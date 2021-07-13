A longtime resident of DeLand, Robert F. Apgar has always been dedicated to serving those around him.
Apgar’s family moved to DeLand in 1959 when the Army assigned his father to Stetson University as the professor of military science. Apgar quickly fell in love with the small town. He would go on to graduate from DeLand High School in 1965 and earn his Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Davidson College in North Carolina in 1969, followed by his law degree from the University of Florida in 1971.
Apgar served four years on active duty, from 1972 to 1976, as a captain in The Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He was briefly assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia, and then began his training at the military police school at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and then studied at the JAG school on the campus of the University of Virginia.
His first permanent duty assignment was to Fort Dix, New Jersey. Initially, he served as a defense counsel defending Vietnam-era AWOL soldiers. Apgar heard every reason imaginable for his clients’ absences from duty. He later served in the administrative law section, mainly advising various levels of command staff on what the regulations allowed them to do or not do.
Apgar’s daughter, Jennifer, was born at Fort Dix. Shortly after her birth, he was levied to go to Korea. He was given the choice of a one-year tour with the 2nd Infantry Division along the Demilitarized Zone in Korea without his family, or a two-year tour with his family in other units in Korea, which was the option he chose.
Apgar arrived in South Korea in January 1974 and briefly served as a defense counsel. He then became a prosecutor and prosecuted cases for the rest of his tour. After a reorganization, he became the chief of the 8th Army trial advocacy center, which handled all military justice cases for all of Korea except for the 2nd Infantry Division. Apgar remained in that position for the rest of his tour.
In addition to prosecuting cases, he also had certain administrative duties, including discussing some of the court-martial cases with the commanding general of I Corps, a crusty Gen. Patton type with pearl-handled service weapons. Apgar’s son, Richard, was born in Korea, and his birth certificate is signed by Henry Kissinger.
As an overseas duty assignment, the cases were much more varied, intriguing and challenging. Apgar tried everything from murder, rape and assaults, to military-type offenses. After several major-military equipment and supply-diversion cases handled by others resulted in acquittals, Apgar, with the help of an able investigator, got the first such conviction in Korea by figuring out exactly how the diversion schemes worked.
Three interesting occurrences happened while he was in Korea. The day before a trial, everyone was told to stand down at 10 a.m. the next day for a major announcement. That was all they were told, and they had no idea what was up. Korea is 13 hours ahead of Washington, D.C. That was the night President Richard M. Nixon resigned, and the military worldwide went on a state of high alert.
Next, a U.S Army helicopter was shot down by the South Korean army for allegedly violating a no-fly zone around the South Korean president’s home. Apgar was asked to work with a defense counsel in defending those pilots. Because they were allies, both countries rallied behind their troops to a point, as each country wanted to save face without offending the other.
During the investigation, Apgar got to visit some highly secret locations where weapons were placed. He said, “It was a real life lesson in international relations between allies.”
Lastly, about three days before Apgar was to leave Korea, a U.S. Army major was shot and killed by the North Koreans at Panmunjom, and the military went on a state of high alert. Fortunately, it did not delay Apgar and his family from leaving.
During his service, he twice received the Army Commendation Medal.
Apgar said, “I enjoyed my military service, particularly my time in Korea. My job as chief of EATAC was great. I was able to travel some ..., and my family and I really enjoyed a good standard of living notwithstanding our fears when assigned there.”
He then returned to DeLand to practice law with his dad and others.
But Apgar’s service to the community didn’t end there.
In 1983, Apgar became a city commissioner, serving two four-year terms. He was elected again in October of 1996 and served until June 2001, when he resigned his position to run for mayor, a post he has held for the past 20 years.