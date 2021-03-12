Finding a lawyer is easy, but finding a good lawyer can be unbelievably hard. While so many lawyers talk about their ability to win cases, very few will actually take the time to sit and talk with their clients. That’s why at Hill & Hill, Attorneys at Law, PLLC, the client is always put first.
“We found that a lot of attorney/client relationships are very minimal or nonexistent,” said co-founder Daniel Hill. “We didn’t like that, so we decided to create a space where we could develop lasting and meaningful relationships with our clients while also providing them with great service.”
Born and raised in Volusia County, Daniel and his brother Thomas began their careers in the real estate market, but continued to notice the number of legal issues that would arise when working in real estate. “We became very familiar with the legal process,” said Daniel, “and decided it would be more efficient if we became lawyers, so that’s ultimately what we did.”
After graduating from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and Florida Coastal School of Law, Daniel and Thomas started practicing in real estate and civil litigation before opening their own practice.
“Our goal was to return to Volusia County and work here, and we soon realized that we wanted to open our own practice,” said Daniel. “We didn’t know we would end up working together, but our goals definitely aligned and, when we saw an opportunity, we decided to go for it.”
In addition to real estate and civil litigation, Hill & Hill is also here to help you with estate planning, business law, landlord and tenant law, contract law and probate. “We pretty much do everything except for criminal law,” said Daniel.
Hill & Hill understands that seeking help can be difficult and does their best to make sure that every client feels respected and welcome. “We take pride in having open and frequent conversations with our clients,” said Daniel, “and keep them involved in the case from start to finish.”
They are also willing to meet with clients over Zoom, on the phone, in the office, and they even do home visits as well. “We want our clients to always feel comfortable,” said Daniel, “and we’re willing to go the extra mile to make that happen.”
Hill & Hill is located in Orange City at 1801 S. Volusia Ave., and their hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To learn more about Hill & Hill or to schedule an appointment, visit hillandhilllawfirm.com, email them at contact@hillandhilllawfirm.com, or call 386-218-6155.
