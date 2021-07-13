James K. Allen joined the Marines in March 1968, at the very height of the Vietnam War.
“It was strictly voluntary. I wanted to do my part,” he said. “The Marines always had the reputation of being the best and the first in battle, and I wanted to be part of that.”
His service began with boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. That grueling experience lasted 15 weeks, followed by five weeks of additional infantry training at Camp Geiger, located near Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
“From there, I went to [Memphis Naval Air Station in] Millington [Tennessee] to get engine training and helicopter training. I was a mechanic and crew chief for the CH-46 Sea Knight [helicopters],” Allen said.
Before leaving for Vietnam, Allen took time to marry his beloved, whose name is Cheryl. The wedding day was especially memorable.
“I met my wife in college. We got married Thanksgiving Day. This Thanksgiving, we’ll be married 53 years,” he said.
The newlyweds had little time to celebrate, as Allen left for the war zone a few days afterward.
Fully trained, he became part of a Marine helicopter crew operating near Da Nang, in northern South Vietnam.
“I flew 1,200 missions while I was in Vietnam,” Allen said.
His crew often came into contact with the enemy. “We were also inserting reconnaissance teams. When we went into an area, we had jet fighters covering us. There were MiGs there,” he said.
There were also missions to pick up wounded GIs.
“We flew a lot of medevac. There’s nothing scarier than a medevac, because you’re going there because someone was wounded, and the enemy was waiting,” Allen explained. “They didn’t want to kill anybody — well, they did, but they wanted to shoot down the helicopters.”
The hostile fire was deadly for some and near-deadly for others, like Allen.
“I was in five crashes. Three of them were minor; one was hard, and the last one was the worst. The bird [helicopter] was completely destroyed,” he said. “I injured my ankle and hurt my shoulder.”
Allen’s commanding officer “wouldn’t let me fly anymore,” he said. His tour of duty was almost finished.
As he left Vietnam, Allen took stock of the time he had served there.
“Ten of us went over together, but only three came back,” he said. “I was shot down quite a few times.”
“I got 61 Air Medals. You got an Air Medal for every 20 missions,” he added.
He also received a Distinguished Flying Medal.
Asked if he had considered making the Marine Corps a career, Allen said that thought entered his mind.
“They wanted me to re-enlist. They were going to promote me to sergeant,” he added.
When he was discharged, Allen was a corporal.
His main reason for getting out of the Marines came from the wife he had left behind for so long.
“She said, ‘I worried about you for 14 months, and I don’t want to worry about you anymore,” Allen said.
As for life lessons, Allen said, “Being in the Marines, you have to take care of things. You live one day at a time.”