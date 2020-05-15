Gov. DeSantis: Gyms can reopen beginning Monday, May 18, and more
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen across the state starting Monday, saying the point of going to the gym is stay healthy.
“CDC was really like, let’s close the gyms … come on, look, I try to work constructively but you think about it – this is a respiratory virus that tends to attack people who have some health problems or who aren’t as in good physical condition,” DeSantis said at a press conference May 15. “So, don’t we want people to be getting exercise, don’t we want people to stay in shape?”
DeSantis referred to the plan to reopen gyms as “full phase one.” Phase one of the state reopening began May 4.
As part of the full phase one plan, restaurants will also be able to increase their capacity to 50 percent beginning Monday, May 18.
Free COVID-19 testing site to open Thursday in DeLand
Beginning Thursday, May 21 through Saturday, May 23 (or while supplies last), drive through nasal swab testing will be available outside Spring Hill Park, 971 South Thompson Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Testing is free, and residents do not need to have symptoms in order to get the test.
To use the drive-through testing, travel south on South Thompson Avenue from West Beresford Avenue. Walk-up testing will be available on the grounds of Spring Hill Park.
Health officials recommend pre-registering for the test by calling 386-274-0500 and selecting the # sign for coronavirus information. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Results from the COVID-19 nasal swab test are expected to come in about 7 days after the test is performed: the Department of Health will call the telephone number given at registration to provide results of the test.
The testing site was created through a partnership between the City of DeLand, Volusia County government and the Florida Department of Health.
The West Volusia NAACP and Volusia County Minority Elected Officials are also partnering in the effort to get the word out in the community about the tests.
A full list of testing sites in Volusia is available here.
Due to potential severe weather, the testing site in Orange City will be closed Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17 and will reopen Monday, May 18, according to the latest news from Volusia County Emergency Management.
However, drive-through nasal swab testing is available at University High School, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or as long as supplies last. Find out more here.