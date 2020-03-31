IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10233-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RUTH A. CRAGGS
a/k/a RUTH ANN CRAGGS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RUTH A. CRAGGS a/k/a RUTH ANN CRAGGS, deceased, whose date of death was December 18, 2019; File #2019-10233-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 26, 2020.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ Marion Gloria Suzanne Reynolds
Personal Representative
2795 Union Hill Rd.
Joelton, TN 37080
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE # 2020-10614-PRDL
Division: 10
In Re: The Estate of
LISA BETH FIRESTONE, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LISA BETH FIRESTONE, deceased, whose date of death was 02/10/20, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA Co., FL, Probate Div., the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is 03/26/2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Harlan G. Paul, Attorney
FL Bar No: 1002539
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 E. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3020
Fax: (386) 734-3096
E-Mail: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
FREDRIC D. FIRESTONE
9506 E. Stanhope Rd.
Kensington, MD 20895
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020 10285 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TIMOTHY LARY PEPIN
A/K/A TIMOTHY L. PEPIN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of TIMOTHY LARY PEPIN A/K/A TIMOTHY L. PEPIN, deceased, whose date of death was October 08, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
/s/ JAMES E. PEPIN
549 Morgan Wood Drive
DeLand, Florida 32724
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-10545-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DEBORAH LYNNE VIETEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Deborah Lynne Vieten, deceased, whose date of death was January 16, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
Personal Representative:
JUSTIN RAY HOWARD
200 Robert St., Apt. 33
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. : 2020-10684-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
VIRGINIA E. POWELL, Etc.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of VIRGINIA E. POWELL a/k/a VIRGINIA ELLIS POWELL, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 No. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ raymond m. donadio, jr.
SHUFFIELD LOWMAN
ATTORNEYS AND ADVISORS
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Fla. Bar No. : 0061254
851 Dunlawton Ave., Suite 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
(386) 763-5083 phone
(386-763-5085 fax
e-mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ rebecca g. smith
REBECCA G. SMITH a/k/a
REBECCA GAYLE SMITH
1888 Crane Point Drive
Port Orange, Fla. 32128
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 12211 CIDL
LAWRENCE E. LEWIS, Plaintiff,
vs.
ALAN DALE WILSON, a/k/a ALAN
D. WILSON, a/k/a ALAN WILSON,
WAYNE BOHM, CLINTON MANZZO,
STATE OF FLORIDA, ANNIE B. BAILEY,
UNKNOWN TENANT 1, and
UNKNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: WAYNE BOHM
17260 NE 37th Lane
Silver Springs, FL 34488
CLINTON MANZZO
4202 Coral Berry Path, #302
Gurnee, Illinois 60061
YOU ARE NOTIFIED of the institution of this action by Plaintiff, LAWRENCE E. LEWIS, seeking to foreclose a mortgage encumbering the following-described real property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 4 AND THE NORTHERLY 27.84 FEET OF LOT 5, BLOCK 9, ASSESSOR’S MAP OF ORANGE CITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 86, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
and to reestablish a lost promissory note and the lost mortgage securing the promissory note, which is the mortgage being foreclosed.
You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RAYMOND A. BIERNACKI, JR., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2667 Enterprise Road, Orange City, Florida 32763, on or before May 4, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
DATED on: March 17, 2020
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
Volusia County Courthouse
P.O. Box 6043
DeLand, FL 32721-6043
By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10670-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
CURTIS ANDREW EIDSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CURTIS ANDREW EIDSON, deceased, whose date of death was October 18, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 2, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representatives
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ BRIAN ANDREW EIDSON
Personal Representative
3038 Wilson Road
Decatur, Georgia 30033
/s/ MICHAEL SCOTT EIDSON
Personal Representative
6199 Barcelona Drive
Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-10388-PRDL,
DIVISION 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
ROLAND G. BOYCE, JR.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE ESTATE OF ROLAND G. BOYCE, JR. is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this NOTICE is March 26, 2020.
Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.
ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.
All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
Personal Representative
JANET M. DEFEO
6731 Ferri Circle
Port Orange, FL 32128
Attorney for Personal Representative
Mary Jane Nettles
FL BAR # 312045
409 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-10564-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES A. BUKSAR,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of James A. Buksar, deceased, whose date of death was January 15, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Personal Representative(s):
/s/ JILL MANNING
1600 Magnolia Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2018CP11738
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH COSBY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH COSBY, deceased, whose date of death was April 4, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Camelia H. Ruffin
Florida Bar Number: 73586
12461 Veterans Memorial Hwy.
Douglasville, Georgia 30134
Telephone: (470) 344-5943
Fax: (678) 840-3907
E-Mail: cruffin@theruffinfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: info@theruffinfirm.com
Personal Representative:
Brenda Madison-Cosby
579 Park Ave
East Orange, New Jersey 07017
April 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2019-11639-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ALMA J. LAWRENCE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ALMA J. LAWRENCE, deceased, whose date of death was January 23, 2019, File Number 2019-CP-11639 PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 W. New York Avenue DeLand, FL 32720.
The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EDWARD W. SOULSBY, ESQ.
Florida Bar Number: 0488216
TROTTER & SOULSBY, P.A.
11834 C.R. 101, Suite 100
The Villages, FL 32162
Telephone: (352) 205-7245
Fax: (352) 205-7305
E-Mail: ed@trotterlaw.com
2nd E-mail: chrsine@trotterlaw.com
Personal Representative:
MARIAN K. CASTLEMAN
(a/k/a MARIAN K. BURNETT)
2130 Estevez Drive
Lady Lake, FL 32159
March 26 & April 2, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
KING OF FADES BARBER SHOP
1878 Providence Blvd Ste Q
Deltona, FL 32725
Catherine Zayas
April 2, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Eddie Blue Design
2 Broadcreek Circle
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Johanna Todd
April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/20/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1N6DD26S32C303492 2002 NISSAN
April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/18/2020, 8:00 am at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1HD1FHW18YY615411 2000 HD
1HFSC46012A002938 2002 HOND
April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that 4/10/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1971 BROAD #16C102ZS3816. Last tenants: Adele M Ludemann, Patricia Kilmer, Stanley Kilmer. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-241-8269.
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10683-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BARRY P. MAROTTE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Barry P. Marotte, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
2nd Email: clutes@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representatives:
Michelle Marotte
77 Raintree Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Kevin Marotte
140 Evans Drive
Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin 54935
April 2 & 9, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
PRECISION LANDSCAPE & SERVICES
2853 Staten Dr
Deltona, FL 32738
Ronald A Secor
April 2, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SWEET ANGEL AIDES
209 Hickory St
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Mandisa Alicia Maddox
April 2, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Latin America Strategic Solutions,
LLC
2714 Magnolia Road
DeLand, FL 32720
Edward V. Dolan
April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/21/2020, 09:00 a.m at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, Deland, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2003 NISS 1N4AL11D33C281982
April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 30027 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; TONYA M. PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. PERKINS; HUNTER`S RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF EAST FLORIDA, INC.; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 24, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 24th day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 71, SHADOW CROSSINGS UNIT 2 OF HUNTERS RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE(S) 49 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 4 Whipper In Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 20th day of March, 2020:
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 12184 CIDL
U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-GS1
Plaintiff,
vs.
Aurea E. Santiago A/K/A Aurea
Santiago et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: AUREA E. SANTIAGO
A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO
LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE:
797 TRAFALGAR STREET,
DELTONA, FL 32725
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUREA E.
SANTIAGO A/K/A AUREA SANTIAGO
LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE:
797 TRAFALGAR STREET,
DELTONA, FL 32725
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 26, Block 78, Deltona Lakes Unit Three, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 25, page(s) 105 through 120, inclusive, of the public records of Volusia County, Florida
A/K/A 797 Trafalgar St, Deltona, FL 32725
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, on or before May 12, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
DATED on March 25, 2020
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
April 2 & 9, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8455-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #424219080230 LOTS 23 & 24 BLK 8 HIGHLAND PARK SUB MB 10 PG 64 PER OR 4608 PG 261 PER OR 5507 PG 4368 PER OR 6994 PG 3470 PER OR 7022 PG 4339
Name in which assessed: TOMISLAV SENZEL & DIANA MICHELLE SENZEL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/17/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G1ZG57B08F230906
2008 CHEVROLET
1FAHP24117G138392 2007 FORD
1G8ZS57B78F161115 2008 SATURN
April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10526 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM LUTHER HENDRIX, JR.,
aka BILL HENDRIX,
aka BO HENDRIX
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of WILLIAM LUTHER HENDRIX, JR., also known as BILL HENDRIX, and BO HENDRIX, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 26, 2020.
Signed on this 12th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Robert R. Foster
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 123127
Robert R. Foster Law, Attorney At Law
Post Office Box 41
DeLand, Florida 32721-0041
Telephone: (386) 734-8224
Email: rfoster@fosterlawdeland.com
Secondary Email: jane@fosterlawdeland.com
/s/ VICTORIA SMELSER
Personal Representative
31256 Bretz Drive
Warren, MI 48093
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10156-PRDL
IN RE: Estate of GEORGE E. DIAZ,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of GEORGE E. DIAZ, deceased, whose date of death was December 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida, 32721-6043. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ BRUCE M. WIGLE, III
Murrah, Doyle, & Wigle, P. A.
Post Office Box 1328
Winter Park, Florida 32790
Telephone: (407) 644-9801
Email: brucew@mdwpa.com
Florida Bar No. 293954
Personal Representative:
/s/ AMY MARIA SPALDING
2726 Sweet Magnolia Place
Oviedo, FL 32765
March 26 & April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7087-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #813055140050 LOT 5 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 PER OR 7153 PG 4465
Name in which assessed: JACK HAMLIN KLINE JR & HOA TUYET NEWTON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Harris Orthodontics
154 McGregor Road
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Allison C. Harris
April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10539 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ELEANOR G. GOLD AKA
ELEANOR G. KINCAID GOLD
AKA ELEANOR GRAHAM GOLD
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ELEANOR G. GOLD AKA ELEANOR G. KINCAID GOLD AKA ELEANOR GRAHAM GOLD, deceased, whose date of death was February 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2020 10539 PRDL, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
Audrey Kincaid Rubel aka
Audrey Rubel,
Personal Representative
Sherrille D. Akin
Florida Bar No. 826812
600 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 738-5599
Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10319-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES I. CORNELIUSEN PLOWMAN,
a/k/a JAMES I. PLOWMAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES I. CORNELIUSEN PLOWMAN, a/k/a JAMES I. PLOWMAN, deceased, whose date of death was January 01, 2020; File Number 2020-10319-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 26, 2020.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
/s/ RONALD JAMES PLOWMAN
Personal Representative
4329 Matthew Rd.
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10206-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOROTHY A. LOMMLER
a/k/a DOROTHY ANN LOMMLER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DOROTHY A. LOMMLER, also known as DOROTHY ANN LOMMLER, deceased, whose date of death was August 9, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 2, 2020.
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Email: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ MICHAEL A. PYLE
Personal Representative
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 1
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10284PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RAYMOND CARL JOHNSON, JR.
a/k/a RAYMOND C. JOHNSON, JR.
a/k/a RAYMOND JOHNSON, JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Raymond Carl Johnson, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was September 19, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ Aaron Marshall Albert
Personal Representative
2720 Silver Palm Drive
Edgewater, Florida 32141
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10754-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HELENE V. ALLEN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HELENE V. ALLEN, deceased, File Number 2020-10754-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was March 3, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $227,378.28 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
SUSAN L. BARONI, 196 Pickerel Lake Rd., Colchester, CT 06415
GUY EARL ALLEN, 38 Mallard Cove, East Hampton, CT 06424
CATHY SUE MOEBIUS, 352 Newfield Street Apt. 713, Middletown, CT 06457
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is April 2, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Debra G. Simms
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ SUSAN L. BARONI
196 Pickerel Lake Rd.
Colchester, Connecticut 06415
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10612-PRDL
Probate Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HUEY STANTON WRIGHT
a/k/a HUGH S. WRIGHT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Huey Stanton Wright, deceased, whose date of death was December 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John R. Cappa II
Email Address: jrc@cappalaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0056227
John R. Cappa PA
1229 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Personal Representative
Barrhett Wright
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 10446 CIDL
LAND HOME FINANCIAL SERVICES,
INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES CHRISTINE M. MONICO, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANT; MARIE MONICO; VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA CLERK OF COURT;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 18, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 21st day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
Lot 3, The Landings of Lake Beresford, Unrecorded subdivision #SD-3-83, being part of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 25, Township 17 South, Range 29 East, Volusia County, Florida and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the West 1/4 corner of said Section 25; thence North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West along the West section line of said Section 25, a distance of 198.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the following described property; thence continue North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 204.49 feet; thence North 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 211.39 feet; thence South 02 degrees 01 minutes 21 seconds East along the centerline of a 60.00 foot road right-of-way easement, a distance of 204.56 feet to a point, said point being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 217.29 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to a 30.00 foot easement for road right-of-way purposes along the Easterly property line. Also subject to an easement for road right-of-way purposes at the Southeast corner, said corner being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet.
Property address: 2625 Spring Valley Circle, DeLand, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 20th day of March, 2020:
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
PADGETT LAW GROUP
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-13480 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Elizabeth Macedo Porcayo,
Petitioner
andJuan Luis Vera,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Juan Luis Vera
Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Bernice M Bird, Esq
1018 E Robinson St
Orlando, FL 32801
on or before May 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: March 17, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
D K Deitz Services
905 Picasso Ave
Deltona, FL 32725
/s/ Dean K. Deitz
April 2, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
GENERAL WATER SYSTEMS
1319 Woodbine Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Janeen M O’Connell
April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/21/2020, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2013 Toyota 4t1bf1fk5du268543
April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE FAIRFIELD DAYTONA BEACH AT OCEAN WALK II VACATION CONDOMINIUM
ASSOCIATION, INC.
To all Record Owners listed below, their guardians, heirs and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See Exhibit “A” attached for Record Owners and their notice addresses). This notice of default and intent to foreclose is regarding certain timeshare interests owned by Record Owners in Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida, and more specifically described as follows:
Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The Record Owners have failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Record Owners’ timeshare and thereby the Record Owners are in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association’s lien on your unit week(s) as show below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to send to the trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.
Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Eric C. Reed, Esq., Shutts & Bowen, LLP, whose address is 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, telephone (407) 835-6790, facsimile (407) 849-7259, email ereed@shutts.com.
Dated this 24th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Eric C. Reed, Esquire
300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 835-6790
Facsimile: (407) 849-7259
Exhibit “A”
RECORD OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
DELINQUENCY DATE
Lillian Marcellus
Gomez Marcellus
5459 Hornaway Ave
Spring Hill, FL 34606-1036
A 77,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320406648
$1,289.87
10/26/2018
Carmine C Giangreco, Trustee of the Carmine C. Giangreco Revocable Lifetime Trust dated May 17, 2002
2230 N Cypress Bend Drive
Pompano Beach, FL 33069-4496
A 321,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390904993
$1,967.25
6/7/2019
Harrison O Rees
Loraine M Rees
15822 Robin Hill Loop
Clermont, FL 34714-6152
A 49,000/139,215,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1220 through 1233 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330325598
$1,233.82
4/2/2018
Patricia K Foster
145 Sammons Lane
Forest Hills, KY 41527-8307
A 84,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000440732618
$1,268.06
1/3/2019
Ethelind Morris
7450 N Highway 1
Apt 202
Cocoa, FL 32927-5098
A 64,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331211904
$1,248.00
8/27/2018
March 26 & April 2, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No: 2019 30279 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS,INC.,ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 18, 2019 and entered in Case No. 2019 30279 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida and Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale, dated March 26, 2020, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3, is the Plaintiff and MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA, are Defendants, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on May 15, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 271, ROYAL PALM P.U.D.-PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGE 174 THROUGH 178, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1663 ARECA PALM DR., PORT ORANGE, FL 32128
Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.
DATED March 27, 2020
/s/Michael Sheridan
Michael T. Sheridan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 92665
Lender Legal PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Florida 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
Service Emails:
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800)955-8770.
April 2 & 9, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10629-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
PAULINE H. KREMSER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of PAULINE H. KREMSER, deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: April 2, 2020.
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ FRANK J. KREMSER, III
Personal Representative
22 Calle Mimosa, Santa Maria
San Juan, Puerto Rico 00927
April 2 & 9, 2020
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
THINKING CLEARLY TECHNOLOGIES
2016 North Peninsula Ave
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Craig R Albertson
April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy Diaz, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order Granting Motion to Reset Foreclosure
sale dated March 10, 2020, entered
in Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit, in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. is the Plaintiff
and Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy Diaz;
Anna M. Diaz a/k/a Annmarie T. Diaz
a/k/a Anna Marie T. Diaz a/k/a Ann Marie
T. Diaz are the Defendants, that Laura
Roth, volusia County Clerk of Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00AM on the 28th day of
April, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 198, ORLANDIA (UNRECORDED
PLAT): FROM THE sE
CORNER OF sECTION 32, TOWNsHIP
18 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, RUN
NORTH ALONG THE EAsT LINE
OF sAID sECTION 32 A DIsTANCE
OF 2805 FEET, THENCE RUN
WEsT 550 FEET FOR A POINT OF
BEGINNING; THENCE RUN
NORTH 465 FEET, THENCE RUN
WEsT 220 FEET THENCE RUN
sOUTH 465 FEET, THENCE RUN
EAsT 220 FEET TO THE POINT OF
BEGINNING. sUBJECT TO AN
EAsEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOsEs
OvER THE sOUTH 35
FEET THEREOF.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24th day of March, 2020.
BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th st, suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By J BENNETT KITTERMAN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98636
18-F00220
April 2, 9, 2020 v20-0214
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 10407 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff, vs.
DONALD DENSMORE A/K/A DONALD J.
DENSMOR; ROSETTA A. DENSMORE, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
November 12, 2019, and entered in 2019
10407 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein NATIONsTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION
MORTGAGE COMPANY is the Plaintiff
and DONALD DENsMORE A/K/A DONALD
J. DENsMORE; ROsETTA A. DENsMORE;
UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE sECRETARY
OF HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT;
ORTHOPAEDIC CLINIC
OF DAYTONA BEACH, P.A. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on May 07, 2020, the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE NORTH 150 FEET OF THE
sOUTH 170 FEET, EAsT OF
COUNTY ROAD, BLOCK 140,
LAKE HELEN, ACCORDING TO
MAP IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE
136, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 891 MACY
AvE, LAKE HELEN, FL 32744
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-247352
April 2, 9, 2020 v20-0217
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 10868 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT
SOLELY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR
LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS3,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANGEL R. COLON, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated August 27, 2019, and
entered in 2019 10868 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.s.
BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
NOT IN ITs INDIvIDUAL CAPACITY,
BUT sOLELY As INDENTURE
TRUsTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE
AssET TRUsT 2018-Gs3 is
the Plaintiff and ANGEL R. COLON
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on June 02, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOTs 36, 37, 38 AND 39,
BLOCK F, PLANTATION EsTATEs
UNIT 2, ACCORDING
TOTHE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
11, PAGE 183, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 131 E
HIGHBANKs RD, DEBARY, FL 32713
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 27 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-224182
April 2, 9, 2020 v20-0218
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 11231 CIDL
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION ("FANNIE MAE”), A
CORPORATION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING
UNDER THE LAWS OF THE UNITED
STATES OF AMERICA,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHRISTIAN A. REYES AND CLARISSE
REYES AND ELAINE L. REYES, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 17, 2020 and entered in 2018
11231 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein FEDERAL
NATIONAL MORTGAGE AssOCIATION
(“FANNIE MAE”), A CORPORATION
ORGANIZED AND EXIsTING UNDER
THE LAWs OF THE UNITED sTATEs
OF AMERICA is the Plaintiff and CHRIsTIAN
A. REYEs; CLARIssE REYEs;
ELAINE L. REYEs; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF ELAINE L. REYEs are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on May 21, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTs 7, 8 AND 9, BLOCK 47, DAYTONA
PARK EsTATEs, sECTION C,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 23, PAGE 97A, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2322 NECTARINE
RD, DELAND, FL 32724
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 25 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-073417
April 2, 9, 2020 v20-0219
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11666 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff, vs.
CARMINE ROSSI, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 09, 2020, and entered in 2019
11666 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein NATIONsTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY is
the Plaintiff and CARMINE ROssI; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF CARMINE
ROssI; TIC PALM COAsT, INC. D/B/A
TIME INvEsTMENT COMPANY INC.;
UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA, ACTING
ON BEHALF OF THE sECRETARY
OF HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT
are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on May 12, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1311, DELTONA
LAKEs FORTY-FIvE, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 27, PAGEs 300
THROUGH 313, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2244 DURHAM sT, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 24 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-362688
April 2, 9, 2020 v20-0220
NOTICE Of assIGNMENT fOR THE
BENEfIT Of CREDITORs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO:2020 30285 CICI
IN RE: lORD & lasKER / flORIDa, INC.,
assIGNOR, to MElIssa a.
YOUNGMaN, assIGNEE.
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on
February 28, 2020, a petition commencing
an assignment for the benefit
of creditors pursuant to chapter
727, Florida Statutes, made by
LORD & LASKER / FLORIDA, INC.,
Assignor, with principal place of
business at 555 W. Granada Blvd.,
F-5, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174,
to Melissa A. Youngman, Assignee,
whose address is 721 Maitland
Ave., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701,
was filed on February 28, 2020.
Pursuant to Section 727.105,
Fla. Stat., no proceeding may be
commenced against the Assignee
except as provided in Chapter 727,
and excepting the case of a consensual
lienholder enforcing its
rights in personal property or real
property collateral, there shall be
no levy, execution, attachment or
the like, in connection with any
judgment of claim against the assets
of the Estate, in the possession,
custody, or control of the Assignee.
YOU ARE HEREBY further notified
that in order to receive any dividend
in this proceeding you must
file a proof of claim with the Assignee
or the Assignee’s attorney
on or before June 27, 2020.
MELISSA A. YOUNGMAN, P.A.
Attorney at Law
721 Maitland Ave.
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
March 12, 19, 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0178
volusia CouNTY
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO: 2019 12262 CIDl
MTGlQ INVEsTORs, l.P.,
Plaintiff, Vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,
assIGNEEs, lIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs aND all
OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN
INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE Of MaRY s.
GRIffIN; DaNIEl T. GRIffIN; CITY Of
DElTONa, flORIDa; UNKNOWN
TENaNT #1; UNKNOWN TENaNT #2,
Defendant(s).
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF MARY S. GRIFFIN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: UNKNOWN
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the
following property:
LOT 14, BLOCK 1716,
DELTONA LAKES, UNIT
65, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING
TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 28, PAGES
117 TO 121, INCLUSIVE,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
1963 LYNN RIVER DR,
DELTONA, FL 32738
has been filed against you
and you are required to serve
a copy of your written defenses,
if any, on FRENKEL
LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN
& GORDON, LLP, Plaintiff's
attorney, whose address is
One East Broward Blvd.,
Suite 1430, Fort Lauderdale,
FL, 33301 on or before
May 4, 2020, (no later than
30 days from the date of the
first publication of this Notice
of Action) and file the original
with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against
you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in
this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court
Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon
receiving this notification if
the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION
NUMBERS SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON
DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder
participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin
incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125
E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no
menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7
días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS
NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the
seal of this Court at Volusia
County, Florida, this 17
day of March, 2020.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Jennifer Vazquez
DEPUTY CLERK
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &
GORDON, LLP, ESQ.
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
ONE EAST BROWARD BLVD., Suite 1430
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301
TELEPHONE: (954) 522-3233 Ext. 1605 |
FAX: (954) 200-7770
EMAIL Apette@flwlaw.com
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
04-087179-F00
March 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0205
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO. 2018 32169 CICI
HOME POINT fINaNCIal CORPORaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
DaNIEl E. lUTTs; aNGEla lUTTs, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 24, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2018 32169
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. HOME POINT
FINANCIAL CORPORATION, is
Plaintiff and DANIEL E. LUTTS; ANGELA
LUTTS, are defendants. Laura
E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for
VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the
17TH day of APRIL, 2020, the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, DACH'S SUBDIVISION,
NUMBER TWO, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 19 PAGE 87, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 19th day of March, 2020
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13823-18
March 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0206
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO: 2019 10977 CIDl
U.s. BaNK, N.a., sUCCEssOR TRUsTEE
TO lasallE BaNK NaTIONal
assOCIaTION, ON BEHalf Of THE
HOlDERs Of BEaR sTEaRNs assET
BaCKED sECURITIEs I TRUsT
2007-HE5, assET-BaCKED
CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2007-HE5,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,
assIGNEEs, lIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs aND all
OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN
INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE Of RalPH E.
COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER;
WIllIaM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENaNT
#1; UNKNOWN TENaNT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure
dated March 10, 2020 entered in Civil
Case No. 2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF
OF THE HOLDERS OF BEAR
STEARNS ASSET BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST 2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and COOPER, ESTATE OF RALPH, et al, are Defendants.
The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at Volusia County's On Line Public Auction
website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on April 28, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following described
property located in VOLUSIA County,
Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT SEVENTY THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 29, PAGES 11 TO 13, INCLUSIVE
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
Lis Pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
The court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was served
by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule
2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by
U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance
with the attached service list this
18th day of March, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Telephone: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
04-089643-F00
March 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0207
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT
COMPaNY, as TRUsTEE fOR
aMERICaN HOME MORTGaGE assETs
TRUsT 2006-5, MORTGaGE-BaCKED
Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2006-5,
Plaintiff, Vs.
MYRON sHafER; ET al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
sale will be made pursuant to an
Order of Final Judgment. Final Judgment
was awarded on March 13,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME
MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES
2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON
SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE;
JONATHAN A. MILLER; STATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE;
VOLUSIA COUNTY CLERK
OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE
SCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINST THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on
April 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST the
following described real property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL
OF LAND SITUATE IN THE
COUNTY OF VOLUSIA, AND
STATE OF FLORIDA BEING
KNOWN AND DESIGNATED
AS A PORTION OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B, AS SHOWN ON
THE RECORD PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE
ESTATES REPLAT NO. 2, PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A
PORTION OF THE WEST
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES,
PER MAP BOOK 11, PAGE
154, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST
CORNER OF SAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B, SAID POINT
ALSO BEING ON THE SOUTH
RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL
MARSHALL ROAD (A
100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY AS
SHOWN ON BOTH OF THE
ABOVE REFERENCED
PLATS); THENCE EAST
ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF
SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND
THE NORTH LINE OF SAID
LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE
OF 105.70 FEET TO
THE NORTHEAST CORNER
OF SAID WEST 52.85 FEET
OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;
THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE
EAST LINE OF SAID WEST
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, A DISTANCE OF 75.00
FEET; THENCE DEPARTING
SAID EAST LINE OF THE
WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, RUN WEST AND
PARALLEL TO THE NORTH
LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK
25-B AND SAID NORTH LINE
OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE
OF 105.70 FEET TO A
POINT ON THE WEST LINE
OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B;
THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID
WEST LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17 A DISTANCE OF 75.00
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
March 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0208
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2013 31344 CICI 5D19-0499
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON
f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as
sUCCEssOR-IN-INTEREsT TO
JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK N.a. as
TRUsTEE fOR sTRUCTURED assET
MORTGaGE INVEsTMENTs II INC. BEaR
sTEaRNs alT-a TRUsT MORTGaGE
Pass THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2005-5,
Plaintiff, vs.
aNGEla sTaRR KOlaCKI, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November
26, 2018, and entered in 2013
31344 CICI 5D19-0499 of the Circuit Court
of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK
OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK
OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST
TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK
N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED
ASSET MORTGAGE INVESTMENTS II INC.
BEAR STEARNS ALT-A TRUST MORTGAGE
PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2005-5 is the Plaintiff and ROBERT
J KOLACKI; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
ROBERT J KOLACKI N/K/A ANGELA KOLACKI;
ANGELA STARR KOLACKI; DONALD
F WILLIAMS; PATRICIA WILLIAMS;
TENANT #1 N/K/A TRISHA WILLIAMS; TENANT
#2 N/K/A DON WILLIAMS; BERMUDA
BAY CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION INC ;
THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET TOWER V
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION INC; THE
TOWERS AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY
SERVICES ASSOCIATION INC; WELLS
FARGO BANK NA SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO WACHOVIA BANK NA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 24, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 5101, THE TOWERS AT
PONCE INLET, TOWER V, A CONDOMINIUM,
(BUILDING 500), ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF
CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 4045, PAGE 2600, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST OR
SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS
APPURTENANT THERETO,
AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO.
Property Address: 4565 S ATLANTIC
AVE 5101, PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
14-88175
March 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0209
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2017 10500 CIDl
DITECH fINaNCIal llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,
sURVIVING sPOUsE, GRaNTEss,
assIGNEE, lIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, aND all OTHER PaRTIEs
ClaIMING aN INTEREsT BY, THROUGH, UNDER
aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of aNTHONY
JaMEs MaNNa, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
09, 2020, and entered in 2017 10500 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the
Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTESS, ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF ANTHONY JAMES MANNA, DECEASED;
ANTHONY C. MANNA; GLORIA
VAN FLEET; YVONNE L. MANN; MARY E.
MANNA; SHARON ANN HOSEA; are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 9 AND 10, BLOCK 1, STETSON
PARK, IN SECTION, TOWNSHIP
17 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 7, PAGE 7, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 124 STETSON
PARK DR, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-182750
March 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0210
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 30643 CICI
BaNK Of aMERICa, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND
all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTaTE Of aGNEs
TINslEY, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED; WALTER
GILLIS, SR.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY
OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on April 29, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET
L. HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS
IN PLAT RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-254442
March 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0211
suBsEQuENT
iNsERTioNs
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO. 2019 10594 CIDl
U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as
TRUsTEE fOR sTRUCTURED assET sECURITIEs CORPORaTION
MORTGaGE Pass-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-BC4,
Plaintiff, vs.
laTOYa BIRCH a/K/a laTOYa BURCH
ENNIs, Individually; laTOYa BIRCH
a/K/a laTOYa BURCH ENNIs, as Perso, ET al.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
SHAMEKA HARRIS A/K/A SHAMIKA Y. HARRIS
A/K/A SHAMEKA Y. HARRIS (CURRENT
RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
424 S GARFIELD AVE APT 9F, DELAND FL 32724
Additional Address:
300 S VOLUSIA AVE, ORANGE CITY FL 32763
Additional Address:
1445 HAMILTON AVE, ORANGE CITY FL
32763 2562
Additional Address:
Additional Address:
275 S PINE ST, DELAND FL 32724
409 WEST NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE, DELAND FL 32720
ROBERT LEE HARRELL (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
2778 RIDGEWOOD AVE APT 127, SANFORD
FL 32773
Additional Address:
450 LAUREL RIDGE WAY APT 201, DELAND
FL 32724
Additional Address:
3002 CARVER ST, MIMS FL 32754 4206
Additional Address:
275 S PINE ST, DELAND FL 32724
LARRY BROCKINGTON JR. A/K/A LARRY
BROCKINGTON (CURRENT RESIDENCE
UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
11031 KEY HAVEN BOULEVARD, JACKSONVILLE FL 32218
Additional Address:
704 LARRY DRIVE, DELAND FL 32724
Additional Address:
1601 DUNN AVE APT 916, JACKSONVILLE
FL 32218
Additional Address:
409 WEST NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE, DELAND FL 32720
Additional Address:
10535 LEM TURNER RD APT. 1318, JACKSONVILLE FL 32218
STEVIONTE BRASHOD BRUTEN A/K/A
STEVIONTE B. BRUTEN (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
617 N SUMMIT AVE, LAKE HELEN FL 32744
Additional Address:
1619 S. HIGH ST., DELAND FL 32720
STEPHON BERNARD BRUTEN (CURRENT
RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
514 W GARRISON AVE., DELAND FL 32720
Additional Address:
825 S HIGH STREET, DELAND FL 32720
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following
described property:
THE SOUTH 144.17 FEET OF THE
WEST 113.00 FEET OF THE SE 1/4
OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF
SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THE
SOUTH 25 FEET AND THE WEST 20
FEET THEREOF FOR ROAD.
A/K/A 379 WEST NEW HAMPSHIRE
AVENUE F/K/A 409 WEST NEW
HAMPSHIRE AVE., DELAND FL 32720
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to J. Anthony Van Ness, Esq.
at VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for
the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT
CENTER DRIVE, SUITE #110, DEERFIELD
BEACH, FL 33442 on or before May
4, 2020, a date which is within thirty (30)
days after the first publication of this Notice
in the FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON and
file the original with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or
immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint. This notice is provided
to Administrative Order No. 2065.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if
the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la
Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court
Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir
esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos
de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO
SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court this 17 day of March, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF COURT
(SEAL) By Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
12435-18
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0212
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2020 30166 CICI
WIlMINGTON saVINGs fUND sOCIETY,
fsB, D/B/a CHRIsTIaNa TRUsT, NOT INDIVIDUallY BUT as TRUsTEE fOR
PRETIUM MORTGaGE aCQUIsITION TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
sOlOMON BREWER. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: MICHAEL BREWER, MICHAEL
MITCHELL, PATTI MORGAN, ANNETTE SHERMAN,
whose residence is unknown and all par-ties
having or claiming to have any right,
title or interest in the property described
in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
TO: SHANA M. CRUICKSHANK,
Whose Residence Is: 501 RIP COLLINS
DR, APT 141, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
and who is evading service of process
and all parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the Defendant(s), who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or claiming
to have any right, title or interest in
the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action to foreclose a mortgage on the
following property:
LOT 12, KINGLEY COURT SUBDIVISION,
AS SHOWN ON PLAT OR
MAP THEREOF IN MAP BOOK 11,
PAGE 281 PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on counsel for
Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress
Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton,
Florida 33487 on or before May 17, 2020
/(30 days from Date of First Publication
of this Notice) and file the original with
the clerk of this court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en
este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta
asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,
o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court at Volusia County, Florida, this
25th day of March, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, PL
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
18-190842
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0213
RE-NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 10293 CIDl
U.s. BaNK TRUsT NaTIONal
assOCIaTION, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUal
CaPaCITY BUT sOlElY as OWNER
TRUsTEE fOR lEGaCY MORTGaGE
assET TRUsT 2017-RPl2,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, CREDITORs, aND
all OTHER PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE
EsTaTE Of HOWaRD s. GENsER, DECEasED;
HOWaRD GENsER, JR.;
sCOTT GENsER; JIll sOCHaCKI; UNKNOWN
TENaNT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENaNT
NO. 2; aND all UNKNOWN
PaRTIEs ClaIMING INTEREsTs BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT a
NaMED DEfENDaNT TO THIs aCTION,
OR HaVING OR ClaIMING TO HaVE aNY
RIGHT, TITlE OR INTEREsT IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DEsCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order or Summary Final
Judgment of foreclosure dated January
9, 2020 and an Order Resetting
Sale dated March 20, 2020 and entered
in Case No. 2019 10293 CIDL
of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK
TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE
FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET
TRUST 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff and
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
HOWARD GENSER, JR.; SCOTT
GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UN-
KNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS
BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY
RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
are Defendants, LAURA E
ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
11:00 a.m., on May 28, 2020 , the following
described property as set
forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 19, UNIVERSITY MANOR,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 23, AT PAGE 239,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM
THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN
THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF
THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE
CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN
ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE
OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED March 27, 2020.
SHD LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail:
By: ADAM G. LEVINE
Florida Bar No.: 100102
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-169241
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0215
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CasE NO.: 2019 11428 CIDl
WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
KENNETH MaZaK a/K/a KENNETH s.
MaZaK a/K/a KENNETH sTEVEN MaZaK, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
17, 2019, and entered in Case No. 2019
11428 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and Kenneth Mazak a/k/a
Kenneth S. Mazak a/k/a Kenneth Steven
Mazak, are defendants, the Volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at
electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at
11:00AM EST on the April 21, 2020 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE WEST 154.32 FEET OF THE
EAST 442.96 FEET OF THE SOUTH
1/2 OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4
OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 18,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 30
EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
SUBJECT TO TOAD RIGHT-OF-WAY
OVER THE SOUTH 30 FEET THEREOF.
A/K/A 1585 W BERESFORD AVENUE
DELAND FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated 27 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JESSICA MORRIS, Esq.
Florida Bar #88785
19-018969
April 2, 9, 2020 V20-0216
*************************