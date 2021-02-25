Prepare to enter a store of wonders, where autographed items can be found around every corner, where a maze of vintage Victrolas, mahogany tables, and old oil lamps await to be seen, and where a cluster of antique clocks chime every hour.
With a huge selection of vintage pieces, antique furniture, and collectible items, BackHome Antiques has just what you’re looking for and so much more!
A Downtown DeLand staple for more than 23 years, BackHome Antiques was purchased by mother-and-son duo Anita and Paul Weintraub, in March 2020. “This just popped up and seemed like a good opportunity,” said Paul. “So we decided to roll the dice and take a chance in purchasing the business.”
Originally from Maryland, Paul and Anita moved to Florida in 2016 and had been frequent shoppers of BackHome Antiques before becoming the owners. “My mother was shopping for earrings when she saw the for-sale sign,” said Paul. “She was so excited, she ran home waving the flyer.”
Now his mother spends her time looking for earrings and other items to place in the shop. “My mother does most of the buying,” said Paul. “She travels to estate sales during the week and finds unique pieces for the store. We also have a few customers that will come in and sell us things, and once in a while we’ll consign, though very rarely.”
With new stuff arriving every day, people come into BackHome Antiques to decorate a new space, get inspiration, and indulge in a little retail therapy. “We have something for everybody,” said Paul. “We have a signed Mickey Mantle baseball bat, an Eric Clapton guitar, a multitude of vintage dolls, a collection of Disney items, little cars for kids, and a plethora of knickknacks. We are filled to the gills with stuff!”
While DeLand has an array of antique stores to choose from, Paul doesn’t view the other shops as competition. “Antiques is a very interesting trade,” said Paul. “You don’t have to beat the guy next door. I don’t have the same things they do, and they don’t have the same things I do, so I don’t look at it as a competition.”
BackHome Antiques is located in DeLand at 110 S. Woodland Blvd. Store hours are 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Thursday as well as Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday, and noon–4 p.m. on Sunday.
To contact BackHome Antiques or view their items, visit backhomeantiques.net, follow them on Facebook @BackhomeAntiques, or call 386-738-9967.
