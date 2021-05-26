If you are looking for a unique and vintage piece of furniture, artwork, clothing, or decor item, Marketplace at Rivertown is the place for you! Featuring around 40 dealers spread out in booths over three floors, Marketplace at Rivertown has just what you’ve been looking for and so much more.
“We have something for everybody,” said owner Mary Ellen Walker, “from kids’ toys up to Waterford china. Someone could bring their entire family here, and each person would find something fantastic.”
A Downtown DeLand staple since the 1980s, the three-story mall was purchased by Mary Ellen in August 2015. “I was renting a booth from the former owners when I learned that she wanted to sell,” said Mary Ellen. “I was working here part time and really enjoyed it. This wasn’t really a job, it was like a passion. When I took over the store, it was like a dream come true.”
A vintage mall from the very beginning, Mary Ellen kept the concept of the shop the same but focused on changing the layout and the name. “When she first took it over, it was very congested and crowded,” said manager Jenn Genevese. “Mary Ellen had the great vision to streamline everything, open up the floor plan and sort items out so that they were easier to shop for. She also changed the name from Shoppes at Rivertown to Marketplace at Rivertown.”
With 40 different dealers, Marketplace at Rivertown has new items arriving almost every day. Each dealer has their own specialty, from sports memorabilia and repurposed items, to Pyrex kitchen items, and jewelry. However, they all have one thing in common: They’re vintage.
“A lot of people think that we’re an antique store,” said Mary Ellen, “but we’re not, we’re vintage. In order for something to be considered antique, it has to be more than 100 years old, and there’s very little of that here. Mostly everything’s 30-75 years old, which makes it vintage.”
In addition to their vintage items, Marketplace at Rivertown has an array of furniture pieces. “We have good-quality solid wood furniture,” said Mary Ellen. “A lot of our furniture acts as our display pieces, so they are constantly changing, and we also carry a lot of painted furniture. I feel that by painting the furniture we’re breathing new life into it and giving it another 30-75 years.”
Marketplace at Rivertown offers delivery, shipping, layaway, and custom paint. “If someone brings in an item or a piece of furniture, we can custom paint it for them,” said Jenn. They also sell paint and hardware for those who want to DIY a piece of furniture themselves.
Marketplace at Rivertown is located in DeLand at 114 S. Woodland Blvd. Store hours are noon–4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday.
To contact Marketplace at Rivertown or view their items, visit marketplaceatrivertown.com, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @MarketplaceAtRivertown, or call 386-747-4061.
– Advertisement