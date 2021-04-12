NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
FILE NO. 2021-10470-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GARY RALPH GUGLIELMO,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of GARY
RALPH GUGLIELMO, deceased, whose
date of death was January 2, 2021, is
pending in the Circuit Court for vOLUsIA
County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand,
FL 32721. The names and addresses of
the personal representative and the personal
representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate, on whom a
copy of this notice is required to be
served, must file their claims with this
court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE
OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF
sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION
OF THIs NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODs sET FORTH IN
FLORIDA sTATUTEs sECTION 733.702
WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIOD
sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARs OR MORE
AFTER THE DECEDENT's DATE OF
DEATH Is BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is: April 8, 2021.
CHRISTOPHER LEE GUGLIELMO
Personal Representative
4280 Galt Ocean Drive Unit 17D
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308
M. BRANDON ROBINsON, Esq.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0119364
3119 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Telephone: 9417418224
Email: brobinson@barneswalker.com
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0103
**************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
FILE NO.: 2012-12579-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CARMELLA DONNELLY
Deceased.
The estate of Carmella Donnelly, File Number
2012-12579-PRDL is pending in the Circuit
Court for volusia County, Florida, 101 N Alabama
Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names
and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's attorney are
set forth below. The date of first publication of
this notice is April 8, 2021.
All creditors and those having claims or demands
against decedent's estate, including
unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims,
upon whom a copy of this notice has been
served are required to file their claims with the
above- named court within the later of 3
months after the date of the first publication
of this notice or 30 days after the date of service
of a copy of this notice on them.
All other creditors having claims or demands
against decedent's estate, including
unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims,
are required to file their claims with the
above-named court within 3 months after the
date of the first publication of this notice.
ALL CLAIMs NOT sO FILED WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.
signed on: ______________, 2021.
Attorney for Personal Representative:
RICHARD B. CAREY, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 68427
CAREY LAW GROUP, PA
1801 Indian Rd., ste 103
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Telephone: 561-247-1266
Fax: 561-282-3401
E-Mail: richard@rcareylaw.com
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0102
**************************
NOTICE OF SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE sEvENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI
SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC. A not for profit Florida corporation,
Plaintiff, v.
A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation
registered as a Foreign Corporation in
Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA,
INC. And any tenant in possession
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a sECOND
AMENDED DEFAULT FINAL JUDGEMENT
OF FORECLOsURE dated 03/18/2021 and entered
in Case No 2018-31587-CICI of the Circuit
Court for volusia County, Florida wherein sEA DIP
BEACH REsORT CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION,
INC., is Plaintiff and A & C sOLUTIONs,
INC., a Nevada Corporation registered as a Foreign
Corporation in Florida as A & C sOLUTIONs
OF vOLUsIA, INC., are the Defendants, I will sell
to the highest bidder at www.realauction.com at
11:00 am April 30, 2021 the following described
real property as set forth in the final judgment to wit:
Legal Description: Unit 230 of sEA DIP
BEACH REsORT AT DAYTONA BEACH,
a condominium according to the Declaration
of Condominium, thereof as recorded
on Official Records Book 4096, Page
3704, Public Records of volusia County,
Florida; together with an undivided share
in the common elements appurtenant thereto.
a/k/a 1233 south Atlantic Ave., Unit 230,
Daytona Beach, Fl
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the foreclosure sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim with the Clerk no later than
the date that the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.
Dated March 31, 2021
MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, EsQ.
IRENE FONZI, P.A.
1402 Highway A1A, suite A
satellite Beach, Florida 32937
s/ MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, EsQ.
FBN 00043338
Attorney for the Plaintiff
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0098
**************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 11842 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2007-6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6,
Plaintiff, vs.
CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order or summary Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated March 18, 2021, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11842 CIDL of the Circuit
Court in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK As
TRUsTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs
OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN
TRUsT 2007-6, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-6
is Plaintiff and CAROL L. sILLER; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF CAROL L. sILLER;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs
CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION, OR HAvING
OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE
OR INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN
DEsCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E
ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
11:00 a.m., on May 6, 2021,
the following described property as
set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY sURvEY ACCORDING
TO MAP RECORDED IN
OFFICIAL RECORDs BOOK 243,
PAGE 265, PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN
THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER As
OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs MUsT
FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTs
THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE
OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL
BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED March 31, 2021.
By: FAZIA s. CORsBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAZ ANsELMO & AssOCIATEs, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1496-178506
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0097
**************************
volusia countY
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR
BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN
STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-16AX,
Plaintiff, vs.
SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L. STEWART, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order
dated February 5, 2021, and entered in Case No.
2019 10418 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA County, Florida.
U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO BANK
OF AMERICA, NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY MERGER TO
LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TRUsTEE FOR MORGAN sTANLEY MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUsT 2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-16AX, is
Plaintiff and sHEREE L. sTEWART; CHARLEs L.
sTEWART, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
Circuit Court for vOLUsIA, County Florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on
the 4TH day of MAY, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA LAKEs, UNIT
THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGEs 105
THROUGH 120, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 2nd day of April, 2021
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
12768-18
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0101
**************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order dated March 18, 2021, and entered
in Case No. 2016 11682 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in
and for vOLUsIA County, Florida. NATIONsTAR
MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff
and MIsHELLE L. YELvERTON; AUsTIN
R. YOUNG; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
AUsTIN R. YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUsING
FINANCE CORPORATION; sTATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; WELLs FARGO
BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION sUCCEssOR
BY MERGER TO sOUTHTRUsT
BANK; sHARON CLIFTON, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court
for vOLUsIA, County Florida will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 a.m., on the 29TH day of April, 2021,
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE sOUTH 140.65 FEET OF THE
WEsT 340 FEET OF THE sOUTH 1/2
OF THE NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE
sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT
1/4 (LEss THE WEsT 30
FEET THEREOF IN ROAD), sECTION
11, TOWNsHIP 18 sOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis
Pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 2nd day of April, 2021
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
8760-16
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0100
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 31848 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN
STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST
2007-NC4 MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC4,
Plaintiff, vs.
LINDA E. SIMONS, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 26, 2020,
and entered in 2019 31848 CICI of the Circuit Court
of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR THE
REGIsTERED HOLDERs OF MORGAN sTANLEY
ABs CAPITAL I INC. TRUsT 2007-NC4 MORTGAGE
PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-NC4
is the Plaintiff and LINDA E. sIMONs; and
ROYCE M. sIMONs are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on April 23, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 24, BLOCK 4, BRIDGEPORT
HEIGHTs, As PER PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 207,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 128 MINERvA RD, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of March, 2021.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ, sCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERs, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \s\ LAURA ELIsE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-366872
April 8, 15, 2021 v21-0099
**************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR volusia
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
FILE NO. 2021-10274 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Russell Walter Wager, Jr, a/k/a Russell W.
Wager, a/k/a Russell W. Wager, Jr., a/k/a Russell Wager
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Russell
Walter Wager, Jr, also known as Russell
W. Wager, Russell W. Wager, Jr., and
Russell Wager, deceased, whose date of
death was December 28th, 2019, is pending
in the Circuit Court for volusia County,
Florida, Probate Division, the address of
which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL
32724. The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the personal
representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate on whom a
copy of this notice is required to be
served must file their claims with this
court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE
OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF
sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION
OF THIs NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODs sET FORTH IN
FLORIDA sTATUTEs sECTION 733.702
WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIODs
sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARs OR MORE
AFTER THE DECEDENT's DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is April 15, 2021.
PATRICIA HUGHES
Personal Representative
1619 Pendleton street
Deltona, FL 32725
DsK LAW GROUP
332 North Magnolia Avenue
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 422-2454
By: /s/ NORMAN W. NAsH, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 505161
Email Addresses: nnash@dsklawgroup.com
April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0111
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE NO. 2018 31858 CICI
LOANCARE, LLC,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
WILLIAM D. MCCLELLAND, JR., ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 29, 2021 in the above action, the
volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at volusia,
Florida, on April 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 11 MAsON PARK HOMEs, according
to the Plat thereof, as
recorded in Plat Book 19, Page 147
of the Public Records of volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the
time of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIs & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: PRINCY vALIATHODATHIL, Esq.
FBN 70971
18-000170
April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0110
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL
NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.
LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING
TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY
OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to an Order dated March 17,
2021 entered in Civil Case No. 2018
10028 CIDL in the Circuit Court of
the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein NEW
PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A sHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE sERvICING,
Plaintiff and RONALD C. LAMBERT;
LINDA J. LAMBERT; THOMAs
EvANs; CITY OF DELTONA;
CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2
are defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk
of Court, will sell the property at public
sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
beginning at 11:00 AM on
May 18, 2021 the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF
DELTONA LAKEs UNIT
TWENTY-sIX, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
AT PAGE 59, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1119 N Old
Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT
IN THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs
PENDENs MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTs THE
sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITs DIsCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME
OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL
BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West state Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JAsON M vANsLETTE, EsQ.
FBN: 92121
M170638
April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0109
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2018 10406 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR
INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE ON
BEHALF OF THE
NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC.,
CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN
TRUST, SERIES 2006-H,
Plaintiff, vs.
ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT
HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN
ROBERT HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY;
TIMBERLAY ANN HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY
A. HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY HARVEY;
STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE CLERK OF COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; THE
HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order Granting Plaintiffs’ Motion to
Reschedule the Foreclosure sale entered
in Civil Case No. 2018 10406 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, sUCCEssOR
INDENTURE TRUsTEE TO JP-MORGAN
CHAsE BANK, N.A., As
INDENTURE TRUsTEE ON BEHALF OF
THE NOTEHOLDERs OF THE CWHEQ
INC., CWHEQ REvOLvING HOME EQUITY
LOAN TRUsT, sERIEs 2006-H is
Plaintiff and ALAN HARvEY and TIMBER-LAY
HARvEY, et al, are Defendants. The
Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at volusia
County's On Line Public Auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM on May 25, 2021, in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following
described property located in vOLUsIA
County, Florida, as set forth in said
Consent Final Judgment of Mortgage
Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 18, BLOCK 4 sILvER sANDs
sUBDIvIsION, sECTION "C" As
sHOWN ON MAP IN BOOK, 25,
PAvE 163, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis
Pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
court, in its discretion, may enlarge the
time of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was served
by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516,
Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to
any other parties in accordance with the
attached service list this 08th day of April, 2020.
MATTHEW EDWARD HEARNE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN & GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Boulevard, suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 84251
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-088543-F01
April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0108
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL
CitiMortgage, Inc.,
Plaintiff, vs.
Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda Smith, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure sale, entered
in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff
and Amanda M. smith a/k/a Amanda
smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM
on the 4th day of May, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION
EsTATEs, PART OF sECTION 3,
TOWNsHIP 19 sOUTH, RANGE 30
EAsT AND RE-sUB'D BLOCK X
AND PART OF BLOCK W, UNIT NO
1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 11, PAGE 279, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 9th day of April, 2021.
BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th st, suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUsIs, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
17-F02963
April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0107
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10672 CIDL
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR
LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,
Plaintiff, VS.
MARIA M. RIVERA; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on December 9,
2019 in Civil Case No. 2018 10672 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein, U.s.
BANK TRUsT, N.A. As TRUsTEE FOR LsF10
MAsTER PARTICIPATION TRUsT, is the Plaintiff,
and MARIA M. RIvERA; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, AND AGAINsT; CARMEN PEREZ;
MANUEL CORNIELEs; PNC BANK, NATIONAL
AssOCIATION, sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO;
sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;
sUNTRUsT BANK; UNKNOWN sPOUsE
OF MANUEL COMIELEs; UNKNOWN sPOUsE
OF CARMEN PEREZ; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
HELAYNE PARTIDAs A/K/A HELAYNE CHIQUIN-QUIRA
PARTIDAs; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION
2; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT;
UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT
OF TREAsURY; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION
1 N/K/A HELAYNE PARTIDA; ANY AND
ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE
NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE,
WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs
are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com
on May 6, 2021 at
11:00:00 AM EsT the following described real
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 12, BLOCK 1672, DELTONA LAKEs,
UNIT 73, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
29, PAGEs 11 THROUGH 13, INCLUsIvE
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 7 day of April, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1338-095B
April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0106
**************************
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 11972 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
WACHOVIA BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC.,
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-WWF1,
Plaintiff, vs.
TONY V. SUTTON, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to
an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure sale
dated March 29, 2021, and entered in Case
No. 2018 11972 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida in which U.s. Bank
National Association, as Trustee, successor
in interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as
Trustee for Park Place securities, Inc.,
Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,
series 2004-WWF1 , is the Plaintiff and
Tony v. sutton a/k/a Tony sutton, Argent
Mortgage Company, LLC, Florida Housing
Finance Corporation, Tony v. sutton , are
defendants, the volusia County Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/
online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
volusia County, Florida at
11:00AM EsT on the May 13, 2021 the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 8, IN BLOCK 776, OF DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT THIRTY-TWO, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
AT PAGE(s) 101-118, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2816 s sLATER DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis
Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 02 day of April, 2021.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JOsHUA PAsQUALONE
Florida Bar Number 41835
18-020441
April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0105
**************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 30765 CICI
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
CORA LEE MOULTRIE A/K/A CORA L.
MOULTRIE, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
February 21, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 30765 CICI of the Circuit Court
of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida in which Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A., is the Plaintiff and
Cora Lee Moultrie a/k/a Cora L. Moultrie,
are defendants, the volusia County Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at
electronically/online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the June 25,
2021 the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT(s) 15, BLOCK 15 OF OAK
PARK KINGsTON As
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6
PAGE 128, ET sEQ., OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 638 ABERDEEN sT, DAYTONA
BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
Lis Pendens must file a claim before the
Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6th day of April, 2021.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN P. GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar Number 762121
19-009201
April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0104
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 10856 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES
INC., ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-M1,
Plaintiff, vs.
ACA REALTY & CONSULTING CORP., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 18, 2021,
and entered in 2018 10856 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As
TRUsTEE FOR ARGENT sECURITIEs INC.,
AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2006-M1 is the Plaintiff and (1)
D.A. sCHRECKENGHOsT, As CO-TRUsTEE OF
THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIvE LAND TRUsT, A
LAND TRUsT DATED MAY 17, 2016; (2) ACA REALTY
& CONsULTING CORP.; (3) UNKNOWN
BENEFICIARIEs OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK
DRIvE LAND TRUsT, DATED MAY 17, 2016; (4)
ANTHONY M. MORRONE, JR., As CO-TRUsTEE
OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIvE LAND TRUsT,
A LAND TRUsT DATED MAY 17, 2016; (5) JULIE
RINEHART, As CO-TRUsTEE OF THE 1671 N.
MERRICK DRIvE LAND TRUsT, A LAND TRUsT
DATED MAY 17, 2016; (6) BAHA BOTROs, As
CO-TRUsTEE OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIvE
LAND TRUsT, A LAND TRUsT DATED MAY 17,
2016; (7) DAvID CARTER, As CO-TRUsTEE OF
THE 1671 N. MERRICK DRIvE LAND TRUsT, A
LAND TRUsT DATED MAY 17, 2016; (8) JOHN
OvIATT, As CO-TRUsTEE OF THE 1671 N. MERRICK
DRIvE LAND TRUsT, A LAND TRUsT
DATED MAY 17, 2016. are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
May 06, 2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 516, DELTONA LAKEs
UNIT sIXTEEN, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGEs 234-THROUGH 240, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1671 N. MERRICK
DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 9 day of April, 2021.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ, sCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERs, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \s\ LAURA ELIsE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
17-077711
April 15, 22, 2021 v21-0112
**************************