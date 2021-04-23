The minute you enter Tu Es Belle Day Spa, you will immediately feel a sense of peace and relaxation. From the soothing music and wondrous scents to the serene and comfortable atmosphere, a day at Tu Es Belle will cause your tension and stress to simply drift away.
“We wanted to create a safe and intimate location where people could come and be pampered,” said owner Gina Hargrave.
Gina started Tu Es Belle five years ago, after she started experimenting with different skin care products. “I found myself constantly trying out different products and seeing what worked best on my skin and wrinkles. It became my passion, so I decided to make a change and go to school to become an esthetician,” Gina said. So, Gina opened a solo practice back in 2017. With a desire to expand, provide more service and offer private rooms, she opened the expanded DeLand location in February 2020.
Meaning ‘You Are Beautiful’ in French, Tu Es Belle Day Spa focuses on making each client feel beautiful in their own skin. “We like to give individualized attention,” said Gina, “so everything is customized. We don’t have one type of facial that everyone gets. We provide a skin consultation with each client to find out what they want to achieve with their skin or what concerns they have, and then we give them the best treatment plan possible to help their skin to look its best.”
In addition to facials, skin care services include: chemical peels, hydro/micro dermabrasion, micro-needling, body wraps, and body contouring treatments.
They also offer manicures, pedicures, lash lifts/tints, brow lamination, waxing, as well as special occasion hair and makeup. “We pretty much do it all,” said spa manager Angela Stillabower, “and our goal for this year is to add haircutting to our service menu as well.” Angela has been a hairstylist and fully licensed cosmetologist for more than 20 years, and spent most of those years working in salons on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort. Lauderdale.
Included with every service is a 30-minute massage in Tu Es Belle’s Zero-Gravity Massage chairs and salt room. “After a client is done with their treatments, we’ll bring them to the salt room, where they will experience a relaxing complimentary session in one of two Zero-Gravity massage chairs,” said Gina. “The chairs are heated and give air-pressure and roller massage from shoulders to feet to help soothe muscles and encourage blood flow. The salt helps with breathing, relaxation and detoxifying the body.”
In addition to their services, Tu Es Belle also offers, for purchase in their gift shop, all of the products that they use in their services. “We use FarmHouse Fresh Products, which are natural, and some are certified organic, and made on a women-owned farm in Texas,” said Gina. “After their services, our clients can shop and pick out the products they enjoyed the most, and if they like, we’ll even create custom gift baskets for special occasions.”
Tu Es Belle has monthly specials, a referral program that gives you and a friend $5 off your next visit, as well as a loyalty program that offers 50% off services on your sixth visit. They will also be bringing back their Friday happy hour, where new clients will be able to come in and try out any service for half off.
Tu Es Belle Day Spa is located at 120 E. New York Ave., Suite E, in DeLand. Spa hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and they are also available after hours by appointment.
To learn more about Tu Es Belle Day Spa or to schedule an appointment, call 386-295-7997, visit their Facebook page and Instagram, or email tuesbelleskincare@gmail.com.
