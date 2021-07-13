DeLandite Staff Sgt. Alec Woodard serves in the U.S. Air Force and is currently on leave.
Born in New Mexico but raised in DeLand, Woodard graduated from DeLand High School in 2007 and enlisted in the U.S. military in 2012.
His specialty is civil engineering, and he has been deployed during emergencies on American soil as well as all over the world in such locations as Latvia, El Salvador, Cuba and the Middle East.
“My husband has operated snow plows during blizzards to keep essential flight lines clear, built schools for military humanitarian efforts in El Salvador, cleared roadways after major hurricanes and worked in sweltering heat pouring concrete,” Woodard’s wife, Chelsea Woodard, told The Beacon. “I am proud of my husband and the work he does for our military and state.”
Alec Woodard has also served with a Red Horse Unit, a unit of civil engineers who can be deployed to fix flight lines and other important infrastructure.
Alec and Chelsea Woodard have a daughter, Ava Woodard, for whom Alec is playing stay-at-home dad while on leave.
His dedication, not only to the country through the U.S. Air Force, but also to the state as part of the Florida National Guard, is why Chelsea Woodard wanted to see her husband honored as a Hometown Hero.
“I nominated my husband because of the sacrifices he has made and continues to make to support our family. Deploying during the pandemic and leaving behind our little one made this last deployment particularly difficult,” she said. “We are blessed to have him home safely.”