Greene Realty has opened its doors to a new team member, Luke Collins.
Born and raised in Volusia County, Luke lived in Lake Helen and went to school in DeLand. “I’ve been here my whole life,” said Luke, “so I know the area very well.”
New to the real estate market, but a pro in sales, Luke joined Greene Realty in January after being in the car business for 20 years. “I sold cars for 12 years and for the last eight years, I was a manager doing negotiations and solving problems,” said Luke. “I have extensive experience in sales and putting deals together, which transfers over well into real estate.”
In addition to his negotiating skills, Luke brings a unique element to the real estate process. “I can look at a home and know offhand if it was built with quality materials and can spot problems in a house that others might miss,” said Luke. “I grew up and worked in the construction business for many years and now have a pretty extensive background in residential construction.”
Greene Realty represents buyers and sellers in the communities of DeLand, Orange City, DeBary, Lake Helen, Deltona, DeLeon Springs and surrounding areas. Luke currently has a 2.5-acre residential parcel for sale in DeLand at 1231 W. New York Ave.
Greene Realty was founded in 1978 as a family-owned full-service real estate brokerage in DeLand. Unlike national franchises, Greene Realty’s services are tailored to the local market, and they recently won the “Best of the West” award in The News-Journal for best Real Estate Company.
In addition to representation of buyers and sellers in typical real estate transactions, Greene Realty handles rentals as well as property management. From marketing, full background and credit checks, move-ins, inspections, rent collections, to repairs, Greene Realty handles every step.
Whether buying or selling, Luke Collins is the expert his clients rely on to get them to the closing table seamlessly and stress-free. You can reach Luke at the Greene Realty office at 307 E. New York Ave. in DeLand. Call 386-215-2602, email luke@greenerealtyflorida.com, or visitgreenerealtyflorida.com for more information.
