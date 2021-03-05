For over 45 years, Solar-Fit has been helping Volusia and Flagler homeowners and business owners become energy-independent by taking advantage of our most abundant source of free energy … the sun.
We want to thank our more than 20,000 satisfied customers for their trust, their support, and for recognizing the true value of renewable energy for our community… and our planet.
As you can imagine, over this period of time we have learned a lot by asking how we can best be of service to our customers. Without a doubt, the most common question we hear is … why isn’t everyone going solar?
The answer comes down to one word – education. By understanding the many benefits that solar power provides regarding grid security, controlling ever-increasing utility costs, protecting our environment, and increasing the value of our property, the logical choice becomes clear. We can continue to purchase electricity from our local utility company, with the unpleasant certainty of price increases, or we can choose energy independence by Solar-Fitting our homes and businesses and letting our utility savings pay for our solar investment.
Sounds good, but where do we go from here? The answer is finding a local source that will always have your best interests in mind. This is where Solar-Fit shines above the rest in experience, product, warranty, and enjoying the ultimate peace of mind. Our job is to help you determine the most cost-effective route to achieve your energy goals, and our customers say that we are the best at doing just that.
Can you qualify for all of the credits? Not sure until we meet … so
give us a call today at 386-734-3993 and request your complimentary solar analysis. It does not cost a penny, and it could save you thousands of dollars in unnecessary utility expenses. With one phone call, you can become a “sunshine superstar” … and then refer your neighbors. They will love you for it.
Your industry leader since 1975 www.solar-fit.com CVC56690
– Advertisement