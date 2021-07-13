Not much is known about Robert Tatum’s life or his time in the military, only that he was a part of the DeLand High School graduating class of 1942.
He would enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after graduating and was sent overseas during World War II. But his life ended only a few months later as he was killed in action in the Pacific Theater, likely as a part of the brutal Solomon Islands campaign of 1942. Tatum was one of more than 10,000 Allied troops who died during the strategic campaign.
He is buried in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.