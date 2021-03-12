A shopping trip in DeLand isn’t complete until you’ve visited Solomon’s Treasures! 

With a wide variety of items, Solomon’s Treasures has just what you’re looking for and so much more. “We sell a little bit of everything,” said owner Robert Zeiher. “We have antiques, clothes, kitchen items, furniture, and artwork as well.”

IMG_2238.jpg

Originally from Ohio, Robert came to Florida to retire but soon grew bored of being at home. “I had a store like this in Ohio,” said Robert, “and after I grew tired of retirement, I decided to open one here.”

Opened in August 2020, Solomon’s Treasures offers unique, affordably priced items. “We get a lot of our pieces from estate sales or we’ll buy out storage units, so we always have a wide assortment of items,” said Robert.

Solomon’s Treasures is located in DeLand at 231 N. Amelia Ave. Store hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–noon on Saturday, and they are also available by appointment.

To contact Solomon’s Treasures or view their items, follow them on Facebook, or call 740-670-2125.

