Medical marijuana can benefit a wide range of people in a number of ways: It can reduce anxiety, relieve pain, control nausea, and it can even help to kill cancer cells and slow tumor growth.
At DeLand Wellness Center, patients can find out if they qualify for medical marijuana, receive information, and get a prescription. “Our doctor on staff specialized in medical marijuana,” said owner Julia Ray Gennaro. “So, she is able to not only see you and talk to you about what works but also give you the prescribing dosage that is required.”
Opened in June 2020, Julia started The DeLand Wellness Center to help people and to create a place where people would feel welcome and accepted. “I really love people and want to help them. That’s who I really am,” said Julia.
To become a candidate for a medical marijuana card in the state of Florida, a patient must be diagnosed with one of the following conditions and have medical history from a prior physician showing the diagnosis:
Cancer
Epilepsy
Glaucoma
Positive Status for Human Immune Deficiency (HIV)
Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (can diagnose in office)
Anxiety (can diagnose in office)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s Disease
Crohn’s Disease
Multiple Sclerosis
Parkinson’s Disease
Chronic Nonmalignant Pain
Medical conditions of the same kind or class
Terminal condition diagnosed by a physician
Once a patient becomes a proven candidate and has met with their cannabis-certified physician, the Wellness Center will handle all the necessary paperwork. The patient will then be entered into the state's Compassionate Care Registry so they can start receiving their medication.
In addition to medical marijuana, DeLand Wellness Center also offers COVID-19 tests, vitamin injections, and Suboxone treatment. “Suboxone helps people who are addicted to opioids,” said Julia. The treatment reduces a person’s urges and helps to prevent withdrawal symptoms associated with an addiction.
DeLand Wellness Center has a board-certified doctor on staff, has discreet appointment options available, and is offering a new-patient special of 20% off.
DeLand Wellness Center is located at 122 S. Amelia Ave. in DeLand. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
To learn more about The DeLand Wellness Center or to schedule an appointment, call or text 386-313-3200 or visit delandwellnesscenter.com.
