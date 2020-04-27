Nestled among the trees in the heart of Orange City is a senior living community that feels just like home.
“When you walk into Savannah Court, you immediately enter the living room of the community,” said Marketing Relations Director Todd Brown. “There is a fireplace in the center, French doors out to the back porch, pictures on the walls, chandeliers, and a lot of light — it just feels very much like a traditional home.”
Savannah Court of Orange City is a community of 43 individual apartments, situated around a garden-filled courtyard, where residents from 51 to 99 years of age live like a family.
“It’s a very intimate community,” said Todd. “People get to know each other very well and support each other like family.”
An active senior community, Savannah Court offers its residents a vast array of activities and amenities that make them feel as though they are living on a cruise ship.
“We have a wonderful chef that provides beautiful, delicious and nutritious meals three times a day. We take care of all the laundry, clean the apartments, have a trash service, and utilities are included. Basically, it is a very carefree lifestyle for people that may need care,” said Todd.
Savannah Court also keeps their residents active and entertained with weekly bingo, exercises and art classes, karaoke, shopping trips, ice-cream socials, and a happy hour where residents have soft drinks and listen to music.
“We always encourage our residents to go out and take part in our activities,” said Todd. “We have singers and piano players that will come in and perform for our residents. We celebrate birthdays — all of the holidays. It’s a lot of fun living here.”
In addition to activities, Savannah Court also provides each individual resident with the care that they need. “We do have a lot of residents here that are basically independent, but we also have residents that need assistance,” said Todd.
“We don’t make issues about the fact that people might need help in this area or that. It’s simply something that they may need help with, and we are here to support them. We want everyone to feel like they are part of the community no matter what types of limitations they might have physically.”
Savannah Court makes sure that all of its residents are well taken care of and have their needs met, as well as giving them a sense of community and family.
For more information about Savannah Court, go to www.savannahcourtorangecity.com, call 386-259-6872, or take a tour of the community at 202 Strawberry Oaks Drive in Orange City.
