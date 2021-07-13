Lino A. Rivera was sworn into the Navy on July 20, 2020. He is currently attending the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in the Electrician’s Mate Nuclear (EMN) track. EMNs are responsible for the operation of the electrical-power generation systems, lighting systems, and electrical equipment of ships and submarines.
As a young boy, Rivera wanted to be an engineer. He had the benefit of watching his older brother’s journey in the field of naval nuclear engineering. He is currently in Naval Nuclear Power School. Once he completes Power School and then Nuclear Power Training Prototype, he hopes to be assigned to a submarine.