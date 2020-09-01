NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11512PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ANTHONY M. ESPOSITO,

Deceased.

The administration of the Estate of

Anthony M. Esposito, deceased,

whose date of death was March 9,

2020, is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida,

Probate Division, the address of

which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand,

FL 32721-6043. The names

and addresses of the Personal

Representative and the Personal

Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required

to be served must file their

claims with this court ON OR BEFORE

THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS

NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having

claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED

WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH IN SECTION

733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE

CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME

PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE,

ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE

DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of

this notice is September 3, 2020.

Personal Representative

YOLANDA KANES

C/O TANNENBAUM, HELPERN,

SYRACUSE & HIRSCHTRITT, LLP

900 Third Avenue

New York, New York 10022

Attorney for the Personal Representative

COMITER SINGER BASEMAN & BRAUN, LLP

3825 PGA Boulevard, Suite 701

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410

Telephone: (561) 626-2101

Fax: (561) 626-4742

KEITH B. BRAUN, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 0979724

E-Mail: legal-service@comitersinger.com

Secondary E-Mail:

kbraun@comitersinger.com

ANTONIO P. ROMANO, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 113092

Primary E-Mail:

legal-service@comitersinger.com

Secondary E-Mail:

aromano@comitersinger.com

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0326

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th

day of March 2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF

NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff

and BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB;

JEAN FOSS LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS;

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL

REVENUE SERVICE; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 N/K/A KIMBERLEE SECK AND

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAS

GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 13th day of October 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA LAKES,

UNIT THIRTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128 THROUGH

133, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM

DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 28 day of August, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02860-F

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0327

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11344 CIDL

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF FRANCES A.

JANSEN, DECEASED; KATHY DONNELLY;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY

OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed July 28,

2020 and entered in Case No. 2019 11344

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,

wherein BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR

MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES

I TRUST is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN

HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF FRANCES A. JANSEN, DECEASED;

KATHY DONNELLY; UNKNOWN

PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY; UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT; are defendants. LAURA E.

ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash BY

ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on September 15, 2020, the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 11, BLOCK 1110, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY-ONE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGE(S) 246 THROUGH 261, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 26 day of August, 2020.

ERIC KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

19-01077

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0328

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 31224 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL

OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN

INTEREST BY, THROUGH UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MILDRED

BRIGGS AKA MILDRED DELIMAN

BRIGGS, DECEASED, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order or Final Judgment

entered in Case No. 2019

31224 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein,

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING

LLC, Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN

SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER

PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MILDRED

BRIGGS AKA MILDRED

DELIMAN BRIGGS, DECEASED,

et al., are Defendants, Clerk of

Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the

highest bidder for cash at,

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 7th day of October,

2020, the following described property:

LOT 41 FIESTA HEIGHTS

SUBDIVISION SECOND

ADDITION, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 35, PAGES 50 AND

51, PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file

a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 26th day of August, 2020.

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone: (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120

Facsimile: (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: KARISSA CHIN-DUNCAN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

58341.0305

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0329

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 11282 CIDL

MTGLQ INVESTORS LP,

Plaintiff, vs.

H & H, LLC, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated July 21, 2020,

and entered in 2018 11282 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein

MTGLQ INVESTORS, LP is the

Plaintiff and R. C. HILL, II;

JAMES F. HURST, II; H & H, LLC

are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on September 24, 2020, the

following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE EAST 26.74 FEET OF

LOT 41 AND THE WEST

32.52 FEET OF LOT 42 OF

TUXEDO PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 8, PAGE(S)

32, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 910 E

VOORHIS AVE, DELAND, FL 32724

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 24 day of August, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

15-039395

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0331

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE

ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,

Plaintiff, VS.

WILLIAM HENRY; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order or

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on February 12, 2020 in Civil

Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF

OF THE HOLDERS OF THE ACCREDITED

MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST 2005-4 ASSET BACKED

NOTES is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM

HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A

FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on

October 19, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST

the following described real property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA SUBDIVISION,

UNIT II, AS PER PLAT

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35,

PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 31 day of August, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

FBN: 641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3101B

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0334

******************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10010-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ANDREA JO HALE

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Andrea

Jo Hale, deceased, whose date of

death was August 18, 2019, is pending

in the Circuit Court for Volusia County,

Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is P.O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida

32712. The names and addresses of

the personal representative and the personal

representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate on whom a

copy of this notice is required to be

served must file their claims with this

court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF

3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must

file their claims with this court WITHIN 3

MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN

FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION

733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is September 3, 2020.

Personal Representative:

JENNIFER BRENNAN

926 Jasmine Avenue

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

Attorney for the Personal Representative

CATHERINE E. DAVEY

Attorney for Jennifer Brennan

Florida Bar Number: 0991724

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 941251

Maitland, FL 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0336

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE

SERVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY RUSH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774 CICI of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST

MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and

TIMOTHY RUSH; LORI RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 23,

2020, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 26 day of August, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-22855

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0337

******************************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on dates below

these vehicles will be sold at public sale on

the date listed below for monies owed on vehicle

repair and storage cost pursuant to

Florida Statutes 713.585. Please note, parties

claiming interest have right to a hearing

prior to the date of sale with the Clerk of

Courts as reflected in the notice. The owner

has the right to recover possession of the

vehicle without judicial proceedings as pursuant

to Florida Statute 559.917. Any proceeds

recovered from the sale of the vehicle

over the amount of the lien will be deposited

clerk of the court for disposition upon court

order. “No Title Guaranteed, A Buyer Fee

May Apply” start at 10AM 09/28/20 LP and

Sons 342 N New York Ave

09 VOLK WVGAV75N69W544821

$4397.89

06 BMW WBAXPA93486WD30785

$821.12

September 3, 2020 V20-0324

******************************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American

Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of

attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to

the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited

with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has

right to hearing and post bond; owner may

redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions

held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 28% buyer premiumany person interested ph (954) 563-1999

Sale date September 25, 2020 @ 10:00 am

3411 NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

35012 2016 Nissan VIN#:

1N4AL3AP2GC276445 Lienor: Horacio

Molina Inc/Expert Body Shop 108 W Beresford

Ave Deland 386-873-7629 Lien Amt

$3608.73

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 &

1911

September 3, 2020 V20-0325

******************************

volusia

CouNTY

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMp TRUST 2005-hE4 MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-hE4,

plaintiff, VS.

MATThEW EARL GEATChES A/K/A

MATThEW GEATChES; et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that sale will be made pursuant

to an Order Resetting Sale entered

on August 11, 2020 in

Civil Case No. 2018 10920

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,

AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP

TRUST 2005-HE4 MORT-GAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2005-HE4

is the Plaintiff, and MATTHEW

EARL GEATCHES A/K/A

MATTHEW GEATCHES; UNKNOWN

HEIRS BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, SURVIVING

SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE,

LEINORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL

OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING

AN INTERED BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ES-TATE

OF SHARON S. LONG

A/K/A SHARON LONG, DECEASED;

COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,

FLORIDA – HOUSING

ASSISTANCE PROGRAM;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

DEPARTMENT OF THE

TREASURY – INTERNAL

REVENU; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY; TIFFANY BEENY; LENA

RICHTER; MARCIA BROCKSTEIN;

ANY AND ALL UN-KNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES,

HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura

E. Roth will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 15, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM

EST the following described

real property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN

PARK, A SUBDIVISION

OF LOTS 49

AND 50 AND PART OF

LOTS 112 AND 113,

GEORGE H. NORRIS

SUBDIVISION OF

DUPON AND GAUDRY

GRANTS, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE 139, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24 day of August, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

Florida Bar # 641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1434B

August 27; Sept 3, 2020 V20-0317

******************************

NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 12011 CIDL

pLAZA REVOLVING TRUST BY

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CApACITY,

BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE

plaintiff, vs.

pEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A pEGGY JO RIGGIO, et al,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY

GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure

dated July 28, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2019

12011 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein

Plaza Revolving Trust by

Wilmington Savings Fund

Society, FSB, not in its individual

capacity, but solely

as Owner Trustee is the

Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

TENANT #1, UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF PEGGY RIGGIO

A/K/A PEGGY JO RIGGIO,

PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A

PEGGY JO RIGGIO, and

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 the

Defendants. Laura E. Roth,

Clerk of the Circuit Court in

and for Volusia County,

Florida will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website for online auctions at

11:00 AM on September 29,

2020, the following described

property as set forth

in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 646,

DELTONA LAKES,

UNIT #25, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 27, PAGE 54-57, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON

CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM

THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE

OF THE LIS PENDENS,

YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK OF

COURT BEFORE OR NO

LATER THAN THE DATE

THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS

UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL

TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM,

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE

FUNDS ARE REPORTED

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY

THE OWNER OF THE

RECORD AS OF THE DATE

OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the

Purchaser may be entitled to

only a return of the sale deposit

less any applicable fees

and costs and shall have no

further recourse against the

Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the

Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this 19

day of August, 2020.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

630282.26665

August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0318

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 31707 CICI

DITECh FINANCIAL LLC,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

EDWARD ZEIS A/K/A EDWARD A. ZEIS

A/K/A EDWARD ALBERT ZEIS, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated

February 26, 2020 in the

above action, the Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell

to the highest bidder for cash

at Volusia, Florida, on September

23, 2020, at 11:00

AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following described property:

Unit 5, Building H, The

Condominium at

Georgetowne Lake, a

Condominium, according

to the Declaration of

Condominium thereof,

recorded in Official

Records Book 5850,

Page 1792, of the Public Records of Volusia

County, Florida, together

with an undivided

interest or share

in the common elements

appurtenant thereto

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim within sixty

(60) days after the sale.

The Court, in its discretion,

may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall

be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: AMINA M MCNEIL, Esq.

FBN 67239

19-000185

August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0319

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2018 11001 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMpANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA ThE BANK OF NEW

YORK TRUST COMpANY, N.A. AS

SUCCESSOR TO JpMORGAN ChASE

BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE

pRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,

plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING BY,

ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST ThE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SChMIDT, DECEASED,

WhEThER SAID UNKNOWN pARTIES

CLAIM AS SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OThER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SChMIDT A/K/A CINDY

SChMIDT; LATISSUES SChMIDT A/K/A

LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS ThE

pERSONAL REpRESENTATIVE OF ThE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SChMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Summary

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

February 18, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY,

N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JP-MORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL

ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,

INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2005-Rz3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST

THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT

A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT

A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT; LATISSUES

SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA

MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell

to the highest bidder or bidders via online

auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 15th day of September, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark

Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon, which are

included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 14 day of July, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0320

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2019 10516 CIDL

CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,

plaintiff, vs.

JOShUA D. pATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY

GIVEN pursuant to the order of

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 10, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2019 10516

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein CITIzENS

BANK, N.A., is Plaintiff and

JOSHUA D. PATTERSON;

TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,

are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder

or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 15th day of September,

2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 224

THROUGH 240, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1430 Sonnet

Court, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon,

which are included as security in

Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus funds from the sale,

if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 14, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

19-400737

August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0321

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2019 10583 CIDL

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY ON BEhALF OF FINANCIAL

ASSET SECURITIES CORp.,

SOUNDVIEW hOME LOAN TRUST

2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,

plaintiff, vs.

KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SpOUSE

OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE

ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,

INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC

MORTGAGE CORp.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS

HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of

Summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure

dated March 10, 2020,

and entered in Case No.

2019 10583 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida,

wherein DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY ON

BEHALF OF FINANCIAL

ASSET SECURITIES

CORP., SOUNDVIEW

HOME LOAN TRUST

2007-WMC1, ASSET

BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-WMC1, is Plaintiff and

KAREN M. TAzIOLI; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF

KAREN M. TAzIOLI;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGISTRATION

SYSTEMS, INC.,

AS NOMINEE FOR

WMC MORTGAGE

CORP., are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk,

Volusia County Clerk of

the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.

on the 15th day of September,

2020, the following

described property

as set forth in said Summary

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK

1910, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY

FOUR, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 29, PAGES 28

THROUGH 44, OF

THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address:

2910 Keesler Street,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal

property located

therein or thereon, which

are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming

an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated: July 14, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-401161

August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0322

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

plaintiff, vs.

MIRANDA SMITh, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated December 18, 2018, and

entered in 2018 10912 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff

and MIRANDA SMITH;

BRANDON KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON

S. KLEINKE; R.E. MICHEL

COMPANY, LLC F/K/A R.E. MICHEL

COMPANY F/K/A R.E. MICHEL

COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA HOUSING

FINANCE CORPORATION are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on September 22, 2020,

the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF

A REPLAT OF A PORTION

OF DELTONA LAKES, UNIT

NINE, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

28, AT PAGE(S) 112 AND

113, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1191 S

COOPER DR, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of August, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-170920

August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0323

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICh

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,

plaintiff, VS.

RANDALL R. SMITh; SONDRA SMITh; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on April

17, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL,

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein, WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND

SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A is the

Plaintiff, and RANDALL R. SMITH; SONDRA

SMITH; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL

REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are

Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 15, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described

real property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

A PART OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF

SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 15 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS

FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE

WEST 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEST

CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4)

OF SAID SECTION 21: THENCE N

89°25'08" E, ALONG THE NORTH

LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A

DISTANCE OR 1308.41 FEET;

THENCE S 00°17'42" E, A DISTANCE

OF 590.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF

BEGINNING; THENCE N 89°25'08" E,

PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE

OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE

OF 478.23 FEET TO A POINT

ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 11 (200

FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE

ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE WITH A CURVE CONCAVE

SOUTHWESTERLY HAVING A RADIUS

OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL

ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN ARC

DISTANCE OF 279.06 FEET TO THE

END OF SAID CURVE; THENCE S

09°59'15" E, CONTINUING WITH

SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE, A DISTANCE OF 514.59 FEET;

THENCE N 89°38'05" W, A DISTANCE

OF 618.67 FEET; THENCE N

00°17'42" W, A DISTANCE OF 771.53

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

HAVING ACCESS TO BLACK-WELDER

ROAD ACROSS A STRIP

OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE LYING ADJACENT

TO AND CONTIGUOUS

WITH (WEST OF) THE SAID WESTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF

STATE ROAD NO. 11, THE SOUTHEAST

CORNER OF SAID 30 FOOT

WIDE EASEMENT STRIP BEING THE

NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE

HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 27 day of August, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: zACHARY ULLMAN

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1133-1598B

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0330

******************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 10995 CIDL

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN

STANLEY ABS CApITAL I INC. TRUST

2007-hE3 MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-hE3,

plaintiff, vs.

MIChAEL RAMSEY A/K/A MIChAEL M.

RAMSEY A/K/A M. RAMSEY; UNKNOWN

SpOUSE OF MIChAEL RAMSEY A/K/A

MIChAEL M. RAMSEY A/K/A M. RAMSEY;

UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL

OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN

INTEREST BY, ThROUGh, UNDER OR

AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF RUBYE

DOWDELL A/K/A RUBYE J. DOWDELL

F/K/A RUBYE J. pARKS A/K/A RUBYE

JEAN pARKS, DECEASED; BRENDA

RAMSEY; TANIKA WILLIAMS,

Defendant(s).

TO: Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming an interest by, through,

under or against the Estate of Rubye Dowdell

a/k/a Rubye J. Dowdell f/k/a Rubye J. Parks

a/k/a Rubye Jean Parks, deceased

207 W Division Street

Deland, Florida 32720

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following described

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 15 AND THE EAST 11 FEET

OF LOT 16, DUGGER'S RESUBDIVISION,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 8, PAGE(S) 213 OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Street Address: 207 W Division

Street, Deland, Florida 32720

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg

& Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose

address is 500 South Australian Avenue,

Suite 1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401,

within 30 days after the date of the first

publication of this notice, and file the original

with the Clerk of this Court, otherwise,

a default will be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs

an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days;

if you are hearing or voice impaired, call

711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION

NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION

JUDICIAL

Dated on August 25, 2020.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of said Court

(Seal) BY: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

FLpleadings@MWC-law.com

20-400969

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0332

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CApACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE

ASSET TRUST 2017-RpL2,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND

ALL OThER pARTIES CLAIMING BY,

ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST ThE

ESTATE OF hOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;

hOWARD GENSER, JR.;

SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOChACKI; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN

pARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO ThIS ACTION,

OR hAVING OR CLAIMING TO hAVE

ANY RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN ThE

pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated January 9, 2020 and an Order

Resetting Sale dated August 18, 2020 and

entered in Case No. 2019 10293 CIDL of the

Circuit Court in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS

OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE

ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff

and THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;

HOWARD GENSER, JR.; SCOTT

GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.

2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS

ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO

HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are

Defendants, LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the

Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m.,

on October 29, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Order or Final

Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 19, UNIVERSITY MANOR, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 23,

AT PAGE 239, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN

THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED August 31, 2020.

DIAz ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

MARIE A. POTOPSINGH

Florida Bar No.: 560901

ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-169241

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0333

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2017 10711 CIDL

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY AS TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC

INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-AR19,

plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SpOUSE,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL

OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN

INTEREST BY, ThROUGh, UNDER, OR

AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF hERBERT E.

KEIBER A/K/A hERBERT EDWARD

KEIBER III, DECEASED; et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting

Sale entered on August 24, 2020

in Civil Case No. 2017 10711 CIDL, of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS

TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2005-AR19 is the

Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING

SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING

AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER,

OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HERBERT

E. KEIBER A/K/A HERBERT EDWARD

KEIBER III, DECEASED;

MELISSA KEIBER; HERBERT KEIBER

JR.; CIT BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

F/K/A INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A JESSICA

EIRIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD

OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October

20, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the

following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF

LAND SITUATE IN VOLUSIA

COUNTY, STATE OF FLORIDA,

BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED

AS LOTS 9754, 9755 AND

9756, BLOCK 315, FLORIDA

SHORES NO. 19, ACCORDING

TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 23 PAGE 147, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 1 day of September, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

FBN: 641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-13875B

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0335

******************************