NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

FILE NO. 2021-10470-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GARY RALPH GUGLIELMO,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of GARY

RALPH GUGLIELMO, deceased, whose

date of death was January 2, 2021, is

pending in the Circuit Court for vOLUsIA

County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand,

FL 32721. The names and addresses of

the personal representative and the personal

representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate, on whom a

copy of this notice is required to be

served, must file their claims with this

court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE

OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF

sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION

OF THIs NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODs sET FORTH IN

FLORIDA sTATUTEs sECTION 733.702

WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.

NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIOD

sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARs OR MORE

AFTER THE DECEDENT's DATE OF

DEATH Is BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is: April 8, 2021.

CHRISTOPHER LEE GUGLIELMO

Personal Representative

4280 Galt Ocean Drive Unit 17D

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308

M. BRANDON ROBINsON, Esq.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0119364

3119 Manatee Avenue West

Bradenton, FL 34205

Telephone: 9417418224

Email: brobinson@barneswalker.com

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0103

**************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

FILE NO.: 2012-12579-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CARMELLA DONNELLY

Deceased.

The estate of Carmella Donnelly, File Number

2012-12579-PRDL is pending in the Circuit

Court for volusia County, Florida, 101 N Alabama

Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names

and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's attorney are

set forth below. The date of first publication of

this notice is April 8, 2021.

All creditors and those having claims or demands

against decedent's estate, including

unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims,

upon whom a copy of this notice has been

served are required to file their claims with the

above- named court within the later of 3

months after the date of the first publication

of this notice or 30 days after the date of service

of a copy of this notice on them.

All other creditors having claims or demands

against decedent's estate, including

unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims,

are required to file their claims with the

above-named court within 3 months after the

date of the first publication of this notice.

ALL CLAIMs NOT sO FILED WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.

signed on: ______________, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

RICHARD B. CAREY, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 68427

CAREY LAW GROUP, PA

1801 Indian Rd., ste 103

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Telephone: 561-247-1266

Fax: 561-282-3401

E-Mail: richard@rcareylaw.com

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0102

**************************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI

SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC. A not for profit Florida corporation,

Plaintiff, v.

A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation

registered as a Foreign Corporation in

Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA,

INC. And any tenant in possession

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a sECOND

AMENDED DEFAULT FINAL JUDGEMENT

OF FORECLOsURE dated 03/18/2021 and entered

in Case No 2018-31587-CICI of the Circuit

Court for volusia County, Florida wherein sEA DIP

BEACH REsORT CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION,

INC., is Plaintiff and A & C sOLUTIONs,

INC., a Nevada Corporation registered as a Foreign

Corporation in Florida as A & C sOLUTIONs

OF vOLUsIA, INC., are the Defendants, I will sell

to the highest bidder at www.realauction.com at

11:00 am April 30, 2021 the following described

real property as set forth in the final judgment to wit:

Legal Description: Unit 230 of sEA DIP

BEACH REsORT AT DAYTONA BEACH,

a condominium according to the Declaration

of Condominium, thereof as recorded

on Official Records Book 4096, Page

3704, Public Records of volusia County,

Florida; together with an undivided share

in the common elements appurtenant thereto.

a/k/a 1233 south Atlantic Ave., Unit 230,

Daytona Beach, Fl

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the foreclosure sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim with the Clerk no later than

the date that the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Dated March 31, 2021

MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, EsQ.

IRENE FONZI, P.A.

1402 Highway A1A, suite A

satellite Beach, Florida 32937

s/ MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, EsQ.

FBN 00043338

mwg43338@aol.com

Attorney for the Plaintiff

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0098

**************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 11842 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2007-6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6,

Plaintiff, vs.

CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING

OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an

Order or summary Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated March 18, 2021, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11842 CIDL of the Circuit

Court in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK As

TRUsTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs

OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN

TRUsT 2007-6, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-6

is Plaintiff and CAROL L. sILLER; UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF CAROL L. sILLER;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs

CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION, OR HAvING

OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE

OR INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN

DEsCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E

ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

11:00 a.m., on May 6, 2021,

the following described property as

set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY sURvEY ACCORDING

TO MAP RECORDED IN

OFFICIAL RECORDs BOOK 243,

PAGE 265, PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN

THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER As

OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs MUsT

FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTs

THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE

OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL

BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED March 31, 2021.

By: FAZIA s. CORsBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

DIAZ ANsELMO & AssOCIATEs, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

1496-178506

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0097

**************************

volusia countY

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR

BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN

STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-16AX,

Plaintiff, vs.

SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L. STEWART, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order

dated February 5, 2021, and entered in Case No.

2019 10418 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA County, Florida.

U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO BANK

OF AMERICA, NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY MERGER TO

LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TRUsTEE FOR MORGAN sTANLEY MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUsT 2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-16AX, is

Plaintiff and sHEREE L. sTEWART; CHARLEs L.

sTEWART, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

Circuit Court for vOLUsIA, County Florida will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on

the 4TH day of MAY, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA LAKEs, UNIT

THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGEs 105

THROUGH 120, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 2nd day of April, 2021

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12768-18

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0101

**************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an

Order dated March 18, 2021, and entered

in Case No. 2016 11682 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in

and for vOLUsIA County, Florida. NATIONsTAR

MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff

and MIsHELLE L. YELvERTON; AUsTIN

R. YOUNG; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

AUsTIN R. YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUsING

FINANCE CORPORATION; sTATE OF

FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; WELLs FARGO

BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION sUCCEssOR

BY MERGER TO sOUTHTRUsT

BANK; sHARON CLIFTON, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court

for vOLUsIA, County Florida will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 a.m., on the 29TH day of April, 2021,

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE sOUTH 140.65 FEET OF THE

WEsT 340 FEET OF THE sOUTH 1/2

OF THE NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE

sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT

1/4 (LEss THE WEsT 30

FEET THEREOF IN ROAD), sECTION

11, TOWNsHIP 18 sOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis

Pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 2nd day of April, 2021

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

8760-16

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0100

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 31848 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN

STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST

2007-NC4 MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4,

Plaintiff, vs.

LINDA E. SIMONS, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 26, 2020,

and entered in 2019 31848 CICI of the Circuit Court

of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR THE

REGIsTERED HOLDERs OF MORGAN sTANLEY

ABs CAPITAL I INC. TRUsT 2007-NC4 MORTGAGE

PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-NC4

is the Plaintiff and LINDA E. sIMONs; and

ROYCE M. sIMONs are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on April 23, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 24, BLOCK 4, BRIDGEPORT

HEIGHTs, As PER PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 207,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 128 MINERvA RD, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of March, 2021.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ, sCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERs, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \s\ LAURA ELIsE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-366872

April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0099

**************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR volusia

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

FILE NO. 2021-10274 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Russell Walter Wager, Jr, a/k/a Russell W.

Wager, a/k/a Russell W. Wager, Jr., a/k/a Russell Wager

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Russell

Walter Wager, Jr, also known as Russell

W. Wager, Russell W. Wager, Jr., and

Russell Wager, deceased, whose date of

death was December 28th, 2019, is pending

in the Circuit Court for volusia County,

Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL

32724. The names and addresses of the

personal representative and the personal

representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate on whom a

copy of this notice is required to be

served must file their claims with this

court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE

OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF

sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION

OF THIs NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODs sET FORTH IN

FLORIDA sTATUTEs sECTION 733.702

WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.

NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIODs

sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARs OR MORE

AFTER THE DECEDENT's DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is April 15, 2021.

PATRICIA HUGHES

Personal Representative

1619 Pendleton street

Deltona, FL 32725

DsK LAW GROUP

332 North Magnolia Avenue

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 422-2454

By: /s/ NORMAN W. NAsH, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 505161

Email Addresses: nnash@dsklawgroup.com

cbuffington@dsklawgroup.com

April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0111

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE NO. 2018 31858 CICI

LOANCARE, LLC,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

WILLIAM D. MCCLELLAND, JR., ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 29, 2021 in the above action, the

volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to

the highest bidder for cash at volusia,

Florida, on April 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Lot 11 MAsON PARK HOMEs, according

to the Plat thereof, as

recorded in Plat Book 19, Page 147

of the Public Records of volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the

time of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIs & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: PRINCY vALIATHODATHIL, Esq.

FBN 70971

18-000170

April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0110

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL

NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.

LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING

TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY

OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to an Order dated March 17,

2021 entered in Civil Case No. 2018

10028 CIDL in the Circuit Court of

the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein NEW

PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A sHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE sERvICING,

Plaintiff and RONALD C. LAMBERT;

LINDA J. LAMBERT; THOMAs

EvANs; CITY OF DELTONA;

CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2

are defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk

of Court, will sell the property at public

sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

beginning at 11:00 AM on

May 18, 2021 the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF

DELTONA LAKEs UNIT

TWENTY-sIX, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

AT PAGE 59, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1119 N Old

Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT

IN THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs

PENDENs MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTs THE

sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITs DIsCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME

OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE

CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL

BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West state Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JAsON M vANsLETTE, EsQ.

FBN: 92121

M170638

April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0109

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2018 10406 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR

INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE ON

BEHALF OF THE

NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC.,

CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN

TRUST, SERIES 2006-H,

Plaintiff, vs.

ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT

HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN

ROBERT HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY;

TIMBERLAY ANN HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY

A. HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY HARVEY;

STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE CLERK OF COURT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; THE

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

an Order Granting Plaintiffs’ Motion to

Reschedule the Foreclosure sale entered

in Civil Case No. 2018 10406 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, sUCCEssOR

INDENTURE TRUsTEE TO JP-MORGAN

CHAsE BANK, N.A., As

INDENTURE TRUsTEE ON BEHALF OF

THE NOTEHOLDERs OF THE CWHEQ

INC., CWHEQ REvOLvING HOME EQUITY

LOAN TRUsT, sERIEs 2006-H is

Plaintiff and ALAN HARvEY and TIMBER-LAY

HARvEY, et al, are Defendants. The

Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at volusia

County's On Line Public Auction website:

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM on May 25, 2021, in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following

described property located in vOLUsIA

County, Florida, as set forth in said

Consent Final Judgment of Mortgage

Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 18, BLOCK 4 sILvER sANDs

sUBDIvIsION, sECTION "C" As

sHOWN ON MAP IN BOOK, 25,

PAvE 163, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis

Pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

court, in its discretion, may enlarge the

time of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was served

by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516,

Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to

any other parties in accordance with the

attached service list this 08th day of April, 2020.

MATTHEW EDWARD HEARNE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN & GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Boulevard, suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 84251

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-088543-F01

April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0108

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL

CitiMortgage, Inc.,

Plaintiff, vs.

Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda Smith, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure sale, entered

in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff

and Amanda M. smith a/k/a Amanda

smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM

on the 4th day of May, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION

EsTATEs, PART OF sECTION 3,

TOWNsHIP 19 sOUTH, RANGE 30

EAsT AND RE-sUB'D BLOCK X

AND PART OF BLOCK W, UNIT NO

1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 11, PAGE 279, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 9th day of April, 2021.

BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th st, suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUsIs, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

17-F02963

April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0107

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10672 CIDL

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR

LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff, VS.

MARIA M. RIVERA; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on December 9,

2019 in Civil Case No. 2018 10672 CIDL, of the

Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein, U.s.

BANK TRUsT, N.A. As TRUsTEE FOR LsF10

MAsTER PARTICIPATION TRUsT, is the Plaintiff,

and MARIA M. RIvERA; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, AND AGAINsT; CARMEN PEREZ;

MANUEL CORNIELEs; PNC BANK, NATIONAL

AssOCIATION, sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO;

sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;

sUNTRUsT BANK; UNKNOWN sPOUsE

OF MANUEL COMIELEs; UNKNOWN sPOUsE

OF CARMEN PEREZ; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

HELAYNE PARTIDAs A/K/A HELAYNE CHIQUIN-QUIRA

PARTIDAs; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION

2; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT;

UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT

OF TREAsURY; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION

1 N/K/A HELAYNE PARTIDA; ANY AND

ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE

NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE,

WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs

are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com

on May 6, 2021 at

11:00:00 AM EsT the following described real

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, BLOCK 1672, DELTONA LAKEs,

UNIT 73, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

29, PAGEs 11 THROUGH 13, INCLUsIvE

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 7 day of April, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1338-095B

April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0106

**************************

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 11972 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

WACHOVIA BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC.,

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-WWF1,

Plaintiff, vs.

TONY V. SUTTON, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to

an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure sale

dated March 29, 2021, and entered in Case

No. 2018 11972 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida in which U.s. Bank

National Association, as Trustee, successor

in interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as

Trustee for Park Place securities, Inc.,

Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,

series 2004-WWF1 , is the Plaintiff and

Tony v. sutton a/k/a Tony sutton, Argent

Mortgage Company, LLC, Florida Housing

Finance Corporation, Tony v. sutton , are

defendants, the volusia County Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/

online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

volusia County, Florida at

11:00AM EsT on the May 13, 2021 the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 8, IN BLOCK 776, OF DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT THIRTY-TWO, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

AT PAGE(s) 101-118, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2816 s sLATER DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis

Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 02 day of April, 2021.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JOsHUA PAsQUALONE

Florida Bar Number 41835

18-020441

April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0105

**************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 30765 CICI

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

CORA LEE MOULTRIE A/K/A CORA L.

MOULTRIE, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

February 21, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 30765 CICI of the Circuit Court

of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida in which Wells

Fargo Bank, N.A., is the Plaintiff and

Cora Lee Moultrie a/k/a Cora L. Moultrie,

are defendants, the volusia County Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at

electronically/online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the June 25,

2021 the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT(s) 15, BLOCK 15 OF OAK

PARK KINGsTON As

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6

PAGE 128, ET sEQ., OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 638 ABERDEEN sT, DAYTONA

BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

Lis Pendens must file a claim before the

Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6th day of April, 2021.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN P. GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar Number 762121

19-009201

April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0104

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 10856 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES

INC., ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-M1,

Plaintiff, vs.

ACA REALTY & CONSULTING CORP., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 18, 2021,

and entered in 2018 10856 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As

TRUsTEE FOR ARGENT sECURITIEs INC.,

AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2006-M1 is the Plaintiff and (1)

D.A. sCHRECKENGHOsT, As CO-TRUsTEE OF

THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIvE LAND TRUsT, A

LAND TRUsT DATED MAY 17, 2016; (2) ACA REALTY

& CONsULTING CORP.; (3) UNKNOWN

BENEFICIARIEs OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK

DRIvE LAND TRUsT, DATED MAY 17, 2016; (4)

ANTHONY M. MORRONE, JR., As CO-TRUsTEE

OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIvE LAND TRUsT,

A LAND TRUsT DATED MAY 17, 2016; (5) JULIE

RINEHART, As CO-TRUsTEE OF THE 1671 N.

MERRICK DRIvE LAND TRUsT, A LAND TRUsT

DATED MAY 17, 2016; (6) BAHA BOTROs, As

CO-TRUsTEE OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIvE

LAND TRUsT, A LAND TRUsT DATED MAY 17,

2016; (7) DAvID CARTER, As CO-TRUsTEE OF

THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIvE LAND TRUsT, A

LAND TRUsT DATED MAY 17, 2016; (8) JOHN

OvIATT, As CO-TRUsTEE OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK

DRIvE LAND TRUsT, A LAND TRUsT

DATED MAY 17, 2016. are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

May 06, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 516, DELTONA LAKEs

UNIT sIXTEEN, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGEs 234-THROUGH 240, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1671 N. MERRICK

DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 9 day of April, 2021.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ, sCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERs, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \s\ LAURA ELIsE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

17-077711

April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0112

**************************