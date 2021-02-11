Every woman wants to be stylish. They want to wear the cute tops, with the trendy pants, and all while carrying the best handbags. They want to go out in their amazing outfits, feeling like they just walked off a fashion runway, and have others come up and ask them where they got their clothes from. But most women would also choose comfort over style any day.
Now women don’t have to choose between feeling good and looking good when they shop at Your Fashion Fix in DeBary.
“My vision was to create a place where women could feel confident, stylish and comfortable in what they wear,” said owner Karri Slezak. “If I’m not comfortable in something, it comes off and I may never wear it again. So, all of our pieces have to feel good.”
Opened in August 2019, Karri started Your Fashion Fix after working in the fashion industry for more than 20 years. “I worked in the corporate retail side of things,” said Karri. “But I found myself caring so much about other people’s businesses and items. I realized I needed something of my own.”
With the goal to help women look and feel beautiful every day, Your Fashion Fix focuses on finding the best-quality, most affordable, and most comfortable clothes for women. “I have a huge passion for clothing,” said Karri, “and at the end of the day I want people to look great, so that they feel great. The biggest thing I never want to hear is that someone bought something and it’s sitting in their closet. I want you to buy something you love, go out, feel great, and, of course, tell everyone where you got it from.”
Your Fashion Fix has everything from loungewear, to office wear and everything in between. “We have a whole line of vegan handbags, jewelry and accessories, and we’re going to start selling shoes soon,” said Karri.
Their clothing is contemporary women’s fashion and appeals to women in their early 20s to women in their late 70s. “Fashion is not an age. It’s a mindset,” said Karri. “Just because I may wear a shirt off the shoulder with a bralette doesn’t mean you have to wear it that way. It’s all about how you style the outfit.”
Your Fashion Fix is located at 11 S. Charles Richard Beall Blvd. in DeBary. Their hours are 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and they are also available by appointment.
To learn more about Your Fashion Fix or to view their merchandise, call 386-742-7440 or visit yourfashionfixdebary.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram @YourFashionFixDeBary.
