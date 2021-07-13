Hunter K. Clay was born in Wooster, Ohio, but, when he was 1 year old, he moved to DeLand, where he lived with his mom and sister and attended elementary, middle and high school.
Clay was an active member of 4-H and FFA, and served as an officer for the DeLand FFA and the local and regional 4-H County Council. He showed livestock, earning several awards locally and at state level. He also did livestock judging, winning awards locally and competing at the national level in Louisville, Kentucky.
Clay was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from first grade through high school, and earned Eagle Scout in April 2018. He graduated from high school[DELAND HIGH SCHOOL?] in May 2018 and enlisted in the Army.
Clay arrived at Fort Benning, Georgia, on Aug. 20, 2018, assigned to 1st Battalion 81st Armor Regiment Alpha Company. He went through boot camp basic training and OSUT (One Station Unit Training) to become a 19K tank gunner. Clay excelled and showed initiative to be awarded a waiver to become a private first class.
In January 2019, he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, assigned to 3rd Battalion 8th Cavalry Annihilator Company. In July 2019, Clay left for deployment to Camp Humphreys, South Korea, for nine months. He received two Army Achievement Medals in 2020 and was promoted to specialist and corporal.
In April 2021, Clay was promoted to sergeant. Currently he serves as 19K tank gunner at Fort Hood, Texas.