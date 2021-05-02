On Saturday, May 8, StoreRight Self Storage will be having a storage-unit yard sale at their Deltona location.
“Tenants will open up their storage units and sell items directly from inside their area,” said StoreRight’s property manager, Heather Hart. “This is similar to a community yard sale except the community is our storage facility.”
The yard sale starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. During that time, shoppers will be able to shop inside the storage units, get something to eat from the food trucks that will be on-site, and visit some of the other vendors that will also be attending the event. “We have three buildings full of units, and about 100 tenants that will be participating in the event,” said Heather. “People will either have their belongings set up outside their units or inside, and we’ll have maps to show people where all of the units are and how to get to them.”
While many storage facilities host auctions, StoreRight decided to do something different with the yard sale. “This is just something we wanted to do for the community and our tenants,” said Heather. “After the year we just had, it’s nice to be able to open things back up a little bit more and be able to give people the chance to find affordable things that they may need. This also helps our current tenants who may not necessarily need all of the things in their units.”
StoreRight Self Storage opened their Deltona location on July 24, 2020. StoreRight is a family-owned business headquartered in Lakeland, and they currently have 16 self-storage facilities located throughout Florida. “This is StoreRight’s first location in Volusia County,” said Heather.
StoreRight’s units come in a variety of sizes, from small 5-by-5-foot lockers to oversize 10-by-30-foot garage-size units. They also offer their tenants multiple different discounts, including military, small business, and half-off discounts for the first three months.
StoreRight Self Storage is located at3035 Howland Blvd. in Deltona. Their office hours are 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday.
To learn more about StoreRight or to rent a storage unit, call 386-564-1010 or visit storeright.com.
– Advertisement