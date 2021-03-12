A shopping trip in DeLand isn’t complete until you’ve visited Solomon’s Treasures!
With a wide variety of items, Solomon’s Treasures has just what you’re looking for and so much more. “We sell a little bit of everything,” said owner Robert Zeiher. “We have antiques, clothes, kitchen items, furniture, and artwork as well.”
Originally from Ohio, Robert came to Florida to retire but soon grew bored of being at home. “I had a store like this in Ohio,” said Robert, “and after I grew tired of retirement, I decided to open one here.”
Opened in August 2020, Solomon’s Treasures offers unique, affordably priced items. “We get a lot of our pieces from estate sales or we’ll buy out storage units, so we always have a wide assortment of items,” said Robert.
Solomon’s Treasures is located in DeLand at 231 N. Amelia Ave. Store hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–noon on Saturday, and they are also available by appointment.
To contact Solomon’s Treasures or view their items, follow them on Facebook, or call 740-670-2125.
– Advertisement