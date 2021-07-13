Donald C. Pritchett grew up in Sanford but moved to DeLand with his fiancée in 2017. Coming from a family where almost everyone had served in the military, Donald knew at an early age that he was going to join the Army one day.
“My dad was in the Army, his dad was a Navy SEAL, and his dad was a Marine Corps veteran that was in World War II,” Pritchett. “My entire family enlisted, so it just seemed like the right thing to do.”
While in the Army, Donald Pritchett traveled all over the world and learned to keep an open mind. He also learned that no matter where you go, you can always make a new friend.
“When I was stationed in Afghanistan, I realized that a lot of people go over there expecting to meet a lot of bad people,” Pritchett said. “But that’s not true; when I was there, I met some of the nicest people I’ve ever known.”
Pritchett highly recommends joining the service to young people today, citing it as a great place to start out, learn some core values and skills, and meet people that you’ll be friends with for the rest of your life.
Now, Pritchett runs a publication, Neighbors of South DeLand and Victoria Park, and loves living in DeLand. “The more I learned about the neighborhood, and the more people I got to meet, made me really enjoy living here, and I’ll probably never leave,” he said.