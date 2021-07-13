Leroy Washington, a retired Army veteran who served in Vietnam and a retired postal worker, was a longtime resident of DeLand. Born in Pickens, Mississippi, on May 20, 1948, he graduated from high school in 1966 and, shortly after, enlisted in the U.S. Army.
Washington spent most of his Army career in the infantry and transportation divisions. He was stationed in Vietnam; Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia; Camp Kinser in Wurzburg, Germany; Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri; Tori Station in Okinawa, Japan; South Korea, and Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where he retired as a master sergeant.
While in the military, Washington received a number of medals and awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal 1st OLC, the Army Commendation Medal 4th OLC, the Army – Achievement Medal 1st OLC, the Good Conduct Medal (eight times), the National Defense Service Medal (twice), and the Vietnam Service Medal with 11 service stars.
Upon retiring from active duty, Washington moved to DeLand, where he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years and retired.
Washington was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. Some of his hobbies included playing basketball, softball and racquetball, and playing a good game of dominoes and Scrabble with his wife and children. He loved to fish, go on cruises with family and friends, and barbecue on special holidays. He enjoyed watching old Westerns and Hallmark Christmas movies and listening to music on his computer.
Washington was especially a supportive husband who encouraged his wife, Susie, to explore new endeavors in all of her interests. He was a loving father and grandfather to his two girls and six grandchildren. He always encouraged them to do their best in school and be their own individual self and not follow the crowd.
Leroy Washington was a hard worker, and a man of few words but with a huge heart.
Sadly, he passed away in December 2020.