With juggling work, kids, and the temptation of the unlimited number of fast-food chains that line the streets, it’s hard to be heathy. Going to the grocery store and preparing a healthy meal can take hours, and most of the gyms that claim to be judgment-free end up being far from it.
That is why Karen Umstattd started Allstar Nutrition. A smoothie bar/nutritional club, Allstar Nutrition caters to those looking to lose weight, eat a balanced diet, and live an overall healthier way of life.
“We’re not your average smoothie shop,” said Karen. “Our nutrition club brings people together. We build communities around our table, and work with everyone one-on-one to find out what their wellness goals are.”
Opened in 2011, Allstar Nutrition moved from their Orange City location to DeBary in September 2020. “We felt that the new location would allow us to make a better and stronger impact on our community,” Karen stated.
Offering everything from protein shakes, waffles, and protein iced coffees to energy drinks and snacks, Allstar Nutrition has everything you need to start your healthy journey. “Our shakes are our No. 1 product,” said Karen, “and are a simple and delicious way to replace a meal without having to think about it.”
Allstar Nutrition has more than 48 shake flavors/combinations, which are low in sugar, high in protein, diabetic-friendly and kid-friendly, and almost all of their flavors are gluten-free. “When wellness matters, it all comes down to what you’re consuming,” said Karen. “It just makes it easy to eat healthy when you supplement with a shake.”
In addition to their smoothies, Allstar Nutrition offers fitness group meetups as well. “We are planning to start back up our Monday-night walk group, and we offer a wellness workshop on Wednesdays,” said Karen. “The workshop lasts six weeks, and during that time we do weigh-ins, discuss wellness and nutrition, and talk about ways to better ourselves.”
Allstar Nutrition is located at 42 N. Charles Richard Beall Blvd. in DeBary. Their hours are 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday. However, sometime during the month of April they will be temporarily reducing their hours to 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday–Saturday, due to the birth of their first grandchild. They recommend calling first to confirm their hours.
For more information about Allstar Nutrition, visit their website allstar24.com, check out their Facebook page or call 386-775-7706.
