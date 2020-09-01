NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11512PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANTHONY M. ESPOSITO,
Deceased.
The administration of the Estate of
Anthony M. Esposito, deceased,
whose date of death was March 9,
2020, is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida,
Probate Division, the address of
which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand,
FL 32721-6043. The names
and addresses of the Personal
Representative and the Personal
Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required
to be served must file their
claims with this court ON OR BEFORE
THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS
NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having
claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED
WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH IN SECTION
733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE
CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME
PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE,
ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE
DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of
this notice is September 3, 2020.
Personal Representative
YOLANDA KANES
C/O TANNENBAUM, HELPERN,
SYRACUSE & HIRSCHTRITT, LLP
900 Third Avenue
New York, New York 10022
Attorney for the Personal Representative
COMITER SINGER BASEMAN & BRAUN, LLP
3825 PGA Boulevard, Suite 701
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410
Telephone: (561) 626-2101
Fax: (561) 626-4742
KEITH B. BRAUN, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 0979724
E-Mail: legal-service@comitersinger.com
Secondary E-Mail:
ANTONIO P. ROMANO, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 113092
Primary E-Mail:
legal-service@comitersinger.com
Secondary E-Mail:
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0326
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th
day of March 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF
NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff
and BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB;
JEAN FOSS LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL
REVENUE SERVICE; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KIMBERLEE SECK AND
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAS
GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 13th day of October 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA LAKES,
UNIT THIRTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128 THROUGH
133, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM
DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 28 day of August, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02860-F
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0327
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11344 CIDL
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF FRANCES A.
JANSEN, DECEASED; KATHY DONNELLY;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY
OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;
UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed July 28,
2020 and entered in Case No. 2019 11344
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,
wherein BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR
MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES
I TRUST is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN
HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF FRANCES A. JANSEN, DECEASED;
KATHY DONNELLY; UNKNOWN
PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY; UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT; are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash BY
ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on September 15, 2020, the
following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1110, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY-ONE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGE(S) 246 THROUGH 261, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 26 day of August, 2020.
ERIC KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-01077
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0328
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 31224 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN
INTEREST BY, THROUGH UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MILDRED
BRIGGS AKA MILDRED DELIMAN
BRIGGS, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order or Final Judgment
entered in Case No. 2019
31224 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein,
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING
LLC, Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN
SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER
PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MILDRED
BRIGGS AKA MILDRED
DELIMAN BRIGGS, DECEASED,
et al., are Defendants, Clerk of
Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the
highest bidder for cash at,
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 7th day of October,
2020, the following described property:
LOT 41 FIESTA HEIGHTS
SUBDIVISION SECOND
ADDITION, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 35, PAGES 50 AND
51, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file
a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 26th day of August, 2020.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: KARISSA CHIN-DUNCAN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
58341.0305
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0329
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 11282 CIDL
MTGLQ INVESTORS LP,
Plaintiff, vs.
H & H, LLC, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated July 21, 2020,
and entered in 2018 11282 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein
MTGLQ INVESTORS, LP is the
Plaintiff and R. C. HILL, II;
JAMES F. HURST, II; H & H, LLC
are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on September 24, 2020, the
following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE EAST 26.74 FEET OF
LOT 41 AND THE WEST
32.52 FEET OF LOT 42 OF
TUXEDO PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 8, PAGE(S)
32, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 910 E
VOORHIS AVE, DELAND, FL 32724
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 24 day of August, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
15-039395
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0331
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE
ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,
Plaintiff, VS.
WILLIAM HENRY; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order or
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on February 12, 2020 in Civil
Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF
OF THE HOLDERS OF THE ACCREDITED
MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST 2005-4 ASSET BACKED
NOTES is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM
HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A
FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID
UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on
October 19, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST
the following described real property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA SUBDIVISION,
UNIT II, AS PER PLAT
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35,
PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 31 day of August, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
FBN: 641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3101B
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0334
******************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10010-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANDREA JO HALE
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Andrea
Jo Hale, deceased, whose date of
death was August 18, 2019, is pending
in the Circuit Court for Volusia County,
Florida, Probate Division, the address of
which is P.O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida
32712. The names and addresses of
the personal representative and the personal
representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate on whom a
copy of this notice is required to be
served must file their claims with this
court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF
3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must
file their claims with this court WITHIN 3
MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN
FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION
733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is September 3, 2020.
Personal Representative:
JENNIFER BRENNAN
926 Jasmine Avenue
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
Attorney for the Personal Representative
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney for Jennifer Brennan
Florida Bar Number: 0991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 941251
Maitland, FL 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0336
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI
NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE
SERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
TIMOTHY RUSH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774 CICI of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST
MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and
TIMOTHY RUSH; LORI RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 23,
2020, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 26 day of August, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-22855
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0337
******************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that on dates below
these vehicles will be sold at public sale on
the date listed below for monies owed on vehicle
repair and storage cost pursuant to
Florida Statutes 713.585. Please note, parties
claiming interest have right to a hearing
prior to the date of sale with the Clerk of
Courts as reflected in the notice. The owner
has the right to recover possession of the
vehicle without judicial proceedings as pursuant
to Florida Statute 559.917. Any proceeds
recovered from the sale of the vehicle
over the amount of the lien will be deposited
clerk of the court for disposition upon court
order. “No Title Guaranteed, A Buyer Fee
May Apply” start at 10AM 09/28/20 LP and
Sons 342 N New York Ave
09 VOLK WVGAV75N69W544821
$4397.89
06 BMW WBAXPA93486WD30785
$821.12
September 3, 2020 V20-0324
******************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American
Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of
attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to
the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited
with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has
right to hearing and post bond; owner may
redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions
held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 28% buyer premiumany person interested ph (954) 563-1999
Sale date September 25, 2020 @ 10:00 am
3411 NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
35012 2016 Nissan VIN#:
1N4AL3AP2GC276445 Lienor: Horacio
Molina Inc/Expert Body Shop 108 W Beresford
Ave Deland 386-873-7629 Lien Amt
$3608.73
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 &
1911
September 3, 2020 V20-0325
******************************
volusia
CouNTY
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMp TRUST 2005-hE4 MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-hE4,
plaintiff, VS.
MATThEW EARL GEATChES A/K/A
MATThEW GEATChES; et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that sale will be made pursuant
to an Order Resetting Sale entered
on August 11, 2020 in
Civil Case No. 2018 10920
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,
AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP
TRUST 2005-HE4 MORT-GAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2005-HE4
is the Plaintiff, and MATTHEW
EARL GEATCHES A/K/A
MATTHEW GEATCHES; UNKNOWN
HEIRS BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, SURVIVING
SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE,
LEINORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING
AN INTERED BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ES-TATE
OF SHARON S. LONG
A/K/A SHARON LONG, DECEASED;
COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,
FLORIDA – HOUSING
ASSISTANCE PROGRAM;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
DEPARTMENT OF THE
TREASURY – INTERNAL
REVENU; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY; TIFFANY BEENY; LENA
RICHTER; MARCIA BROCKSTEIN;
ANY AND ALL UN-KNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR
ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES,
HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura
E. Roth will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 15, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM
EST the following described
real property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN
PARK, A SUBDIVISION
OF LOTS 49
AND 50 AND PART OF
LOTS 112 AND 113,
GEORGE H. NORRIS
SUBDIVISION OF
DUPON AND GAUDRY
GRANTS, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE 139, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24 day of August, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
Florida Bar # 641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1434B
August 27; Sept 3, 2020 V20-0317
******************************
NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 12011 CIDL
pLAZA REVOLVING TRUST BY
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CApACITY,
BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE
plaintiff, vs.
pEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A pEGGY JO RIGGIO, et al,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY
GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure
dated July 28, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2019
12011 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein
Plaza Revolving Trust by
Wilmington Savings Fund
Society, FSB, not in its individual
capacity, but solely
as Owner Trustee is the
Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
TENANT #1, UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF PEGGY RIGGIO
A/K/A PEGGY JO RIGGIO,
PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A
PEGGY JO RIGGIO, and
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 the
Defendants. Laura E. Roth,
Clerk of the Circuit Court in
and for Volusia County,
Florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website for online auctions at
11:00 AM on September 29,
2020, the following described
property as set forth
in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 646,
DELTONA LAKES,
UNIT #25, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 27, PAGE 54-57, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON
CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM
THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE
OF THE LIS PENDENS,
YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK OF
COURT BEFORE OR NO
LATER THAN THE DATE
THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL
TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE
FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY
THE OWNER OF THE
RECORD AS OF THE DATE
OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the
Purchaser may be entitled to
only a return of the sale deposit
less any applicable fees
and costs and shall have no
further recourse against the
Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the
Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this 19
day of August, 2020.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. Violet St.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com
By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
630282.26665
August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0318
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 31707 CICI
DITECh FINANCIAL LLC,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
EDWARD ZEIS A/K/A EDWARD A. ZEIS
A/K/A EDWARD ALBERT ZEIS, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated
February 26, 2020 in the
above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell
to the highest bidder for cash
at Volusia, Florida, on September
23, 2020, at 11:00
AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following described property:
Unit 5, Building H, The
Condominium at
Georgetowne Lake, a
Condominium, according
to the Declaration of
Condominium thereof,
recorded in Official
Records Book 5850,
Page 1792, of the Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida, together
with an undivided
interest or share
in the common elements
appurtenant thereto
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim within sixty
(60) days after the sale.
The Court, in its discretion,
may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall
be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: AMINA M MCNEIL, Esq.
FBN 67239
19-000185
August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0319
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2018 11001 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMpANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA ThE BANK OF NEW
YORK TRUST COMpANY, N.A. AS
SUCCESSOR TO JpMORGAN ChASE
BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE
pRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,
plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING BY,
ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST ThE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SChMIDT, DECEASED,
WhEThER SAID UNKNOWN pARTIES
CLAIM AS SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OThER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SChMIDT A/K/A CINDY
SChMIDT; LATISSUES SChMIDT A/K/A
LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS ThE
pERSONAL REpRESENTATIVE OF ThE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SChMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Summary
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
February 18, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK
MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY,
N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JP-MORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL
ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,
INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2005-Rz3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT
A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT
A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT; LATISSUES
SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA
MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell
to the highest bidder or bidders via online
auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 15th day of September, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark
Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon, which are
included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 14 day of July, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0320
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2019 10516 CIDL
CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,
plaintiff, vs.
JOShUA D. pATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY
GIVEN pursuant to the order of
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 10, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2019 10516
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein CITIzENS
BANK, N.A., is Plaintiff and
JOSHUA D. PATTERSON;
TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,
are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 15th day of September,
2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 224
THROUGH 240, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1430 Sonnet
Court, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon,
which are included as security in
Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus funds from the sale,
if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 14, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400737
August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0321
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2019 10583 CIDL
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY ON BEhALF OF FINANCIAL
ASSET SECURITIES CORp.,
SOUNDVIEW hOME LOAN TRUST
2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,
plaintiff, vs.
KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SpOUSE
OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE
ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,
INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC
MORTGAGE CORp.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS
HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of
Summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure
dated March 10, 2020,
and entered in Case No.
2019 10583 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida,
wherein DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY ON
BEHALF OF FINANCIAL
ASSET SECURITIES
CORP., SOUNDVIEW
HOME LOAN TRUST
2007-WMC1, ASSET
BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-WMC1, is Plaintiff and
KAREN M. TAzIOLI; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF
KAREN M. TAzIOLI;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC.,
AS NOMINEE FOR
WMC MORTGAGE
CORP., are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk,
Volusia County Clerk of
the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.
on the 15th day of September,
2020, the following
described property
as set forth in said Summary
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK
1910, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY
FOUR, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 29, PAGES 28
THROUGH 44, OF
THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address:
2910 Keesler Street,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal
property located
therein or thereon, which
are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming
an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated: July 14, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-401161
August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0322
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
plaintiff, vs.
MIRANDA SMITh, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated December 18, 2018, and
entered in 2018 10912 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff
and MIRANDA SMITH;
BRANDON KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON
S. KLEINKE; R.E. MICHEL
COMPANY, LLC F/K/A R.E. MICHEL
COMPANY F/K/A R.E. MICHEL
COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA HOUSING
FINANCE CORPORATION are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on September 22, 2020,
the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF
A REPLAT OF A PORTION
OF DELTONA LAKES, UNIT
NINE, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
28, AT PAGE(S) 112 AND
113, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1191 S
COOPER DR, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of August, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-170920
August 27; Sept. 3, 2020 V20-0323
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICh
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,
plaintiff, VS.
RANDALL R. SMITh; SONDRA SMITh; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on April
17, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL,
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein, WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND
SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A is the
Plaintiff, and RANDALL R. SMITH; SONDRA
SMITH; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL
REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are
Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 15, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described
real property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
A PART OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 15 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS
FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE
WEST 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEST
CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4)
OF SAID SECTION 21: THENCE N
89°25'08" E, ALONG THE NORTH
LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A
DISTANCE OR 1308.41 FEET;
THENCE S 00°17'42" E, A DISTANCE
OF 590.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF
BEGINNING; THENCE N 89°25'08" E,
PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE
OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE
OF 478.23 FEET TO A POINT
ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 11 (200
FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE
ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE WITH A CURVE CONCAVE
SOUTHWESTERLY HAVING A RADIUS
OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL
ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN ARC
DISTANCE OF 279.06 FEET TO THE
END OF SAID CURVE; THENCE S
09°59'15" E, CONTINUING WITH
SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE, A DISTANCE OF 514.59 FEET;
THENCE N 89°38'05" W, A DISTANCE
OF 618.67 FEET; THENCE N
00°17'42" W, A DISTANCE OF 771.53
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
HAVING ACCESS TO BLACK-WELDER
ROAD ACROSS A STRIP
OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE LYING ADJACENT
TO AND CONTIGUOUS
WITH (WEST OF) THE SAID WESTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF
STATE ROAD NO. 11, THE SOUTHEAST
CORNER OF SAID 30 FOOT
WIDE EASEMENT STRIP BEING THE
NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE
HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 27 day of August, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: zACHARY ULLMAN
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1133-1598B
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0330
******************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 10995 CIDL
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN
STANLEY ABS CApITAL I INC. TRUST
2007-hE3 MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-hE3,
plaintiff, vs.
MIChAEL RAMSEY A/K/A MIChAEL M.
RAMSEY A/K/A M. RAMSEY; UNKNOWN
SpOUSE OF MIChAEL RAMSEY A/K/A
MIChAEL M. RAMSEY A/K/A M. RAMSEY;
UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL
OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN
INTEREST BY, ThROUGh, UNDER OR
AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF RUBYE
DOWDELL A/K/A RUBYE J. DOWDELL
F/K/A RUBYE J. pARKS A/K/A RUBYE
JEAN pARKS, DECEASED; BRENDA
RAMSEY; TANIKA WILLIAMS,
Defendant(s).
TO: Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming an interest by, through,
under or against the Estate of Rubye Dowdell
a/k/a Rubye J. Dowdell f/k/a Rubye J. Parks
a/k/a Rubye Jean Parks, deceased
207 W Division Street
Deland, Florida 32720
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following described
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 15 AND THE EAST 11 FEET
OF LOT 16, DUGGER'S RESUBDIVISION,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 8, PAGE(S) 213 OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Street Address: 207 W Division
Street, Deland, Florida 32720
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg
& Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose
address is 500 South Australian Avenue,
Suite 1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401,
within 30 days after the date of the first
publication of this notice, and file the original
with the Clerk of this Court, otherwise,
a default will be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days;
if you are hearing or voice impaired, call
711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION
NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION
JUDICIAL
Dated on August 25, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of said Court
(Seal) BY: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
20-400969
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0332
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL
U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CApACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER
TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE
ASSET TRUST 2017-RpL2,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND
ALL OThER pARTIES CLAIMING BY,
ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST ThE
ESTATE OF hOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
hOWARD GENSER, JR.;
SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOChACKI; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
pARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO ThIS ACTION,
OR hAVING OR CLAIMING TO hAVE
ANY RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN ThE
pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated January 9, 2020 and an Order
Resetting Sale dated August 18, 2020 and
entered in Case No. 2019 10293 CIDL of the
Circuit Court in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS
OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE
ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff
and THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
HOWARD GENSER, JR.; SCOTT
GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.
2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS
ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO
HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are
Defendants, LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the
Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m.,
on October 29, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Order or Final
Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 19, UNIVERSITY MANOR, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 23,
AT PAGE 239, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN
THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED August 31, 2020.
DIAz ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
MARIE A. POTOPSINGH
Florida Bar No.: 560901
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-169241
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0333
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2017 10711 CIDL
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY AS TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC
INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-AR19,
plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SpOUSE,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL
OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN
INTEREST BY, ThROUGh, UNDER, OR
AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF hERBERT E.
KEIBER A/K/A hERBERT EDWARD
KEIBER III, DECEASED; et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting
Sale entered on August 24, 2020
in Civil Case No. 2017 10711 CIDL, of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS
TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2005-AR19 is the
Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING
SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING
AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER,
OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HERBERT
E. KEIBER A/K/A HERBERT EDWARD
KEIBER III, DECEASED;
MELISSA KEIBER; HERBERT KEIBER
JR.; CIT BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
F/K/A INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A JESSICA
EIRIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD
OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October
20, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the
following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF
LAND SITUATE IN VOLUSIA
COUNTY, STATE OF FLORIDA,
BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED
AS LOTS 9754, 9755 AND
9756, BLOCK 315, FLORIDA
SHORES NO. 19, ACCORDING
TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 23 PAGE 147, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 1 day of September, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
FBN: 641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-13875B
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0335
******************************