ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 39, ET SEQ., OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN
THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION, MAY
ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF
THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED
AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED April 12, 2021.
FAzIA S. CORSBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1396-175960
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0114
***************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2019-10662-CIDL
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE
COMPANY (Formally Known as MetLife Insurance
Company, USA),
Plaintiff, vs.
AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure date the 21st day of February
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019-10662-CIDL,
of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
(FORMALLY KNOWN AS METLIFE INSURANCE
COMPANY, USA), is the Plaintiff and AUBREY M.
HOWE A/K/A AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE; BETH
E. PEARCE; STATE OF FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are defendants.
The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website
for on-line auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 6th
day of May 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14, BLOCK B, DIXSON ACRES, A
SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
19, PAGE 43, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 417 DIXSON STREET,
ORANGE CITY, FL 32763
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 13 day of April 2021.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-03132-F
April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0113
***************************