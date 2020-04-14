NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

Case No. 2020 30315 CICI

Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Spouse, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming

an interest by, through, under or against

the Estate of Vivian M. Breier a/k/a Vivian

Breier, Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming an

interest by, through, under or against the Estate

of vivian M. Breier a/k/a vivian Breier,

Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in volusia County, Florida:

LOT 88, RIvER OAKs OF ORMOND

BEACH PHAsE - II, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 57, PAGEs 123

THROUGH 126, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,

Esquire, Brock & scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2001 NW

64th st, suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

33309, within thirty (30) days of the first

date of publication on or before May 13,

2020, and file the original with the Clerk of

this Court either before service on the

Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order to

participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court

Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days;

if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION

NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs

TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on March 26, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th st, suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F02780

April 9, 16, 2020 v20-0221

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 12243 CIDL

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES

2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

JULIO GARCIA, ET AL.

Defendants

To the following Defendant(s):

JULIO GARCIA

(CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

1789 sAXON BL, DELTONA FL 32725

Additional Address:

55 WHITING sT, LYNN MA 01902

Additional Address:

T23 BO TUMBAO, MAUNABO PR 00707

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF

WAY FOR sAXON BOULEvARD,

BLOCK 81, DELTONA LAKEs UNIT

THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 25, PAGEs 105 THROUGH

120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1789 sAXON BL, DELTONA FL 32725

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to J. Anthony van Ness, Esq. at vAN NEss LAW

FIRM, PLC, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT CENTER DRIvE,

sUITE #110, DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on

or before May 14, 2020, a date which is within

thirty (30) days after the first publication of this

Notice in the FLA/WEsT vOLUsIA BEACON and

file the original with the Clerk of this Court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the

complaint. This notice is provided to Administrative

Order No. 2065.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY

PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you

are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the

time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of

this Court this 30th day of March, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CLERK OF COURT

By J. BEACH

As Deputy Clerk

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite #110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

14578-19

April 9, 16, 2020 v20-0222

**************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11103 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-41CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-41CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR AGAINST, WILLIAM K.

SHUPE, DECEASED , et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

11103 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which The Bank Of New

York Mellon fka The Bank Of New York, As

Trustee For The Certificateholders Of The

CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-41CB, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates,

series 2006-41CB, is the Plaintiff and The

Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or

other Claimants claiming by, through, under,

or against, William K. shupe, deceased,

William shupe, Jr. aka William shupe, II, as

an Heir of the Estate of William K. shupe, deceased, Leigh Chrisenberry a/k/a Leigh T.

Chrisenberry, as an Heir of the Estate of

William K. shupe, deceased, Tyler Levey, as

an Heir of the Estate of William K. shupe, deceased, and as an Heir of the Estate of Hilary

Levey, deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, or other Claimants claiming

by, through, under, or against, Hilary Levey,

deceased, as an Heir of the Estate of William

K. shupe, deceased, Mortgage Electronic

Registration systems, Inc., as nominee for

Countrywide Bank, N.A. , volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court, are defendants,

the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the April

28, 2020 the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE sOUTH 162.50 FEET OF THE

NORTH 425 FEET OF THE EAsT

461.50 FEET OF THE sOUTHEAsT

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT 1/4 OF

sECTION 31, TOWNsHIP 16

sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT

THE EAsT 50 FEET THEREOF FOR

RIGHT-OF-WAY OF sTATE ROAD

15-A, ALsO EXCEPTING ANY PORTION

OF THE ABOvE DEsCRIBED

PROPERTY LYING WITHIN MONUMENTAL

BOUNDARY LINEs OF

ROLLING ACREs EsTATEs, UNIT

ONE, A sUBDIvIsION PER MAP IN

MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 216, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, ALsO EXCEPTING THAT

PORTION IN WARRANTY DEED

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 5037, PAGE 2710

FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY PURPOsEs.

AND BEING sUBJECT TO AN EAsEMENT

FOR NON-vEHICULAR ACCEss

OvER, ACROss AND UPON

THE EAsT 1.00 FEET OF THE

AFORE DEsCRIBED PROPERTY,

EXCEPT THE NORTH 15.00 FEET

THEREOF. sAID EAsEMENT BEING

ALsO DEsCRIBED As THE sOUTH

147.50 FEET OF THE NORTH 425.00

FEET OF THE WEsT 1.00 OF THE

EAsT 51.00 FEET OF THE sOUTHEAsT

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT 1/4

OF sECTION 31, TOWNsHIP 16

sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT; vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2220 N sPRING GARDEN AvE,

DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of

the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 01 day of April, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: DAvID DILTs, Esq.

Florida Bar #68615

19-009211

April 9, 16, 2020 v20-0224

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,

Plaintiff, VS.

RANDALL R. SMITH; SONDRA SMITH;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL

REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN

TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DE-VISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting sale entered on March 2, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON sAvINGs FUND sOCIETY, FsB, As TRUsTEE OF sTANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT A is the Plaintiff, and

RANDALL R. sMITH; sONDRA sMITH; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF TREAsURY INTERNAL REvENUE

sERv; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER

AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on May 7, 2020

at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PART OF THE sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF sECTION 21, TOWNsHIP 15 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs: COMMENCE AT THE WEsT 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEsT CORNER OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4) OF sAID sECTION

21: THENCE N 89°25'08" E, ALONG THE NORTH

LINE OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE OR

1308.41 FEET; THENCE s 00°17'42" E, A DIsTANCE OF 590.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 89°25'08" E, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE OF 478.23 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE ROAD NO. 11 (200 FOOT

RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE ALONG sAID WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE WITH A CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY HAvING A RADIUs OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN ARC

DIsTANCE OF 279.06 FEET TO THE END OF sAID CURvE; THENCE s 09°59'15" E, CONTINUING WITH

sAID WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, A DIsTANCE OF 514.59 FEET; THENCE N 89°38'05" W, A DIsTANCE

OF 618.67 FEET; THENCE N 00°17'42" W, A DIsTANCE OF 771.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. HAvING ACCEss TO BLACKWELDER ROAD ACROss A

sTRIP OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE LYING ADJACENT TO AND CONTIGUOUs WITH (WEsT OF) THE sAID WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE ROAD NO. 11, THE sOUTHEAsT CORNER OF sAID 30 FOOT

WIDE EAsEMENT sTRIP BEING THE NORTHEAsT CORNER OF THE HEREINABOvE DEsCRIBED PARCEL.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 2 day of April, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: ZACHARY ULLMAN

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1133-1598B

April 9, 16, 2020 v20-0223

**************************

volusia CouNTY

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEv-ENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Case No. 2017 30572 CICI

WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE

FOR MFRA TRUST 2014-2,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF NANCY J. CLARK (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

To:

David scott Clark a/k/a David s. Clark a/k/a

David Clark

REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 930 south Beach

street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and

Trustees of the Estate of Nancy J. Clark (Deceased)

REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 930 south Beach st., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in volusia County, Florida:

Lot 14, HOMEWOOD sUBDIvIsION,

as per map in Map Book 11, Page 230, of the Public Records of volusia County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before May 19, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Date: April 3, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk of the Court

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

18-000551

April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0225

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 10797 CIDL

FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

KRIS HUPFER, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered January 21, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein FBC MORTGAGE,

LLC is Plaintiff and KRIs HUPFER, et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, EsQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida statutes on the 14th day of July 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY WOODs

PHAsE THREE-A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP

OR PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 41, PAGEs 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X)

E-mailed (X) Mailed this 13 day of April 2020,

to all parties on the attached service list.

RYAN LAWsON, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 sE 6th street, suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRservice@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 105318

16-00179-6

April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0226

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 30448 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF GLADYS B.

MORENO, DECEASED., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 17, 2020, and entered

in 2018 30448 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein REvERsE MORTGAGE sOLUTIONs,

INC. is the Plaintiff and

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN THE

EsTATE OF GLADYs B. MORENO,

DECEAsED ; ALFREDO MORENO

A/K/A ALFREDO IvOR MORENO ;

BRIDGET MORENO-DICOvITsKY

A/K/A BRIDGET DICOvITsKY; MAGALI

MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGALI C.

MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGGIE MARTINEZ;

UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,

ON BEHALF OF THE

sECRETARY OF HOUsING AND

URBAN DEvELOPMENT; BELLAIR

CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION, INC.

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on May 29, 2020, the following

described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 621 OF BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM

APARTMENTs, A CONDOMINIUM

ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 1588, PAGE 427, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY

AMENDMENTs THERETO, TOGETHER

WITH ITs UNDIvIDED

sHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTs.

Property Address: 2727 NORTH

ATLANTIC AvENUE UNIT 621,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 7 day of April, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-077584

April 16, 23, 2020 v20-0227

**************************