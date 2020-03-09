Are you a current or retired member of the military?
Are you ready to continue to serve and make a difference in your community?
Then the Military Officers Club of Volusia County is the place for you!
Established in March 1975, the Military Officers Club was founded to help improve the lives of those who serve and their families.
“We are a chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, or MOAA, which is the largest lobbying group in the country for military benefits and advocacy,” said chapter President Raúl González.
In addition to advocacy, the chapter helps and serves the community. “We support the community at the local level with donations,” Raúl said. “For example, we donate to the Salvation Army with food items and monetary donations on a monthly basis. We also support the Humane Society here with in-kind and cash donations, and we provide an annual scholarship to a deserving JROTC member in one of the West Volusia County high schools.”
They also provide support to local veterans organizations. “We are doing everything we can to become more involved with Heroes’ Mile, a brand-new recovery center for veterans in DeLand,” Raúl said. “We also participate in the Veterans Day Parade to let people know that we have veterans here locally and they have a legacy to share.”
Membership for the club is $30, and is open to all active-duty, former, retired, and National Guard and Reserve commissioned and warrant officers of the uniformed services and their surviving spouses.
The Military Officers Club of Volusia County meets at Grand Villa of DeLand, 350 E. International Speedway Blvd., on the first Wednesday of the month, September through May. For more information or to join the club, call 386-740-1898 or visitmoaafl.org/Chapters/VolusiaMOAA.
