If you have driven down Woodland Boulevard lately, you may have noticed some new signs in front of a popular DeLand furniture store. No longer called Thrifty Nikki’s, the store famous for its unique home furnishings and decor is now known as Nikki’s Furniture & Decor!
“While we will always have great pricing, some vintage and antique preowned items, we have transitioned to mostly new furniture. For that reason, we felt it was time to drop the ‘thrifty,’” said owner Nikki Bridegroom.
Now focusing more on amazing brands of new furniture and decor, Nikki’s Furniture & Decor has everything you could desire. You can find everything from new sofas, love seats, accent chairs and recliners, to bedroom sets, entertainment centers, dining room sets, and so much more.
“We are carrying several brands of great quality furniture that can fit anyone’s price point,” said Nikki. “We have a lot of items in stock that can be delivered or taken home right away. Or if you wish, you can customize the furniture to meet your unique style.” In addition to furniture, Nikki’s offers a huge selection of accessories and eclectic accent pieces.
Nikki’s is carrying many top brands. Their upholstery brands include Southern Motion, Palliser, and Fjords. They manufacture customizable sofas, love seats, recliners, and accent chairs. “All together we have close to 700 fabric choices and 200 leather choices,” said Nikki.
They also offer customizable options such as: style, stationary or reclining. Reclining options include manual, power recline, power headrests, lumbar support, massage, and heat.
“We are excited about all our great brands, but we want to highlight our Norwegian brand, Fjords. We are the only furniture store in Volusia County that sells these chairs and sofas,” said Nikki. “They are the perfect blend of comfort and European design. The quality and comfort of these ergonomic chairs and sofas are truly amazing.”
Nikki’s focuses on carrying interesting and unique furniture and decor items that you won’t find anywhere else. “Our customers tell us all the time that they love us because they have never seen a furniture store like ours,” said Nikki. “I don’t want everyone to have the same things in their homes. Whether it is new or pre-owned, modern, coastal or farmhouse, whatever your particular style is, I want everyone to find unique treasures for their home here.”
A DeLand staple since 2008, Nikki’s has won the “Best of the West” every year since 2010 for categories like best furniture store, decor store, and even for the best interior designer. Nikki offers in-store design services to customers looking for help with furniture arrangement, color schemes, decoration, and more.
“I love what I do as much today as I did when I opened in 2008,” said Nikki. “I love furniture, I love design and I love my customers!”
Nikki's Furniture & Decor is located in DeLand at 1150 N. Woodland Blvd. Store hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m on Sunday. To contact Nikki’s or view their items, visit nikkisfurniture.com, follow them on Facebook or Instagram @NikkisFurnitureAndDecor, or call 386-626-4163.
