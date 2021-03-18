A shopping trip in DeLand isn’t complete until you’ve visited Connie’s New & Used Goods!
With a wide variety of items, Connie’s New & Used Goods has just what you’re looking for and so much more. “We sell a little bit of everything, and it changes on a weekly basis,” said owner Connie Mallory. “We have tools, clothes, household items, artwork, pressure cookers, washing machines and other appliances as well.”
Originally from Pennsylvania, Connie was a former snowbird who decided to move to Florida permanently. “I had a similar business to this in Pennsylvania,” said Connie. “When I moved to Florida, I decided to open another shop, and so far I like it here in DeLand; we’ve gotten a few regular customers already.”
Opened in November 2020, Connie’s New & Used Goods offers a range of affordably priced items. “We purchase a lot of pallets, items in bulk, and unpaid storage units,” said Connie. “My prices are a lot more reasonable than other shops in town, and I make sure my store is always very clean and organized.”
Connie’s New & Used Goods is located in DeLand at 231 N. Amelia Ave. Store hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday.
To contact Connie’s New & Used Goods or view their items, follow them on Facebook, or call 717-542-7179.
