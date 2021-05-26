Whether it’s a first date, an office party, or just hanging out on the weekend, deciding on an activity is not always easy.
You want it to be fun but also stimulating, active but not something that will leave you a sweaty mess.
You scour the internet and ask for advice, but you still can’t figure out what to do.
Now you can finally stop looking, because Wise Axe has just the activity you’ve been searching for.
Opened in September 2019, Wise Axe is the first and only axe-throwing facility in West Volusia. “Axe-throwing is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States,” said Wise Axe owner Amy Neiman, “and DeLand is so athletically inclined. I thought this would be a perfect place for an axe-throwing facility.”
But you don’t have to be athletic to have fun at Wise Axe. “This is a sport for everybody,” said Amy, “young, old, you could even be in a wheelchair and still do this. It's just so much fun!”
For age 10 years and older, Wise Axe is perfect for a group of people or an individual interested in throwing. “Before I even picked up an axe, I knew I was going to love it,” said Amy.
When customers come into Wise Axe, a coach explains the safety rules and how to properly throw an axe. “It usually takes people 15-20 minutes to get the hang of throwing,” said Amy. “Once they’ve gotten the feel for hitting the target, a coach will show them how to play some axe-throwing games.”
With eight lanes, a viewing area, and a bar, Wise Axe is also the perfect spot to host an event. “Whether it be a birthday party, bachelor party, gender reveal, girls’ night out, team-building activity, corporate event, or just hanging out with friends, Wise Axe is the perfect place,” said Amy.
In the bar and lounge area, Wise Axe has snacks and drinks for sale, “We have Pepsi products, beer, and other adult beverages,” said Amy. “People can also supply their own wine for a $10 corking fee, and can bring in food or have it delivered.”
Wise Axe hosts an axe-throwing league on Wednesday nights, and just started a children’s axe-throwing league as well. They also have trivia every third Thursday of the month.
Wise Axe is located at 1220 Biscayne Blvd. #G in DeLand. Hours are 5–9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5–11 p.m. Friday, 4–11 p.m. Saturday, and noon–6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information or to reserve a lane, call 386-873-4791 or visit www.wiseaxedeland.com.
