The days of stumbling through the steps, fearing the dance floor, and stepping on your partner’s toes are over, because Studio B Dance Academy is here to teach you how to move.
Family-owned and-operated, Studio B is run by mother and daughter duo Valerie Calo and Brittany Santana and opened its doors in June 2019.
“We wanted to create a place where everyone felt comfortable, from the parents to the children,” said Valerie. “I named us Studio B because I want everybody to B-elieve in themselves and know that the world is their stage.”
With five instructors, Studio B offers an array of classes from rhythm and movement, ballet (modern and classical), tap, and jazz, to hip-hop, contemporary, lyrical acrobatics, tumbling, and more.
They also offer adult classes. “I take adult tap,” said Valerie. “It’s fun and also a workout.”
Their adult classes cost $15 each, take place on Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and include hip-hop, salsa, bachata, merengue and tap.
All of the classes are an hour long and can be started at any time. “You just come any time and start,” said Valerie.
Although children looking to join the competition team or dance in the May recital should start classes at the beginning of the season in August, it’s not a requirement. “If you want to dance, then you want to dance — my doors are always open,” said Valerie.
In addition to dance classes, Studio B offers aftercare, a summer camp program, fitness classes, and even date nights where parents can drop their children off and have the opportunity to experience a parents’ night out. The Studio B dance studio can also be rented out for parties and other events.
The end-of-the-year recital takes place May 31 at The Athens Theatre and is open to the public. The competition team will also be traveling for the first time to Jacksonville, where they will be competing in the Revolution Dance Competition.
Studio B Dance Academy is located at 2751 Enterprise Road, Suite 212, in Orange City. Their hours are 4:45–9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday.
To learn more about Studio B, to join a class, or to become a sponsor, call 386-574-9225 or visit studiobacademyofdance.com.
