NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 11055 CIDL

SpECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,TRUSTEES AND ALL

OThERS WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN

ThE ESTATE OF TODD R. ChApMAN,

DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated February 11, 2021, and entered

in 2020 11055 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF TODD R. CHAPMAN, DECEASED; SUNTRUST

BANK; BRITTNEY LEIGH CHAPMAN; JORDAN TAYLOR

CHAPMAN; MORGAN PAIGE CHAPMAN; and

COURTNEY AMBER CHAPMAN are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April

13, 2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 23, BLOCK 354, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

EIGHT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,

PAGES 165 THROUGH 177, INCLUSIVE OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2034 GREENVIEW DR, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 19 day of March, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-407668

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0088

********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOpER,

plaintiff, vs.

RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11690

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and

RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN; CHRISTINA

VAN MEGGELEN; and BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on April 15, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 27, COMMUNITY CENTER DEVELOPMENT,

A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING

TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 36,

PAGES 97 AND 98, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2110 E DALE CIR, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 19 day of March, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-362737

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0087

********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 30131 CICI

LONGBRIDGE FINANCIAL, LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OThERS

WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN ThE ESTATE

OF MIChAEL h. LATEGOLA, DECEASED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

MICHAEL H. LATEGOLA, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living;

and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants

who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties

claiming an interest by, through, under or against the

Defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive,

and all parties having or claiming to have any right,

title or interest in the property described in the mortgage

being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 21, OF OCEAN BREEZE ESTATES, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, AT PAGES(S)

252, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND LOT 39, SAN JUNIPER

SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

27, AT PAGE(S) 198, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on

counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress

Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before

April 30, 2021/(30 days from Date of First Publication

of this Notice) and file the original with the

clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS

WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7

days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS

NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at

Volusia County, Florida, this 16th day of March, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, AND SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com

20-071664

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0086

********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 30130 CICI

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

D/B/A ChRISTIANA TRUST, NOT

INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR

pRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,

plaintiff, vs.

JANET BUTChER. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: JANET BUTCHER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

JANET BUTCHER, .

whose residence is unknown and all parties

having or claiming to have any right, title or

interest in the property described in the

mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 254, THE TRAILS SUBDIVISION

UNIT NO. 89. AS PER PLAT

THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 35, PAGE 80 THROUGH 84,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,

whose address is 6409 Congress Avenue,

Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or

before April 30, 2021/(30 days from Date of

First Publication of this Notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in

this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least

7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER

INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 16th

day of March, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com

20-071439

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0085

********************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR J.p. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION

CORp. 2005-OpT2, ASSET

BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2005-OpT2,

plaintiff, vs.

YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAhAM AMAR, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

dated January 13, 2021, and entered in Case No.

2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE

ACQUISITION CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET

BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff and YOSEF AMAR

A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM

AMAR; MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE

AMAR, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

a.m., on the 16TH day of APRIL, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS AND

EXCEPT THAT PART DEEDED TO THE

STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION AS RECORDED IN

OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 3691, PAGE

1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 17th day of March, 2021

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

13243-18

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0084

********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2018 11849 CIDL

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

RIChARD GREENE, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 11, 2021 in the above action,

the Volusia County Clerk of Court

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

Volusia, Florida, on April 29, 2021, at

11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

Lot 20, Block 1368, Deltona Lakes

Unit Forty-Eight, according to the

plat thereof as recorded in Map

Book 28, Pages 24 through 25, of

the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the

time of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

18-001428

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0083

********************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORpORATION (SASCO)

2007-BNC1,

plaintiff, vs.

MIChAEL C. NOLAN; ThE UNKNOWN

SpOUSE OF MIChAEL C. NOLAN;

TENANT #1; TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

order of Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated

June 30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009 30450

CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUC-TURED

ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION

(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C.

NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C.

NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants, the

Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court

will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on

the 14th day of May, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO

THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located therein or

thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: March 15, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0082

********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2012 12455 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA ThE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE

CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2006-OA11, MORTGAGE

pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OA11,

plaintiff, v.

JULIE ZALLOUM A/K/A JULIE B. ZALLOUM, ET AL.,

Defendant.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment

dated February 20, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 2012

12455 CIDL in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS

TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT,

INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-OA11, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OA11,

Plaintiff and JULIE ZALLOUM A/K/A JULIE B.

ZALLOUM; SAM ZALLOUM A/K/A OSAMA ZALLOUM;

STONE ISLAND HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;

ONEWEST BANK, FSB, AS SUCCESSOR TO INDYMAC

BANK, FSB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT

#2 are defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Court, will sell

the property at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

beginning at 11:00 AM on April 22, 2021 the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 18 IN THE UNRECORDED PLAT OF

STONE ISLAND ESTATES, UNIT 6, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FROM THE NORTH

¼ CORNER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 19

SOUTH, RANGE 31 EAST, RUN SOUTH

2°08’14” WEST 3139.41FEET ALONG THE

WEST LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 2; THENCE

RUN SOUTH 57°09’50” WEST 543.12 FEET;

THENCE RUN SOUTH 71°55’50” WEST 131.0

FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 72°49’15” WEST

390.80 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 62°35’31”

WEST 78.69 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE RUN NORTH 79°21’28” EAST

121.0 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 37°11’26”

WEST 270.62 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH

57°00’ WEST 270 FEET MORE OR LESS TO

THE SHORE OF LAKE MONROE; THENCE RUN

SOUTHWESTERLY 155 FEET MORE OR LESS

ALONG THE SHORE; THENCE RUN SOUTH

64°00’ EAST 260 FEET MORE OR LESS;

THENCE RUN SOUTH 41° 38’22” EAST 244.20

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Property Address: 1340 Sioux Trail, Enterprise, Florida 32725

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST

FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED

TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M170042

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0081

********************************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI

SEA DIp BEACh RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC. A not for profit Florida corporation,

plaintiff, v.

A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation

registered as a Foreign Corporation in

Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC.

And any tenant in possession

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

AMENDED DEFAULT FINAL JUDGEMENT OF

FORECLOSURE dated 02/26/2021 and entered in

Case No 2018-31587-CICI of the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida wherein SEA DIP BEACH RESORT

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., is

Plaintiff and A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation

registered as a Foreign Corporation in

Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC.,

are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest bidder

at www.realauction.com at 9:00 am April 30, 2021 the

following described real property as set forth in the

final judgment to wit:

Legal Description: Unit 230 of SEA DIP BEACH

RESORT AT DAYTONA BEACH, a condominium

according to the Declaration of Condominium,

thereof as recorded on Official Records Book

4096, Page 3704, Public Records of Volusia

County, Florida; together with an undivided share

in the common elements appurtenant thereto.

a/k/a 1233 South Atlantic Ave., Unit 230, Daytona Beach, Fl

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds

from the foreclosure sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim

with the Clerk no later than the date that the Clerk reports

the funds as unclaimed.

Dated March 15, 2021

MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, ESQ.

IRENE FONZI, P.A.

1402 Highway A1A, Suite A

Satellite Beach, Florida 32937

s/ MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, ESQ.

FBN 00043338

mwg43338@aol.com

Attorney for the Plaintiff

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0080

********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities

Inc., Asset-Backed pass-Through Certificates,

Series 2005-R10,

plaintiff, vs.

Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a

Diana Burgess, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment

and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust

Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities

Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series

2005-R10 is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess

a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; Robert

Burgess; Beneficial Florida Inc; Unknown Spouse of

Robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura Roth,

Volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on the 27th day of April, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 3, BLOCK 1625, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

SIXTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE MAP

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

28, AT PAGES 95 THROUGH 99 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed. Dated this 18th day of March, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By AMANDA DRISCOLE, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

17-F02138

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0079

********************************

NOTICE OF pUBLIC AUCTION

Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American

Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney will

sell the following vehicle(s) to the highest bidder;

net proceeds deposited with the clerk of court;

owner/lienholder has right to hearing and post

bond; owner may redeem vehicle for cash sum of

lien; all auctions held in reserve

Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or

cashier check; 28% buyer premium: any person

interested ph (954) 563-1999

Sale date April 23, 2021 @ 10:00 am 3411 NW

9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

35501 2008 Volvo VIN#: YV4CY982181441865

Lienor: Gunther Volvo Cars 1270 N Tomoka Farms

Rd Daytona Bch 386-252-7676

Sale Date April 30, 2021 @ 10:00 am 3411 NW

9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

35524 2013 Volvo VIN#: YV1612FS4D2187145

Lienor: Gunther Volvo Cars 1270 N Tomoka Farms

Rd Daytona Bch 386-252-1676

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911

April 1, 2021 V21-0096

********************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10113-pRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FRANK hARNISh, A/K/A, FRANK C. hARNISh

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Frank

Harnish, a/k/a, Frank C. Harnish, deceased,

whose date of death was October

10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate

Division, the address of which is 101 N.

Alabama Ave., Deland, FL 32724. The

names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate on whom a

copy of this notice is required to be

served must file their claims with this

court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF

SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN

FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION

733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE

AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF

DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is April 1, 2021.

personal Representative:

MIChELLENA YETTER

PO Box 530762

Debary, Florida 32753

Attorney for the Personal Representative

SHANNAN M. FIELD, Esquire

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar Number: 95572

1135 S. Washington Ave., Suite A

TITUSVILLE, FL 32780

Telephone: (321) 362-5414

Fax: (321) 577-0316

E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com

April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0095

********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021 10011 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR ThE hOLDERS OF ThE FIRST

FRANKLIN MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2006-FF10 MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-FF10,

plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS TRUSTEES AND ALL OThERS

WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN ThE ESTATE

OF FRANCIS WILLIAM pOVEROMO

A/K/A WILLIAM FRANK pOVEROMO, et al.,

Defendants.

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF FRANCIS

WILLIAM POVEROMO A/K/A WILLIAM FRANK POVEROMO

Also Attempted At: 117 6TH ST, NEW SMYRNA

BEACH, FL 32168

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure

of Mortgage on the following described

property:

LOT 1, BLOCK C, F, E, LOVEJOY SUBDIVISION,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7,

PAGE 43 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to

it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,

whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL

SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before May 04, 2021,

a date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the (Please publish in West

Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with

the Clerk of this Court either before service on

Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you

are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the

time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court

this 19th day of March, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral Springs, FL 33077

20-01488

April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0094

********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2018 11498 CIDL

WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CApACITY, BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MFRA TRUST 2014-2,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

ROGER G. LABRIE, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 11, 2021 in the above action,

the Volusia County Clerk of Court

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

Volusia, Florida, on April 29, 2021, at

11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

That portion of the Southwest ¼ of

the Southwest ¼ of Section 25,

Township 16 South, Range 30 East,

Volusia County, Florida, and that

portion of the Northwest ¼ of the

Northwest ¼ of Section 36, Township

16 South, Range 30 East, Volusia

County, Florida, all bring more

particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northwest corner

of said Section 36; run thence South

00 degrees 41`38" West along the

West line of said Section 36, a distance

of 414.96 feet to the North

right-of-way line of Old Daytona

Road; run thence North 65 degrees

04`42" East along said North right-of-way

line, a distance of 476.89

feet for the Point of Beginning;

thence continue North 65 degrees

04`42" East along said North right-of-way

line, a distance of 245.38

feet, run thence North 03 degrees

32`09" East, a distance of 504.99

feet; run thence South 65 degrees

04`42" West, a distance of 245.38

feet; run thence South 03 degrees

32`09" West, a distance of 504.99

feet to the Point of Beginning.

Together with mobile home VIN

numbers FLFL2AC413203932 and

FLFL2BC413202932

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: AMINA M MCNEIL, Esq.

FBN 67239

18-001138-F

April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0093

********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 11074 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE, FOR ThE hOLDERS OF

ThE CIM TRUST 2017-6, MORTGAGE-BACKED

NOTES, SERIES 2017-6,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,

CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF ThE ESTATE

OF pETE SKAGGS A/K/A pETER SKAGGS

(DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4, 2021 in

the above action, the Volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on April 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Lot 11, Block 274, Deltona Lakes, Unit Seven,

according to the map thereof as recorded in

Map Book 25, Pages 149 through 162, inclusive,

of the Public Records of Volusia County,Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be

published as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

18-002257-F

April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0092

********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2017 30572 CICI

WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CApACITY, BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MFRA TRUST

2014-2,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,

CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF ThE ESTATE

OF NANCY J. CLARK (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 10, 2021 in the above action,

the Volusia County Clerk of Court

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

Volusia, Florida, on April 14, 2021, at

11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

Lot 14, HOMEWOOD SUBDIVISION,

as per map in Map Book 11,

Page 230, of the Public Records of

Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: PRINCY VALIATHODATHIL, Esq.

FBN 70971

18-000551

April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0091

********************************

NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11571 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR ThE CMLTI ASSET-BACKED

pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-AMC3,

plaintiff, vs.

MIChAEL C. KILLEBREW A/K/A MIChAEL

KILLEBREW; UNKNOWN SpOUSE OF

MIChAEL C. KILLEBREW A/K/A MIChAEL

KILLEBREW; BRYAN SWINNEY; CLERK OF

COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; STATE

OF FLORIDA; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 19, 2021, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11571 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, WHEREIN U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CMLTI ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-AMC3, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C.

KILLEBREW A/K/A MICHAEL KILLEBREW; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. KILLEBREW

A/K/A MICHAEL KILLEBREW; BRYAN SWINNEY;

CLERK OF COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; STATE OF FLORIDA; CITY OF DELTONA,

FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of

the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will

sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00

a.m. on the 25th day of May, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1149, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY-ONE, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 246 THROUGH

261, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2821 India Boulevard,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: March 25, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400684

April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0090

********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2017 32157 CICI

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

LSF10 MASTER pARTICIpATION TRUST,

plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SpOUSE, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OThER pARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, ThROUGh,

UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF pATSY

BUEChNER (DECEASED); et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order or

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on February 8, 2021 in Civil

Case No. 2017 32157 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK TRUST,

N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER

PARTICIPATION TRUST is the

Plaintiff, and PATSY BUECHNER;

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL

OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PATSY

BUECHNER (DECEASED); MICROF,

LLC; MILDRED ATKINS; BRENDA

WALDO; CONNIE FARMER; JOSHUA

BELL; JUSTIN BELL; ASHLEY

LUCAS F/K/A ASHLEY BELL;

MICHAEL ATKINS; JEFFREY

ATKINS; DENISE ATKINS; JASON

BELL; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on

April 16, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EST the

following described real property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 63, MAP

OF ALLANDALE, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 146, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH 2004 WOODLAND

MODEL TRAILER HOME

VIN#’S GMHGA4490331014A

AND GMHGA4490331014B.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of March, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1113-1616B

April 1, 8, 2021 V21-0089

********************************