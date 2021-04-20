 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 149-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #481000000200  10 14 28 E 129.80 FT MEAS ON N/L OF NW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 PER OR 4375 PG 4622 & W 6 AC OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 PER OR 3402 PG 0957 & 0961 & PG 0958

Name in which assessed: JOHNNY DIXON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10684-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #533713010050  LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 1 MASON TERRACE HOLLY HILL MB 7 PG 76 PER OR 5274 PGS 1305-1306 PER OR 6134 PGS 1893 & 1894 PER OR 7382 PG 4896

Name in which assessed: HOLLY HILL SUN SHINE INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PAUL DILLON the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13765-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702030670  47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 6270 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 11550 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 67 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC C UNREC SUB NO 218 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2163 PG 25 PER OR 5639 PG 4351 PER OR 5643 PG 1341 PER OR 5682 PG 3473 PER OR 5722 PGS 3889-3890

Name in which assessed: YUMILA HERNANDEZ BACALLAO & NORAIDYS HERNANDEZ

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3235-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #703204060200  LOTS 20 TO 23 INC BLK F LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960

Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER ETALS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 196-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #482800000100  28 14 28 S 500 FT OF E 120 FT OF NW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 PER OR 2424 PG 0543 PER OR 6623 PG 3926 PER OR 7019 PG 1933 PER OR 7039 PG 0603

Name in which assessed: FREDDIE TAYLOR JR ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11338-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #533990100010  LOT 1 BLK J H L HIGBEE ADD DAYTONA PER OR 1242 PG 0520 PER UNREC D/C

Name in which assessed: JEROME BERNARD SMITH

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ERIK BLUEMKE the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13843-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702043290  47 18 34 E 330 FT OF W 2640 FT OF S 330 FT MEAS ON E/L OF N 20734.92 FT MEAS ON W/L OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA LOT 329 CAPE ATL SEC D UNREC SUB NO 219 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3081 PG 1149 PER OR 7198 PG 1741 PER OR 7337 PG 3630

Name in which assessed: HENRIETTA HELTON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3250-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #703204120210  LOTS 21 & 22 BLK L LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 6 PG 250 PER OR 1707 PG 1106 PER OR 5378 PG 3818 PER OR 5639 PG 4258 PER OR 5793 PGS 4802-4803

Name in which assessed: MARIE JEANNE DEMESMIN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6914-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #813042250190  LOT 19 BLK 1184 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 42 MB 27 PGS 262-266 INC PER OR 3943 PG 0573 PER D/C 4792 PG 0228 PER OR 6941 PG 4772 PER OR 7054 PG 1616

Name in which assessed: BRIAN K BROMAGEN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11603-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #630309000090  LOT 9 EXC E 3 FT & N 1/2 OF LOT 11 VASS SUB BLK F WILSONS PORT

Name in which assessed: JUANITA F LILLY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 14508-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #741808020020  LOT 2 BLK 2 INWOOD SUB NEW SMYRNA PER OR 2557 PG 277

Name in which assessed: ALFONSO & WESSIE JEAN BROWN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5841-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #813002200270  LOT 27 BLK 20 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 2 PER OR 1633 PG 269 PER OR 6931 PG 2603 PER OR 6941 PG 4770 PER OR 7054 PG 1617

Name in which assessed: BRIAN K BROMAGEN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 7475-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #813054200040  LOT 4 BLK 1459 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 54 PER OR 2999 PG 1634 PER OR 6600 PG 0990

Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12578-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533983020010  E 45 FT OF LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 2 GREEN SUB BLK 31 DAYTONA EXC 100% SUB SURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 5118 PG 906 PER OR 6095 PGS 0930-0931 PER OR 6317 PG 2676 PER OR 6811 PG 0744 PER OR 6867 PG 2123

Name in which assessed: NICOLA MARSIGLIA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 16216-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #853812000570  LOT 57 RIVER PARK MOBILE HOME COLONY SEC 1 MB 28 PG 4 PER OR 2093 PG 1879 EXC 50 PC SUB SURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2345 PG 0072 PER OR 6980 PGS 3587-3588

Name in which assessed: BH-18 PROPERTIES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that SHAUNA SUTHERLAND the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8363-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424269000330  S 140 FT ON N 400 FT OF W 165 FT OF LOT 6 BLK 21 FLEMING FITCH GRANT AKA LOT 33 RIVIERA ESTATES UNREC SUB NO 233 PER OR 1721 PG 1828 PER OR 5656 PGS 2214-17 INC PER OR 5670 PG 2916 PER OR 7035 PG 1261 PER OR 7179 PG 0232

Name in which assessed: 2318844 ONTARIO INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7553-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #420300030071  3 14 32 N 97.48 FT OF S 231.5 FT OF N 870 FT OF W 150 FT OF E 300 FT W OF O S BLVD OF LOT 3 PER OR 4303 PG 4963-4964 PER OR 5813 PG 4007 PER OR 6463 PG 4006 PER OR 6790 PG 2895 PER OR 7334 PG 3210

Name in which assessed: 1050 OCEAN SHORE BLVD LLC ATTN KRISTY MCGARVEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12742-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #133600000090  36 21 33 S 80 FT OF N 537.5 FT ONW/L BEING 300 FT ON N/L & 244.87 FT MEAS ON & N OF CANAL & BEING 282 FT ON SW/L & W 50 FT ON S/L OF W 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 4040 PG 1488

Name in which assessed: MURRAY B BAXTER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WARD DEVELOPMENT LLC ZACK WARD the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2393-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #701504030050  LOTS 5 TO 9 INC BLK C RESUB BLKS 3 4 & 6 DELAND HEIGHTS DELAND PER D/C 5787 PG 2225

Name in which assessed: FRANK R DEBARTOLO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12598-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533986010030  39-15-33 N 55 FT LOT 3 BLK 1 EDMONDSON SUB MB 1 PG 135 MB 12 PG 135 EXC 100% SSRTS PER OR 2960 PG 1019 PER OR 6525 PG 0793 PER OR 7040 PG 3109 PER OR 7186 PG 4611 PER OR 7189 PG 0938 PER OR 7382 PG 2881

Name in which assessed: TAXEASE FLORIDA REO LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 9804-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #523826020020  LOT 2 BLK 2 HOUSERS SUB OF W 1/2 OF LOT 1 BLK 56 DAYTONA & LOT 7 PLEASANT PARK DAYTONA

Name in which assessed: WILLIAM O & KATIE ET BARRETT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12816-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #740906100081  9 17 34 LAND E OF BUENOS AYRES AVE IN FRONT OF LOT 8 BLK 10 COOPER SUB PER OR 4996 PG 2433 PER OR 7000 PG 3961

Name in which assessed: EILAI INVESTMENTS LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3011-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #703204120280  LOTS 28 & 29 BLK L LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS  MB 22 PG 92 PER OR 6699 PG 0009 PER OR 6779 PG 0925

Name in which assessed: R & L AUTOMATIC SERVICES INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8069-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #424110160020  LOT 2 TO 8 INC BLK 16 ORMOND HGTS ORMOND MB 6 PG 231 PER OR 4499 PG 4651 PER DC 4062 PG 4130 PER OR 6234 PG 2687 PER OR 6237 PG 1139 PER OR 6960 PG 0838

Name in which assessed: FRANCES L STRICKLAND TRS FRANCES L STRICKLAND TRUST

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 4TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 8TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 22, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10679-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #533709000050  E 72 FT OF N 108.5 FT OF LOT 5 EXC N 8.5 FT IN ST BROWNS SUB MB 9 PG 253 PER OR 7389 PG 4413

Name in which assessed: ESTELLE M CLAY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13213-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #745006000020  LOT 2 EXC RD RWY & LOT 3 KNAPP SUB SHEPPARD & SANCHEZ GRANT PER OR 2393 PG 702 PER OR 7198 PG 4602 PER OR 7220 PG 2289 PER OR 7259 PG 0400 PER OR 7424 PG 2954

Name in which assessed: JOHN J WEBER ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 18TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26TH day of MARCH, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3012-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #703204120300  LOTS 30 & 31 BLK L LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 22 PG 92 PER OR 6699 PG 0009 & OR 6734 PG 2720

Name in which assessed: ADRIAN HART

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 9737-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #620401170160  4 16 32 LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 17 DAYTONA BEACH ESTATES

Name in which assessed: MILDRED DEWEY C/O CHARLES R DEWEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 4TH day of MAY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 8TH day of APRIL, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

April 22, 2021

 

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

AMERICANO BEACH LODGE 

RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM

DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:

Date:  April 30, 2021           Time:   12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):

Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex

125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114 

Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s).  This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:   

CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in  WEEK No(s) _________

(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).

The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits.  Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  

Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.  

The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.

Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record,  and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed. 

Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.   

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein. 

The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 8015, Page 1950, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.  

THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 26th day of March, 2021, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.

Exhibit “A “ sets forth the Combined Descriptions that includes Record Owner/Obligor’s, or junior lienholder, if any, name and notice address (“RO”), Condominium Unit No.(s)/Week No.(s) (“U/W”), Claim of Lien Official Records Book/Page of recording site in Volusia County, Florida (“CL ORB/PG”), Claim of Lien total due (“Amt Due”) and per diem amount, if any, (“PD”) as follows: 

RO: EACR9527: ROBERT E EACRET, JOYCE A EACRET, 8798 N. RAIDIN DRIVE , CITRUS SPRINGS, FL  34433, U/W 1/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;

RO: BREC8402: DONALD M. BRECHER, MARY D. BRECHER, 22872 N. MAIN , MORTON, IL  61550, U/W 4/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: CAPP8084: GARY CAPPELLO, MELORA RODRIGUEZ, 24 EAST AVENUE , HICKSVILLE, NY  11801, U/W 6/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;

RO: KNIS27290: Gregg Knisely,  827 E Moler Avenue , Martinsburg, WV  25404, U/W 101/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $4,557.14 , PD $0.00;

RO: GANT8799: MICHAEL DAVID GANT, 12830 NW 160TH AVENUE , MORRISTON, FL  32668, U/W 102/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: TURN8828: KRISTIN TURNER, ROBERT BODEN, 12301 KERNAN FOREST BLVD APT 203 , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32225, U/W 102/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: TURP6316: CALVIN E. TURPIN, TAMMY B. TURPIN, P.O. BOX 204 WORLEY CK RD , WILEY, GA  30581, U/W 104/105/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;

RO: MILL6657: CHARLOTTE A MILLER, PAUL R MILLER, 570 HILBISH AVE, AKRON, OH  44312, U/W 106/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;

RO: CHAN26349: Lori A Chance,  12220 Clear Lake Drive. , New Port Richey, FL  34668, U/W 106/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $4,557.14 , PD $0.00;

RO: SHUG27969: Melissa Shugart,  321 Williams Road , Pelzer, SC  29669, U/W 108/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: COLE6719: KILEY COLE, SLOAN FARMER, PO Box 495 , Sumterville, FL  33585, U/W 107/109/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $4,328.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: GREY8302: JAMES GREY, CATHERINE GREY, 1629 Bismarck Cir , Windor, GA  30680, U/W 111/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;

RO: GRIF6619: DEBORAH GRIFFITH, DUANE GRIFFITH, RT 11 Box 565 , Lake City, FL  32024, U/W 111/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;

RO: GREY8302: JAMES GREY, CATHERINE GREY, 1629 Bismarck Cir , Windor, GA  30680, U/W 112/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: DUAR9120: DANIELE MENDES, DELANI DUARTE, 419 New Haven Avenue Apt U, Milford, CT  06460, U/W 203/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO: DEGA36119: WINDIE S DEGAGLIA, JOSEPH LOMBARDI AKA JOSEPH LOMBARDO, 3425 SW 2nd Avenue Apt 204, Gainsville, FL  32607, U/W 208/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,535.67 , PD $0.00;

RO: BING9594: ADELE P BING,  1901 Cypress Gardens Blvd , Winter Haven, FL  33884, U/W 212/35 EVEN, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,282.80 , PD $0.00;

RO: GANT8799: MICHAEL DAVID GANT,  12830 NW 160TH AVENUE , MORRISTON, FL  32668, U/W 215/217/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;

RO: CLAR6451: TINA M CLARKSON, ARNOLD JOHN CLARKSON, JR, 11749 NE 139TH PL , FORT MCCOY, FL  32134-6815, U/W 223/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due  $4,431.61 , PD $0.00;

RO: RUFF9817: DONALD L. RUFF, BONNIE E. RUFF, 35820 SINGLETARY RD , MYAKKA CITY, FL  34251-9504, U/W 303/41, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;

RO: THAR5834: RONNY R. THARP,  27515 N 64th Dr , Phoenix, AZ  85083, U/W 310/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $4,614.53 , PD $0.00;

RO: RODG6034: FRED L RODGERS, BETH HARRISON RODGERS, 201 FARMERS BRANCH RD. , WHIGHAM, GA  39897, U/W 312/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: GALE8728: LINDA L. GALEMORE, MEGGAN L. GALEMORE, 305 Lawton Blvd , Knoxville, TN  37934, U/W 315/317/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;

RO: RICK5760: SCOTT RICKETTS AKA SCOT RICKETTS, KARLA RICKETTS, 11902 CANYON ROCK LN , TOMBALL, TX  77377, U/W 316/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $3,700.88 , PD $0.00;

RO: BENN5260: BEVERLY BENNETT, TONY BENNETT, 740 NORTHEAST 20TH ST. , OKLAHOMA CITY, OK  73105, U/W 318/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: GOIN5730: ROSEMARIE GOIN,  8366 CHERISH DRIVE , MICCO, FL  32976, U/W 320/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $4,495.77 , PD $0.00;

RO: CREM29719: KAI CREMATA,  14900 EAST ORANGE LAKE BLVD #353 , KISSIMMEE, FL  34747, U/W 324/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due  $4,420.41 , PD $0.00;

RO: GAUT8278: CAROL A. GAUTHIER,  W8007 S US HIGHWAY 2/141 TRLR 201 , IRON MOUNTAIN, MI  49801, U/W 403/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due  $702.84 , PD $0.00;

RO: BREC6575: DONALD M. BRECHER, MARY D BRECHER, 22872 NORTH MAIN STREET , MORTON, IL  61550, U/W 404/405/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;

RO: ADKI61757: Gary D. Adkinson,  PO Box 265176 , Daytona Beach, FL  32126, U/W 404/405/5, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due  $4,447.53 , PD $0.00;

RO: STET5633: PAULA JEAN STETTLER, 808 East Annie Street , TAMPA, FL  33612, U/W 404/405/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due  $4,241.19 , PD $0.00;

RO: WARD36624: APRIL WARD, 1419 Beaumont Dr , Montgomery, AL  36111, U/W 407/409/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due  $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;

RO: MCDO6973: L.A. MCDONOUGH, ELIZABETH R. WIGG, 1892 CLUBHOUSE DR , PORT ORANGE, FL  32128, U/W 420/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;

RO: CREM9571: KAI CREMATA,  14900 E ORANGE LAKE BLVD #353, KISSIMMEE, FL  34747, U/W 423/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due  $4,413.26 , PD $0.00;

RO: MONT5159: EDWIN A MONTERO, ADA L MONTERO, 2091 RESTON CIRCLE , ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL  33411, U/W 503/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;

RO: PASC5432: JOHN E. PASCHAL, JR., SHELIA W. PASCHAL, 1395 BETTIS ACADEMY RD , TRENTON, SC  29847, U/W 504/505/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;

RO: BRYA6505: JERRY D. BRYANT, SR, BIRTHA L. BRYANT, PO BOX 1914 , CLEVELAND, MS  38732, U/W 511/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $4,761.26 , PD $0.00;

RO: JACK5503: ANDREA M JACKSON, 4834 CHURCHILL DRIVE , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32208, U/W 516/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due  $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;

RO: DILL4507: MARILYN J DILLS,  1845 Clay Rd , Monticello, GA  31064, U/W 601/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $5,680.01 , PD $0.00;

RO: NEW4714: KENNETH R. NEW,  2142 W BONITA RD , AVON PARK, FL  33825, U/W 601/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;

RO: PHIL48931: AMARA PHILEBAUM,  613 W Jackson St Apt 3, Muncie, IN  47305, U/W 604/605/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $2,895.07 , PD $0.00;

RO: GOVA4641: JERRY J. GOVAARS, CHRISTINE H. GOVAARS, 4331 CENTRAL AVE , SARASOTA, FL  34234, U/W 606/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;

RO: WEBB6931: THOMAS E. WEBB, SR. & CYNTHIA D. WEBB &, THOMAS E WEBB, JR & SHANNON M BURKHART & DONALD S WEBB , 226 SPORTSMAN DRIVE , WELAKA, FL  32193, U/W 611/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $1,788.45 , PD $0.00;

RO: QUAT8974: WILLIAM  T. QUATTLEBAUM JR.,  98 22ND ST NW , WINTER HAVEN, FL  33880, U/W 612/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;

RO: EAST9508: REGINA EASTRIDGE,  2122 S Fremont Ave , Springfield, MO  65804, U/W 616/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $3,764.95 , PD $0.00;

RO: GUY4744: BEN A GUY, JR.,  P. O. BOX 51596 , FT. MEYERS, FL  33994, U/W 620/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $4,278.47 , PD $0.00;

RO: TIME57209: TIMESHAREVALUES.COM LLC ,  969G Edgewater BLVD #390 , Foster City, CA  94404, U/W 620/38, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $1,703.50 , PD $0.00;

RO: DREY5193: SCOTT E DREYFUSS, SANDRA S DREYFUSS, P. O. BOX 267 , ARCHER, FL  32618, U/W 623/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $5,688.19 , PD $0.00;

RO: DAVI4654: TERESSA M. DAVIS,  2436 PALMHURST BLVD. , APOPKA, FL  32703, U/W 624/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $5,688.19 , PD $0.00;

RO: LEMA5020: TRACY A. LEMASTER, COLEEN L. LEMASTER, 6775 E. QUIET RETREAT , FLORENCE, AZ  85132, U/W 624/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $2,968.74 , PD $0.00;

RO: LUGE8449: ROCKWELL M. LUGER, DEBORAH J. LUGER, 2302 N Dover Rd , Dover, FL  33527, U/W 624/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due  $4,356.42 , PD $0.00;

RO: CURI9250: TAMMY WISE CURINGTON,  PO Box 1154 , INVERNESS, FL  34451, U/W 702/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;

RO: WILC3997: CHRISTOPHER J WILCOX,  P. O. BOX 825 , EDGEMONT, SD  57735, U/W 703/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;

RO: SHEH4511: QUINCY SHEHADEH, MARLIN SHEHADEH, 13425 BASTIANO STREET , VENICE, FL  34293, U/W 704/705/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;

RO: MCPH8685: PAULA S. MCPHERSON,  1010 AVE OF PINES , MACON, GA  31204, U/W 706/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $3,484.87 , PD $0.00;

RO: WALK9719: THEODORE D. WALKER,  P.O. BOX 705 , MIMS, FL  32754, U/W 708/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: VOIG4151: ALAN C VOIGHT, TINA M VOIGHT, 110 Majestic Dr , Princeton, WI  27569, U/W 708/41, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;

RO: LUGE4339: ROCKWELL M LUGER, DEBORAH J LUGER, 2302 N Dover Rd , Dover, FL  33527, U/W 707/709/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;

RO: STAR4055: MARY F STARLING,  1711 COULEE AVE , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32210, U/W 711/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO: PACI8718:  PACIFIC COAST EXCURSIONS, LLC C/O CHARLES THOMAS, MANAGER/PRESIDENT , 7819 GLEN CREST WAY , ORLANDO, FL  32836, U/W 711/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;

RO: 43921: MARCUS FAMILY VACATIONS, LLC C/O MARIE ROGERS, PRESIDENT , 3578 LANG RANCH PKWY , THOUSAND OAKS, CA  91362, U/W 718/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due  $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;

RO: BUIC3620: DONALD L BUICE, REBA A BUICE, PO Box 244 , Waverly, GA  31565, U/W 901/31, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;

RO: ADAM3398: DOUGLAS ADAMS, CHERYL ADAMS, 3580 NW 55th Circle , Ocala, FL  34482, U/W 902/48, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: HENR3330: ROBERTO C. HENRIQUEZ,  4072 GLENN HI RD , WINSTON SALEM, NC  27107-3636, U/W 904/905/40, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $7,820.01 , PD $0.00;

RO: COLL3761: JOSEPH E COLLINS, JANICE M COLLINS, 1453 LAKEVIEW ROAD , BYRON, GA  31008, U/W 906/45, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;

RO: COLL3761: JOSEPH E COLLINS, JANICE M COLLINS, 1453 LAKEVIEW ROAD , BYRON, GA  31008, U/W 906/50, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;

RO: ROBE3462: AGNES ROBERSON, A E  ROBERSON, 216 Lake Shore Circle , Acworth, GA  30101, U/W 911/50, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO: PENT3827: MARIE PENTLAND,  8 UNIVERSIDAD LN , PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL  34952, U/W 916/11, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;

RO: BARG3844: ALLEN J BARGMAN, 229 CESARA ESTATES LOOP , MULBERRY, FL  33860, U/W 918/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: FUCE5466: LESLIE B FUCE JR, DOROTHY J FUCE, 340 S W C Owen Ave , CLEWISTON, FL  33440, U/W 920/21, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $1,689.98 , PD $0.00;

RO: CREM9571: KAI CREMATA,  14900 E ORANGE LAKE BLVD #353, KISSIMMEE, FL  34747, U/W 922/30, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due  $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF 

VOLUSIA, STATE OF FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10565 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CLARA B. ROSEN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estaste of CLARA B. ROSEN, deceased, whose date of death was February 11, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

Florida Bar No. 91856

Meeks and Ceely, P.L.

311 E. Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

April 15 & 22, 2021

TRUSTEE NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS GIVEN that on May 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Tropic Shores Condominium, Common Room, 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale the following real properties as described in Schedule “A”.

The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues was initiated on or about January 13, 2021 for Schedule “A” by TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF VOLUSIA COUNTY INC., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors. 

Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee's sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. as a Florida Professional Association, whose address is 1101 Douglas Avenue, Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.

The timeshare interest and obligor(s), subject to this Notice of Sale are described as follows:

Unit Numbers and Week Numbers (as per Schedule “A” attached) in TROPIC SHORES, a condominium according to Book 3578, at Page 1553, and all amendments thereto, if any, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The names of the obligor(s), together with Unit/Week Nos., and Assessments, are shown on Schedule “A” attached hereto. 

The obligor(s) has/have failed to pay maintenance fees and assessments on the timeshare pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. As of the date of this Notice the total amount owed is listed in the attached Schedule “A”. Additionally, 0.043% per diem will be charged to the obligor(s) account to account for further accrual of the delinquent amount. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule “A”, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording. 

The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7991 at Page 1862 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying in full with certified funds in the following amounts: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier's check, or money order) to Trustee, Fresh-Start.Law, P.A, 1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.

DATED: April 5, 2021.

/s/ Matthew R. Gross, J.D.                                                        

Matthew R. Gross, J.D.

Fresh-Start.Law, P.A.

1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

mrg@first.law

(407) 403-5936 (phone)

(407) 842-7248 (telefax)

SCHEDULE "A"

Obligor, Notice Address

Unit # / Week #

Amount Due / Per Diem

Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown, Trustees and successors in trust of the Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown Revocable Living Trust of November 27, 2006 

30 Autumn View Trail Ct. 

Bridgeton, MO 63044

302 / 08

$2,279.22 / $0.98

Margaret Ann Hopkins and Sandra M. McGlothlin, Co-Trustees and their successors in Trust under the MARGARET ANN HOPKINS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST of July 20, 2016 

9893 Elk Run Rd. 

Catlett, VA 20119

304 / 35

$2,319.15 / $1.00

The Estate of Edward F. Conlon

14 Summer St. 

Wakefield, MA 01880

307 / 11

$4,191.12 / $1.80

Phillida C. Hutcheson 

114 Mink Ct. #2065 

Waleska, GA 30183

403 / 51

$1,155.05 / $0.50

The Estate of Nancy S. Coney

1400 E. Thomas St. 

Macomb, IL 61455

405 / 28

$4,145.76 / $1.78

The Estate of Max N. Burchard

609 S. McArthur St. 

Macomb, IL 61455

405 / 28

$4,145.76 / $1.78

Diana M. Veach-Spencer 

3226 Dunlap Ln. Apt F 

Mechanicsville, PA  17055

504 / 34

$2,319.15 / $1.00

Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown, Trustees and successors in trust of the Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown Revocable Living Trust of November 27, 2006 

30 Autumn View Trail Ct. 

Bridgeton, MO 63044

807 / 47

$2,279.22 / $0.98

Phillida C. Hutcheson 

114 Mink Ct. #2065 

Waleska, GA 30183

902 / 26

$2,319.15 / $1.00

Holli K. Neiman

1182 Lakeside Dr S 

Battle Creek, MI 49015

1003 / 16

$4,191.12 / $1.80

Phillida C. Hutcheson 

114 Mink Ct. #2065 

Waleska, GA 30183

1004 / 08

$2,319.15 / $1.00

Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown, Trustees and successors in trust of the Gary P. Brown and Dana M. Dold-Brown Revocable Living Trust of November 27, 2006 

30 Autumn View Trail Ct. 

Bridgeton, MO 63044

1101 / 10

$2,849.99 / $1.23

Margaret Ann Hopkins and Sandra M. McGlothlin, Co-Trustees and their successors in Trust under the MARGARET ANN HOPKINS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST of July 20, 2016 

9893 Elk Run Rd. 

Catlett, VA 20119

1105 / 09

$2,319.15 / $1.00

Diana M. Veach-Spencer 

3226 Dunlap Ln. Apt F 

Mechanicsville, PA  17055

1108 / 35

$2,850.99 / $1.23

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

“Dr. Neil Sandhu will no longer be practicing at NSB MD, effective as of January 15, 2021. Patient medical records may be obtained at 265 N. Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169, (386) 387-2202”

April 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.:  2021 10275 CIDL

ROBERT BOYER,      Plaintiff, 

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF HERMAN E. COLEMAN; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF MARIAN L. COLEMAN, A/K/A MARION L. COLEMAN; and EDITH S. COLEMAN,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF HERMAN E. COLEMAN

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF MARIAN L. COLEMAN

and

EDITH S. COLEMAN.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED of the institution of this action by Plaintiff, ROBERT BOYER, seeking to quiet his title to the following-described real property in Volusia County, Florida:

The West One-Half (1/2) of Lot 8, Block 28, Assessors Map of Orange City, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 3, Pge 86, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RAYMOND A. BIERNACKI, JR., plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2667 Enterprise Road, Orange City, Florida 32763, on or before the 30th day from the date of first publication, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED on: April 13, 2021

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

Volusia County Courthouse

P.O. Box 6043

DeLand, FL 32721-6043

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-32442 FMCI

The Petition of Christie Jacqueline 

Benishek, 

         Petitioner

vs.

       ,

         Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION    

TO: Lakeeta Aimee Gregory Gatley

       5409 100th St S W

       Unit 99843

       Lakewood, WA 98499

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Barbara Fink, Esq

1167 Buena Vista Dr

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

on or before May 20, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: April 5, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

April 15, 22, 29 & May 6, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 10120 CIDL 

LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE

COURT,

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Plaintiff in Interpleader,

v.

NADER PHILLIP ASHCHI, ET AL, ETC.

Claimants in Interpleader.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: NADER PHILLIP ASHCHI, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against the herein named individual defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants; AND

CITIBANK, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Securities Series 2007-HE2.

Nader Phillip Ashchi,

Current Address: UNKNOWN

 

CITIBANK N.A.,

Current Address: UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Complaint for Interpleader has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on or before MAY 11, 2021, on Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, and file the original with this Court  either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

This notice shall be published once each week for four (4) consecutive weeks in the West Volusia Beacon.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on this 23rd day of March, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

April 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   2003 GENERAL GMHGA4240229315A & GMHGA4240229315A. Last Tenants: ANNETTE BUONO and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs .  Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILEHOME PARK, LLC, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE FL, 32127. 386-761-0411.

 April 15 & 22, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-10382-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

TIMOTHY GEORGE SCHAFER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Timothy George Schafer, deceased, File Number 2021-10382-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721; that the decedent's date of death was February 13, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $585.28 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Beverly B. Schafer, 53 Rains Court, Ponce Inlet, Florida 32127

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is April 22, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number: 95641

GREGORY W. MEIER

Florida Bar Number:  65511

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, 

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mails: 

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Pamela B. Schafer

53 Rains Court

Ponce Inlet, Florida 32127

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10677-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DORIS K FARRELL 

a/k/a DORIS BURKE FARRELL 

a/k/a DORIS KATHRYN BURKE

FARRELL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DORIS K FARRELL, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 22, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representatives:

/s/ CAROLE SHEHADE

2487 Wintergreen Way

Gambrills, MD 21054

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

ST. GERARD CONFERENCE

3171 Ridgewood Ave

Edgewater, Florida 32141

Diocesan Council of Orlando,

Society of St. Vincent De Paul,

Inc., Owner

April 22, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

ST. BERNADETTE CONFERENCE

1648 Ocean Shore Dr

Ormond Beach, Florida 32176

Diocesan Council of Orlando,

Society of St. Vincent De Paul, 

Inc., Owner

April 22, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Tin Roof Cottage

134 W. Lauren Ct.

Fern Park, FL 32730

Michelle Aileen Degard

April 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12949-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RONALD EUGENE RENNARD,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RONALD EUGENE RENNARD, deceased, whose date of death was September 25, 2020, File Number 2020-12949-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS

Florida Bar No. 109785

Wright & Casey, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Telephone: (386) 428-3311

Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com

Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ CONSTANCE MARIE SWONGER-HAMBRICK

1224 South Peninsula Drive, 

Unit 406

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10717-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

EDITH JUNE BAUSS,

a/k/a E. JUNE BAUSS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of EDITH JUNE BAUSS, deceased, whose date of death was 10/6/2020; File #2021-10717-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 15, 2021.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.  

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ JEFFREY A. BAUSS

Personal Representative

1162 Lucerne Ln. 

Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

April 15 & 22, 2021 

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 202110384 PRDL 

Div.: 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, SR.

Deceased.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: 

Ronald John Boniarski,Jr. (address unknown) and

Sean Daniel Boniarski (address unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Administration has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand,

Florida 32724, on or before May 3,2021,  and to file the original of  the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to

serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief  demanded, without further notice.

Signed on this 18th day of March, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ B. Lewis

As Deputy Clerk

April 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0641 –  540 S Volusia Ave Orange City, FL 32763 to satisfy a lien on May 12, 2021 at approx. 10:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com:

 

Benjamin Nelson

Burgandy D Smith

Frantz Benjamin

Bradley Scott Schleper

Sonya Fowler

Geoffrey C Kinnaman

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

AMERICANO BEACH LODGE 

RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM

DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:

Date:  April 30, 2021           

Time:   12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):

Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex

125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114 

Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s).  This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:   

CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in  WEEK No(s) __________

(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).

The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits.  Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  

Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.  

The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.

Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record,  and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed. 

Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.   

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein. 

The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 8015, Page 1958, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.  

THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 26th day of March, 2021, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.

Exhibit “A “ sets forth the Combined Descriptions that includes Record Owner/Obligor’s, or junior lienholder, if any, name and notice address (“RO”), Condominium Unit No.(s)/Week No.(s) (“U/W”), Claim of Lien Official Records Book/Page of recording site in Volusia County, Florida (“CL ORB/PG”), Claim of Lien total due (“Amt Due”) and per diem amount, if any, (“PD”) as follows: 

RO: KELS8639: EARL KELSHEIMER AND ANNA MARIE KELSHEIMER, 1020 W. TRINITY AVENUE , CLINTON, IN 47842; U/W 1/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $3,422.17 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BELL7645: NELSON BELLO AND BARBARA BELLO, 1981 S.W. 148TH WAY , MIRAMAR, FL 33027; U/W 1/13; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HACK7829: LYNN ELLEN HACKBARTH   , 6679 N. 107TH ST. , MILWAUKEE, WI 53224; U/W 1/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $3,422.17 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BECH7303: CHARLES G BECHTOLD, III AND SHARI M BECHTOLD, 4550 VANCLUSE RD , AIKEN, SC 29801; U/W 1/27; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $1,567.19 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WEST8830: NELLIE WEST   , 4991 CELTIC WAY , STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30083; U/W 2/3; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,829.18 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BOUN8988: RAYMOND E. BOUNDS AND BEVERLY J. BOUNDS, 39 ARABIAN TRAIL , SPRINGFIELD, IL 62702; U/W 2/29; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MAYN6164: DANNY H. MAYNARD AND CAROL M. MAYNARD, 1544 PINE RIDGE DAIRY RD. , FRUITLAND PARK,, FL 34731; U/W 2/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BOUN8988: RAYMOND E. BOUNDS AND BEVERLY J. BOUNDS, 39 ARABIAN TRAIL , SPRINGFIELD, IL 62702; U/W 3/12; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SCHU9441: WILLIAM L SCHULTZ, 15619 S. CANAAN RD. , ATHENS, OH 45701; U/W 4/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: ROBB7202: GERALD A ROBBINS AND JANET ROBBINS, 1026 BILTMORE DR NW , WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881; U/W 4/39; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BAUM7095: ROBERT PAUL BAUMAN AND KATHLEEN BAUMAN, 7 NORTH 6TH STREET , YOUNGWOOD, PA 15697; U/W 6/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: DOSS6331: ANDY DOSS AND PAM W. DOSS, 141 SALTER ROAD , THOMASTON,, GA 30286; U/W 101/26; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: COTT6616: GARRY B COTTRELL AND MARLA D COTTRELL, 204 ELKMONT DRIVE , BEREA, KY 40403; U/W 101/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: PRES15470: SANDY PRESTON AND MELISSA WRIGHT, 56 LAGARANGE LANE , CHARLESTON, WV 25313; U/W 101/33; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SUTT6888: JAMES M. SUTTLES   , PO BOX 98 , RHODHISS, NC 28667; U/W 101/39; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $4,756.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MCNA6467: JAMES J. MCNALLY   , 12191 S Lewis Dr , Olathe, KS 66061; U/W 102/31; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HEIN6822: DAVID L. HEINDEL   , P.O. BOX 369 , LYNN HAVEN, FL 32444; U/W 103/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WELL6760: BETH A WELLS AND WILLIAM WELLS, 3452 E 400 N , WARSAW, IN 46582; U/W 103/15; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SAMU6540: Ruby D. SAMUELS and Leon SAMUELS Sr, 124 HOLMES HAWKINS DR 5 , GRAY, GA 31032; U/W 103/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,769.05 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: EASL6606: JOSEPH L EASLEY AND LINDA L EASLEY, 430 WILSON FARM ROAD , MARION, KY 42064; U/W 104/105/16; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,814.09 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: RUSS45294: SHAWN RUSSELL AND TONYA RUSSELL, 95300 Karen Walk , Fernanadino Beach, FL 32034; U/W 104/105/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: FARM6842: CHARLES FARMER AND JEAN FARMER, 1826 PEAVINE RD , ROCK SPRING, GA 30739; U/W 104/105/52; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: JENK9836: ERIC S. JENKINS   , 2207 W STAGE COACH TRAIL , SHELBY, NC 28150; U/W 108/36; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: TAYL6991: MARK S TAYLOR AND TAMMY K TAYLOR, 1163 E HIGHWAY 635 , SCIENCE HILL, KY 42553; U/W 107/109/1; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $7,555.07 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GREE6346: BOBBY R. GREEN AND BARBARA C. GREEN, 254 CITRUS AVE. , BARTOW, FL 33830; U/W 111/3; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $1,776.58 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: ROLL9544: JAMES A. ROLLINS   , 4176 WILHITE RD , SEVIERVILLE, TN 37876; U/W 112/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $4,273.52 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: RIVE6553: ALONZO R. RIVERS AND CHAN TA M. RIVERS, 3741 JACKSON BLUFF DR , LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30044; U/W 118/39; CL ORB/PG 7977/3941; Amt Due  $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: STIL5134: MICHAEL E. STILES AND BEVERLY B. STILES, 4601  Union Road , Gastonia, NC 28056; U/W 501/4; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: KING9058: EARNESTINE KING AND RODERICK STEVEN KING SR., 5619 MINOSA CIR W , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209; U/W 501/13; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $3,684.32 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: PERL4863: GEORGE PERL, 2100 SOMERSET BLVD, TROY, MI 48084; U/W 501/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: ROSE7685: DOREEN N. ROSE AND MARK D. DAYTON, 35 PONTIAC STREET , NEW BEDFORD, MA 02745; U/W 501/36; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: CARL6642: DEBORAH S. CARLSON AKA DEBORAH S. HARRELSON, 107 MAJESTIC TRAIL , WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093; U/W 504/505/46; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: CONA5232: JOHN C CONAWAY AND ANA M CONAWAY, 14825 N. 124TH LANE , EL MIRAGE,, AZ 85335; U/W 510/2; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SPAT4931: DOROTHY J. SPATA AND SANTO G. SPATA, 561 SILVER COURSE CIRCLE , OCALA, FL 34472; U/W 510/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MOOR6691: JAMES D. MOORE AND ROBIN E. MOORE, 712 WILLIAMS AVENUE , SACRAMENTO, CA 95838; U/W 512/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $2,511.21 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BREE4988: KEVIN L. BREEN AND SHERRILL A. BREEN, 207 WEST WHITNEY DRIVE , JUPITER, FL 33458; U/W 515/517/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BYRD4942: ERNEST J. BYRD AND DENICE R. BYRD, 6823 CORALBERRY LANE N. , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32244; U/W 516/15; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $4,797.01 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: LAW9154: SANDRA LEIGH LAW AND JOSHUA HUGHEY, 2056 FAIR OAK DRIVE , CLEARWATER, FL 33763; U/W 518/7; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $2,920.58 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: LAWL4965: MICHAEL A. LAWLESS AND BOBBI JO BROOKS, 2307 Benwick Dr , Corinth, TX 76210; U/W 518/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SAVO9576: ROBERT SAVOLIDIS   , 3090 52ND ST SW , NAPLES, FL 34116; U/W 522/27; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HARB5053: JAMES A. HARBIN AND ERICA M. HARBIN, 353 NEW FRIENDSHIP ROAD , UNION GROVE, AL 35175; U/W 524/12; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SPIL6678: JASON D SPILLMAN AND ARLA J SPILLMAN FKA ARLA J SWECKER, 1714 TIERRA ALTA DR , LAKELAND, FL 33813; U/W 524/36; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: POWE5344: JOHN S. POWERS AND TAE S. POWERS, 752 R.A. GRIFFITH HWY. , JASPER, TN 37347; U/W 524/50; CL ORB/PG 7977/3956; Amt Due  $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: COUR8282: DOROTHY F. COURSON   , 1325 GRASSLANDS BLVD APT 343, LAKELAND, FL 33803; U/W 601/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: ARNO9775: CHRISTOPHER S. ARNOLD   , 4116 MAHOGANY DRIVE , STERLING HEIGHTS, MI 48310; U/W 602/51; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due  $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GEOG4624: PATRICIA A. GEOGHEGAN AND MARY C. CURD, 5019 S Convent Ln Apt D , PHILADELPHIA, PA 19114; U/W 607/609/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due  $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HORN26407: ERNEST DAVID HORNE AKA ERNEST D HORNE AND REGINA B HORNE, 821 Walnut Ave. , Charlotte, FL 28208; U/W 610/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due  $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HOLL8201: JILL HOLLAND   , P.O. BOX 505 , BARTOW, FL 33831; U/W 616/50; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due  $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BURK9063: CATHERINE R. BURKE  AND JOHN G. BURKE JR, 1059 BRADFORD DR , WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ 08094; U/W 622/24; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due  $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00;

RO: IMLE4853: BARRY A. IMLER AND DELORES IMLER, PO Box 226 , BEDFORD, PA 15522; U/W 622/32; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due  $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: AUST4647: ALTHEA F. AUSTIN   , 770 COUNTY ROAD 545 , HANCEVILLE, AL 35077; U/W 624/40; CL ORB/PG 7977/3951; Amt Due  $4,431.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: CAMP8307: CHARLES A. CAMPBELL AND ALMEDIA S. CAMPBELL, 120 JESSICA LANE , STATESVILLE, NC 28625; U/W 706/22; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $4,557.14 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BLOI4258: SUSAN T. BLOIR   , 3 Gimbel PL. , Ocean, NJ 07712; U/W 706/40; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $3,421.27 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: CARR4771: MIGUEL CARRASQUILLO AND GLADYS CARRASQUILLO, 3919  CASTELL DR , ORLANDO, FL 32810; U/W 708/4; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BOGA4334: MICHAEL C. BOGA AND BARBARA A. THORPE, 7789 N. FLORIDA AVENUE , CITRUS SPRINGS, FL 34434; U/W 707/709/37; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: DYKE7744: RODNEY G. DYKE AND MARY J. ASKIN, 328 VALENCIA ST. , SEBASTIAN, FL 32958; U/W 710/1; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GRAY8837: HAZEL P. GRAY, 1448 N. WEBSTER AVENUE , LAKELAND, FL 33805; U/W 711/16; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BLAG4100: CYNTHIA G BLAGG   , 16800 APPLE RD , MONTVERDE, FL 34756-3404; U/W 712/48; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $4,148.84 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BIRK4416: PAULA K. BIRKETT   , 3515 FRANKLIN RD , FELICITY, OH 45120; U/W 718/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HOLL4065: EUGENE G HOLLON AND MIRIAM H HOLLON, 701 N. E. 3RD STREET , BELLE GLADE, FL 33430; U/W 720/13; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HILD4181: TAMMY J HILDEBRANDT   , 1573 W 14TH ST , HASTINGS, MN 55033; U/W 719/721/21; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $3,232.66 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: ROSE9273: EUGENE W. ROSENZWEIG AND PENNY M. ROSENZWEIG, 26 MAIN STREET , DANSVILLE, NY 14437; U/W 719/721/26; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $6,029.50 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: LEWI7723: ROBIN SOLIS AND KEVIN LEWIS, 1742 S WOODLAND BLVD UNIT 602 , DELAND, FL 32720; U/W 722/9; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: RIVE7278: OSVALDO RIVERA AND ISABEL RIVERA, 1780 POINCIANA AVE , TITUSVILLE, FL 32796; U/W 724/52; CL ORB/PG 7977/3946; Amt Due  $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 30505 FMCI

DIVISION: 36

In Re: The Marriage of

MIGUEL A ATARIGUANA, Petitioner

and

MERCEDES FELICIA AUCANCELA 

PROANO, Respondent

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE   

TO: MERCEDES FELICIA AUCANCELA

            PROANO

      La Parroquia Febres Cordero

      Canton Guayaquil Provincia De 

      Guayas

      Ecuador

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

MIGUEL A ATARIGUANA

740 Revere Street

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

on or before May 13, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: March 29, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk

April 15, 22, 29 & May 6, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On May 11th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.

Brian Proctor furniture table headboard sofa, Meghan Murphy furniture and household goods

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   1984 FLEE HS FLFL1AD407004869   . Last Tenants: CINDY SAWYER and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs .  Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILEHOME PARK, LLC, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE FL, 32127. 386-761-0411.

 April 15 & 22, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-10741-PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

SANDRA JONES, 

a/k/a SANDRA L. JONES, 

a/k/a SANDRA LEE JONES,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SANDRA JONES, a/k/a SANDRA L. JONES, a/k/a SANDRA LEE JONES, deceased, file number 2021-10741-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is April 15, 2021.

/s/ Richard W. Taylor, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 170139

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 North Florida Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Fax: (396) 734-4579

Email: rtaylor@delandlawyer.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ JEFFREY W. JONES

1460 S. High St.

DeLand, FL 32720

Personal Representative 

April 15 & 22, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12304 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF: 

DAHLIA LATORRE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DAHLIA LATORRE, deceased, whose date of death was July 30, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 15, 2021.

/s/ Stacy A. Eckert

Attorney for Personal 

Representative  

Email: stacyeckertpa@cfl.rr.com

Secondary Email:

pleadings@volusialawyer.com

Florida Bar No. 0988170

Stacy A. Eckert, P.A.

2445 S. Volusia Avenue Suite C1

Orange City, Florida 32763

Telephone: (386) 775-8228

 

/s/ EMILIA LATORRE

Personal Representative

418 Live Oak Avenue

Orange City, FL 32763

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-30081 FMCI

DIVISION: 36

In Re: The Marriage of

Laken Elizabeth Maurer,

Petitioner

and

Gerald Elroy Maurer,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE   

TO: Gerald Elroy Maurer

1126 Avenue I

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Armistead W Ellis Jr, Esq

P O Box 127

Daytona Beach, FL 32115

on or before May 21, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: April 6, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

April 15, 22, 29 & May 6, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF 

VOLUSIA, STATE OF FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10635 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HELEN PATRICIA JOHNSON 

a/k/a HELEN P. JOHNSON

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of HELEN PATRICIA JOHNSON, deceased, whose date of death was February 6, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

Florida Bar No. 91856

Meeks and Ceely, P.L.

311 E. Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ John W. Johnson, Jr.

6940 Rose Lane

La Plata, MD 20646

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10794-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FRANKLIN EUGENE GHEEN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of FRANKLIN EUGENE GHEEN, deceased, whose date of death was January 29, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ KIMBERLY ANN GHEEN

4864 Sweet Cherry Lane

Kalamazoo, MI 49004

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after July 7th, 2021.

When you call, please have the following:

Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).

ITEM #           DESCRIPTION

210003976 (1) Men’s Watch

210004875 (19) check

210005032 (1) iPhone

210005262  Rings

210005504 (1) MEN’S BLACK 

BICYCLE

210005509 (1-3) Firearm with 

Accessories

210005694 (1) U.S. Currency

210005721 (1) RC AIRPLANE

210006050 (1-3) Firearm W/ 

Accessories

210006154 Firearm W/ Accessories

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on May 6, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 415 Jason Gsoell  $1117.05, 847 Dalton Baker $474.25, 904 Albert Howard $768.65, 212 Marlena Vasquez $1182.10, 117 Yolanda Roberts $1003.55, 414-16 Rigoberto Velez $1684.90 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 1088 Star Orr $970.05, 1222 Nicholas Valdez Dantas $1303.95, 1207 Christopher Zanetti $1207.65, 1026 Tonja Hunt $779.40, 1291 Jessica Petrosky $1791.40 

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10622-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

BEVERLY B. BROWN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BEVERLY B. BROWN, deceased, whose date of death was June 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ MATTHEW R. BROWN

338 Concetta Dr.

Mount Royal, NJ 08061

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 11696 CIDL

CROGDGS, LLC, a Wyoming limited 

liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SAUL & COMPANY, INC., as Custodian (AJAX), SAUL & COMPANY, INC., LEE ARTIS MAY, KENT A. RICHTER, DONNA J. RICHTER, TRANSOUTH MORTGAGE CORPORATION, WILBERT MAY, VOLUSIA COUNTY, COMMERCE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP #9701,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION - 

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

TO: Saul & Company, Inc., as Custodia.n (AJAX), c/o Plymouth Financial Co Inc., PO BOX 2288, Morristown, NJ 07963 

Saul & Company, Inc., PO BOX 403401, Atlanta, GA 403401

Lee Artis May, 331-331 Chipola Ave., Deland, FL 32720

Transouth Mortgage Corporation, c/o Kate Sanders, PO Box 846, Deland, FL 32721 and 1431 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Wilbert May, 331 Chipola Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title described in the Amended Complaint on the following described property has been filed by the Plaintiff:

The West 100 feet of the East 639.87 feet of the South 166.29 feet of the Sl/2 of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 20, Township 17 South, Range 30 East, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, less and except the road right of way.

Property Address: 332 Chipola Ave, Deland, FL 32720

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARVIN L. BEAMAN, JR., ESQ., MARVIN L. BEAMAN, JR., P.A., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 605 N. Wymore Road, Winter Park, FL 32789-2893, on or before April 27, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on plaintiffs attorney or immediately  thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

DATED on March 12, 2021

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

April 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   1983 LIBE HS 10615746 . Last Tenants: KATHY SMITH and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs  .  Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILEHOME PARK, LLC, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE FL, 32127. 386-761-0411.

 April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10850 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DENNIS RICHARD HARRINGTON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of DENNIS RICHARD HARRINGTON, deceased, whose date of death was December 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

ALYSON G. MORELLI, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar Number: 296326

ASTRID DE PARRY, P.A.

107 East Church Street

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: (386) 736-1223

Fax: (386) 736-1022

E-Mail: email@delandattorney.com

Secondary E-Mail: astriddeparry@gmail.com 

Personal Representative:

KENNETH EUGENE FINLEY

503 Leaf Circle

DeLand, Florida 32724

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-10377 PRDL

Division  PROBATE 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

DOREEN L. AYERS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Doreen L. Ayers, deceased, whose date of death was September 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.

Adam O. Kirwan

Attorney for Ancillary Personal

Representative

Florida Bar Number: 42889

301 North Ferncreek Avenue, Suite C

Orlando, Florida 32803

Telephone: (407) 210-6622

E-Mail: adam@kirwinlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: twolfe@millhornlaw.com

Douglas Allen Ayers

2505 River Run Court

Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52411

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on May 6, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.

U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 2227 William Campbell $609.70, 7722 Norman Wilbur $1727.80, 1138 Chelsea Frye $1481.85, 8830 Kristofer Spellacy $1171.30, 8829 Jeff Hawkins $1201.30 

April 15 & 22, 2021

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

AMERICANO BEACH LODGE 

RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM

DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:

Date:  April 30, 2021           

Time:   12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):

Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex

125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114 

Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s).  This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:   

CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in  WEEK No(s) _______

(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).

The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits.  Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  

Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.  

The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.

Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record,  and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed. 

Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.   

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein. 

The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 8015, Page 1939, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.  

THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 26th day of March, 2021, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.

Exhibit “A “ sets forth the Combined Descriptions that includes Record Owner/Obligor’s, or junior lienholder, if any, name and notice address (“RO”), Condominium Unit No.(s)/Week No.(s) (“U/W”), Claim of Lien Official Records Book/Page of recording site in Volusia County, Florida (“CL ORB/PG”), Claim of Lien total due (“Amt Due”) and per diem amount, if any, (“PD”) as follows: 

RO: COLL9727: Charles E. Collins and Connie D. Collins, 1802 NE 22nd St , Ocala, FL  34470-4431; U/W 202/3; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: EDLO6120: Herman Edlow and Lorriane M. Edlow, 1423 Waterview Dr , Deltona, FL  32738-6251; U/W 203/20; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: JACK6369:  Willie F Jackson and Shari L Hunter, 704 Date Palm Dr , West Palm Beach, FL  33403-3232; U/W 206/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $5,716.70 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: QUIN8138: Jerry M. Quincey and Pamela Quincey, 15450 NW 2nd Ct , Trenton, FL  32693-8501; U/W 208/1; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,577.19 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: DEFR6507: Victor J. Defrance, Jr. and Susan M. Defrance, 123 E Academy St , Clayton, NJ  08312-1503; U/W 210/30; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $4,761.26 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: CROS7425: Ronda L Crosby and Denise L Crosby, 626 Fieldstone Way , Evans, GA  30809-4411; U/W 212/24; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,532.80 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: STEW61286: Jeff Stewart  , 4321 W McNab Rd Apt 23 , Pompano Beach, FL  33069-4921; U/W 212/29; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,475.74 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: FULG9610: Robert O. Fulgham and Jill S. Fulgham, 22457 NW 60th Ave , Lawtey, FL  32058-2781; U/W 212/48 Even; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,508.28 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BING9594: Adele P Bing  , 1901 Cypress Gardens Blvd , Winter Haven, FL  33884-1552; U/W 212/35/EVEN; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,282.80 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SELD8087: Bruce Seldner and Sharon  K Webb Seldner, 1391 4th Ct , Vero Beach, FL  32960-5815; U/W 220/39; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MCGU9349: Michael Lee Mcguire  , PO Box 1192 , Deland, FL  32721-1192; U/W 220/46; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: PERR6208: Kenneth G. Perry and Jacquelyn M. Perry , 52 Pinehill Rd , Debary, FL  32713-3018; U/W 222/5; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,025.18 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GIBS6209: Gary Gibson  , 5218 Delphin Ln , Jacksonville, FL  32244-2243; U/W 222/23; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $4,148.84 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BURT54557: Robert D. Burton and Sharon R. Burton, 4086 Lyons Center Rd , Vidalia, GA  30474-9729; U/W 223/34; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WILL6076: Desmalean Williams and Daniel L. Walker, 3836 Crusade Dr , Winston Salem, NC  27101-2245; U/W 224/52; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $5,670.76 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: ELKI9612: Robbie D. Elkins and Evelyn Janet Elkins, 693 Plantation Cir , Waynesville, GA  31566-4515; U/W 224/25/EVEN; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $3,026.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: DURH6525: Smitty Durham and Beverly Durham, 4418 Hanover Park Dr , Jacksonville, FL  32224-8605; U/W 204/205/15; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SMIT15382: David R. Smith  , 1375 Rose Ln , Amissville, VA  20106-2182; U/W 204/205/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $4,307.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BOSC5885: Cathy J. Boscoe Aka Cathy Boscoe  , 1505 Woodcroft Dr , Raleigh, NC  27609-3569; U/W 207/209/6; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $4,633.32 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HAMI6376: Denise M. Hamilton and John R Hamilton, 351 Eagle Trail Ct , Whitewater, CO  81527-9476; U/W 215/217/24; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: JOHN6325: Dale A. Johnson and Teresa Johnson, 4464 Nc Highway 16 S , Moravian Falls, NC  28654-9457; U/W 215/217/52; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SCAR7715: Scott Scarpone  , 21 Newark Pompton Tpke , Pequannock, NJ  07440-1621; U/W 219/221/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3970; Amt Due  $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: COLE8129: June A. Huston and Floyd R Huston, 108 Long Forest Dr Apt 11 , Greenville, SC  29617-2058; U/W 301/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WRIG6031: Vontez L Wright and Richardean Wright, 9279 Whisper Glen Dr N , Jacksonville, FL  32222-2539; U/W 302/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BEDN5939: Jacqueline S. Bednar  , 8456 Spring Hill Dr , Spring Hill, FL  34608-6034; U/W 302/31; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HEPB7075: Clifford C. Hepburn and Muriel D. Hepburn, 1050 Forest Overlook Dr SW # D , Atlanta, GA  30331-8344; U/W 306/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MAGA5923: Frank A. Magaro and Grace Stoner, 1052 Country Club Rd , Camp Hill, PA  17011-1052; U/W 308/19; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: PATT5827: Calvin P. Patterson and Sherry D Irvin, 1108 Golden Shiner Ave , Ruskin, FL  33570-3311; U/W 308/20; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $3,346.55 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BOLL26344: John B Bollinger and Bonnie D Bollinger, 682 Hudson Jones Rd , Cochran, GA  31014-1832; U/W 310/14; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SCHW8314: Keith Schwarz  , 9115 Deer Ln , Navarre, FL  32566-1112; U/W 310/16; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: 31564: Hugh B. June and Maxine June, 2730 Myrica Rd , West Palm Beach, FL  33406-5185; U/W 310/42; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $4,732.73 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: THAR5834: RONNY R. THARP , 27515 N 64th Dr , Phoenix, AZ  85083-7567; U/W 310/51; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $4,614.53 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: PUTN7263: James H. Putnam, Jr  , 813 Dameron Rd , Bessemer City, NC  28016-8791; U/W 311/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BERT7441: Richard E. Bertie and Debra F. Bertie, PO Box 10 6031 Hunter Rd., Keystone Hgts, FL  32656-0010; U/W 311/13; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SUMM9140: Casey J. Summers and Kimberly K. Summers, 1556 S Graham Creek Rd , Covington, IN  47932-8174; U/W 311/35; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: DYE3242: Scott Edward Dye aka Scott Dye and Aurora Dye, 26 Chestnut St , West Salem, OH  44287-9021; U/W 312/3; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $3,887.72 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: RODG6034: Fred L Rodgers and Beth Harrison  Rodgers Aka Beth Rodgers, 201 Farmers Branch Rd , Whigham, GA  39897-3921; U/W 312/7; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: JOHN9149: Johnnie Johnson and Melissa Miller, 1069 Meadowcrest Dr , Waterford, MI  48327-2937; U/W 316/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WEBB27498: Michael S Webb and Andrea Mandujano, 1118 17th Ave , Rockford, IL  61104-5342; U/W 318/14; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: VAND5782: Scott Vandusen and Lynn H. Hankins, 298 Cory Ave NE , Palm Bay, FL  32907-2471; U/W 318/29; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BESS28002: Wayne E. Bess and Vickie L Bess Aka Vicki L Bess, 524 Sims Dr , Cedar Hill, TX  75104-7710; U/W 322/17; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $1,658.09 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HOBB7334: Marjorie E. Hobbs  , 515 New Morn Dr , McDonough, GA  30253-7226; U/W 323/25; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $2,158.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: FERG6480: Donald J. Ferguson and Paula J. Ferguson, PO Box 99 , Lecanto, FL  34460-0099; U/W 323/49; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $3,334.41 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GENG6090: Dean E. Gengelbach and Deborah M. Gengelbach, 13151 E County Road 1200 N , Evanston, IN  47531-8080; U/W 304/305/5; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BROW6381: Henry L. Brown  , 1401 Gulf Stream Cir Apt 203 , Brandon, FL  33511-2840; U/W 304/305/11; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: PRAT5891: Wayne Prater  , 78 Opal St , Cartersville, GA  30120-2848; U/W 307/309/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $4,000.99 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: TOLE6265: Brenda J. Toledo  , 7938 Longshadow Ct , Jacksonville, FL  32244-5493; U/W 315/317/22; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BLAK6697: Bryant S Blake Sr. and Audrey Blake, 422 Sharondale Rd , Savannah, GA  31419-2620; U/W 315/317/38; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $6,029.50 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: CAMP7317: William S. Campbell and Beth R. Campbell, 2508 McClanahan Rd , Morristown, TN  37813-4500; U/W 315/317/43; CL ORB/PG 7977/3976; Amt Due  $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: CHAP8066: Timothy J. Chapman  , 3424 W Lemon St , Tampa, FL  33609-1400; U/W 401/2; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $3,422.17; PD $0.00 ;

RO: PILL7282: David Pillsbury  , 1956 Japonica Rd , Winter Park, FL  32792-1810; U/W 401/20; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $3,422.17; PD $0.00 ;

RO: JONE5569: Lyn I Jones  , 1018 Sunset Trl , Babson Park, FL  33827-9633; U/W 402/44; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,658.09; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HARP5663: George Harper and Nancy Harper, 378 E Bark Dr , Tallahassee, FL  32305-8306; U/W 403/10; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,772.56; PD $0.00 ;

RO: TOLE6265: Brenda J. Toledo  , 7938 Longshadow Ct , Jacksonville, FL  32244-5493; U/W 406/12; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,203.54; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MEYE5276: Dennis J. Meyer and Betty Sue T Meyer, 397 Purcell Ave # 1 , Cincinnati, OH  45205-2243; U/W 406/42; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,203.54; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BURT9405: Richard Joseph  Burton and Diane Renee Burton, 2106 Pacer Trl , Beavercreek Township, OH  45434-5600; U/W 406/45; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,203.54; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MEYE9404: Shayne Meyer and Greg Meyer, 17081 Danmeyer Ln , Bridgeville, DE  19933-3273; U/W 408/20; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,652.23; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WILS7771: Artman H. Wilson  , 1907 Enterprise Osteen Rd , Deltona, FL  32738-9346; U/W 408/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,528.12; PD $0.00 ;

RO: LIND54559: Jessica Lindsey and Wendell Steele, 131 Maddie Ln , Shepherdsville, KY  40165-7391; U/W 408/31; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,536.57; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MEYE9404: Shayne Meyer and Greg Meyer, 17081 Danmeyer Ln , Bridgeville, DE  19933-3273; U/W 410/24; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,885.91; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BUTL5369: Michael  Butler and Dolly  Butler, 4265 Cr 317B , Bushnell, FL  33513-4121; U/W 410/34; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,772.56; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HERN5524: Linda H. Hernandez and Francisco Hernandez, 699 Grant St , Alcoa, TN  37701-2758; U/W 410/40; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,772.56; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BURK5372: Richard S. Burke and Lee M. Burke, 712 Fox Tail Ct , New Smyrna Beach, FL  32168-6168; U/W 411/46; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,789.98; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BOUN8988: Raymond E. Bounds and Beverly J. Bounds, 39 Arabian Trl , Springfield, IL  62702-1566; U/W 412/16; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,536.57; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MIRK67330: Joseph Mirko  , 1405 S Fern St # 90839 , Arlington, VA  22202-2810; U/W 416/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,699.68; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SING7351: Scott Singleton and Gladys Singleton, 551 Aster Trce , Canton, GA  30115-5416; U/W 420/41; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,789.98; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GIBS7149: Jean E. Gibson  , 3524 SE 54th Ave , Ocala, FL  34480-1388; U/W 422/31; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,658.09; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BEEM5430: Betty A. Beem and Chris N Beem, 695 State Road 26 , Melrose, FL  32666-4358; U/W 422/42; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,536.57; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MICH9175: Oyd Michael  , 2010 Tuskegee St , Savannah, GA  31405-3768; U/W 422/49; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,536.57; PD $0.00 ;

RO: JENK5702: William D. Jenkins and Lee Anne H. Justus, 1254 Governors Creek Dr , Green Cove Springs, FL  32043-8752; U/W 423/18; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,158.81; PD $0.00 ;

RO: NOLA5529: Dennis A. Nolan and Colleen A. Nolan, 139 Millsaps Rd , Vonore, TN  37885-2824; U/W 423/51; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $2,158.81; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SCHA9635: David W. Schafer and Cindy L. Schafer, 10 Neighbors Ln , York, PA  17406-9230; U/W 424/8/O; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $1,602.66; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SHEP8447: Russell Sheppard and Stacy D. Johnson/Whitmire, 25 County Road 310 , Gainesville, MO  65655-7510; U/W 424/33; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $4,481.61; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BLOO7009: Herman F. Bloodworth and Leona E. Bloodworth, 344 Bandy Rd , La Fayette, GA  30728-4334; U/W 415/417/28; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $7,820.01; PD $0.00 ;

RO: TURN7321: Kim Turner and Tina A Turner, 1015 Grindstone Crk , Hephzibah, GA  30815-8407; U/W 415/417/37; CL ORB/PG 7977/3964; Amt Due $4,478.62; PD $0.00 ;

RO: REYN3679: John H Reynolds and Diana L Reynolds, 59 Lagrange Ln , Charleston, WV  25313-2526; U/W 801/1; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $4,557.14 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GRAY9545: David E Gray and Helen A Gray, 1466 W Blue Springs Ave , Orange City, FL  32763-6765; U/W 801/16; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $4,470.99 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SANC9541: Fernando Sanchez  , 3059 Casita Ct , Fort Worth, TX  76116-4707; U/W 801/31; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,915.53 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: FERR4204: Joseph Ferrone and Jennie S Ferrone, 804 E Garden St , Lakeland, FL  33805-4622; U/W 802/52; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,234.68 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: POTT3875: Allen L Potts and Kathy I Potts, 5440 Darlington Dr , Zanesville, OH  43701-9468; U/W 808/15; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: ANGA4136: John W Angarola and Sue D Angarola, 721 SE Sweetbay Ave , Port St Lucie, FL  34983-4644; U/W 811/2; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GONZ9724: Jose A. Gonzalez and Carmen G. Gonzalez, 23 Sherwood Dr , Hinesville, GA  31313-2810; U/W 811/37; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WELC9550: Connie Welch  , 6519 Flint Gap Rd , Knoxville, TN  37914-9651; U/W 816/28; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MCCU3678: W. Kent Mccullough and D Roxanne Mccullough, 385 Goforth Rd , Morrison, TN  37357-3218; U/W 818/3; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: STAP3849: William L Stapleton and Shelby J Stapleton, 66293 Cambridge Rd N , Pinellas Park, FL  33782-2319; U/W 818/38; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,285.36 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: PATY4237: Marilyn D Paty, Aka and Marilyn D  Johnson, 5259 N 87th St , Milwaukee, WI  53225-3509; U/W 822/7; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,536.57 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: FELI3510: Emiliano Felipe and Faye L Gemelke, 14913 Crestview Ave W , Rosemount, MN  55068-4559; U/W 822/9; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: KIRK54554: Lafayette Kirk and Vickie M. Kirk, 1159 Hanna Dr , Grand Blanc, MI  48439-9305; U/W 823/16; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: JONE3725: Dewey Alan Jones and Deborah Lynn Jones aka Deborah Jones, 2301 Poplar Corner Rd , Brownsville, TN  38012-8031; U/W 804/805/2; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WEHN8873: Melissa Wehner  , 230 Flintwood Dr W , North Vernon, IN  47265-7474; U/W 804/805/32; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $7,105.02 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GUTH3931: Marguerite F Guthrie  , 313 Pine Shadow Ln , Lake Mary, FL  32746-4821; U/W 804/805/34; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $6,971.13 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MAYE3673: Eddie R Mayes and Sharon R Mayes, PO Box 798 , Bronson, FL  32621-0798; U/W 807/809/1; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: GRIF4069: Danny F Griffin and Gwen F Griffin, 1288 Taylorsville Macedonia Rd , Taylorsville, GA  30178-1541; U/W 807/809/41; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,866.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BURD3817: Carolyn K Burden and Emerson Kenneda, 58 Centennial St , Sparta, MI  49345-1302; U/W 815/817/10; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,861.18 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BELA8571: Patricia Jean Belanger  , 433 Sanford Rd , Santa Rosa, CA  95401-5544; U/W 815/817/14; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $5,991.17 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: KOEN3663: Steven R Koenig and Donna J Koenig, 4401 Caborn Rd N , Mount Vernon, IN  47620-6977; U/W 819/821/16; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MORR4696: Michael A Morris and Josette D Frank- Morris, 8149 Englewood Trl , Riverdale, GA  30274-4246; U/W 819/821/27; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MARS54534: Leigh Marshia  , 1432 Trillium Ln , Bowling Green, KY  42104-5519; U/W 819/821/31; CL ORB/PG 7982/3356; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HOUS3457: Ronald C. House and Ruthann House, 7527 Marblehead Rd , Wonder Lake, IL  60097-9750; U/W 901/10; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,203.54 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: STIN3378: Milton Stinson and Cynthia Stinson, 6392 Highview Rd , Morrow, GA  30260-2650; U/W 903/8; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,772.56 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: CONG8289: Stephen L. Conger and Denise A. Conger, 825 County Road 212 , Fremont, OH  43420-9277; U/W 906/34; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,422.17 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BARN9204: Roger Lee Barnes and Florence May Barnes, 12817 Templewood Dr , Wayland, MI  49348-9453; U/W 916/16; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,700.87 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WHEE3357: Wesley G Wheeldon  , 13410 E Base Rd , Columbus, IN  47203-9652; U/W 920/17; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $1,789.98 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MASS3392: Henry W Massey and Frances M Massey, 119 Frodens Rd , Lake Wales, FL  33859-7733; U/W 922/8; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,348.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: HALL3452: Neal Hall  , 214 Telfair St , Augusta, GA  30901-2539; U/W 922/10; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $4,273.52 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: CATO9312: Angela M. Cato and David L. Cato, 2601 Valencia Grove Dr , Valrico, FL  33596-5954; U/W 923/1; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,158.81 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MCME3349: Mary Beth Watkeys and Bill Mcmeekan, 1257 Kieswetter Rd , Holland, OH  43528-8675; U/W 923/4; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: SMIT4162: Glinda M Smith  , 7148 Moontown Rd , Appling, GA  30802-2408; U/W 923/10; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: EPPE3379: Carissa L. Epperson  , 7329 New Burlington Rd , Waynesville, OH  45068-9704; U/W 923/15; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $3,337.61 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: BROW3301: Kenny F. Brown  , 6593 Fern St , Navarre, FL  32566-8045; U/W 924/12; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $5,688.19 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: LOBI3527: Robert B  Lobianco aka Robert Lobianco and  Wanda B Lobianco, 245 Deer Rd , Salisbury, NC  28146-1099; U/W 904/905/35; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: FISH55097: Barbara S. Fish  , 5218 Buffalo Rd , Erie, PA  16510-2310; U/W 904/905/42; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: PIER3517: William J Pierce and Ruth L Pierce, 734 S Tucker Rd , Lanesville, IN  47136-9425; U/W 907/909/5; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: MCCO3856: Jerome Mccoy and Blondena S Caswell, 11455 Hobart Blvd , Jacksonville, FL  32218-3137; U/W 907/909/46; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $4,478.62 ; PD $0.00 ;

RO: WRIG7872: Van Wright Jr and Julia J. Wright, 425 J E H Rd Lot 10 , Lakeland, FL  33809-9754; U/W 919/921/44; CL ORB/PG 7982/3362; Amt Due $2,814.25 ; PD $0.00 ;

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/21  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   1978 NOBI HS N21033A & N21033B     . Last Tenants: LOUISE YVONNE BOUFFORD and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs   .  Sale to be at Pickwick Village dba Realty Systems of Arizona Inc.  4500 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129.  813-282-6754.

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that on 4/30/21  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   1980 COMM HS CC7251AFLA & CC7251BFLA. Last Tenants: JOSEPH R WARD & SHERRY PERRY and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs .  Sale to be at Pickwick Village dba Realty Systems of Arizona Inc.  4500 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129.  813 282-6754.

 April 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 05/08/2021, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2011 Toyota 4t4bf3ekxbr100817

April 22, 2021

 

SEA CLUB IV OWNERS 

ASSOCIATION, INC.

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

 

To: Ralph F. Phillips and Blanche B. 

       Phillips, his wife, the Obligor 

       326 W. Midvale Avenue, #8

       Chattanooga, TN 37405

 

This Notice is regarding that certain timeshare interest owned by Obligor in sea club iv owners association, inc., located in Volusia County, Florida, and more specifically described as follows: 

 

Unit Week No. 23, in Condominium Unit Number 408, in SEA CLUB IV, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2215 at Page 1773, et seq., as amended by Amendment recorded in Official Records Book 2285, page 1781 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the “Declaration”). 

 

According to the Declaration, Obligor is liable for the payment of certain assessments, maintenance fees, and ad valorem property taxes (collectively, "Assessments, Fees and Taxes") and sea club iv owners association, inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the "Association") has a lien for such Assessments, Fees and Taxes pursuant to the terms of the Declaration and applicable Florida law. The Obligor has failed to pay when due the Assessments, Fees, and Taxes as assessed or advanced and is thereby in default of the obligation to pay such amounts as and when due.  Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien in the amount of $3,606.73 as of February 15, 2021 to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia, Florida on February 17, 2021, at Official Records Book 7991, Page 4226, thereby perfecting the lien of Assessments, Fees, and Taxes pursuant to the Declaration and sections 721.16 and 192.37, Florida Statutes. 

 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in section 721.855, Florida Statutes. You may choose to sign and send to the trustee the objection form set forth below, exercising your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure.  Upon the trustee's receipt of your signed objection form, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only.  You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the trustee's sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien. You have a right to cure the default set forth herein by paying in full, on or before the 30th day after the date of this Notice, the following amounts: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment, and (5) the foreclosure processing fees, which amounts will increase as the foreclosure proceeding progresses. Further, payment must be made by forwarding a cashier's check payable to the FRANK WEINBERG & BLACK, PL, and drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank. The Association has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee's sale: FRANK WEINBERG & BLACK, PL, 7805 SW Sixth Court, Plantation, FL 33324, Telephone – 954-474-8000.

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12476 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SCOTT M. ARENT,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SCOTT M. ARENT, deceased, whose date of death was September 6, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 15, 2021.

Signed on this 3rd day of April, 2021.

/s/ Kim C. Booker

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0854352

Booker & Associates, P.A.

1019 Town Center Dr., Suite 201

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 774-6552

Email: kbooker@bookerandassoc.com

/s/ GEORGE F. ARENT

Personal Representative

5080 Ohio Ave.

Sanford, FL 32771

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, May 11,2021  @ 12:00 pm

Jason Morgan-clothing, linens, bean bags, nic nacs

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10632-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROBERT W. BARRETT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERT W. BARRETT, deceased, whose date of death was January 29, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives:

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representatives:

/s/ STEVEN A. BARRETT

17120 SE 21st Place Rd.

Silver Springs, FL 34488

 

/s/ PAMELA SUE ELSNER

210 Plantation Dr.

Greer, SC 29651

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10700-PRDL

DivisIon 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

HELEN K. LECH

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Helen K. Lech, deceased, whose date of death was February 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 15, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Mark R. Hall

Florida Bar Number: 691178

124 Faulkner Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Telephone: (386) 423-1221

Fax: (386) 423-2232

E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com

Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ John Leich

647 Corbett Street

Winterville, North Carolina 28590

April 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-12776 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Melissa Milanes Lagura,

Petitioner

and

William M Serano,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION FOR MARRIAGE   

TO: William M Serano

#15 Alley l

Mercado Compound

Concepcion Uno, 

Marikina Phillippines

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Kenneth D Morse, Esq

1515 International Parkway

Ste 2007 

Heathrow, FL 32746

on or before April 30, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: March 16, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

April 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10337-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JULIE J. MORGAN

a/k/a JULIE JEAN MORGAN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JULIE J. MORGAN a/k/a JULIE JEAN MORGAN, deceased, whose date of death was 12/09/2020; File #2021-10337-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 22, 2021.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.  

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ Karen J. Justin

Personal Representative

1208 War Admiral Dr.

DeLand, FL 32724

April 22 & 29, 2021 

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-3606

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

2003 JEEP LIBERTY

VIN: 1J4GK58K93W541653

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

2003 JEEP LIBERTY, VIN: 1J4GK58K93W541653 WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 24, 2021 AT OR NEAR 329 WATER OAK LANE, ORMOND BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-1739

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$16,885.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

$16,885.00 U.S. CURRENCY WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 02, 2021 AT OR NEAR 1629 ESPANOLA AVENUE, APT. 206, HOLLY HILL, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s's Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

499 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland FL 32720  May 11, 2021@ 12:00 pm

GLENN RAUP- Tool, electronics and household items.

Lisa Herndon- clothes, shoes, house stuff, toys, -- no furniture. Maybe 20ish.

BRENDA EGERER- Boxes, Bags, Totes - Miscellaneous items.

Anita Mott - Unknown

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.  Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

April 22 & 29, 2021

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND 

INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time. 

Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on  Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Condominium Unit No(s)_____/Week No(s) ___ listed herein on the Combined Description, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration"). 

Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined  Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.  

Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.  

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.  

Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.  Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. 

Dated April 19, 2021, by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee 

Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions:  Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No.  (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien  (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:

Combined Descriptions:  

RO: ABNE6666: JERRY L ABNEY,  , 2252 RAILROAD BED RD , BROOKLET, GA  30415, U/W 108/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $1,656.82 , PD $0.00;

RO: MORA6879: JOSEPH MORAN,  , 1 PALACE COURT , MANORVILLE, NY  11949, U/W 110/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $4,443.52 , PD $0.00;

RO: ALDR6556: KIM D. ALDRIDGE,  , 21031 SUNPOINT WAY UNIT 202, LUTZ,, FL  33558, U/W 112/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $3,303.43 , PD $0.00;

RO: NICO8411: DIANE NICOL,  , 300 COLUMBIA DR APT 1405 , CAPE CANAVERAL, FL  32920, U/W 202/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due  $4,273.52 , PD $0.00;

RO: ARRI7081: KATHERINE V ARRITT, KATHERINE V WARFIELD, PO BOX 17606 , INDIANAPOLIS, IN  46217, U/W 203/5, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO: KERR9763: MIKE W KERR, DONNA A DUHE, 552 COUNTY ROUTE 39 , MASSENA, NY  13662, U/W 203/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due  $4,614.53 , PD $0.00;

RO: BARB6235: ROBERT D BARBOUR, LYDIA M BARBOUR, P O BOX 344 , GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL  32043, U/W 208/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA FORTE, ERNEST R. FORTE, JANELLE L FORTE, LYNN J DESOTIE, 14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL  34951, U/W 210/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due  $3,544.78 , PD $0.00;

RO: STEW6196: MICHAEL L STEWART, PATSY J STEWART, TAYLOR P MILLS, SYBIL R MILLS

301 S JACKSON ST , ARCHIE, MT  64725, U/W 211/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due  $4,610.80 , PD $0.00;

RO: ALDR8957: DOUGLAS A. ALDRICH, LANA GITCH, 37044 HIGHLANDS CT , DADE CITY, FL  33523, U/W 212/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due  $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;

RO: LEAS8480: VINCENT LEASHER, BRANDY LEASHER, 3414 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD , MT. PLEASANT, PA  15666, U/W 222/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due  $2,574.70 , PD $0.00;

RO: LAMB26164: COREY LAMB,  , 1314 AVENUE K , HAINES CITY, FL  33844-0000, U/W 222/17 EVEN, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970 , Amt Due  $2,282.80 , PD $0.00;

RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA FORTE, ERNEST R. FORTE, JANELLE L FORTE, LYNN J DESOTIE 

14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL  34951, U/W 301/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $4,229.77 , PD $0.00;

RO: ROBE8912: TERESA M. ROBERTS, JENNY E. CURTIS, 20 GRISSON DRIVE , CLIFTON PARK, NY  12065, U/W 324/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;

RO: MAKU5698: RICHARD L. MAKUC,  , 602 Akersville Road , SCOTTSVILLE, KY  42164, U/W 324/51, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $3,235.83 , PD $0.00;

RO: COST7076: LINDA COSTELLO, DENNIS M. COSTELLO, 860 DERRICK DRIVE , SPRING BRANCH, TX  78070, U/W 404/405/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790 , Amt Due  $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;

RO: SCHU9728: PHILIP R. SCHULTHIES, TAMMY M. SCHULTHIES, 4867 EAST 450 N. , DUBOIS, IN  47527, U/W 502/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA FORTE, ERNEST R. FORTE, JANELLE L FORTE, LYNN J DESOTIE, 14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL  34951, U/W 506/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $4,578.83 , PD $0.00;

RO: NEIR8593: CECILIA C. NEIRA,  , 862 BEE TREE LAKE ROAD , SWANNANOA, NC  28778, U/W 510/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO: STEP8290: ATHENA STEPHAN,  , 204 N. 6TH STREET , SURF CITY, NJ  8008, U/W 522/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $1,458.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: ALLE4703: Debra R Allen, Harold C Allen, 2350 MELODY LANE , BURTON, MI  48509, U/W 601/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $3,272.17 , PD $0.00;

RO: HORN26407: ERNEST DAVID HORNE, REGINA HORNE, 821 Walnut Ave. , Charlotte, FL  28208, U/W 610/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO: HORN26407: ERNEST DAVID HORNE, REGINA HORNE, 821 Walnut Ave. , Charlotte, FL  28208, U/W 612/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $3,025.67 , PD $0.00;

RO: FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA FORTE, ERNEST R. FORTE, JANELLE L FORTE, LYNN J DESOTIE 14892 Aguila , Fort Pierce, FL  34951, U/W 616/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $3,544.28 , PD $0.00;

RO: WISE7793: CYNTHIA R. WISE, LEANDER PATRICK WISE, 12460 SE 95TH TERRACE , BELLEVIEW, FL  34420, U/W 619/621/36, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;

RO: PULL7837: MARY T. PULLEY,  , 95 MY COUNTRY ROAD , ROXBORO,, NC  27574, U/W 704/705/14, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,214.25 , PD $0.00;

RO: WALK9719: THEODORE D. WALKER,  , P.O. BOX 705 , MIMS, FL  32754, U/W 710/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $2,410.67 , PD $0.00;

RO: JSMA9547: EXECUTIVE SVC LLC JS MANAGEMENT,  , 9325 Bear Lake Rd , Apopka, FL  32703, U/W 719/721/16, CL ORB/PG 80 , Amt Due  $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;

RO: TORR47913: Alexis Torres,  , 3549 LOWER CENTREVILLE RD APT R , LIBERTY, MN  39645, U/W 810/3, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $3,689.56 , PD $0.00;

RO: LILI4082: RICHARD LILIENTHAL, LAURA LILIENTHAL, PO Box 811 , Franklin Lakes, NJ  7417, U/W 810/48, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,560.30 , PD $0.00;

RO: GRAH4717: ANN M. GRAHAM,  , 2556 SATURDAY STREET , NORTH PORT, FL  34288, U/W 820/33, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO: VERM76309: Drew Vermette, Holly Vermette, 11475 Old Squaw Avenue , Weeki Wachee, FL  34614, U/W 909/12, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362 , Amt Due  $626.13 , PD $0.00;

RO: AUST7211: DOROTHY N AUSTIN, 6 Down East Ln , Scarborough, ME  4074, U/W 922/25, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362 , Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: SCHU9728: PHILIP R. SCHULTHIES, TAMMY M. SCHULTHIES, 4867 EAST 450 N. , DUBOIS, IN  47527, U/W 920/14, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362 , Amt Due  $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO: GARE8706: JOSEPH C. GAREY, DEANNA L. GAREY, 10814 Bryson Dr. , Temple, TX  76502, U/W 6/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $2,203.54  , PD $0.00;

RO: GARE8706: JOSEPH C. GAREY, DEANNA L. GAREY, 10814 Bryson Dr. , Temple, TX  76502, U/W 6/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $2,203.54  , PD $0.00;

RO: LIND26528: Phyllis Linder,  2812 Bull Bay Rd , Smoaks, SC  29481, U/W 101/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $2,203.54  , PD $0.00;

RO: HENL9549: AMY HENLINE,  1613 E Swallow St , Springfield, MO  65804, U/W 103/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $3,700.87  , PD $0.00;

RO: PARK6435: JAMES O. PARKER, JR., MARY L. PARKER, 2079 TORREY DR Unit 6, ORLANDO, FL  32818, U/W 108/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $3,348.81  , PD $0.00;

RO: TAYL6991: MARK S TAYLOR, TAMMY K TAYLOR, 1163 E HIGHWAY 635 , SCIENCE HILL, KY  42553, U/W 107/109/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $7,555.07  , PD $0.00;

RO: GOME6827: ROBERT GOMEZ, MYRNA LETICIA GOMEZ, 2948 E 95th Street FL 1, Chicago, IL  60617, U/W 115/117/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $4,270.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: GRAY26402: TENNA GRAY, DAVID GRAY, 313 MORRIS DR , MONTGOMERY, WV  25136, U/W 115/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941 , Amt Due  $2,508.47  , PD $0.00;

RO: COLL9727: CHARLES E. COLLINS, CONNIE D. COLLINS, 1802 NE 22 ST. , OCALA, FL  34470, U/W 202/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,536.57  , PD $0.00;

RO: MAYO6390: JAMES G. MAYO IV, SHARON G. MAYO, 3254 LEYLAND WAY S.E. , CONYERS, GA  30013, U/W 202/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: COLL9727: CHARLES E. COLLINS, CONNIE D. COLLINS, 1802 NE 22 ST. , OCALA, FL  34470, U/W 203/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,772.56  , PD $0.00;

RO: EDLO6120: HERMAN EDLOW, LORRIANE M. EDLOW, 1423 WATERVIEW DRIVE , DELTONA, FL  32738, U/W 203/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,772.56  , PD $0.00;

RO: WILL6161: Nancy Williams, Cornelius Hunt, 5950 N.E. 164TH TERR , WILLISTON, FL  32696, U/W 203/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $1,771.08  , PD $0.00;

RO: TANS7933: RON E. TANSLEY, EMILY M. TANSLEY, 269 GLENABBEY DRIVE , COURTICE, ON  L1E 1Y6, U/W 204/205/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: DUCA7800: AIDA L. DUCASSE, IRIS DUCASSE, 715 W. 172 ST. APT. #6 , NEW YORK, NY  10032, U/W 204205/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: EDGE54611: VICTOR EDGERTON, AUGUSTINA EDGERTON, 75 LUNT ROAD , BRUNSWICK, ME  4011, U/W 206/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $4,101.47  , PD $0.00;

RO: JONE37522: Cecil Jones,  , 26319 DALE CT , ROSEVILLE, MI  48066, U/W 206/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $4,551.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: GILS9573: WENDY JOSEPHINA GIL SANTOS,  , Edificio LUZ MARIA 1 APT7 Calle Duverge #124, Capacito San Francisco De Marcoris,   , U/W 208/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $3,388.74  , PD $0.00;

RO: SAMP5989: EMMA J. SAMPSON, JOAN L. WILLIAMS, 495 NORTH DEERFIELD AVE , DEERFIELD BEACH, FL  33441, U/W 210/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $1,689.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: DEFR6507: VICTOR J. DEFRANCE, JR., SUSAN M. DEFRANCE, 123 E. ACADEMY ST , CLAYTON, NJ  08312-1503, U/W 210/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $4,761.26  , PD $0.00;

RO: HESS4331: DAVID HESSON, DARA HESSON, 5311 Boehm Dr. Apt. C , FAIRFIELD, OH  45014, U/W 210/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: ANIT8868: Anita Kaye Pearson - Debuty,  , PO Box 5103 , MARYVILLE, TN  37802, U/W 211/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $4,614.53  , PD $0.00;

RO: SCOT7490: PAT S. SCOTT, GAREK SCOTT, 10344 JOANIE'S RUN , LEESBURG, FL  34788, U/W 212/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: MURD9205:  MURDOCH INV TRUST,  CONTACT:PORTER,DOUG, 2 East Congress Street, Suite 900 , Tucson, AZ  85701, U/W 212/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $3,348.81  , PD $0.00;

RO: ERIS8969: DOREEN ANN DICKINSON, KENNETH LEE ERISMAN, 700 Shady Canyon Way , Kissimmee, FL  34759, U/W 216/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $3,690.39  , PD $0.00;

RO: MONR6170: JAMES K. MONROE, RUTH A. MONROE, 10703 SUNBURST DRIVE UNIT D, WAYNESBORO, PA  17268, U/W 216/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $4,714.92  , PD $0.00;

RO: ACEV7539: RICHARD A. ACEVEDO JR., IRIS C. ACEVEDO AND RAPHAEL A SILVA AND TANYA SILVA, 2185 ACACIA ST. , PALM BAY, FL  32905, U/W 218/23, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,511.57  , PD $0.00;

RO: BAIN4536: JOSEPH W BAIN, MARIA BAIN, 4055 HEARTHSTONE CT. , CINCINNATI, OH  45245, U/W 220/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: SHEL8115: SHANNON SHELTON, JANICE SHELTON, 3107 CONNECTOR CT , TALLAHASSEE, FL  32303, U/W 219/221/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: MAYN6164: DANNY H. MAYNARD, CAROL M. MAYNARD, 1544 PINE RIDGE DAIRY RD. , FRUITLAND PARK,, FL  34731, U/W 219/221/25, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $4,478.62  , PD $0.00;

RO: KENN7620: NANCY A KENNEDY, DARREL E KENNEDY, 4685 WAYNE POULTRY ROAD , PENDERGRASS, GA  30567, U/W 219/221/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: MILL23414: CHARLES G. MILLS,  , 15229 NORTH 13TH ST , LUTZ, FL  33549, U/W 222/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,475.74  , PD $0.00;

RO: SCOT7838: PATSY S. SCOTT, GAREK SCOTT, 10344 JOANIES RUN , LEESBURG, FL  34788, U/W 222/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: RIDG9415: TRAVIS M. RIDGELL, CRYSTAL RIDGELL, 10079 SE 15TH AVENUE , TRENTON, FL  32693, U/W 223/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $5,456.93  , PD $0.00;

RO: WISE9603: DAWN WISE,  , 293 Saint Margaret Drive , Lexington, KY  40502, U/W 224/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,998.29  , PD $0.00;

RO: BALL8248: CHRISTOPHER R. BALLARD, JOANNE M. FECKE, 245 Wonderly Ave , Dayton, OH  45419, U/W 224/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,158.81  , PD $0.00;

RO: ELKI9612: ROBBIE D. ELKINS, EVELYN JANET ELKINS, 693 PLANTATION CIRCLE , WAYNESVILLE, GA  31566, U/W 224/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $3,026.57  , PD $0.00;

RO: OWEN8341: CYNTHIA B. OWENS, CHRISTOPHER E. OWENS, 10885 Marblebrook Blvd , Lehigh Acres, FL  33936, U/W 306/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3670 , Amt Due  $2,203.54  , PD $0.00;

RO: MCIN9048: DON S. MCINTIRE, PEGGY A. MCINTIRE, 2300 WHEELER PEAK DRIVE NE , RIO RANCHO, NM  87144, U/W 307/309/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $6,029.50  , PD $0.00;

RO: JABI9567:  JAB INVESTMENTS, LLC,  , 3739 OLD STATE ROUTE 1 , NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN  37134, U/W 307/309/41, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $7,555.07  , PD $0.00;

RO: FAIR8355: DAVID E. FAIRRINGER, JANICE R. FAIRRINGER, 2546 BEES FERRY DR , FAYETTEVILLE, NC  28306, U/W 310/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: AIKE8769: TIMOTHY AIKEN, SHERYL AIKEN, 211 ALPINE WAY , GREENWOOD, SC  29649, U/W 311/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $1,599.48  , PD $0.00;

RO: BOLL26344: John Bollinger, Bonnie Bollinger, 682 Hudson Jones Rd , Cochran, GA  31014, U/W 312/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: SULL6233: MORRIS D SULLIVAN,  , 106 Parkview Dr , Barnesville, GA  30204, U/W 315/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: SHAR7173: ANTHONY SHARPE, LINDA SHARPE, 101 WHISPERWOOD AVE. , London, ON  N6K4C1, U/W 316/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $3,700.87  , PD $0.00;

RO: VAND5782: SCOTT VANDUSEN, LYNN H. HANKINS, 298 CORY AVE. N.E. , PALM BAY, FL  32907, U/W 318/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: ONEI5810: JOHN J. O'NEIL,  , 941 PERIWINKLE CIR , FT. LAUDERDALE, FL  33334, U/W 320/7, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $3,575.43  , PD $0.00;

RO: ERVI8195: Timothy L Ervin, April Ervin, 147 Knights Way , Crossville, TN  38571, U/W 320/26, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,772.56  , PD $0.00;

RO: TORR6660: JESSICA TORRES,  , 1709 WINDWARD OAKS DRIVE , Deland, FL  32720, U/W 319/321/24, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $1,814.24  , PD $0.00;

RO: GUCK6305: ALBERT E. GUCKER, CAROLYN GUCKER, 516 TAYLOR DR , MCMURRAY, PA  15317, U/W 319/321/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,928.67  , PD $0.00;

RO: REED8155: JEREMY E. REEDY, ERICA D. REEDY, 12313 DOMINION WAY , LOUISVILLE,, KY  40299, U/W 322/40, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: VICK8429: PEGGY VICKERY,  , 3130 HAMMOCK CREEK , CONYERS, GA  30012, U/W 323/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976 , Amt Due  $2,928.62  , PD $0.00;

RO: HALE5381: INITA L. HALE,  , 1708 INDIAN HILLS COURT , AUGUSTA, GA  30906, U/W 403/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: CARP5358: LAWRENCE E. CARPENTER,  , 1044 Helena Lane , LAKELAND, FL  33813, U/W 406/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due  $1,605.58  , PD $0.00;

RO: JONE5378: SANDRA JONES, LENISE JONES, 2765 NE 64TH LANE , OCALA, FL  34479, U/W 410/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: BURK5372: RICHARD S. BURKE, LEE M. BURKE, 712 FOX TAIL CT , New Smyrna Beach, FL  32168, U/W 411/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: DELT5247: CLAUDIO DELTRESTE, JOANNE DELTRESTE, 8 HAMPTON RD. , POUGHKEEPSIE, NY  12603, U/W 412/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: MIDD5586: ELLEN G. MIDDLETON,  , 4431 SE 11TH PLACE , CAPE CORAL, FL  33904, U/W 416/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: MIRK67330: Joseph Mirko,  , 1405 S Fern Street #90839 , Arlington, VA  22202, U/W 416/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due  $1,699.68  , PD $0.00;

RO: GRON6913: STEVEN GRONBACH, ELAINE KIRKPATRICK, 7132 MAPLEHURST DRIVE , PORT RICHEY,, FL  34668, U/W 420/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due  $2,772.56  , PD $0.00;

RO: SHAR5464: MEHBOOB R. SHARIFF, SHAMIM SHARIFF, 75 BAMBURGH CIRCLE, SUITE 817 SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA,   M1W 3W1, U/W 423/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 , Amt Due  $2,158.81  , PD $0.00;

RO: MART5218: JAMES A MARTIN, TRIBBY M. WATKINS, 1606 RANDOM DR , GREENSBORO, NC  27407, U/W 502/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $3,362.70  , PD $0.00;

RO: HARR7958: RANDY L. HARRIS, KATHLEEN M. HARRIS, 4225 Leon Ave , North Las Vegas, NV  89130, U/W 504/505/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $5,669.73  , PD $0.00;

RO: BISH8096: STEVE BISHOP, BRENDA BISHOP, 11921 ALGONQUIN DR , Pinckney, MI  48169, U/W 504/505/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: SEAR9667: ARLENE SEARCY,  , P.O. BOX 452 , ORANGE SPRINGS, FL  32182, U/W 506/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $3,422.17  , PD $0.00;

RO: HURT5169: BRENDA HURT, COLE HURT, 4251 RADIO RD. , ALMO, KY  42020, U/W 506/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $2,203.54  , PD $0.00;

RO: WALE4929: STEPHEN WALEIKO JR,  , 101 COOLIDGE AVENUE , LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ  8648, U/W 510/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: EMID8585:  eMidsouth, Inc., SIGNING OFFICER LARRY A. WATSON, 3589 Covington Pike Apt# 317 , Memphis, TN  38128, U/W 510/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $3,700.87  , PD $0.00;

RO: WRUA8629: JOSEPH A. WRUAZABAL, PATRICIA D. WRUAZABAL, 6633 W. DUNKLIN ST. , DUNNELLON, FL  34433, U/W 512/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $4,273.52  , PD $0.00;

RO: HEST7885: JOEY G. HESTER, STEPHANIE HESTER, 7007 CONOLY WAY , TIFTON, GA  31794, U/W 519/521/24, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: RIVE27422: Pedro Rivera, Evelyn Rivera, 1805 Briarclift Rd , Winter Park, FL  32792, U/W 519/521/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $3,722.31  , PD $0.00;

RO: DANI4903: NANCY J DANIELS, RUSSELL E BETHKE, P.O. BOX 172 607 FIRST STREET, NEW GLARUS, WI  53574, U/W 522/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: JENK5185: PATTY S JENKINS, PATTY S AKA DURDEN, 344 POWELL RD. , ROME, GA  30161, U/W 522/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: RIVE27422: Pedro Rivera, Evelyn Rivera, 1805 Briarclift Rd , Winter Park, FL  32792, U/W 523/15, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,158.81  , PD $0.00;

RO: JEAN5226: LESLY JEAN-BAPTISTE, ERICA JEAN-BAPTISTE, 3284 IDLE CREEK CT , DECATUR, GA  30034, U/W 524/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $3,337.61  , PD $0.00;

RO: HICH5085: FRANK J. HICHBORN, SHARON K. HICHBORN, 3340 WINDMILL AVE , DELTONA, FL  32738, U/W 524/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956 , Amt Due  $4,431.61  , PD $0.00;

RO: INFA8695: CARMELLO INFANTINO, PERCINA INFANTINO, 278 W 67th St , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32208, U/W 601/50, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $3,422.17  , PD $0.00;

RO: BURT9405: RICHARD BURTON, DIANE BURTON, 2106 PACER TRAIL , BEAVERCREEK, OH  45434, U/W 602/2, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: MICH64951: Mindy Ann Michalik,  , 23713 N Keystone Way , Clinton Township, MI  48036, U/W 604/605/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: JONE37522: Cecil Jones,  , 26319 DALE CT , ROSEVILLE, MI  48066, U/W 604/605/14, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $6,010.41  , PD $0.00;

RO: LARO4543: Rejean Larocque, Aline Belanger, 289 Victorias Street , Dalhousie, NB  E8C 2T7, U/W 608/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $2,536.57  , PD $0.00;

RO: GEOG4624: PATRICIA A. GEOGHEGAN, MARY C. CURD, 5019 S Convent Ln Apt D , PHILADELPHIA, PA  19114, U/W 607/609/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: DALE7945: CATHERINE ANN DALEY,  , 8787 RIVERSIDE DR. EAST UNIT 706, WINDSOR, ON  N8S 1G7, U/W 612/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $2,536.57  , PD $0.00;

RO: HISL4872: DALE HISLOP, LINDA TRUDEL, 23 HISLOP , NOYAN, QUEBEC,   J0J 1B0, U/W 612/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $4,136.86  , PD $0.00;

RO: HOWE25212: James Howes,  , P.O. Box 242 , Omar, WV  25638, U/W 615/617/31, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: CAVA7815: VINCENT CAVALEA, VITTORIA CAVALEA, 166 MOUNT PLESANT RD APT , NEWTOWN, CT  6470, U/W 618/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: HEER4785: WILLIAM G. HEERSCHAP, SR., ROZETTA G. HEERSCHAP, 1150 Vansickle Rd. N Unit 406, St Catharines, ON  L25 2Z3, U/W 618/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $2,536.57  , PD $0.00;

RO: HAST9411: MARK HASTINGS, KIMBERLY HASTING, 1013 SURRY DRIVE , GREENSBORO, NC  27408, U/W 619/621/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951 , Amt Due  $4,478.62  , PD $0.00;

RO: MILL8376: BEN S. MILLER, ALETA MILLER, 5099 IRONWOOD TRAIL , BARTOW, FL  33830, U/W 702/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: BALL8248: CHRISTOPHER R. BALLARD, JOANNE M. FECKE, 245 Wonderly Ave , Dayton, OH  45419, U/W 706/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $2,203.54  , PD $0.00;

RO: POYN4326: JIM POYNTER, LUCIE POYNTER, 149 S MELLONVILLE AVENUE , SANFORD, FL  32771, U/W 707/709/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $2,814.25  , PD $0.00;

RO: REWI26682: John Rewis, Linda Rewis, 4522 walnut st , lakeland, FL  33813, U/W 712/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: ALDR8957: DOUGLAS A. ALDRICH, LANA GITCH, 37044 HIGHLANDS CT , DADE CITY, FL  33523, U/W 715/717/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $5,043.13  , PD $0.00;

RO: FISH8157: JAMES F. FISHPAW, LINDA L. CAREY, 3208 JERSY COURT APT A, FT. PIERCE, FL  34947, U/W 715/717/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $4,478.62  , PD $0.00;

RO: HARR5107: BLAINE A HARRIS,  , 203 Reed Ave , Cheyenne, WY  82007, U/W 715/717/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $4,254.07  , PD $0.00;

RO: FANO49814: ASHRAF FANOUS, LILIANA FANOUS, 2128 Walden Park Circle Apt 201, Kissimmee, FL  34744, U/W 715/717/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $4,478.62  , PD $0.00;

RO: CARM4188: ROBERT SCOTT CARMICHAEL,  , 5836 ALAMOSA CIR , JACKSONVILLE, FL  32258-3102, U/W 716/32, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589 , Amt Due  $4,099.87  , PD $0.00;

RO: WALL4064: CHARLES V JR WALLACE, VICKY B WALLACE, 400 CIMARRON WAY , PADUCAH,, KY  42001, U/W 718/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $1,658.09  , PD $0.00;

RO: YORK4049: JOHN F YORK, REGINA F YORK, 112 FONTENAY DR. , LEBANON, TN  37090, U/W 720/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: MADD3976: THOMAS C. MADDOCK TRUST, TRUSTEE THOMAS C. MADDOCK, 22780 CLEAR LAKE DRIVE , FARMINGTON HILLS, MI  48335, U/W 803/44, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due  $1,789.98  , PD $0.00;

RO: SANT23888: Wendy Josefina Gil Santos,  , Edificio Luz Maria 1 Apt. #7  Calle Duverge #124, Capacitor, San Francisco de Macoris,   31000, U/W 804/805/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due  $6,029.50  , PD $0.00;

RO: CARL9570: JOSE FERNANDO CARLI,  , AV MANOEL ALVES DE MORAES #62, GUANIJA,   CEP 11.441-10511.44, U/W 804/805/27, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due  $6,029.50  , PD $0.00;

RO: GUTH3931: MARGUERITE F GUTHRIE,  , 313 PINE SHADOW LANE , LAKE MARY, FL  32746, U/W 804/805/34, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due  $6,971.13  , PD $0.00;

RO: HUST6623:  HUSTON  LIVING TRUST, ROBERT W. HUSTON, 11452 MISTY ISLE LANE , RIVERVIEW,, FL  33579, U/W 806/45, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356 , Amt Due  $2,203.54  , PD $0.00;

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

EASY CONTRACTS

1384 Wildberry Ln.

Deltona, Florida 32725

Nardi Reyna, Owner

April 22, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON TUESDAY, MAY 11, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

1998 CHEVROLET 

VIN 1GNEK13R2WJ329874

2005 BMW 

VIN WBANA53535B856201

April 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/7/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2001 CHRY Town & Country

VIN 1C4GP44351B186632

2014 DODG Ram 4500

VIN 3C7WRLEL5EG312888 

2008 FORD Mustang

VIN 1ZVHT84N785165540 

April 22, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

CoCoBella Spray Tanning

P.O. Box 190

Daytona Beach, FL 32115

/s/ Priscilla Gilbert

April 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 5/5/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2020 TAOl Scooter

VIN L9NTCBAE6L1007433

April 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021CP10305

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

ALLEN GREGORY HURST

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ALLEN GREGORY HURST, deceased, whose date of death was October 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Chelsea Waller-Douthard, 

Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 112266

Waller Law

Post Office Box 1668

Dade City, Florida 33526

Telephone: (352) 567-4690

Fax: (352) 567-1307

E-Mail: pleadings@wallerlawfl.com

 

Personal Representative:

WESLEY O. HURST

1 Tunis Avenue

Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-31407-CICI

DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley) 

3G CAPITAL, LLC, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

THOMAS A. COUCHON; OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; and any UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause on April 5, 2021, in Case No. 2020-31407-CICI, in the Circuit Court, in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein 3G CAPITAL, LLC, is the Plaintiff, and THOMAS A. COUCHON, etc., are the Defendants, I will sell, pursuant to the terms of said Summary Final Judgment, to the highest and best bidder for cash, online at https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com/ on Wednesday, the 7th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.  the following described real property located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:

Unit No. PH11, of OCEAN VISTAS CONDOMINIUM, a Condominium, according to The Declaration of Condominium recorded in O.R. Book 6020, Page 717, and all exhibits and amendments thereof, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Street address: 1925 S. Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1111, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Parcel ID# 5316-32-00-1111

WITNESS my hand and Official Seal of this Court on this 16th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Robert E. Kramer, For The Court

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 293539

555 West Granada Boulevard, 

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

(386) 672-4313 / kramerlegal@aol.com

Attorney for Plaintiff, 3G CAPITAL, LLC

NOTICE IN COMPLIANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTE 45.031  ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER, AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

OUR LADY OF THE LAKES 

CONFERENCE

1310 Maximillan Dr.

Deltona, Florida 32725

Diocesan Council Of Orlando,

Society of St. Vincent De Paul, 

Inc., Owner

April 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/6/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1996 TOYT Avalon

VIN 4T1BF12B1TU086326

2003 HYUN Elantra

VIN KMHDN45D43U511774 

April 22, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Democratic Club Of Southwest

Volusia County

P.O. Box 5612

Deltona, Florida 32725

Judy M. Ngying

April 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10723 PRDL

Division:   10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MICHAEL JASON USEFOF,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHAEL JASON USEFOF, deceased, whose date of death was December 31, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 22, 2021.

Robert D. Hines, Esq.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0413550

Hines Norman Hines, P.L.

1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B.

Tampa, FL 33612

Telephone: 813-265-0100

Email: rhines@hnh-law.com

Secondary Email: ntservice@hnh-law.com

PAUL J. USEFOF

Personal Representative

34 Fairview Avenue

Nanuet, NY 10954

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.  2021-10707-PRDL

IN RE:  The Estate of

IRENE ROSS GORDON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

You are hereby notified that a Formal Administration has been entered in the Estate of Irene Ross Gordon, deceased, file number 2021-10707-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are Teresa Fouraker Wisneski and Ross Fouraker, care of Mallory B. Brown, Esq., 1330 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303.

All interested persons are notified that:

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of first publication of this notice must file their claims with this court within the later of three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice.

All claims and demands not so file will be forever barred.

The date of the first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021 and April 29, 2021.

MALLORY B. BROWN, ESQUIRE

1330 Thomasville Road

Tallahassee, FL 32303

850-386-5777

FLORIDA BAR NO. 0124039

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS

 

TERESA FOURAKER WISNESKI

ROSS FOURAKER

1330 Thomasville Road

Tallahassee, Florida 32303

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Gauge

3650 Lettuce Ln.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 

32168-8740

Gauge Llc

April 22, 2021

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

WEST VOLUSIA DESIGN

961 Tappan Cir.

Orange City, Florida 32763

Christopher Nicholas Olmstead,

Owner

April 22, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

DETAIL DAYTONA

933 Beville Road, Bldg. 102A

South Daytona, Florida 32119

1st Class Mobile Auto Detailing

LLC, Owner

April 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021 10538 PRDL

Division  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

CLARENCE L. BLAHNIK

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Clarence L. Blahnik, deceased, whose date of death was July 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32720.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Carleen A. Leffler-Nicastro

Florida Bar Number:  95641

Gregory W. Meier

Florida Bar Number:  65511

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, 

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, Florida 32127

Telephone:  (386) 763-5083

Fax:  (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Secondary E-Mail:

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Gregory F. Blahnik

682 Ferncliff Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32127

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 05/10/2021, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17  SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1GCVKREC9EZ181366 

2014 Chevrolet 

April 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10395-PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SAMUEL ARTHUR 

WILLIAMSON, JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Samuel Arthur Williamson, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was August 17, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Law Office of Adam J. Dugan, P.A.

/s/ Maria P. Youngblood

Adam J. Dugan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 115112

Maria P. Youngblood, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 77567

E-mail Addresses: Adam@BeachesEstatePlanning.com

M.Youngblood@BeachesEstatePlanning.com

Service@BeachesEstatePlanning.com

419 Third Street N.

Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

Telephone: (904) 595-5290

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Adam J. Dugan

419 Third Street N

Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/04/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2GTEC19T351271680 

2005 GENERAL MOTORS CORP

1FMEU63826UA77951 2006 Ford

April 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2018 31777 CICI

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,

Plaintiff,

vs.

VIRGINIA SHEFFIELD, et. al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2018 31777 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A, Plaintiff, and, VIRGINIA SHEFFIELD, et. al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth,  will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 5th day of May, 2021, the following described property:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN , VOLUSIA COUNTY, STATE; OF FL, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN OR BOOK 1896 PAGE 686 ID# 5211-19-00-0140, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS 

LOT 14, CEDAR HIGHLAND UNIT NO. 1, RECORDED ON 4/15/1968. FILED IN PLAT BOOK 29, AT PAGE 48. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 13th day of April, 2021. 

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

21844.0313 / JSchwartz

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Mobile Diesel Services

PO Box 5399

Deltona, Florida 32728-5399

Adkins Truck Repair Llc

April 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-10746-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

SHANNON TREBBE,

a/k/a SHANNON L. TREBBE,

a/k/a SHANNON LEIGH TREBBE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SHANNON TREBBE, a/k/a SHANNON L. TREBBE, a/k/a SHANNON LEIGH TREBBE, deceased, file number 2021-10746-PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is April 22, 2021.

/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0629421

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 N. Florida Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Fax: (386) 734-4579

Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ ANN OLDENBURG

a/k/a ANN LEE TREBBE OLDENBURG

37523 Seaside Drive

Ocean View, DE 19970 

Personal Representative

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10462-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JUNE LILLIAN SIEBERT 

a/k/a JUNE LILLIAN OLIVE SIEBERT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JUNE LILLIAN SIEBERT, deceased, whose date of death was August 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Ashley N. Duz

Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ ASHLEY N. DUZ

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, MAY 10, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2017 MITSUBISHI 

VIN ML32A3HJ7HH000923

2014 DODGE 

VIN 2C3CDXBG6EH241198

2009 TOYOTA 

VIN 4T1BK46K59U582164 

April 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

File No. 2021-10835-PRDL

Division 10

LORNA L. MARKS                           

a/k/a LORNA LOUISE MARKS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Lorna L. Marks, deceased, whose date of death was January 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representatives:

Deborah M. Tancredi

121 Halsted Drive

Hingham, MA 02043

 

Gregory A. Moisan

106 Rittenhouse Circle

Newtown, PA 18940

April 22 & 29, 2021

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intend(s) to register with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes, the fictitious name of Jakes Crates under which the undersigned is (are) engaged in business. The present principal place of business is located at 880 Airport Road STE 111 , Ormond Beach ,FL 32174

There are no persons interested in said business other than the undersigned and the interest of the undersigned in said business is as stated below.

Dale DiGrazia  50%

Colin Phillips 50%

April 22, 2021

 

`IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10967-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

STEVEN KLEID

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of STEVEN KLEID, deceased, whose date of death was February 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is April 22, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, PA

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ GENE IRONHILL

5032 Ringwood Street

Simi Valley, California 93063

April 22 & 29, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/10/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1999 ACUR CL

VIN 19UYA2251XL003049

2006 HYUN Sonata

VIN KMHEU46C36A107982 

2013 HYUN Sonata

VIN 5NPEB4AC40DH537267

2004 HYUN Santa Fe

VIN KM8SC13D04U596189 

April 22, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR Volusia

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2021-10274 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Russell Walter Wager, Jr, a/k/a Russell W.

Wager, a/k/a Russell W. Wager, Jr.,

a/k/a Russell Wager

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Russell Walter

Wager, Jr, also known as Russell W. Wager, Russell

W. Wager, Jr., and Russell Wager, deceased,

whose date of death was December 28th, 2019, is

pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County,

Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is

101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The

names and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's attorney are

set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF

SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's

estate must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of

this notice is April 15, 2021.

PATRICIA HUGHES

Personal Representative

1619 Pendleton Street

Deltona, FL 32725

DSK LAW GROUP

332 North Magnolia Avenue

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 422-2454

By: /s/ NORMAN W. NASH, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 505161

Email Addresses: nnash@dsklawgroup.com

cbuffington@dsklawgroup.com

April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0111

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE NO. 2018 31858 CICI

LOANCARE, LLC,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

WILLIAM D. MCCLELLAND, JR., ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

29, 2021 in the above action, the Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on April 30,

2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

Lot 11 MASON PARK HOMES, according

to the Plat thereof, as recorded in

Plat Book 19, Page 147 of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion,

may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice

of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: PRINCY VALIATHODATHIL, Esq.

FBN 70971

18-000170

April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0110

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL

NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.

LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING

TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY

OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order dated March 17, 2021 entered in Civil

Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in the Circuit

Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein NEW PENN FINANCIAL

D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE

SERVICING, Plaintiff and RONALD C. LAMBERT;

LINDA J. LAMBERT; THOMAS

EVANS; CITY OF DELTONA; CITIBANK,

N.A.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 are defendants, Laura E. Roth,

Clerk of Court, will sell the property at public

sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning

at 11:00 AM on May 18, 2021 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF DELTONA

LAKES UNIT TWENTY-SIX, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, AT

PAGE 59, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1119 N Old Mill Dr.

Deltona, FL 32725

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN

THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY

ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE

OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE

SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M VANSLETTE, ESQ.

FBN: 92121

M170638

April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0109

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO: 2018 10406 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR

INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE ON

BEHALF OF THE

NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC.,

CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN

TRUST, SERIES 2006-H,

Plaintiff, vs.

ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT

HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN

ROBERT HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY;

TIMBERLAY ANN HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY

A. HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY HARVEY;

STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE CLERK OF COURT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; THE

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

Granting Plaintiffs’ Motion to Reschedule the Foreclosure

Sale entered in Civil Case No. 2018 10406

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK

OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR INDENTURE

TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,

AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE

NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC., CWHEQ

REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES

2006-H is Plaintiff and ALAN HARVEY and

TIMBERLAY HARVEY, et al, are Defendants. The

Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at Volusia County's On

Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM on May 25, 2021, in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the

following described property located in VOLUSIA

County, Florida, as set forth in said Consent Final

Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 18, BLOCK 4 SILVER SANDS SUBDIVISION,

SECTION "C" AS SHOWN ON MAP IN

BOOK, 25, PAVE 163, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

The court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic

Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin,

and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance

with the attached service list this 08th day

of April, 2020.

MATTHEW EDWARD HEARNE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 84251

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-088543-F01

April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0108

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL

CitiMortgage, Inc.,

Plaintiff, vs.

Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda Smith, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein CitiMortgage,

Inc. is the Plaintiff and Amanda M. Smith

a/k/a Amanda Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the

Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk

of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning

at 11:00 AM on the 4th day of May, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES,

PART OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP

19 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST AND RESUB'

D BLOCK X AND PART OF BLOCK W,

UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

11, PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 9th day of April, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

17-F02963

April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0107

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10672 CIDL

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR

LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff, VS.

MARIA M. RIVERA; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant

to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on December 9, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018

10672 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein, U.S.

BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER

PARTICIPATION TRUST, is the Plaintiff, and MARIA M.

RIVERA; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST; CARMEN

PEREz; MANUEL CORNIELES; PNC BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO; STATE

OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; SUNTRUST

BANK; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MANUEL COMIELES;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CARMEN PEREz; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF HELAYNE PARTIDAS A/K/A HELAYNE

CHIQUINQUIRA PARTIDAS; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION

2; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY;

UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION 1 N/K/A HELAYNE

PARTIDA; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the

highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on May 6, 2021 at

11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, BLOCK 1672, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT 73,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 11

THROUGH 13, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 7 day of April, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: zACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1338-095B

April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0106

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 11972 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

WACHOVIA BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC.,

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-WWF1,

Plaintiff, vs.

TONY V. SUTTON, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated March 29,

2021, and entered in Case No. 2018 11972 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which U.S. Bank National

Association, as Trustee, successor in interest

to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Park Place

Securities, Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,

Series 2004-WWF1 , is the Plaintiff and Tony

V. Sutton a/k/a Tony Sutton, Argent Mortgage Company,

LLC, Florida Housing Finance Corporation,

Tony V. Sutton , are defendants, the Volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the May 13, 2021

the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 8, IN BLOCK 776, OF DELTONA LAKES

UNIT THIRTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

AT PAGE(S) 101-118, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2816 S SLATER DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 02 day of April, 2021.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JOSHUA PASQUALONE

Florida Bar Number 41835

18-020441

April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0105

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 30765 CICI

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

CORA LEE MOULTRIE A/K/A CORA L.

MOULTRIE, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 21,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 30765 CICI

of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida in which Wells

Fargo Bank, N.A., is the Plaintiff and Cora Lee

Moultrie a/k/a Cora L. Moultrie, are defendants,

the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on

online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

Volusia County, Florida at

11:00AM EST on the June 25, 2021 the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Foreclosure:

LOT(S) 15, BLOCK 15 OF OAK PARK

KINGSTON AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6

PAGE 128, ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 638 ABERDEEN ST, DAYTONA

BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim

before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6th day of April, 2021.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN P. GRYGLEWICz

Florida Bar Number 762121

19-009201

April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0104

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 10856 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES

INC., ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-M1,

Plaintiff, vs.

ACA REALTY & CONSULTING CORP., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 18, 2021, and

entered in 2018 10856 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT

SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-M1

is the Plaintiff and (1) D.A. SCHRECKENGHOST, AS

CO-TRUSTEE OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIVE

LAND TRUST, A LAND TRUST DATED MAY 17,

2016; (2) ACA REALTY & CONSULTING CORP.; (3)

UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK

DRIVE LAND TRUST, DATED MAY 17, 2016;

(4) ANTHONY M. MORRONE, JR., AS CO-TRUSTEE

OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIVE LAND TRUST, A

LAND TRUST DATED MAY 17, 2016; (5) JULIE

RINEHART, AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE 1671 N.

MERRICK DRIVE LAND TRUST, A LAND TRUST

DATED MAY 17, 2016; (6) BAHA BOTROS, AS CO-TRUSTEE

OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIVE LAND

TRUST, A LAND TRUST DATED MAY 17, 2016; (7)

DAVID CARTER, AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE 1671 N.

MERRICK DRIVE LAND TRUST, A LAND TRUST

DATED MAY 17, 2016; (8) JOHN OVIATT, AS CO-TRUSTEE

OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIVE LAND

TRUST, A LAND TRUST DATED MAY 17, 2016. are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on May 06, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 516, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

SIXTEEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,

PAGES 234-THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1671 N. MERRICK

DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 9 day of April, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

17-077711

April 15, 22, 2021 V21-0112

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the order of Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure

dated June 30, 2010, and entered in Case

No. 2009 30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED

ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)

2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C. NOLAN;

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C.

NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk

of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 18th day of June,

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane, Holly

Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this April 19, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0118

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO: 2019 12262 CIDL

MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,

Plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF MARY S. GRIFFIN; UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL T. GRIFFIN;

JON D. SCHNEIDER; MARY EGGLESTON;

WILLIAM J. SCHNEIDER; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL T. GRIFFIN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 14, BLOCK 1716, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT

65, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO MAP IN

MAP BOOK 28, PAGES 117 TO 121, INCLUSIVE,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1963 LYNN RIVER DR, DELTONA, FL 32738

has been filed against you and you are required to serve

a copy of your written defenses, if any, on FRENKEL

LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP, Plaintiff's

attorney, whose address is One East Broward Blvd.,

Suite 1111, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301 on or before

June 01, 2021, (no later than 30 days from the date of

the first publication of this Notice of Action) and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court either before service

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; other-wise

a default will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain

assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724,

(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less than

7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama

Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at Volusia

County, Florida, this 14th day of April, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN

& GORDON, LLP,

One East Broward Blvd., Suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301

04-087179-F00

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0117

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 30277 CICI

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming interest by, through,

under or against the Estate of Pasquale A.

Ciero a/k/a Pasquale Ciero, Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: MICHAEL J. MCADAMS

Last Known Address: 30 Valley Ave. Apt. 1 Newburgh,

NY. 12550

TO: THOMAS ANTHONY CIERO, SR. A/K/A

THOMAS A. CIERO

Last Known Address: 4411 W. Monte Cristo Ave.

Glendale, Az. 85306

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property

in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 6, GEORGETOWN DUPLEXES, UNIT 1, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE(S) 172, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required to serve

a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,

Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney,

whose address is 2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within thirty (30) days of the

first date of publication on or before May 25, 2021, and

file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against you for

the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS

WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7

days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder

participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho

a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en

gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no

menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on April 7, 2021.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F02352

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0116

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 11219 CIDL

LHOME MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-RTL1,

Plaintiff, vs.

AAA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SERVICES

LLC; ANDRES GUERRA; TOWN OF PONCE

INLET, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure filed March 4, 2021 and entered in

Case No. 2020 11219 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

7th Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,

wherein LHOME MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-RTL1 is

Plaintiff and ANDRES GUERRA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;

AAA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SERVICES

LLC; TOWN OF PONCE INLET, FLORIDA; are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court,

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC

SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on May 6, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 21, BLOCK 322, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT

EIGHT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

25, PAGE 165, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8th day of April, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

20-00653

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0115

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 30228 CICI

MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE,

Plaintiff, vs.

DIANE E. MCCALL; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.

1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING

OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated

March 29, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020

30228 CICI of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein MEB LOAN TRUST IV,

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN

ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS

TRUSTEE is Plaintiff and DIANE E. MCCALL; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY

RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E.

ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m.,

on May 14, 2021 , the

following described property as set forth in said

Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 40, BLOCK 2, PALM GROVE SUB

NINTH ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 39, ET SEQ., OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN

THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION, MAY

ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF

THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED

AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED April 12, 2021.

FAzIA S. CORSBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

1396-175960

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0114

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019-10662-CIDL

BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE

COMPANY (Formally Known as MetLife Insurance

Company, USA),

Plaintiff, vs.

AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure date the 21st day of February

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019-10662-CIDL,

of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

(FORMALLY KNOWN AS METLIFE INSURANCE

COMPANY, USA), is the Plaintiff and AUBREY M.

HOWE A/K/A AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE; BETH

E. PEARCE; STATE OF FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are defendants.

The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website

for on-line auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 6th

day of May 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 14, BLOCK B, DIXSON ACRES, A

SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

19, PAGE 43, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 417 DIXSON STREET,

ORANGE CITY, FL 32763

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 13 day of April 2021.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

19-03132-F

April 22, 29, 2021 V21-0113

