NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
Case No. 2020 30315 CICI
Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Spouse, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming
an interest by, through, under or against
the Estate of Vivian M. Breier a/k/a Vivian
Breier, Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming an
interest by, through, under or against the Estate
of vivian M. Breier a/k/a vivian Breier,
Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in volusia County, Florida:
LOT 88, RIvER OAKs OF ORMOND
BEACH PHAsE - II, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 57, PAGEs 123
THROUGH 126, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,
Esquire, Brock & scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2001 NW
64th st, suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL
33309, within thirty (30) days of the first
date of publication on or before May 13,
2020, and file the original with the Clerk of
this Court either before service on the
Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order to
participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court
Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days;
if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION
NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs
TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on March 26, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th st, suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F02780
April 9, 16, 2020 v20-0221
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 12243 CIDL
WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES
2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
JULIO GARCIA, ET AL.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
JULIO GARCIA
(CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
1789 sAXON BL, DELTONA FL 32725
Additional Address:
55 WHITING sT, LYNN MA 01902
Additional Address:
T23 BO TUMBAO, MAUNABO PR 00707
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF
WAY FOR sAXON BOULEvARD,
BLOCK 81, DELTONA LAKEs UNIT
THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 25, PAGEs 105 THROUGH
120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1789 sAXON BL, DELTONA FL 32725
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to J. Anthony van Ness, Esq. at vAN NEss LAW
FIRM, PLC, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT CENTER DRIvE,
sUITE #110, DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on
or before May 14, 2020, a date which is within
thirty (30) days after the first publication of this
Notice in the FLA/WEsT vOLUsIA BEACON and
file the original with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint. This notice is provided to Administrative
Order No. 2065.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY
PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you
are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the
time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of
this Court this 30th day of March, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CLERK OF COURT
By J. BEACH
As Deputy Clerk
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
14578-19
April 9, 16, 2020 v20-0222
**************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11103 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-41CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-41CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR AGAINST, WILLIAM K.
SHUPE, DECEASED , et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
11103 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which The Bank Of New
York Mellon fka The Bank Of New York, As
Trustee For The Certificateholders Of The
CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-41CB, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates,
series 2006-41CB, is the Plaintiff and The
Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or
other Claimants claiming by, through, under,
or against, William K. shupe, deceased,
William shupe, Jr. aka William shupe, II, as
an Heir of the Estate of William K. shupe, deceased, Leigh Chrisenberry a/k/a Leigh T.
Chrisenberry, as an Heir of the Estate of
William K. shupe, deceased, Tyler Levey, as
an Heir of the Estate of William K. shupe, deceased, and as an Heir of the Estate of Hilary
Levey, deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, or other Claimants claiming
by, through, under, or against, Hilary Levey,
deceased, as an Heir of the Estate of William
K. shupe, deceased, Mortgage Electronic
Registration systems, Inc., as nominee for
Countrywide Bank, N.A. , volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court, are defendants,
the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the April
28, 2020 the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE sOUTH 162.50 FEET OF THE
NORTH 425 FEET OF THE EAsT
461.50 FEET OF THE sOUTHEAsT
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT 1/4 OF
sECTION 31, TOWNsHIP 16
sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT
THE EAsT 50 FEET THEREOF FOR
RIGHT-OF-WAY OF sTATE ROAD
15-A, ALsO EXCEPTING ANY PORTION
OF THE ABOvE DEsCRIBED
PROPERTY LYING WITHIN MONUMENTAL
BOUNDARY LINEs OF
ROLLING ACREs EsTATEs, UNIT
ONE, A sUBDIvIsION PER MAP IN
MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 216, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, ALsO EXCEPTING THAT
PORTION IN WARRANTY DEED
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 5037, PAGE 2710
FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY PURPOsEs.
AND BEING sUBJECT TO AN EAsEMENT
FOR NON-vEHICULAR ACCEss
OvER, ACROss AND UPON
THE EAsT 1.00 FEET OF THE
AFORE DEsCRIBED PROPERTY,
EXCEPT THE NORTH 15.00 FEET
THEREOF. sAID EAsEMENT BEING
ALsO DEsCRIBED As THE sOUTH
147.50 FEET OF THE NORTH 425.00
FEET OF THE WEsT 1.00 OF THE
EAsT 51.00 FEET OF THE sOUTHEAsT
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT 1/4
OF sECTION 31, TOWNsHIP 16
sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT; vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2220 N sPRING GARDEN AvE,
DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 01 day of April, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: DAvID DILTs, Esq.
Florida Bar #68615
19-009211
April 9, 16, 2020 v20-0224
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,
Plaintiff, VS.
RANDALL R. SMITH; SONDRA SMITH;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL
REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN
TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID
UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DE-VISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting sale entered on March 2, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON sAvINGs FUND sOCIETY, FsB, As TRUsTEE OF sTANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT A is the Plaintiff, and
RANDALL R. sMITH; sONDRA sMITH; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF TREAsURY INTERNAL REvENUE
sERv; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER
AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on May 7, 2020
at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PART OF THE sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF sECTION 21, TOWNsHIP 15 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs: COMMENCE AT THE WEsT 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEsT CORNER OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4) OF sAID sECTION
21: THENCE N 89°25'08" E, ALONG THE NORTH
LINE OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE OR
1308.41 FEET; THENCE s 00°17'42" E, A DIsTANCE OF 590.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 89°25'08" E, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE OF 478.23 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE ROAD NO. 11 (200 FOOT
RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE ALONG sAID WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE WITH A CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY HAvING A RADIUs OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN ARC
DIsTANCE OF 279.06 FEET TO THE END OF sAID CURvE; THENCE s 09°59'15" E, CONTINUING WITH
sAID WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, A DIsTANCE OF 514.59 FEET; THENCE N 89°38'05" W, A DIsTANCE
OF 618.67 FEET; THENCE N 00°17'42" W, A DIsTANCE OF 771.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. HAvING ACCEss TO BLACKWELDER ROAD ACROss A
sTRIP OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE LYING ADJACENT TO AND CONTIGUOUs WITH (WEsT OF) THE sAID WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE ROAD NO. 11, THE sOUTHEAsT CORNER OF sAID 30 FOOT
WIDE EAsEMENT sTRIP BEING THE NORTHEAsT CORNER OF THE HEREINABOvE DEsCRIBED PARCEL.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 2 day of April, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: ZACHARY ULLMAN
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1133-1598B
April 9, 16, 2020 v20-0223
**************************
volusia CouNTY
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEv-ENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Case No. 2017 30572 CICI
WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE
FOR MFRA TRUST 2014-2,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF NANCY J. CLARK (DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
To:
David scott Clark a/k/a David s. Clark a/k/a
David Clark
REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 930 south Beach
street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and
Trustees of the Estate of Nancy J. Clark (Deceased)
REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 930 south Beach st., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in volusia County, Florida:
Lot 14, HOMEWOOD sUBDIvIsION,
as per map in Map Book 11, Page 230, of the Public Records of volusia County, Florida
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before May 19, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Date: April 3, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk of the Court
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100,
Boca Raton, FL 33432
18-000551
April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0225
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 10797 CIDL
FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
KRIS HUPFER, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered January 21, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein FBC MORTGAGE,
LLC is Plaintiff and KRIs HUPFER, et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, EsQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida statutes on the 14th day of July 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY WOODs
PHAsE THREE-A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP
OR PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 41, PAGEs 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X)
E-mailed (X) Mailed this 13 day of April 2020,
to all parties on the attached service list.
RYAN LAWsON, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 sE 6th street, suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRservice@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 105318
16-00179-6
April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0226
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 30448 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF GLADYS B.
MORENO, DECEASED., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 17, 2020, and entered
in 2018 30448 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein REvERsE MORTGAGE sOLUTIONs,
INC. is the Plaintiff and
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN THE
EsTATE OF GLADYs B. MORENO,
DECEAsED ; ALFREDO MORENO
A/K/A ALFREDO IvOR MORENO ;
BRIDGET MORENO-DICOvITsKY
A/K/A BRIDGET DICOvITsKY; MAGALI
MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGALI C.
MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGGIE MARTINEZ;
UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,
ON BEHALF OF THE
sECRETARY OF HOUsING AND
URBAN DEvELOPMENT; BELLAIR
CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION, INC.
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on May 29, 2020, the following
described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 621 OF BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM
APARTMENTs, A CONDOMINIUM
ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 1588, PAGE 427, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY
AMENDMENTs THERETO, TOGETHER
WITH ITs UNDIvIDED
sHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTs.
Property Address: 2727 NORTH
ATLANTIC AvENUE UNIT 621,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 7 day of April, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-077584
April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0227
**************************