Marco F. Rivera was sworn into the Navy on July 30, 2018. His rate is Electronics Technician Nuclear (ETN3). ETNs operate and perform maintenance on the electronic systems that run the nuclear reactor on Navy ships and submarines.
Rivera’s love for engineering started in elementary school. He attended Milwee Middle School in the engineering magnet program. From there, he graduated from Lyman High School’s Institute of Engineering.
After completing boot camp, as starboard leader of his division, Rivera graduated from Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, a rigorous program that includes “A” school; Naval Nuclear Power School; and Nuclear Power Training Prototype. He is currently stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.