NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 11055 CIDL
SpECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,TRUSTEES AND ALL
OThERS WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN
ThE ESTATE OF TODD R. ChApMAN,
DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated February 11, 2021, and entered
in 2020 11055 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC
is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF TODD R. CHAPMAN, DECEASED; SUNTRUST
BANK; BRITTNEY LEIGH CHAPMAN; JORDAN TAYLOR
CHAPMAN; MORGAN PAIGE CHAPMAN; and
COURTNEY AMBER CHAPMAN are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April
13, 2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 23, BLOCK 354, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
EIGHT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,
PAGES 165 THROUGH 177, INCLUSIVE OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2034 GREENVIEW DR, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 19 day of March, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-407668
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0088
********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOpER,
plaintiff, vs.
RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11690
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and
RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN; CHRISTINA
VAN MEGGELEN; and BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on April 15, 2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 27, COMMUNITY CENTER DEVELOPMENT,
A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING
TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 36,
PAGES 97 AND 98, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2110 E DALE CIR, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 19 day of March, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-362737
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0087
********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 30131 CICI
LONGBRIDGE FINANCIAL, LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OThERS
WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN ThE ESTATE
OF MIChAEL h. LATEGOLA, DECEASED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
MICHAEL H. LATEGOLA, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living;
and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants
who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties
claiming an interest by, through, under or against the
Defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive,
and all parties having or claiming to have any right,
title or interest in the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 21, OF OCEAN BREEZE ESTATES, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, AT PAGES(S)
252, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND LOT 39, SAN JUNIPER
SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
27, AT PAGE(S) 198, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on
counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress
Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before
April 30, 2021/(30 days from Date of First Publication
of this Notice) and file the original with the
clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS
WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7
days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS
NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at
Volusia County, Florida, this 16th day of March, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, AND SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com
20-071664
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0086
********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 30130 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
D/B/A ChRISTIANA TRUST, NOT
INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR
pRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,
plaintiff, vs.
JANET BUTChER. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: JANET BUTCHER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
JANET BUTCHER, .
whose residence is unknown and all parties
having or claiming to have any right, title or
interest in the property described in the
mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 254, THE TRAILS SUBDIVISION
UNIT NO. 89. AS PER PLAT
THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 35, PAGE 80 THROUGH 84,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,
whose address is 6409 Congress Avenue,
Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or
before April 30, 2021/(30 days from Date of
First Publication of this Notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in
this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least
7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER
INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 16th
day of March, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com
20-071439
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0085
********************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR J.p. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION
CORp. 2005-OpT2, ASSET
BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2005-OpT2,
plaintiff, vs.
YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAhAM AMAR, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
dated January 13, 2021, and entered in Case No.
2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE
ACQUISITION CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET
BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff and YOSEF AMAR
A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM
AMAR; MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE
AMAR, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 16TH day of APRIL, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS AND
EXCEPT THAT PART DEEDED TO THE
STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
TRANSPORTATION AS RECORDED IN
OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 3691, PAGE
1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 17th day of March, 2021
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13243-18
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0084
********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2018 11849 CIDL
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
RIChARD GREENE, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 11, 2021 in the above action,
the Volusia County Clerk of Court
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
Volusia, Florida, on April 29, 2021, at
11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
Lot 20, Block 1368, Deltona Lakes
Unit Forty-Eight, according to the
plat thereof as recorded in Map
Book 28, Pages 24 through 25, of
the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the
time of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
18-001428
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0083
********************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORpORATION (SASCO)
2007-BNC1,
plaintiff, vs.
MIChAEL C. NOLAN; ThE UNKNOWN
SpOUSE OF MIChAEL C. NOLAN;
TENANT #1; TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
order of Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated
June 30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009 30450
CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUC-TURED
ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION
(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C.
NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C.
NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants, the
Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court
will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on
the 14th day of May, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO
THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located therein or
thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: March 15, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0082
********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2012 12455 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA ThE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE
CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2006-OA11, MORTGAGE
pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OA11,
plaintiff, v.
JULIE ZALLOUM A/K/A JULIE B. ZALLOUM, ET AL.,
Defendant.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment
dated February 20, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 2012
12455 CIDL in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS
TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT,
INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-OA11, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OA11,
Plaintiff and JULIE ZALLOUM A/K/A JULIE B.
ZALLOUM; SAM ZALLOUM A/K/A OSAMA ZALLOUM;
STONE ISLAND HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;
ONEWEST BANK, FSB, AS SUCCESSOR TO INDYMAC
BANK, FSB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT
#2 are defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Court, will sell
the property at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
beginning at 11:00 AM on April 22, 2021 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 18 IN THE UNRECORDED PLAT OF
STONE ISLAND ESTATES, UNIT 6, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FROM THE NORTH
¼ CORNER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 19
SOUTH, RANGE 31 EAST, RUN SOUTH
2°08’14” WEST 3139.41FEET ALONG THE
WEST LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 2; THENCE
RUN SOUTH 57°09’50” WEST 543.12 FEET;
THENCE RUN SOUTH 71°55’50” WEST 131.0
FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 72°49’15” WEST
390.80 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 62°35’31”
WEST 78.69 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE RUN NORTH 79°21’28” EAST
121.0 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 37°11’26”
WEST 270.62 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH
57°00’ WEST 270 FEET MORE OR LESS TO
THE SHORE OF LAKE MONROE; THENCE RUN
SOUTHWESTERLY 155 FEET MORE OR LESS
ALONG THE SHORE; THENCE RUN SOUTH
64°00’ EAST 260 FEET MORE OR LESS;
THENCE RUN SOUTH 41° 38’22” EAST 244.20
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 1340 Sioux Trail, Enterprise, Florida 32725
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST
FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED
TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M170042
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0081
********************************
NOTICE OF SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI
SEA DIp BEACh RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC. A not for profit Florida corporation,
plaintiff, v.
A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation
registered as a Foreign Corporation in
Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC.
And any tenant in possession
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
AMENDED DEFAULT FINAL JUDGEMENT OF
FORECLOSURE dated 02/26/2021 and entered in
Case No 2018-31587-CICI of the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida wherein SEA DIP BEACH RESORT
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., is
Plaintiff and A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation
registered as a Foreign Corporation in
Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC.,
are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest bidder
at www.realauction.com at 9:00 am April 30, 2021 the
following described real property as set forth in the
final judgment to wit:
Legal Description: Unit 230 of SEA DIP BEACH
RESORT AT DAYTONA BEACH, a condominium
according to the Declaration of Condominium,
thereof as recorded on Official Records Book
4096, Page 3704, Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida; together with an undivided share
in the common elements appurtenant thereto.
a/k/a 1233 South Atlantic Ave., Unit 230, Daytona Beach, Fl
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds
from the foreclosure sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim
with the Clerk no later than the date that the Clerk reports
the funds as unclaimed.
Dated March 15, 2021
MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, ESQ.
IRENE FONZI, P.A.
1402 Highway A1A, Suite A
Satellite Beach, Florida 32937
s/ MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, ESQ.
FBN 00043338
Attorney for the Plaintiff
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0080
********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities
Inc., Asset-Backed pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2005-R10,
plaintiff, vs.
Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a
Diana Burgess, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment
and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust
Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities
Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series
2005-R10 is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess
a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; Robert
Burgess; Beneficial Florida Inc; Unknown Spouse of
Robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura Roth,
Volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on the 27th day of April, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 3, BLOCK 1625, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
SIXTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE MAP
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
28, AT PAGES 95 THROUGH 99 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. Dated this 18th day of March, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By AMANDA DRISCOLE, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
17-F02138
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0079
********************************
NOTICE OF pUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American
Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney will
sell the following vehicle(s) to the highest bidder;
net proceeds deposited with the clerk of court;
owner/lienholder has right to hearing and post
bond; owner may redeem vehicle for cash sum of
lien; all auctions held in reserve
Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or
cashier check; 28% buyer premium: any person
interested ph (954) 563-1999
Sale date April 23, 2021 @ 10:00 am 3411 NW
9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
35501 2008 Volvo VIN#: YV4CY982181441865
Lienor: Gunther Volvo Cars 1270 N Tomoka Farms
Rd Daytona Bch 386-252-7676
Sale Date April 30, 2021 @ 10:00 am 3411 NW
9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
35524 2013 Volvo VIN#: YV1612FS4D2187145
Lienor: Gunther Volvo Cars 1270 N Tomoka Farms
Rd Daytona Bch 386-252-1676
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911
April 1, 2021 V21-0096
********************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10113-pRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FRANK hARNISh, A/K/A, FRANK C. hARNISh
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Frank
Harnish, a/k/a, Frank C. Harnish, deceased,
whose date of death was October
10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate
Division, the address of which is 101 N.
Alabama Ave., Deland, FL 32724. The
names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate on whom a
copy of this notice is required to be
served must file their claims with this
court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF
SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN
FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION
733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE
AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF
DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is April 1, 2021.
personal Representative:
MIChELLENA YETTER
PO Box 530762
Debary, Florida 32753
Attorney for the Personal Representative
SHANNAN M. FIELD, Esquire
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar Number: 95572
1135 S. Washington Ave., Suite A
TITUSVILLE, FL 32780
Telephone: (321) 362-5414
Fax: (321) 577-0316
E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com
April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0095
********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021 10011 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR ThE hOLDERS OF ThE FIRST
FRANKLIN MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2006-FF10 MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-FF10,
plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS TRUSTEES AND ALL OThERS
WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN ThE ESTATE
OF FRANCIS WILLIAM pOVEROMO
A/K/A WILLIAM FRANK pOVEROMO, et al.,
Defendants.
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF FRANCIS
WILLIAM POVEROMO A/K/A WILLIAM FRANK POVEROMO
Also Attempted At: 117 6TH ST, NEW SMYRNA
BEACH, FL 32168
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure
of Mortgage on the following described
property:
LOT 1, BLOCK C, F, E, LOVEJOY SUBDIVISION,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7,
PAGE 43 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to
it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL
SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before May 04, 2021,
a date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the (Please publish in West
Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with
the Clerk of this Court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you
are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the
time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
this 19th day of March, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
20-01488
April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0094
********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2018 11498 CIDL
WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CApACITY, BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MFRA TRUST 2014-2,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
ROGER G. LABRIE, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 11, 2021 in the above action,
the Volusia County Clerk of Court
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
Volusia, Florida, on April 29, 2021, at
11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
That portion of the Southwest ¼ of
the Southwest ¼ of Section 25,
Township 16 South, Range 30 East,
Volusia County, Florida, and that
portion of the Northwest ¼ of the
Northwest ¼ of Section 36, Township
16 South, Range 30 East, Volusia
County, Florida, all bring more
particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Northwest corner
of said Section 36; run thence South
00 degrees 41`38" West along the
West line of said Section 36, a distance
of 414.96 feet to the North
right-of-way line of Old Daytona
Road; run thence North 65 degrees
04`42" East along said North right-of-way
line, a distance of 476.89
feet for the Point of Beginning;
thence continue North 65 degrees
04`42" East along said North right-of-way
line, a distance of 245.38
feet, run thence North 03 degrees
32`09" East, a distance of 504.99
feet; run thence South 65 degrees
04`42" West, a distance of 245.38
feet; run thence South 03 degrees
32`09" West, a distance of 504.99
feet to the Point of Beginning.
Together with mobile home VIN
numbers FLFL2AC413203932 and
FLFL2BC413202932
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: AMINA M MCNEIL, Esq.
FBN 67239
18-001138-F
April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0093
********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 11074 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE, FOR ThE hOLDERS OF
ThE CIM TRUST 2017-6, MORTGAGE-BACKED
NOTES, SERIES 2017-6,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,
CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF ThE ESTATE
OF pETE SKAGGS A/K/A pETER SKAGGS
(DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4, 2021 in
the above action, the Volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on April 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 11, Block 274, Deltona Lakes, Unit Seven,
according to the map thereof as recorded in
Map Book 25, Pages 149 through 162, inclusive,
of the Public Records of Volusia County,Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be
published as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
18-002257-F
April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0092
********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2017 30572 CICI
WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CApACITY, BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MFRA TRUST
2014-2,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,
CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF ThE ESTATE
OF NANCY J. CLARK (DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 10, 2021 in the above action,
the Volusia County Clerk of Court
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
Volusia, Florida, on April 14, 2021, at
11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
Lot 14, HOMEWOOD SUBDIVISION,
as per map in Map Book 11,
Page 230, of the Public Records of
Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: PRINCY VALIATHODATHIL, Esq.
FBN 70971
18-000551
April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0091
********************************
NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11571 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR ThE CMLTI ASSET-BACKED
pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-AMC3,
plaintiff, vs.
MIChAEL C. KILLEBREW A/K/A MIChAEL
KILLEBREW; UNKNOWN SpOUSE OF
MIChAEL C. KILLEBREW A/K/A MIChAEL
KILLEBREW; BRYAN SWINNEY; CLERK OF
COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; STATE
OF FLORIDA; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 19, 2021, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11571 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, WHEREIN U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CMLTI ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-AMC3, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C.
KILLEBREW A/K/A MICHAEL KILLEBREW; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. KILLEBREW
A/K/A MICHAEL KILLEBREW; BRYAN SWINNEY;
CLERK OF COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; STATE OF FLORIDA; CITY OF DELTONA,
FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of
the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will
sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00
a.m. on the 25th day of May, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1149, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY-ONE, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 246 THROUGH
261, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2821 India Boulevard,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: March 25, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400684
April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0090
********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2017 32157 CICI
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
LSF10 MASTER pARTICIpATION TRUST,
plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SpOUSE, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OThER pARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, ThROUGh,
UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF pATSY
BUEChNER (DECEASED); et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order or
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on February 8, 2021 in Civil
Case No. 2017 32157 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK TRUST,
N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER
PARTICIPATION TRUST is the
Plaintiff, and PATSY BUECHNER;
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PATSY
BUECHNER (DECEASED); MICROF,
LLC; MILDRED ATKINS; BRENDA
WALDO; CONNIE FARMER; JOSHUA
BELL; JUSTIN BELL; ASHLEY
LUCAS F/K/A ASHLEY BELL;
MICHAEL ATKINS; JEFFREY
ATKINS; DENISE ATKINS; JASON
BELL; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on
April 16, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EST the
following described real property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 63, MAP
OF ALLANDALE, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 146, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH 2004 WOODLAND
MODEL TRAILER HOME
VIN#’S GMHGA4490331014A
AND GMHGA4490331014B.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of March, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1113-1616B
April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0089
********************************